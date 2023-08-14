August 14, 2023 16:29

Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply and ended in the positive territory on Monday, helped by fag-end buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys along with a firm beginning in European markets.

BSE Sensex climbed 79.27 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,401.92. During the day, it fell 500.77 points or 0.76 per cent to 64,821.88.

The NSE Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Axis Bank, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards. - PTI