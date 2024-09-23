Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 September 2024.
- September 23, 2024 16:14
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time closing high levels on strong foreign fund inflows
Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their new record closing high levels on Monday, helped by strong foreign fund inflows and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.
Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 384.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. During the day, it soared 436.22 points, or 0.51 per cent, to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53.
The NSE Nifty rose 148.10 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. During the day, it zoomed 165.05 points, or 0.63 per cent, to reach a new intra-day all-time high of 25,956. - PTI
- September 23, 2024 16:13
Currency market today: Rupee snaps 6-day gaining streak; slips 1 paisa to 83.55 against US dollar
The rupee pared its early gains to close lower by 1 paisa at 83.53 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday, snapping its six-day gaining streak due to a strengthening dollar in overseas markets and an uptick in crude oil prices.
A decline in India’s Services PMI also affected the investor sentiment while gains in domestic equity markets capped losses in the local unit, forex traders said.
- September 23, 2024 15:59
Stock market live today: G R Infraprojects emerges as lowest bidder for ₹903.53 crore Maha Metro project
G R Infraprojects has emerged as Lowest bidder for a tender invited by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Nagpur (Maha Metro). Bid value ₹903.534 crore.
Stock closed flat on the NSE at ₹1,663.
- September 23, 2024 15:55
Share market today: ITCONS secures ₹45 crore technical services contract, stocks surge
ITCONS E-Solutions Limited has announced a significant new contract worth ₹45 crore from Proteam Advisory Solutions LLP. The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Limited were trading at ₹735 up by ₹31 or 4.40 per cent on the BSE today at 2.25 pm.
- September 23, 2024 15:50
Stock market today: MTAR Technologies gets ₹15.4 crore order from DRDL for air-breathing engine technology
MTAR Technologies Limited has received a ₹15.4 crore order from the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) to manufacture and supply full-scale and sub-scale combustors. Today’s order announced aims to develop cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programs.
- September 23, 2024 15:48
Share market news today: Market outlook Dr. Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in
Nifty continued its walk on the upper Bollinger band, showing signs of further upside. On the downside, the support continues to be at the 25500 level in the index. Momentum indicators show signs of continued bullishness, while the ADX DI+ line has started to trend on the upside. The option writer’s data for the present week’s expiry shows increased put writing below the 25900 levels and below strikes, while a strong put writing at 26000 levels in the October expiry, indicating that the index is inching towards the 26000 levels before this week’s expiry.
Bank Nifty is walking on the upper Bollinger band, a sign of continued upside. On the daily chart, momentum indicators are closer to the over-bought zone, which can trigger a caution for new long positions at present levels. The next immediate levels to watch for in Banknifty on the upside are 54500 and 55000. The option writer’s data, for October’s expiry, shows the put strikes below 54000 levels saw an increased writing and short covering in a couple of calls below 54000 levels, indicating bullishness in the index, which corroborates with the view presented above.
- September 23, 2024 15:46
Stock market live news: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Bajaj Auto (3.66%), M&M (3.26%), ONGC (3.06%), Hero Motocorp (2.94%), SBI Life (2.66%)
Top losers:
Eicher Motors (-1.64%), ICICI Bank(-1.23%), Divi’s Lab (-1.19%), Wipro (-1.13%), IndusInd (-1.01%)
- September 23, 2024 15:46
Stock market today: BSE Sensex closed above 84,900 level. The index closed 384.30 pts or 0.45% higher at 84,928.61. Nifty 50 soared to 25,939.05, up by 148.10 pts or 0.57%.
- September 23, 2024 15:36
Stock market live today: Pokarna Ltd announces temporary shutdown of PESL Unit II; shares rise 2.03%
Pokarna Ltd informed that the production line at Unit II of Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, located at Mekaguda, Telangana, will undergo a temporary shutdown from 25th September 2024 to 5th October 2024.
Shares rise 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,106.
- September 23, 2024 15:25
Stock market live today: Moneyboxx Finance has opened a new branch office in Madhya Pradesh.
- September 23, 2024 15:18
Share market live today: Fischer Medical Ventures informed that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name of “FMV HealthCare PTE Ltd. has been incorporated.
- September 23, 2024 15:07
Stock market live news: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
ONGC (3.23%), Bajaj Auto (3.20%), M&M (3.19%), Hero Motocorp(2.64%), SBI (2.55%)
Top losers:
Eicher Motors (-1.63%), Divi’s Lab (-1.31%), ICICI Bank(-1.24%), Tech Mahindra (-1.06%), IndusInd (-0.99%)
- September 23, 2024 15:06
Stock market live today: 2,416 stocks advance, while 1,665 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 23, 2024, were 2,416 against 1,665 stocks that declined, and 120 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,201. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 332, and those that hit a 52-week low was 38.
A total of 437 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 38 in the lower circuit.
- September 23, 2024 15:03
Share market live today: BSE Sensex rose to 84,900.83, trading higher by 356.52 pts or 0.42% as at 2.50 pm, and Nifty 50 soared 139.75 pts or 0.54% to 25,930.70.
- September 23, 2024 14:33
Stock market live today: Nifty PSU Bank stock climbed 3.46% to trade at 6,857.25.
- September 23, 2024 14:32
Share market live updates: Stock in focus: Signet Industries
Signet Industries has been allocated 20,000 hectares of land for the installation of micro-irrigation systems on farmers’ fields by the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project.
Stock jumped 12.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹83.
- September 23, 2024 14:26
Stock market live today: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services board approves ₹1,250 crore NCD issuance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services board has approved the offer and issuance of Non-Convertible debentures on private placement basis for ₹1,250 crore.
Stock surges 3.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹330.85.
- September 23, 2024 14:24
Stock market live news: ITCONS E-Solutions secures order from Proteam Advisory Solutions; stock jumps 4.40%
ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged the new order from Proteam Advisory Solutions LLP for the period of 3 years, aggregate billing for the order is ₹45 Crore and a monthly billing of ₹1.25 crore.
Stock surges 4.40% on the BSE, trading at ₹735.
- September 23, 2024 14:07
Share market live news: Chennai-based realtor Casagrand Premier Builder Limited files DRHP for ₹1,100 crore IPO
Casagrand Premier Builder, the largest developer in the residential sector is a well-known residential brand in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) with a market share of approximately 24% in terms of launches and approximately 20% in terms of demand during the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2024, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share is a mix of fresh issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 100 crore by Promoter Selling Shareholders.
- September 23, 2024 14:06
Stock market live news: Bank of Baroda launches co-branded travel debit card with EaseMyTrip.com
Bank of Baroda in collaboration with EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Co-branded Travel Debit Card.
Easy Trip Planners stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹41.91. Bank of Baroda surged 3.76% to ₹244.35.
- September 23, 2024 14:04
Stock market live news: Advait Infratech subsidiary invests further in TECO 2030 AS
Advait Energy Holdings AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advait Infratech, has made further investment in TECO 2030 AS.
Advait Infratech stock rose 1.81% on the BSE, trading at ₹1,801.
- September 23, 2024 14:01
Share market live today: BSE Sensex stock climbed 263.06 pts or 0.31% to trade at 84,807.37 as at 1.58 pm.
- September 23, 2024 13:57
Stock market live today: Reliance Industries extends deadline for call money payment to October 7
Reliance Industries has extended the deadline for shareholders to pay the call money on partly paid shares to October 7, 2024. Shareholders who do not meet this deadline will be ineligible for the bonus issue.
Shares trade flat on the NSE, trading at ₹2,994.10.
- September 23, 2024 13:55
Share market live today: Top losers of Nifty IT stocks: Tech Mahindra (-1.37%), Infosys (-1.32%), Wipro(-1.17%), HCL Tech (-0.82%)
- September 23, 2024 13:55
Share market live news: Hind Rectifiers stock hits upper circuit
Hind Rectifiers stock locked in upper circuit on the NSE at ₹858.95, higher by 5%. The company has secured order worth over ₹200 crore from Indian Railways.
- September 23, 2024 13:52
Stock market live today: NBCC (India) subsidiary awarded ₹1,261 crore AIIMS Darbhanga project; stock rises 2.09%
HSCC (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of NBCC (India), recently been awarded the Establishment work of AIIMS Darbhanga, Bihar by Ministry of Health and family Welfare, Government of India, amounting ₹1,261 crore.
NBCC stock rose 2.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹177.70.
- September 23, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty realty stocks: Godrej Properties (6.11%), DLF (4.42%), Sobha (2.98%), Oberoi Realty (2.79%), Lodha (2.55%)
- September 23, 2024 13:11
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex climbed 200.28 points or 0.24% to trade at 84,744.59 as at 1.08 pm. Nifty 50 climbed 94.50 pts or 0.37 points to 25,885.45.
- September 23, 2024 13:06
Stock market live updates today: MTAR Technologies receives ₹15.4-crore order for manufacture and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors; shares gain on NSE
MTAR Technologies has received a ₹15.4-crore order for manufacture and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programme. The company will execute the order by September 2025 as per the contract term.
Shares rises 1.53% to trade at ₹1,766.50 on the NSE.
- September 23, 2024 12:57
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty oil & gas stocks: ATGL (5.98%), GAIL (2.91%), Oil India (2.82%), ONGC (2.74%)
- September 23, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: DOMS Industries acquires majority stake in Uniclan Healthcare; stocks trade flat
DOMS Industries Limited, an Indian stationery and art material brand, has acquired a 51.77 per cent equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare Private Limited for ₹54.88 crore. The acquisition announced today makes Uniclan a subsidiary of DOMS and marks the company’s strategic entry into the baby hygiene segment. Read more
- September 23, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: PSP Projects secures orders worth ₹554.92 crore, stocks surge
PSP Projects Limited announced today that it has received work orders valued at ₹554.92 crore, excluding taxes. The shares were trading at ₹693.90 up by ₹20.50 or 3.04 per cent on the NSE today at noon. Read more
- September 23, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Properties stock rallies 5.38% on NSE, trading at ₹3,148.85
- September 23, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates today: Godfrey Phillips India board discusses issuance of bonus shares; stock trades lower on NSE
The board of Godfrey Phillips India has discussed issuance of bonus shares, but noted the need to seek clarification from the Reserve Bank of India regarding the distribution of bonus shares to non-resident shareholders, including those under Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Portfolio Investment.
The Godfrey Phillips India stock trades at ₹7,392.90 on the NSE, lower by 2.70%,
- September 23, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: HFCL shares rise 1.63% on NSE, trading at ₹164.25. Company had signed a strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI)
- September 23, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: Natural Gas: Uptrend resumes. Go long
Natural Gas prices have begun the week on a strong note by rising about 2 per cent. Prior to this rise today, the prices were consolidating for more than a week now. The Natural Gas futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been oscillating in a range of ₹186-₹204 per mmBtu. This range has been broken today. The contract has risen breaking above ₹204 and is currently trading at ₹206 per mmBtu. Read more
- September 23, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: Gujarat Fluorochemicals sheds Inox Wind guarantees, stocks surge
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) announced today that corporate guarantees it extended to Inox Wind Limited (IWL) will be vacated, following IWL’s new consortium agreement with banks led by ICICI Bank. This development is expected to significantly reduce GFL’s contingent liabilities, strengthening its financial position. Read more
- September 23, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has entered into a development pact for an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient with a European entity; stock surges 3.52% on NSE, trading at ₹390.7
- September 23, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty Auto stocks: M&M (2.57%), Bajaj Auto (2.05%), Motherson (1.94%), Bosch (1.58%), Hero Motocorp (1.38%)
- September 23, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: ONGC (3%), M&M (2.82%), SBI (2.75%), BPCL (1.99%), Bajaj Auto (1.92%)
Top losers: ICICI Bank (-1.96%), Eicher Motors (-1.76%), IndusInd (-1.32%), HCL Tech (-1.32%), Tech Mahindra (-1.18%)
- September 23, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 4,085 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on September 23, 2024, 2,332 advanced against 1,592 stocks that declined, and 161 remained unchanged. While 294 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 33 hit a 52-week low.
A total of 355 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 225 in the lower circuit.
- September 23, 2024 12:02
Stock market live updates today: One Point One Solutions expands global reach with major contracts; stocks rally
One Point One Solutions Limited, a Mumbai-based Business Process Management (BPM) company, announced two significant contract wins today marking its expansion into international markets and the healthcare sector. Read more
- September 23, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – September 23, 2024: Bullish. Wait for dips to go long
Bank Nifty index is managing to sustain higher. The index opened higher today and is now trading at 53,910, up 0.21 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 8:4. This can keep the bias positive for the day. Read more
- September 23, 2024 11:58
Stock market live updates today: ATGL shares were up 5.55% to trade at ₹832.45 on the NSE
- September 23, 2024 11:57
Stock market live updates today: Surana Solar gets ₹189-crore project for solar photovoltaic power generating stations in Maharashtra, stocks hits upper circuit on NSE
Surana Solar receives Letter of Award as Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 54 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamanatri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojna 2.0, a scheme launched for implementation of feeder level Solarisation under Component C of the PM-KUSUM Scheme from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (a Maharashtra government undertaking). This project will be located in the state of Maharashtra.
Estimated cost: ₹189 crore
Stock trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹46.48, higher by 4.99%.
- September 23, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates today: Ramco Cements shares up 1.09% at ₹844.45 on the NSE. Company had increased its cement grinding capacity from 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an investment of ₹58 crore
- September 23, 2024 11:35
Stock market live updates today: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd concluded its capital raise of ₹6,437 Crore ($771 million approx.) via QIP. Shares rose 2.14% to trade at ₹207.10 on NSE
- September 23, 2024 11:19
Stock market live today: PSP Projects secures ₹554.92 crore work orders; shares jump 4.71%
PSP Projects is in receipt of Work Orders worth ₹554.92 crore:
1. Construction of Gold Stone Hotel and Commercial Towers at Bangalore, Karnataka worth ₹389.29 Crore (excl. GST) in Institutional Category. The projects are to be completed within a period of 22 months and 16 months respectively.
2. Construction Residential Towers in Ahmedabad worth ₹165.04 crore
Shares surge 4.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹705.15.
- September 23, 2024 11:07
Stock market live news: Here are top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks
Top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:
Canara Bank (3.26%), Indian Bank (3.25%), Bank of Maharashtra (2.59%), Bank of Baroda (2.59%), Central Bank of India (2.51%), SBI (2.16%)
- September 23, 2024 11:05
Share market live today: Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.15% to trade at 6,770.20.
- September 23, 2024 10:59
Stock market live updates today: Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.46 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee entered its third week of rally and appreciated 6 paise to 83.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive momentum in domestic equity markets amid a massive inflow of foreign funds. Read more
- September 23, 2024 10:57
Stock market live updates today: Inox Wind secures ₹2,200 crore facility from bank consortium, stocks acutely surge
Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has signed a consortium agreement with a group of 10 banks for facilities worth approximately ₹2,200 crore. The consortium, led by ICICI Bank, includes several private and foreign banks. The agreement, announced today, is primarily for non-fund-based limits such as bank guarantees and letters of credit. Read more
- September 23, 2024 10:54
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – September 23, 2024: Resistance ahead. Avoid fresh long positions
Nifty 50 has begun the week on a positive note. The index opened with a gap-up at 25,872 and has risen from there. It is currently trading at 25,908, up 0.45 per cent. The advance/declines ratio is at 36:14. This is positive. Read more
- September 23, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates: Ipca Laboratories to consider integration of generics business of Bayshore Pharma into Unichem Pharmaceuticals ; Ipca Laboratories stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,444.10
Ipca Laboratories board to consider integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market of Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC (wholly owned step-down subsidiary) into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the company’s subsidiary) so as to consolidate all the Ipca Group’s USA generics formulations business under one entity.
Ipca Laboratories stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,444.10.
- September 23, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: Dreamfolks Services “resolves integration issue at Adani Airports for acceptance of all cards at the lounges moving forward.” Stock trades flat on NSE at ₹499.5
- September 23, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates today: DOMS Industries completes investment to acquire 51.77% equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare; stock rises 1.37% on NSE at ₹2,736.20
DOMS Industries Ltd has completion its investment to acquire a 51.77% equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a producer of baby diapers, wipes, and other baby hygiene products.
DOMS Industries stock rose 1.37% on the NSE at ₹2,736.20.
- September 23, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: BHEL shares rise 1.97% on NSE, trading at ₹271.40, after being awarded a ₹6,100-crore 800 MW thermal power project from NTPC; NTPC shares up 1.43% at ₹430
- September 23, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel shares trade flat on NSE at ₹153.32; company had commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, Odisha
- September 23, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today: Spicejet shares rally 7.26% on NSE, trading at ₹70.96
Spicejet shares rallied 7.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.96. The board had approved allotment of 48.7 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at ₹61.60 a share and raised ₹2,999.99 crore.
- September 23, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd inaugurates marketing office at Nehru Place, New Delhi; shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹23.65
- September 23, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates today: Fortis Healthcare has appointed Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman with effect from October 1, 2024
- September 23, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates today: KBC International, Ghana, ties up with Liberia SEZ for development of residential complexes; KBC Global stock trades at ₹1.99 on NSE
KBC International Ltd, Ghana and Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority have entered into an MoU for construction and development of residential building complexes, low-cost housing and commercial space in SEZ at an estimated cost of $12.5 million. The project will commence from Q2,2025 and is expected to be completed in three calendar years. KBC Global stock trades at ₹1.99 on NSE
- September 23, 2024 10:06
- September 23, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Corporate Action Sept 23 Ex Date
Aarnav Fashions Ltd
23 Sep 2024
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Aartech Solonics Ltd
23 Sep 2024
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
Advait Infratech Ltd
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Amba Enterprises Ltd
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
23-Sep-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
LGBBROSLTD\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
ORISSAMINE\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009
\u0009 \u0009
Stock under F&O ban on NSE
23-Sep-24
1 AARTIIND
2 BIOCON
3 CHAMBLFERT
4 GNFC
5 GRANULES
6 LICHSGFIN
7 NATIONALUM
8 OFSS
9 PNB
10 RBLBANK
11 SAIL
- September 23, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: JSW Infrastructure takes delivery of a dredger from the Netherlands-based IHC Dredging; shares up 2.10% at ₹343.45 on NSE
- September 23, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea shares surge after concluding deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung
Track the Vodafone Idea share price movement live here
- September 23, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea shares locked in upper circuit trading at ₹11.51, higher by 9.93 per cent on NSE
- September 23, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power shares surge 4.98% to trade at ₹38.15 on NSE
- September 23, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: One Point One Solutions Ltd in contract with US-based telehealth company; shares climb 2.83% to trade at ₹71.66 on NSE
- September 23, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates today: Gujarat Fluorochemicals gets intimation from Inox Wind on inking pact for banking facilities; stock rises over 1%
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL) has received an intimation from Inox Wind Ltd. (IWL) on signing a consortium agreement for its banking facilities, between IWL and a group of banks led by ICICI Bank.
GFL stock rose 1.61% to trade at ₹4,308.90
- September 23, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,003 crore Shares trade flat on NSE at ₹946.90
- September 23, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Inox Wind signs a consortium agreement with banks for ₹2,200 crore facilities, Inox Wind shares up 1.05% at ₹257 on the NSE
- September 23, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: M&M (2.10%), Bharti Airtel (1.89%), Shriram Finance (1.85%), Divi’s Lab (1.59%), Bajaj Auto (1.41%)
Top losers: ICICI bank (-1%), Hindalco (-0.76%), HCL Tech (-0.37%), LTIMindtree (-0.28%), JSW Steel (-0.25%)
- September 23, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Sensex and Nifty open firm. At 9:25 am, Sensex was at 84,762.20, up 217.89 points or 0.26% firmer. Nifty was at 25,903.20, up 112.25 points or 0.44% higher
- September 23, 2024 08:56
Stock market live updates today: Nomura On Indegene
Initiate Neutral Call, Target Rs 700
Scalable Model With Domain Expertise & Long-Standing Client Relationships
Co Is Well Positioned To Ride Digital Adoption Wave In Life Sciences Cos
Client Roster Impressive, Sales Engine Geared Towards Large & Emerging Pharma
Strong Management & Ind Analyst Rankings, As Well As Balanced M&A Approach
Expect Co To Deliver 12% USD Rev/18% EPS CAGRs Over FY25-27
Key risks Include, Exposure To Only Life Sciences Vertical,
Key Risks Include, High Top-5 Client Revenue Concentration Of 46%,
Key Risks Include, Use Of $100m Cash With No Stated Dividend Policy, & In-Sourcing
Investec on Glenmark pharma
Initiate a FAST long, TP Rs 1900
Expect both earnings momentum & importantly CF generation to continue aiding ongoing re-rating
Aurangabad facility getting ZERO observations does provide a near-term trigger
trades At 23xSep’26E EPS
CLSA on QSR
Competition In Our Sample Small Towns Remains Intense
Domino’s, McDonald’s Have Lower Share In Incremental Ratings Unlike Local Competitors
Pizza Category Growth Has Improved Since Feb 2024 On Zomato Trends Data
Zomato Trends Data Indicates: Even With Better Growth For Domino’s, It Is Still Losing Share
Prices Have Been Largely Stable With Some Small Increases In Some Cities
Believe Competitive Intensity Remains High In Categories Like Pizzas,Burgers
Maintain Underperform Call On Jubilant FoodWorks & Westlife
Maintain Overperform Call On Restaurant Brands
CITI on Indus Towers
Buy Call, Target Rs 500
SC’s Dismissal Of AGR Petition Has No Immediate Impact on VI’s Cash Flows
Development Could Weigh On Near-Term Stock Sentiment
Recommend Using The Share Price Weakness As An Enhanced Buying Opportunity
See An Attractive Dividend Yield On Offer Of About6-7%
Key To Monitor: Completion Of Voda Idea’s Pending Debt Raise
Key To Monitor: Reiteration Of VI’s Capex Plans
Key To Monitor: Quantum Of Past Dues That VI Repays To Indus In Q2FY25
GS on L&T Fin
Buy Call, Target Rs 202
Mgmt Acknowledged Stress Is Building Up In Industry On MFI & Unsecured Loans
Mgmt Says Co Was Able To See The Risks Early On
Identifying Risks Early On Helped Mgmt Adopt Prudent Measures In Lending
Co Is Now Seeing Better Asset Quality Relative To Industry
Mgmt Maintained Guidance For Delivering 25% Growth
Mgmt Eyes Growth Guidance Of 25% With ROAs/ROEs of 3%/15% Over Next 24 Mths
Growth Guidance Driven By NIMs + Fee In 10.75%-11.25% Range, Opex + Credit Costs <7%
Mgmt Now Has Term Plan Around Building A Cycle-Resilient Retail Loan Book
Cycle-Resilient Retail Loan Book To Be Built Using Technology As Biggest Lever
Technology To Be Used As Biggest Lever Supplemented By Bureau Data & Alternate Data-Sets
Investec on Chola Fin
Upgrade to buy, TP raised to Rs 1850
Weakening vehicle sales should not impact overall growth significantly
Also see it has levers (margin expansion and operating leverage) to maintain RoA/RoE at 2.6% and 20% despite rising credit costs
Investec on Fusion Micro
Downgrade to sell, TP Cut to Rs 300
Board announced a profit warning for Q2, indicating possibility of a credit cost of Rs5bn-Rs5.5bn vs Rs3.5bn in Q1
In addition, co has initiated search for a new MD & CEO Co also plans to raise upto Rs5.5bn via equity
GS on M&M
Buy Call, Target Rs 3,400
XUV700 More Affordable Variants Supporting Profit Growth
BEV Launches To Be Profitable From Day 1
Improving Validation On Inglo EV Platform
Green shoots becoming more visible in rural markets
Tractor Market Setup Looks Better Heading Into H2FY25
Citi on ICICI BK
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,547
Growth Momentum To Sustain Led By Business Banking, MSME, Corporate
Focus On RaROC Continues
Comfortable LCR/LDR At 123%/85%
Range-Bound NIM With Similar Intensity Moderation In Q2
Expect Catch-Up In Deposit Cost To Be Partially Offset By Lower Drag On Interest Reversal
Jefferies on Interglobe Aviation
Buy Call, Target Rs 5,225
Mgmt Discussed Strong Tailwinds For Aviation Growth In India
Mgmt Reiterated Focus On Cost Leadership & Timely Ordering Of The Fleet
Int’l Segment Is A Key Growth Lever With New Fleet, New Routes
Several Digital Initiatives In Play With Focus On Increased Direct Ticket Booking
Several Digital Initiatives In Play With Focus On Launch Of Hotel Booking On Website
Jefferies on Amber Ent.
Buy Call, Target Rs 5,200
Domestic AC Industry Benefited From A Strong Q1 Summer
Domestic AC Industry Likely To Drive +30%YoY Volumes In FY25
In Electronics, ADD Imposition On PCBs Enabled AMBER To Induct New Customers
Mobility Order Book Healthy At `20.7 bn
In FY24-27, Est Margin-Accretive Components CAGR To Outpace That Of AC
Peak Capex Likely Behind Us, And RoCE To Rise To Around 20% By FY26
MS on CONCOR
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,083
Measures Announced To Boost EXIM Trade, Risks CCRI Margins
Railway board & CCRI: Zerocost Storage For Empty Containers For 90 Days
Railway board & CCRI: 50% Reduction In Charges Beyond 90 Days
Railway board & CCRI: Storage & Handling Rates Will Be Reduced From Rs 9,000 To Rs 2,000
Govt Expects These Measures To Significantly Bring Down Shipping Costs
MS on Telecom
July Trends Highlights: Even With Tariff Hikes; Only A Marginal Decline In Ind Subs
Churn In Key Operators Has Benefited BSNL
Reliance Jio Continues To Accelerate Share In Wireline Broadband Led By FWA
Rev Mkt share for Q1F25 Improved For Reliance Jio & Bharti
Jefferies on Telecom
In July’24, Sector’s Active Subs Base Declined By 1.5m MoM
Sector’s Active Subs Base Decline Was Due To Sim Consolidation Post Tariff Hikes
In July’24, VIL Lost 3m Subs & BSNL/ MTNL Gaining 2.9 m subs
4G/5G Subs Additions Were Steady At 5 m
In July’24, Suggests Lower Price Elasticity, With Bharti Gaining Market Share
BSNL/MTNL May Gain Some Share Due To Lower Tariffs
BSNL/MTNL Unlikely To Pose Risks To Mkt Share Trajectory of Bharti/Jio In Medium-term
- September 23, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Treasury yields mildly higher
Treasury yields are mildly higher (as against same time Friday), in absence of fresh cues. India rates were steady on Friday, with uncertainty around FOMC meeting outcome behind us.
Domestic liquidity conditions have tightened after monthly GST and quarterly advance tax payments. Conditions should ease this week with no Tbill supply as well as ahead of month end GOI spends.
Cues to look out for this week:
Monday - US (S&P global) and India (HSBC)
flash manufacturing and services PMIs.
Tuesday - US house price index and Conference board consumer confidence.
Wednesday- US new home sales.
Thursday - US durable goods orders, final estimate of GDP and weekly jobless claims. Fed chair Powell is scheduled to speak.
Friday - US personal income, spending, PCE and core PCE inflation (for Aug) as well as inflation expectations from the University of Michigan.
- September 23, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: ASM GSM Regulation Update
All PSU stocks can be part of LT-ASM, ST-ASM, ESM, GSM. They were excluded till now as per exchange surveillance criteria. Seven Companies added in ASM list and 100 percent margin applicable in MTF.
1) HUDCO
2) IFCI
3) IREDA
4) NBCC
5) OILIND
6) RVNL
7) COCHINSHIP
- September 23, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Jefferies on Amber Ent: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5200/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5225/Sh (Positive)
GS on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3400/Sh (Positive)
Citi on ICICI Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1547/Sh from Rs 1464/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Glenmark: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Positive)
Incred on Ugro: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 350/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Chola Fin: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1850/Sh (Positive)
GS on L&T FH: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 202/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Indegene: Imitate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 700/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Concor: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1083/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Telecom: July Trends Highlights: Even With Tariff Hikes; Only A Marginal Decline In Ind Subs (Neutral)
Jefferies on Telecom: In July’24, Sector’s Active Subs Base Declined By 1.5m MoM (Neutral)
CLSA on Urban Consumption: A cursory look at sales of QSRs and FMCG companies suggests tepid consumption patterns (Neutral)
JPMorgan India Strategy: Time for tactical caution in Small and Mid-Caps (Neutral)
Investec on Fusion Micro: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 300/Sh (Negative)
- September 23, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: FPIs begin to take big bite of Indian equities post US fed rate cut
Buoyed by US Federal Reserve’s half a percentage point cut in benchmark interest rates, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned aggressive buyers this past week, pumping in about ₹11, 500 crore in Indian equities in five trading sessions.
This took the net inflows for this month to ₹33,691 crore as of September 20. This was higher than the net monthly flows in six out of eight previous months in the current calendar year. Read more
- September 23, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty to open flat-to-positive on Monday
Stock markets are expected to open on a positive note on Monday, signals from trading at Gift City suggest. Domestic markets are expected to maintain the momentum, as foreign portfolio investors stepped up their investments post the US Fed Reserve rate cut. Nifty futures at Gift City are ruling at 25,905, as against the Nifty (Sept) futures value of 25,790 and October futures value of 25,900. Read more
- September 23, 2024 08:16
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 23, 2024
Vodafone Idea has concluded a ₹30,000-crore ($3.6 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over three years. The deal marks the first step towards the roll-out of the company’s three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
BHEL: Company bags order worth Rs 6,100 cr from NTPC to set up for 800 MW Sipat Supercritical Thermal Power Project (Positive)
Hind Rectifiers: Company bags order worth more than ₹200 crore from the Indian railways. (Positive)
Bikaji Foods: Ministry of corporate affairs approved incorporation of Bikaji foods retail (Positive)
Jupiter Wagons: Company expects to achieve a revenue of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 cr from its wheelset business by the end of FY27. (Positive)
Tata Steel: Company commissions India’s largest blast furnace at kalinganagar, crude steel capacity at kalinganagar to expand from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. (Positive)
Global Health: Company has had its credit rating outlook revised to ‘Positive’ by CRISIL Ratings (Positive)
IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank has secured approval from the RBI for the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. (Positive)
Dr. Reddy’s: USFDA completed a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at R&D centre in BACHUPALLY, Hyderabad. (Positive)
HDFC Bank: Company unit HDB Finance OKs IPO including Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue, offer for sale. (Positive)
India Glycols: Company Tie-Up with Amrut Distilleries Private Limited (Positive)
Adani Total Gas: Company secures largest global financing in the city gas distribution business, financing will accelerate ATGL’S CGD network infrastructure development program (Positive)
Matrimony: Company plans to launch a new line of business in area of jobs called manyjob, manyjobs will focus exclusively on grey-collar jobs market (Positive)
Asian Energy: Company received an order from ONGC, barring the company from participating in tenders for two years starting 20.9.2024. (Positive)
Piccadily Agro: Company says indri single malt Indian whisky debuts on shelves of premium TESCO stores in England (Positive)
Glenmark Pharma: USFDA has issued form 483 with zero observations after an inspection at the Company’s formulation manufacturing facility. (Positive)
Emerald Finance: Company has partnered with KPS Educational Society to offer its Early-Wage-Access program to the school’s employees. (Positive)
Allied Blenders: MD alok gupta says Company is targeting double-digit growth in revenue in the current financial year after clearing out all its debts (Positive)
KEC International: Company has now won nearly 70% of the total orders it received in FY24 (Positive)
BFC Finance: Credit rating of long term fund based term loans upgraded by ICRA to AA- from A+ (Positive)
KEI Industries: Successfully commenced commercial production of LV/MV cables in new plant in Rajasthan (Positive)
HFCL: Company to develop and supply critical sub-systems to General Atomics (Positive)
Som Distilleries: Infomerics ratings upgrades bank loan ratings to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’ (Positive)
Artson: Company has received Letter of Award of Rs 33.33 Crores (Positive)
ONGC: Company signs Non-Associated Gas deal in Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG), Azerbaijan (Positive)
VVIP Infratech: Company has recently been awarded two tenders in the Electrical and Sewer Treatment Plant/Sewer Network Segment in the state of Uttarakhand cumulatively amounting to Rs. 188.29 Cr (Positive)
Aster DM Healthcare: Company enters into Lease Agreement with Aparna Constructions and Estates for setting up new Aster Woman and Children Hospital in Hyderabad (Positive)
Avalon Technologies: Company’s CFO, Mr. RM Subramanian, has resigned (Neutral)
Astra Zeneca: Company received a final assessment order for the assessment year 2021-22 with adjustments on legacy transfer pricing and corporate tax issues, totaling Rs. 14.08 Cr. (Neutral)
Ramco Cements: Company’s s Total Cement Grinding Capacity Has Increased By 0.9 MTPA, From 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an Aggregate Investment of Rs.58 Crores (Neutral)
Mankind Pharma: Company board approves fund raise worth Rs 100 billion via issue of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (Neutral)
GMR Airports: Company has encumbered 66.07% of its promoter shareholding for a total of Rs. 75 crore from SKS Fincap Private Limited. (Neutral)
Bharat Dynamics: Company has appointed Shri D V Srinivas as Director on the Board, effective 20 September 2024. (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company has extended the deadline for payment of unpaid call money for holders of partly paid-up equity shares to October 7, 2024. (Neutral)
Brainbees Solutions: Company unit has made further investments of Rs 205 million in JW brands (Neutral)
Godfrey Phillips: Company needs RBI clarification on bonus issue to the non-resident shareholders (Neutral)
SpiceJet: Board greenlights 48.7 crore share QIP allotment at ₹61.60 per share (Neutral)
RITES: Company’s board allots bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (Neutral)
Indian Bank: Board to consider proposal for additional fund raising on September 26 (Neutral)
Vodafone Idea: Company has concluded a mega $3.6 billion (Rs 300 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung (Neutral)
Brainbees: Invests Rs 5.9 cr in a step-down subsidiary for 22.5% stake (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company extends the deadline for paying call money on partly paid shares to October 7, 2024 (Neutral)
Aarti Drugs: Company has received 7 observations from the US FDA after an inspection of its API manufacturing facility. None of the observations were related to data integrity. (Negative)
- September 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today:〽arket 〽⭕⭕D as on 2️⃣0️⃣➖0️⃣9️⃣➖2️⃣4️⃣ provisional @ 8:10 pm
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E 24 80) + 1,360 (84,544) ↗️😊
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E 44 10) + 211 (17,005) ↗️😊
BSE small cap-250 (P/E 34.73) + 61 (7,460) 🔼🙂
Nifty-50 (P/E - 23.98) + 375 (25,791) ↗️😊
Bank Nifty (P/E - 15.61) + 756 (53,793) ↗️😊
India VIX + 0.32 (12.79) 🔼🙁
Fii Cash + 14,064 Crs 😀
Dii Cash - 4,427 Crs ☹️
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 102.36) YTM 6.7597 % 🔼😑
Call 6.69 % (6.65 %) 🔼😕
TREP 6.59 % (6.46 %) ↗️☹️
REPO 6.68 % (6.68 %) ↔️😶
BrntCrude 74.34 $/brl ₹. 5,937 🔽
Gold Comex 2,614 $/oz ₹/10 gms 73,941 🔼
Silver Comex 31.30 $/oz 90,158 ₹/kg 🔼
$/₹ 83.501 🔼🫤
€/₹ 93.093 🔼😐
£/₹ 110.97 🔽😑
Data Compiled by: - Hitesh R. Pujara
(Not Responsible for Any Error)
Baltic Dry Fright index (Previous Day) + 86 (1,976) ↗️
DJIA Future - 51 (41,975) 🔽😕
US Tech 100 Future - 64 (19,773) 🔽🙁
GIFT Nifty - 14 (25,827) 🔽
- September 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 23 Sep’24 to 27 Sep’24
- September 23, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 23, 2024: Aptus Value Housing Finance India
- September 23, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* OFSS
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
- September 23, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 23.09.2024
Japan @ Market Holiday
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.7 versus Previous: 57.5)
13:30 EURO Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.7 versus Previous: 45.8)
14:30 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 52.3 versus Previous: 52.5)
17:30 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
19:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.6 versus Previous: 47.9)
22:30 U.S. FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
- September 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today:
Upcoming/on-going IPO for the week (Mainboard)
➡️Manna Finance Ltd
Date - 23 to 25 September
IPO Price - ₹114 to ₹120
Lot size - 125
Issue Size - ₹150.84 crore
Fresh issue : 100%, Offer for sale : Nil
Listing date - 30 September
GMP - ₹69
➡️KNR Heat Exchanger
Date - 25 to 27 September
IPO Price - ₹209 to ₹220
Lot size - 65
Issue Size - ₹341.95 crore
Fresh issue : 100%, Offer for sale : Nil
Listing date - 30 September
GMP - ₹223
Listings this week -
Norther Arc Capital - 24 September, Tuesday
Arkade Developers LtD - 24 September, Tuesday
Western Carriers - 24 September, Tuesday
- September 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:36 PM Friday 20 September 2024
Dodla Dairy: Sunil Reddy Dodla, MD
Value-Added Products As A Percentage Of Our Revenue Will Increase: Dodla Dairy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IgHqPoJ4jE
HUDCO: Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD
Lot Of Demand For PM Awas Yojana, Potential Capex Under The Scheme Is Rs 13 Lk Cr: HUDCO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aHzecsdixI
Jana Small Fin: Ajay Kanwal, MD
New Deposit Drive Launch Aims At Plugging All Gaps In Short-Term Deposits: Jana SFB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NnS6MzsEeY
Muthoot Finance: George Muthoot Alexander, MD
Muthoot Finance: RBI Lifts Restrictions On Gold Loan Biz, What’s The Future Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh5tbUiutDI
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Freedom And Chetak Have Gained Enormous Traction: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=st_Mi1E1lbE
Ceat: Arnab Banerjee, ED
Understanding Tyre Industry Trends With CEAT: Rubber Price Analysis, Price Hikes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_wU7a6xmuM
Firstsource Sol: Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman
After US & UK, Australia Will Be The Third Largest Market For FirstSource: Sanjiv Goenka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O15H7HcNrkc
Heritage Foods : Srideep M Kesavan, CEO
Ice Cream Biz Is Currently ?100 Cr, Can Be ?600-700 Cr In 4-5 Years: Heritage Foods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr7yjjlTTfw
Capri Global: Rajesh Sharma, MD
Capri Global Capital: Strategies For MSME Segment, Factor Driving AUM Growth & FY25 Business Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWE-2emTU-I
Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD
Nazara Tech: Raises ?900 Cr Via Preferential Issue, Synergies From ‘Absolute Sports’ Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYIogmmv1ec
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 23, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: RBI BULLETIN - HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION POISED TO GROW FASTER IN Q2
RBI BULLETIN - HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION POISED TO GROW FASTER IN Q2 AS HEADLINE INFLATION EASES || RBI BULLETIN: REVIVAL OF RURAL DEMAND ALREADY TAKING HOLD
RBI BULLETIN: FOOD PRICE VOLATILITY REMAINS A CONTINGENT RISK || RBI BULLETIN: DEEP, WELL-FUNCTIONING CAPITAL & INSURANCE MARKETS ESSENTIAL FOR LONG-TERM GREEN FUNDING
RBI BULLETIN: GAP BETWEEN CREDIT AND DEPOSIT GROWTH BEGINNING TO NARROW || RBI BULLETIN: MICROFINANCE FIRMS FACING SOME ASSET QUALITY ISSUES, WARRANTS SLOWING DOWN LOAN GROWTH PACE
RBI BULLETIN: NON-BANK LENDERS NEED TO REMAIN MINDFUL OF EVOLVING FINANCIAL LANDSCAPE, CYBER-SECURITY, CLIMATE RISKS || RBI BULLETIN: NON-BANK LENDERS NEED TO PROACTIVELY IDENTIFY & MANAGE RISKS, BOLSTER ASSURANCE FUNCTIONS
- September 23, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
20 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 191597.71 + 11400.64 Total: 202998.35
F&O Volume: 1045447.51 + 56416758.43 Total: 57462205.94
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +14064.05
(59452.33 - 45388.28)
DII: NET SELL: -4427.08
(16987.42 - 21414.5)
- September 23, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: InGovern raises concern as Religare Enterprises puts off AGM
InGovern, a proxy advisory firm, has raised concern over Religare Enterprises’ decision to postpone AGM to December without a clear rationale.
The postponement of Religare’s Annual General Meeting raises significant concerns around governance, shareholder rights, and the overall stability of the company. The decision has left shareholders feeling uneasy, prompting discussions about potential actions they may take in response, it said. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Marico focusing on scale, innovations to double food biz by FY27
FMCG major Marico is looking to scale up its presence in existing categories and also leveraging innovations as it aims to double its food business by FY27. The company expects to grow the food business at 20-25 per cent CAGR. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Axis Finance, IDBI Bank & IDBI Trusteeship withdraw their petitions against Zee-Sony merger at NCLAT
Axis Finance, IDBI Bank and IDBI Trusteeship Services have withdrawn their petitions before the appellate tribunal NCLAT filed against the NCLT order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Aptus Value Housing Finance India (₹360.70): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is gaining momentum. The stock surged over 15 per cent last week, taking the share price well above the ₹350-₹355 resistance zone. This ₹355-₹350 region will now act as a good support zone. Moving average cross-overs on both the daily and weekly charts strengthens the bullish case. It indicates that the downside could be limited. Aptus Value Housing Finance India’s share price can rise to ₹385 in the next few weeks. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: GoM on GST rate rationalisation to meet on September 25 to discuss slab, rate tweaks
The ministerial panel on GST rate rationalisation will meet on September 25 and is expected to discuss tweaking of tax slabs and rates.
“The meeting of the GoM on rate rationalisation is scheduled for September 25 in Goa,” an official told PTI. The six-member Group of Minister (GoM) under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, last met on August 22 and had submitted a status report to the GST Council on September 9.
- September 23, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: India to clock 7% growth in FY25 despite headwinds: Deloitte
India continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global outlook and the country could clock a 7 per cent growth in the current fiscal despite the headwinds, Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty has said. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea places $3.6 bn network equipment order with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung
Vodafone Idea has concluded a mega $3.6 billion (~₹30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, for the supply of network equipment over three years. The deal marks the first step towards the rollout of the company’s transformative three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion. The moves come just days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea to review the order on AGR payments. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: GST Council discussing compensation cess, rate rationalisation: FM
The GST Council is discussing is seriously discussing rationalisation, going through GST rates “item by item”, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an interaction with the journalists of The Hindu group of publications, on Saturday. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Rally gathers pace
Sensex and Nifty 50 remained stable almost all through last week before the surge gathered momentum on Friday. The Nifty Bank index, on the other hand, remained strong and moved up consistently all through the week. The index surged over 3 per cent last week and outperforming the Sensex and Nifty. The strong rise last week indicates the strength in the market. That leaves the overall bullish outlook intact. Read more
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.