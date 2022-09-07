SGX Nifty indicates gap-down opening for domestic markets

Domestic markets are likely to see a sharp fall at open on Wednesday, tracking strong negative global cues. SGX Nifty (17,470) indicates that Indian benchmarks are likely to see a gap-down opening of over one per cent.

Volatile US indices closed weak on Tuesday with tech-focussed Nasdaq leading the fall by losing 0.74 per cent. Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.55 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Major markets across Asia-Pacific regions, including Japan, Australia, Korea and Taiwan are down nearly 1.5 per cent in early trade on Wednesday.

According to analysts, consolidation phase is likely to continue for Indian stock markets, as foreign portfolio investors have started buying in huge quantity. However, with US Fed is likely to unveil its aggressive stance on rates, global stocks, including India, will remain under pressure.

On Tuesday, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of ₹1,144 crore and domestic investors by ₹633 crore, helping indices remain firm even when global markets were under pressure.

"The September swoon is in play as a resilient economy paves the way for more Fed tightening. ​ Stocks are going to struggle because too much of the economy is doing well and that leaves Wall Street vulnerable to an extended period of rising interest rates," said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA.

"Limited upside"

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial in its monthly India Valuations Handbook said the market has bounced back smartly over the last two months, wiping out its entire decline year-to-date (YTD). The Nifty is now trading nearly two per cent higher YTD and has outperformed global markets.

Nifty 50 now trades at 21x FY23E EPS, comfortably above its LPA, and offers limited near-term upside, it said, adding: "The upside from the current levels will be a function of stability in global and local macros, and continued earnings delivery v/s our expectations."

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com: "There’s a lot of stock specific momentum which is providing good trading opportunities. Certain cues such as the Rising Dollar Index and bearish FII’s positions in the index futures segment do not support a run-up move for the markets in the near-term. Hence, until there’s change in the data, we may not see any directional move in the index."