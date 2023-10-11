Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 October 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- October 11, 2023 16:27
Sensex rises 393 pts, Nifty closes above 19,800 on gains in energy FMCG shares
Benchmark Sensex rose by 393 points while Nifty closed above the 19,800 level on Wednesday on buying in energy, FMCG and capital goods shares amid mixed global cues and easing inflation concerns.
Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex spurted by 393.69 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 66,473.05, with 24 of its constituents ending in the green. Six stocks declined.
The broader Nifty of the NSE advanced 121.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 19,811.35, as 37 index shares gained while 12 declined and one closed unchanged. Read more.
- October 11, 2023 16:07
Aashi Songwon Colors Ltd has appointed Alok Jhawar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from today.
- October 11, 2023 16:02
Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 83.18 against US dollar
The rupee continued its gaining momentum for the second consecutive day and appreciated 7 paise to settle at 83.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid robust buying in domestic equities and a weak American currency overseas.
However, unabated withdrawal of funds by foreign institutional investors weighed on the domestic currency, forex analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 83.20 and traded between the intra-day peak of 83.15 and the lowest level of 83.24 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 83.18 (provisional), registering a gain of 7 paise from its previous close. Read more.
- October 11, 2023 15:57
Newgen Software Technologies’ management will participate in a “Non-Deal Road Show” on October 19, 2023 (Thursday) and October 20, 2023 (Friday) in Mumbai.
- October 11, 2023 15:56
Aashi Songwon Colors Ltd has appointed Alok Jhawar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from today.
- October 11, 2023 15:56
Latteys Industries Limited is in receipt of order worth ₹3.25 crore from The Gwalior Smart City Development Corporation Limited, Gwalior.
- October 11, 2023 15:44
Sunita Tools Limited becomes 458th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform
Sunita Tools Limited became the 458th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on October 11, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on October 03rd.
Sunita Tools Limited is a Maharashtra registered company, it manufactures Customized Mould Bases, Precision Finish CNC Machining, Plastic Mould Bases, Pocket Machining, Injection Mould Bases, Precision Component Machining, Mould Bases For Caps and closures, Blow Mould Bases, Standard Mould Bases, Compression Mould bases, Die Casting Mould Bases, Insert Mould Bases, Over mold Bases, and Prototype Mould Bases. The company’s products are used as Capital Assets as inputs in the Automotive Industry, Heavy Manufacturing, Industry Plastics Industry, Electrical Industry, and Consumer Goods Industry.
- October 11, 2023 15:43
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company stock rises 0.91% ahead of financial results
The board of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company will meet on November 8, 2023, to consider and approve, inter-alia un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. The stock traded at ₹21.35, up by 0.91% on the NSE.
- October 11, 2023 15:39
IRM Energy Limited sets IPO price band at ₹480-505, opens on October 18
IRM Energy Limited, a city gas distribution company, has fixed the price band at ₹480-505 for its forthcoming initial public offering, which will open on October 18. The issue will close on October 20, and investors can bid a minimum of 29 shares.
The Public Issue of face value of ₹10 is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares up to 1.08 crore shares worth ₹545 crore (at the upper end). The IPO also has a quota for employees, who can enjoy a discount of ₹48 a share. - write some headlines.
- October 11, 2023 15:30
Stock in Focus: Schaeffler India
Schaeffler India Ltd has announced the launch of its REPXPERT Technical Training Van dedicated to the Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment. The stock inches up by 0.76% on the BSE, trading at ₹3,138.70.
- October 11, 2023 15:20
Jitendra Gohil, Chief Investment Strategist, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited
Cautiously optimistic on Indian equity markets: Heavy selling in case the tensions in Middle-East escalate would offer a good buying opportunity in Indian equities.
- India outperformed global market materially in September despite risk off sentiments globally and FPI selling.
Our investment committee maintains neutral stance on equities with near-term preference for large-caps over mid and small-caps.
Valuation may consolidate in the near-term. However, any sharp corrections may offer good buying opportunity, even in the mid-caps space.
Earnings momentum to remain solid and cost pressure should see signs of easing in the upcoming earnings season.
We like Pharma and banking space, including PSU banks. In our view, weakness in IT sector might continue in the upcoming earnings season.
Macro momentum is relatively strong for India. Tax collections have picked up pace and upcoming festive season as well as Cricket world cup may lead to heightened economic activities. Ahead of the elections, we expect government spending to accelerate.
Indian bond yields have spiked, and it may remain well anchored around these levels. Tax collections have picked up pace. We believe the bond market is currently offering decent buying opportunity.
- October 11, 2023 15:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Amba Enterprises stock inches up by 0.23%
Amba Enterprises has reported its total sales from July to September 2023 at ₹6422.20 lakh as compared to ₹4932.15 lakh during the same period last year.
The stock inches up by 0.23% on the BSE, trading at ₹83.95.
- October 11, 2023 15:15
The sustained robust inflows into equity funds demonstrate the underlying positive sentiments of investors: G. Pradeepkumar
G. Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company Pvt LTD-
“The sustained robust inflows into equity funds demonstrate the underlying positive sentiments of investors. The SIP flows continue to be good and could act as a powerful counterforce against any serious FPI outflows. However, given the rich valuations in mid and small cap stocks, we would advise investors to take a staggered approach to investments.”
- October 11, 2023 15:13
Kislay Upadhyay, smallcase manager and Founder of FidelFolio Investments
Despite Foreign Portfolio Investors turning pessimistic towards equity for first time in months due to US yield increase and global challenges, equity remains a magnet for inflows, signalling a sustained shift in Indian investors’ risk appetite. This move towards aggressive risk allocation is evident in the heavy outflow from debt funds, particularly pure debt funds, while hybrid funds experience a windfall of inflows. Investors are increasingly favouring dynamic asset allocation over traditional pure debt funds.
1. Equity Inflows despite FPI playing dampener:
Equity continues its upward trajectory with a ₹14,000 crore inflow, marking the second-highest in the last six months
Among equity, every category witnessed inflow, except Large-cap funds
Number of folios continues to rise for active equities, hybrid, and index funds & ETFs, indicating equity being favoured by small and large investors
Passive funds maintain a consistent increase in their net inflow month over month
2. Continued Debt Fund Challenges indicate changing risk perspective of institutional & individual investors:
Debt funds face a substantial outflow of ~₹1 trillion, the highest in the last six months
Total Assets Under Management (AUM) witness a significant decline for debt funds, while hybrid funds saw windfall inflow and all categories of equity funds experience growth (except large cap)
Even in terms of number of folios, debt funds saw significant decline.
3. Hybrid Funds and Dynamic Asset Allocation shine in both volume and value:
Multi-asset allocation hybrid funds record a remarkable 16% MoM increase in number of folios, leading to a corresponding AUM surge of 19% MoM
4. Smallcap still favourite of small investors, large investors show slight risk-off:
Small investors gravitate towards small-cap funds, evident in the highest increase in the number of folios (6% MOM). This is 4th consecutive rise of 6% in number of folios in smallcap funds
Larger investors exhibit a risk-off approach. Though number of folios increase was highest in smallcap categories, net inflows was higher in sectoral funds alone, and multi cap & flexi cap combined
5. Bullish Fund House Perspectives on mutlicap and sectoral funds:
All active equity categories show growth in the number of folios, with small-cap funds leading at 6%, followed by multicap (4%) and sectoral funds (3%).
While smallcap and midcap inflows continue, they reduce compared to the previous month, with sectoral/thematic funds emerging as the largest category in terms of net inflow.
Fund houses are most bullish on multicap, flexi, and sectoral funds, increasing the number of schemes by 3-5%.
6. Momentum shows investors have learnt power of systematic investment, and seems they won’t forget anytime soon:
The power of systematic investment plans (SIPs) remains evident, with a continued growth to ₹16,402 crore, up from ₹15,814 crore last month.
- October 11, 2023 15:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: Hero Motocorp (4.27%); Wipro (3.31%); Grasim (3.13%); Ultratech Cement (2.26%); Reliance (1.70%)
Major losers: HCL Tech (-0.71%); Adani Ports (-0.56%); SBI (-0.43%); TCS (-0.30%); Coal India (-0.28%)
- October 11, 2023 15:04
Stock Market Live Update: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 11, 2023
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 11, 2023, were 2,365 against 1,292 stocks that declined; 133 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,790. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 263, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21.
- October 11, 2023 14:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Nestle India stock rises by 1.01%
Nestle India informed the exchange that Pallavi Anand, currently Category Marketing Manager – Baby Foods, has been nominated to succeed Kumar Gaurav Kwatra as Business Executive Officer - PetCare Business (Senior Management Personnel) effective from January 1. 2024, subject to approvals.
Kwatra will be taking up a new assignment within Nestlé group.
The stock rises by 1.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹23,200.15.
- October 11, 2023 14:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Ujjivan Financial Services stock is up by 1.49%
The board of Ujjivan Financial Services has approved the Allotment of 11,956 Equity Shares of ₹10 each towards the exercise of vested stock options under the ESOP Scheme of the Company.
The stock is up by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹577.20.
- October 11, 2023 14:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Lehar Footwears Ltd stock up by 0.03%
Lehar Footwears Ltd has been recognised as a “One Star Export House” by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
The stock trades at ₹169.90 on the BSE, up by 0.03%.
- October 11, 2023 14:38
HCL’s subdued performance in the June quarter was notably impacted by a substantial decline in ER&D revenue, constituting 15.4% of its total revenue
HCL Technologies Ltd. is poised to unveil its financial results for the September quarter, and we anticipate a positive reversal in CC revenue growth following two quarters of decline. We also expect a low single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit net profit expansion compared to the previous quarter. The company’s subdued performance in the June quarter was notably impacted by a substantial decline in Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) revenue, constituting 15.4% of its total revenue, primarily due to project downsizing within the hi-tech and telecom sectors. The forthcoming results will also reflect a contribution to revenue growth from the inorganic acquisition of ASAP as well as an anticipated expansion of EBIT margins by over 50 bps compared to June owing to moderation in sub-contracting costs. Notably, a substantial uptick in net new deals is expected, largely propelled by the Verizon agreement, set to begin contributing from November 2023. The estimated size of the Verizon deal varies between $3 billion-$3.5 billion, significantly exceeding the average of $2 billion over the preceding seven quarters. Key factors of interest include obtaining more insight into the Verizon deal, particularly how the Total Contract Value (TCV) was computed. Furthermore, we would be looking forward to the company’s outlook on discretionary spending and the wage hike cycle for FY24.
- October 11, 2023 14:24
MF equity inflows dip 31% on profit-booking in September
Inflows into equity schemes dipped 31 per cent in September to ₹14,019 crore against ₹20,245 crore in August as investors preferred to book profits given the global economic uncertainty.
The unique investors identified by individual PAN in industry touched a high of 4 crore, per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.
Among equity schemes, large-cap fund registered an outflow of ₹110 crore last month while all other funds recorded a positive inflow. Sectoral and small-cap funds registered the highest inflow of ₹3,147 crore (₹4,806 crore) and ₹2,678 crore while multi-cap and mid-cap funds logged in a net inflow of ₹2,235 crore (₹3,422 crore) and ₹2,001 crore (₹2,512 crore). Read more
- October 11, 2023 14:03
Stock market live updates: Creative Newtech in pact with with UK-based Ruark for its high-end audio products
Creative Newtech Ltd has entered into an agreement with UK-based company, Ruark, to introduce the brand’s high-end audio products in the Indian market. The stock has risen by 3.24 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹580.05.
- October 11, 2023 14:00
Stock market live updates: LIC shareholding in Shipping Corporation drops to 3.991 per cent from 6.032 per cent
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has diluted from 6.032 per cent to 3.991 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company. The stock has inched up by 0.58 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹639.20.
- October 11, 2023 13:51
Stock market live updates: IRM Energy Ltd’s IPO to open on October 18
IRM Energy Ltd’s initial public offering is to open on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in a price band of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band the IPO issue size is Rs 545 crore
- October 11, 2023 13:46
Stock market live updates: Counter-offer bidding window of Shreyas Shipping delisting opens at Rs 400 per share
The counter-offer bidding window of Shreyas Shipping delisting started at Rs 400 per share on Wednesday. The offer closes on October 17.
NovaaOne Capital, a SEBI-registered merchant banker, is the manager to the offer to Transworld Holdings Ltd.
- October 11, 2023 13:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Angel One stock is up by 1.57%
Angel One informed the exchange that a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of Angel One Wealth Management Ltd has been incorporated on October 10, 2023. The stock is up by 1.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,104.25.
- October 11, 2023 13:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels stock is up by 2.03%
Lemon Tree Hotels informed the opening of its hotel in Sonmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, featuring 38 well-appointed rooms and suites. The property is managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary.
The stock is up by 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹120.45.
- October 11, 2023 13:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Raminfo Ltd tock is up by 2.60%
Raminfo Limited has bagged a work order valuing over ₹4 crore from Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura to supply mobile Common Service Centers (CSC). The stock is up by 2.60% on the BSE, trading at ₹98.55.
- October 11, 2023 13:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Zomato stock is up by 2.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹108.40
- October 11, 2023 13:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE
- PAKKA (19.99%)
- Uniinfo Telecom Services (19.97%)
- Archidply Industries (19.96%)
- Incredible Industries (19.94%)
- Aditya Birla Money (15.47%)
- October 11, 2023 13:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Dynamic Cables Ltd stock rises by 5%
Dynamic Cables Ltd has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹95.91 crore from Northern Railway for supply of PVC Insulated Armoured Unscreened Underground, Railway Signalling Copper Conductor Cables.
The stock rises by 5% on the BSE, trading at ₹457.15.
- October 11, 2023 12:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Swelect Energy Systems stock rises by 4.70%
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd informed the exchange that the proposal for sale of Equity investment in the share capital of AMEX Alloys Pvt Ltd, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, was placed at the board meeting. The board has decided to sell the equity investment in the above wholly owned subsidiary as follows:
Tranche 1: 90% shareholding - within sixty days from the date of Execution of Share Purchase Agreement.
Tranche 2: 10% shareholding - on or before 31.3.2024
Swelect Energy Systems stock rises by 4.70% on the BSE, trading at ₹618.70.
- October 11, 2023 12:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Satia Industries Ltd stock rises by 3.58%
Satia Industries Ltd has bagged major contracts for supply of paper for printing textbooks from Text Book Production and Marketing (Bhuvneshwar), M.P. Text Book Corporation (Bhopal),Rajasthan State Textbook Corporation (Jaipur), Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production & Curriculum Research (MSBT) Pune for 34000 MT valuing over ₹340 crore for their immediate requirement of paper for printing of Books.
The stock rises by 3.58% on the BSE, trading at ₹134.40.
- October 11, 2023 12:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Dharmaj Crop Guard, stock up by 0.42%
Dharmaj Crop Guard informed the exchange that the company has been recognised as a Two Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The stock trades at ₹238.35, up by 0.42% on the NSE.
- October 11, 2023 12:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Top Nifty Auto stocks at this hour
- Sona BLW Precision (2.38%)
- Samvardhana Motherson (2.09%)
- TVS Motors (1.70%)
- Ashok Leyland (1.44%)
- October 11, 2023 12:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Granito India stock rises by 5.20%
Asian Granito India informed that a joint venture company ha sbeen incorporated, namely Nepovit Ceramic Pvt Ltd to set up wall tiles manufacturing unit in Nepal.
The stock rises by 5.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹67.75.
- October 11, 2023 12:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Zomato stock rises by 1.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹108.15
- October 11, 2023 12:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Vedanta Ltd stock rises by 2.57%
Vedanta Ltd informed the exchange that wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in the name of ‘Vedanta Base Metals Ltd’ has been incorporated on October 09, 2023.
The stock rises by 2.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹227.85.
- October 11, 2023 12:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Berhyanda to buy 26% stake in SuvenPharmaceuticals via open offer
- October 11, 2023 12:23
Gold price slump likely to spur demand from festive shoppers
A slump in gold prices to a seven-month low in the country may stimulate demand in the current festive season.
Strong purchases during the October-December festival period, considered an auspicious time to own and wear gold, may underpin the global market. But the positive outlook, which follows a drop of almost 12 per cent in purchases in the first half of 2023, is likely to increase imports and strain the trade deficit that has already widened due to elevated oil prices. Read more.
- October 11, 2023 12:22
L&T secures contract in West Asia, shares up
Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s shares were up by 0.79 per cent after the company announced that it’s L&T hydrocarbon business secured a contract in West Asia for an onshore gas compression plant project.
The project encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction of various facilities, including gas compression, produced water handling, propane refrigeration, and utilities integration with existing plants. Additionally, L&T Construction will establish three 230 kV substations to support the power supply needs.
- October 11, 2023 12:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Shiva Cement stock surges by 7.26%
Shiva Cement stock surges by 7.26% on the BSE, trading at ₹51.85, after receiving CTO (Consent to Operate) from State Pollution Control Board, Odisha for increase in production from existing capacity of 0.66 Million TPA to 1.5 Million TPA.
- October 11, 2023 12:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Carborundum Universal: Rs 72.71cr NSE Block Trade; for ~631088 shares, at Rs 1152.1
- October 11, 2023 12:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Marico stock down by 0.07%
Marico Ltd’s Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala program now has its English Literacy curriculum featured on Diksha, a national educational platform established by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The program content is currently live in the state of Jharkhand through the platform, where it is being used to develop the English Language Proficiency levels of teachers across the state to ensure more effective and impactful learning outcomes.
Marico stock trades at ₹536.50 on the NSE, down by 0.07%.
- October 11, 2023 12:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12
Major gainers: Wipro (3.76%); Ultratech Cement (2.58%); Grasim (2.55%); Hindustan Unilever (1.56%); Dr Reddy’s (1.55%)
Major losers: Coal India (-0.53%); SBI Life (-0.46%); HDFC Life (-0.21%)
- October 11, 2023 12:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 11, 2023
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 11, 2023, were 2,571 against 942 stocks that declined; 160 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,673. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 235, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
- October 11, 2023 12:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Divgi Torqtransfer stock up by 0.90%
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems informed the exchange that Balu Patil, Group Operations Head, has resigned from the said position on August 21, 2023. The company said that he would be relieved of his duties with effect from November 30, 2023.
The stock trades at ₹1,047.65, up by 0.90% on the BSE.
- October 11, 2023 11:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Gland Pharma: Rs 88.53cr NSE Block Trade; for ~541468 shares, at Rs 1635
- October 11, 2023 11:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Bikaji Foods International stock rises by 2.85%
Bikaji Foods International Ltd has made additional subscription of 30,000 common stock in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp (Bikaji USA). “Being a wholly owned subsidiary, there is no change in the
shareholding percentage of the Company in the Bikaji USA, pursuant to this subscription,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
The stock rises by 2.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹484.05.
- October 11, 2023 11:43
Stock Market Live Updates: L&T up by 0.94%
Larsen & Toubro has recently secured a Letter of Intent for a mega onshore project (worth over ₹7,000 crore) from a client in the Middle East. The stock trades at ₹3,104.90, up by 0.94% on the NSE.
- October 11, 2023 11:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Cyient stock rises by 1.66%
Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company, received the Modern Network Management Award at the 2023 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California.
Cyient stock rises by 1.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,719.
- October 11, 2023 11:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Info Edge: Co unit agreed to invest about USD 400,000 in Ray IoT Solutions inc
- October 11, 2023 11:38
Stock Market Live Updates: BOD of Bandhan Bank approves allotment of equity shares, stock trades at ₹249.65
The board of Bandhan Bank has approved allotment of 5,705 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1. The stock trades at ₹249.65 on the BSE, down by 0.91%
- October 11, 2023 11:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Goyal Salt Ltd, listed on NSE Emerge today
- October 11, 2023 11:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Astral Ltd stock trades at ₹1,926.90
Astral Ltd has started commercial production of Plastic Water Storage Tank and PVC Pipes at Guwahati Plant. The stock trades at ₹1,926.90, up by 0.82% on the BSE.
- October 11, 2023 11:34
Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF) Presents India Investor Show 2023
The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF) proudly presented a virtual event, ‘India Investor Show 2023,’ on October 10, 2023, catering to both Indian and global investors. This event was held under the auspices of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
The event is part of the celebration of the World Investor Week 2023 led by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and hosted in India by SEBI.
“BFFs India Investor Show 2023” took place from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and garnered extensive support from the major Indian Market Infrastructure Institutions, including BSE, NSE, MSE, MCX, NCDEX, INDIA INX, NSE IX, CDSL, NSDL, ICCL, NSE Clearing, and MCXCCL, as well as knowledge partners NIFM and NISM
- October 11, 2023 11:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Zinc prices have fallen below $2,500 per tonne after reaching a four-month high
Zinc prices have fallen below $2,500 per tonne after reaching a four-month high on September 29. This decline is attributed to concerns about an oversupply of zinc relative to demand.
The International Lead and Zinc Study Group reported that the global refined zinc market is expected to have a surplus of 248,000 tonne in the current year. This is a significant shift from a previously projected deficit of 45,000 tonne. The surplus is driven by lower-than-anticipated demand.
Global demand for refined zinc is now projected to increase by 1.1 per cent to 13.59 million tonne in this year, which is lower than the April projection of 13.80 million tonne. This reduction is attributed to tight monetary conditions.
Zinc prices are finding some support from hopes for China’s economic recovery, positive PMI data, and reports of additional stimulus measures. Expectations of reduced production from Europe and Australia are also limiting the price decline.
Global refined zinc metal production is forecasted to rise by 3.7 per cent to 13.84 million tonne in 2023 and by 3.3 per cent to 14.30 million tonne next year. This increase is mainly driven by a substantial rise in production in China.
Total London Metal Exchange zinc stocks have experienced fluctuations. They rose to 99,100 tonnes so far in October, up from 30,475 tonnes at the beginning of the year. However, since their peak on August 31 at 153,975 tonne, global stocks have declined by 35.6 per cent from August to October.
- October 11, 2023 11:19
Stock Market Live Updates: TCS Q2 net profit expected to rise 1.1 per cent to ₹11,193 crore
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will report earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 on Wednesday, October 11. The TCS board will also consider a buyback of shares on Wednesday.
As recessionary headwinds continue unabated, the Q2FY24 results for the overall information technology (IT) sector are expected to be muted, in continuation with the previous quarter, analysts said.
Revenue growth in the IT sector is likely to be modest, dragged by lower discretionary tech spends, and a delay in execution of deals. However, demand stays solid — likely to show up in strong deal flows yet again — which should translate to a strong recovery in H2FY24, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
TCS’ net profit in the second quarter of FY24 is expected to rise by 1.1 per cent to ₹11,193.4 crore from ₹11,074 crore in the previous quarter.
- October 11, 2023 11:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock rises by 5.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹11.65
- October 11, 2023 11:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Pakka Ltd stock jumps 19.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹260.50
- October 11, 2023 11:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11
Major gainers: Laxmi Organics (11.45%); Mishra Dhatu Nigam (10.08%); TNPL (8.18%); Sharda Corp (7.17%); West Coast Paper Mills (6.82%)
Major losers: Bank of Baroda (-3.24%); ICICI Prudential (-2.15%); PCBL (-1.93%); OIL (-1.88%); Polymed (-1.75%)
- October 11, 2023 11:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Top gainers of Nifty Realty stocks
- Phoenix Mills (2.74%)
- Prestige (2.27%)
- Lodha (1.81%)
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers (1.48%)
- October 11, 2023 11:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Naukri stock inches up by 0.72%
Redstart Labs (India) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) (Naukri), has agreed to invest about $4,00,000 in Ray IOT Solutions Inc. at applicable exchange rate.
Naukri stock inches up by 0.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,264.65.
- October 11, 2023 11:02
Stock Market Live Updates: AIA Engineering stock is down by 0.95%
AIA Engineering informed the exchange that the mining products business of Mining Products and Service Pty. ttd., (MPS), Australia has been transferred to VEGA MPS PTY LIMITED, Australia and Vega Industries (Middle East) FZC, UAE, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company has acquired 30% stake in VMPS, Australia at a total consideration of AUD 7,860,000.
AIA Engineering stock is down by 0.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,430.
- October 11, 2023 11:00
Bank Nifty prediction today—Oct 11, 2023: Index has good chance to rally
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-up at 44,555 versus yesterday’s close of 44,360. It is currently hovering around 44,560, up nearly 0.5 per cent.
Supporting the bullish bias, the advance/decline ratio of the index stands at 8/4. Punjab National Bank, up 1.9 per cent, is the top gainer, while Bank of Baroda, down 3.2 per cent, is the top loser.
While Nifty Private Bank index is up 0.5 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank index has lost 0.2 per cent so far today.
- October 11, 2023 10:59
Nifty Prediction Today—October 11, 2023: Bullish. Go long on dips
Nifty 50 October Futures (19,844)
Nifty 50 and Sensex are gaining momentum. Both the indices opened with a gap-up today and are trading higher by about 0.6 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 66,474, while Nifty is at 19,806.
Nifty rose to 19,800 much faster than expected. It has strong supports at 19,770 and then in the 19,750-19,735 region. As long as the index stays above 19,735, the outlook will remain bullish. Nifty can revisit 20,000 levels in the coming sessions.
- October 11, 2023 10:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Marine Electricals stock is up by 1.11%
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd has received an order for supply and installation of LT and HT Panels from Salcomp Technologies Private Limited, Tamil Nadu, amounting to ₹8.50 crore (excluding GST). The delivery of the said goods shall be made over a period of 2 months.
The stock is up by 1.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹59.45.
- October 11, 2023 10:31
Stock Market Live Updates: Top gainers of Nifty Energy stocks
- Adani Green (2.77%)
- IOC (1.98%)
- Adani Energy Solutions (1.65%)
- BPCL (1.15%)
- October 11, 2023 10:28
Crude oil up as fears of supply disruption persist
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as fears over supply disruption due to the war between Israel and Hamas continued to impact the market.
At 9.52 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $87.93, up by 0.32 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $86.19, up by 0.26 per cent.
October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7,185 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹7,161, up by 0.34 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹7055 as against the previous close of ₹7,025, up by 0.43 per cent.
- October 11, 2023 10:16
Stock Market Live Updates: LICI stock inches up by 0.79%
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) has received communication/ demand order for collection of GST along with interest and penalty for Jammu & Kashmir state.
Details of violation: Tax paid @ 12% instead of 18% on certain invoices.
Action: Demand order cum penalty notice for F.Y. 2019-20 GST – ₹10,462; Penalty - ₹20,000; Interest - ₹6,382
LICI stock inches up by 0.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹640.50.
- October 11, 2023 10:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Ashok Leyland launches truck with GVW of 18.49T, stock is up by 1.56%
Ashok Leyland has launched the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T in the ICV segment. The stock is up by 1.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹176.30. Read more
- October 11, 2023 10:11
Sensex, Nifty surge in early trade on positive global cues
Continuing with the positive momentum, Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday as encouraging trends in the global market boosted investor sentiments.
The 30-share Sensex surged 416.22 points or 0.63 per cent to 66,495.58 points while the broader Nifty jumped 120 points or 0.61 per cent to 19,809.85 points.
Hopes that the Israel-Hamas conflict might not spillover into a larger West Asia crisis and impact crude oil prices also aided the positive momentum, according to analysts. Read more
- October 11, 2023 10:10
Stock Market Live Updates: BOD of Laxmi Organic approves issue and allotment of equity shares, stock surges by 8.19%
Laxmi Organic Industries stock surges by 8.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹293.40. The company’s board had approved the issue and allotment of 9,625,579 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹269.20 per share at a premium of ₹267.20 per share.
- October 11, 2023 10:01
Rupee rises 3 paise against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 83.22 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking cues from positive equity markets and a weaker American currency against major rivals overseas.
However, selling pressure from foreign equity investors weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.20 and then touched 83.22 against the greenback, up 3 paise from its previous close.
- October 11, 2023 09:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Wipro completes subscription to the equity share capital of FPEL Ujwal, stock rises by 1.28%
Wipro stock rises by 1.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹412.95. The company had completed its subscription to the equity share capital of FPEL Ujwal Pvt Ltd.
- October 11, 2023 09:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Apollo Micro Systems stock rises by 1.72%
Apollo Micro Systems stock rises by 1.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹67.85. It had received trading approval for 6,66,670 equity shares of ₹1 each, issued and allotted on preferential issue basis to the non-promoters.
- October 11, 2023 09:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Innokaiz receives order from HDFC, stock jumps 10.96%
Innokaiz India stock jumps 10.96% on the BSE, trading at ₹132.15 after receiving order for ₹8.07 crore from HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited. HDFC Life stock inches up by 0.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹622.50.
- October 11, 2023 09:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Shiva Cement stock surges by 6.12%
Shiva Cement stock surges by 6.12% on the BSE, trading at ₹51.30, post the receipt of CTO (Consent to Operate) from State Pollution Control Board, Odisha for increase in production from existing capacity of 0.66 Million TPA to 1.5 Million TPA.
- October 11, 2023 09:36
Stock Market Live Updates: MCX to go live with its new platform, share rises 2.06%
MCX stock rises by 2.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,143. It is set to go live with its new commodity derivates platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023.
- October 11, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Major gainers: Dr Reddy (1.47%); Tata Motors (1.10%); Apollo Hospitals (0.99%); UPL (0.96%); Bajaj Auto (0.94%)
Major losers: SBI Life (-0.50%); Coal India (-0.48%)
- October 11, 2023 09:34
Nifty is just 2.5% away from the all-time high indicates the strength and resilience of the market: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Stock market has a unique ability to climb many walls of worries. If the undertone of the market is bullish the market will climb worrying walls which may appear formidable. It is important to appreciate the fact that even in the midst of the West Asian crisis, markets are resilient, globally. The fundamental support to the market comes from the resilience of the US economy, the declining US bond yields and the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis which will not impact crude prices. However, investors should remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out.
The fact that Nifty is just 2.5% away from the all-time high indicates the strength and resilience of the market. Even though FIIs are sustained sellers in the market, buying by DIIs, HNIs and retail are counterbalancing the selling and supporting the market. Safety is in large-caps.”
- October 11, 2023 09:24
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures rise
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the fears of supply disruption due to the war between Israel and Hamas started to recede. At 9.14 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $87.89, up by 0.27 per cent; and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $86.16, up by 0.22 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7183 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹7161, up by 0.31 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7050 as against the previous close of ₹7025, up by 0.36 per cent.
- October 11, 2023 09:22
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty open positively as US yields stabilise
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, made a positive start on Wednesday as US yields stabilised, with a Fed official indicating no further rate hikes. At 9.17 a.m, the BSE Sensex surged by 298.63 points to reach 66,377.99, while the NSE Nifty advanced by 89.75 points, landing at 19,779.60.
Leading the Sensex gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, UPL, LTIMindtree and L&T. On the flip side, Britannia and Coal India were among the laggards.
Meanwhile, the upcoming earnings season, starting with TCS’s quarterly results and buyback details, is expected to set the tone. Global equities rebounded after the US yield news, with some analysts attributing the rally to technical factors. Geopolitical tensions in Israel-Gaza remain a focus.
CLSA has released its top stock picks post-upgrade, with high confidence in companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Tata Motors.
- October 11, 2023 09:12
Stocks to Watch: RateGain Travel Technologies appointments
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Jay Wardle as its new President and General Manager at Adara – A RateGain Company.
- October 11, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia stocks jump to 2-week high as Fed goes dovish on rate hike expectations
Asia’s stock markets rose on Wednesday and the dollar beat a retreat as a dovish shift in tone from Federal Reserve officials had traders paring US interest rate expectations, though with a wary eye on US inflation data due on Thursday.
The S&P 500 gained overnight and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3 per cent to a two-week high in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent.
- October 11, 2023 09:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Large index funds underperform in first half of 2023
Large index funds continued to underperform in the first half of 2023 with 58 per cent large cap funds failing to beat their underlying indices and the overall underperformance being as high as 85.2 per cent.
According to S&P Dow Jones Indices—a leading index provider globally—the underperformance rates for the domestic equity and bond mutual funds have been elevated over the past three- and five-year periods.
- October 11, 2023 09:08
Stocks to Watch: KPI Green board meeting today
KPI Green board meeting today to consider Fund Raising through issuance of preferential issue of shares or any other mode
- October 11, 2023 09:07
Stocks to Watch: Chairman and Director resigns from EIH Associated Hotels
Shib Sanker Mukherji has resigned from the office of Chairman and Director of EIH Associated Hotels due to personal reasons
- October 11, 2023 09:06
Stocks to Watch: Medplus weighs fundraising options in board meeting
Medplus board meeting today to consider Fund Raising through issuance of preferential issue of shares or any other mode
- October 11, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Shakti Pumps to discuss Rs 114.29 crore investment in Shakti EV Mobility
Shakti Pumps board meeting today to consider investment of Rs 114.29 crore in subsidiary Shakti EV Mobility for the next 5 years
- October 11, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Aurionpro Solutions mulls fundraising via preferential issue
Aurionpro Solutions board meeting today to consider Fund Raising through issuance of preferential issue of shares or any other mode
- October 11, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: SBI Mutual Fund acquires 7.83% stake in Nazara Technologies
- October 11, 2023 08:42
Stock Recommendations: Post the upgrade, CLSA has highlighted ten high conviction stock picks as well. These are the 10
Reliance Industries
HDFC Bank
ICICI Bank
Bharti Airtel
SBI
Bajaj Finance
L&T
Axis Bank
ONGC
Tata Motors
- October 11, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: IFGL Refractories receives ‘Three Star Export House’ status
IFGL Refractories: The company has been awarded the status of ‘Three Star Export House’ by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade for the period of Oct. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028.
- October 11, 2023 08:38
Share Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% to 20%: Nuvama Wealth Management
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Tata Investment Corporation, Vascon Engineers
- October 11, 2023 08:38
Share Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals has created a pledge of 10.39 lakh shares on Oct. 10.
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam has created a pledge of 2.75 crore shares on Oct. 10.
- October 11, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment: The company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Trusteeship Services against it before the NCLAT, Delhi. The appeal challenges the scheme of arrangement involving Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bangla Entertainment, and Culver Max Entertainment.
- October 11, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Thermax
Thermax: The Bombay High Court granted stay of operation and execution of the arbitral award, subject to the company depositing Rs 218.45 crore, which is returnable with interest in the event the award is set aside by the Court.
- October 11, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Wipro
Wipro: The IT major has completed a subscription to the 9.95% equity share capital of FPEL Ujwal, which is engaged in the business of developing, building, and managing a portfolio of solar power assets.
- October 11, 2023 08:33
Stock recommendations: Analyst Updates: Jefferies raises Sunteck target, MS bullish on Phoenix Mills, and more
Jefferies on Sunteck: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 555
MS on Phoenix Mills: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 2200
DAM Capital on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3051
HSBC on Nippon AMC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 380
JP Morgan on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Underweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 785
Citi on Bank Baroda: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 245
HSBC on HDFC AMC: Maintain Neutral, raise target price at Rs 2483
MS on JSW Steel: Maintain Underweight, target price at Rs 580
GS on * Maruti:* Maintain Neutral, raise target price Rs 10700
- October 11, 2023 08:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Nifty poised for potential upside breakout, Bank Nifty eyes key resistance
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Knockout Punch from the Bulls
Nifty opened with a gap up and continued to rise sharply throughout the day to end at 19,690, up 178 points.
The Future Open Interest (OI) indicated buildup of long positions in Nifty futures. Strong put writer additions were observed in 19,600 & 19,700 Strikes, which led to a strong up move in cash Nifty.
Nifty has given a higher close on the daily chart today. Nifty took Intraday support from 19,575, a level which acted as a resistance earlier. A break above 19,725 levels is likely to drive the index further upwards. Nifty also closed above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average of 19,562 today.
Bank Nifty consolidated in the tight range in the first half before breaking out of the range and rising sharply to close at 44,360, up 474 points. The Index battledaround its key resistance zone of 44,500 levels. A breakout above 44,500 supported by short covering, will lead to a resumption of uptrend in Bank Nifty.
- October 11, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: BSE lists Sunita Tools shares in ‘MT’ Group securities
BSE said the equity shares of Sunita Tools Ltd (Scrip Code: 544001) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘MT’‘ Group Securities
- October 11, 2023 08:18
Stocks to Watch: Supreme Court to hear Finolex Cables case today
Orbit Electricals has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Finolex Cables to withhold the AGM results. The resolution on AGM relates voting in Finolex pertaining to the resolution to the re-appointment of Deepak Chhabria as a Whole Time Director. The petition filed in the Apex court has accused the scrutinizer of Finolex’s 55th AGM of committing contempt of court for breaching the Supreme Court’s order on September 26, by withholding the outcome.
- October 11, 2023 08:14
Share Market Live Updates: Vishnusurya Projects debuts on NSE Emerge at 12% premium after oversubscribed IPO
The Chennai-based Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited, among the leading players in the fields of construction, infrastructure development, mining, and aggregates in South India, has made its debut on NSE Emerge on Tuesday at Rs. 76 per share, nearly 12% higher than the issue price of Rs. 68. The stock closed at Rs 76.65.
The company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and closed on Thursday, October 5. The IPO, based on a fresh issue of 73,50,000 equity shares, garnered an overwhelming subscription of 44 times.
The company raised nearly Rs 50 crore through the IPO.
The company intends to use the net proceeds to meet its working capital needs, and for the partial or full repayment of long-term debts. The company’s debt equity ratio is close to one. In the recently concluded financial year (2022-23), the company registered a turnover of Rs. 135 crore. Khandwala Securities Limited was the lead manager of the issue, while Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited and TRANS Corporate Advisory served as IPO advisors.
- October 11, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: MCX: TCS gain is 63 Moons’ loss
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to go live with its new commodity derivates platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023. The platform was developed by TCS. The announcement came two days after MCX received approved from SEBI to launch its CDP. Currently, MCX is using software developed by 60 moons technologies (erstwhile Financial Technologies), which may come under pressure.
- October 11, 2023 08:11
Stock to Watch: Titan Company board to discuss issuance of NCD on October 17
The Board of Directors of Titan Company will meet on October 17, to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures
- October 11, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: Fine Organics establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for specialty chemical manufacturing
Fine Organics has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary ‘Fine Organic Industries (SEZ) Private Limited’ for the purpose of carrying on the business of manufacturing Specialty Chemical products
- October 11, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Indian life insurance industry’s equity AUM soars to Rs 4.2 lakh crore: Insights from Nuvama Alternative’s portfolio analyser
Indian Life Insurance, excluding LIC of India, commands an impressive aggregate equity AUM of nearly INR 4.2 trillion. Nuvama Alternative’s Insurance Portfolio Analyzer offers monthly insights into the top 5 players, collectively representing almost 80% of the AUM.
a) Top Additions (cumulative of all schemes) - NYKAA, RBA (Restaurant Brands) , NTPC, LODHA | Top Reductions - IDFCFB, TVSL, TRENT & L&T.
b) ICICI PRU Life (biggest Pvt life insurer) freshly bought RBA, RBL Bank , IDFC Ltd , Lodha , PNB , RR Kabel (IPO) and few more (refer workbook). They completely exited Tata Power , Supreme Ind , Apollo Tyres & more.
- October 11, 2023 08:07
Share Market Live Updates: Today’s Board Meetings
BANKBARODA
General
INTECCAP
General
JONJUA
General
MEDPLUS
General
PAVNAIND
Increase in Authorised Capital
RSYSTEMINT
Employees Stock Option Plan;General
SHAHLON
General
SHAKTIPUMP
General
UNTTEMI
General
- October 11, 2023 08:06
Share Market Live Updates: Today’s Corporate Action: 11th Oct Ex Date
JYOTISTRUC
E.G.M.
REFNOL
Amalgamation
- October 11, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: PI Health Sciences merges subsidiaries into unified entity
Therachem Research Medilab (India) Private Limited and Solis Pharmachem Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of PI Health Sciences Limited have been merged into PI Health Sciences Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PI Industries Limited
- October 11, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Samvardhana Motherson establishes Motherson Groups Investments USA Inc.
Samvardhana Motherson has incorporated Motherson Groups Investments USA Inc. for acquiring, investing and holding movable and immovable assets of the group
- October 11, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: NCL Industries’ Q2FY24 cement production up 9 per cent
NCL Industries cement production for the Q2FY24 at 6,59,300 MT is up 9 percent YoY
- October 11, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Crompton Greaves launches a new water heater
Crompton Greaves Consumer has launched a new product Acenza in the Storage Water Heater segment.
- October 11, 2023 07:58
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 11, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Bank of Baroda, Birla Corporation, MCX,, 63 moons technologies Shiva Cement, IndiGo, Akko Nobel, Zaggle Prepaid, Delta Corp, Justride, Samhi Hotels, Plastiblends, Signature Global
- October 11, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Personal income tax growing much faster than corporate income tax
Direct Tax Collections: Net collections at Rs. 9.57 lakh crore (as of October 9) are 21.82% higher than net collections for the comparable period of last year.
- October 11, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Institutional activity on Tuesday
FIIS : SELL -1,005 (8,067-9,072)
DIIS : BUY +1,963 (8,623-6,660)
- October 11, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: IMF raises India’s growth forecast to 6.3%
Notwithstanding uncertainty triggered by Israel-Hamas conflict, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upped India’s economic growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent for the current fiscal (FY24) on account of better consumption demand. However, there is no change in the projection for FY25 which has been pegged at 6.3 per cent.
Indian economy grew by 7.2 per cent in FY23.
- October 11, 2023 07:51
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-OCT-2023
DELTACORP
IBULHSGFIN
L&TFH
MANAPPURAM
MCX
PNB
- October 11, 2023 07:50
Share Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 11.10.2023
11:30 EURO German CPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18:00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.7%)
23:30 U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes
- October 11, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty set for positive open on calmer US yields, TCS results awaited
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, as US yields calmed down after a Fed official said there will not be any more rate hikes. Gift Nifty at 19785 against indices a gap up opening of about 50 points for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 19738.
Besides, result season will set the tone as TCS is announcing its quarterly results today. Its board will also announce buyback details. The results are expected to be announced post-market hours.
- October 11, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Indian IT industry monitors safety amid Israel-Palestine conflict
The Indian IT industry, with a sizable presence in Israel through partnerships and R&D, is monitoring the situation closely and is in constant touch with its employee base to ensure safety amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
The Israel-Palestine conflict has reignited in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 6, resulting in multiple deaths. The heightened clash between both factions has so far, per reports, claimed 1,300 lives.
- October 11, 2023 07:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: India, Italy sign defence cooperation agreement
India and Italy signed an agreement on cooperation to promote engagement in various defence domains — such as security and defence policy, research and development, industrial co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures — in the presence of visiting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on Monday.
- October 11, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian space economy needs $22 billion in investment by 2033
The Indian space economy will need an overall investment of $22 billion in the next 10 years to reach its potential of $44 billion in revenue by 2033, making up 8 per cent of the global share, according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS), Department of Science, Government of India.
- October 11, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch - Air travel may get expensive amid rise in ATF prices, geopolitical tensions
Amid increasing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and geopolitical uncertainties, the aviation industry is witnessing changes that may affect both domestic and international travel. Industry leaders such as IndiGo and Spicejet have responded by introducing fuel surcharges, with the extent of the increase varying based on flight distance.
- October 11, 2023 07:21
Commodities Market Live Updates: Japanese rubber futures rise on supply worries
Japanese rubber futures edged higher for a second session on Tuesday, buoyed by bullish Asian shares and a strong Nikkei, and as supply concerns weighed on traders. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery, was up 1 yen, or 0.4%, at 232 yen ($1.56) per kg at closing. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:20
Commodities Market Live Updates: Malaysian palm oil futures hit 3.5-month low amid rising inventories
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in 3-1/2 months as inventories in Malaysia jumped to their highest level in 11 months following a drop in exports amid higher production in September. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 41 ringgit, or 1.14%, to close at 3,564 ringgit ($753.97) per metric tonne. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:18
Commodities Market Live Updates: Copper prices slide amid China demand concerns and debt worries
Copper prices retreated on Tuesday as jitters about demand in top consumer China were reinforced by Chinese property giant Country Garden’s warningthat its ability to meet offshore debt obligations faced “significant challenges”. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $8,044.50 a metric ton by 1600 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries earlier touched a one-week high of $8,146 on Chinese buying after a week-long holiday. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:17
Commodities Market Live Updates: Iron ore futures hit six-week low amid China’s Steel production concerns
Iron ore futures dipped to six-week lows on Tuesday, dragged lower by concerns about looming steel production cuts in China and uncertainty over the country’s struggling property sector. The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 1.7% lower at 819 yuan ($112.40) per metric ton, having hit its weakest since Aug. 30 earlier in the session at 812.50 yuan. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold prices dip as investors shift to riskier assets
Gold prices eased on Tuesday after rising nearly 2% in the previous session as investors cautiously turned back to riskier assets and looked forward to further cues on the U.S. central bank’s policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.1% at 1,858.64 per ounce as of 1:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT), after rising to a more than one week high earlier in the session. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 07:14
Commodities Market Live Updates: Coconut, copra prices likely to rule stable this season
Coconut and copra prices are likely to rule stable, according to the TN-IAM Project funded Price Forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.
Farm-gate price of good quality coconut during December will be ₹10-12 per nut. Price of good quality copra will rule around ₹80 per kg. The price may subject to change based on the arrivals from other States and hence, farmers are advised to take selling decision accordingly.
- October 11, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Banks’ margins to remain under pressure in Q2, asset quality to improve
Banks’ net interest margins (NIM) are expected to compress further in Q2 FY24 on the back of sustained pressure on cost of funds, owing to which the pace of deposit mobilisation will remain a key monitorable for every lender, according to analysts.
- October 11, 2023 07:11
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Sunteck Realty (₹450.60): BUY
The share price of Sunteck Realty has been oscillating between ₹421 and ₹457 for more than two weeks now. The stock has been in a good uptrend since the last week of June. Read more
- October 11, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for October 11, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 11, 2023 07:09
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Yatharth Hospital - Target: ₹523
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd (YHTCSL) incorporated in Feb 2008, is a super speciality hospital with 1405 beds across 4 facilities spread across Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, and Jhansi. Noida Extension and Greater Noida are the 8th and 10th largest private hospitals in the Delhi NCR, respectively, in terms of the number of beds in FY23.
- October 11, 2023 07:07
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Gulf Oil (Buy)
We visited Gulf Oil India Ltd’s Chennai facility, which can handle 50/18mn-ltr p.a. of core lubricant/AdBlue volumes (about 35 per cent of GOLI’s core lubes installed capacity), assuming double shifts. GOLI has deployed automatic batch blending technology from ABB, France to optimise lead time in operations. Notably, GOLI is capable of operating the Chennai facility at >100 per cent utilisation levels (three shifts), besides potentially doubling capacity within its existing land parcel. Read more
- October 11, 2023 07:02
Stocks to Watch: Coal India can pay highest-ever dividend of ₹30/share: Nuvama
Coal India can declare its highest-ever dividend per share (DPS) of ₹30 for FY24, said analysts at Nuvama Wealth Management. In a research report, Nuvuma analysts, Ashish Kejriwal and Jyoti Singh, said, “We are raising DPS estimates from ₹20 to ₹30 for FY24 and ₹25 for FY25.” The FY24 DPS will translate into an annualised dividend yield of 21 per cent, the domestic brokerage said, while reiterating its Buy rating on the stock with a higher 12-month price target of ₹389 (earlier ₹361), excluding dividend pay-out of ₹30/25 in FY24/FY25.
- October 11, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: MF Watch: Prashant Jain’s HDFC MF schemes retain his Midas touch even after exit
The schemes managed by former HDFC Mutual Fund chief investment officer Prashant Jain continue to remain in the pink of health, a year after the star fund manager’s departure, rewarding investors who have stayed put.
Jain’s funds had made a strong comeback in the post-Covid rally, with his fundamental-driven, value approach and PSU bets paying off after a prolonged period of underperformance between 2015 and 2020. He stopped managing these funds at the end of July last year.
- October 11, 2023 07:00
Commodities Market Live Updates: MCX to launch new trading platform on Oct 16
MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, will go live with the new Commodity Derivatives Platform from October 16.
The new trading platform developed by TCS will replace the current one, in existence since start of the exchange by Financial Technologies (now 63 moons).
The exchange will conduct mock trading on October 15 in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session, said the exchange.
- October 11, 2023 06:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rise on Wall Street’s lead and stable oil prices
Asian stock markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street’s gains and the continued easing of US bond yields. The Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.56%, adding 179.08 points to reach 31,934.44 in early trading, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.20%, increasing by 4.51 points to 2,316.70. South Korea’s KOSPI index also performed well, registering a substantial gain of 1.93%, which translated to 46.44 points, bringing it to a level of 2,448.98.
The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia saw a 0.39% gain, trading at 7,067.90, marking its fifth consecutive day of advances. These positive moves in Asian markets followed Wall Street’s performance, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 134.65 points or 0.4% to reach 33,739.3, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points or 0.52% to close at 4,358.24, and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.61 points or 0.58% to reach 13,562.84 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained relatively stable in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with concerns abating about potential supply disruptions linked to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Brent crude oil prices increased by 12 cents to $87.77 per barrel as of 0009 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 3 cents to $86.00 per barrel. Both Brent and WTI experienced substantial surges of over $3.50 on Monday due to fears that the conflict might escalate beyond Gaza but saw a subsequent decrease during Tuesday’s trading session.
- October 11, 2023 06:46
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade
Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns eased about potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3 cents to $86.00 a barrel.
Brent and WTI surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, but settled lower in Tuesday’s session. - Reuters
- October 11, 2023 06:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends higher on dovish Fed comments
Wall Street indexes closed higher on Tuesday, to notch their third straight day of gains, after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields lower as investors cautiously monitored developments in the Middle East.
Following comments from top Fed officials on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank does not need to raise interest rates any further, and that he sees no recession ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.65 points, or 0.4%, to 33,739.3, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.52%, to 4,358.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.61 points, or 0.58%, to 13,562.84. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.