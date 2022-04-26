SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the market

Market is likely to open on a positive note amid mixed global cues.

SGX Nifty at around 17,100, up over 110 points from Nifty Futures Monday close indicates that the market may take some respite from losses with a positive opening.

On the global front, Wall Street edged higher amid a late day rally after Twitter agreed to the offer of Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company for $44 billion at the proposed price of $54.20 per share. Asian equities were largely positive during the morning trade.

Chinese shares witnessed their worst selloff in over two years on Monday with Beijing maintaining its zero-Covid strategy while faced with increasing cases in major cities.

Oil fell around 4 per cent on Monday over concerns on global demand.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “Markets have ended above the important support of 16,825 and if this support is breached, then it opens up for a continuation of the correction towards 16,400. On the flipside, if the strength in the banks continues and the Nifty does not break this support, then a pullback move towards 17,100-17,150 could be seen,” Mishra said.

“Considering the large move in the global market, our markets could continue to follow the global cues and hence, traders should keep a close watch on the same,” Mishra added.

Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities said, “The market is likely to remain volatile this week as traders roll over their positions in the F&O segment from the April series to May series. The next batch of Q4 results and management commentary, global stock market trends, and the movement of rupee and crude oil prices are likely to assess market sentiments in the near future.”

As per a note by ICICI Securities,” The supportive efforts emerged from long term average of 200 days EMA placed around 16800 that helped index to minimize the losses for the week. As a result, weekly price action formed a Doji candle, highlighting elevated volatility amid stock specific action.”

“The lack of faster retracement on either side signifies prolonged consolidation in the broader range of 17500-16800 wherein stock specific action would prevail. Only a decisive close below 16800 would lead to extended correction. We believe, the secondary correction amid ongoing Q4FY22 earning season coincided with monthly expiry will make market healthy by cooling off overbought conditions and provide fresh entry opportunity,” it said.

As per the reports, on the upside, 17,500 will be the key level to watch as it is confluence of the Monday’s falling gap area (17,475-17238) and 50 per cent retracement of April decline (18114-16825).

On the domestic front, amid the buzz regarding Reserve Bank of India raising interest rates to tame inflation getting stronger, the CII President TV Narendran on Monday asserted that Corporate India’s balance sheets have been repaired adequately to continue with their investment plans even in the event of cost of money going up.

Separately, the much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will open on May 4. The government aims to offload 3.5 per cent of its holding in the insurance behemoth, subject to regulatory approval.

FII selling

Foreign outflows continued with Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) having net sold shares worth ₹3,302.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) having net bought shares worth ₹1,870.45 crore on Monday, as per NSE data.