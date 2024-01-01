January 01, 2024 09:53

Fun FAQs

We take a not-so-serious look at some of the usual imponderables (returns, top ideas) at the beginning of every calendar year. We are not sure if much changes between the end of one year and the beginning of another when it comes to stocks. Anyway, this annual ritual becomes redundant fairly quickly, given unforeseen developments. We might as well have some fun!

What will the market do in 2024?

The returns in 2024 will depend on the tussle between fundamentals and sentiment. In an entirely ‘fundamental’ market, returns will likely be modest for the market and negative for many stocks. A bottom-up plug-in of our 12-month FVs for individual stocks shows a modest 1% upside for the Nifty-50 Index (see Exhibit 1). In a less-than-fundamental market, market returns can vary, as it is impossible to factor in sentiment in any market calculus. Thus, we are amazed by the general obsession with forecasting prices (versus deciphering value) and awed by most participants’ purported ability to forecast prices.

What will result in a market correction?

Any market correction will be entirely based on a big change in the market’s expectations of potential returns. We have no idea though as to what will change the market’s bullish return expectations, which have been reinforced by the stellar returns of the past three years (see Exhibit 2) for ‘new’ retail investors (see Exhibit 3). We can point to a few fundamental factors, such as (1) earnings downgrades (although earnings misses are passe in the current state of irrational exuberance) and (2) higher-than-expected interest rates (unlikely). Increased focus on fundamentals versus flows may result in a correction, but we wonder why investors ask this question but stay invested.

What will stop retail flows?

We do not see any major event that can shock retail investors and curtail flows (see Exhibits 4-6). Domestic (decent macro-economic situation) and global (lower interest rates) factors are supportive; see Exhibits 7-8. The Indian market has seen a significant correction on (1) extreme valuations (2001, 2008) or (2) domestic or global shocks (2004, 2016-17, 2020); see Exhibit 9. We find this obsession of institutional investors with retail flows quite fascinating; we hope that “sophisticated” investors are not taking their cues from retail flows.

What are your top-3 buy ideas?

We stick with our positive view on large-cap. banks where valuations are still somewhat reasonable. Most other sectors and stocks are overvalued; see Exhibits 10-13. Investors have had certain odd arguments for their distaste for banks (peaking margins, bottoming credit costs). These arguments sound odd in that they are very well-known and presumably factored in Street expectations. Anyway, the risk of de-rating is on the lower side for banks, while it seems very high for most other sectors (see Exhibit 14). We assume investors are asking for top buy ideas as they are very comfortable with market valuations.