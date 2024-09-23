September 23, 2024 08:56

Initiate Neutral Call, Target Rs 700

Scalable Model With Domain Expertise & Long-Standing Client Relationships

Co Is Well Positioned To Ride Digital Adoption Wave In Life Sciences Cos

Client Roster Impressive, Sales Engine Geared Towards Large & Emerging Pharma

Strong Management & Ind Analyst Rankings, As Well As Balanced M&A Approach

Expect Co To Deliver 12% USD Rev/18% EPS CAGRs Over FY25-27

Key risks Include, Exposure To Only Life Sciences Vertical,

Key Risks Include, High Top-5 Client Revenue Concentration Of 46%,

Key Risks Include, Use Of $100m Cash With No Stated Dividend Policy, & In-Sourcing

Investec on Glenmark pharma

Initiate a FAST long, TP Rs 1900

Expect both earnings momentum & importantly CF generation to continue aiding ongoing re-rating

Aurangabad facility getting ZERO observations does provide a near-term trigger

trades At 23xSep’26E EPS

CLSA on QSR

Competition In Our Sample Small Towns Remains Intense

Domino’s, McDonald’s Have Lower Share In Incremental Ratings Unlike Local Competitors

Pizza Category Growth Has Improved Since Feb 2024 On Zomato Trends Data

Zomato Trends Data Indicates: Even With Better Growth For Domino’s, It Is Still Losing Share

Prices Have Been Largely Stable With Some Small Increases In Some Cities

Believe Competitive Intensity Remains High In Categories Like Pizzas,Burgers

Maintain Underperform Call On Jubilant FoodWorks & Westlife

Maintain Overperform Call On Restaurant Brands

CITI on Indus Towers

Buy Call, Target Rs 500

SC’s Dismissal Of AGR Petition Has No Immediate Impact on VI’s Cash Flows

Development Could Weigh On Near-Term Stock Sentiment

Recommend Using The Share Price Weakness As An Enhanced Buying Opportunity

See An Attractive Dividend Yield On Offer Of About6-7%

Key To Monitor: Completion Of Voda Idea’s Pending Debt Raise

Key To Monitor: Reiteration Of VI’s Capex Plans

Key To Monitor: Quantum Of Past Dues That VI Repays To Indus In Q2FY25

GS on L&T Fin

Buy Call, Target Rs 202

Mgmt Acknowledged Stress Is Building Up In Industry On MFI & Unsecured Loans

Mgmt Says Co Was Able To See The Risks Early On

Identifying Risks Early On Helped Mgmt Adopt Prudent Measures In Lending

Co Is Now Seeing Better Asset Quality Relative To Industry

Mgmt Maintained Guidance For Delivering 25% Growth

Mgmt Eyes Growth Guidance Of 25% With ROAs/ROEs of 3%/15% Over Next 24 Mths

Growth Guidance Driven By NIMs + Fee In 10.75%-11.25% Range, Opex + Credit Costs <7%

Mgmt Now Has Term Plan Around Building A Cycle-Resilient Retail Loan Book

Cycle-Resilient Retail Loan Book To Be Built Using Technology As Biggest Lever

Technology To Be Used As Biggest Lever Supplemented By Bureau Data & Alternate Data-Sets

Investec on Chola Fin

Upgrade to buy, TP raised to Rs 1850

Weakening vehicle sales should not impact overall growth significantly

Also see it has levers (margin expansion and operating leverage) to maintain RoA/RoE at 2.6% and 20% despite rising credit costs

Investec on Fusion Micro

Downgrade to sell, TP Cut to Rs 300

Board announced a profit warning for Q2, indicating possibility of a credit cost of Rs5bn-Rs5.5bn vs Rs3.5bn in Q1

In addition, co has initiated search for a new MD & CEO Co also plans to raise upto Rs5.5bn via equity

GS on M&M

Buy Call, Target Rs 3,400

XUV700 More Affordable Variants Supporting Profit Growth

BEV Launches To Be Profitable From Day 1

Improving Validation On Inglo EV Platform

Green shoots becoming more visible in rural markets

Tractor Market Setup Looks Better Heading Into H2FY25

Citi on ICICI BK

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,547

Growth Momentum To Sustain Led By Business Banking, MSME, Corporate

Focus On RaROC Continues

Comfortable LCR/LDR At 123%/85%

Range-Bound NIM With Similar Intensity Moderation In Q2

Expect Catch-Up In Deposit Cost To Be Partially Offset By Lower Drag On Interest Reversal

Jefferies on Interglobe Aviation

Buy Call, Target Rs 5,225

Mgmt Discussed Strong Tailwinds For Aviation Growth In India

Mgmt Reiterated Focus On Cost Leadership & Timely Ordering Of The Fleet

Int’l Segment Is A Key Growth Lever With New Fleet, New Routes

Several Digital Initiatives In Play With Focus On Increased Direct Ticket Booking

Several Digital Initiatives In Play With Focus On Launch Of Hotel Booking On Website

Jefferies on Amber Ent.

Buy Call, Target Rs 5,200

Domestic AC Industry Benefited From A Strong Q1 Summer

Domestic AC Industry Likely To Drive +30%YoY Volumes In FY25

In Electronics, ADD Imposition On PCBs Enabled AMBER To Induct New Customers

Mobility Order Book Healthy At `20.7 bn

In FY24-27, Est Margin-Accretive Components CAGR To Outpace That Of AC

Peak Capex Likely Behind Us, And RoCE To Rise To Around 20% By FY26

MS on CONCOR

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,083

Measures Announced To Boost EXIM Trade, Risks CCRI Margins

Railway board & CCRI: Zerocost Storage For Empty Containers For 90 Days

Railway board & CCRI: 50% Reduction In Charges Beyond 90 Days

Railway board & CCRI: Storage & Handling Rates Will Be Reduced From Rs 9,000 To Rs 2,000

Govt Expects These Measures To Significantly Bring Down Shipping Costs

MS on Telecom

July Trends Highlights: Even With Tariff Hikes; Only A Marginal Decline In Ind Subs

Churn In Key Operators Has Benefited BSNL

Reliance Jio Continues To Accelerate Share In Wireline Broadband Led By FWA

Rev Mkt share for Q1F25 Improved For Reliance Jio & Bharti

Jefferies on Telecom

In July’24, Sector’s Active Subs Base Declined By 1.5m MoM

Sector’s Active Subs Base Decline Was Due To Sim Consolidation Post Tariff Hikes

In July’24, VIL Lost 3m Subs & BSNL/ MTNL Gaining 2.9 m subs

4G/5G Subs Additions Were Steady At 5 m

In July’24, Suggests Lower Price Elasticity, With Bharti Gaining Market Share

BSNL/MTNL May Gain Some Share Due To Lower Tariffs

BSNL/MTNL Unlikely To Pose Risks To Mkt Share Trajectory of Bharti/Jio In Medium-term