Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited : Company meting to held on , September 2, to consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited : Board meeting to be held on 19 Aug 2023 to consider and evaluate proposal forraising of funds by the Company in one or more tranches through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board, by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants convertible into Equity shares of the Company

LUPIN LTD : The drugmaker announced the launch of ‘Jeet’, its patient support program dedicated to heart-health. It also launched Tiotropium Dry Powder for inhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the U.S.

Syschem (India) Limited : company has received sales order of an amount of Rs. 57, 82,000 /- only from its Customers towards Supply of Products (Suppy of Cephalexin Monohydrate IP Comp; 1000 KGS , 25 Packings ) manufactured by the Company. with in Within 15 Days

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD : “North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VI” have been commissioned with effect from 23 rd May, 2021 vide CERC order dated 28th June, 2023 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on 16th August, 2023

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED : Company to launch HIV triple combination product for children living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries under voluntary licence from ViiV Healthcare; first generic to get USFDA tentative approval for a dispersible tablet formulation of the fixed dose combination of abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine

DHRUV CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED : Company along with M/S Hexa Co. and in association with M/S kaius Consulting Private Limited has received the Letter of Award for providing Consultancy Services for Independent Engineer Services for Supervision of Development of Six Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram (Ch. 228+000) to Muppavaram (Ch.343+240) of Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase – 1 in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Package IV), from National Highways Authority of India. The contract price for the said Project will be Rs. 9,36,23,500/- excluding GST. The Contract period will be of 48 months.

IKIO Lighting Limited : Royalux Exports Private Limited (Step-down Material Subsidiary of IKIO Lighting Limited) has opened a New Branch Office at “INDIANAPOLIS IN 46240”. Royalux Exports Private Limited has opened this office to give boost to our export business and outside reach.

Essar Shipping Limited : Company Considered Disinvestment in Overseas Direct Investments (ODI) and sale of shares of wholly owned subsidiary Companies (herein referred as “WOS”) namely

a. Energy II Limited, Bermuda;

b. Essar Shipping DMCC, Dubai; and

c. OGD Services Holdings Limited, Mauritius

Upon completion of said transaction, the said WOS’s will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited : Board meeting to be held on 21 Aug 2023 to seek approval of shareholders inter-alia for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 7,500 crore on private placement basis, during a year from the date of the approval of the shareholder.

Wheels India Limited : the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sundaram Hydraulics Limited (“Transferor Company” or “SHL”) with Wheels India Limited (“Transferee Company” or “WIL” or “the Company”) and their respective Shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Scheme”) by Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench (“NCLT”) on July 26, 2023. In this regard, we would like to inform that certified copy of Order of NCLT sanctioning the Scheme has since been received on August 14, 2023.

Cipla : Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), Konkan Division, suspend FDA licence of company’s Patalganga manufacturing unit for 10 days in December 2023 for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices

Adani Power: GQG was a buyer in Adani Power Block Deal Promoters sell 31.1 cr shares at average ₹279.17/sh & GQG Funds buy 15.2 cr shares at ₹279.15/sh

Patanjali Foods: The company looking at sourcing 70% palm oil from own plantation in 6-7 years, says CEO

Nava: The company suspended silico manganese production at its Odisha plant after failure of raw material feeding infrastructure

One97 Communications: Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba group firm Antfin has transferred its 10.3% stake to the fintech firm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The deal turns Paytm into a majorly Indian-owned company from being majorly owned by Chinese entities.