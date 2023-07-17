Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new lifetime high levels on Monday on foreign fund inflows and buying in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers.
ALL UPDATES
- July 17, 2023 16:40
Karur Vysya Bank Q1 profit rises 57% to Rs 359 cr
Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported 57 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 359 crore for June quarter due to decline in bad loans and increase in interest income.
The Tamil Nadu-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period, per PTI report.
- July 17, 2023 16:35
Choice International Q1 profit jumps to Rs 21.3 crore
Brokerage house Choice International on Monday reported a nearly three-fold growth in profit after tax to Rs 21.3 crore in the June quarter.
In comparison, the broking company had a PAT of Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Choice International gained 1.70 per cent to close at Rs 354.10 on NSE.
- July 17, 2023 16:14
Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 82.05 against US dollar
The rupee gained 12 paise to close at 82.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as domestic equity benchmarks scaling all-time high levels and weakness in the American currency overseas boosted investor sentiments.
Besides, steady foreign fund inflows into domestic capital markets also supported the local unit, per PTI report.
- July 17, 2023 15:44
Central Bank of India reports 78% jump in Q1 FY24 net profit
Central Bank of India reported a 78 per cent year-on-year jump in first quarter net profit at Rs 418 crore against Rs 235 crore in the year ago quarter on the back of robust growth in net interest income and sharp decline loan loss provisions.
- July 17, 2023 15:38
IPO alerts: Netweb Technologies subscribed 1.63 times
Netweb Technologies India Ltd IPO has been subscribed 1.63 times as of 3:30 pm on July 17. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.02 times; NIIS 2.05 times; retail 2.31 times and those reserved for employees 5.55 times.
- July 17, 2023 15:38
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 529 pts, Nifty settles above 19,710
BSE Sensex gained 529 pts or 0.8% to end at 66,589, while NSE Nifty gained 0.75% or 146 pts to settle at 19,711 on Monday. SBI, Dr Reddy’s, Wipro were among the top gainers among the Nifty50 stocks.
- July 17, 2023 15:32
Indiabulls Real Estate gains over 10% on NSE
The stock of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd traded at ₹68, up by 10.48% on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 15:31
Avenue Supermarts tumbles over 3.6% after Q1 results
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. tumbled nearly 3% owing to weak Q1 FY24 results
- July 17, 2023 15:23
Interim committee to run Zee Entertainment operations
Zee Entertainment has constituted an interim committee of senior executives to run operations. The interim committee will be under the supervision of the board. This follows a SEBI order restricting Punit Goenka from holding the position of a director or KMP in a listed company.
- July 17, 2023 15:14
Top gainers, losers on Nifty 50
Major gainers of Nifty 50 at 3:10 pm: SBI (2.81%); Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2.71%); Wipro (2.54%); Grasim (2.25%); Reliance Industries (2.09%)
Major losers: Hero Motocorp (-1.61%); ONGC (-1.60%); Tata Motors (-1.00%); Bharti Airtel (0.96%); JSW Steel (-0.84%)
- July 17, 2023 15:10
Zomato stock falls by 2.3 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹80.65
- July 17, 2023 15:08
BSE stocks snapshot
At 3 pm on July 17, 2,018 stocks advanced on the BSE against 1,625 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,831. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 279, and those that hit a 52-week low was 62.
- July 17, 2023 15:06
Income Tax department search at Radhika Jeweltech offices
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd said the Income Tax Department has carried out search operations at the registered office and branch offices of the company from July 11-16, 2023. The stock trades at ₹35.80 on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 15:03
Amit Shah to launch Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies - Sahara Refund Portal
Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is to launch the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)- Sahara Refund Portal on July 18.
The Supreme Court in March had allowed allocation of ₹5,000 crore out of the Sahara-SEBI fund for refund of deposits of nearly 10 crore investors of the four Sahara group co-operative societies. The Co-operative Ministry had earlier announced it would complete the payment process by December 31.
- July 17, 2023 15:00
Ice Make Refrigeration bags ₹65.5-crore order
Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd has bagged an order worth ₹65.48 crore from the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd (a West Bengal government undertaking) for design, supply, installation, and commissioning of civil, mechanical & electrical work for 1.0 LLPD (Exp. 1.5 LLPD) on turnkey basis at Haringhata, Nadia, West Bengal. The company’s stock has gained 5 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹422.20.
- July 17, 2023 14:56
Indag Rubber scrip slips 0.61 per cent
The stock of Indag Rubber trades at ₹131, a decline of 0.61 per cent on the BSE. The company’s board had approved strategic investment in Indergy Power Systems Pvt Ltd by acquiring and/ or subscribing to equity and/ or preference shares equivalent to 51 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital (i.e. investment of ₹11.1 crore) by March 31, 2026, in one or more tranches.
- July 17, 2023 14:47
Rajapalayam Mills stock drops 2.29 per cent on BSE
The Rajapalayam Mills stock has declined by 2.29 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹730. The company had entered into a share subscription and purchase agreement for transfer of 12.14 crore shares in Lynks Logistics Ltd.
- July 17, 2023 14:44
Ircon International wins orders worth Rs 144 crore
- July 17, 2023 14:40
JK Lakshmi Cement trades at ₹684.90, up by 0.48 per cent on NSE
The stock of JK Lakshmi Cement trades at ₹684.90, up by 0.48 per cent on the NSE. The company’s holding in its subsidiary, Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), had increased from 72.54 per cent to 75 per cent.
- July 17, 2023 14:39
BF Investment Company Secretary and Compliance Officer resigns
BF Investment has announced the resignation of its Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Satish Kshirsagar, due to the inter-company transfer of his services within the group. The stock fell by 1.55 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹379.05. Gayatri Pendse Karandikar will assume office with effect from August 1, 2023.
- July 17, 2023 14:37
Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 1.28 times
Netweb Technologies India IPO has been subscribed 1.28 times as of 2:18 pm on July 17. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.01 times; NIIS 1.53 times; retail 1.84 times, and that reserved for employees 4.75 times.
- July 17, 2023 14:35
Dolly Khanna adds to stake in Deepak Spinners
Investor Dolly Khanna adds 0.50 per cent stake in Deepak Spinners during Q1. Her shareholding stands at 1.66 per cent
- July 17, 2023 14:29
Lancor Holdings stock up 3.11 per cent on BSE
The Lancor Holdings stock rose by 3.11 per cent on the BSE, to trade at ₹52.72. The company’s board had recommended a bonus issue to shareholders in proportion of 1:2, subject to the approval of shareholders.
- July 17, 2023 14:27
Ashish Kacholia stake buy in Yasho Industries
Investor Ashish Kacholia added 20,000 shares or 0.18 per cent stake in Yasho Industries during Q1
- July 17, 2023 14:24
Current earnings upcycle to sustain in medium-term: Quantum AMC
The domestic economic environment looks favourable for the current earnings upcycle to sustain in the medium term, says Fund Manager- Equity, Quantum AMC. Healthy credit demand is indicative of a strong economic environment. India’s economic resilience amid a global slow-down could attract FII flows in the medium term, potentially giving more legs to the current rally. Incremental data points across the globe suggest the possibility of a faster-than expected moderation in global inflation, limiting the quantum of further rate hikes, says . A faster than expected normalisation in the global environment would be positive for the corporate earnings cycle. Investors could consider making incremental investments in a staggered manner to benefit from the earnings upcycle.
- July 17, 2023 14:16
TTK Prestige shares up a tad at ₹778.05
Shares of TTK Prestige Ltd are trading at ₹778.05 on the NSE, up by 0.14 per cent. Operations at its manufacturing unit in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, have been disrupted due to heavy rain and floods. Steps are in place to resume production by July 18.
- July 17, 2023 14:12
The Jet Airways (India) stock has dropped by 2.17 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹42.75
- July 17, 2023 14:08
Major gainers and losers on NSE
Major gainers on the NSE at 2 pm: Wipro (2.88%); Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2.61%); Reliance Industries (1.98%); HDFC Bank (1.76%); Adani Enterprises (1.72%)
Major losers: Hero MotoCorp (-1.95%); ONGC (-1.48%); Bharti Airtel (-0.99%); SBI Life Insurance (-0.74%)
- July 17, 2023 14:05
L&T secures orders in water treatment segment
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has bagged “large orders” in the water & effluent treatment segment in the domestic market. The work order, received from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, is for construction of a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in Ballia and Firozabad districts.
- July 17, 2023 14:01
Cheviot to hold AGM on August 11
Cheviot Company Limited will hold its 125th AGM on August 11, 2023. The company’s stock trades at ₹1,227.10, up by 0.76% on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 13:56
The stock of Cyient DLM rises by 1.93% on NSE, trading at ₹511.60.
- July 17, 2023 13:39
HDFC Bank stock rises 1.31% on NSE, trading at ₹1,666.05
- July 17, 2023 13:37
Promact Impex MD Nikita J Patel resigns, effective July 17
Promact Impex Ltd has announced the resignation of its managing director Nikita J Patel, effective July 17 due to pre-occupation (continuing as director in a non-executive role).
- July 17, 2023 13:35
Central Bank of India Q1 net profit at ₹418 crore, stock surges 4.28%
Central Bank of India’s net profit for the quarter ended Juen 30, 2023, is ₹418.43 crore. Its stock rises by 4.28% on NSE, trading at ₹31.70.
Central Bank of India
Total Business grew by 8.55% to ₹ 583261 crore
Total Deposits up by 6.05% to ₹ 363398 crore.
Gross Advance increased by 12.95% to ₹ 219863 crore.
Credit to Deposit (CD) Ratio improved to 60.75 % registering an improvement of 371 bps, from 30th June 2022.
Gross NPA improved to 4.95 %, registering an improvement of 995 bps.
Net NPA improved to 1.75 %, registering an improvement of 218 bps.
- July 17, 2023 13:31
Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit at ₹360 crore, stock rises 2.78%
Karur Vysya Bank reports unaudited Q1 financial results: Net profit of ₹360 crore and Gross NPA of 1.99% for the June quarter. Stock price on NSE stands at ₹127.45, with a 2.78% increase.
- July 17, 2023 13:19
Just Dial stock slips 2% after previous week’s 14% surge on strong Q1 performance
Just Dial is down 2 per cent at ₹814.60, paring some gains after spiking 14 per cent last week. The stock was one of the best performers in the previous week after it reported improved financial and operating performance for Q1
- July 17, 2023 13:06
The stock of Vodafone Idea rises by 5.44% on NSE, trading at ₹7.75.
- July 17, 2023 13:04
European markets open in red on weak Chinese GDP data, Asian markets decline
Europe markets open in red following weak GDP data from China. Key indices across Germany, UK, France and Italy are down by 10-70 bps. In Asian markets, China’s SSE Composite is down by around 1 per cent. The US futures are trading flat at the moment.
- July 17, 2023 13:02
Route Mobile stock falls 4% as promoters sell stake to Proximus at ₹1,626 per share
Route Mobile is down 4 per cent now at ₹1,559, after initialy spiking up by as much 7 per cent in the morning on announcement of promoters selling their 57 per cent stake to a group of Belgium’s telecom player Proximus at ₹1,626 per share. The deal values the company at around 30 times trailing PE.
- July 17, 2023 13:00
Alphageo stock surges 4.26% on bagging ₹39-cr seismic data acquisition contract
The stock of Alphageo (India) rises by 4.26%, trading at ₹288.70. The company has been awarded a contract from ONGC, Dehradun for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for ₹39.33 crore.
- July 17, 2023 12:58
Dr Reddy’s stock rises 2.54% as company invests in renewable energy partnership
The stock of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains 2.54%, up by 5,221.35. The company had entered into a Security Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement for the consumption and supply of renewable energy, with TEQ Green Power XI Private Limited and O2 Power SG Pte Ltd, for investment in O2 Renewable Energy IX Private Limited.
- July 17, 2023 12:46
MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING: NSE block trade worth Rs 29.77 crore completed for approximately 5,041,241 shares at Rs 59.05
- July 17, 2023 12:43
THERMAX: NSE block trade worth Rs 13.04 crore executed for 55,453 shares at Rs 2,351.5
- July 17, 2023 12:31
Greaves Cotton arm, Vidyuttech partner for electric three-weelers, stock rises 1.27%
MLR Auto Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has announced its partnership with Vidyuttech, a financing platform and lifecycle management service provider. Under the partnership, Vidyuttech will provide flexible financing for MLR’s electric three-wheelers. The stock of Greaves Cotton trades at ₹139.35, up by 1.27% on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 12:26
Indiamart Intermesh to consider proposal for buyback of shares
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd has announced that its Board of Directors will review a proposal for a share buyback in their upcoming meeting on July 20, 2023. The buyback will be conducted in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, and other relevant laws.
- July 17, 2023 12:24
Happiest Minds Technologies concludes Rs 500 crore QIP, stock surges 4%
Happiest Minds Technologies successfully concluded its QIP of Rs 500 crore. The stock jimped over 4 per cent at Rs 1013
- July 17, 2023 12:22
Karur Vysya Bank stock jumps 2.74% on re-appointment of Ramesh Babu as MD and CEO
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank for second term of three years with effect from July 29. The stock price is trading 2.74 per cent higher on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 12:11
Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock surges 1.83% as Board approves fundraising plans
The stock of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd surges 1.83% on BSE, trading at ₹71.40. The board had approved fund raising proposals subject to approval of Shareholders. The board approved raising of equity share capital up to ₹750 crore in one or more tranches by way of Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/Private Placement/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and ₹1,000 crore by way of NCDs on a private placement basis preferably towards the end of the calendar year 2023.
- July 17, 2023 12:08
Noon trade: Major gainers/losers at NSE
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon: Wipro (4.48%); LTIMindtree (3.51%); Tech Mahindra (2.64%); Dr Reddy Laboratories (2.12%); Infosys (1.76%)
Major losers: SBI Life Insurance (-1.31%); ONGC (-1.18%); HDFC Life Insurance (-0.95%); Hero Motocorp (-0.92%); Tata Motors (-0.90%)
- July 17, 2023 12:06
Advance-decline ratio at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 17 were 2,136 against 1,366 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,686. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 250, and those that hit a 52-week low was 55.
- July 17, 2023 11:56
BHEL to hold AGM on August 24
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd will hold its 59th AGM on August 24, 2023. The company’s stock trades at ₹92.80 on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 11:55
Crude oil futures drop over 1% on disappointing Chinese GDP growth
Crude oil futures were down by more than 1 per cent in major global exchanges in early trade on Monday.
At 11.49 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $78.91, down by 1.20 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.39, down by 1.23 per cent.
July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6125 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6199, down by 1.19 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6140 as against the previous close of ₹6212, down by 1.16 per cent.
A disappointing Chinese GDP growth was one of the reasons for decline in crude oil prices.
- July 17, 2023 11:54
SBI stock rises 0.56% as bank raises MCLR by 5 bps
The stock of State Bank of India (SBI) trades at ₹587.50, up by 0.56%. The bank had hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps from July 15.
- July 17, 2023 11:26
Ashok Leyland wins ₹800 crore defence sector orders, stock rises nearly 1%
Ashok Leyland has bagged orders valued at ₹800 crore in the Defence Sector. The contracts awarded also include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6). The company’s shares trade at ₹173.25, up by 0.87% on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 11:24
TCS BaNCS transforms payments processing for Banque Saudi Fransi, stock up marginally
TCS announced that Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) has successfully transformed its domestic and international real-time payments processing using TCS BaNCS for Payments. The company’s stock trades at ₹3,534.20, up by 0.56% on NSE.
- July 17, 2023 11:19
Veranda RACE partners with Sreedhar’s College of Competitive Exams for expansion, stock rises 2.36%
Veranda RACE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, a public listed Education company, partners with Sreedhar’s College of Competitive Exams (CCE) to foray into newer geographies. The company’s stock rises by 2.36% on NSE, trading at ₹189.
- July 17, 2023 11:05
Som Distilleries secures permission to supply beer to Rajasthan, stock rises 3.14%
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd has announced that the beer brand has received permission for supply to the state of Rajasthan. The company’s stock rises 3.14% on NSE, trading at ₹313.30.
- July 17, 2023 10:56
Bank Nifty prediction today – July 17, 2023: Bearish. Go short on a rise
Bank Nifty 50 July futures (44,870)
The Bank Nifty index is trading marginally lower. The index is currently trading at 44,800, down 0.04 per cent. The advances: declines ratio at 6:6 leaves the outlook mixed. Among individual stocks in the index, Bandhan Bank, down over 2 per cent, is the worst performer. Federal Bank, whose share prices are up 2.75 per cent, is the best performing stock in the index.
- July 17, 2023 10:37
Nifty prediction today – July 17, 2023: Index set to appreciate, buy Nifty futures
Nifty 50 (19,630) and Sensex (66,280) have opened the week on the front foot. This is despite the bearish bias exhibited by the Asian equity indices. While ASX 200 (7,300) is flat, Hang Seng (19,210) and KOSPI (2,615) are down 1 and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
Factors supporting the positive bias in the domestic market are the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 which stands at 38/12 and the mid- and small-cap indices, which are in the green.
- July 17, 2023 10:33
Malaysian palm oil exports surge over 15% in July
July 1-15 Malaysian palm oil exports up over 15 per cent. Amspec pegs them 16.7 per cent higher at 510,249 tonnes. ITS estimates them 19.3 per cent higher at 554,054 tonnes.
- July 17, 2023 10:26
Dhaniya, Jeera, and Turmeric futures surge
On NCDEX, the spices complex has turned hot. Dhaniya futures expiring in September are up at ₹7,198 a quintal. Jeera September contracts are ruling at ₹59,290 a quintal. Turmeric December futures have topped ₹13,000 and are ruling at ₹13,434 a quintal.
- July 17, 2023 10:25
MCX update: Gold, silver
On MCX, gold August contracts are trading lower at ₹59,181 per 10 gm. Silver September futures are ruling lower at ₹75,710 a kg.
- July 17, 2023 10:19
Crude oil drops as Chinese GDP numbers disappoint market
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as China’s second-quarter GDP growth was slower than the first quarter of 2023.
At 9.54 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $79.14, down by 0.91 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.65, down by 0.89 per cent.
- July 17, 2023 10:18
Bikaji Foods International – Ready to snack; Initiate with BUY: Axis Capital
Bikaji is a strong play on the fast-growing savory snacks market (₹42,300 crore organised market; ~15% CAGR likely over FY22-26E) and ticks all the right boxes to succeed, including a strong lineage, a diversified portfolio, strategically located manufacturing setup and a strong brand recall (60%+ salience of family packs; lends strong pricing power).
Initiatives to augment capacities (near-completion) and drive distribution expansion coupled with RM tailwinds/PLI benefits are likely to help it sustain a strong growth (16/18/35% volume/revenue/EPS CAGRs over FY23-26E, the highest in our staples coverage) and improvement in RoIC to 25%.
Initiate with BUY and TP of ₹500 based on 46x Jun’25E EPS (superior earnings growth to support premium valuations).
- July 17, 2023 10:15
Market update: Gold, silver slip
Gold slips towards $1,950 an ounce in Asian trade. The yellow metal is down at $1,952.96. Silver is down at $24.818 an ounce.
On MCX, gold August contracts are trading lower at ₹59,181 per 10 gm. Silver September futures are ruling lower at ₹75,710 a kg.
- July 17, 2023 10:15
Stock market report: Nifty, Sensex hit fresh record highs as earnings season kicks off
The domestic share market opened higher to hit fresh all-time highs, aided by broad sectoral gains as earnings began trickling in, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China.
The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.24 per cent to 19,612.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.19 per cent to 66,189.50, as of 9:19 a.m. IST.
- July 17, 2023 10:14
L&T secures orders from UP’s State Water & Sanitation Mission
L&T’s water & effluent treatment business has secured orders from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad. The business also secured order from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for make-up water system & ash disposal cum ash water recirculation system (AWRS) Package at Talcher.
The company’s stock trades ₹2,478on the NSE, up by 0.23%.
- July 17, 2023 10:08
Stock in focus: Suzlon Energy
The stock of Suzlon Energy rises by 2.82% on NSE, trading at ₹18.20. The company had secured an order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy.
The company will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of their S120 – 2.1 MW with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.
- July 17, 2023 10:03
Stock market update at 10.00 am: NSE major gainers and losers
Major gainers:
- Adani Enterprises (+2.73%)
- LTIMindtree (+2.40%)
- Wipro (+2.33%)
- Dr. Reddy’s Labrotories (+1.64%)
Major losers:
- ONGC (-1.15%)
- Hero Motocorp (-0.96%)
- Bharti Airtel (-0.73%)
- HDFC Life (-0.58%)
- July 17, 2023 09:59
Aurobindo’s unit receives EIR classifying it as VAI
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd disclosed in a stock exchange filing that its Unit XIV, FEI 3014477031, located at Plot No 17, E-Bonangi Village, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the facility as ‘Voluntary action indicated’ (VAI).
The USFDA conducted an inspection at the facility in May 2023.
The company’s stock trades at ₹740.95, up by 0.27% on the NSE.
- July 17, 2023 09:57
Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.11 against US dollar in early trade
- July 17, 2023 09:54
Stock in focus: Excel Realty N Infra
The stock of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd rises by 14.29% on NSE, trading at ₹0.40. The company’s 21st AGM will be held on August 7, 2023.
- July 17, 2023 09:50
Proximus Opal Group enters share purchase agreement, promoter to sell 57.6% stake
Promoter To Sell Entire Stake In Co Representing 57.56% Of Expanded Voting Share Cap. Promoter Enters Into Share Purchase Agreement With Proximus Opal Group (For near term market likely to remain focused on open offer)
- July 17, 2023 09:45
Route Mobile jumps by 3.05% on NSE
Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd has issued a public announcement in connection with the open offer made by Proximus Opal together with Proximus, for the acquisition of (1,64,49,633 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each) shares and control over Route Mobile Ltd. The stock of Route Mobile Ltd jumps by 3.05% on NSE, trading at ₹1,674.90.
- July 17, 2023 09:42
Indian shares hit fresh record highs as earnings season kicks off
Indian shares opened higher to hit fresh all-time highs, aided by broad sectoral gains as earnings began trickling in, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China.
The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.24% to 19,612.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.19% to 66,189.50, as of 9:19 a.m. - Reuters
- July 17, 2023 09:39
Top gainers/losers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 17
Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (3.07%); Adani Ports (1.98%); Apollo Hospitals (1.51%); Dr Reddy Laboratories (1.28%)
Top losers: ONGC (-1.54%); TCS (-0.56%); HDFC Bank (-0.52%); Titan (-0/46%)
- July 17, 2023 09:38
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC: Catamaran Ventures LLP (Narayana Murthy) name appears in co shareholding in Q1
- July 17, 2023 09:36
AngelOne slumps over 4.5 per cent in early trade
- July 17, 2023 09:29
Crude Oil Futures decline as China’s Q2 GDP growth disappoints
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as China’s second quarter GDP witnessed only 0.8 per cent growth against 2.2 per cent in the first quarter (January-March).
At 9.19 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $79.19, down by 0.85 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.69, down by 0.84 per cent.
July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6144 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6199, down by 0.89 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6157 as against the previous close of ₹6212, down by 0.89 per cent.
- July 17, 2023 09:18
Asia shares slip as China data underwhelms
Asian shares slipped on Monday as a mixed bag of Chinese economic data were not as bad as some feared, but still fanned market impatience with the lack of major fiscal stimulus from Beijing.
China reported economic growth of 0.8% in the second quarter, above the 0.5% forecasted, while the annual pace slowed more than expected to 6.3%.
Industrial output topped forecasts with a rise of 4.4%, while retail sales missed by a tick at 3.1%. That followed figures out over the weekend showed China’s new home prices were unchanged in June, the weakest result this year. “The data suggests that China’s post-COVID boom is clearly over. The higher-frequency indicators are up from May’s numbers, but still paint a picture of a bleak and faltering recovery and at the same time youth unemployment is hitting record highs,” said CBA economist Carol Kong.
“Markets have already adjusted lower their expectations (for stimulus), and our base case is that there won’t be a substantial package.”
Chinese blue chips were down 1.0%, while the yuan was a fraction lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, though that follows a 5.6% rally last week.
Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday, though futures were trading 0.3% lower. - Reuters
- July 17, 2023 09:16
Hong Kong delays morning trading of stock market due to typhoon Talim
- July 17, 2023 09:14
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 18 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
DCM Shriram Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 897.75
Orient Bell Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 538.5
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 369.5
Precision Camshafts Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 217.3
TTK Healthcare Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1304.65
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.22
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 831.85
- July 17, 2023 09:13
Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on ONGC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 206/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC Bank: Maintain to Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Positive)
MS on DMart: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 3786/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on DMart: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 3700/sh (Neutral)
Citi on JSW energy: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 222/sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Steel: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 110/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 270/sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 280/sh (Negative)
CLSA on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 290/sh (Negative)
- July 17, 2023 09:12
Inox Wind receives ‘A’ Type certificate for 3 MW wind turbine
- July 17, 2023 09:11
Metropolis Q1 Update
+ Core Revenue +12%, Premium wellness +23%
+ Sizeable B2G contract was insourced by Govt, dent on revenue and margins
+ Revenue per test up 3% yoy
+ Gross debt reduces to 67cr (from 79cr Q423)
- July 17, 2023 09:11
F&O BAN
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
MANAPPURAM
PNB
RBLBANK
- July 17, 2023 09:09
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend: Century Textiles and Industries, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lloyds Steels Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery.
Ex-Date AGM: Shoppers Stop.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: PC Jeweler, 63 Moons Technologies.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Genus Power Infrastructures, DCX Systems, EKI Energy Services.
- July 17, 2023 09:09
Bulk Deals
JITF Infralogistics: Cresta Funds sold 1.65 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 588.28 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Bharatbhai Ravatbhai Khachar sold 25 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 34.9 apiece.
Satin Credit Network: SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund sold 18.9 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 178 apiece.
Sportking India: Goel Seema bought 64,000 shares (0.5%) at Rs 825 apiece.
- July 17, 2023 09:08
Block Deals
Patanjali Foods: Fidelity Securities bought a combined 12.8 lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 1155 apiece and HAL Offshore sold 6.28 lakh shares (0.2%) at Rs 1155 apiece among others
- July 17, 2023 09:08
Earnings In Focus
HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Crisil, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Tata Elxsi, Huhtamaki India, Moschip Technologies, Onward Technologies , Tanfac Industries, Tinplate Company of India.
- July 17, 2023 09:08
Tata Steel Long Products (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue from operations rose 21.6% to Rs 3,668.24 crore vs Rs 3,015.81 crore.
Net loss narrowed to Rs 254.18 crore vs Rs 523.88 crore.
- July 17, 2023 09:07
Avenue Supermarts Q1 FY24 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 11,865.44 crore Vs Rs 10,038.07 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 11,923.1 crore)
Net profit up 2% at Rs 658.75 crore Vs Rs 642.93 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 808.25 crore)
EBITDA up 3% to Rs 1035.27 crore Vs Rs 1008.24 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1171.6 crore)
Margins at 8.7% Vs 10% (Bloomberg Estimate: 9.8%)
- July 17, 2023 09:07
Rallis India Q1FY2024 YoY
Revenue from operations fell 9% to Rs 782 crore vs Rs 863 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 856.6 crore)
Ebitda slipped 3% to Rs 110 crore vs Rs 113 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 98.01 crore)
Ebitda margin rose to 14.1% from 13.1%.
Net profit fell 6% to Rs 63 crore vs Rs 67 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 56.13 crore)
- July 17, 2023 09:06
VST Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 333 crore Vs Rs 310 crore
EBITDA fell 14% at Rs 105.35 crore Vs Rs 121.93 crore
EBITDA margin 31.6% Vs 39.3%.
Net profit fell 4% at Rs 83.7 crore Vs Rs 87.14 crore.
- July 17, 2023 09:05
GTPL Hathway Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 774 crore Vs Rs 631 crore
EBITDA fell 1% at Rs 119.65 crore Vs Rs 120.83 crore
EBITDA margin 15.5% Vs 19%
Net profit fell 27% at Rs 35.19 crore Vs Rs 48.21 crore.
- July 17, 2023 09:05
Bandhan Bank Q1FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net Interest Income (NII): Rs 2,490 crore vs Rs 2514 crore.
Net Profit: Rs 721 crore vs Rs 886 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 703.9 crore)
Gross NPAs: 6.76% vs 4.87% (QoQ).
Net NPAs: 2.18% vs 1.17% (QoQ).
- July 17, 2023 09:04
JSW Energy Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY )
Revenue from Operations down 3.25% to Rs 2927.85 crore vs 3026.27 crore.
Ebitda up 19.57% to Rs 1222.08 crore vs Rs 1022 crore.
Ebitda margin up 796 basis points to 41.73% vs 33.77%.
Net Profit down 47.66% to Rs 290.35 crore vs 554.78 crore.
- July 17, 2023 09:04
Metropolis Healthcare Q1FY24 Business Updates (Consolidated, YoY)
Core business revenue grew about 12%
Total revenue from operations stood marginally negative compared to Q1FY23 due to Covid-19 and B2G cobtract.
Core business volume growth stood at about 13%.
Premium welness segment grew by about 23%.
Gross debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 67 crore.
Results Post Market Hours
- July 17, 2023 09:03
Stocks to Watch: Union Bank of India
The central government has nominated Prakash Baliarsingh as Director in place of Arun Kumar Singh on the board of the bank, with immediate effect till further notice.
- July 17, 2023 09:03
Stocks to Watch: Central Bank of India
The central government has nominated Charulatha Kar as Director on the board of Central Bank of India with immediate effect.
- July 17, 2023 09:02
Stocks to Watch: Nestle India
The company received Odisha state government’s approval to set up food processing unit at Mundaamba, Khordha district. It plans an investment of about Rs 894.10 crore.
- July 17, 2023 09:01
Stocks to Watch: Suzlon Energy
The company won an order from Everrenew Energy to supply 48 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.1 MW each in two districts of Tamil Nadu. The project to be commissioned by March 2024.
- July 17, 2023 08:59
Stocks to Watch: Archean Chemical Industries
The company’s Managing Director and Promoter Ranjit Pendurthi has acquired 16.08 lakh equity shares comprising 1.31 % of the paid-up share capital of the company. Post acquisition, total shareholding of the managing director is 22.97 % of the paid-up share capital of the company.
- July 17, 2023 08:58
Stocks to Watch: Som Distilleries and Breweries
The company will consider and approve, on Aug. 5, to issue of up to 2.5 lakh equity shares on a preferential and private placement basis to an identified non-promoter entity
- July 17, 2023 08:56
Stocks to Watch: Devyani International
The NCLT has approved the merger scheme of units Devyani Food Street Private and Devyani Airport Services (Mumbai) with Devyani International.
- July 17, 2023 08:55
Stocks to Watch: JK Lakshmi Cement
JK Lakshmi Cement has made an additional investment in subsidiary company through equity subscription by rights issue. The unit, Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., has allotted 19.45 crore equity shares at a premium of Rs 14 per equity share leading to a total consideration of Rs 350.12 crore. JK Lakshmi Cement’s holding is increased from 72.54% to 75%.
- July 17, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: Ircon International
Ircon has commissioned the first phase upgradation work of railway line from Maho to Omanthai Track Rehabilitation Project from Sri Lanka Railways.
- July 17, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: Punjab National Bank
Uma Sankar has been nominated as a director on the Board of the Bank with immediate effect and until further orders, in place of Anil Kumar Misra.
- July 17, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: SBI
The lender has raised MCLR by 5 bps across tenors. The hike is effective from July 15. The Central Government nominated Ajay Kumar, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India as director on the Central Board of State Bank of India with immediate effect and until further orders.
- July 17, 2023 08:50
Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank
The lender has allotted 3,11,03,96,492 new equity shares of Rs. 1 each of HDFC Bank according to the share exchange ratio of 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC Ltd. The bank’s paid-up share capital will increase from Rs. 559.17 crore to Rs. 753.75 crore post cancellation of promoter holding of 116.46 crore equity shares. HDFC Bank is a now publicly held company following the merger with no clear promoter.
- July 17, 2023 08:49
Nuvama Institutional Equities on Avenue Supermarts
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a muted showing with Q1FY24 EBITDA/PAT coming in 11% below our estimate (10%/7% to consensus). This was again driven by a weak GM of 14.6% (est: 15.5%), down 120bp YoY (pre-covid Q1 average 15.7%) due to the lower mix of General Merchandise & Apparel. Management did make a statement that the mix is improving and trending towards pre- pandemic level, but this quarter’s performance is not an improvement over last. Hence, this remains a concern while we await further clarity. Factoring in the miss, we are adjusting down FY24E PAT by 3%. Rolling over to Q1FY26E and valuing the company at 70x PE yields a revised TP of INR4,015; maintain ‘HOLD’.
- July 17, 2023 08:49
Thangayamyil Jewellery: ex-bonus- 1:1
- July 17, 2023 08:48
Dividend ex-date 17-Jul-23
Century Textiles: Dividend - Rs 5.00; RBL: Dividend - Rs. - 25.00
LAKSELEC: Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.00
MODISONLTD: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
WALCHPF: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
INGERRAND: Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.00
CENTURYTEX: Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.00
LLOYDSTEEL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.10
Ingersoll-Rand: - Dividend - Rs 20
- July 17, 2023 08:47
Motilal Oswal Financial on Avenue Supermarts Q1 results
DMART clocked 19% revenue CAGR over FY20-23 led by 20% footprint additions. Subdued SSSG was mainly due to: 1) the additions of bigger stores over the last couple of years (20% rise in average store size), and 2) weak discretionary demand (share of discretionary items reduced to 23% in FY23 from 27% in FY20). However, despite its weak SSSG, DMART has managed to protect its EBITDA margin at pre-Covid levels, through its strong cost-control measures unlike most other retailers. But, it retained its Buy rating on DMart with a target price of Rs 4,420.
- July 17, 2023 08:46
Concalls as of 07:11 AM Monday 17 July 2023
9:30 AM Rallis
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
11:00 AM CCL Products
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
12:00 PM Steel Str Wheel
Dial: +91 22 6280 1474
4:00 PM Star Housing Fin
No Contact Available
4:00 PM GTPL Hathway
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
4:00 PM Central Bank
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
5:00 PM HDFC Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1329
5:00 PM Vakrangee
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
6:00 PM Just Dial
(Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Webinar:https://tinyurl.com/mr2dr95d
6:00 PM Onward Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
7:00 PM LTIMindtree
(Press Release )
Webinar:https://tinyurl.com/mppcfzry
7:00 PM Tata Elxsi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1194
- July 17, 2023 08:45
HAL, Safran Helicopter form JV for helicopter engine development
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has signed an agreement with Safran Helicopter Engines SAS for setting up the joint venture to carry out business of design, development, certification, production, sale & support of helicopter engines with one of the first opportunities identified as engine for Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) & Deck Baseq Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH) projects.
- July 17, 2023 08:42
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reports robust Q1 performance
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has reported total income of Rs 11,904.18 crore during the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 10,627.18 crore during the period ended March 31, 2023. The company posted net profit of Rs 658.75 crore for the period ended June 30, 2023 ,as against net profit of Rs 460.13 crore for the period ended March 31, 2023.
- July 17, 2023 08:40
Alphageo (India) secures ONGC sontract worth Rs 39.33 crore
Order win to boost Alphageo (India). Alphageo (India) has informed the exchanges that it was in receipt of a contract from ONGC, Dehradun, for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The order is worth Rs 39.33 crore.
- July 17, 2023 08:38
RBI approves second term for B Ramesh Babu as MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank for second term of three years with effect from July 29.
- July 17, 2023 08:34
J&K Bank’s fundraising plans drive focus on stock
Fund raising plans to keep J&K Bank stock in focus. The Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank has approved raising of equity share capital up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches by way of Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/Private Placement/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and Rs 1,000 crore by way of NCDs on a private placement basis preferably towards end of the calendar year 2023.
- July 17, 2023 08:33
AngelOne faces pressure as NSE imposes penalty
AngelOne may come under pressure as it was barred from onboarding sub-brokers for six months. Member and core settlement guarantee fund committee of National Stock Exchange of India Limited has passed an order against AngelOne in respect of an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment. Following this, the NSE has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,66,89,000 and prohibition from onboarding new APs for a period of six months. It has also been directed to conduct inspection of all its APs and submit a report thereof to the satisfaction of the exchange within six months.
- July 17, 2023 08:30
Suzlon Energy bags order for 100 MW wind power project, shares expected to rise
Shares of Suzlon Energy may react positive as the company has secured an order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy. Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of their S120 – 2.1 MW with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.
- July 17, 2023 08:27
M&M partners with NXP Semiconductors to explore electric and connected vehicle technologies
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has signed an MoU with NXP Semiconductors, a leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. With the association, M&M and NXP will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.
- July 17, 2023 08:23
Netweb Technologies’ ₹631 crore IPO opens today, price band set at ₹475-500 per share
The ₹631-crore IPO of Netweb Technologies will open today for public and close on July 19. The price band for the offer has been fixed as ₹475 -500 a share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹206 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 85 lakh equity shares by promoters and selling shareholders who included Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP. Market lot is 30 shares
- July 17, 2023 08:21
Stocks in F&O Ban: 17.07.2023
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
MANAPPURAM
PNB
RBLBANK
- July 17, 2023 08:16
Index Outlook: Nifty50, Sensex likely to continue uptrend
Nifty 50 and Sensex continue to make new highs. The benchmark indices oscillated in a sideways range for most part of last week. But on Friday they gained momentum and rose well to close the week on a strong note. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 were up 1.2 per cent each last week.
The overall outlook remains bullish. Sensex and Nifty have room to rise further and make more new highs going forward. Any intermediate dips will be short-lived. There are supports to limit the downside in the benchmark indices.
- July 17, 2023 08:03
Indian markets likely to continue bull momentum, Sensex and Nifty targets revised upwards
Domestic markets are likely to continue the bull momentum on Monday as well. According to analysts, with foreign institutional investors pouring money into Indian stock markets, there is little doubt about the continuity of the rally. With the strong backing of institutional investors, both domestic and foreign, experts believe that benchmarks Sensex to hit 70,000 and Nifty 20,000 soon.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: FPI flows into India are continuing unabated. The decline in the dollar index to below 100 on Friday, the lowest level in one year, favours emerging markets. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets. The selling in China continues and FPIs were sellers in EMs like Thailand and Vietnam also recently.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.