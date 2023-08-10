August 10, 2023 09:28

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited : Company have received 2 work orders of Turnkey EPC job work for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services in respect of setting up of a Rooftop solar power project of 600 KWp capacity & 287 KWp capacity

Allcargo Logistics Limited : Company is in receipt of the letter from Allcargo Terminals Limited (“ATL”) dated August 09, 2023 informing about approval for listing received from Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.the Company is getting listed on BSE and NSE with effect from August 10, 2023.

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LIMITED : Company has availed a Foreign Currency Short term Loan of USD 25mn for onward lending to its step-down subsidiary TCL SPECIALTIES LLC, USA (TCLS LLC) from Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) under the Bank’s Overseas Investment Finance Programme,This will be repaid by drawing down the project loan sanctioned by EXIM to TCLS LLC, upon completion of its loan documentation

Veer Global Infra : The company has fixed Friday, August 18, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of the determination of eligibility for the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1. Please take the same on records in total compliance with applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions construction Limited

Aditya Birla Money Limited : Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”) has approved and granted the license dated August 09, 2023 to the Company for venturing into Corporate Agency Business as Corporate agent and distribute Products of Life Insurance, Health Insurance & General Insurance (“Composite”) under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015

Viceroy Hotels Limited : Creditors (“COC”), has appointed Baker Tilly on 25th Jul’23 to initiate Forensic Audit of the Company, Viceroy Hotels Limited with respect to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Audit of Books of accounts to identify fraudulent transactions or transactions performed other than normal course of business

Tejas Networks Limited : Tejas Networks Limited has been informed by Saankhya Labs Private Limited (“Saankhya”), a majority owned and a non-material controlled unlisted subsidiary of Tejas Networks Limited that it has received an order of adjudication of penalty under Section 454 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2014 for violation of provisions of Section 117 of the Companies Act, 2013

Default No 1 – Filing of the Special Resolution with a delay of 257 days – Rs. 1,06,800/-

Default No. 2 - Filing of the Special Resolution with a delay of 147 days – Rs. 73,800/-

& For provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For the financial year 2020-2021- Rs. 32,82,368/-

For the financial year 2021-2022 – Rs.34,33,788/-

DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD : Company pleased to announce brownfield expansion of Nitric Acid at Dahej in Gujarat which is part of its strategic growth journey. The Board of Directors have approved setting up of Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant with capacity of 300 KT PA and Two (2) Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) plants with total capacity of 150 KT PA.

Adani Wilmar Limited :Company would like to clarify that the news item refers to one of the promoter of our Company and not to any actions by the Company. Therefore, the Company is not in a position to comment on the same. As a policy, the Company do not comment on media speculation

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited : Company’s Bavla site was successfully inspected by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) from 31st July, 2023 to 3rd August, 2023 though the final report is awaited.