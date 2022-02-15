SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for domestic market

The domestic market is likely to reel under a bear grip, as there is no sign of bulls entering the market anytime soon. With geopolitical tension continuing to remain on headlines, global investors remain nervous and offloading Indian stocks. According to analysts, they are unlikely to commit fresh money into emerging markets including Indian stocks anytime soon unless there is marked improvement in geopolitical tension and global inflation.

FPIs on Monday sold over ₹4,250 crore worth shares in the cash segment.

SGX Nifty at 16,930 indicates that the market will see a positive opening of 100 points but most Asian markets are down in early deals on Tuesday. However, US futures are up, giving mixed signals for Indian markets.

Ukraine on edge

Vineet Bagri, Managing Partner- TrustPlutus Wealth, said: Global markets are worried about the fallout of political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to major disruptions in global energy supply chains. This development will almost certainly precipitate stiff sanctions by the USA against Russia, which could further dampen sentiment.

Inflation concern

With domestic retail inflation surging above 6 per cent, analysts see even RBI will soon have to act on interest rates without compromising on growth.

The retail inflation for the month of January has crossed the 6 per cent mark. It has risen for a few months to a 7-month high. The rise in inflation is primarily due to rising food and fuel prices. "Though the retail and wholesale inflation has been rising and stayed elevated for a few months, a soothing factor for the market has been the comment by the RBI Governor last week. The rising inflation is not a matter of concern for the central as the focus remains on growth. As per RBI inflation is likely to ease as progress further in CY22," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

"Ease in geo-political tensions, subsequent fall in crude prices, and a good monsoon year will help ease in retail inflation,” he added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "In case the Nifty goes below 16410 over the next three days, we can lock the recent high of 18351 as an intermediate top and Nifty could keep facing selling pressure on rises. Any relief on the Russia Ukraine front could result in a temporary bounce which can be sold into."