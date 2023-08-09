August 09, 2023 14:25

Emkay Investment Managers, the portfolio management services arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, sees a lot of promise in the Indian manufacturing opportunity. The sector is poised to grow at a brisk pace supported by favourable government policies, key beneficiaries of China+1, and the improving matrix within the players. According to EIML, BSE Manufacturing has grown at a faster pace than the key benchmarks, and the same performance is likely to get replicated in the next few years.

Indian manufacturing sector has witnessed stellar growth in the past few years. The sector (companies in the listed space) was among the worst performing in terms of returns posted for the investors from FY15-19, in low single digits. The returns from March 2021 has been in higher double digits.

The current setup bodes well for the sector to not only post double-digit returns but also outperform its broader benchmark peers for the next few years. China+1 will continue to benefit the sector for years to come.

The current government capex is seen at 2x of historical averages. Both central and state capex are significantly higher than the historical averages. As per the available data, the central + state capex is around 5.6% of GDP which was 2.8% of GDP pre-COVID 20-year average. The government capex is largely driven by building roads and railways infrastructure across the country. During the previous upcycle of 2003-08, the government capex grew by 23% CAGR.

The sector faces some risk in the form of hike in interest rates, liquidity, and a slowdown in the broader economy. Interest rate and liquidity risk are key risks but for the time being there are no major risks seen as the central bank is on a pause and is likely to start easing from CY24.