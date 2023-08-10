Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 August, 2023.
- August 10, 2023 16:29
Markets tumble after RBI monetary policy holds rates steady
Benchmark equity indices declined on Thursday post the RBI monetary policy, dragged down by banking counters, after the unexpected announcement of reducing cash in the financial system.
Investors also remained on the sidelines ahead of the US inflation data announcement.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left its key interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting, but signalled a tighter policy if food prices drove inflation higher.
- August 10, 2023 16:21
Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 82.68 against US dollar
The rupee gained 17 paise to close at 82.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday after the Reserve Bank left its key interest rates unchanged.
Forex traders said rupee appreciated tracking a weak tone in the US dollar. However, weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.
- August 10, 2023 16:07
Bharat Parenterals shares surge on Q1 results
Bharat Parenterals Ltd’s shares went up by 19.99 per cent after the company reported a 611 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹8.89 crore, compared to ₹1.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenues were up by 167 per cent at ₹69.91 crore, compared to ₹26.09 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 4.3 per cent, compared to ₹9.29 crore in the previous quarter.
- August 10, 2023 16:05
Brahmaputra Infrastructure shares jump 9.09% on JV announcement
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd’s shares went up by 9.09 per cent after the company announced joint operations in the name of JCC Infraprojects BIL JV from Ajmer Division-Gati Shakti/ North Western Railway.
The bid secures a new EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project at a bidding price of ₹98.57 crore.
- August 10, 2023 16:00
Vikas EcoTech secures ₹50 cr orders for polymer compounds
Vikas EcoTech informed the exchanges that it has bagged orders valued over ₹50 crore for specialty polymer compounds and polymer additives with delivery schedules ranging through August-September 2023.
- August 10, 2023 15:58
Buzzing stock: Sanofi India Q1 net profit rises to ₹122.9 cr
Sanofi India Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹122.9 crore as against ₹120.4 crore in the previous year. The stock inched up by 0.02% on the NSE, at ₹7,316.05.
- August 10, 2023 15:56
Intense Technologies partners with Natsoft Corporation in strategic move
Intense Technologies, a global enterprise products and services company, has announced strategic collaboration with Natsoft Corporation, a US-headquartered boutique IT and BPO services company. The company’s stock traded at ₹82, down by 0.06% on the NSE.
- August 10, 2023 15:44
IdeaForge bags ₹88.06 cr order for surveillance quadcopters
ideaforge Technology has received an order worth ₹88.06 crore from Parity Info Tech Solutions Private Limited for supply of surveillance quadcopters to one of the forces under the Ministry of Defense, Government of India. The stock traded at ₹985, down by 2.57% on the NSE.
- August 10, 2023 15:38
Kothari Sugars stock jumps 5.48% on NSE
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals stock surged 5.48% on the NSE and traded at ₹48.10. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹1.17 crore as against ₹67.12 lakh in the previous year.
- August 10, 2023 15:16
Stock to watch: Bata’s shares down amidst Q1 results
Bata India Ltd. shares went down by 2 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹106.89 crore compared to ₹119.37 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenues were up 1.60 per cent to ₹958.14 crore compared to ₹943 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 63 per cent compared to ₹65.22 crore in the previous quarter.
- August 10, 2023 15:15
Stock Market Live updates: Top gainers, top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 3:05 pm: Adani Enterprises (1.90%); IndusInd (1.49%); Adani Ports (1.29%); JSW Steel (0.89%); Titan (0.85%)
Major losers: Asian Paints (-2.73%); ITC (-1.93%); Kotak Bank (-1.49%); Britannia (-1.41%); Apollo Hospitals (-1.25%)
- August 10, 2023 15:14
Stock Market Live updates: Stocks advanced/declined on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 10 were 1,637 against 1,947 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,712.
The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 240, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
- August 10, 2023 14:59
Stock Market Live updates: Manappuram Finance rises by 1.79%
Manappuram Finance stock rises by 1.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹144.95. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹380.91 crore as against ₹290.12 crore.
- August 10, 2023 14:55
Buzzing stock: Bharat Parenterals jumps 20% on strong quarterly results
Bharat Parenterals Ltd.’s shares went up by 19.99 per cent after the company reported a 611 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 8.89 crore compared to Rs 1.25 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The shares went up by 19.99 to Rs 565 at 02.31 pm on BSE
- August 10, 2023 14:36
Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags ₹98.57 crore order, stock surges 13.08% on BSE
Brahmaputra Infrastructure informed the exchanges about the receipt of order worth ₹98.57 crore in its joint operations of in the name of JCC Infraprojects BIL JV from AJMER DIVISION-GATI SHAKTI/NORTH WESTERN RLY for a new EPC project.
The stock rises by 13.08% on the BSE, trading at ₹51.50.
- August 10, 2023 14:31
NCLT approves Reliance Projects plan, says RIL
Reliance Industries has informed the exchanges that NCLT has approved Reliance Projects Plan.
Order Passed By The Hon’Ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Sanctioning The Scheme Of Arrangement Between Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited And Its Shareholders And Creditors & Reliance Industries Limited And Its Shareholders And Creditors, the notice said
- August 10, 2023 14:28
Rainmatter: Investing Rs 1000 crore to support Indian entrepreneurs building for the future
We started @Rainmatterin in 2016 to support fintech startups working on helping people do better with their money. So far, we have invested ~ Rs 400 crores in 80 startups. In this journey, we realized that having patient Indian investors backing Indian founders is helpful. We’re now allocating Rs 1000 crores more to back entrepreneurs building for India.
Good businesses cannot be built overnight, something we learned in our journey. So we are perennial investors and stick with the founders for as long as it takes the founders to build a sustainable business.
The upside from our investment goes toward supporting other entrepreneurs and @RainmatterOrg. -- Nithin Kamath, CEO & Founder of Zerodhaonlune
- August 10, 2023 14:26
Samvardhana Motherson Q1 net soars to ₹179.39 crore, stock inches up 0.15%
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹179.39 crore as against ₹120 crore in the previous year. However, the stock inches up by 0.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹98.80.
- August 10, 2023 14:24
Stocks to watch: Expleo Solutions Q1 net profit at ₹18.44 crore, stock slides 11.26% on NSE
Expleo Solutions reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹18.44 crore as against ₹21.3 crore in the previous year. The stock tumbles down by 11.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,518.
- August 10, 2023 14:22
Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI
The Reserve Bank on August 10 said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling under the impact of high interest rate.
- August 10, 2023 14:20
Tata Steel. ‘We are not that concerned about demand in India’
Steel industry is bouncing back with falling input cost and somewhat stable demand despite the gloomy outlook in the global markets. Businessline spoke with TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, on the road ahead. Excerpts from the interview:
- August 10, 2023 14:16
Will buying out Ant’s stake be the best fix for Paytm?
Shares of One97 Communications (or Paytm) zoomed unprecedentedly on Tuesday by over six per cent when its founder and CEO, Vijay Shekar Sharma announced that Resilient Asset Management B.V will acquire the stake in Paytm from Antfin through an off-market transfer.
- August 10, 2023 14:14
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, revises FY24 inflation projection to 5.4%
Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.
- August 10, 2023 14:10
Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has introduced digital payments via WhatsApp and Unified Payment Interfaces (UPI).
- August 10, 2023 14:09
Ingersoll Rand Q1 net profit at ₹53.73 crore, stock declines by 1.71%
Ingersoll Rand (India) Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹53.73 crore as against ₹32.11 crore in the previous year. However, the stock declines by 1.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,031.
- August 10, 2023 14:08
Shares of Alkem Laboratories declines by 1.66%
Alkem Laboratories Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹271.44 crore as against ₹140.1 crore in the previous year.
However, the stock declines by 1.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,147.05.
- August 10, 2023 13:57
Shares of Graphite India inches up by 0.07%
Graphite India informed the exchanges that the company sold its land at Bengaluru for an aggregate consideration of ₹986 crores to TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Five Limited and TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited (wholly owned subsidiaries of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited).
The stock inches up by 0.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹426.30.
- August 10, 2023 13:52
Hindustan Composites stock surges 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹444.65.
- August 10, 2023 13:52
Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Q1 net profit at ₹71.81 crore, shares declines by 3.37%
Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹71.81 crore as against ₹136.99 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 3.37 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹451.
- August 10, 2023 13:50
Shares of Bata inches up by 2%
Bata India Ltd. shares went down by 2 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 106.89 crore compared to Rs 119.37 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenues were up 1.60 per cent to Rs 958.14 crore compared to Rs 943 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 63 per cent compared to Rs 65.22 crore in the previous quarter.
- August 10, 2023 13:48
Trent Ltd.’s shares surge up by 5.98 per cent
Trent Ltd.’s shares went up by 5.98 per cent after the company reported a 45 per cent profit increase for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at Rs 166.67 crore compared to Rs 114.93 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenues were up by 45 per cent to Rs 2,628.37 crore compared to Rs 1,803.15 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 270 per cent compared to Rs 44.95 crore in the previous quarter.
- August 10, 2023 13:41
Satin Creditcare appoints Manoj Agrawal as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Satin Creditcare Network has announced the appointment of Manoj Agrawal as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer. The company’s stock rises by 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹224.70.
- August 10, 2023 13:40
CSR spend by companies remains unchanged for 2 years; Covid related expenditure at a staggering INR 9365 crore over last 3 years: primeinfobase.
- August 10, 2023 13:40
Shares of Munjal Showa jumps 7.78% on the NSE
Munjal Showa stock jumps 7.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹150.35. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹12.76 crore as against ₹30.48 lakh in the previous year.
- August 10, 2023 13:38
IPCA Laboratories Q1 net profit at ₹166.58 crore, stock declines by 1.21%
IPCA Laboratories reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹166.58 crore as against ₹140.07 crore in the previous year.
The stock declines by 1.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹900.90.
- August 10, 2023 13:12
Bajaj Electricals Q1 standalone net profit at ₹43.33 crore, stock trade flat
Bajaj Electricals Limited reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹43.33 crore as against ₹44.45 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 0.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,239.50.
- August 10, 2023 13:10
Ambika Cotton Mills Q1 net profit at ₹20.75 crore, stock drops 1.30% on NSE
Ambika Cotton Mills reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹20.75 crore as against ₹38.87 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 1.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,490.
- August 10, 2023 13:09
TVS Srichakra Q1 net profit jumps to ₹18.66 crore, stock rises 4.30% on NSE
TVS Srichakra Ltd reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹18.66 crore as against the loss of ₹3.56 crore in the previous year. The stock surges by 4.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,180.
- August 10, 2023 13:07
Greaves Cotton Q1 net profit at ₹33.79 crore, stock falls 3.04% on NSE
Greaves Cotton Ltd reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹33.79 crore as against ₹35.63 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 3.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹135.50.
- August 10, 2023 13:05
Experts respond to RBI MPC decisions: Amar Ambani, Group President & Head - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities
Amar Ambani, Group President & Head - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities: The stock market was taken by surprise by RBI’s action to remove excess liquidity from the system, due to the influx of Rs 2000 bank notes, among other factors. The incremental CRR would be 10 per cent of the increase of NDTL from May 19 to July 28 which is Rs 8 lakh crore and the impact of which could be about Rs 1 lakh crore, from the banking system. The RBI maintained that there would still be adequate liquidity even after this move and however the existing CRR remains unchanged.
- August 10, 2023 13:03
Bikaji Foods acquires 51% stake in Bikaji Mega Food Park; stock dips 0.22% on NSE
Bikaji Foods International has acquired a stake of 51% in Bikaji Mega Food Park Private Limited. Bikaji’s stock drops by 0.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹490.45.
- August 10, 2023 13:03
Vardhman Holdings Q1 net profit rises to ₹4.47 crore, stock trade flat
Vardhman Holdings reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹4.47 crore as against ₹3.46 crore in the previous year. However, the stock slides down by 0.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,760.
- August 10, 2023 12:54
Dr. Reddy’s launches Saxagliptin and Metformin tablets in U.S.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Launches Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S.
- August 10, 2023 12:50
RBI MPC outcome: Sanjay Palve, Senior Managing Director, Essar Capital
Sanjay Palve, Senior Managing Director, Essar Capital: The focus on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance is expected to continue with volatile inflationary pressure due to the anticipation of a sub-normal to normal monsoon. Even though inflation remains a challenge, RBI remains focused on achieving an inflation target of 4 per cent, and they will not look at any drastic change, since India continues to outperform other countries in terms of consumption, especially as we stand at the beginning of the festive season.
- August 10, 2023 12:50
Tata Power inks ₹13,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra Government for mega hydro projects
Tata Power recently signed an MoU with Maharashtra Government at a proposed total investment of approx ₹13,000 crore for the development of 1800 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project to be located at Shirawata, Pune district and 1000 MW PSP at Bhivpuri, Raigad district.
- August 10, 2023 12:48
Godrej Consumer inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for ₹515 crore plant; stock up 0.62% on NSE
Godrej Consumer Product signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu government for setting up a new manufacturing plant in Chengapattu district with an investment of Rs 515 crore and provide employment to 446 persons. The stock inches up by 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,024.75.
- August 10, 2023 12:47
RBI MPC: Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CFA, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund
Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CFA, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund: Near term higher CPI prints are likely to be looked through on the expectation of seasonal easing later in food prices. However, the increase in FY24 CPI estimate by 30bps is significant and needs to the watched. Overall, any rate cut expectations need to be pushed back while recognising the outside risk of additional liquidity absorption measures and even policy actions down the line.
- August 10, 2023 12:46
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge on RBI MPC outcome
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge: RBI sounded more cautious than the last two meetings, with a significant upward revision in the inflation numbers for the upcoming quarters. Given the transient nature of the seasonal shocks, the RBI will wait for more data points to evaluate the emerging inflation dynamics and will likely look through any temporary rise in inflationary pressures in the near term. With the steep upward revision in the inflation projections, the expectation of a rate cut is pushed further to the next fiscal. Additionally, the announcement of a temporary provision of incremental CRR will help remove the build-up of excess liquidity in the system.
- August 10, 2023 12:46
Lincoln Pharma Q1 net profit rises to ₹19 crore, stock up 3.77% on NSE
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹19.01 crore as against ₹15.01 crore in the previous year. The company’s stock rises by 3.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹467.90.
- August 10, 2023 12:43
Buzzing stocks: Vadilal Industries surges 8.91% on NSE after strong Q1 earnings
Vadilal Industries stock jumps by 8.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,931.90. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹55.95 crore as against ₹39.72 crore in the previous year.
- August 10, 2023 12:36
Prashant Pimple, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on RBI MPC
Prashant Pimple, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund: RBI has decided to hike Incremental CRR (ICRR) of 10 per cent till September to address surplus liquidity generated by various factors including return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system. This measure was over and above the daily measure like variable repo rate (VRR) and variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) auction RBI had been conducting till now to address any liquidity issue.
Inflation is expected to stay above RBI target band of 4% (+/- 2 per cent) in the near term due to spike in vegetable prices which seems to be seasonal and El Nino effect which can have slightly longer impact. Accordingly, RBI revised its FY 24 inflation expectations upwards to 5.40 per cent from 5.10 per cent and retained its GDP forecast stable at 6.50 per cent.
- August 10, 2023 12:35
Malaysian palm oil slides as traders await supply data and export figures
Malaysian palm oil dropped reversing gains from the previous session. Traders awaited data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors, with the benchmark October contract dropping 1.06 per cent to 3,731 ringgit ($816.05) per tonne. The market was anticipating the release of July supply and demand figures and cargo surveyors’ export shipment data for August 1-10. Forecasts indicate a potential 4.2 per cent increase in July inventories to 1.79 million tonnes due to heightened production levels.
- August 10, 2023 12:32
Spices complex on NCDEX witness decline: Dhania and Jeera futures drop, turmeric also slips
On NCDEX, the spices complex headed lower. Dhania (coriander) contracts for October delivery dipped by ₹62 to ₹7,714 a quintal. Jeera October futures slipped by ₹260 to ₹63,510 a quintal. Turmeric December futures were down by ₹206 at ₹17,896 a quintal.
- August 10, 2023 12:28
Sindhu Trade Links launches mixed-use township in Bilaspur, stock gains 0.72% on NSE
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is undertaking development of a mixed use township at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Bilaspur. The stock inches up by 0.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹27.95.
- August 10, 2023 12:24
Gold and silver futures dip on MCX: October gold down ₹23, silver slips ₹36 in September contracts
On MCX, gold October futures declined by ₹23 to ₹58,950 per 10 gm. Silver September contracts slipped by ₹36 to ₹69,936 a kg
- August 10, 2023 12:21
Kansai Nerolac opens sales depot at Gaya, stock rises 1%
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has opened a sales depot at Gaya, Bihar. The stock rises by 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹33.35.
- August 10, 2023 12:17
Nifty Prediction Today – August 10, 2023: Go long on dips
Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading lower. Both the indices are down about 0.5 per cent. Sensex is trading at 65,650 and Nifty is at 19,536.
Although the indices attempted to bounce back after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement, the recovery seems to lack strength. The RBI has left the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent in line with market expectation.
- August 10, 2023 12:09
Gold and silver prices dip in Asian trade
In Asian trade, gold traded below $1,920 and silver was headed lower towards $22.50. At noon, gold ruled at $1,917.59 an ounce. Silver quoted at $22.69 an ounce.
- August 10, 2023 12:08
Cheviot Q1 net profit pumps to ₹16.86 crore; stock surges
Cheviot Company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹16.86 crore as against ₹9.95 crore in the previous year. The stock surges by 4.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,276.
- August 10, 2023 12:05
Nifty today: Top gainers/losers at noon
Top gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Adani Ports (1.90%); Adani Enterprises (1.30%); M&M (1.21%); BPCL (0.86%); Coal India (0.77%)
Major losers: Asian Paints (-2.61%); Tata Motors (-1.33%); Apollo Hospitals (-1.29%); Nestle India (-1.08%); Kotak Bank (-0.99%)
- August 10, 2023 12:04
Sensex today: Advance-Decline Ratio
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 10 were 1,858 against 1,532 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,569. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 214, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
- August 10, 2023 12:04
Chemplast Sanmar inaugurates ₹300 crore production block; stock gains
Chemplast Sanmar Limited informed the exchanges that the first phase of the new multi-purpose production block project, set up at an investment of around ₹300 crore by the company’s Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division, was dedicated by the company’s Chairman Vijay Sankar. The stock rises by 1.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹461.
- August 10, 2023 12:02
Bank Nifty Prediction Today – August 10, 2023: Go short on a break below 44,680
Bank Nifty index has come down sharply after Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. The RBI kept the rate unchanged. The index has tumbled from just below 45,000 and is currently trading at 44,625, down 0.58 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 5:7 and it indicates broader weakness in the index.
- August 10, 2023 11:52
GVP Infotech wins BSNL tender; stock rises 1.79%
GVP Infotech has been awarded a tender from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Alwar, for outsourcing of operations and maintenance of CSC’s. The stock of GVPTECH rises by 1.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹14.20.
- August 10, 2023 11:51
Kama Jewelry MD: RBI’s measures could impact festival season spending and industry growth
Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry: The RBI measures around raising incremental CRR will lead to reduced liquidity in the system ahead of the festive season. This may affect discretionary spending. The RBI’s concerns around inflation and the likely steps it may take may affect growth to a certain extent. Going forward the inflation trajectory, system liquidity and the developments in the West will guide economic and industry growth.
- August 10, 2023 11:49
EaseMyTrip partners with BluSmart for electric cab services; stock inches up 0.49%
EaseMyTrip.com has announced partnership with BluSmart, an all- electric ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub operator, for its cab services. The stock of Ease Trip Planners inches up by 0.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹40.75.
- August 10, 2023 11:48
Pharma sector top gainers and losers
Top losers from pharma sector on the NSE:
Granules India (-3.94%)
Laurus Labs (-3.30%)
Biocon (-2.33%)
Natco Pharma (-2.08%)
Top gainers: Pfizer (1.29%)
IPCA Laboratories (0.67%)
- August 10, 2023 11:47
Sensex today: Major gainers/losers on BSE at 11.36 am
Major gainers on the BSE at 11:36 am:
Varroc Engineering (13.16%); MFSL (11.19%); Johnson Controls Hitachi Air (11.21%); IFCI (9.52%); FDC (7.88%)
Major losers: Valiant Organics (-8.37%); CMS (-5.98%); RattanIndia (-5.39%); Shivalik Bimetal (-4.14%); Granules India (-3.82%)
- August 10, 2023 11:44
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: Should investors subscribe?
The IPO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) opens today - August 10, 2023 - and closes on August 14. The issue size is around ₹880 crore which comprises ₹600 crore of fresh issue and ₹280 crore worth offer for sale. Most of the proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain borrowings (₹525 crore) of its UK subsidiary - TVS LI UK - and rest, for general corporate purposes.
- August 10, 2023 11:23
RBI asks banks to temporarily maintain incremental CRR
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to maintain an incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) of 10 per cent on the increase in their deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out excess liquidity in the banking system.
- August 10, 2023 11:20
Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India on MPC outcomes
“We are delighted that RBI has maintained the REPO rate pause for the third consecutive instance. The choice to maintain the status quo is supported by strong economic condition and the revised inflation forecast for FY24 falling within the central bank’s upper tolerance range of 6%. However, the central bank remains watchful on inflationary expectations and is focused on bringing the inflation level to its 4% target. Measures to reduce excess liquidity, with temporary tightening through incremental Cash Reserve Ratio at 10%, aligns with price stability goals of the central bank.
Maintaining policy rates will bolster consumer demand amid moderate inflation, further promoting economic growth. This stance will likely boost homebuyers’ confidence as affordability remains stable. Since the interest rate upcycle, the repo rate has been hiked by 250bps, resulting in 160bps rise in home loan rates. We remain cautious about the housing market, especially the affordable and the mid segment that is price sensitive and has seen some impact of the previous rate hikes. However, a long pause in the policy rate will be supportive to the housing market.”
- August 10, 2023 11:19
Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura on MPC decisions
Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura.: “The RBI struck a fine balance between the two –by retaining policy interest rate and ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance and stating that it is ready to look through the inflation increase ‘for some time’, but also expressed the readiness to act in case inflationary pressures generalise. The key surprise for the market though was the temporary imposition of incremental CRR of 10% to absorb surplus liquidity. Hiking the CRR would have had monetary policy connotations, so the temporary increase is aimed to be a non-disruptive way of dealing with the issue of excess liquidity in the system in the backdrop of the recent demonetisation of the INR2000 notes.”
- August 10, 2023 11:16
Stocks Live Coverage: Cartrade Tech Q1 net profit soars; stock surges 6.54%
Cartrade Tech Limited reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹12.34 crore as against ₹1.68 crore in the previous year. The stock jumps 6.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹564.
- August 10, 2023 11:13
MPC meeting outcomes: Lakshmi Iyer, CEO - Investment & Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers
“While status quo on rates wasn’t much of debate, the key thing was to watch out for was the tone of the MPC guidance. Here, the RBI seems to sound cautious and ready to act as and when the situation warrants, but not as hawkish as the markets would have expected. It also suggests that much of the possible negative outcomes were already in bond prices. CPI forecast for FY 24 has been revised upward to 5.4%, which again was largely priced in. Incremental CRR hike (~95,000 cr of liquidity suck out) to be temporary in nature to address liquidity addition on account of withdrawal of Rs. 2000 notes. This could dampen short term bond yields in the near term. Bond prices could see relief buying as the mood was quite sombre assuming a very hawkish commentary.”
- August 10, 2023 11:12
“Allcargo Terminals lists shares on NSE and BSE after demerge
Allcargo Terminals Limited, an independent entity demerged from Allcargo Logistics Limited, has listed its shares on the NSE and BSE.
- August 10, 2023 11:02
Ajit Kabi, banking analyst at LKP Securities on monetary policy
Ajit Kabi, Banking analyst at LKP Securities.
RBI has kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.5% in the recent MPC meet. The inflation may not cause worries (excluding CPI). The CPI forecast for FY24 has raised to 5.4% from 5.1% estimated earlier. Moreover, the real GDP growth forecast was pegged at 6.6%. RBI MPC remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations.
- August 10, 2023 11:01
MPC meeting outcomes: Rates held, stance hawkish, and inflation projection raised
The MPC has delivered in line with market expectations on rates, stance and tone, with retention of rates and stance and the tone turning hawkish. The significant change is the upward revision in FY24 CPI inflation projection from 5.1% to 5.4%. This means the high policy rates will remain high for long and, therefore, a rate cut can be expected only in Q1 FY25. From the market perspective, there are no positive or negative surprises in the policy. - Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
- August 10, 2023 10:59
Stock in Focus: Natco Pharma stock declines by 2.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹869.90.
- August 10, 2023 10:58
Kalanithi Maran seeks attachment of 50% of SpiceJet’s daily revenues
Kalanithi Maran, Chairman of Sun Group, has sought the attachment of 50 per cent of SpiceJet’s daily revenues towards payment of ₹393 crore the low-cost airline owes him. He has filed an application in the Delhi High Court, stating that Ajay Singh, MD and Chairman of the airline, has not complied with the said orders.
- August 10, 2023 10:55
Dreamfolks stock drops 14% on decline in gross margins due to maintenance costs
Dreamfolks declines 14 per cent following results. The gross margins declined sharply on one time maintenance costs.
- August 10, 2023 10:52
RBI keeps FY24 GDP projection unchanged; revises retail inflation
The Reserve Bank of India has kept it real GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5 per cent even as it revised upwards the retail inflation from 5.1 per cent to 5.4 per cent.
Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent with Q1:2023-24 at 8.0 per cent; Q2 at 6.5 per cent; Q3 at 6.0 per cent; and Q4 at 5.7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced.
- August 10, 2023 10:51
Embassy Office Parks REIT welcomes JPMorgan Chase to Embassy TechVillage, Bengaluru
Embassy Office Parks REIT has announced that JPMorgan Chase inaugurated its 1.1 msf built-to-suit office at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru.
- August 10, 2023 10:46
Buzzing stock: Tilaknagar stock soars, approaches 52-week high with impressive gains
Shares of IMFL maker Tilaknagar Industries are up 3.6% today, nearing its 52-week high. The stock has gained 26% in one month and a whopping 134% in last one year. The shares trade at 22.7 times trailing price to earnings. June quarter earnings stood at Rs 25.7 crore on the back of Rs 306 crore revenue.
- August 10, 2023 10:44
Stock Market Live: Honda India Power Products Q1 net profit soars; stock surges 6.71%
Honda India Power Products reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹16.9 crore as against ₹4.91 crore in the previous year. The company’s stock jumps 6.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,380.
- August 10, 2023 10:43
Hindalco and Texmaco Rail form strategic alliance for advanced aluminum rail wagons
Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., a specialized engineering company have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture world-class aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency. Hindalco’s stock declines by 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹463.50.
- August 10, 2023 10:41
Market update: Stock indices trade weak; RBI maintains repo rate
Benchmark stock indices weakened on Thursday, influenced by caution preceding the US inflation data release. At 10:30 am, the BSE Sensex dropped by 432 points to reach 65,563, while the NSE Nifty decreased by 114 points to 19,517.
Among Nifty constituents, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, LTIMindtree, and Wipro saw gains, whereas Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer, Nestle, and Hindalco faced significant declines.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India upheld its key lending rate for the third consecutive policy meeting, maintaining the repo rate at 6.50%. This decision, driven by concerns over inflation prompted by recent spikes in food prices, was unanimous among the monetary policy committee members, which include both central bank representatives and external experts.
- August 10, 2023 10:24
Liquid Fund inflows driven by quarter end & capital adequacy; debt flows from system surplus: Tata MF’s Murthy Nagarajan
Liquid fund inflow is due to quarter end money which exits due to capital adequacy consideration coming back . Debt flows is due to surplus liquidity of Rs 2 lakhs in the system. For most part of this month call money rates have traded around reverse repo rate of 6.25% which has led to investors shifting money from overnight fund to liquid fund and part of liquid fund investors moving into ultra short, money market and low duration fund due to low returns in liquid fund.-- Murthy Nagarajan, Head- Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund.
- August 10, 2023 10:20
Indian Rupee: INR weakens past 82.85 to US Dollar to reach lowest since February 27
- August 10, 2023 10:19
MPC maintains status quo on repo rate
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously decided to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate to rein in retail inflation, which economists see going up in July due to rising prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses.
This is the third consecutive meeting that the committee has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The MPC met between August 8 to 10.
- August 10, 2023 10:16
Taylormade Renewables rises by 5% on the BSE
The stock of Taylormade Renewables rises by 5% on the BSE, trading at ₹591.60.
The company had received new work order from CVKCPL-KI JV For Public Health & Municipal Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh worth of ₹159.22 crore.
- August 10, 2023 10:13
Nifty PSU Bank index has erased losses and is up marginally.
- August 10, 2023 10:08
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production was up 12 per cent
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production was up 12 per cent last month at 20.39 lakh tonnes. The merger of the joint venture, Creixent Special Steels and JSW Ispat Special Products with itself has become effective on July 31.
Accordingly, Indian operations production volumes include the crude steel production of JISPL and its subsidiary, Mivaan Steels and the corresponding last year July production volumes restated to give effect to the merger.
- August 10, 2023 10:06
Bharti Airtel stock slips by 0.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹879.
- August 10, 2023 10:06
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Thursday morning
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Thursday morning as the market waited for the release of inflation data in the US. Added to this, there was also an increase in the crude oil inventories in the US for the week ending August 4.
At 9.54 am on Thursday, October Brent oil futures were at $87.44, down by 0.13 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $84.33, down by 0.08 per cent.
- August 10, 2023 10:03
Happiest Minds Technologies stock declines by 0.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹920.10.
- August 10, 2023 09:46
Thirumalai Chemicals secures USD 25mn loan for US subsidiary TCL Specialties
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LIMITED : Company has availed a Foreign Currency Short term Loan of USD 25mn for onward lending to its step-down subsidiary TCL SPECIALTIES LLC, USA (TCLS LLC) from Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) under the Bank’s Overseas Investment Finance Programme,This will be repaid by drawing down the project loan sanctioned by EXIM to TCLS LLC, upon completion of its loan documentation
- August 10, 2023 09:44
Veer Global Infra sets record date for 1:1 bonus share eligibility
Veer Global Infra : The company has fixed Friday, August 18, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of the determination of eligibility for the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1. Please take the same on records in total compliance with applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions construction Limited
- August 10, 2023 09:43
Tata Elxsi designs cutting-edge experience centre for Tata Chemicals
Tata Elxsi conceptualised and designed a state-of-the-art Experience Centre for Tata Chemicals, which was inaugurated on August 1, 2023, in Mambattu, Tamil Nadu. The company’s stock slides down by 0.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹7,110.
- August 10, 2023 09:41
Aditya Birla Money gets IRDAI nod for corporate agency business
Aditya Birla Money Limited : Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”) has approved and granted the license dated August 09, 2023 to the Company for venturing into Corporate Agency Business as Corporate agent and distribute Products of Life Insurance, Health Insurance & General Insurance (“Composite”) under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015
- August 10, 2023 09:40
Viceroy Hotels appoints Baker Tilly for forensic audit of financial statements
Viceroy Hotels Limited : Creditors (“COC”), has appointed Baker Tilly on 25th Jul’23 to initiate Forensic Audit of the Company, Viceroy Hotels Limited with respect to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Audit of Books of accounts to identify fraudulent transactions or transactions performed other than normal course of business
- August 10, 2023 09:39
Deepak Fertilisers announces nitric acid expansion at Dahej
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: Company pleased to announce brownfield expansion of Nitric Acid at Dahej in Gujarat which is part of its strategic growth journey. The Board of Directors have approved setting up of Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant with capacity of 300 KT PA and Two (2) Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) plants with total capacity of 150 KT PA.
- August 10, 2023 09:37
Dishman Carbogen Amcis’s Bavla site passes Japanese PMDA inspection
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited : Company’s Bavla site was successfully inspected by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) from 31st July, 2023 to 3rd August, 2023 though the final report is awaited
- August 10, 2023 09:34
Nifty today: Top gainers/losers at 9.30 am
Top gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
ONGC (1.36%); Adani Enterprises (1.15%); BPCL (1.08%); Adani Ports (1.04%); Bajaj Auto (0.67%)
Major losers: Asian Paints (-1.09%); HCL Tech (-0.83%); Hero Motocorp (-0.68%); Eicher Motors (-0.68%); Britannia (-0.66%)
- August 10, 2023 09:34
Bombay Dyeing board approves GDR delisting from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Bombay Dyeing: The board approved the termination of the deposit agreement and the delisting of GDR from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
- August 10, 2023 09:33
Angel One’s super app strategy drives 45.5% YoY client surge to 15.65 million
Angel One’s Super App Strategy fuels 45.5 per cent YoY surge in client base to 15.65 million in July.
The company recorded a surge in Unique Mutual Fund SIPs, reaching over 2 lakh, a jump of over 15 times YoY.
Angel One retail market share expands to 26 per cent, marking a year-over-year increase of 4 per cent
- August 10, 2023 09:31
Tata Power reports 5% revenue increase and 22% jump in net profit with exceptional item
Tata Power reported 5 per cent increase in net revenue of Rs 15200 crore and net profit jumped 22 per cent to Rs 972 crore primarily due to an exceptional item of deemed gain on dilution of stake from 48 per cent to 31 per cent in Tata Projects of Rs 235 crore.
Demand outlook: The management during June quarter conference call highlighted that during the first quarter, there were extreme weather conditions such as heavy rains and the occurrence of a cyclone in the western part of India. Odisha was also impacted due to erratic weather conditions. Due to these reasons, the power consumption in June quarter increased only by 1.5 per cent. Globally, coal prices have come down and currently imported coal is available in large quantities and at much lower rates as compared to last year. The prices of solar cells, modules and wafers have come down drastically, and with more capacity addition that will take place in China and some of the South Asian companies, the management feels that there will be an oversupply and much restrained prices of cells and modules going forward, said JM Financial Research report.
CGPL, Mundra: The current operations at Mundra are cost-reflective and the losses are very restricted due to cost pass-through benefits under Section-11. Renewable portfolio: The installed capacity of renewables portfolio has increased to 4.1GW with another 3.6GW under various stages of implementation. 1.2GW of projects were won during 1QFY24. The company has guided for maintaining an annual run-rate of 2.5-3GW, going forward. Tata Power Solar Systems: The return profile has been muted on account of the deferment of projects and higher costs.
The company’s stock rises by 1.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹239.10.
- August 10, 2023 09:28
Reliance Capital sells 10.2 crore shares of in Reliance HomeFinance in open market.
- August 10, 2023 09:28
Stocks in News post Market closure
Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited : Company have received 2 work orders of Turnkey EPC job work for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services in respect of setting up of a Rooftop solar power project of 600 KWp capacity & 287 KWp capacity
Allcargo Logistics Limited : Company is in receipt of the letter from Allcargo Terminals Limited (“ATL”) dated August 09, 2023 informing about approval for listing received from Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.the Company is getting listed on BSE and NSE with effect from August 10, 2023.
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LIMITED : Company has availed a Foreign Currency Short term Loan of USD 25mn for onward lending to its step-down subsidiary TCL SPECIALTIES LLC, USA (TCLS LLC) from Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) under the Bank’s Overseas Investment Finance Programme,This will be repaid by drawing down the project loan sanctioned by EXIM to TCLS LLC, upon completion of its loan documentation
Veer Global Infra : The company has fixed Friday, August 18, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of the determination of eligibility for the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1. Please take the same on records in total compliance with applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions construction Limited
Aditya Birla Money Limited : Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”) has approved and granted the license dated August 09, 2023 to the Company for venturing into Corporate Agency Business as Corporate agent and distribute Products of Life Insurance, Health Insurance & General Insurance (“Composite”) under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015
Viceroy Hotels Limited : Creditors (“COC”), has appointed Baker Tilly on 25th Jul’23 to initiate Forensic Audit of the Company, Viceroy Hotels Limited with respect to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Audit of Books of accounts to identify fraudulent transactions or transactions performed other than normal course of business
Tejas Networks Limited : Tejas Networks Limited has been informed by Saankhya Labs Private Limited (“Saankhya”), a majority owned and a non-material controlled unlisted subsidiary of Tejas Networks Limited that it has received an order of adjudication of penalty under Section 454 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2014 for violation of provisions of Section 117 of the Companies Act, 2013
Default No 1 – Filing of the Special Resolution with a delay of 257 days – Rs. 1,06,800/-
Default No. 2 - Filing of the Special Resolution with a delay of 147 days – Rs. 73,800/-
& For provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.
For the financial year 2020-2021- Rs. 32,82,368/-
For the financial year 2021-2022 – Rs.34,33,788/-
DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD : Company pleased to announce brownfield expansion of Nitric Acid at Dahej in Gujarat which is part of its strategic growth journey. The Board of Directors have approved setting up of Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant with capacity of 300 KT PA and Two (2) Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) plants with total capacity of 150 KT PA.
Adani Wilmar Limited :Company would like to clarify that the news item refers to one of the promoter of our Company and not to any actions by the Company. Therefore, the Company is not in a position to comment on the same. As a policy, the Company do not comment on media speculation
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited : Company’s Bavla site was successfully inspected by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) from 31st July, 2023 to 3rd August, 2023 though the final report is awaited.
- August 10, 2023 09:25
ITD Cementation JV wins $205 million contract for Bangladesh power project
ITD Cementation India Limited, in joint venture with Transrail Lighting Limited, has secured a contract from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (worth US$ 205 million crore excluding taxes) for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Jamuna river crossing portion of Bogura-Kaliakair 400 kV double circuit transmission line on turnkey basis.
- August 10, 2023 09:23
Biocon Foundation partners with Shakti for cities and climate action workshop
Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Biocon Group recently organised a workshop on Cities and Climate Action in association with Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti) at Biocon Campus in Bengaluru.
- August 10, 2023 09:20
Sensex, Nifty open flat amid RBI policy focus and inflation concerns
Indian equities began with a flat-to-negative stance influenced by weak global cues and the awaited RBI monetary policy decision. Analysts anticipate unchanged rates, but attention is on central bankers’ comments due to inflation apprehensions. Foreign institutional investors ended eight consecutive selling sessions by purchasing Rs 644 crore worth of shares, while domestic investors sold shares worth Rs 598 crore. The Nifty opened 40 points lower at 19,592, and the Sensex declined by 109 points to reach 65,885. ONGC and Adani Enterprises gained 1%, while Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech saw similar percentage declines.
- August 10, 2023 09:11
Gold prices dip ahead of US inflation data, China’s deflation concerns, and Central Bank’s gold accumulation
Gold dropped as caution prevailed in the run-up to US inflation readings that could set the tone for future monetary policy. Data showed China’s consumer sector fell into deflation in July, with the Chinese central bank’s fixing stronger than expected exchange-rate also weighed on the US dollar. China continues to put the world on notice that it intends to challenge the US dollar’s role as a reserve currency after the nation’s central bank bought more gold in July, pushing its current shopping spree to nine consecutive months.
Gold price resumes its negative trading now to move below Rs 59,400 a gram reinforcing the expectations of continuing the bearish trend for the rest of the day, said Kedia Commodities
- August 10, 2023 09:09
Listing of Allcargo Terminals and TransIndia real estate subsidiaries today
Shares of both Allcargo Terminals and TransIndia Real Estate, the recently demerged subsidiaries will be listed at the bourses today.
- August 10, 2023 09:07
Vijaya Diagnostics Q1 net up at Rs 26 cr
Vijaya Diagnostics net profit up at Rs 26 cr against Rs 17 crore while revenue increased to Rs 121 crore against Rs 104 crore (YoY)
- August 10, 2023 09:07
Abbott India registers Rs 290 cr profit in Q1
Abbott India net profit up at Rs 290 crore against Rs 206 crore while revenue at Rs 1479 crore against Rs 1304 cr (YoY)
- August 10, 2023 09:05
Schneider reports increased net profit and revenue YoY
Schneider net profit up at Rs 35 crore against Rs 27 crore while revenue at Rs 495 crore against Rs 371 crore (YoY)
- August 10, 2023 09:03
Eicher Motors, Amazon team up for large-scale electric truck deployment
Eicher Motors and Amazon collaborate to scale electric truck deployment. Amazon commits to acquire 1,000 electric trucks from Eicher Motors
- August 10, 2023 08:59
Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP bought 2.93 lakh equity shares of MAS Financial
- August 10, 2023 08:59
HeroMoto Corp faces tax probe over links to vendor’s $11 million false expenditure
- August 10, 2023 08:58
Coal imports by power sector fell 13% y-o-y in Q1 FY24
The power sector imported 14.21 million tonnes of coal during the April-June quarter in the current financial year, which is 13 per cent lower than the quantity imported a year-ago, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
- August 10, 2023 08:53
Continue to attend L&T’s future AGMs, shareholders tell A M Naik
Anil Manibhai Naik (A M Naik), Chairman of Larsen & Toubro, was greeted by shareholders with bouquets, retirement cards and salutations as he addressed his last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Wednesday
- August 10, 2023 08:46
NSE shifts BankNifty contracts expiry to Wednesdays; changes effective September 2023
NSE shifts BankNifty contracts expiry to Wednesday from Thursday
There will be a change in the expiry day of BANKNIFTY weekly index options from existing Thursday to Wednesday. It will be applicable for Futures and Options across all expiries (weekly, Monthly and Quarterly).
All existing weekly contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Wednesday on September 01, 2023 EOD.
The first WEDNESDAY weekly expiry will be on September 06, 2023.
The above shall be effective from trade date September 04, 2023 Monday and accordingly, all existing weekly contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Wednesday on September 01, 2023 EOD.
- August 10, 2023 08:44
NSE shifts NSE MidCap Nifty expiry to Mondays; changes apply to all expiry dates
NSE shifts NSE MidCap Nifty expiry to Monday from Wednesday
The expiry day of derivatives contract on MIDCPNIFTY. It will be applicable for Futures and Options across all expiries of weekly & Monthly.
At EOD of August 16, 2023, the expiry date and maturity date for all existing futures and options contracts will be revised/preponed to ‘Monday’ as per revised expiry dates as mentioned in the aforesaid table. For e.g. the expiry/maturity date of existing contract maturing on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday) will be preponed to August 21, 2023 (Monday).
The first Monday expiry will be on August 21, 2023.
- August 10, 2023 08:41
Srivari Spices SME-IPO garners impressive ₹2,700 crore bids against ₹9 crore issue size
Srivari Spices SME-IPO received bids worth Rs 2,700 crore against issue size of Rs 9 crore.
- August 10, 2023 08:37
Happiest Minds looks to make acquisitions in digital space
Mid-tier IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies plans to acquire digital companies to fuel growth, as it aims to reach its revenue target of achieving $1 billion by 2031.
- August 10, 2023 08:36
L&T to buy out NPCIL stake in arm
Larsen & Toubro is also looking to buy out a 26 per cent stake that Nuclear Power Corporation of India has in L&T Special steel and heavy forging. The company plans to shell nearly ₹150 crore for the acquisition.
- August 10, 2023 08:30
China buys 23 tonnes of gold in July
- August 10, 2023 08:29
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO opens: Price band ₹187-197, bid ends August 14
The initial public offering of TVS Supply Chain Solutions opens on Thursday with price band fixed at ₹187-197. The bid will close on August 14. Bids can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares.
The offer consists of a fresh issue of up to such number of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 1.42 crore shares from promoters and selling shareholders.
R Dinesh, Executive Vice-Chairman, TVS SCS, said it has been 29 years since a TVS family company went public, as the last IPO from the TVS family was in 1994 that of TVS Electronics.
- August 10, 2023 08:28
Brooks Labs extends rights issue and trading period for REs
Brooks Laboratories Limited - Extension of Rights Issue upto August 22, 2023 and Trading period for Rights Entitlements (REs) upto August 17, 2023
- August 10, 2023 08:27
Listing of new securities
Listing of new securities of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
62,15,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.69/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants .
Listing of Bonus equity shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited
31435500 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 5/- each allotted on August 2, 2023.
Listing of new securities of HDFC Bank Ltd.
28,46,329 Equity shares of Rs.1/ each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement….@ Rs. 2165/-
- August 10, 2023 08:26
Results Calendar
21st Century Management, 3M India, A-1 Acid, Alembic, Alkem, Allcargo Logistics, Ambika Cotton, Apollo Tyre, Arvind Fashion, Ashoka Buildcon, Atlanta, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Brooks Lab, Campus Activewear, Car Tree, Chemplast Sanmar, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concor, Cosmo First, Cyber Media, Datamatics Technologies, Dev Information Tech, Dolat Algotech, Dollar, EKC, Endurance, Esab India, Venus Power, GIC RE, GMM Pfaudler, Gokul Agro, GIPCL, Graphite, Grasim, Grauweil, Greaves Cotton, GR Infra, HCG, Hemi Properties, Hero MotoCorp, Himatseide, Hindware, Honeywell Automation, Honda Power, India Nippon, Indiabulls Real estate, Ingersoll Rand, Insecticide, IPCA Lab, Lemon Tree, JITF Infra, Jyoti, Kirloskar Engineering, Koran, KRBL, La Opala, LIC India, Lumax Tech, Manappuram, Mazdock, Motherson, MTAR Tech, Munjal Showa, NBCC, NCC, Nureca, Nuvoco, OAL, Omaha, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, Patel Eng, Pidite Ind, Polyplex, Prince Pipes, Ramky, RHIM, Rolex Rings, RSWM, SAIL, Sangam Industries, Sanofi, Seamec Ltd, Sequent, Sharda Cropchem, Shilpa Medicare, Somany Ceramics, Suryoday SFB, Sutlej Textiles, Time Techno, Torrent Power, TVS Srichakra and WestCoast Paper.
- August 10, 2023 08:23
Taylormade Renewables secures Rs 159 crore order from Andhra Pradesh Govt
Taylormade Renewables has informed the exchanges that it is in reciept of new work order from CVKCPL-KI JV For Public Health & Municipal Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh worth of Rs 159.22 crore.
- August 10, 2023 08:20
Axis Bank plans ₹1,612 crore stake increase in Max Life Insurance JV
Axis Bank is looking to buy 6 per cent more stake in joint venture Max Life Insurance for ₹1,612 crore by way of preferential issue of 14.3 crore equity shares. This will take Axis Bank’s shareholding in the insurer to 16.2 per cent and Axis Group’’s shareholding to 19 per cent from the current level of 13 per cent. On the other hand, JV partner and promoter Max Financial Services’ shareholding will fall to 81 per cent from 87 per cent.
- August 10, 2023 08:20
Suzlon Energy launches QIP to raise Rs 2,000 crore; floor price at Rs 18.44 per share
Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday informed the exchanges about the launching of qualified institution placement (QIP) of equity shares to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore and has set floor price of Rs 18.44 a share. While the QIP base size is of up to Rs 1,500 crore, the issue has a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription of another Rs 500 crore, said Suzlon in a stock exchange filing.
- August 10, 2023 08:17
Verdict expected on Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures merger amid creditor opposition
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal will pronounce its verdict on the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Sony Pictures (Culver max Entertainment). The merger was opposed by the financial creditors on grounds that Zee had not paid their outstanding dues.
- August 10, 2023 08:15
Morning Bid: Flat-to-negative start expected for Indian equities amid RBI policy meet focus and inflation concerns
Domestic markets to open on flat-to-negative note on Thursday, amid weak global cues. The focus will be on the outcome of RBI monetary policy meet. While most analysts expect, a status quo on rates, the comments from the central bankers will be closely monitored on fear that inflation will rise.
- August 10, 2023 07:58
Stocks that will see action today: August 10, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Zee Entertainment, Suzlon Energy, L&T, Axis Bank, Happiest Minds, Taylormade Renewables, 3M India, Apollo Tyre, Arvind Fashion, Biocon, Campus Activewear, Car Tree, Chemplast Sanmar, Concor, Datamatics Technologies, GIC RE, Grasim, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Power, PCA Lab, Lemon Tree,KRBL, LIC India, Manappuram, Mazdock, Motherson, MTAR Tech, Munjal Showa, NBCC, NCC, Nuvoco, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, SAIL, Suryoday
- August 10, 2023 07:53
SEBI cuts listing days to 3 post IPO
SEBI has asked for disclosure of T+3 listing timelines in the offer documents of public issues. Currently, the listing requirement is six working days (T+6 days) post IPO.
- August 10, 2023 07:48
Broker’s call: RBA (Sell)
Restaurant Brands Asia’s (RBA) Q1-FY24 print was mixed; standalone revenue/EBITDA grew by 25.3/ 45.9 per cent while PAT declined 2.6 per cent YoY. Despite stretched consumer spends, with 396 stores, RBA clocked Same Store Sales Growth(SSSG) of 3.6 per cent (Westlife Development at 7 per cent), while ADS (average daily sales) stood flat at ₹1.2 lakh (up 11 per centon QoQ).
- August 10, 2023 07:45
Broker’s call: Torrent Pharma (Buy)
Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd’s (TRP) Q1-FY24 EBITDA was largely in line, however PAT was above our estimate led by lower tax and higher other income. Our FY24 and FY25E EPS stands increased by about 5 per cent as we factor in higher GMs and lower tax.
- August 10, 2023 07:43
MF equity inflow falls further as investors book-profit
The slowdown of fund flow into equity schemes continued with investment slipping 12 per cent last month to ₹7,626 crore against ₹8,637 crore logged in June as investors booked profit on the back of renewed rally in the market.
- August 10, 2023 07:41
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO opens today
The initial public offering of TVS Supply Chain Solutions opens on Thursday with price band fixed at ₹187-197 with face value of ₹1 each. The bid/offer will close on August 14. Bids can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares.
- August 10, 2023 07:39
Day trading guide for Aug 10, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 10, 2023 07:34
Stock to buy today: Voltas (₹849.40)
Voltas’ share price has been on a strong rise for more than a week now. On Wednesday, the stock surged 3.9 per cent breaking above the key 200-day moving average (MA) support which is currently near ₹821. This rise has boosted the bullish momentum.
- August 10, 2023 07:25
Asian markets slip amid Wall Street decline, global eyes on U.S. inflation data
Asian markets experienced a slight decline on Thursday as a result of a technology-driven decline in stock prices on Wall Street. Investors around the world were eagerly awaiting the U.S. inflation data to gain further insights into the potential direction of interest rate increases.
Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong faced losses, with Australian shares also dropping due to a decrease in financial sector performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 191.13 points, equivalent to 0.54%, closing at 35,123.36. The S&P 500 similarly dropped 31.67 points, or 0.70%, ending at 4,467.71, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded a decrease of 165.93 points, approximately 1.2%, finishing at 13,718.40.
- August 10, 2023 07:22
U.S. stocks dip amidst surging credit card borrowing and awaited CPI data
U.S. equities concluded the trading day with declines on Wednesday, following a report indicating a surge in credit card borrowing among Americans during the last quarter. The market also braced for the upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which holds the potential to influence decisions regarding interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Anticipation surrounded the July CPI figures set for release on Thursday, expected to show a slight uptick compared to the previous year. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices were projected to rise by 0.2%, mirroring the increase seen in June.
In terms of market performance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 191.13 points, equivalent to 0.54%, reaching a closing value of 35,123.36. Similarly, the S&P 500 registered a loss of 31.67 points or 0.70%, closing at 4,467.71. The Nasdaq Composite index saw a decrease of 165.93 points, approximately 1.2%, concluding the trading session at 13,718.40. - Reuters
Related Topics
