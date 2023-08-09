Stock Market on 09 August, 2023| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 09 August 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- August 09, 2023 16:14
Sensex rebounds, Nifty closes higher amid cautious trading
Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC, and M&M amid a positive start in European markets.
Cautious trade prevailed in the markets for the most part of the day ahead of two major events -- RBI’s monetary policy and the US inflation data -- due to be announced on Thursday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.31 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,995.81. During the day, it fell by 402.12 points or 0.61 per cent to 65,444.38. The benchmark also touched a high of 66,066.01.
The NSE Nifty gained 61.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 19,632.55.
- August 09, 2023 15:49
JB Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps to ₹144.57 cr
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹144.57 crore as against ₹101.29 crore in the previous year. The stock surged 6.77% on the NSE, and traded at ₹2,720.50.
- August 09, 2023 15:46
Manaksia reports ₹22.11 cr net profit for Q1
Manaksia Limited reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹22.11 crore as against ₹12.94 crore in the previous year.
- August 09, 2023 15:34
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty overcome volatility, close in the green marginally
Indian stock markets experienced a volatile trading session on Wednesday, ultimately closing in positive territory. Initially, traders were unsettled by deflation worries stemming from China’s data and a sell-off on Wall Street due to Moody’s U.S. banking downgrade. These events occurred ahead of the upcoming policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
By 3:30 pm, the Nifty 50 index concluded with a 0.31% gain at 19,632.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.23% to reach 65,995.81.
- August 09, 2023 15:27
Berger Paints Q1 net jumps to ₹326 crore; stock dips 1.49% on NSE
Berger Paints (I) Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹326.32 crore as against ₹234.40 crore in the previous year. However, the stock declines by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹698.70.
- August 09, 2023 15:25
Government reduces reserve price of rice in open market auction
Govt cuts reserve price of rice in open market sale auction by Rs 200/quintal to Rs 2900/quintal. New price will be valid from next Wednesday in the weekly auction conducted by FCI
- August 09, 2023 15:24
Hitech Corporation to establish new facility; Q1 net profit at ₹7.68 crore, stock surges 4.99%
The board of Hitech Corporation has approved setting up of new manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat, for production of barrel/drums for bulk packaging. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹7.68 crore as against ₹6.34 crore in the previous year. The stock rises 4.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹241.75
- August 09, 2023 15:18
Government plans to auction additional wheat and rice in open market
Govt has decided to sell of additional 50 lakh tonnes of wheat and 25 lakh tonnes of rice in open market through weekly auction in phases, in addition to about 8 lakh ronnes already sold.
- August 09, 2023 15:09
Hero Motocorp’s Passion joins top 10 motorcycles in consecutive months; stock trade flat
Hero Motocorp informed the exchanges that its motorcycle Passion has emerged as the third to join Hero Splendor and Hero HF in the top ten motorcycles of the country for the two consecutive months. The stock slides down by 0.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,059.
- August 09, 2023 15:07
Nifty today: Major gainers/losers at 3 pm
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Dr Reddy’s (3.72%); Hindalco (3.24%); Tata Motors (2.31%); M&M (2.23%); Tech Mahindra (2.04%)
Major losers: Divi’s Laboratories (-2.77%); Maruti (-0.97%); Apollo Hospitals (-0.76%); Bajaj Finance (-0.62%); Ultratech Cement (-0.61%)
- August 09, 2023 15:06
EID Parry Q1 net loss at ₹45.77 crore; stock falls 1.43% on NSE
EID Parry India reported its net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹45.77 crore as against profit of ₹13.14 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹473.10.
- August 09, 2023 15:04
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline numbers
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 9 were 1,974 against 1,606 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,719. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 224, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
- August 09, 2023 15:03
Stock Market Live: Natco Pharma Q1 net soars to ₹405 crore; stock up 2.75% on NSE
Natco Pharma reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹405.3 crore as against ₹308 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 2.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹899.95.
- August 09, 2023 15:00
SEBI issues administrative warning to Infosys
Infosys: The company has announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an administrative warning as conveyed through their letter dated August 3, 2023.
- August 09, 2023 14:58
VST Tillers launches compact tractors; stock declines 1%
V.S.T Tillers Tractors has announced the launch of Series 9 range of compact tractors. However, the stock declines by 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,130.
- August 09, 2023 14:51
Natural Gas: Near a crucial trend resistance
Natural Gas prices has been moving up since the start of this week. The Natural Gas Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has risen breaking the resistance at ₹227 per mmBtu sideways range on the upside.
- August 09, 2023 14:37
Trending stocks: BSL Q1 net profit at ₹3.24 crore; stock up 1.52% on NSE
BSL stock rises by 1.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹170. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹3.24 crore as against ₹3.43 crore in the previous year.
- August 09, 2023 14:35
Trending down: Sandhar Technologies Q1 net jumps to ₹23 crore; stock falls 3.35% on NSE
Sandhar Technologies stock declines by 3.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹363.10. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹23.61 crore as against ₹15.79 crore.
- August 09, 2023 14:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Zee Learn stock gains 1.49% as settlement agreement with JC Flowers resolves loan obligations
Zee Learn stock rises by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹3.40. The company had signed a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction to settle its obligations with respect to loans borrowed by certain trusts and entities.
- August 09, 2023 14:30
Earnings upgrades unlikely due to rich valuations and short-term risks, says Kotak Institutional Equities
Rich valuations in the case of most sectors leave little room for disappointment. The brokerage sees short-term risks from weaker-than assumed macro-economic conditions that may keep interest rates at elevated levels and hamper domestic economic recovery and consumption, and weak global economic conditions that may impede recovery in the export-oriented (outsourcing) sectors.
1QFY24 net income of the Nifty-50 Index stocks is modestly ahead of the brokerage’s estimates led by in-line operating results but higher-than-estimated other income in the case of several companies. Consumption demand continues to be muted while investment demand remains robust as seen in strong order inflows of capital goods companies and volume growth of cement companies. 1QFY24 results did not build a case for earnings upgrades, the brokerage said.
- August 09, 2023 14:27
Buzzing Stocks: Safari Industries Q1 net profit jumps to ₹45 crore, stock surges 9.54% on NSE
Safari Industries (India) stock surges by 9.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,260. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹45.87 crore as against ₹27.44 crore in the previous year.
- August 09, 2023 14:25
Economic indicators: Emkay Investment Managers foresees strong growth for BSE Manufacturing Index, backed by favourable factors
Emkay Investment Managers, the portfolio management services arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, sees a lot of promise in the Indian manufacturing opportunity. The sector is poised to grow at a brisk pace supported by favourable government policies, key beneficiaries of China+1, and the improving matrix within the players. According to EIML, BSE Manufacturing has grown at a faster pace than the key benchmarks, and the same performance is likely to get replicated in the next few years.
Indian manufacturing sector has witnessed stellar growth in the past few years. The sector (companies in the listed space) was among the worst performing in terms of returns posted for the investors from FY15-19, in low single digits. The returns from March 2021 has been in higher double digits.
The current setup bodes well for the sector to not only post double-digit returns but also outperform its broader benchmark peers for the next few years. China+1 will continue to benefit the sector for years to come.
The current government capex is seen at 2x of historical averages. Both central and state capex are significantly higher than the historical averages. As per the available data, the central + state capex is around 5.6% of GDP which was 2.8% of GDP pre-COVID 20-year average. The government capex is largely driven by building roads and railways infrastructure across the country. During the previous upcycle of 2003-08, the government capex grew by 23% CAGR.
The sector faces some risk in the form of hike in interest rates, liquidity, and a slowdown in the broader economy. Interest rate and liquidity risk are key risks but for the time being there are no major risks seen as the central bank is on a pause and is likely to start easing from CY24.
- August 09, 2023 14:23
Stocks to watch: Zomato stock inches up by 0.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹93.50.
- August 09, 2023 14:22
Sectoral watch: Top losers from pharma sector on the NSE
Gland Pharma (5.19%); Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (3.41%); GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (2.18%); Natco Pharma (1.86%)
- August 09, 2023 14:18
Buzzing stocks: Essar Shipping Q1 net profit at ₹40 crore, stock up 4.46% on NSE
Essar Shipping Ltd reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹40.40 crore as against a loss of ₹47.28 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 4.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹11.70.
- August 09, 2023 14:15
Sensex today: Major gainers/losers at 2 pm
Major gainers on the BSE at 2 pm:
Hindustan Construction Coltd (18.02%); Astec Lifesciences (15.67%); Rattan India (13.29%); Repco Home Finance (12.18%); Safari Industries (11.88%)
Major losers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (-5.28%); Brigade Enterprises (-4.92%); EPL (-4.35%); Indian Bank (-4.22%); Adani Wilmar (-4.08%)
- August 09, 2023 14:06
State of the Economy: Rural spending growth slows to 2.8% YoY in 1QFY24, tractor sales and farm exports contract: Motilal Oswal Report
Motilal Oswal Financial Services report: An analysis of 10 proxy indicators suggests that rural spending growth eased to a six-quarter low of 2.8% YoY in 1QFY24 vs. 2.9%/7.9% in 4QFY23/1QFY23. The deceleration was due to a sharper contraction in tractor sales and farm exports, which were partly offset by improving farmers’ terms of trade, a five-quarter high growth in fertilizer sales and rising farm credit. Fiscal spending in the rural sector grew 7.5% YoY in 1QFY24, better than 5.9% growth in 4QFY23 and a 17.5% decline in 1QFY23.
- August 09, 2023 14:02
Stocks to watch: V-Guard Q1 net profit at ₹53.13 crore; stock rises 1.87% on NSE
V-Guard Industries reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹53.13 crore as against ₹54.03 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 1.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹291.25.
- August 09, 2023 13:58
Stock Market Live updates: Bajaj Consumer Care grows to ₹45.41 crore
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹45.41 crore as against ₹33.37 crore in the previous year. However, the stock slides down by 0.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹221.30.
- August 09, 2023 13:57
GKW reports ₹4.23-crore net profit in June quarter
GKW Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹4.23 crore as against a loss of ₹1.77 crore in the previous year. The company’s stock inches up by 0.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹897.
- August 09, 2023 13:48
Stock to watch: TD Power Systems net profit rises to ₹29.53 crore
TD Power Systems Limited reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹29.53 crore as against ₹18.74 crore in the previous year.
The stock falls by 1.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹251.35,
- August 09, 2023 13:32
Stock Market Live updates: Thomas Cook surges over 7%
Thomas Cook Ltd informed the exchanges that its DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), a 51% step-down subsidiary of the company in UAE, has invested into “Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging Inc.” a company incorporated in Canada. The stock of Thomas Cook surges by 7.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹103.10.
- August 09, 2023 13:30
Buzzing stock: Ramco Systems rises 3%
Aviation software provider Ramco Systems has announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Suite V5.9 at AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL). The company’s stock rises by 3.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹287.70.
- August 09, 2023 13:16
Piramal Pharma rights issue: What should investors do?
On March 28, 2023, Piramal Pharma announced a proposal to raise capital of up to ₹1,050 crore through rights issue. At that time, considering the negatives already priced into the stock price, we recommended investors hold on to the stock till the record date announcement. The stock has gained 58 per cent since then owing to a revival in business prospects.
- August 09, 2023 13:15
Sudarshan Pharma to acquire Ratna Lifesciences for ₹5.5 crore
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is set to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Ratna Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. through an all-cash deal worth ₹5.5 crore. The acquisition, expected to be finalised by August 30, 2023, positions Ratna Lifesciences as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Pharma.
- August 09, 2023 13:14
CPCL exceeds target for procurement from micro, small units
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) procured more than one-third of its non-crude supplies directly from MSE (micro and small enterprises) vendors during 2022-23, far exceeding the government mandate.
- August 09, 2023 13:10
India broadens access to ‘vostro’ accounts to facilitate rupee trade
India has allowed banks in 22 partner countries, including Russia and the UK, to open “vostro” accounts in the country, the government told parliament on Tuesday, to help facilitate trade in rupees.
Vostro accounts are accounts a domestic bank typically holds on behalf of a foreign bank, denominated in the currency of the former.
- August 09, 2023 13:08
Bharat Forge converts intercorporate deposits to equity; Q1 net profit hits ₹311 crore, stock up 1.68%
The board of Bharat Forge has approved the conversion of existing intercorporate deposits (given to Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company), amounting to ₹111.3 crore, into equity shares, to reduce the overall borrowings at KPTL.
Bharat Forge reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹311.5 crore as against ₹243.6 crore in the previous year. The company’s stock rises by 1.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹921.
- August 09, 2023 13:06
Markets today at 1 pm: Nifty trades at 19,505.05, down 0.34%, and the Sensex at 65,580.78, down 0.40%.
- August 09, 2023 13:01
Pilani Investment Q1 net profit at ₹27 crore; stock trade flat on NSE
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹27.19 crore as against ₹30.15 crore in the previous year. The stock slides by 0.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,009.55.
- August 09, 2023 12:43
UNO Minda Q1 net profit surges to ₹135 crore; stock trade flat on NSE
UNO Minda reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹135.16 crore as against ₹90.23 crore in the previous year. The stock slips by 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹579.75.
- August 09, 2023 12:35
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 net profit jumps to ₹128 crore; stock surges 4.31% on NSE
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹128.9 crore as against ₹95.3 crore in the previous year. The stock surges by 4.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹185.30.
- August 09, 2023 12:33
Emkay: BSE Manufacturing Index poised to outperform benchmark indices
BSE Manufacturing Index set to outgrow benchmark indices for the next few years: Emkay Investment Managers Limited
- August 09, 2023 12:27
Spices surge on NCDEX: Dhaniya, jeera, turmeric contracts see gains
On NCDEX, the spices complex ruled hot with all contracts gaining. Dhaniya (coriander) contracts were up ₹28 at ₹7560 a quintal. Jeera September futures gained ₹1,205 at ₹63,450 a quintal. Turmeric December contracts were up by ₹408 at ₹18,310 a quintal.
- August 09, 2023 12:26
CFF Fluid Control wins ₹23 crore Indian Navy contract
CFF Fluid Control has received the contract from President of India, represented by CMDE (EE) Directorate of Electrical Engineering, Integrated Head Quarters, MOD (NAVY) for Annual Maintenance of TWA MCA 62.5 System of Indian Navy Submarines totaling to approximately Rs 23.44 crore (including tax). The said contract is expected to be executed for three Years till August 2026.
- August 09, 2023 12:25
MCX gold futures rise by ₹86, silver contracts up ₹295
On MCX, gold October futures were up ₹86 at ₹59,334 per 10 gm. Silver September contracts were up ₹295 at ₹70,511 a kg.
- August 09, 2023 12:23
Gold holds steady at $1,930 an ounce, silver dips slightly below $23
In Asian trade, gold was pinned at around $1,930 an ounce. At noon, it traded at $1,930.83. Silver was a shade below $23 at $22.90 an ounce.
- August 09, 2023 12:20
Centre extends implementation of Cotton Bales Quality Control Order 2023 by 3 months
The Centre has extended the implementation of the Cotton Bales (Quality) Control Order, 2023 by three months. The order was to have come into force on August 18. The deadline has now been extended to November 27 following representations from the trade and industry.
- August 09, 2023 12:18
Taylormade Renewables bags ₹3.33 crore
Taylormade Renewables has received a work order from Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited (MEPL Rajangaon) worth ₹3.33 crore for supply, install, and erection of TRL RAIN patented technology plant - 100KLD evaporation system.
- August 09, 2023 12:17
Nifty today: Major gainers-losers at noon
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Dr Reddy’s (3.22%); Tech Mahindra (2.02%); Adani Enterprises (1.31%); M&M (1.24%); Bharti Airtel (1.03%)
Major losers: Divi’s Laboratories (-2.56%); Hero Motocorp (-1.26%); Apollo Hospitals (-1.15%); HDFC Bank (-0.93%); Maruti (-0.87%
- August 09, 2023 12:16
Sensex today: Advance-Decline ratio at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 9 were 1,844 against 1,557 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,569. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 180, and those that hit a 52-week low was 18.
- August 09, 2023 12:16
Central Bank of India partners with DMI Housing Finance for home and MSME loans; shares up 1.26%
Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with DMI Housing Finance Private Limited to offer home loans and MSME loans. The shares of Central Bank of India rise 1.26% on the BSE, trading at ₹31.20 per share.
- August 09, 2023 12:14
Igarashi Motors Q1 net profit soars; stock up 2.50% on NSE
Igarashi Motors India Ltd reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹1.42 crore as against a loss of ₹4.2 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 2.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹572.10.
- August 09, 2023 11:46
Mahindra launches e-Alfa Super Electric 3-Wheeler; M&M stock climbs 1.36%
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM) has launched the latest addition to its electric 3-wheeler line up - the Mahindra e-Alfa Super. The stock of M&M rises by 1.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,520.10.
- August 09, 2023 11:42
Hindustan Construction stock surges nearly 15% on NSE
Hindustan Construction company’s stock surges by 14.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹23.15.
- August 09, 2023 11:35
Dr Lal PathLabs shares rise on Q1 results
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd’s share price went up by 0.68 per cent after the company reported a 43.6 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at ₹83.66 crore compared to ₹58.2 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 09, 2023 11:34
Capri Global Capital announces new CTO
Capri Global Capital Ltd has announced the appointment of Varun Malhotra as its Chief Technology Officer. The stock inches up by 0.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹776.55.
- August 09, 2023 11:33
Gensol Engineering wins ₹115 crore OREDA contract for 300 EVs; stock rises nearly 1%
Gensol Engineering Limited has secured LOI from OREDA worth ₹115 crore for providing 300 electric vehicles with fleet management service on an operating lease for 5 years. GENSOL stock inches up by 0.82% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,712.20.
- August 09, 2023 11:31
Sterlite Technologies enhances ESG metrics, stock trade falt
Sterlite Technoligies informed the exchanges that the company has improved ESG metrics being tracked by global investment research firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). STL received a rating of ‘A’ in the assessment by MSCI for its ESG efforts. However, the stock slips by 0.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹153.35.
- August 09, 2023 11:28
Pfizer stock rises by 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,986.95.
- August 09, 2023 11:26
SEBI’s green light: Arihant Capital moves forward with Unichem open offer after Ipca Labs’ draft approval
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. has informed that SEBI has issued its final observations on the draft letter of Ipca Labs to shareholders of Unichem Laboratories offer filed with them enabling the acquirer to proceed with the Open Offer.
The updated schedule of activities, including the offer opening date would be communicated in due course, said Unichem in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- August 09, 2023 11:21
Nifty realty index top losers
Top losers from real estate sector on the NSE
Brigade Enterprises (-3.82%)
Oberoi Realty (-2.56%);
Prestige (-2.49%)
Godrej Properties (-2.48%)
- August 09, 2023 11:13
Airtel’s Wynk Music partners with Dolby to offer ffree Dolby Atmos to users
Airtel’s Wynk Music and Dolby Laboratories have announced the launch of Dolby Atmos to its users at no extra cost. The stock of Bharti Airtel inches up by 0.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹893.75.
- August 09, 2023 11:10
HB Stockholdings shares surge by 19%
HB Stockholdings Ltd.’s shares went up by 19.99 per cent after the company reported a 71 per cent profit increase for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at ₹9.76 crore compared to ₹5.67 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 09, 2023 11:06
Sensex today: Major gainers/losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Astec Lifesciences (14.82%); Hindustan Construction Coltd (13.16%); Ircon International (8.74%); Zen Technologies (8.46%); Cressanda (8.04%)
Major losers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (-5.69%); Gujarat State Fertilizers Chemicals (-4.21%); EPL (-4.28%); Indian Bank (-4.07%); Adani Wilmar (-4.06%)
- August 09, 2023 11:04
ideaForge Technology bags orders worth ₹88 cr; stock tumbles near 5%
ideaForge Technology has received orders worth ₹88.06 crore from one of the forces under the Ministry of Defence to supply surveillance quadcopters with accessories. However, the stock tumbles by 4.96% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,023.
- August 09, 2023 11:02
Ircon International stock surges by 9.28% on NSE
Ircon International stock surges by 9.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹108.90
- August 09, 2023 11:01
Prestige Estates Projects posts 30.2% growth in Q1 net profit at ₹267 cr
Bengaluru-based real estate playerPrestige Estates Projects’ net profit increased by 30.2 per cent to Rs 267 crore for the quarter ending in June, compared to Rs 205 crore in the same quarter last year.
- August 09, 2023 10:58
Bank Nifty Prediction Today–August 9, 2023: Go short now and on a rise
Bank Nifty is trading at 44,660, down 0.68 per cent. The advance/decline ratio at 1:11 indicates broad based weakness in the index. Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank stocks are down over one per cent each. IDFC First Bank, up 0.17 per cent, is the only stock that is in green among index constituents. Read more
- August 09, 2023 10:51
Nifty Prediction Today – August 9, 2023: Go short now
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading lower. Sensex is trading at 65,595, down 0.38 per cent and Nifty at 19,513 is down 0.31 per cent. Failure to get a strong follow-through rise on Tuesday followed by a fall today leaves the bias negative. Read more
- August 09, 2023 10:48
Rail Vikas Nigam’s stock up 2.46% on NSE
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rises by 2.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹126.95.
- August 09, 2023 10:47
Do you need to election proof your portfolio?
While uncertainty around elections could impact market sentiment over short-term, critical economic policies present tactical opportunities for investors. Read more
- August 09, 2023 10:44
Infibeam Avenues to list digital marketing arm
Infibeam Avenues’ board on Tuesday approved the listing of the company’s digital arm Odigma Consultancy Solutions, according to an exchange filing. Shareholders of Infibeam Avenues Limited (IAL) will receive one equity share of Odigma of face value Re 1 for 89 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 held in IAL.
- August 09, 2023 10:43
Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6 billion Wilmar Venture
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is exploring selling its stake in its Mumbai-listed consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International Ltd., freeing up capital for their core business, according to people familiar with the matter.
- August 09, 2023 10:39
Market focus shifts to macros as Q1 earnings season nears conclusion, says V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
With the Q1 results season coming to an end soon, the focus of the market will shift from micros to macros. The institutional activity in the market has turned neutral since the FII selling is matched by DII buying. A clear trend in the market may come from macros. US CPI print expected soon and the MPC decision on 10th might give indication of the likely market trend. The MPC is likely to hold the rates and retain the stance but the tone is likely to be hawkish since inflation is high and expected to rise in July.
Macro trends in India indicate impressive credit growth and improving capex. So, high quality stocks in banking and capital goods are likely to remain resilient. Investors can use weakness in the market to buy these stocks.
- August 09, 2023 10:35
Pharma stocks surge as earnings season brings positive momentum
The results season in pharma is supporting a strong positive buzz. Stocks of Divi’s, Biocon and Dr. Reddy’s have gained on results date announcement itself.
- August 09, 2023 10:32
Britannia block trade
Britannia: ₹115.88 crore NSE block trade; for approximately 251,445 shares at ₹4608.7 each.
- August 09, 2023 10:29
Gland Pharma’s stock jumps 5.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,702.65.
- August 09, 2023 10:28
Delhivery gets contract from Havells India
Delhivery Ltd. has bagged a contract to fulfil Havells India’s western region demand through its integrated supply chain solutions. The stock rises by 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹417.15.
- August 09, 2023 10:24
Buzzing stock: Data Patterns jumps 4% on robust Q1 growth
Shares of Data Patterns were trading at ₹2,114, up by 4.07%. The company reported an 85% increase in net profit in the June quarter.
- August 09, 2023 10:09
IRFC falls by 4.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹48.25.
- August 09, 2023 10:08
Suzlon Energy stock rises by 4.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹19.40.
- August 09, 2023 10:07
Stock Market Live updates: Geojit Financial on Zomato
Geojit Financial on Zomato: Buy
Zomato’s dominant market presence, new initiatives and businesses, and sustained improvement in the operational metrics are expected to drive growth and profitability.
Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 114 based on 6x FY25E price/ sales.
- August 09, 2023 10:04
Rupee rises by 10 paise to 82.81 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 82.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday gaining ground from the 8-month low level amid weakening American currency against major rivals overseas.
- August 09, 2023 09:57
Shares of Lupin trade at ₹1,096.95, up by 1.22% on the NSE.
- August 09, 2023 09:47
Vineet Laboratories stock jumps 14.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹61.95.
- August 09, 2023 09:44
63 Moons reports profit surge, Secures MCX contract, stock jumps 9.52%
63 Moons net profit at Rs 39 crore against loss of Rs 3 crore while, revenue was at Rs 115 crore against Rs 41 cr (YoY). It bagged software support contract from MCX till December. The stock gains over 9.52% on the BSE, trading at ₹278.35
- August 09, 2023 09:39
Dhanuka Agritech initiates trial production at Gujarat plant, stock slightly dips
Dhanuka Agritech informed the exchanges about the commencement of trial production at the new plant situated at Dahej, Gujarat. However, the stock slides by 0.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹769.30.
- August 09, 2023 09:38
Nifty today: Major gainers/losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Adani Ports (2.50%); Dr Reddy’s (2.37%); SBI Life Insurance (1.10%); Coal India (1%); M&M (0.98%)
Major losers: Divi’s Laboratories (-0.99%); IndusInd (-0.79%); Reliance (-0.78%); Maruti (-0.74%); Hero Motocorp (-0.72%)
- August 09, 2023 09:37
ICICI Securities bullish on 3 consumer staples
Bajaj Consumer (BaCo), Emami and Jyothy Labs (JYL) – the trio – continue to trade at a considerable discount to Consumer Staples peers FC (all three companies (still) appear great value picks). These companies have gradually improved execution with: 1) focus toward distribution expansion, 2) improving performance in new-age channels, 3) diversifying their product portfolio (acquisitions, digital-first launches). We believe, with consumer demand environment improving and deceleration in commodity inflation (which were headwinds over last couple of years), the performance of the trio will likely improve and potentially drive higher valuations. While JYL remains our top pick (up 60% in last 3 months), we expect BaCo and Emami’s performance to improve in the near term and drive stock rerating.
- August 09, 2023 09:35
GMR Airports board mulls raising Rs 5,000 crore
GMR Airports board will consider raising Rs 5,000 crore during the meeting on August 14.
- August 09, 2023 09:34
IRDAI approves appointment of Amit Jhingran as MD & CEO of SBI Life
- August 09, 2023 09:33
Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential MF buys Uno Minda shares
Societe Generale and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have bought 13.07 lakh and 58 lakh shares in Uno Minda
- August 09, 2023 09:32
Zee Learn has signed a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction to settle its obligations
- August 09, 2023 09:32
Inox Wind Limited’s promoter entities raise ₹500 crore through equity share sale
- August 09, 2023 09:30
Shares of Zeal Global Services will be listed at NSE-SME platform today; IPO subscribed 4.06 times
Zeal Global Services IPO is a public issue of 35.40 lakh equity shares.- 16.82 lakh to retail investors and 16.80 lakh shares to other investors. The other investors included applicants other than retail i.e. HNI, corporates, institutions, (NII and QIB).
The issue price was Rs 103. Marker lot: 1,200 shares
- August 09, 2023 09:29
Crude oil prices dip on China’s CPI drop and US inventory surge
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as China’s consumer price index slipped into negative territory in July creating apprehensions over the demand from this major buyer in the world market. Added to this, there was also an unexpected increase in the crude oil inventory in the US for the week ending August 4. At 9.13 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $86, down by 0.20 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.73, down by 0.23 per cent.
- August 09, 2023 09:28
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 10 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Man Infraconstruction Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.36
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 146.05
Allied Digital Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 142.05
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4137.8
Aditya Vision Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.7.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2406.3
Goa Carbon Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.17.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 572.75
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.55
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 397.35
K.C.P. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 121.65
Linde India Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 7.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5041.4
Lumax Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.27
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2066.5
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 443.85
Nitin Castings Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 505.15
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4302.9
Rama Phosphates Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 256.55
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 922.1
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 95.3
Vaibhav Global Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 389.45
- August 09, 2023 09:21
OPENING Bell: Subdued start for Sensex and Nifty amid global uncertainty
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty commenced trading with a subdued and pessimistic tone, influenced by a mix of global signals. While U.S. stocks ended the previous session in decline, they exhibited a remarkable recovery from their intraday lows. Across the Asia-Pacific region, stocks are maintaining a narrow trading range.
At 9:16 am, the Sensex is displaying a decline of 80 points, trading at 65,765.64, while the Nifty has retreated by 17 points, currently positioned at 19,553.
In the realm of individual stocks, Coal India and Dr. Reddy’s are witnessing upward movement, whereas Wipro and Apollo Hospital are experiencing declines as the trading session commences.
- August 09, 2023 09:13
Macquarie on Hindalco
Macquarie on Hindalco
O-P, TP Rs 516
1Q EBITDA beat; copper surprises
India EBITDA at Rs24.7bn, down 33% YoY & 4% QoQ
While aluminium EBITDA broadly in line. copper EBITDA was ahead, driving beat.
Aluminium EBITDA helped by better performance of downstream segment
- August 09, 2023 09:12
CLSA on Coal India
CLSA on Coal India
Buy Rating
Target Rs 270
Q1FY24 EBITDA Came In-line
e-Auction Realisations Softened, Fuel Supply Agmt Realisations Increased Helped By Price Hikes
Ebitda Ex-over Burden Removal (OBR)/t Fell 17% YoY To Rs 597
Expect EBITDA (ex-OBR)/t To Rise At 3% CAGR Over FY22-26 & Vol At 6% CAGR
With Stock Trading At A FY25 PE Of 6x, See Risk-reward As Attractive
- August 09, 2023 09:12
Citi on Coal India
Citi on Coal India
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 235
Q1 EBITDA In-line, e-Auction Prices Correct, Could Fall Further
EBITDA Fell On Higher Costs As Wages Became Effective & Lower Blended Realisations
Offset In Part By Higher Volumes, Blended Realisations Were Flattish YoY
e-Auction Realisations Corrected From Rs 4,525 In Q4FY23 To Rs 3,740 In Q1FY24
Dividend Yield At 11% Helps
- August 09, 2023 09:11
Adani Ports Review
Adani Ports Review
Bernstein
O-P, TP Rs 888
Strong qtr, — especially on vol & EBITDA front
Comforting to see management retain guidance on b/s strengthening - reenforcing long term focus.
Ports continues to be prized asset
CLSA
Buy, TP Rs 878
Port Ebitda +11% &Logistics Ebitda +48%YoY
1Q:Coal drives ports while logistics gain share
Port margins rose 152bps YoY in 1Q on better cargo mix, tariff hikes & 4% YoY depreciation of INR
CEO said getting ready for its next leg of growth
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 972
Strong 1Q despite impact of cyclone on a large part of its capacity located in Gujarat
1Q consol Rev/EBITDA/PAT grew 35%/109%/97%YoY.
Core port EBITDA at Rs35bn grew 22% YoY & Consol. PBT at Rs25.7bn was 8% ahead of est.
GS
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 820
Good Qtr. despite disruptions; guidance well within range
Domestic Port rev/port EBITDA came above GSe, while consol revenue was +5% vs GSe, primarily driven by higher than expected contribution of Haifa Port/int.
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 890
1Q rev lower than expectations, but margins should improve as acquired ports’ efficiencies pick-up
Marginally raise FY24E-25E EBITDA by 3-5%
Co aims to leverage its strong B/S to grow in warehousing &offer end-to-end solutions
- August 09, 2023 09:10
HSBC on Tata Chem
HSBC on Tata Chem
Buy Rating
Target Cut To Rs 1,100
EBITDA Largely In-line With Strong Margin Performance In US & India Offsetting Weak Vol
Capacity Expansions In India, US & Kenya Over Next 3 Years Should Support Growth
China Capacities Remain A Risk
Cut FY24-26 Earnings Estimates By 4-6%
- August 09, 2023 09:09
HSBC on Max Health
HSBC on Max Health
Hold Rating
Target Rs 625
Reported In-line Rev, EBITDA Margin Dipped QoQ Mainly On Mix Change & Higher Costs
Co Continues To Focus On Optimising Mix & Improving Asset Utilisation
Think Positives Are Largely Priced In
Tariff Hike In PSU Procedures Package A Key Near-term Catalyst
- August 09, 2023 09:08
MS on Deepak Nitrite
MS on Deepak Nitrite
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 1,678
Co Expects A Sequential Uptick In Both Segments After A Tough Q1
Broader Demand Environment Remains Sluggish
Co Witnessed Some Green Shoots & Expects Pace Of Destocking To Slow In Upcoming Quarters
Upcoming Projects Are Largely On Track
- August 09, 2023 09:07
Macquarie on Godrej Constructions
Macquarie on Godrej Cons
Downgrade To Neutral Rating
Target Rs 1,050
Co Reiterated Flattish Sales, High Single-digit EBITDA Margin For Raymond’s Brands In FY24
Co Sees Currency Depreciation In Nigeria Aiding Share Gains
Co Is Worried About Hit To Industry Volumes From Hikes Needed To Pass Input Inflation
FY25/26 EPS Estimate Cut 2% Each For Nigeria Depreciation Hit
See Limited Room For Upside At Current Valuations
- August 09, 2023 09:05
Kotak Inst Eqt on Siemens
Kotak Inst Eqt on Siemens
Sell, TP Rs 3300
10% miss on EBITDA on back of weak execution & weaker margin
Base order grew 11% yoy
One +ve from results was depreciation (read capex trends) growing after declining for past several qtrs.
SELLremains on expensive >60X1-yr fwd earnings
- August 09, 2023 09:04
UBS on Siemens
UBS on Siemens
Buy Rating
Target Rs 4,500
Reported Topline Beat Of 7% Vs Street Expectation, EBITDA Missed Estimates
PAT Ahead By 7% Largely Driven By Higher Other Income
Quarterly Run Rate Remains Well Above Rs 5,000 Cr For Past 3 Quarters Now
Growth For Q3/9MFY23 Is Modest At 11%/5% (Ex Of Loco Orders)
- August 09, 2023 09:03
Macquarie on PB Fintech
Initiates Underperform Rating on PB Fintech
Target Rs 560
Believe Mkt Is Underestimating Risks Coming From Bima Sugam, Could Be A Disruption
Channel Checks Reveal That Regulator Wants This To Be A ‘UPI Moment’ In The Industry
See Impact In Form Of Lower Take Rates And Lower Market Share From FY25
Target Market For Co Is Likely To Be Much Lower Than What The Market Thinks
PB Fintech Already Has Nearly 25% Market Share Of Addressable TAM
Questions On Target Market Potential, POSP Business Remain
Earnings Are 25% Below Consensus & 30% Below Mgmt Guidance For FY27
Valuations Expensive At 48x FY27 P/E
- August 09, 2023 09:01
Economy watch: Over three-fourths of low-income consumers see their incomes rising next year
Low-income consumers in urban and semi-urban centres are highly optimistic about the economy in the coming year, with more than three-fourths of this segment among the working population expecting a rise in their income levels, according to a study by Home Credit India.
- August 09, 2023 08:58
Jet Airways reports ₹50-crore loss in Q1FY24 amid ownership transfer dispute with lenders
Defunct Jet Airways’ losses in the first quarter of FY24 were at ₹50 crore, against a revenue of ₹39 crore on a consolidated basis. Its expenses surged to ₹89 crore from ₹40 crore during the same period in the previous year.
- August 09, 2023 08:45
BofA Securities on RBI monetary policy meet
We expect the RBI MPC to deliver a hawkish hold on Aug 10th while retaining the stance as withdrawal of accommodation.
We don’t see the recent tomato price spike to push the MPC to hike rates right away, we have seen such episodes in the past.
We do see one more 25bp hike in CY23 as CPI inflation is still away from the 4% target.
- August 09, 2023 08:44
ICICI Lombard receives show cause ntice for ₹273 crore tax demand
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Finance has received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) dated July 26 from Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi, alleging a tax demand of ₹273.44 crore under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 along with interest under Section 50(1) of the Act and penalty under Section 74(1) read with Section 122(2)(b) of the Act.
- August 09, 2023 08:41
Angel One board to discuss internal business restructuring
The Board of Directors of Angel One will meet today to consider internal restructuring of businesses, between Angel One Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
- August 09, 2023 08:39
Stocks in focus
Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar will remain in focus on reports that the former is exploring selling its stake in Adani Wilmar.
- August 09, 2023 08:38
Lupin’s US arm gets FDA nod for generic eczema treatment
Lupin has informed the exchanges that Novel Laboratories Inc, a US-based-based subsidiary has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for fluocinolone acetonide oil, a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe/FS, of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc. Fluocinolone acetonide oil had estimated annual sales of $10 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT June 2023. Fluocinolone acetonide oil is a body oil used to treat eczema, a skin condition.
- August 09, 2023 08:36
Aarti Drugs launches buyback offer, seeks to purchase 0.72% of shares at ₹900 each
The buyback offer of Aarti Drugs will open today and end on August 17. The company plans to buyback up to 6,65,000 shares, representing 0.72 per cent of the existing paid-up capital, for ₹900 a share through tender route. The company has fixed August 4 as the recorded to identify eligible shareholder to participate in the buyback offer.
- August 09, 2023 08:35
As Cipla’s stock runs up, deal pricing key for Blackstone
Cipla’sstock has run up over a fourth in the last 30 days and this could give private equity firms circling the promoter stake in the company some heartburn with respect to the valuation of the stake. It will also test the response to an open offer if the price is below the market rate.
- August 09, 2023 08:31
Singer India faces setback as BIS certification for zig-zag sewing machine suspended
Singer India has informed the exchanges that BIS Certification Marks License granted to its vendor for use of the BIS Standard Mark (ISi mark) on Household Zig-Zag Sewing Machine is put under suspension due to discrepancies observed with regard to the operation of the license by authorities. This will effect our ability to import and sell Singer Branded Household Zig-Zag Sewing Machine.
- August 09, 2023 08:29
Results Calendar
Abbott India, Agarwal Fortune, AMS Polymers, Apollo Finvest, ATV Projects, Boba Arts, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Steel, Bata India, BDH Industries, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, BL Kashyap, BLS International, Blue Chip Tex, Bombay Dyeing, BPL Pharma, Bright Brothers, Bansal Roofing, BSL, Burnpur Cement, Chaman Setia, CARE Ratings, Dhunseri Tea, Divgi Torqtransfer, Dreamfolks Services, Dutton Polymers, Dynamatic Technologies, Easy Fincorp, eClerx Services, EID Parry, Emami Paper, FDC, Fedder Electric, Gandhi Tube, GMR Power & Urban, Granules India, GTL Infra, Igarashi, Ind Swift Lab, Indo wind, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, JB Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Lumax, Max Financial Services, Natco Pharma, PI Industries, Rajapalayam Mills, Ratnamani Metals, Reliance Power, Sandhar Technologies, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Tata Power Company, Taj GVK, Trent, Thomas Cook, Varroc, V-Guard, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zuari Agro Chemicals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 9.
- August 09, 2023 08:28
Concalls as of 7:13 am Wednesday 09 August 2023
9:00 AM Happiest Minds
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/56uhhk97
*11:00 AM Windlas Biotech Limited *
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yhfsv6mp
11:00 AM Oil India
No Contact Available
11:00 AM RCMS
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mstjs35z
11:00 AM Sudarshan Chem
No Contact Available
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yv3nxz69
11:30 AM Vascon Engineer
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2a24tz4j
11:30 AM Phoenix Mills
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58t69ews
11:30 AM Tilaknagar
No Contact Available
12:00 PM Navkar Corporation
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwnkdmfr
12:00 PM Talbros Auto
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sc4u4dm
12:30 PM Ashiana Housing
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4y28j5ed
12:30 PM Jain Irrigation
No Contact Available
12:30 PM J Kumar Infra
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ye72xyu
1:30 PM Shaily Engg
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/34wzsjpn
1:30 PM Data Patterns India
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mdptkf6x
2:00 PM Bharat Forge
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26xxmjx9
2:00 PM Nirlon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/552bv5vh
2:00 PM Eureka Forbes
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yu4ybkyx
2:30 PM Brigade Ent
Dial: 02262801209
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/24j77xjk
2:30 PM Birla Corp
No Contact Available
3:00 PM CRISIL
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48sfa2xe
3:30 PM GSFC
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3x4uum
3:30 PM Borosil
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6ntw9z
*3:30 PM Ircon International *
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2s4mytsd
4:00 PM Prevest Denpro
(Results, Press Release , Annual Report)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/n8sr4cet
4:00 PM Minda Inds
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/452kcwdu
4:00 PM Star Cement
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mbmjw8n4
4:00 PM IFGL Refractor
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdc9ddw6
4:00 PM Kalyan Jewellers
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yx7s7bpm
4:00 PM India Glycols
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc22mjeb
4:00 PM Gujarat Mineral Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3eyvtw
(Hosted byConcept IR)
4:00 PM Dhampur Sugar
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4pddnbkp
*4:00 PM Fineotex Chemical *
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38w7kwnt
4:00 PM Patel Integrated
No Contact Available
4:30 PM Aarti Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 114
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/49fv8def
5:00 PM DreamFolks
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/jbw2xeee
5:00 PM Matrimony.com
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msjnprk3
5:00 PM Varroc Engineer
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y7wad3de
5:30 PM Zee Entertain
No Contact Available
5:30 PM Berger Paints
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3bu5sp
5:30 PM Granules India
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/jth9xy9a
6:00 PM Utkarsh Small
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdz87y3f
- August 09, 2023 08:26
Stocks in F&O Ban: 09.08.2023
BALRAMPUR
CHAMBALFERT
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
IBULHSGFIN
- August 09, 2023 08:10
Stocks that will see action today: August 9, 2023
Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, Singer India, Lupin, PowerGrid, Aarti Drugs, Zee Learn, Abbott, Bajaj Consumer, Bata India, Berger Paints, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Divgi Torqtransfer, Dreamfolks, EID Parry eClerx, GMR Power, Granules India, IRCTC, Kalyan Jewellers, Max Financial, Power, Tata Power, Trent, Zee Entertainment
- August 09, 2023 08:09
Opening bid: Sensex, Nifty set for lacklustre opening amid global uncertainty and RBI policy meeting
Benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open on a dull note on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. The US Stocks, overnight, closed in the red but recovered sharply from day’s low level. Stocks in Asia-Pacific region are trading in narrow range. Gift Nifty at 19606, indicates a flattish opening, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19611.
- August 09, 2023 07:45
Asian Market Trends: Chinese economic data, property concerns, and Moody’s downgrades cast shadow on investor sentiment
- August 09, 2023 07:45
Day Trading Guide For August 9: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 09, 2023 07:44
Stock to buy today: Rallis India (₹224.10)
The stock of Rallis India is gearing up for a fresh rally. The stock surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday. Prior to this rise, the stock has formed a strong base above ₹210. That hints at the beginning of a new leg of rally.
- August 09, 2023 07:42
Gold steadies as US dollar, yields pull back from recent highs
Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday from one-month lows as bond yields and dollar weakened a day ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data that could build the case for or against further interest rates hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,926.29 per ounce, having dropped to the lowest level since July 10 at $1,922 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,960.30.- Reuters
- August 09, 2023 07:42
Moody’s lender downgrades spark concerns on Wall Street
The major indices on Wall Street experienced a notable decrease on Tuesday, driven by a widespread sell-off triggered by Moody’s decision to lower the credit ratings of several lenders. This move by the credit rating agency renewed worries about the overall well-being of U.S. banks and the economy.
The decline observed on Tuesday was initiated by Moody’s decision to reduce the ratings of ten small- to mid-sized lenders by a single notch. Additionally, the agency placed six major banking institutions, including Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. Bancorp, State Street, and Truist Financial, under review for potential future downgrades.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64 points, or 0.45%, to 35,314.49, the S&P 500 lost 19.06 points, or 0.42%, at 4,499.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 110.07 points, or 0.79%, to 13,884.32.
