SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening

It seems pain to continue for domestic markets on Monday as well as there are no signs of truce between Russia and Ukraine. There are so many headwinds such as rate hike fears, firm commodity prices, especially crude oil, and rising bond yields affected the global investor sentiment. With geopolitical tension again rising its ugly head, analysts fear, the recovery may take some time.

SGX Nifty at 17,230 indicates that Nifty is likely to see a gap down opening of about 50 points, as Nifty futures on Friday closed t 17,278. Asian stocks are too down, but moderately in the range of 0.1-0.6 per cent in early deal on Monday. Though the US stocks continued their downfall on Friday too last week, major index futures are up in early deal on Monday.

Volatility to continue

According to experts, it will be another painful day for daytraders, as the market will witness volatility.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "the global macro trend is dominated by the expected monetary tightening by the Fed. When the rates and bond yields rise in the US, capital outflows from emerging markets may rise. Therefore, FIIs can be expected to sell more, going forward, unless market corrections make valuations attractive."

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said: "Nifty swigged higher — a sense of discord was clearly seen amongst investors’ camp. Honestly speaking, the prospects of war have not gone away as Russia continues to build up troops on the Ukraine border. The street also fears inflation will only worsen as oil prices could surge".

‘Volumes at 22-month low’

According to analysts, another key worry of lack of participation in market, as most traders are not sure of direction.

"A 22-month low volumes also suggest that traders are unsure about the direction of the markets amidst number of triggers. While limited fall over three days post a sharp recovery on February 15 suggests relative strength in the frontline indices, volumes may have to rise to generate more confidence for long traders. 17396-17119 could be the band for the Nifty over the near term," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

"However, DIIs and HNIs are slowly accumulating high-quality financials whose valuations have turned attractive due to sustained FII selling," Dr Vijayakumar said.