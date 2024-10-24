October 24, 2024 07:05

AARTIDRUGS, ACC, APCOTEXIND, ATFL, ATGL, AWL, BIKAJI, CASTROLIND, CHALET, CIEINDIA, COLPAL, COROMANDEL, CSBBANK, CYIENT, DCBBANK, DIXON, EFCIL, FINPIPE, GLS, GMRINFRA, GODIGIT, GODREJCP, GRAUWEIL, HOMEFIRST, IEX, INDOCO, INDUSINDBK, ITC, IXIGO, JSWENERGY, LAURUSLABS, LTFOODS, MANBA, MGL, MOSCHIP, NAM-INDIA, NTPC, OFSS, PATANJALI, PETRONET, PNBGILTS, PNBHOUSING, PRIVISCL, RADICO, RKFORGE, RRKABEL, SANGHIIND, SHILCTECH, STAR, TCI, TTML, UBL, UJJIVANSFB, V2RETAIL, VSTIND, WESTLIFE

ACC

* Revenue expected at Rs 4249 crore versus Rs 4434 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 549 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.87% versus 12.39%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 387 crore

AWL

* Revenue expected at Rs 14320 crore versus Rs 12267 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 90 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.40% versus 0.73%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 303 crore versus Rs -184 crore

CASTROLIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 1244 crore versus Rs 1182 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 268 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.39% versus 22.70%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 194 crore

COLPAL

* Revenue expected at Rs 1634 crore versus Rs 1462 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 482 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.23% versus 32.97%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 340 crore

COROMANDEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 6505 crore versus Rs 6988 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1058 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.05% versus 15.15%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 628 crore versus Rs 756 crore

GMRINFRA

* Revenue expected at Rs 2460 crore versus Rs 1588 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 862 crore versus Rs 472 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 35.04 % versus 29.76%

DIXON

* Revenue expected at Rs 9245 crore versus Rs 4943 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 198 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 3.86% versus 4.02%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 107 crore

GODREJCP

* Revenue expected at Rs 3600 crore versus Rs 2168 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 738 crore versus Rs 557 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.5% versus 25.71%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 445 crore

IEX

* Revenue expected at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 108 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 91 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 82.44% versus 84.73%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86 crore

INDUSINDBK

* NII expected at Rs 5535 crore versus Rs 5076 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 3984 crore versus Rs 3908 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 49.79% versus 53.12%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2136 crore versus Rs 2202 crore

ITC

* Revenue expected at Rs 18051 crore versus Rs 17774 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6315 crore versus Rs 6454 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 34.98% versus 36.31%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4942 crore versus Rs 4898 crore

JSWENERGY

* Revenue expected at Rs 3520 crore versus Rs 3259 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1866 crore versus Rs 1886 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 53.01% versus 57.87%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 850 crore

LAURUSLABS

* Revenue expected at Rs 1275 crore versus Rs 1224 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 187 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.86% versus 15.34%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 36 crore

NTPC

* Revenue expected at Rs 47366 crore versus 44983 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 12931 crore versus Rs 12680 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.30% versus 28.19%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4868 crore versus Rs 4614 crore

PETRONET

* Revenue expected at Rs 12563 crore versus Rs 12532 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1329 crore versus Rs 1214 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.57% versus 9.69%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 876 crore versus Rs 851 crore

PNBHOUSING

* NII expected at Rs 668 crore versus Rs 645 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 570 crore versus Rs 1609 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.70% versus 223.47%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 383 crore

RADICO

* Revenue expected at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 925 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 121 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.74% versus 13.10%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 79 crore versus Rs 64 crore

STAR

* Revenue expected at Rs 1159 crore versus Rs 999 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 153 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.53% versus 15.32%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 33 crore

UBL

* Revenue expected at Rs 2232 crore versus Rs 1890 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 184 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.63% versus 9.75%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 107 crore

WESTLIFE

* Revenue expected at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 614 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 98 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.01% versus 15.98%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 22 crore