ALL UPDATES
- September 13, 2024 16:34
Share market today: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has entered into an agreement with Founderlink Technologies Private Limited. Zaggle stock closed 1.12% lower at ₹436.
- September 13, 2024 15:43
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Wipro (3.78%), Bajaj Finserv (2.33%), Bajaj Finance (2.26%), Grasim (1.34%), IndusInd (1.33%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-1.65%), Adani Ports (-1.43%), HDFC Life (-1.34%), ITC (-1.13%), Coal India (-1.08%)
- September 13, 2024 15:42
Stock market today: BSE Sensex closed 82,890.94, lower by 71.77 pts or 0.09%, and Nifty 50 dropped 32.40 pts or 0.13% to 25,356.50.
- September 13, 2024 15:33
Stock market live today: Dixon Technologies (India) subsidiary inks MoU with Asus India for IT products
Dixon Technologies (India) Limited’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Padget Electronics Private Limited has entered into an MOU with Asus India Private Limited for manufacturing of information technology products.
Dixon Technologies stock rose 1.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹13,027.85
- September 13, 2024 15:30
Commodity market live today: GE Shipping to sell Suezmax crude tanker, Jag Lalit, as part of fleet adjustment strategy
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping) announced today it has contracted to sell its 2005-built Suezmax Crude Tanker, Jag Lalit. The vessel, with a capacity of approximately 158,344 deadweight tonnage (dwt), will be delivered to an unaffiliated third party by the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
The shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping) were trading at ₹1,257.75 down by ₹21.45 or 1.68 per cent on the NSE today at 3.16 pm.
- September 13, 2024 15:16
Share Market Live Updates: Macpower CNC Machines to increase manufacturing capacity by 25%
Macpower CNC Machines Limited announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by 25% by the end of fiscal year 2025. The company will expand its annual production from 2,000 to 2,500 machines.
The shares of Macpower CNC Machines Limited were trading at ₹1,414 up by ₹61.05 or 4.51 per cent on the NSE today at 3.06 p.m.
- September 13, 2024 15:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Constronics Infra bags contract worth ₹43 lakh
Constronics Infra has been awarded a Contract for a value of ₹43 lakh from EKK Infrastructure Limited.
Constronics Infra stock trades at ₹116.85 on the BSE.
- September 13, 2024 15:08
Stock Market Today: Thermax shares rise after entering loan agreement
Thermax has entered into a loan agreement with Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions Ltd. (TBWES), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for availing loan upto ₹250 crore in one or more tranches from TBWES.
Shares rose 2.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,747
- September 13, 2024 15:05
Stock Market Live: Top NSE gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Wipro (3.74%), Bajaj Finance (2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (2.18%), IndusInd (1.40%), Axis Bank (1.20%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-1.55%), Adani Ports (-1.50%), HDFC Life (-1.33%), ITC (-1.15%), NTPC (-1.11%)
- September 13, 2024 15:02
Stock Market News: 2,484 stocks advance, 1,454 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 13, 2024, were 2,484 against 1,454 stocks that declined, and 111 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,049. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 321, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
A total of 381 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 190 in the lower circuit.
- September 13, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live: HCLTech acquires 100% stake in Zeena SAS
HCL Technologies had announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Zeena SAS.
The stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,817.85.
- September 13, 2024 14:46
Stock Market Live Updates: RBI Guv warns against stretched valuations, says sudden shocks can spread stress across markets
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday cautioned that to the extent that valuations are currently stretched, sudden shocks could precipitate stress that spreads contagiously across financial market segments through sell-offs and band-wagon effects.
- September 13, 2024 14:44
Share Market Live Updates: Capitalmind Research’s Krishna Appala on Bajaj Housing
Krishna Appala, Sr. Research Analyst, Capitalmind Research:
Bajaj Housing recently sought ₹6,500 crore through its IPO, but the market’s response was overwhelming, with bids exceeding ₹4 lakh crore. This massive interest is driven by factors such as strong parentage, reasonable valuations, and the current IPO euphoria. The big question now is: will the Bajaj Housing IPO trigger a sector-wide re-rating for NBFCs? At least for the moment, the signs point to yes.
Despite delivering healthy growth and maintaining robust asset quality, NBFCs have been overlooked by the market for the past three years. The sector faced margin pressures due to rising capital costs. However, with interest rate cuts anticipated and valuations remaining attractive, NBFCs now present a better risk-reward ratio.
On the growth front, retail loan growth, particularly in personal, auto, and mortgage loans, continues to be strong, while MSME and business banking portfolios are also expanding robustly. Though challenges like rising funding costs and heightened competition in corporate lending persist, the overall credit quality of the sector remains solid. NBFCs are optimistic, focusing on a balanced approach while seizing opportunities in MSME, housing, and consumer loans.
- September 13, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Today: SBI Card to discuss proposal for fund raise of ₹5,000 crore
The board of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) will meet on September 18 to discuss and approve a proposal for fund raise of ₹5,000 crore.
SBI Cards stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹807.30
- September 13, 2024 14:25
Share Market Today: Ram Ratna Wires receives demand order worth ₹21.2 lakh
Ram Ratna Wires has received a demand order from Assistant Commissioner, Division Silvassa under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. ₹21,21,452.
Shares rose 3.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹639.90.
- September 13, 2024 14:20
Stock Market Today: Top Nifty PSU Bank gainers
Top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:
IOB (4.01%), PSB (3.82%), Bank of Maharashtra (3.68%), UCO Bank (3.40%)
- September 13, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live: RSBL’s MD expects US Fed to cut rates next week; may cause gold prices to surge
Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited (RSBL):
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week, causing gold prices to reach fresh highs above $2550. Sentiment is optimistic after the US Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims climbed as predicted, above the previous week’s number. Following the report, the US Dollar Index, which measures the dollar’s performance versus its rivals, fell to a daily low of 100.5. We are going for a reduced interest rate environment; thus, gold is becoming more appealing. We believe we might have far more frequent cutbacks as opposed to a larger size.
- September 13, 2024 14:09
Economic Indicators: MPC cannot afford to look the other way despite moderating inflation: RBI Guv Das
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cannot afford to look the other way despite retail inflation moderating into the tolerance band of +/- 2 per cent around the 4 per cent target, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- September 13, 2024 13:39
Stock market live updates today: Max Healthcare enters into Strategic Collaboration with Lakshdeep Group for turnaround and acquisition of controlling stake in Jaypee Healthcare Ltd
- September 13, 2024 13:39
Stock market live updates today: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare stock trades at its upper circuit ₹4,903.50, higher by 5% on the NSE
- September 13, 2024 13:27
Stock market live updates today: TVS Srichakra gets Show Cause Notice from tax department on excess ITC availment; shares trade at ₹4,467.45 on NSE, up 1.26%
- September 13, 2024 13:26
Stock market live updates today: Max Healthcare Institute appoints Gagan Palta as Director & General Counsel
- September 13, 2024 13:26
Stock market live updates today: Max Healthcare Institute inks pact with Lakshdeep Group; shares slip 0.62% on the NSE to ₹908.10.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has entered into a collaboration agreement with Lakshdeep Group, the ultimate promoter group of Jaypee Healthcare Ltd (JHL), which is undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”).
MHIL would organise debt for repayment of admitted claims of the financial creditors of JHL and proposes to simultaneously acquire ~64% stake in the company, with call and put option for the remaining stake. The acquisition is based on an enterprise value of ₹1,660 crore.
Max Healthcare Institute shares slipped 0.62% on the NSE to ₹908.10.
- September 13, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: Choice International: INSIDER BUYING
Designated Person bought 22k shares at INR 443/share, aggregating to INR 97 L in Sep ‘24.
- September 13, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: HPL Electric: ORDER
Company has received a work order worth INR 144 Cr for the supply of Smart Meters & Conventional Meters from its regular leading customers.
- September 13, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: BLS International: Acquisition
Company is set to acquire a 100% stake in Citizenship Invest, a global leader in citizenship and residency programs, which reported a revenue of INR 81 crore in FY23. The acquisition is valued at USD 31 million (approximately INR 260 crore) and will be financed through internal accruals. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by October 2024. This move strategically expands BLS’s portfolio in visa and consular services, with a focus on long-term visa solutions, including citizenship and residency services.
- September 13, 2024 13:21
Stock market live updates today: Macpower CNC: CAPACITY EXPANSION
Company setting up a new assembly unit by constructing 40,000 Sq. Ft., increasing manufacturing capacity from 2,000 to 2,500 machine per annum by the end of FY25 and will be available to company from April, 2025 onwards. Total capex around INR 15 Cr for capacity expansion and backward integration.
- September 13, 2024 13:21
Stock market live updates today: Droneacharya Aerial: BUSINESS UPDATE
Company targeting a 200% increase in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT and targeting a 400% growth in the number of DGCA certified drone pilot training centers in FY25.
- September 13, 2024 13:10
Stock market live updates today: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare lists on BSE, NSE
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd has listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). SCHIL’s demerger from Sanofi India Ltd, executed under the Scheme of Arrangement, was sanctioned by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal and became effective on June 1, 2024. In alignment with Sanofi’s global strategy, SCHIL now operates independently, with a dedicated focus on the consumer healthcare sector, the company said.
- September 13, 2024 12:59
Stock market live updates today: Indo US Bio-Tech and Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture ink pact for Pratap Hybrid Maize-6; Indo US Bio-Tech shares rise on BSE
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd and Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Pratap Hybrid Maize -6.
Indo Us Bio-Tech shares rose 1.09% on the BSE to trade at ₹339
- September 13, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: SBI Card to consider ₹5,000-crore fund raise
The board of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card), the country’s largest pure play credit card issuer, will meet on September 18 to discuss and approve a proposal for fund raise of ₹5,000 crore.
The company wants to raise funds via Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through the private placement route. Read more
- September 13, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty Realty stocks: DLF (3.04%), Godrej Properties (2.59%), Sobha (2.44%), Lodha (2%)
- September 13, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals secures ₹5 crore loan from related party
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited announced today that it has entered into a loan agreement with Moki Financial Services, a related party, for up to ₹5 crore. The unsecured loan, finalized on September 12, 2024, aims to support working capital requirements, general business purposes, and repayment of existing loans and liabilities.
- September 13, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: Veerhealth Care secures new US export order, eyes revenue boost
Veerhealth Care Limited, an Indian manufacturer of oral care products, has received a new export order worth ₹0.34 crore ($40,111) from an existing institutional supplier in the United States. The company announced today that it has successfully manufactured and shipped orders totaling approximately ₹3 crore out of ₹4.50 crore in total export orders received to date.
- September 13, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates today: Tech Mahindra approves merger of Zen3 Infosolutions (America) Inc, wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, with its parent; Tech Mahindra stock trades flat on NSE
Tech Mahindra’s board has approved the merger of Zen3 Infosolutions (America) Inc., wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, with its parent company, Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company.
Tech Mahindra stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,654.75
- September 13, 2024 12:24
Stock market live updates today: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a ₹19.69-crore work order from Northern Railways; shares rise 2.10% on NSE, trading at ₹479.35
- September 13, 2024 12:23
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Wipro (3.24%), Bajaj Finance (1.86%), Bajaj Finserv (1.68%), Tata Steel (1.40%), IndusInd (1.35%)
Top losers: Adani Ports (-1.35%), HDFC Life (-1.33%), SBI Life (-1.33%), ITC (-1.15%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.94%)
- September 13, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,928 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on September 13, 2024, 2,513 advanced against 1,269 stocks that declined, and 146 remained unchanged. While 280 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 22 hit a 52-week low. A total of 296 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 171 in the lower circuit.
- September 13, 2024 12:03
Stock market live updates today: EaseMyTrip partners with film academy; shares of Easy Trip Planners trade flat on NSE
EaseMyTrip in partnership with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) as the official travel partner for the IIFA Festival 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from September 27-29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd were trading flat at ₹41.11 on the NSE today at 10.39 am.
- September 13, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has secured orders of ₹114 crore from RRVPNL. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹670
- September 13, 2024 11:58
Stock market live updates today: Puravankara shares surge 4.32% on NSE, trading at ₹454; company acquires redevelopment rights of Miami Apartments at Breach Candy
- September 13, 2024 11:57
Stock market live updates today: The Great Eastern Shipping Company to sell Suezmax Crude Tanker to an unaffiliated third party; shares decline on NSE
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker, Jag Lalit of about 158,344 dwt on September 13, 2024 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY25
Shares declined 1.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,261.45
- September 13, 2024 11:42
Stock market live updates today: BPCL shares trade flat on NSE at ₹344.80. Company had approved joint venture with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen
- September 13, 2024 11:42
Stock market live updates today: Orbit Exports transfers leaseholds rights on premises in Dombivli Industrial Area, Thane; shares rise 2.50% on NSE, trading at ₹195.26
Orbit Exports inks ‘Deed of Assignment’ for transferring its leaseholds rights in the premises (including land and building) located at Dombivli Industrial Area, Dist. Thane, admeasuring 1358 sq mtrs; shares rise 2.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹195.26
- September 13, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: HP State Pollution Control Board, Baddi, imposes environmental compensation of ₹1,00,000 on Dabur India: stock slips 0.73% on NSE, trading at ₹659.9
- September 13, 2024 11:37
Stock market live updates today: Bigbloc Construction board approves 1:1 bonus issue; stock inches up 0.96% on NSE, trading at ₹140.16
- September 13, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates today: Nippon India Gold ETF has secured a prominent position in the global gold ETF market
- September 13, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates today: Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals inks loan agreement for up to ₹5 crore from Moki Financial Services, shares up 3.91% on BSE
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has entered into a loan agreement to avail of a loan amount of up to ₹5 crore in one or more tranches from Moki Financial Services (Partnership Firm) for the purpose of working capital requirements, general business purpose and repayment of loan & liabilities of the company.
Shares were up 3.91% to trade at ₹40.65 on the BSE.
- September 13, 2024 11:31
Stock market live updates today: Ravi Hirwani, Senior Vice-resident, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, on the announcement pertaining to health insurance cover for 70+ individuals
“We welcome and revere this move to provide family health cover for individuals above 70 is a coveted move to promote health security and well-being for senior citizens. As per reports, the elderly population of India is expected to reach 19.4 million by 2031. Along with this, a major share of the population in India is deprived of healthcare treatments owing to financial problems and lack of health insurance coverage.
As the country makes major strides towards emerging as Viksit Bharat, developments like this are vital to ensure the health and well-being of the citizens. This initiative not only promotes the overall health of our population but also provides financial liberty, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is available and affordable, regardless of social or economic background. It’s a critical step toward building a healthier, more inclusive India.”
- September 13, 2024 11:19
Stock Market Live Today: Veerhealth Care’s shares trade flat on BSE
Veerhealth Care has received further Export Order worth US$ 40111 (₹0.34 Crore Approx.) from existing top institutional supplier Company in USA. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹23.93
- September 13, 2024 11:18
Stock Market Today: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC decreases shareholding in Strides Pharma Science Limited by 2.0622%
- September 13, 2024 11:18
Share Market Live Updates: SBI Mutual Fund has increased stake in Sona BLW to 7.47% from 5.31%. Sona BLW stock inched up 0.94% on the NSE to ₹732.90
- September 13, 2024 10:55
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Prediction Today – September 13, 2024: Go long only on a break above the immediate resistance
Nifty 50 is trading lower after having seen a sharp rise on Thursday. The index saw a strong rise towards the end of the trading session on Thursday. The index opened higher today and touched a high of 25,430.50 in early trades. From there it has come down to the current level of 25,332, down 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 20:30. This leaves the bias slightly negative. Read more
- September 13, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates today: LIC hikes stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to 9.3 per cent; IRCTC shares up 1.14% on NSE at ₹942, LIC stock up 0.98% to ₹1,041.75
- September 13, 2024 10:51
Stock market live updates today: Adani Group stocks in focus
Track Adani group share price movements live here
- September 13, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das signals no policy change despite dip in inflation
Reserve Bank of India’s governor Shaktikanta Das signalled he’s in no hurry to cut interest rates despite the recent softening in inflation in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
“Inflation has been brought within the target band of 2-6 per cent%, but our target is 4 per cent%,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday at a forum organized by The Bretton Woods Committee in Singapore. “And over the last several monetary policy meetings, we have been reiterating the importance to stay the course and not get carried away by some dips in inflation. Read more
- September 13, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: Hurricane impacts US crude oil production, boosts prices
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning due to the impact of hurricane Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. At 9.54 am on Friday, November Brent oil futures were at $72.27, up by 0.42 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.39, up by 0.61 per cent.
September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5825 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹5809, up by 0.28 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5783 against the previous close of ₹5765, up by 0.31 per cent.
Referring to the offshore operator reports, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday that personnel have been evacuated from a total of 169 production platforms, 45.55 per cent of the 371 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
- September 13, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: SBI sanctions ₹10,050 cr to DVC’s proposed 1600 MW ultra super critical thermal power project in Jharkhand
State Bank of India (SBI) has sanctioned ₹10,050 crore to Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for its ultra super critical thermal power project of 1600 MW (800*2 MW) to be set up at Koderma, Jharkhand. Read more
- September 13, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates today: Indian markets hit new highs on global cues, rate cut hopes
Indian stock markets opened at record highs on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and expectations of interest rate cuts by central banks. The Sensex opened at 83,091.55, while the Nifty started the day at 25,430.45, both surpassing their previous all-time highs.
- September 13, 2024 09:52
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment is Out. Check here 👇🏼 ipostatus.kfintech.com/ipostatus
- September 13, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: Macpower CNC Machines is setting up a 40,000 Sq. Ft assembly unit for capacity addition; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹1,351.85
- September 13, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: EaseMyTrip.com is the ‘Official Travel Partner’ for the IIFA Festival 2024. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹41.14
- September 13, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Nazara Technologies acquires 47.71% of share capital in Moonshine Technology for ₹831.51 crore through a secondary transaction
Nazara Technologies has acquired 47.71% of share capital in Moonshine Technology for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹831.51 crore through a secondary transaction.
The board has approved the proposal to infuse primary funds not exceeding ₹150 crore into Moonshine by way of subscription to its Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares to be issued by Moonshine.
The board has also approved issuance of up to 25,07,146 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of ₹4 each, at an issue price of ₹954.27 per equity share aggregating to ₹239 crore to the existing shareholders of Moonshine, as consideration other than cash, for the acquisition of 13.61% of the equity share capital, on fully diluted basis.
Nazara shares declined 2.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹985.10
- September 13, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: JSW Steel (1.58%), Tata Steel (1.44%), Tata Motors (1.32%), Hindalco (1.29%), Wipro (0.89%)
Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.56%), Divi’s Lab (-1.31%), ITC (-0.86%), M&M (-0.80%), Bharti Airtel (-0.74%)
- September 13, 2024 09:27
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment is Out. Check here 👇🏼 ipostatus.kfintech.com/ipostatus
- September 13, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures up on impact of hurricane in Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning due to the impact of hurricane Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. At 9.24 am on Friday, November Brent oil futures were at $72.26, up by 0.40 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.28, up by 0.45 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5823 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹5809, up by 0.24 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5778 against the previous close of ₹5765, up by 0.23 per cent
- September 13, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: Swiss authorities freeze $310 million allegedly linked to front man of Adani group; Adani Group rejects allegations
Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.
In a post on X, Hindenburg cited “newly released Swiss criminal records reported by Swiss media outlet” to state that “Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, dating back as early as 2021.”
- September 13, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex declined 150.4 points or 0.18% to 82,812.31, and Nifty 50 slipped 33.45 points or 0.13% to 25,355.45 as at 9.15 am
- September 13, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: Nucleus Software Exports Limited-Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,615/-
Current Market Price: 1,330/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,561 Crores\
Buyback Size: Rs 72.35 Crores (Representing 9.90% and 9.57% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 4,48,018 shares (Representing 1.67% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 67,203 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 8 Equity Share for every 497 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 50 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 03 Sep 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 09 Sep 2024
Close Date - 13 Sep 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 20 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 23 Sep 2024
- September 13, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: HSBC ON HOSPITALS
KIMS - Initiate Buy with a target price of Rs 3,300
Medanta - Initiate Reduce with a target price of Rs 930
Narayana Hrudayalaya - - Initiate Reduce with a target price of Rs 1,000
Apollo Hospitals - Maintain Buy; raise target price to Rs 7,720 from Rs 7,215
India’s listed hospitals have embarked on a capex cycle
Seven hospitals in our coverage plan to add 14,000 beds in the next 3-5 years
Positive on the sector as demand for quality healthcare rises
Key is clinical differentiation, & integrated ecosystem
Profitability to track project execution
- September 13, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,970
Jio’s Rising Focus On Growth May Lead To The Need For Multiple Tariff Hikes Over Next Few Yrs
VIL’s Continued Mkt Sh Loss May Lead To Need For Multiple Tariff Hikes Over Next Few Years
Raise FY26/27 India Revenue & EBITDA Estimates By 5-9%
Model A 10% Tariff Hike In Mid-FY26 In Addition To 10% Hike Were Modelling In Q2FY27
Expect Bharti’s Strong 19% EBITDA CAGR Over FY24-27
Bharti Airtel’s Lower Capex To Support 23% CAGR In FCFE & Drive Stock Returns
Jefferies on Bharti Hexacom
Upgrade To Buy, Target Raised To Rs 1,600
Raise Our FY26/27 Revenue/ EBITDA Estimates By 5-12%
Co’s Higher 25%/66% EBITDA/FCFE CAGR Over FY24-27 Vs Bharti Airtel Should Sustain Prem Valns
Citi On Samvardhana Motherson
Sell Call, Target Rs 105
Recent Trends In Auto Volumes Across Key Global Markets Have Been Weak
OEMs Have Been Guiding Down On Volume Guidance, Especially In EU
Further Newsflow On Weakness In Demand Could Result In Stock’s Underperformance
Build-up Of Inventory Could Result In Stock’s Underperformance Over Near-term
Debt Could Stress Balance Sheet, Co Already Has Net Debt Of `16,000 Cr (Including Leases)
If Funds Are Raised Via Equity Route, Could See EPS Dilution
Valuations At 38/32x FY25/26 EPS Provide Little Comfort
Investec on Samvardhana Motherson
Downgrade to hold, TP Rs 195
Weakness in EU region is reining-in Co’s organic growth
Commentary of major European OEMs fails to inspire confidence in future growth.
Cut FY25E-26E by 3-5%
STK is up +85% CYTD (vs +15% for Nifty)
Bernstein on Zomato
Outperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 330 From 275
Quick Commerce Is A Compelling Product & All Consumers Are Embracing It
Zomato Remains At The Center Of The Convenience
Co Prioritising Long-term Leadership Over Short-term Profitability
Like The Strategy & Update Estimates For BlinkIt Upwards
MOSL on Granules
Buy Call, Target Rs 680
Gagillapur Site Under A Cloud
Co Is Expected To Implement Remediation Measures To Address The Issues
Currently, There Is No Major Product Pending For Approval & Is Built Into Est From This Site
Await Clarity On Impact Of Remediation Measures On Ongoing Business
Expect A 36% Earnings CAGR Over FY24-26
HSBC on KIMS
Initiate Buy, Target Rs 3,300
KIMS Is An Affordable Healthcare Provider
Co Has A Strong Record Of Solid Operational Execution In Its Focus Markets
Estimate A PAT CAGR Of 26% Over FY24-27 Led By Volume Growth On Bed Additions
Opening Of New Hospitals In Mumbai, Nashik, And Bengaluru Are Key To Watch
HSBC on Global Health
Initiate Reduce Call, Target Rs 990
Co Continues To Spend On New Beds, Hiring Doctors & Adding Clinical Specialities
Believe Current Price Doesn’t Fully Reflect Challenges In Its Key Lucknow Market
There Is Execution Risk At New Hospitals
Better-than-expected Growth In Its Lucknow Hospital Is Key Upside Risk
HSBC on Narayan Health
Initiate Reduce, Target Rs 1,000
Co Is Investing Heavily To Improve Its Operational Efficiency & Patient Reach In Focus Mkts
Expect Notable Margin Drag On Costs Related To Its New Hospital In The Cayman Islands
Benefits From Current Initiatives Are Likely At Least 2-3 Years Away
HSBC on ICICI Pru Life
Buy Call, Target Rs 815
Co Confident Of Driving Sustainable VNB Growth By Balancing Growth, Profitability & Risk Mgmt
Technology & Analytics Is At Core – Driving Innovation, Better Customer Experience
Deepening Of Distribution And Improving Productivity Should Drive Healthy Growth
Kotak Inst. on Bandhan Bank
Buy Call, Target Rs 250
De-risking Franchise Through Loan Diversification & Prudent Risk Policies Is Actively Underway
Business Momentum Is Healthy Across Segments
Bank Is Comfortable With MFI Book Trends Despite Headwinds For Industry Players
CLSA on DLF
Hold, TP Rs 775
Management meet takeaways
Targeting 15% growth in presales & rental income over medium term & expects Ebitda & cashflows to grow at a higher rate
Capital allocation with respect to FCF will be towards dividends, capex & land investments
CLSA on Adani Ports
Management meet takeaways
Core ports growing traffic 3x country growth rate over FY19-24 & claimed market share gains of 300bps YoY during 1QFY25
ADSEZ guided for 2030 traffic at 1bt implying a Cagr of 15% & 5-yr rev & port Ebitda Cagrs of 16% YoY over FY24-29
- September 13, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates today: Due to settlement holiday on Monday Eid -E- Milad-(16/09/2024) Stocks bought today on(13/09/2024) will not be able to sell on Monday
- September 13, 2024 08:36
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment is Out. Check here 👇🏼 ipostatus.kfintech.com/ipostatus
- September 13, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 13, 2024
Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to about 9.3 per cent. In a regulatory filing, LIC said its holding in the railway sector ‘miniratna’ PSU has increased 2.02 per cent in the period December 16, 2022, to September 11, 2024, via open market purchases. Read more
- September 13, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Nifty, Sensex to sustain positive momentum
Domestic markets are likely to sustain their momentum ignoring words of caution from experts, due to heavy buying by foreign portfolio investors. FPIs are likely to step up further buying, as the US Fed is likely to cut rates in the next meet, they said.
However, domestic economic IIP and inflation data were mixed.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings, said: “India’s industrial output growth increased to 4.8 per cent in July, following an upwardly revised growth of 4.7 per cent in the previous month. The moderation in growth of the electricity and mining sectors was balanced by an acceleration in the manufacturing sector. Consumption-related segments painted a mixed picture, as the output of consumer durables grew by 8.2 per cent, while non-durables output remained in the contractionary zone, falling by 4.4 per cent. An improvement in kharif sowing amidst a good monsoon bodes well for private consumption demand. Overall, a sustained and meaningful improvement in consumption and private capex remains critical for the performance of industrial activity. Read more
- September 13, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1970/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bharti Hexacom: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1600/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 770/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4110/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Hindalco: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 760/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Adani Ports: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1764/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Bajaj Finserve: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2150/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1280/Sh (Positive)
MS on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Granules: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 680/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 335/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 330/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on KIMS: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3300/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Apollo Hospitals: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7720/Sh (Positive)
Goldman Sachs on CPI Inflation: August headline inflation edged higher on food prices (Neutral)
UBS on CPI Inflation: Headline CPI inflation remained below 4% in August (Neutral)
Morgan Stanley on CPI Inflation: August CPI a tad above expectations (Neutral)
BofA on CPI Inflation: Food inflation remains the biggest hurdle (Neutral)
CLSA on DLF: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 775/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Samvardhan: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 105/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Medanta: Initiate Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 930/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Narayana: Initiate Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Neutral)
[8:11 am, 13/9/2024] tunia:
- September 13, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
HPL Electric: Company bags work orders worth ₹143.8 crore for the supply of smart meters (Positive)
BPCL: Company entering into a joint venture agreement with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, Company entering into a joint venture agreement with GPS renewables (Positive)
HG Infra Engineering: Company gets letter from central railway for order worth Rs 7.16 billion (Positive)
Intellect Design: Company announces the launch of emach. ai tailored specifically for the Sri Lankan financial landscape (Positive)
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Motors sign a MoU to set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles. (Positive)
Ajooni Biotech: Company secures BIS certification for mineral mixture product (Positive)
BLS International: Company to acquire Citizenship Invest DMCC for $31 million (Positive)
Panacea Biotec: Company secures $20 million loan from DFC for vaccine capacity expansion (Positive)
Zee Entertainment: NCLT approves company’s settlement pact with Sony India. (Positive)
Nazara Tech: Company to acquire 47.7% stake in Moonshine Tech for Rs 832 cr, additionally (Positive)
Muthoot/Mannppuram: Gold climbs to a record as US data bolster Federal Reserve cut case. (Positive)
Power Grid: Company gets LoI for interstate transmission system in Gujarat (Positive)
PNB Housing: Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore were key buyers in the block deal. (Positive)
MAS Financial: Company increases stake in subsidiary through conversion of preference shares. (Neutral)
Kotak Bank: Board appointed Mr. Jaideep Hansraj, Group President as an Additional Director and a Whole-time Director and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, for a period of three years (Neutral)
Orient Electric: Company inform that Mr. Sakti Parida, VP Chief Procurement Officer, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company. (Neutral)
IRCTC: LIC increases stake in company to 9.29% from 7.2% (Neutral)
Hindusthan National Glass: Operational incident occurred at glass manufacturing facility at RISHRA, WEST BENGAL (Neutral)
IFGL Refra: Sikander Yadav resigns as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. September 12 (Neutral)
SBI: Bank sanctions Rs 10,050 crore project loan to Damodar Valley Corporation. S&P Global affirms Bank’s credit rating at ‘BBB-’, outlook remains positive (Neutral)
Minda Corp: Board approves raising funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP or other means (Neutral)
Patanjali: Company likely to raise up to $240 m via block deals, floor price at ₹1,815 (Neutral)
ONGC: Company approves a buying back of Rs 7,778 crore of compulsorily convertible debentures issued by OPaL. (Neutral)
- September 13, 2024 08:12
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment is Out. Check here 👇🏼 ipostatus.kfintech.com/ipostatus
- September 13, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Stock recommendations today: Can Fin Homes
- September 13, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Adobe Q3 ‘24 Earnings:
* Adj EPS: $4.65 (Est. $4.53)
* Revenue: $5.41B (Est. $5.37B)
* Digital Media ARR: $504M; Total ARR $16.76B
(Numbers seen better than expected, however guidance weaker for upcoming quarter. Stock fell by 9 percent after market hours
- September 13, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today:
1. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
2. Tolins Tyres Limited
ipo.cameoindia.com
3. Kross Limited
kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- September 13, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBNK
* CHAMBLFERT
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* RBLBANK
- September 13, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 13.09.2024
14.30 Euro Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.6% versus Previous: -0.1%)
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 68.3 versus Previous: 67.9)
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.8%)
Economic Calendar – 14.09.2024
07.30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.7% versus Previous: 5.1%)
07.30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.7%)
Holiday Calendar
16.09.2024: Market Holiday @ China, Japan, South Korea
16.09.2024: India Clearing Holiday (Market to remain open for trading)
17.09.2024: Market Holiday @ China, Taiwan, South Korea
18.09.2024: Market Holiday @ South Korea and Hong Kong
- September 13, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:49 PM Thursday 12 September 2024
Apollo Hospital: Sunita Reddy, JMD
Loss Of ?100 Cr From The New Hospitals Will Not Impact Margin: Apollo Hospitals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQsnUg9RB7w
Astra Micro: Atim Kabra, Director
In Process Of Creating Products With Applications In Both Domestic & Intl Markets: Astra Microwave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3An87TR_nPY
Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO
Aadhar Housing: Liquidity Issues Ailing NBFC Space? Rishi Anand On PMAY 2.0 Scheme Impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6wUGUUu5Lw
Biocon: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD
US Biosecure Act Provides A Big Opportunity To Indian Pharma Industry: Biocon & Biocon Biologics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MzoqnkUViE
CMS Info Systems Limited: Rajiv Kaul, CEO
Confident Of Achieving 2x Growth On FY21 Base: CMS Info Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7t5V-8TdivU
Gujarat Mineral Dev: Roopwant Singh, MD
Targetting 15% Return On Coal Mining Projects: GMDC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2TSEdjMCdk
*MAS Financial S: Dhvanil Gandhi, *
Borrowing Cost Will Come Down By 5-10 bps In Next Few Quarters: MAS Financial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ-j5tm0Jbg
Monte Carlo: Sandeep Jain, ED
Q2 Growth Has Been Better Than Expectations: Monte Carlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEHeYZoj3l4
Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD
Have Strong Cash Flows Available Currently: Prestige Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu0n1VsL1JQ
Brigade Ent: Pavitra Shankar, ED
Will Be Using Growth Capital In The Residential Segment: Brigade Enterprises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrdXuh3rEt4
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 13, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Jefferies: Bharti Airtel Multiple tariff hikes likely; Reiterate BUY | PT: INR1,970 (INR1,760) | % to PT: +25%
- September 13, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
12 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 122765.29 + 7072.97 Total: 129838.26
F&O Volume: 527223.63 + 2639978.9 Total: 3167202.53
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +7695.00
(23301.02 - 15606.02)
DII: NET SELL: -1800.54
(13690.6 - 15491.14)
- September 13, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: US data
U.S. Unemployment Claims:
Current: 230k
Expected: 227k
Previous: 227k
U.S. PPI m/m:
Current: 0.2%
Expected: 0.1%
Previous: 0.1%
U.S. Core PPI m/m:
Current: 0.3%
Expected: 0.2%
Previous: 0.0%
(Data seen higher than estimates, supportive for US DOllar)
- September 13, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: ECB cut rates by 25 basis points along expected lines
As expected, the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points. The forecast revisions that accompanied this policy action lowered growth and maintained worries about somewhat sticky inflation.
- September 13, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: Key economic data
Stock market live updates today:
INDIA CPI (YOY) (AUG) ACTUAL: 3.65% VS 3.54% PREVIOUS; EST 3.55%
INDIA INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (YOY) (JUL) ACTUAL: 4.8% VS 4.2% PREVIOUS; EST 4.7%
(INFLATION NUMBERS SEEN MARGINALLY HIGHER THAN ESTIMATES)
- September 13, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Can Fin Homes (₹908.70): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Can Fin Homes is gaining momentum. The stock had surged 4.8 per cent on Thursday breaking above an intermediate resistance level of ₹898. That indicates that the broader uptrend has resumed following a short-lived correction. Read more
- September 13, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Tightrope walk for SEBI as it readies to finalise F&O norms
The deluge of feedback received on its July consultation paper to strengthen the index derivatives framework may make it tricky for the market regulator to arrive at the final norms and prompt a rethink on at least some of the seven proposed changes, said market watchers.
- September 13, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: Union Cabinet approves ₹1.02 lakh crore for electric vehicles, rural connectivity, Ayushman Bharat expansion
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of measures to boost electric vehicles (excluding cars), rural connectivity, and hydropower generation, besides extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to around 6 crore senior citizens over the age of 70 years. All these measures will cost over ₹1.02 lakh crore.
- September 13, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates today: Manufacturing pushes overall factory output growth to 4.8% in July
Factory output, measured in Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew a tad to 4.8 per cent in July as against revised June’s number of 4.7 per cent, government data released on Thursday showed. However, it is lower than 6.2 per cent of July last year.
- September 13, 2024 06:30
Stock market live updates today: Cement sector consolidation: Top companies to command 60% production capacity by 2026
The consolidation in the cement sector is growing at an alarming pace. The top four companies – UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC, and Shree Cement – are expected to command 60 per cent of the production capacity in the next two years, compared to 50 per cent logged last fiscal.
