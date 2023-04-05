After a few days of recovery, the markets once again appear vulnerable. Domestic equities are expected to open on a negative note and analysts expect participation to remain low. With the new tax proposals on equity investments still being analysed, and a series of holidays coming up in the next few days, domestic investor interest is likely to remain low, they said.

Asian stocks mixed

SGX Nifty at 17,520 indicates a flat-to-positive opening for domestic markets; the Nifty futures closed at 17,474 on Monday. Equities in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed, with the Nikkei slipping over 1 per cent, while Australian stocks are flat but negative, even as Korea’s Kospi eked out marginal gains.

Meanwhile, the RBI monetary policy is expected to announce a 25-30 bps hike in interest rates, which has already been discounted by marketmen. However, RBI’s stance and its future outlook on the economy and inflation will be closely watched.

RBI meet: What to expect?

“RBI’s policy announcement would be the key event to watch out for this week, with investors looking for indications with regard to the rate hike pause. This, along with a shortened trading week, would keep the market range-bound,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The RBI will declare its outcome on Thursday, after the three-day deliberations that started on April 4.

According to Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager -- Fixed Income, Quantum AMC, sticky core inflation was a concern for most of the MPC members in the February meeting. There was no mention of the sequential disinflation witnessed over the last 2-4 months. Since then, news flows have been negative for inflation. Unseasonal rains, early forecasts for an El-Nino, and rising prices of milk and sugarcane, are negative for the inflation outlook.

On the other hand, the banking crisis in the US and Europe, and the slowing growth outlook, might also be considered by some members. Another 25-bps rate hike with a stance change to neutral, looks like the most likely outcome, he said.

“We would expect a more divided MPC, with external members voting for a pause, and RBI members voting for a hike. There is a high probability of a 3-3 vote and the use of the Governor’s casting vote in this policy,” he added.

Eye on global stocks

According to anaysts, in the short-term, global stocks, especially US stocks, are likely to drive market sentiment.

Overnight, US stocks slipped a little over 0.5 per cent on poor macro numbers.

“Stocks were jolted after labour market weakness suggested both disinflation trends will remain, but also that the economy could steadily weaken. Job vacancies were dropping pre-banking crisis, so it seems logical this will become more noticeable in the coming months,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA.