August 08, 2023 17:09

The benchmark equity indices fell on August 8 as investors turned cautious ahead of the key events — the RBI’s monetary policy and US inflation data — due to be announced later this week.

Continuous foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in the Asian and European markets also played spoilsport for the domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 106.98 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 65,846.50. During the day, it declined 200.85 points or 0.30 per cent to 65,752.63.

The NSE Nifty slipped 26.45 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 19,570.85.