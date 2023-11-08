November 08, 2023 08:42

IRCTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 995 crore vs Rs 806 crore.

Ebitda up 19.91% at Rs 366 crore vs Rs 305 crore.

Margin at 36.8% vs 37.89%.

Reported profit up 31.56% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 225 crore.

Shree Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.87% at Rs 4,800 crore vs Rs 4,038 crore.

Ebitda up 63.82% at Rs 885.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.45% vs 13.39%.

Reported profit up 2.44 times at Rs 446.6 crore vs Rs 183.2 crore.

JB Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 8.93% at Rs 881.74 crore vs Rs 809.44 crore.

Ebitda up 31.94% at Rs 243.54 crore vs Rs 184.58 crore.

Margin at 27.62% vs 22.8%.

Net profit up 35.56% at Rs 150.59 crore vs Rs 111.08 crore.

Lux Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 0.56% at Rs 639.3 crore vs Rs 635.7 crore.

Ebitda down 14.9% at Rs 55.1 crore vs Rs 64.7 crore.

Margin at 8.6% vs 10.2% YoY.

Reported profit down 12.63% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 41.1 crore.

SJS Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 117 crore.

Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 30.9 crore.

Margin at 22.05% vs 26.43%.

Reported profit down 3% at Rs 19.3 crore vs Rs 19.94 crore.

Kingfa Science Technology (India) Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 0.13% at Rs 351 crore vs Rs 351 crore.

Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs 42.9 cr vs Rs 33.8 crore.

Margin at 12.22% vs 9.63%.

Reported profit up 33.9% at Rs 29.6 crore vs Rs 22.1 crore.

Vinati Organics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 448.13 crore vs Rs 566.29 crore.

Ebitda down 25.4% at Rs 110.79 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore.

Margin at 24.72% vs 26.21%, down 149 bps.

Reported profit down 27.4% at Rs 84.16 crore vs Rs 115.93 crore.

Greaves Cotton Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 727 crore vs Rs 699 crore.

Ebitda up 7.1% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 42.9 crore.

Margin at 6.31% vs 6.13%.

Reported loss at Rs 374.59 crore vs profit of Rs 32.3 crore.

Arvind Fashions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,267 crore vs Rs 1,181.8 crore.

Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 147.1 crore vs Rs 116.2 crore.

Margin at 11.6% vs 9.82%.

Reported profit up 31.9% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 28.1 crore.

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 1,540 crore vs Rs 1,113 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 165 crore vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore.

Margin at 10.71%.

Reported profit at Rs 166 crore vs loss of Rs 28.9 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.82% at Rs 495.81 crore vs Rs 420.81 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 62.63 crore vs Rs 18.86 crore.

Margin at 12.63% vs 4.48%.

Reported profit at Rs 42.86 crore vs Rs 8.84 crore.

Crisil Q3 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 7.74% at Rs 735.9 crore vs Rs 683 crore.

Reported profit up 2.8% at Rs 152 crore vs Rs 147.9 crore.

Prince Pipe Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.13% at Rs 656.45 crore vs Rs 636.48 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 194.18 crore vs loss of Rs 11.36 crore.

Margin at 29.58%.

Reported profit at Rs 70.63 crore vs loss of Rs 24.11 crore.

Ind-Swift Labs Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 6% at Rs 270.3 crore vs Rs 287.5 crore.

Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 63.4 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.

Margin at 23.45% vs 19.75%.

Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 24 crore.

Yatharth Hospital Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 171.3 crore vs Rs 127.9 crore.

Ebitda up 35.8% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 33.5 crore.

Margin at 26.56% vs 26.19%.

Net profit up 70.37% at Rs 27.6 crore vs Rs 16.2 crore.

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 652.5 crore vs Rs 564.1 crore.

Ebitda up 16.3% at Rs 177.3 crore vs Rs 152.5 crore.

Margin at 27.17% vs 27.03%.

Net profit down 4.52% at Rs 101.3 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.

FIEM Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 3.01% at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 525.2 crore.

Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 68.1 crore vs Rs 72.2 crore.

Margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%.

Reported profit up 6.63% at Rs 43.48 crore vs Rs 40.77 crore.

GOCL Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 15.9% at Rs 163.3 crore vs Rs 194 crore

Ebitda at Rs 7.9 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 20.9 crore.

Margin at 4.8%.

Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 40.4 crore.

Power Grid Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 1.04% at Rs 11,267 crore vs Rs 11,151 crore.

Ebitda up 5.1% at Rs 9,908 crore vs Rs 9,426 crore.

Margin at 87.9% vs 84.5%.

Reported profit up 3.4% at Rs 3,781 crore vs Rs 3,650 crore.

Note: The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 3,118.7 crore vs Rs 2,487.7 crore.

Ebitda down 39.3% at Rs 237.3 crore vs Rs 390.9 crore.

Margin at 7.6% vs 15.71%.

Net profit up 8.3% at Rs 308.9 crore vs Rs 285.3 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 55.5% at Rs 184 crore vs. Rs 118.5 crore.

EBIT at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 5.9 crore.

Margin at 6.9% vs. 5%.

Reported profit at Rs 7.6 crore vs. Rs 2.1 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 25.71% at Rs 227.49 crore vs. Rs 180.95 crore.

Ebitda down 38.23% at Rs 36.29 crore vs. Rs 58.75 crore.

Margin at 15.95% vs. 32.46%.

Net profit down 58.54% at Rs 13.93 crore vs. Rs 33.6 crore.

Dollar Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 412.5 crore vs. Rs 340.4 crore.

Ebitda up 37.62% at Rs 41.7 crore vs. Rs 30.3 crore.

Margin at 10.11% vs. 8.9%.

Reported profit up 43.9% at Rs 24.87 crore vs. Rs 17.28 crore.

Updater Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 600.1 crore vs. Rs 576.4 crore.

Ebitda down 19.8% at Rs 26.3 crore vs. Rs 32.8 crore.

Margin at 4.38% vs. 5.69%.

Net profit down 25.8% at Rs 9.2 crore vs. Rs 12.4 crore.

Apollo Tyres Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 6,279.7 crore vs. Rs 5,956.1 crore.

Ebitda up 62.9% at Rs 1,160 crore vs. Rs 711.9 crore.

Margin at 18.47% vs. 11.95%.

Net profit up 164.4% at Rs 474.3 crore vs. Rs 179.4 crore.

Cummins India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 1,921.8 crore vs. Rs 1,957.3 crore.

Ebitda up 19.5% at Rs 346.4 crore vs. Rs 289.8 crore.

Margin at 18.02% vs. 14.8%.

Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 329.1 crore vs. Rs 267.3 crore.

Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs. Rs 1,961.7 crore.

Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs. Rs 270.9 crore.

Margin at 16.99% vs. 13.8%.

Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs. Rs 174.5 crore.

Skipper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 67% at Rs 772.4 crore vs. Rs 462 crore.

Ebitda up 85% at Rs 73.7 crore vs. Rs 39.8 crore.

Margin at 9.5% vs. 8.6%.

Reported profit at Rs 19.78 crore vs. Rs 3 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 2,849 crore vs. Rs 2,596 crore.

Ebitda down 3% at Rs 340.6 crore vs. Rs 351.9 crore.

Margin at 11.95% vs. 13.55%.

Reported profit at Rs 73.2 crore vs. Rs 13.02 crore.

Prestige Estates Project Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 56.6% at Rs 2,236.4 crore vs. Rs 1,427.7 crore.

Ebitda up 60.7% at Rs 592.5 crore vs. Rs 368.6 crore.

Margin at 26.49% vs. 25.81%.

Net profit at Rs 910.3 crore vs. Rs 148.6 crore.