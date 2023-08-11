August 11, 2023 16:35

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second straight day on Friday due to losses in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and a negative trend in Asian and European markets.

The trend in the domestic market remained weak post the RBI monetary policy and the unexpected announcement of reducing cash in the banking system.

BSE Sensex fell by 365.53 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 65,322.65. During the day, it tanked 413.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 65,274.61.

The NSE Nifty declined by 114.80 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,428.30.