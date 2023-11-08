Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 08 November 2023.
- November 08, 2023 16:14
Currency Market Today: Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.28 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 1 paisa at 83.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas.
Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.25 and touched a low of 83.29 against the greenback.
- November 08, 2023 15:49
Share Market Today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declares ₹15.34 dividend per share, stock gains 0.46%
The board of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has declared interim dividend of ₹15.34 per equity share. The stock inches up by 0.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,981.
- November 08, 2023 15:46
Stock Market Today: Titagarh Rail Systems informed the exchange that its board has approved raising of funds, aggregating up to ₹700 Crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
- November 08, 2023 15:44
Share Market Live Updates: Welspun Corp reports net profit at ₹178.45 crore
Welspun Corp reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹178.45 crore as against loss of ₹15.74 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 08, 2023 15:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports net loss at ₹2.71 crore
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported its standalone net loss for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹2.71 crore as against ₹1.73 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 08, 2023 15:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty post modest gains as crude prices decline amid lacklustre trade
At close, in a lackluster trading session, the benchmark BSE Sensex posted a modest 51-point gain, reaching 64,993.40. Simultaneously, the broader NSE index recorded an uptick of 36.80 points to reach 19,443.50. This slight upward movement came as crude prices declined, while a decrease in high-weightage financial stocks following a recent increase limited overall gains.
- November 08, 2023 15:33
Share Market Live Updates: Sarvamangal Mercantile appoints Rakesh Shankar Mhande as new CFO
Sarvamangal Mercantile Company informed the exchange about the Rakesh Shankar Mhande has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company following the resignation of Rajendra Prasad Soni w.e.f. November 8, 2023.
- November 08, 2023 15:32
Share Market Live Updates: Concord Biotech posts Q2 net profit of ₹84.49 crore, surges 9.40% on NSE at ₹1,312.60
Concord Biotech reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹84.49 crore as against ₹22.44 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock surges by 9.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,312.60.
- November 08, 2023 15:31
Stock Recommendations: Hindalco (ADD)
Kotak Institutional Equities
Hindalco Industries (HNDL)
Metals & Mining
CMP(₹): 485 Fair Value(₹): 535
Novelis’ 2QFY24 adjusted EBITDA at US$484 mn came 6% ahead of our estimates mainly led by lower costs driven by operating leverage. EBITDA/ton improved to US$519/ton (+8.3% qoq, +5.9% KIE) and management reiterated guidance of US$525/ton margin in 4QFY24. Auto and aero segments remain robust whereas destocking in beverage can segment appears largely behind. We upgrade Novelis EBITDA by 7%/5% for FY2024/25E on higher margins on the basis of recent performance and improvement in end-market segments.
Our Fair Value is revised to Rs535 (from Rs505) on higher earnings. ADD.
- November 08, 2023 15:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Raymond Q2 net profit grows to ₹126.93 crore; stock trades flat
Raymond Limited reported its standalone net profit for the period ended September 2023 at ₹126.93 crore as against ₹112.38 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹1,867.80 on the NSE, up by 0.05%.
- November 08, 2023 15:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Syncom Formulations Q2 net profit rises to ₹6.20 crore; stock slips 0.54%
Syncom Formulations (India) reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹6.20 crore as against ₹3.59 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹9.15 on the NSE, down by 0.54%.
- November 08, 2023 15:14
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers on the NSE at 3 pm
BPCL (3.41%); Adani Ports (2.61%); Asian Paints (2.12%); Cipla (1.83%); Titan (1.28%)
Major losers:
ICICI Bank (-1.29%); Infosys (-0.98%); NTPC (-0.84%); Tech Mahindra (-0.79%); Tata Consumers (-0.61%)
- November 08, 2023 15:14
Sensex Today: BSE Stocks: 1,956 advance, 1,696 decline, 52-week highs at 239, lows at 23
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 8, 2023, were 1,956 against 1,696 stocks that declined; 139 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,791. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 239, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
- November 08, 2023 14:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Century Plyboards Q2 net profit jumps to ₹90.32 crore; stock rises 2.64% on NSE, trading at ₹646
Century Plyboards (India) reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹90.32 crore as against ₹76.21 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 2.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹646.
- November 08, 2023 14:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Priti International opens offline store in Boranada, Jodhpur, Rajasthan; stock up 2.26% on NSE at ₹207.95
Priti International has launched its offline store in Boranada, Jodhpur Rajasthan. The stock rises by 2.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹207.95.
- November 08, 2023 14:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Orient Paper reports Q2 net loss of ₹16.32 crore; stock declines 6.41% on NSE
Orient Paper & Industries reported its net loss for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹16.32 crore as against profit of ₹7.55 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock falls by 6.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹43.80.
- November 08, 2023 14:30
Stock Market Live Updates: DIC India gets order to keep Kolkata unit open, stock slightly down at ₹427 on NSE
DIC India Limited has informed the exchange that the Labour Department, Government of West Bengal, Kolkata, has passed the order that the Government is not in a position to grant permission for closure of the factory and request the company to run the Kolkata Unit in the interest of general public.
The stock trades at ₹427 on the NSE, down by 0.06%.
- November 08, 2023 14:23
Share Market Live Updates: Alphageo (India) Q2 net loss widens to ₹3.93 crore; stock drops 5.10% on NSE
Alphageo (India) reported its standalone net loss for the quarter eneded September 2023 at ₹3.93 crore as against the loss of ₹3.42 crore. The stock declines by 5.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹279.80.
- November 08, 2023 14:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Grindwell Norton Q2 net profit rises to ₹98.03 crore; stock gains 3.37% on NSE
Grindwell Norton reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹98.03 crore as against ₹90.37 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 3.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,169.
- November 08, 2023 14:15
Stock Market Live Updates: EID Parry India declares ₹4 interim dividend; stock rises 0.26% on NSE
EID Parry India’s board has declared interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share. The stock inches up by 0.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹479.15.
- November 08, 2023 14:05
Stock Market Live Updates: TD Power Systems Q2 net profit surges to ₹31.10 crore; stock gains 5.41% on NSE
TD Power Systems reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹31.10 crore as against ₹20.01 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 5.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹271.90.
- November 08, 2023 13:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Elin Electronics Q2 net profit slumps to ₹3.42 crore; stock drops 2.41% on NSE
Elin Electronics reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹3.42 crore as against ₹12.42 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock declines by 2.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹167.80
- November 08, 2023 13:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Godrej Industries reports Q2 net loss of ₹6.11 crore; stock declines by 0.77%
Godrej Industries reported its standalone net loss for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹6.11 crore as against profit of ₹121.67 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock declines by 0.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹652.95.
- November 08, 2023 13:33
Share Market Live Updates: Infosys and AWS forge 3-year strategic collaboration for financial solutions; stock dips 0.15%
Infosys has announced a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS). The three-year collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.
The stock slides down by 0.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,402.20.
- November 08, 2023 13:31
Share Market Live Updates: Worth Peripherals Q2 net profit at ₹271.20 lakh, stock edges up
Worth Peripherals reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹271.20 lakh as against ₹424.48 lakh in the same quarter previous year. The stock inches up by 0.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹111.30.
- November 08, 2023 13:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Firstsource Solutions Q2 net profit rises to ₹72.09 crore, stock gains 0.44% on NSE
Firstsource Solutions reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹72.09 crore as against ₹62.71 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock inches up by 0.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹159.50.
- November 08, 2023 13:27
Commodities Market Live Updates: Natural gas futures: Sell the contract
Natural gas futures (November contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a sharp decline since the beginning of this month. It faced resistance at ₹300 and began to fall.
On Tuesday, the contract closed at ₹262.5, slipping below the support at ₹270.
- November 08, 2023 13:20
Share Market Live Updates: SMS Pharmaceuticals Q2 net profit soars to ₹12.04 crore, stock surges 6.11% on NSE, trading at ₹128.45
SMS Pharmaceuticals reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹12.04 crore as against ₹78.78 lakh in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 6.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹128.45.
- November 08, 2023 13:06
Nifty Today: Top Nifty Pharma stocks on NSE: Alkem, Zydus Lifesciences, IPCA Lab lead gains
Top Nifty Pharma stocks on the NSE: Alkem (5.74%); Zydus Lifesciences (5.10%); IPCA Lab (4.95%); Aurobindo Pharma (4.19%); GlaxoSmith (2.75%)
- November 08, 2023 12:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty prediction today — November 8, 2023: Crucial resistance coming up. Wait and watch
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading higher. Both the indices are up about 0.2 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 65,020 and Nifty is at 19,443.
The region between 19,500 and 19,600 is a crucial resistance zone on the Nifty.
- November 08, 2023 12:52
Share Market Live Updates: Gujarat Pipavav Port Q2 net profit jumps to ₹107.67 crore, stock gains 6.11% on NSE
Gujarat Pipavav Port reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹107.67 crore as against ₹70.86 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹132.80 on the NSE, up by 6.11%.
- November 08, 2023 12:36
Stock market live updates: Pidilite Industries has granted 51,820 shares under ESOP. The stock has risen by 1.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,475.50
- November 08, 2023 12:34
Stock market live updates: Apollo Hospitals Q2FY24 preview by Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox
Apollo Hospitals is expected to post healthy numbers on Thursday. It is likely to report mid-teen annual revenue growth in the seasonally strong second quarter, aided by higher occupancy, resulting from seasonality led by infections such as flu and dengue. The EBITDA margin is expected to improve 80-90bps annually, mainly driven by higher occupancy. The losses in the Healthco segment that houses the 24x7 pharmacy business is expected to remain elevated. Overall, Apollo remains structurally positive in the hospital space and we expect momentum to continue in FY24, led by improvement in occupancy, higher ARPOB and new capacity addition.
- November 08, 2023 12:30
Stock market live updates: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd IPO update
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd IPO issue subscription details at 12:15 pm on November 8, 2023 (Issue Closes Today)
IPO fully subscribed
Total subscription: 5.63 times
QIB portion: 0.40 times NII portion: 12.88 times
Retail Individual Investors portion: 5.84 times
Employee Reserved portion: 1.06 times
(Source: BSE Cumulative Demand Schedule)
- November 08, 2023 12:24
Stock market live updates: Escorts Kubota to buy land in Rajasthan to set up integrated greenfield manufacturing facility
Escorts Kubota has informed the exchange that it plans to purchase land in Ghiloth, Rajasthan, to set up an Integrated Greenfield Manufacturing Facility for expanding its existing capacities. The stock is up by 0.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,143.10.
- November 08, 2023 12:21
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers
BPCL (3.07%); Adani Ports (2.41%); Asian Paints (1.53%); Cipla (1.53%); Titan (1.49%)
Major losers
ICICI Bank (-1.16%); NTPC (-1.09%); Tata Steel (-0.67%); HDFC Life (-0.67%); Bajaj Finance (-0.65%)
- November 08, 2023 12:20
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
A total of 2,141 stocks advanced on the BSE at 12 noon on November 8, against 1,360 stocks that declined, while 153 stocks remain unchanged. A total of 3,654 stocks were traded. While 215 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 19 hit a 52-week low.
- November 08, 2023 12:10
Share Market Live Updates: Grindwell Norton stock surges 3.54% to reach Rs 2173.6
Grindwell Norton Limited stock price has gone up by 3.54 per cent. Currently the stock is trading at Rs 2173.6.
- November 08, 2023 12:10
Stock Market Mid-Day Updates: Sensex and Nifty trade with marginal gains aAmid mixed Asian signals
In the beginning of the trading session on Wednesday, equity benchmark indices showed a positive trend but later shifted to trading in a flat and highly volatile manner, influenced by mixed signals from Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
At noon, the 30-share BSE Sensex made a marginal gain of 14.3 points, reaching 64,957.40, while the Nifty increased by 22.95 points to reach 19,429.65.
The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, saw a slight 0.07% increase, reaching USD 81.67 per barrel.
Data from the exchange revealed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 497.21 crore on Tuesday.
Notable stocks hitting 52-week highs included HB Stockholdings (19.93%), North Eastern Carrying Corporation (19.68%), Compucom Software (9.77%), D P Wires (9.58%), and Sundaram Finance Holdings (8.04%).
Among the major Nifty Metal stocks, JSL saw a rise of 3.99%, APL Apollo increased by 2.66%, Welcorp by 2.53%, Ratnamani by 1.54%, and Hindustan Zinc by 1.32%.
Easy Trip Planners reported a standalone net profit of ₹51.46 crore for the quarter ending in September 2023, compared to ₹30.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s stock gained 5.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹46.75.
Gold prices declined for the third consecutive session on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar. Investors awaited more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve chief, following mixed messages from various U.S. central bank policymakers. Spot gold fell by 0.2% to $1,965.50 per ounce, having reached its lowest level since October 24 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures remained flat at $1,974.70.
At mid-day trade, the BSE witnessed 2,141 stocks advancing, contrasting with 1,360 stocks in decline, while 153 stocks remained unchanged. The total number of stocks traded amounted to 3,654. Notably, 215 stocks reached a 52-week high, while only 19 reached a 52-week low.
Major gainers on the NSE at the same time included BPCL (3.07%), Adani Ports (2.41%), Asian Paints (1.53%), Cipla (1.53%), and Titan (1.49%). On the other hand, major losers featured ICICI Bank (-1.16%), NTPC (-1.09%), Tata Steel (-0.67%), HDFC Life (-0.67%), and Bajaj Finance (-0.65%).
- November 08, 2023 12:06
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers on the NSE at noon trade
BPCL (3.07%); Adani Ports (2.41%); Asian Paints (1.53%); Cipla (1.53%); Titan (1.49%)
Major losers:
ICICI Bank (-1.16%); NTPC (-1.09%); Tata Steel (-0.67%); HDFC Life (-0.67%); Bajaj Finance (-0.65%)
- November 08, 2023 12:06
Sensex Today: Stocks surge on BSE: 2,141 advance, 1,360 decline, and 215 hit 52-week high
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 8, 2023, were 2,141 against 1,360 stocks that declined; 153 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,654. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 215, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.
- November 08, 2023 11:57
Share Market Live Updates: Easy Trip Planners Q2 net profit soars to ₹51.46 crore, stock surges 5.89% on NSE to ₹46.75
Easy Trip Planners reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹51.46 crore as against ₹30.63 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 5.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹46.75.
- November 08, 2023 11:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Top stocks reach 52-week highs: HB Stockholdings leads with 19.93%
Major stocks that hit 52-week high: HB Stockholdings (19.93%); North Eastern Carrying Corporation (19.68%); Compucom Software (9.77%); D P Wires (9.58%); Sundaram Finance Holdings (8.04%)
- November 08, 2023 11:39
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold drops for third consecutive session amid stronger dollar and Fed rate uncertainty
Gold fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, while investors looked for more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve chief after mixed messages from a host of U.S. central bank policymakers.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,965.50 per ounce after hitting its lowest since Oct. 24 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,974.70.
The dollar extended gains against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for other currency holders.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6% to $22.48 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.3% to $888.53. Palladium dropped 2.5% to $1,029.12, after hitting its lowest since October 2018 at $1,016.06 earlier in the session. - Reuters
- November 08, 2023 11:31
Technicals: Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 8, 2023: Intraday might consolidate today
Bank Nifty opened Wednesday’s session higher at 43,791.80 versus Tuesday’s close of 43,737.90. The index is now at 43,675, down 0.15 per cent after the first hour of trade.
- November 08, 2023 11:30
Currency Market Updates: Rupee crawls up 4 paise to 83.23 against dollar
The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities and the dollar’s strength in the overseas market.
Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.25 against the dollar and then touched an early high of 83.23, registering a gain of 4 paise over its previous close.
- November 08, 2023 11:22
Share Market Live Updates: Apollo Tyres shares jump over 6% after strong Q2 show
Shares of Apollo Tyres on Wednesday jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported over two-and-a-half-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.
The stock climbed 5.99 per cent to Rs 408.40 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it jumped 6.36 per cent to Rs 408.55.
Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported over two-and-a-half-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474.26 crore for the September quarter, riding on higher revenue and lower raw material costs.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 179.39 crore for the same period last fiscal, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,279.67 crore as against Rs 5,956.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added. - PTI
- November 08, 2023 11:20
Share Market Live Updates: Kalyani Investment Q2 net profit at ₹29.86 crore; stock gains 3.40%
Kalyani Investment Company reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹29.86 crore as against ₹28.80 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹2,670.10 on the NSE, up by 3.40%.
- November 08, 2023 11:16
Stock Recommendations: Geojit report: Bharti Airtel Limited- Q2FY24 Result update - Buy
Bharti Airtel Limited
Buy
Large Cap
Result Update
CMP
Rs. 937
Target
Rs. 1,042 (12 Months)
Return
11%
Geojit
Healthy growth trajectory; outlook positive
Bharti Airtel Ltd (Airtel) is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa. The company had over ~540mn customers as of Q2FY24.
In Q2FY24, revenue grew 7.3% YoY to Rs. 37,044cr driven by the strong performance of the Indian mobile business (+11% YoY) and Airtel business (+9.5% YoY).
Average revenue per user (ARPU) reached Rs. 203 vs Rs. 190 in Q2FY23 and Rs. 200 in Q1FY24. The ARPU was the highest among the peers.
EBITDA margin expanded to 52.7% in Q2FY24 vs 51% in Q2FY23 owing to reduction in access charges (-6% YoY) and controlled operating expenditure (opex) growth.
Airtel seems to have credible 4G/5G rollout plans with optimum capex allocations and well-defined structure. This would help the company to retain its leading position in India and deliver strong performance going forward.
Hence, with a positive outlook, we upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY, with an increased SOTP-based target price of Rs. 1,042.
- November 08, 2023 11:14
Share Market Live Updates: Happiest Minds named among top 100 best companies for women in India 2023; stock up 0.31%
Happiest Minds recognised among 100 Best Companies for Women in India 2023. The stock is up by 0.31% on the BSE, trading at ₹843.25.
- November 08, 2023 11:09
Sectoral Outlook: Private life insurance sector records robust 21% APE growth, says Kotak Institutional Equities latest report
Private life insurance sector reported 21% growth in overall APE, which is at the higher end of the recent month’s growth rates (10-20% yoy APE growth in the past five months). ICICI Prudential Life (up 21%), on a low base, made a comeback in individual APE, whereas HDFC Life (17%) and SBI Life (16%) were relatively weaker than peers in individual APE. Bajaj Allianz Life (27%) and Max Life (38%) continued to grow rapidly, even Tata AIA (23%) picked up after a sluggish few months.
- November 08, 2023 11:09
Share Market Live Updates: Tilaknagar Industries launches Mansion House Chambers brandy; stock dips 0.72%
Tilaknagar Industries Limited has announced the unveiling of Mansion House Chambers Brandy, a variant of its flagship brand, Mansion House. The stock declines by 0.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹246.50.
- November 08, 2023 11:05
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers on the BSE at 11 am
Prince Pipes (11.22%); Gujarat Minerals (8.46%); NLC India (7.93%); Hindustan Petroleum (6.84%); Alkem (6.80%)
Major losers:
RAIN (-4.01%); Midhani (-3.71%); Stove Kraft (-3.30%); Repco Home (-2.56%); Wardwizard (-2.55%)
- November 08, 2023 11:03
Share Market Live Updates: CAMS declares ₹10 interim dividend; Q2 standalone net profit at ₹81.38 crore; stock rises 0.93%
Computer Age Management Services Limited has informed the exchange that board at its meeting held on November 08, 2023, declared interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share. The company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹81.38 crore as against ₹69.67 crore in the same quarter previous year.
The stock rises by 1.37% on the BSE, trading at ₹2,440.
- November 08, 2023 11:01
Share Market Live Updates: Marico allots 83,920 equity shares under ESOP 2016 schemes; stock gains 0.13%
Marico Ltd has allotted 83,920 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of the company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016. The stock trades at ₹525.15 on the NSE, up by 0.13%.
- November 08, 2023 10:59
Share Market Live Updates: Gland Pharma concludes USFDA inspection with EIR at VSEZ Oncology facility; stock dips 1.05%
Gland Pharma has informed the exchange about the conclusion of USFDA inspection at VSEZ Sterile Oncology Facility, Visakhapatnam. The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The stock declines by 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,635.85.
- November 08, 2023 10:58
Sectoral Updates: Major Nifty Metal stocks: JSL leads with 3.99% gain
Major Nifty Metal stocks: JSL (3.99%); APL Apollo (2.66%); Welcorp (2.53%); Ratnamani (1.54%); Hindustan Zinc (1.35%)
- November 08, 2023 10:55
Share Market Live Updates: Gensol Engineering Q2 standalone net profit reaches ₹15.68 crore; stock gains 4.68%”
Gensol Engineering reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹15.68 crore as against ₹7.31 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 4.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹834.
- November 08, 2023 10:49
Share Market Live Updates: Hindusthan National GlassQ2 net profit soars to ₹64.94 crore
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹64.94 crore as against loss of ₹106.97 crore.
- November 08, 2023 10:48
Share Market Live Updates: Lupin introduces Rocuronium Bromide injection, stock rises 1.54%
Lupin Limited has announced the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials. The stock is up by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,208.
- November 08, 2023 10:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Dev Labtech’s H1FY24 revenue surges 116.62% YoY; stock soars 11.10%
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd has recorded half yearly (H1FY24) performance: its revenue from operations stood at ₹209.208 million, up 116.62% Y-o-Y. The stock rises by 11.10% on the BSE, trading at ₹79.50.
- November 08, 2023 10:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Indian indices exhibit volatility amid mixed global cues
Equity benchmark indices commenced the trading session with optimism on Wednesday but later settled into a state of relative stability within a highly volatile market, influenced by mixed signals from Asian markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.
Subsequently, both benchmark indices experienced significant fluctuations and were trading with only modest gains.
At 10.30 a.m., the 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 1.03 points to reach 64,943.43, while the Nifty rose by 18.40 points to 19,425.10.
Among Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo exhibited declining trends, while Shanghai and Hong Kong demonstrated strength in their trading.
The U.S. markets concluded in the positive zone on Tuesday.
The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, exhibited a marginal increase of 0.07% to reach USD 81.67 per barrel.
According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) divested equities valued at Rs 497.21 crore on Tuesday.
- November 08, 2023 10:28
Sectoral Updates: Nifty Realty major gainers: Swan Energy leads with 5.09% increase
Major gainers of Nifty Realty stocks: Swan Energy (5.09%); Prestige (3.93%); Sobha (2.02%); DLF (1.13%); Lodha (0.86%)
- November 08, 2023 10:26
Share Market Live Updates: Mahindra Aerospace Australia sells stake in subsidiaries; stock up 0.29%
Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Aerospace Private Limited and that of the company, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with George Morgan for sale of its entire stake in Gipps Aero Pty Ltd, GA8 Airvan Pty Ltd, GA200 Pty Ltd, Nomad TC Pty Ltd, Airvan 10 Pty Ltd and Airvan Flight Services Pty Ltd, wholly owned subsidiaries of MAAPL. The stock trades at ₹1,484 on the NSE, up by 0.29%.
- November 08, 2023 10:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Voltas board approves ₹500 crore NCDs placement; stock up 1.34%
Voltas Ltd informed the exchange that the company’s board has approved proposal of raising of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an amount up to ₹500 crore. The stock rises by 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹824.30.
- November 08, 2023 10:22
Stock in Focus: Adani Group’s Colombo port venture receives $553 million DFC financing
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has informed the exchange that US International Development Finance Corporation has announced that it will be funding Colombo West International Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (CWIT) to the tune of $553 million.
The stock rises by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹809.40.
- November 08, 2023 10:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Sarthak Metals reports Q2FY24 revenue of ₹77.42 crore, EBITDA at ₹7.20 crore; stock falls 2.73%
Sarthak Metals Limited announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
• Revenue from Operations stood at ₹77.42 crore in Q2FY24, a decrease of 24% YoY and 5% QoQ.
• EBITDA (excluding Other Income) stood at ₹ 7.20 Crores in Q2FY24, a decrease of 36% YoY and 5% QoQ.
The stock declines by 2.73% on the BSE, trading at ₹220.50.
- November 08, 2023 10:20
Share Market Live Updates: Kilburn Engineering secures ₹32.80 crore orders; stock dips 0.59%
Kilburn Engineering Ltd informed the exchange about receipt of orders worth ₹32.80 crore. The stock trades at ₹243 on the BSE, down by 0.59%.
- November 08, 2023 10:05
Share Market Live Updates: Hatsun Agro boosts milk procurement for stable supply; stock slips 0.19%
Hatsun Agro has announced a significant surge in milk procurement, ensuring a robust and stable supply for the coming months. The stock declines by 0.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,121.10.
- November 08, 2023 09:58
Share Market Live Updates: KIOCL resumes pellet production in Mangalore; stock slips
KIOCL informed that the Pellet Production at Pellet Plant Unit of the company situated at Mangalore had restarted today. The stock trades at ₹333.40 on the NSE, down by 0.39%.
- November 08, 2023 09:57
Share Market Live Updates: Indo-Tech Transformers secures ₹62.70 crore orders for transformer supply, stock rises 2%
Indo-Tech Transformers Limited has received Letter of Award (3 LOA(s)), for supply of transformers, aggregate value of the order under the said LOAs is ₹62.70 crore plus applicable taxes. The stock trades at ₹525.30 on the BSE, up by 2%.
- November 08, 2023 09:55
Share Market Live Updates: HOV Services Q2 net profit surges to ₹2.78 crore, stock gains 4.43%
HOV Services has reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹2.78 crore as against ₹0.72 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 4.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹57.70.
- November 08, 2023 09:54
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures dip on surging US inventories
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as the industry data showed a massive increase in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.46 am on Wednesday, January Brent oil futures were at $81.62, up by 0.01 per cent; and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.19, down by 0.23 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6446 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6507, down by 0.94 per cent; and December futures were trading at ₹6466 as against the previous close of ₹6523, down by 0.87 per cent.
- November 08, 2023 09:43
Stocks to Watch: Genus Power’s arm wins ₹2,259.94 crore AMISP contract, stock surges 4.15%
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth ₹2,259.94 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs), including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of 27.33 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis. The stock rises by 4.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹262.
- November 08, 2023 09:42
Share Market Live Updates: IRCTC Q2 FY24 net profit soars 30% to ₹294.67 crore
IRCTC reported a net profit of ₹294.67 crore in September quarter of FY 2023-24, marking an increase of 30.36% from ₹226.03 crores in Q2 of FY 2022-23. The stock trades at ₹676.80 on the NSE, down by 0.63%.
- November 08, 2023 09:40
Stock in Focus: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Q2FY24 results
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Q2FY24 Result First Cut – Major key operating metrics remained below expectations
# Consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 11,267.1 crores in Q2FY24, up 2.0% QoQ / 1.0% YoY. However, it was unable to beat the street estimates pegged at Rs. 11,806.0 crores.
# EBITDA stood at Rs. 9,908.4 crores in Q2FY24, up 2.3% QoQ / up 5.1% YoY, missing market expectations of Rs. 10,068.7 crores.
# EBITDA Margin stood at 87.9%, up 30bps QoQ / up 341bps YoY.
# Net Profit advanced to Rs. 3,781.4 crores in Q2FY24, up 5.1% QoQ / up 3.6% YoY, but remained below the market expectations of Rs. 3,834.5 crores.
# Net Profit Margin stood at 33.6% in Q2FY24, up 100bps QoQ / up 83bps YoY.
# The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.
Parth Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
- November 08, 2023 09:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Benchmark index nears 78.6% retracement, potential for bullish momentum
The US market rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving their longest streak of gains in two years, as a retreat in US Treasury yields sustained megacap growth stocks. Meanwhile, Investors are likely to pay close attention ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, looking for additional confirmation the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged for the foreseeable future. Asia-Pacific markets opened higher after most major indices closed lower in the previous session. Investors are watching for more economic data to help give stock markets more direction. Indian market may open higher on Wednesday after oil prices fell sharply overnight to hit over three-month lows on demand concerns, signs of higher supply and easing Middle East tensions. On the stock-specific news, our focus would be on Pidilite Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Power Co., United Spirits and Lupin ahead of their September quarter results.
The benchmark index witnessed a choppy trading session whilst trading in the proximity of its previous day’s trading range on a relatively higher volume. The price action is witnessing contraction ahead of the 78.6% retracement level acting of its prior swing high and low as overhead resistance near the 19437 level while bolstered by the 20 DEMA and the pivotal support near 19330. The index is anticipated to attract further bullish strength on reclaiming the retracement level in the pullback rally.
Supp: 19330-19275-19175
Res: 19440-19460-19520
--Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
- November 08, 2023 09:37
Share Market Live Updates: Lupin Stock rises 1% on USFDA’s tentative nod for Canagliflozin tablets
Lupin stock inches up by 0.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,201.40 after the company received tentative approval from the USFDA for the company’s ANDA for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1,000 mg,150 mg/500 mg, and 150 mg/1,000 mg to market a generic equivalent of Invokamet XR® Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1,000 mg, 150 mg/500 mg, and 150 mg/1,000 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- November 08, 2023 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
BPCL (2.86%); Asian Paints (1.25%); Cipla (0.91%); Dr Reddy (0.87%); Adani Ports (0.85%)
Major losers:
Hindalco (-0.62%); ICICI Bank (-0.55%); Bajaj Finance (-0.52%); SBI Life (-0.24%); Infosys (-0.21%)
- November 08, 2023 09:29
Stocks in news: US commits $553 million financing for Adani terminal venture at Colombo port
The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said it will provide $553 million financing for a Colombo port terminal project, partly owned by Adani Group, advancing the first foray by an Indian company into the sector.
Sri Lanka, an island off India’s southern coast, is mired in its worst financial crisis in over seven decades after its foreign exchange reserves ran to record lows last year forcing its economy to contract by 7.8% in 2022. (Reuters)
- November 08, 2023 09:25
Stock market live updates: Q2 FY24 earnings call list for 08 November 2023
9:30 AM KIMS Hospitals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4uj44x5e
10:00 AM Archean Chemical
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4wkk95kc
10:00 AM Sundram
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1230
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/e7ejs2dr
10:00 AM Cummins
Dial: +91 22 6280 1164
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ym5u6axp
10:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3fjur8kt
10:00 AM Greaves Cotton
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5dru5zth
(Hosted by Churchgate Part)
11:00 AM Dilip Buildcon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2wr8r744
11:00 AM Supriya Life
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3r3jt2hb
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y3444uh4
11:30 AM Beta Drugs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
12:00 PM Balrampur Chini
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3ky8vp
12:00 PM Banswara Syntex
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
12:00 PM Saksoft
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22knvcr5
(Hosted by Valorem)
12:00 PM Exide Ind
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/arxnkhbb
12:30 PM RR Kabel L
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yjsnh4ux
12:30 PM HG Infra Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2r5ems9p
1:30 PM Alicon Castallo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4c2nzjxa
2:00 PM Silicon Rental
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n73b7m3
2:00 PM Fairchem Organi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ahzezyf
(Hosted by Valorem)
2:00 PM HLE Glascoat
(Conference Transcript (Voice))
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ye7r7ybh
2:00 PM Easy Trip Plann
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4x7vhtu6
2:30 PM Basilic Fly
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9dud7p
3:00 PM Alkyl Amines
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
3:00 PM Carysil Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2jshxxmh
3:00 PM SMC GLOBAL SECU
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ca5rccc7
(Hosted by Valorem)
3:30 PM HT Media
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/45t6eht2
3:30 PM JB Chem
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mpumhmz5
3:30 PM Shree Cement
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ykr8rd9a
4:00 PM Eveready
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycr425ea
4:00 PM TeamLease Ser.
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2hjancze
4:00 PM Borosil
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/dxabrs8d
4:00 PM Sanghvi Movers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1190
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ufvbadt
4:00 PM Firstsource Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1356
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc446uwy
5:00 PM Apollo Tyres
No Contact Available
5:00 PM 3i Infotech
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yrfcymhx
5:00 PM Kiri Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nhcxf3vz
(Hosted by Valorem)
5:00 PM Stove kraft
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n8jh83w
5:30 PM Restaurants
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ms3me9xt
5:30 PM Medplus Health
Dial: +91 22 6280 1267
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22x4f52v
5:30 PM IFGL Refractory
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3psma373
6:00 PM Ent Network Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdht9tr6
6:00 PM Tata Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1285
- November 08, 2023 09:22
Stocks to watch today: 3i Infotech Limited
3i Infotech Limited has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year of FY24 ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹210.3 crore in Q2FY24 with a growth of 8.2% QoQ and 18.7% YoY. Gross margin of 11.4% with a growth of 1.3% YoY.
- November 08, 2023 09:13
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said on Nifty50 and Bank Nifty trends
NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 made a higher bottom at 19329 compared to the previous day low and closed at 2 week high recovering all the loss to close flat to negative. f On the higher side crossover of 19,500 levels would push the index higher to 19800 levels over the next few days. f RSI is sustaining above the average lien and other key technical indicators are positively poised. f Highest call OI has moved to 19,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,300 for the weekly expiry.
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
BANK NIFTY has crossed the 20 day average with higher bottoms and higher tops, we expect an upward breakout from the current range. f The current momentum can scale near to 44,300-44500 levels which is the medium term band of averages and on the downside 200 day SMA will act as support. f RSI has crossed the average line and other key technical indicators are positively poised for a higher breakout. f Bank Nifty 44,500 CE has the highest OI while on the downside it has moved higher to 43,6 v00 for the put options OI.
- November 08, 2023 09:11
Stock market live updates: Here's what VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said on market trends
There are three significant trends in equity markets now: One, global markets are stable as indicated by the 7-day winning streak in Dow and S&P 500. Two, a risk on is evident in markets primarily driven by the sharp correction in the US 10-year bond yield from the recent high of 5% to 4.57% now. Three, the crash in Brent crude from around $94 to below $82 now indicates that the market doesn’t expect the Israel-Gaza conflict to aggravate into a wider regional conflict. In brief, the market construct is favourable for the continuation of the rally despite the geopolitical uncertainties.
The tug of war between the FIIs and DIIs continues with sustained selling by the FIIs and sustained buying by the DIIs. Since the buy on dips strategy is working, retail investors are buying in the broader market on every dip. There is no selling pressure in the broader market since FII selling is confined to large caps.
The best opportunity for long-term investors is in high quality large caps since these stocks will do well when FIIs eventually turn buyers.
- November 08, 2023 09:03
businessline analysis| Gland Pharma: What has driven the 85% upside in the stock since the lows in May?
Gland Pharma’s results reported on November 6 indicate a recovery from the troubles it faced two quarters back. The stock gained 5 per cent on Tuesday and a massive 85 per cent since May 2023. The company has a lot of ground to cover before it generates strong growth in all regions, but going by the commentary, it may have started on the path.
Blip and recovery
In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company faced a significant decline in Heparin and Enoxaparin markets worldwide, which contributed to around ₹1,200 crore in FY22, or a third of the revenue. Click here to know Gland Pharma’s prospects.
- November 08, 2023 08:56
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Uno Minda
Outperformance slated to continue
Uno Minda continued to outperform the underlying industries in Q2 (revenue up ~17% QoQ vs. ~14% growth in 2W and PV production), with margins up 42bps QoQ to 11.1%. We believe: i) higher content per vehicle in the core business (switches, lightings and acoustics), ii) improving positioning in alloy wheels, sensors and controllers, iii) growing contribution from EVs and iv) reasonably healthy underlying industry outlook (particularly in 2Ws) should drive ~17% revenue CAGR in FY23-26E. We raise FY24E/25E revenue by ~6%/~4% (reflecting Q2 beat), though EPS upgrade is smaller at ~4%/~1% amid continued benign margin commentary (guidance of 10.5-11.5% margins in the near term amid several new plants coming on stream). We retain BUY with a rev. TP of Rs670 at ~33x FY26E PER (rolled over; previous TP: Rs630).
- November 08, 2023 08:54
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal's take on Info Edge
IT weakness to drag Naukri’s performance in FY24E
(INFOE IN, Mkt Cap USD6.7b, CMP INR4345, TP INR4390, 1% Upside, Neutral)
Healthy performance of 99acers; reiterate Neutral on fair valuations
- Info Edge (INFOE) delivered a better-than-expected 2QFY24 performance. Revenue increased 11.5% YoY in 2QFY24 (est. 9%). EBITDA margin, at 40.7%, was a strong 440bp beat on our estimate. Overall billings were up 4.8% YoY to INR5.7b, which came in better than expected given the ongoing pain in the recruitment vertical.
- The management continues to see a slowdown in IT hiring activity, which remains a key risk given its significantly high revenue contribution to the Naukri business. Non-IT has been doing well for the past couple of quarters and helped INFOE to partly offset the adverse impact from IT hiring. The management is adding more braches to support the demand from smaller towns, which is positive. While we expect a recovery in IT hiring in FY25, we believe Naukri’s billings would decline in FY24E on a high base, which will result in a single-digit growth for FY24 and FY25.
- In 2QFY24, 99acres posted robust revenue growth (+25% YoY). The sector is witnessing strong tailwinds and is expected to do well in the coming few years. The marketing spends, though reducing, are likely to result in continued losses for 99acres in the near term, before it turns profitable.
- INFOE has surprised over the last two quarters with a sharp margin improvement and a lower dependency on advertisement and operating leverage. With slower growth in FY24 and FY25, we see limited upside on margins from here on. We expect an FY24/FY25 EBITDA margin of 39.2%/37.9%.
- We forecast standalone revenue and APAT to clock an 11% CAGR each over FY23-25, driven by the Naukri business.
- We continue to see a healthy long-term growth opportunity in its operating entities. With margins improving, we expect scale benefits over the next few years. However, the current valuations fairly price in its growth outlook.
- We value the company’s operating entities using DCF valuation. Our SoTP-based valuation indicates a TP of INR4,390. Reiterate Neutral
- November 08, 2023 08:49
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Hindalco’s Q2 resutls
Performance above estimate; outlook bright
(HNDL IN, Mkt Cap USD13.1b, CMP INR485, TP INR580, 20% Upside, Buy)
- Novelis (HNDL)’s 2QFY24 revenue stood at USD4.1b (down 14% YoY), higher than our estimate of USD3.6b. The YoY decline in revenue was due to lower FRP dispatches; lower metal prices which was partially offset by higher automotive shipments; favorable product mix; and increased product pricing.
- Adjusted EBITDA was down 4% YoY at USD484m (14% above our estimate of USD424m), while EBITDA/t stood at USD519/t (USD57/t above our estimate of USD462/t). EBITDA/t improved QoQ due to a sharp increase in volumes. APAT was down 9% YoY at USD223m, which was 34% above our estimate of USD167m in 2QFY24.
- Shipments volume stood at 933kt (down 5% YoY), in line with our estimate of 919kt. The shipments across North America (NA)/Europe (EU)/South America(SA) stood at 390kt/256kt/144kt, improving sequentially by 5%/2%/21% QoQ. However, shipments across Asia were down at 175kt due to low off-take from the beverage can sector. The YoY reduction in shipments was mainly attributed to lower beverage can shipments and macro-economic conditions which was partially offset by higher dispatches to auto OEMs.
- Net debt for 1HFY24 stood to USD4.4b (vs. USD4.1b in Mar’23) with net debt/Equity at 2.7x (2.3x in Mar’23).
- November 08, 2023 08:48
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Trent’s Q2 results
Strong LFL growth despite a benign market environment
- TRENT’s standalone EBITDA/PAT reported a strong growth of 72.3%/55.9% YoY (a big beat), driven by robust revenue growth of 59.4% YoY, which was driven by aggressive store additions in Zudio and 10% LFL growth in 2QFY24.
- Led by strong revenue productivity, aggressive store additions, and margin tailwinds from operating leverage, we have raised our revenue/EBITDA estimates by ~10%/18% for FY24 building in 46%/51% CAGR over FY23-25. Continued momentum within Star and improving store metrics offer further upside potential. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR2,750, given the strong growth opportunity for TRENT.
- November 08, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Drone Destination, Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
Record Date Dividend: Birlasoft, Great Eastern Shipping Co., Oberoi Realty, RITES, Supreme Petrochem.
- November 08, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 75,000 shares on Nov. 6.
ISMT: Promoters BR Taneja, Asscher Enterprise and Baldevraj Topanram Taneja sold 3.14 lakh shares, 1.44 crore shares and 1.45 lakh shares, respectively on Nov. 3.
- November 08, 2023 08:44
Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today
Inox Wind: The company will raise Rs 500 crore through the issue of preference shares. The board approved the raising of funds by way of the issuance of 0.01% non-convertible, non-cumulative, participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 each.
Lupin: The company received U.S. FDA tentative approval for the Invokamet generic.
Voltas: The company denied news reports that the Tata Group is considering selling the home appliance operations of the company.
SJVN: The company received a letter of intent for the purchase of 200 megawatts of solar power from Uttarakhand Power Corp. UPCL to purchase solar power for Rs 2.57 per unit from the company’s 1,000 MW Bikaner plant.
InterGlobe Aviation: The airline anticipates aircraft on the ground in the mid-thirties in Q4 due to accelerated engine removals. It reconfirmed capacity guidance for Q3, along with FY24 guidance for the upper range of mid-teens.Alert: Earlier this year, Pratt & Whitney highlighted the impact of the powder metal issue that has affected its new generation GTF aircraft engine.
Anupam Rasayan: The Board appointed Dr. Anuj Hemantbhai Thakar as executive director w.e.f. Nov. 7 for a period of five years, subject to approval of the members of the company within 3 months from the date of appointment.
Cummins India: The company’s board appointed Jennifer Bush as chairperson of the board w.e.f. Nov. 7
- November 08, 2023 08:43
Stock market live updates: Earnings In Focus
Pidilite Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Power Co., United Spirits, Lupin, PI Industries, Patanjali Foods, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, The Phoenix Mills, Oil India, Skf India, Grindwell Norton, The New India Assurance Company, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Industries, Bata India, KIOCL, Sanofi India, Tata Investment Corporation, Elgi Equipments, Brigade Enterprises, Rhi Magnesita India, Century Plyboards (I), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Raymond, Concord Biotech, Eris Lifesciences, Welspun Corp, CESC, Computer Age Management Services, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Shree Renuka Sugars, GE T&D India, Birla Corporation, Medplus Health Services, E.I.D.-Parry (India), Mtar Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Reliance Infrastructure, Balaji Amines, HEG, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EPL, FDC, Nazara Technologies, Hindustan Foods, Restaurant Brands Asia, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Wonderla Holidays, Moil, Borosil, Nesco, Sansera Engineering, Pricol, Ami Organics, Tasty Bite Eatables, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Teamlease Services, Neogen Chemicals, T D Power Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Emudhra, HMA Agro Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Automotive Axles, Hindware Home Innovation, Samhi Hotels, Avalon Technologies, Landmark Cars, Pearl Global Industries, Somany Ceramics, Lumax Auto Technologies, Best Agrolife, Mayur Uniquoters, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Precision Wires India, Vishnu Chemicals, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Alembic, Axiscades Technologies, Artemis Medicare Services.
- November 08, 2023 08:42
Stock market live updates: Q2 FY24 that were announced post market hours
IRCTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 995 crore vs Rs 806 crore.
Ebitda up 19.91% at Rs 366 crore vs Rs 305 crore.
Margin at 36.8% vs 37.89%.
Reported profit up 31.56% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 225 crore.
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.87% at Rs 4,800 crore vs Rs 4,038 crore.
Ebitda up 63.82% at Rs 885.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.45% vs 13.39%.
Reported profit up 2.44 times at Rs 446.6 crore vs Rs 183.2 crore.
JB Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.93% at Rs 881.74 crore vs Rs 809.44 crore.
Ebitda up 31.94% at Rs 243.54 crore vs Rs 184.58 crore.
Margin at 27.62% vs 22.8%.
Net profit up 35.56% at Rs 150.59 crore vs Rs 111.08 crore.
Lux Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.56% at Rs 639.3 crore vs Rs 635.7 crore.
Ebitda down 14.9% at Rs 55.1 crore vs Rs 64.7 crore.
Margin at 8.6% vs 10.2% YoY.
Reported profit down 12.63% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 41.1 crore.
SJS Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 117 crore.
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 30.9 crore.
Margin at 22.05% vs 26.43%.
Reported profit down 3% at Rs 19.3 crore vs Rs 19.94 crore.
Kingfa Science Technology (India) Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.13% at Rs 351 crore vs Rs 351 crore.
Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs 42.9 cr vs Rs 33.8 crore.
Margin at 12.22% vs 9.63%.
Reported profit up 33.9% at Rs 29.6 crore vs Rs 22.1 crore.
Vinati Organics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 448.13 crore vs Rs 566.29 crore.
Ebitda down 25.4% at Rs 110.79 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore.
Margin at 24.72% vs 26.21%, down 149 bps.
Reported profit down 27.4% at Rs 84.16 crore vs Rs 115.93 crore.
Greaves Cotton Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 727 crore vs Rs 699 crore.
Ebitda up 7.1% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 42.9 crore.
Margin at 6.31% vs 6.13%.
Reported loss at Rs 374.59 crore vs profit of Rs 32.3 crore.
Arvind Fashions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,267 crore vs Rs 1,181.8 crore.
Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 147.1 crore vs Rs 116.2 crore.
Margin at 11.6% vs 9.82%.
Reported profit up 31.9% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 28.1 crore.
Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 1,540 crore vs Rs 1,113 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 165 crore vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore.
Margin at 10.71%.
Reported profit at Rs 166 crore vs loss of Rs 28.9 crore.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.82% at Rs 495.81 crore vs Rs 420.81 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 62.63 crore vs Rs 18.86 crore.
Margin at 12.63% vs 4.48%.
Reported profit at Rs 42.86 crore vs Rs 8.84 crore.
Crisil Q3 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.74% at Rs 735.9 crore vs Rs 683 crore.
Reported profit up 2.8% at Rs 152 crore vs Rs 147.9 crore.
Prince Pipe Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.13% at Rs 656.45 crore vs Rs 636.48 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 194.18 crore vs loss of Rs 11.36 crore.
Margin at 29.58%.
Reported profit at Rs 70.63 crore vs loss of Rs 24.11 crore.
Ind-Swift Labs Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 270.3 crore vs Rs 287.5 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 63.4 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.
Margin at 23.45% vs 19.75%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 24 crore.
Yatharth Hospital Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 171.3 crore vs Rs 127.9 crore.
Ebitda up 35.8% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 33.5 crore.
Margin at 26.56% vs 26.19%.
Net profit up 70.37% at Rs 27.6 crore vs Rs 16.2 crore.
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 652.5 crore vs Rs 564.1 crore.
Ebitda up 16.3% at Rs 177.3 crore vs Rs 152.5 crore.
Margin at 27.17% vs 27.03%.
Net profit down 4.52% at Rs 101.3 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.
FIEM Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.01% at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 525.2 crore.
Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 68.1 crore vs Rs 72.2 crore.
Margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%.
Reported profit up 6.63% at Rs 43.48 crore vs Rs 40.77 crore.
GOCL Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.9% at Rs 163.3 crore vs Rs 194 crore
Ebitda at Rs 7.9 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 20.9 crore.
Margin at 4.8%.
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 40.4 crore.
Power Grid Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.04% at Rs 11,267 crore vs Rs 11,151 crore.
Ebitda up 5.1% at Rs 9,908 crore vs Rs 9,426 crore.
Margin at 87.9% vs 84.5%.
Reported profit up 3.4% at Rs 3,781 crore vs Rs 3,650 crore.
Note: The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 3,118.7 crore vs Rs 2,487.7 crore.
Ebitda down 39.3% at Rs 237.3 crore vs Rs 390.9 crore.
Margin at 7.6% vs 15.71%.
Net profit up 8.3% at Rs 308.9 crore vs Rs 285.3 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 55.5% at Rs 184 crore vs. Rs 118.5 crore.
EBIT at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 5.9 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 5%.
Reported profit at Rs 7.6 crore vs. Rs 2.1 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.71% at Rs 227.49 crore vs. Rs 180.95 crore.
Ebitda down 38.23% at Rs 36.29 crore vs. Rs 58.75 crore.
Margin at 15.95% vs. 32.46%.
Net profit down 58.54% at Rs 13.93 crore vs. Rs 33.6 crore.
Dollar Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 412.5 crore vs. Rs 340.4 crore.
Ebitda up 37.62% at Rs 41.7 crore vs. Rs 30.3 crore.
Margin at 10.11% vs. 8.9%.
Reported profit up 43.9% at Rs 24.87 crore vs. Rs 17.28 crore.
Updater Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 600.1 crore vs. Rs 576.4 crore.
Ebitda down 19.8% at Rs 26.3 crore vs. Rs 32.8 crore.
Margin at 4.38% vs. 5.69%.
Net profit down 25.8% at Rs 9.2 crore vs. Rs 12.4 crore.
Apollo Tyres Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 6,279.7 crore vs. Rs 5,956.1 crore.
Ebitda up 62.9% at Rs 1,160 crore vs. Rs 711.9 crore.
Margin at 18.47% vs. 11.95%.
Net profit up 164.4% at Rs 474.3 crore vs. Rs 179.4 crore.
Cummins India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 1,921.8 crore vs. Rs 1,957.3 crore.
Ebitda up 19.5% at Rs 346.4 crore vs. Rs 289.8 crore.
Margin at 18.02% vs. 14.8%.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 329.1 crore vs. Rs 267.3 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs. Rs 1,961.7 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs. Rs 270.9 crore.
Margin at 16.99% vs. 13.8%.
Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs. Rs 174.5 crore.
Skipper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67% at Rs 772.4 crore vs. Rs 462 crore.
Ebitda up 85% at Rs 73.7 crore vs. Rs 39.8 crore.
Margin at 9.5% vs. 8.6%.
Reported profit at Rs 19.78 crore vs. Rs 3 crore.
Dilip Buildcon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 2,849 crore vs. Rs 2,596 crore.
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 340.6 crore vs. Rs 351.9 crore.
Margin at 11.95% vs. 13.55%.
Reported profit at Rs 73.2 crore vs. Rs 13.02 crore.
Prestige Estates Project Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 56.6% at Rs 2,236.4 crore vs. Rs 1,427.7 crore.
Ebitda up 60.7% at Rs 592.5 crore vs. Rs 368.6 crore.
Margin at 26.49% vs. 25.81%.
Net profit at Rs 910.3 crore vs. Rs 148.6 crore.
- November 08, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates| US Crude Oil Inventories Rise Sharply: API
Stocks of crude oil in the US jumped by 11.9 million barrels in the week that ended November 3rd, 2023, following a 1.347 million barrels increase in the previous week, data from the API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin showed. It was the biggest weekly rise since the first week of 2023.
- November 08, 2023 08:38
Stocks in focus today: Hindalco Industries
Novelis, the US subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries, has reported that net income dipped 14 per cent in the September quarter to $157 million due to lower realisation. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4 per cent to $484 million on lower shipments.
Its net sales decreased 14 per cent in the September quarter to $4.1 billion, primarily driven by lower average aluminum prices and a 5 per cent decrease in total flat rolled product shipments to 9.33 lakh tonnes.
The negative impact was partially offset by increased product pricing and favorable product mix, said the company.
The decrease in shipments is mainly due to lower beverage packaging shipments compared to prior year record levels and challenging economic conditions also impacted some specialties markets, mainly in building and construction, it added.
However , sales to the automotive segment was stronger customer demand.
- November 08, 2023 08:37
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on India’s IT & ITeS sector
IT hiring remains tepid; broader economy recovery endures
For Oct-23, Naukri’s Jobspeak index reported a 12.4% MoM decline, but was up 1.2% YoY, benefiting from the low base-effect of the Oct-22 festival season (the impact of which may moderate in the coming month). On the new-jobs front, while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai noted positive YoY growth, IT-focused metros such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai saw a decline of 6-11% YoY. Further, IT-Software/Services hiring grew 10.5% MoM, but declined 13.7% YoY; it has now shown a drop for all the ten months so far this year, reflecting continued softness in demand and the overall uncertainty. BPO/ITeS/CRM/Transcription hiring grew 2.3% YoY (up 11.6% MoM), after eight consecutive months of waning. In Oct-23, hiring in IT hardware and Networking fell 16.1% MoM and 18% YoY. The weaker new-jobs trend in IT software/Services was fueled by lower attrition/muted hiring trends reported in IT companies’ Q2 results. Timelines for recovery in IT-sector hiring remain uncertain and are contingent on macros, while non-IT hiring is expected to stay strong.
- November 08, 2023 08:36
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on JK Cement
JK Cement (JKCE)’s EBITDA strongly beat Consensus/our estimates (11-17%). Standalone EBITDA grew 47% YoY (11% QoQ) to Rs4.5bn (Emkay: Rs4bn). The beat was mainly driven by reduction in freight costs and higher ‘other operating income’. Blended EBITDA/ton increased 23% YoY/15% QoQ to Rs1,028 (Emkay: Rs940). Overall volume grew 19% YoY owing to the recent commissioning of its plant in Panna. JKCE is well on track to achieve 25MT capacity by FY25E, and would target reaching 30MT in the medium term, in our view. With increased scale of operations, we expect JKCE’s OCF to increase ~2.5x over FY24E-26E vs the average OCF over FY15-19. We remain structurally positive on the stock; however, given the limited upside on the stock, we maintain HOLD. We value the company at 12x EV/E (in line with the last 5Y historical average; earlier 11x) and arrive at Sep-24E TP of Rs3,500/share
- November 08, 2023 08:35
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Fusion Microfinance
Fusion MFI reported in-line PAT of Rs1.3bn/~5% RoA in Q2FY24, mainly on the back of healthy margins and higher ‘other income’, and partly offset by an elevated LLP (3.8% of loans). The company has received the first tranche of recovery from the Assam loan relief scheme (of Rs50mn) and should see further recovery going ahead. The management expects slippages/credit cost to remain elevated in the near term due to seasonality factors and its new aggressive write-off policy, but should start normalizing 4Q onwards.
Factoring-in a better margin/fee income delivery, partly offset by a higher LLP, we revise FY24-26E earnings estimate by 2-4% and expect Fusion to report a strong RoA/RoE of 4.7-5.1%/20-21%, respectively. Hence, we retain our target price at Rs810/share, valuing the stock at 2.1x its Sep-25E ABV and maintain our BUY rating
- November 08, 2023 08:34
Stocks to watch today: VA Tech Wabag
VA Tech Wabag has informed the exchanges that the arbitration proceedings pending before the Justice (Retd.) Madan B. Lokur, who was appointed as a Sole Arbitrator by the Supreme Court of India, has upheld the contention of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, VA Tech Wabag Limited and Gammon Engineers and Contractors (P) Limited stating that the individual consortium member, in this case, Tecpro Systems Limited cannot invoke the arbitration against the employer, in this case, TSGENCO.
The Sole Arbitrator held that the claims filed by TECPRO against TSGENCO were rejected/ disallowed, the arbitration proceedings against WABAG and GAMMON are not maintainable and no relief has been claimed against WABAG and GAMMON by TECPRO.
- November 08, 2023 08:33
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Anupam Rasayan
Anupam’s Q2 EBITDA at Rs 90 crore (flat YoY/+17% QoQ) was in line with consensus/our estimates. Mgmt. guided for 20% rev. growth in H2 and reiterated its 25-30% rev. CAGR with 26-28% EBITDA margin as it targets (a) ramp-up in current products across existing and new clients (29 MNCs out of the 73 clients) and (b) higher wallet share through new launches (10 molecules in FY24E across agro-chem and pharma).
The board has approved fund raise of Rs 550 crore (promoter preferential issue and convertible warrants). Working capital shot up to 360 days in H1 due to the increase in debtors because of increased domestic sales and industry slowdown. However, management highlighted this is transitionary and normalization of debtors/inventory would ease working capital by H2.
We retain BUY with an SoTP-based TP of Rs 1,070.
- November 08, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher tracking Asian peers
Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central bank could be near the end of its policy tightening cycle.
India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.32 per cent at 19,519.50 as of 8:09 a.m., over 100 points above the benchmark Nifty 50’s Tuesday close of 19,406.70.
Wall Street equities rose overnight, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after comments by several Fed officials hinted that the central bank may be close to the end of the rate hiking cycle.
- November 08, 2023 08:19
Stock market live updates| BSE-SME IPO: Kalani Cast Tech opens today
Open Date -08 Nov, 2023
Close Date-10 Nov, 2023
Lot Size-1,000
Minimum Investment-₹139,000.00
Issue Price-₹137 - ₹ 139
Listing On-BSE
Issue Size ₹30.11 Cr
Face Value ₹10
Total Shares Offered-2,166,000
- November 08, 2023 08:15
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Zydus Lifesciences
ZYDUSLIF IN, Mkt Cap $7.3b, CMP INR 597, TP INR 660, 10% Upside, Neutral
Efforts underway to improve outlook in key markets
R&D spend to incline towards innovation portfolio
- Zydus Lifescience (ZYDUSLIF) delivered a marginal miss on 2QFY24 financial performance. Revenue growth was modest YoY in the domestic formulation (DF) segment (due to weak season) and US generics (due to lower business from niche opportunity). However, the outlook is expected to be better on new launches. It continues to put efforts on R&D front for innovation portfolio.
- We raise our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 6% each to factor in a) delay in competition for certain key product in the US generics segment, b) volume expansion/market share gain in select therapies in the DF segment, and c) cost optimization measures. We value ZYDUSLIF at 20x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR660.
- Efforts toward the innovation portfolio are on track across NCEs/Biotech/ specialty products. Further, it is also building the ANDA pipeline with a focus on limited competition/FTF products to achieve sustainable profitable growth in the US generics segment. We estimate a 20% earnings CAGR over FY23-25 on the back of 10%/8% sales CAGRs in US/DF and 140bp margin expansion. However, the valuation provides limited upside from current levels. Maintain Neutral on the stock.
- November 08, 2023 08:13
Stock market live updates: MNCL Research’s take on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Impressive quarter; getting more ductile
Mcap: Rs 21,000 crore; CMP: Rs 2892; TP: Rs 3240; Rating: Accumulate
~ We raise TP to Rs 3,240 (previously Rs 2,910) and retain Accumulate rating due to limited upside. Increase in TP is mainly due to valuation roll forward and increase in multiple.
~ In 2QFY24, RMT reported in line performance on revenue but a beat on margins due to favourable product mix.
~ Demand scenario remains strong as visible in order book, and we expect traction to only improve due to robust demand from water projects and increased traction from exports post completion of approvals and trials for the new hot extrusion plant.
~ With the timely capacity expansion plans, we are confident that RMT will achieve its growth (12-15%) and margin (16-18%) trajectory even at this high base, leading to increase in our target multiple. Remain positive and accumulate on dips.
~ At CMP of Rs 2892, stock trades at 28x Sept’25 PE and 18.7x Sept’25 EV/EBITDA.
- November 08, 2023 08:10
Stock market live updates: Q2 FY24 Earnings Calendar- November 08, 2023
63MOONS, ALEMBICLTD, ARTEMISMED, ASHOKA, AVADHSUGAR, BALAMINES, BATAINDIA, BHEL, BOROLTD, CAMS, CENTURYPLY, CESC, CONCORDBIO, DCAL, EASEMYTRIP, EIDPARRY, ELGIEQUIP, EMUDHRA, FDC, GNFC, GPPL, GODREJIND, GENSOL, GRINDWELL, GUJALKALI, HEG, HMAAGRO, HPL, IFCI, IOLCP, ITDCEM, KIOCL, KSCL, LANDMARK, LUPIN, MAZDOCK, MCX, MEDPLUS, MOIL, MTARTECH, MUNJALSHOW, NEOGEN, NAZARA, OIL, PATANJALI, PAUSHAKLTD, PHOENIXLTD, PFC, PIDILITIND, PIIND, PRICOLLTD, RENUKA, RAYMOND, RICOAUTO, SAMHI, SANOFI, SANSERA, SKFINDIA, TAJGVK, TALBROAUTO, TASTYBIT, TATAINVEST, TATAPOWER, TDPOWERSYS, UGARSUGAR, UNITDSPR, WELCORP, WONDERLA
- November 08, 2023 08:07
Market Replay| Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 83.27 against US dollar on FII outflows
The rupee settled lower by 6 paise at 83.27 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.
- November 08, 2023 08:04
Stock market live updates: ASK Automotive IPO enters Day 2
The Rs 834-crore initial public offering of ASK Automotive Ltd was subscribed 0.38 time or 38 per cent on Day 1 of issue opening on Tuesday. The issue, which comes at price band of Rs 268-282, will close on Thursday. The market lot is 53 shares.
The issue consists offer-for-sale of 2.96 crore shares by promoters Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee.
- November 08, 2023 08:03
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Protean eGov Technologies closes today
The IPO of Protean eGov Technologies closes today. The issue, which came out with a price band of Rs 752-792, has witnessed a decent response from all category investors. The public offer was subscribed 3.23 times. The market lot is 18 shares.
- November 08, 2023 08:02
Stocks in focus: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) expects 30-35 more aircraft to be grounded between January and March 2024. IndiGo already has over 40 aircraft on ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine issue.
- November 08, 2023 08:01
Stocks to watch today: Hero MotoCorp announced that it launch electric vehicles in the UK and key European countries in 2O24
- November 08, 2023 07:59
Market live updates: Stocks that will see action today—November 8, 2023
Hero MotoCorp, IndiGo, SJVN, West Coast Paper, DLF, Inox Wind, 63 moons tech, Bajaj Steel, Bata India, BHEL, CAMS, CESC, Lupin, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MCX, MTAR Tech, Nazara, New India Assurance, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, PFC, Pidilite, PI, Raymond, Titagarh, Tata Power, United Spirits, Wonderla, Trident and TVS Motor are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.
- November 08, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.11.2023
TC Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Biogen Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
CGI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Roblox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
KE Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Kellanova (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Royalty Pharma plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Walt Disney Company (Post market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Corteva, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ameren Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
MGM Resorts International (Post market) (Sector- Tourism)
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Automobile)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
- November 08, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 08.11.2023
12.30 EURO German Final CPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% vs Previous: 0.0%)
15:00 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
19:45 U.S. FED Chair Powell Speaks
- November 08, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates| Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 08-Nov-2023
GNFC
- November 08, 2023 07:46
Stock market live updates| Q2 FY24 results: Here are the web links to track announcements by major companies today
Balrampur Chini Mills 2Q FY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ee5ec213-3479-4dd2-8890-46c593a3edf2.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d767e4ad-aa96-4ba3-905f-ae28cc2330ab.pdf
Power Grid Corporation of India 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f98c46ad-82ad-4b44-be71-5d3f8f149a9e.pdf
Deepak Nitrite 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f33dfdf9-bb9a-4f70-9250-ca5091d30244.pdf
Cummins India 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/105e33e8-a99b-4b80-8133-5737b2087d9b.pdf
Apollo Tyres 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b2f5aef0-d2c7-447d-a2ec-26664614f51c.pdf
Dilip Buildcon 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0ba1cf89-6b5e-4ceb-b01f-5f4e0866673c.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0e40fa37-8ba6-4d17-baab-deca43f3e9ed.pdf
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/699d6a66-74a9-49e2-8168-fce02a77a635.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c0b1a6e7-1c87-4058-9668-955e15592e46.pdf
Mishra Dhatu Nigam 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/46729d07-ebfd-417e-bca3-34b71f51ed16.pdf
Prestige Estates Projects 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff741b83-29d1-4414-8482-82c659762fae.pdf
Alembic Pharmaceuticals 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c9e50549-3f73-4de6-b5b6-a3f98b03eae0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0c84ed0d-b30b-459a-bc50-fad68e99cfb5.pdf
Zydus Lifesciences 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fde7ccfb-b996-4365-a1d5-adb45893c7e9.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f97e66be-f445-4da9-8fe4-743f0fcb4068.pdf
Shree Cement 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/70d40a0b-6100-426e-b003-8ca63d770804.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0d8e7e87-5962-480a-8067-fcc85b64f004.pdf
Mold-Tek Packaging 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8ce71ba4-780b-418c-a7e0-cd9008dacc1d.pdf
Jyothy Labs 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2e48c76f-5d22-4430-a1d0-335074cc59f3.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/addf5719-b2e7-4ebe-90b2-1b20dafa797f.pdf
J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals 2QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aac50d59-9636-40f9-a688-ae8c634003fb.…
- November 08, 2023 07:41
- November 08, 2023 07:39
businessline analysis| FPIs selling, volatility looms large but IPO market sizzles
The number of IPO filings this year have inched up to 75, the fourth highest in the last 10 years, despite volatility and selling by overseas investors. More than twenty-five companies have filed their draft documents in the third quarter of CY23, demonstrating a strong intent to raise funds in the coming quarters. The most number of filings (126) was in the year 2021, followed by 89 filings in 2022. The year 2017 had seen 87 filings.
Overall, 41 IPOs have hit the market and mopped up over ₹33,000 crore this year. A lot of the companies that have tapped the market are mid- and smallcaps, with an issue size lower than ₹ 1,000 crore. Click here to know latest IPO trends.
- November 08, 2023 07:37
Stocks to watch today: Apollo Tyres Q2 net rises 165% to ₹474 crore
Apollo Tyres, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹474 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, up 165 per cent year-on-year, compared to ₹179 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated total income for the company also rose by six per cent y-o-y to ₹6,304 crore for the quarter in review, compared to ₹5,962 crore in the July-September quarter last year, said the company.
- November 08, 2023 07:35
- November 08, 2023 07:24
Market Replay| Market recovers on late-hour buying; Sensex, Nifty end in red
After opening the day in negative note, domestic markets staged a strong recovery in the closing hours. However, benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday, due to subdued performance of global markets and FII outflows. Analysts said the broader market witnessed buying interest at lower level on Q2 earnings and positive sentiment ahead of Diwali.
- November 08, 2023 07:21
businessline analysis| Titan Q2 results: Why stock reaction was muted
Titan Company (₹3,270.2), India’s leading jeweller and lifestyle company, announced its second quarter-FY24 results last Friday after market close. The consolidated revenue jumped over 30 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹12,653 crore. The net profit rose nearly 10 per cent to ₹916 crore for the quarter, bettering consensus estimates by 6 per cent.
Despite the results beating the expectations, the stock barely moved since the announcement of the numbers. This should be largely due to the recent run up in price which discounted positive festive time performance. Expensive valuation also could be another reason for the muted reaction. The trailing PE (price-earning) ratio stands at 89. Click here to know the bl’s analysis of Titan’s Q2 results.
- November 08, 2023 07:17
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide for November 08, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 08, 2023 07:15
Stock market live updates| Stock to buy today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Short-term traders can go long in this stock. BPCL share price has been rising consistently over the last week. The recent rise has taken the stock well above the ₹360-365 resistance zone. This region now act as a good resistance-turned-support and will limit the downside. A fall beyond ₹360 looks unlikely now. Click here to know about the technical outlook for BPCL
- November 08, 2023 07:10
Market live news: Oil prices fall to over 3-month low on signs of higher supply
Oil prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in over three months, after industry data showed a steep build in U.S. crude supplies, while mixed Chinese economic data raised worries about global demand for crude.
Brent crude futures dropped 25 cents to $81.36 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell 35 cents to $77.02 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 in early Asia trade.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose by almost 12 million barrels last week, market sources said late Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. (Reuters)
- November 08, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Wall Street ends higher, Tokyo stocks advance in early trade
Stocks in Asia rose after a rally in Big Tech pushed US stocks to their longest streak of gains in two years, with investors shrugging off the latest attempts from Federal Reserve speakers to tone down Wall Street’s optimism, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares climbed in South Korea and Australia after the S&P 500 advanced for a seventh day, while Japan’s equity benchmark slipped in early Asia trading and Hong Kong futures remained flat. Treasuries steadied after bets on a Fed pivot next year sent bond rates sharply down, with the 10-year yield dropping below 4.6%. The moves came after some Fed officials emphasized that bringing inflation fully down to the 2% goal is their main focus.
Oil fell to a three-month low as a forecast drop in US gasoline consumption added to a growing array of indicators, including weak trade data from China, suggesting the demand outlook is worsening.
