- August 25, 2023 16:19
Sensex declines by 365 pts on selling in financials, IT shares amid rate hike concerns
Benchmark Sensex declined by 365 points and Nifty settled below the 19,300 level in a volatile trade on Friday as financials, IT and oil shares took a hit amid concerns over potential rate hikes and weak trend in global markets.
Falling for a second day in a row, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 365.83 points or 0.56 per cent at 64,886.51. During the day, it dropped 519.77 points or 0.79 per cent to 64,732.57.
The NSE Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 19,265.80.
From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.
Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were among the gainers.
- August 25, 2023 16:09
Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
The rupee reversed its three-day rally and depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 82.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking strong American currency and negative equity markets.
Rising crude oil prices also weighed on the domestic unit even as foreign fund inflows restricted losses, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.60 and touched the intra-day low of 82.72 against the greenback. It finally settled at 82.69 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.
- August 25, 2023 15:57
CreditAccess Grameen NCD Tranche II receives 2x subscription
The NCD Tranche II Issue of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, which opened on August 24, has received a healthy response with total subscriptions surpassing two times the base issue size of ₹400 crore, as of 2.00 pm on August 25.
Considering the strong investor demand, the company is expected to exercise the green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to an additional ₹600 crore.
- August 25, 2023 15:55
Stock market today: Jio Financial Services gains for the first time, closes at ₹221.60
Jio Financial Services closed in the green for the first time since listing. The stock closed at ₹221.60 on the NSE, up 3.82 per cent over the previous day’s close of ₹213.45.
- August 25, 2023 15:49
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO garners 8.27x subscription
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 8.27 times as of 3:39 pm on August 25, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.30 times; NII portion 13.35 times; retail 10.69 times; and those reserved for employees are 4.63 times.
- August 25, 2023 15:46
Office REITs in India poised for positive outlook: BofA Securities
BofA Securities - India: Office REITs shows early signs of a favorable external construct
Early signs of a favorable external construct brewing for office REITs given a good hiring outlook for GCCs.
Physical occupancy levels are also on the rise, implying lower WFH concerns vs. developed markets like US.
REITs also switching to asset-wise denotification, amidst overhang created by SEZ policy.
- August 25, 2023 15:42
GRSE and DEMPO Group join forces to build commercial vessels
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and the DEMPO Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of DEMPO at Goa and Bhavnagar.
GRSE stock traded at ₹789, up by 0.47% on the NSE.
- August 25, 2023 15:39
Gujarat Gas maintains CARE AAA Rating for enhanced bank facilities
Gujarat Gas informed the exchanges that CARE has reiterated its CARE AAA; Stable/CARE A1+ rating for its Long Term/Short Term Bank Facilities ₹4,000 crore (enhanced from ₹3,000 crore)) CARE AAA; Stable / CARE A1+ Reaffirmed
The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) continue to derive strength from GGL’s leading position in the city gas distribution (CGD) business in India, its well-established and significantly large scale of operations, natural gas sourcing arrangements in place and moderately diversified customer segment mix.
The ratings also continue to draw comfort from improved financial risk profile of the company characterised by healthy profitability, cash accruals and prepayment of the entire term debt during FY23 (refers to the period April 01 to March 31).
- August 25, 2023 15:36
Infosys partners with Tennis star Iga Świątek for digital innovation
Infosys has announced Tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek as its global brand ambassador to promote digital innovation and inspire women around the world. The stock declines by 0.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,417.80.
- August 25, 2023 15:34
Zydus to unveil ZYIL1 NLRP3 Inhibitor at Parkinson’s Congress
Zydus Lifesciences has announced that the company’s oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor, ZYIL1, will be presented at the upcoming International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders to be held from August 27th to 31st 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The stock declines by 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹629.70.
- August 25, 2023 15:10
Punit Goenka moves SAT against SEBI order
Punit Goenka, one of the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, on Friday moved the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s August 14 order barring him from taking a key position in the merged entity with Sony Pictures Network India. SAT has put up his application for hearing to August 30.
- August 25, 2023 15:08
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm
Bajaj Finserv (2.43%); Bajaj Finance (1.14%); Asian Paints (1.13%); ONGC (1.07%); Bharti Airtel (0.60%)
Major losers: Dr Reddy’s (-2.15%); IndusInd (-1.66%); LT (-1.66%); Adani Ports (-1.64%); Ultratech Cement (-1.64%)
- August 25, 2023 15:08
BSE snapshot at 3 pm
While 1,474 stocks have advanced on the BSE at 3 pm, 2,135 stocks have declined. The total number of stocks traded is 3,736. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 187, and 19 hit a 52-week low.
- August 25, 2023 15:02
Gabriel India stock surges by 9.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹307
- August 25, 2023 14:48
Suzlon Energy bags 201.6 MW order from O2 Power Pvt Ltd, Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd
Suzlon Energy has bagged a 201.6 MW order from O2 Power Pvt Ltd, Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd. The company will install 64 of its largest wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each for the 201.6 MW wind power project. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2025.
The stock has risen by 2.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹22.05.
- August 25, 2023 14:45
DP Wires Ltd equity shares to be listed and traded on BSE from August 28, 2023
- August 25, 2023 14:44
Paradeep Phosphates to pay ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each
The Paradeep Phosphates Ltd board has declared a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023. The stock trades at ₹68.59, higher by 0.28% on the BSE.
- August 25, 2023 14:42
Power Mech bags contracts worth Rs 723.9 crore
Power Mech has been awarded contracts by Raichur Power Corporation Ltd and Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Ltd. The Raichur Power Corporation contract is for operating and maintaining the 2x800 MW Coal-based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district, Karnataka. It is set to span a period of 36 months.
The company has also secured a contract worth Rs 565.23 crore from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation for mining sand as a Mine Developer and Operator for three years in Narmadapuram-2, Raisen, and Narasingpur in Madhya Pradesh.
The shares were up by 0.25 per cent at Rs 3,966 at 10.48 a.m. on the BSE.
- August 25, 2023 14:35
Dynemic Products stock jumps 11.50% on NSE, trading at ₹402.90
- August 25, 2023 14:32
Government reported to be planning lower EV import tax
The Government is reported to be planning to lower the EV import tax to as low as 15 per cent, as against 100 per cent on some cars.
The Government is mulling over a new policy to lower EV import taxes for companies manufacturing locally.
- August 25, 2023 14:18
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscribed 7.34 times
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 7.34 times as of 2:12 pm on August 25, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.24 times; NII portion 11.75 times; retail 9.59 times; and those reserved for employees 4.24 times.
- August 25, 2023 14:18
International Conveyors stock jumps 7.16% on NSE
The International Conveyors stock jumped 7.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹56.85. The company had acquired 1,08,023 equity shares of BSE Ltd for ₹10 crore.
- August 25, 2023 14:16
Dhruv Consultancy, G Eng Advisory, Transtek Engineers bag consultancy services contract The stock rose by 4.70 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹53.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd and G Eng Advisory Services Pvt Ltd in association with Transtek Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd have received a Letter of Award for providing consultancy services on independent engineering services in Bihar.
The stock rose by 4.70 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹53.
- August 25, 2023 14:09
Syrma SGS Technology stock surges by 7.86%
Syrma SGS Technology stock surges by 7.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹532.90. The company has appointed Satendra Singh as its CEO.
- August 25, 2023 14:08
Zepto turns unicorn with $200 million fundraise
Zepto turns unicorn with $200 million fundraise. The firm is now valued at $1.4 billion
- August 25, 2023 13:59
Zomato block trade
Zomato has conducted a Rs 46.53-crore NSE Block Trade for ~5068906 shares at Rs 91.8
- August 25, 2023 13:48
Vindhya Telelinks stock surges by 9.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,195
- August 25, 2023 13:39
Stock Market Live Today @ 1.35 pm: : Indian equities maintain weakness
On Friday, the Indian stock market remained in a state of decline, as the BSE Sensex saw a decrease of 267 points, reaching 64,984 by 1:35 pm. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty also experienced a drop of 87 points, trading at 19,299.
The balance between advances and declines skewed in favour of decliners, with 57.79 percent decliners compared to 38.63 percent advances.
- August 25, 2023 13:20
Share Market Today: Vedanta stock dips 1.09%
Vedanta stock trades at ₹234.95, down by 1.09% on the NSE. The company had received an arbitration award dated inter alia upholding the contention of the company that additional Profit Petroleum, on account of Director General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) audit exceptions in relation to allocation of common development costs across Development Areas and certain other matters, is not payable as per terms of the Production Sharing Contract for Rajasthan Block.
- August 25, 2023 13:15
Share Market Today: Astra Microwave bags ₹16.8 crore order for satellite sub-systems; stock rises by 3.44%
Astra Microwave Products Limited has informed the exchange about the receipt of order from DRDO, ISRO and DPSUs valued at ₹16.8 crore for supply of Satellite sub-systems and weather data processing system. The stock rises by 3.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹381.90.
- August 25, 2023 13:04
Share Market Today: Lupin gets USFDA nod for pirfenidone tablets; stock dips 0.88% on NSE
Global pharma major Lupin Limited has received approval from USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Pirfenidone Tablets, 267 mg and 801 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Esbriet Tablets, 267 mg and 801 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.
The stock trades at ₹1,079.95, down by 0.88% on the NSE.
- August 25, 2023 13:02
Share Market Today: Union Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via QIP with key allotments
Union Bank of India has raised Rs 5,000 crore through QIP by allotting 57.77 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 86.55 a share to qualified institutional investment buyers. Among the allottees were SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential LIC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Bajaj Allianz LIF and Morgan Stanley Singapore. The company closed the QIP issue on August 24
Union Bank of India stock declines by 1.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹89.65.
- August 25, 2023 13:00
Share Market Today: Parag Milk Foods stock jumps 13.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹198.75.
- August 25, 2023 13:00
ICRA Analytics appoints Jayanta Chatterjee as MD & CEO; Sushmita Ghatak steps down
CRA Analytics Limited (“ICRA Analytics”), a material subsidiary of ICRA Limited (the “Company”), has appointed Mr. Jayanta Chatterjee, as the Managing Director & CEO of ICRA Analytics. The appointment is effective from, September 14
Sushmita Ghatak will be relieved from the services and from the position of Managing Director & CEO oflCRA Analytics, effective from September 14
- August 25, 2023 12:58
Share Market Today: Triveni Turbine: NSE Block Trade of 1,017,175 shares at Rs 389 for Rs 39.57 crore
TRIVENI TURBINE: Rs 39.57cr NSE Block Trade; for ~1017175 shares, at Rs 389
- August 25, 2023 12:57
Stocks to Watch: Powermech Project wins large orders worth Rs 728 crore
- August 25, 2023 12:56
Kiri Industries and DyStar/Senda set timelines for Singapore international commercial court case
KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD - SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL COURT FINALISED TIMELINES, HEARING OF ALTERNATIVE RELIEF APPLICATION
October 2: Defendants (DyStar/Senda) to file reply affidavit and expert report.
November 13: Plaintiff (Kiri) to file further reply affidavit and reply expert report
(if any).
December 4: Defendants (DyStar/Senda) to file a final reply expert report (if any).
December 8: Parties to write in jointly whether expert is desirable for the
hearing.
Jan 12, 2024: Parties to file and exchange written submissions
Jan 24-26, 2024: Hearing will start
- August 25, 2023 12:53
Stocks to Watch: VST Tillers partners with Solectrac Inc., for electric power tiller development
VST Tillers has entered into a Master Service agreement with Solectrac Inc., USA to jointly develop Electric Power tiller and other Agricultural Machineries.
- August 25, 2023 12:52
Stock in Focus: Astra Microwave Products stock gains 3.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹382.75.
- August 25, 2023 12:51
DS Kulkarni Developers appoints Bhushan Palrehsa as MD
DS Kulkarni Developers Limited has appointed Bhushan Palrehsa as Managing Director of the company.
- August 25, 2023 12:50
Share Market Today: Block Trade: Bajaj Finserv sells 773,169 shares for Rs 114.53 crore on NSE
BAJAJ FINSERV: RS 114.53CR NSE BLOCK TRADE; FOR ~773169 SHARES, AT RS 1481.25
- August 25, 2023 12:49
HDFC Technology Fund NFO open: Invest in tech companies till September 5
The New Fund offer of HDFC Technology Fund opens today and closes on September 5.
The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Technology & technology related companies There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realised.
- August 25, 2023 12:46
Shoppers Stop slides 10.67% on NSE following CEO resignation
shoppers stop.jpg
Shoppers Stop stock declines by 10.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹725.60. The company had announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Venu Nair.
- August 25, 2023 12:44
Nila Infrastructures gains 2.80% on NSE after Gujarat Housing project approval
Nila Infrastructures stock rises by 2.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹5.50. The company had received Letter of Acceptance from Gujarat Housing Board for construction of affordable housing. The project awarded to the Company is for the redevelopment work of Integrated Group Housing Facility.
- August 25, 2023 12:41
Western India Plywoods sets September 22 as record date for dividend
Western India Plywoods Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting is September 22
- August 25, 2023 12:36
U.S. Polo Assn. initiates legends campaign to boost India leadership
U.S. Polo Assn. launches legends campaign with aim of strengthening its leadership position in India. The stock inches up 0.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹300.70.
- August 25, 2023 12:32
Share Market Today: NMDC Steel’s Nagarnar plant achieves HR coil production in 9 days
nmdc steel.jpg
The Nagarnar Steel Plant (NMDC Steel) has produced its final product of HR (Hot Rolled) Coil, 9 days after the production of Hot Metal.
- August 25, 2023 12:26
Stock Market Today Live: Mid-day update: Sensex drops 315, Nifty falls 106
During mid-day trade, the Indian stock market shows weakness, with the BSE Sensex dropping 315 points to reach 64,926 at 12.20 pm, while the NSE Nifty declines 106 points to trade at 19,280.
Sun TV Networks stands out among individual stocks, gaining 3.74% as the company reports a 19% increase in profits to Rs 592.08 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 493.99 crore in the same quarter last year.
Additionally, the exclusion of Jio Financial Services from BSE indices has been postponed by three days to September 1.
- August 25, 2023 12:13
Share Market Today: Jio Financial Services BSE Index exclusion delayed to September 1
Jio Financial Services exclusion from Bse indices delayed by 3 days to September 1
- August 25, 2023 12:12
Share Market Today: The stock of GMR Airports Infrastructure declined by 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹63.70.
- August 25, 2023 12:08
Share Market Today: ASTRA receives order worth Rs. 158 crore; shares up
ASTRA Microwave Products Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.08 per cent after the company reported securing orders worth Rs. 158 crore for the supply of critical Satellite sub-systems, Airborne Radar, and sub-systems related to Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) projects.
- August 25, 2023 12:06
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscription details
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 5.73 times as of 12 noon on August 25, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.05 times; NII portion 9.02 times; retail 7.62 times; and those reserved for employees are 3.54 times.
- August 25, 2023 12:06
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers on the NSE at noon
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Jio Financial (4.87%); Bajaj Finserv (2.41%); Bajaj Finance (0.96%); ONGC (0.81%); Asian Paints (0.76%)
Major losers: LT (-1.69%); IndusInd (-1.65%); Dr Reddy’s (-1.31%); Hindalco (-1.24%); JSW Steel (-1.13%)
- August 25, 2023 12:05
Sensex Today: Advance-Decline ratio at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 25 were 1,416 against 2,040 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,601. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 157, and those that hit a 52-week low was 16.
- August 25, 2023 12:05
Share Market Today: Kirloskar Brothers to acquire 12.30 acres land; stock dips 2.84%
kirloskar brothers.jpg
The board of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) has approved the purchase of vacant and un-utilised land admeasuring 12.30 acres from The Kolhapur Steel Limited, a subsidiary of KBL, situated at Village Shiroli, Dist. Kolhapur, for a total consideration of ₹62.62 crore. The stock declines by 2.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹851.
- August 25, 2023 12:00
Share Market Today: Shilpa Medicare’s Unit IV GMP inspection by ANVISA concludes successfully; stock declines marginally
shilpa medicare.jpg
Shilpa Medicare informed the exchanges that the company’s finished dosage form manufacturing facility, Unit IV, situated at Pharma SEZ, Jadcherla, Telangana state has undergone a GMP inspection by ANVISA, Brazil. The inspection has concluded successfully on 24th Aug 2023 without any observation.
The stock declines by 0.71% on the BSE, trading at ₹363.
- August 25, 2023 11:47
Share Market Today: Revolt pays ₹50.02 crore FAME subsidy; RattanIndia Enterprises stock surges 5.72%
rattanindia.jpg
RattanIndia Enterprises informed the exchanges that Revolt has paid ₹50.02 crore to Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, against the demand raised for FAME subsidy claimed along with interest. The stock surges by 5.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹56.40.
- August 25, 2023 11:40
Crude oil set to drop for second consecutive week
crude oil.jpg
The crude oil market was set for a second straight week of decline following the weaker demand outlook for the commodity in various economies of the world. However, crude oil futures traded higher in early trade on Friday.
- August 25, 2023 11:34
Commodities Market: Spices market mixed: Mentha oil and turmeric rise, dhaniya declines
spices market.jpg
The spices complex was mixed on Friday with mentha oil and turmeric gaining. On MCX, mentha oil October contracts were up by ₹18.10 at ₹1,004.10 a kg. Dhaniya (coriander) October contracts declined by ₹30 to ₹7,360 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) October contracts gained ₹125 at ₹58.100 a quintal. Turmeric December futures were up a tad at ₹16,916 a quintal.
- August 25, 2023 11:25
Commodities Market: MCX gold and silver futures retreat: Gold falls ₹82, Silver slips ₹275
gold silver charg.jpg
On MCX, gold October futures declined by ₹82 to ₹58,729 per 10 gm. Silver September contracts slipped by ₹275 to ₹73,292 a kg.
- August 25, 2023 11:23
Commodities Market: Gold prices dip below $1,920 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
In Asian trade, gold ruled below $1,920 an ounce as a strong dollar put pressure on the precious metal with investors looking forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for clues on the path for US monetary policy. Prices were down to $1,914.67 an ounce. Silver was quoted at $24.055 an ounce.
- August 25, 2023 11:13
Share Market Today: Sun TV’s rally persists: Touches new year high of Rs 601.80
Blockbuster run continues for Sun TV at Dalal Street, as the stock hit yet another new year high on Friday.
sun tv.jpg
The stock now trades at Rs 601.80 on the BSE, up 3.36 per cent over previous day’s close. Earlier it hit a peak 610.60
Prior to this, the stock breached the ₹600 levels in November 2021. The stock tested a 52-week low of ₹393.80 on March 28, 2023.
- August 25, 2023 11:11
Share Market Today: Jio Financial Services shares edge up by 0.63% in first post-listing gain
Jio Financial Services stock inches up by 0.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹214.80. It is the irst gain post listing.
- August 25, 2023 11:08
Nifty prediction today – August 25, 2023: Stay out of the market
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading lower, down about 0.4 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 64,996 and Nifty at 19,305. However, both the indices are attempting to bounce back from their intraday lows.
- August 25, 2023 11:05
Stock Market Today at 11 am: Nifty and Sensex extend losses, Nifty Banking Index falls 1%
sensex and nifty.jpg
The Indian stock market benchmarks, namely the Sensex and Nifty, remain in a state of weakness with both declining by more than 0.70 percent each. As of 11 am, the Nifty recorded a decline of 130 points, reaching 19,255, while the Sensex witnessed a drop of 457 points, landing at 64,794. Every sectoral index is experiencing losses, with the Nifty Banking index taking the lead by falling 1 percent. Among the total of 3,494 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,236 stocks showed gains, while 2,114 faced declines. Regarding individual stocks, Bajaj Finserv stands out as the leader among gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank takes the lead among decliners.
- August 25, 2023 10:53
Technicals: Bank Nifty prediction today – August 25, 2023: Bears put up fierce fight
Bank Nifty failed to capitalise on a resistance break at 44,400, ending flat. Today, it opened gap-down and is trading around 44,100, down 0.9%. All sectors are in the red, indicating broad-based selling. August contract is approaching the support band of 43,870-44,000. A fall below this level is unlikely today. Traders can stay away for now and go short if Bank Nifty futures falls below 43,870.
- August 25, 2023 10:49
Rupee tumbles 12 paise to 82.68 against dollar in early trade
The rupee snapped its three-day rally and depreciated by 12 paise to 82.68 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a firm American currency and subdued equity markets.
- August 25, 2023 10:27
Share Market Today: Vodafone Idea stock rises by 3.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹8.25.
- August 25, 2023 10:19
Share Market Today: Kfin Technologies stock surges by 12.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹430.95.
- August 25, 2023 10:16
Share Market Today: Sun TV Network trade at ₹605.25, higher by 3.90% on the NSE.
- August 25, 2023 10:15
Share Market Today: Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri acquires 2.3 lakh shares of NRB Bearings
Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 2.3 lakh shares of NRB Bearings between Aug 22 and 23
- August 25, 2023 10:14
Share Market Today: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 1.25 lakh shares of Man Infra between Aug. 23 and 24
- August 25, 2023 10:12
Stock Market Live Today: Market awaits triggers, sentiments shifting swiftly
“The market is delicately poised waiting for triggers. The transient role of sentiments was evident yesterday when the market couldn’t sustain the enthusiasm triggered by the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and its positive impact on stocks related to the mission.
The message from the Fed chief Jerome Powell tonight will be keenly watched for any clues on the future trajectory of interest rates in the US. The Fed chief is unlikely to indicate that the rate hiking cycle is coming to an end.
An unhealthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in the prices of many small-and micro-cap stocks. This is partly aided by the sustained flow of funds into the small-cap segment. Valuations in the segment are approaching risky levels. Safety is now in large-caps.” -- V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
- August 25, 2023 10:09
Stock Market Live Today at 10.05 am: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rebound, but stay in negative zone
Bouncing back from a steep decline, the Sensex and Nifty managed to recover some of their losses but were still trading in negative territory. As of 10.05 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 179 points, reaching 65,072, while the NSE Nifty experienced a drop of 64 points, trading at 19,322.
- August 25, 2023 10:03
Ashish Kacholia acquires stake in Universal Autofoundry via block deals
Ashish Kacholia has picked up a stake in iron casting maker Universal Autofoundry through block deals
- August 25, 2023 10:00
Share Market Today: Granules India gains 1.19% as Brazilian regulator approves Bonthapally facility
Granules India stock rises by 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹298.30. The company received the approval from Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally facility, located at Bonthapally Village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana. Bonthapally facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).
- August 25, 2023 09:52
Share Market Today: Kaynes Tech inks MoU with Karnataka to drive innovation; stock surges by 8.11%
Kaynes Technology has entered into MoU on with Karnataka Government for an investment of ₹3,750 crore to setup semiconductor assembly & testing (OSAT) facility and printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing plant through its step down subsidiaries. The stock surges by 8.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,007.40.
- August 25, 2023 09:49
KPI Green Energy surges 7.16% as 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid project gets commissioning certificate
KPI Green Energy Ltd.’s shares were up by 7.16 per cent after the company announced the Commissioning Certificate for its 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, which comprises 2.10 MW of wind and 2 MWdc of solar capacity.
- August 25, 2023 09:46
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty’s path ahead: Pullback extends, 19280 zone crucial; derivatives signal mixed sentiments
Nifty outlook:
Rejection trades emerged as feared, on reaching the extended target of 19570 yesterday. The surprising depth of the pull back has renewed the prospects of 19060-18900 or even 18600-18300, as the downside objectives, but we pin our hopes on the 19280 region to step in and offer bargain buying support today. A direct fall below 19250 or inability to reclaim 19420 will signal resumption of the 18300 slide. - Read more
Derivative:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19400 for Calls and 19300 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 19500 for Calls and 19000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 19400 for Calls and 18650 for Puts in weekly and at 19500 for Calls and 19500 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -4.25%, increased future index shorts by 1.94% and in index options by -51.92% in Call longs, -37.65% in Call short, -58.00% in Put longs and -53.19% in Put shorts.
-- Daily technical views from Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
- August 25, 2023 09:44
Indiabulls Housing retires Rs 2,232 crore ECB Debt to ANZ, Barclays, and SBI
Indiabulls Housing Fin repays Rs 2232 crore of ECB to ANZ Banking Group, Barclays Bank Plc & SBI
- August 25, 2023 09:41
Stocks to Watch: Supreme Ind acquires Parvati Agro Plast’s PVC pipes biz
Supreme Ind acquires Parvati Agro Plast’s PVC Pipes Biz For Rs 235 crore
- August 25, 2023 09:40
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Bajaj Finance (1.83%); Bajaj Finserv (1.47%); ONGC (0.52%); BPCL (0.47%); Asian Paints (0.42%)
Major losers: Jio Financial (-4.99%); Dr Reddy’s (-1.29%); IndusInd (-1.23%); Ultratech Cement (-0.90%); Wipro (-0.85%)
- August 25, 2023 09:38
Share Market Today: Power Mech Projects secures ₹723.90 crore orders for thermal power station and sand mining; stock trading flat
Power Mech Projects informed the receipt of orders worth ₹723.90 crore. Order worth ₹158.69 crore from Raichur Power Corporation Limited for Operation and Maintenance of 2x800 MW Coal based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Chikkasugur, Raichur District, Karnataka; and order worth ₹565.23 crore from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for Sand Mining as Mine Developer Cum Operator for a period of three years in the areas of Narmadapuram -2, Raisen and Narasingpur in the State of Madhya Pradesh.
The stock inches up by 0.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,961.
- August 25, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Indicators: Mineral production index up 7.6% in June 2023; positive growth for key minerals
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of June, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 122.3, is 7.6% higher as compared to the level in the month of June, 2022. The cumulative growth for the period April-June, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year is 6.3% percent.
Production level of important minerals in June, 2023 were: Coal 739 lakh tonne, Lignite 33 lakh tonne, Natural gas (utilized) 2845 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonne, Bauxite 1991 thousand tonne, Chromite 399 thousand tonne, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonne, Gold 101 kg, Iron ore 229 lakh tonne, Lead conc. 33 thousand tonne, Manganese ore 303 thousand tonne, Zinc conc. 140 thousand tonne, Limestone 373 lakh tonne, Phosphorite 126 thousand tonne, and Magnesite 10 thousand tonne.
Important minerals showing positive growth during June, 2023 over June, 2022 include: Manganese Ore (27%), Magnesite (21.6%), Gold (18.8%), Chromite (16.6%), Iron Ore (14%), Limestone (10.7%), Coal (9.7%), Lead Conc. (7.6%), Natural gas (U) (3.6%) and Bauxite (1.9%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum(crude) (-0.5%), Zinc Conc.(-1.5%), Copper Conc.(-3.5%), Lignite(-29.6%) and Phosphorite (-33.3%).
- August 25, 2023 09:26
Stocks to Watch: Mahadhan AgriTech extends ₹1,200 crore guarantee for Performance Chemiserve’s credit facilities
Mahadhan AgriTech Limited (MAL), a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, has extended corporate guarantee in favour of Security Trustee acting on behalf of Canara Bank who have sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹1,200 crore to Performance Chemiserve Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MAL and a step-down subsidiary of the company.
- August 25, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty register substantial drops amid weak global cues
Amid weak global cues, the domestic indices, namely Sensex and Nifty, started the day with significant declines. The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, experienced a 425-point drop to reach 64,826 in early trading breaching 65000-mark, while the NSE Nifty fell by 118 points to settle at 19,268.
Notable gainers from the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finserve, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, ONGC, Hero Motocorp. On the other hand, Jio Financial, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and M&M were among the decliners.
Overnight, US stocks saw a sharp decline driven by favorable job data. The Nasdaq led major indices with a nearly 2% drop, and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both lost more than 1%. The Asia-Pacific region also witnessed a predominance of red in most equities.
Analysts highlight the anticipation of signals from the Jackson Hole summit by global investors. Thursday’s institutional activity indicated robust buying from both domestic and foreign portfolio investors, primarily due to various block deals involving stocks such as Coforge, Max Financial Sapphire, and Manappuram.
Given the prevailing global headwinds, analysts expect Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to maintain a cautious approach in the coming weeks.
- August 25, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Global pessimism could lead to rough intra-day session for local markets ahead of Powell’s speech
“Pessimism across global equities could dampen the local market sentiment and a rough intra-day session could be on the cards for investors. Traders will continue to maintain caution and may trim their equity exposure in case the global mood worsens ahead of the key Federal Reserve Chairman Jereme Powell’s speech at annual Fed Jackson Hole symposium later today. Traders would gauge from the Fed’s speech whether inflation continues to remain a challenge and more rate hikes could be in the offing going ahead.” - Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
- August 25, 2023 08:54
Uno Minda promoters consider 2% stake sale at discounted floor price
Market Sources Say: Promoters may sell up to 2% stake in Uno Minda, floor price at ₹602, 0.5% discount to CMP of ₹605
- August 25, 2023 08:50
IPO screener: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia public issue subscribed nearly 4 times on Day 1
The public issue of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd that opened on Thursday, has received a strong response from HNIs and retail investors. The issue, which will close on August 28, was subscribed 3.8 times on Day 1. The company plans to raise about ₹309 crore from the IPO and has fixed the price band at ₹94-99. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares
- August 25, 2023 08:49
BRICS extends invitations to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others to join group
BRICS group has invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE to join the group.
- August 25, 2023 08:48
Investors lock-in opening in below stocks till end of Sept
1. 25-Aug-23 - Syrma SGS Tech - 4.2crs shares
2. 11-Sep-23 - Ikio Lighting - 30 lakh shares
3. 11-Sep-23 - Divgi TorqTransfer - 64 lakh shares
4. 15-Sep-23 - Happiest Minds - 2.8crs shares
5. 16-Sep-23 - Route Mobile - 1.1crs shares
6. 27-Sep-23 - HMA Agro - 12 lakh shares
7. 29-Sep-23 - Chemcon Speciality - 70 lakh shares
8. 29-Sep-23 - CAMS - 1 crs shares
- August 25, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Today: Helios Asset Management files SID for overnight fund with SEBI
The recent-entrant to MF space, Helios Asset Management has filed SID with SEBI for HELIOS OVERNIGHT FUND(An open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities. Relatively low interest rate risk and low credit risk)
- August 25, 2023 08:46
Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, ED, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance on IRDAI amendments
“The changes to reinsurance regulations shows the regulator’s commitment to strengthening the insurance ecosystem in India and is in direct alignment with its vision of Insurance for all by 2047.
The emphasis on streamlining of existing regulations demonstrates the commitment to create an attractive business environment for insurers and reinsurers alike. Steps like lowering the capital requirement for foreign reinsurance branches, rationalising the order of preference, etc. will bring in ease of business for reinsurers and therefore will make India an attractive business destination.
The reducing of compliance burden is also a pragmatic move. It will not only ease the operational complexities but will also enhance the sector’s overall efficiency. These changes, along with the adoption of international standards, will boost India’s reinsurance industry’s technical know-how and innovation potential.
- August 25, 2023 08:45
Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Power grid: Maintain Overweight ; target price at Rs 278
Nomura on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy ; target price at Rs 8,700
Nomura on Bajaj Finserve: Upgrade to Buy ; target price at Rs 1815
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight ; target price at Rs 2821
Nomura on Birlasoft: Initiate Buy ;, target price at Rs 610
Citi on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy; target price at Rs 1000
Citi on Aptus Wealth: Maintain Buy ; target price at Rs 350
Citi on MPhasis: Maintain Sell, target price at Rs 2120
MS on LTTS: Maintain Underweight, target price at Rs 2900
- August 25, 2023 08:44
Stock in Focus: Bharti expands market share, RJio maintains lead: Motilal Oswal
Bharti gains market share across all circle categories; RJio loses market share in B/C circle, but retains overall pole position.: Motilal OSwal
- August 25, 2023 08:43
Stock in Focus: Vedanta arbitration award
Vedanta has received an arbitration award inter alia upholding the contention of the Company that additional Profit Petroleum, on account of Director General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) audit exceptions in relation to allocation of common development costs across Development Areas and certain other matters, is not payable as per terms of the Production Sharing Contract for Rajasthan Block .The Company is in the process of reviewing the award in detail and evaluating its financial impact.
- August 25, 2023 08:42
Share Market Today: F&O BAN
1️⃣ BHEL
2️⃣ DELTACORP
3️⃣ GMRINFRA
4️⃣ GNFC
5️⃣ HINDCOPPER
6️⃣ IBULHSGFIN
7️⃣ INDIACEM
8️⃣ MANAPPURAM
9️⃣ METROPOLIS
1️⃣0️⃣ PNB
1️⃣1️⃣ RBLBANK
- August 25, 2023 08:41
Share Market Today: Insider Trades
SJS Enterprises: Promoter Evergraph Holdings sold 91.6 lakh shares on Aug. 22.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 2.3 lakh shares between Aug. 22 and 23.
Pennar Industries: Promoter Aditya Narsing Rao bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 23.
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 1.25 lakh shares between Aug. 23 and 24.
Pidilite Industries: Promoters Malay Rashmikant Parekh and Kamalini Rashmikant Parekh sold 8,100 shares each on Aug. 22.
Star Cement: Promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 1.76 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22.
DB Realty: Promoter Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 30,000 shares on Aug. 21.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Promoter SY Ghorpade sold 10,000 shares on Aug. 23.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 7,975 shares between Aug
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold five lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22. Dr.
Lal Path Labs: Promoter Arvind Lal sold 31,671 shares between Aug. 22 and 24.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 17,500 shares on Aug. 22.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 5.18 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
- August 25, 2023 08:41
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KRBL, C.E. Info Systems, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Engineers India, GATI, Central Depository Services (India).
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Seamec
Ex-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Ex-date AGM: Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KEI Industries, C.E. Info Systems, Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Ex-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Record-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, KRBL, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Engineers India, Central Depository Services (India).
Record-date Interim Dividend: Seamec.
Record-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Record-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corporation of India, Media Matrix Worldwide
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Hindustan Construction Company, OnMobile Global.
- August 25, 2023 08:40
Share Market Today: Block Deals
Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 1.1 crore shares (3.3%), UBS (US) Group Trust bought 47.5 lakh shares (1.4%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 25 lakh shares (0.7%), and Morgan Stanley Non-ODI bought 12.6 lakh shares (0.4%), among others, at Rs 873 apiece.
Sapphire Foods India: Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 16.2 lakh shares (2.6%), while Wtcnam Common Trust Funds Trust EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 11.1 lakh shares (1.8%), WMP Dublin EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.4%), and Sprugos Investments VIII bought two lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 1,355 apiece.
- August 25, 2023 08:40
Share Market Today: Bulk Deals
Coforge: Hulst B. V. sold 1.63 crore shares (26.6%) at Rs 4722.15 apiece. SBI Mutual Fund bought 25.8 lakh shares (4.2%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Kotak Funds bought 8.65 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Smallcap World Fund bought 6.6 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Societe Generale bought 4.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,950 apiece, ICICI Prudential bought 4.2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Morgan Stanley bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 4879.43 apiece, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought 3.2 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 4,703 apiece.
RBL Bank: CDC Group sold 99 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 230.02 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: Quinag Acquisition sold 8.4 crore shares (9.9%) at Rs 140.50 apiece, Mansi Share and Stock Advisors bought 63.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.29 apiece, BOFA Securities bought 62.6 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.17 apiece, Chartered Finance and Leasing bought 50 lakh shares (0.6%), and F3 Advisors bought 47.7 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 140.53.
Amber Enterprises India: The Government of Singapore bought four lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 2,800 apiece.
- August 25, 2023 08:39
Share Market Today: IPO Offerings
Aeroflex Industries: The IPO has been subscribed 97.11 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 194.73 times; non-institutional investors, 126.13 times; retail investors, 34.41 times; and the portion reserved for shareholders, 28.52 times. It was subscribed 6.71 times on day 1 and 21.10 times on day 2.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The IPO has been subscribed to 3.77 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 6.26 times; retail investors subscribed 4.88 times; portions reserved for employees subscribed 1.91 times; and institutional investors subscribed 0.05 times, or 5%.
- August 25, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Granules India
Granules India: The drugmaker received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally API facility, Hyderabad, and an Accreditation Certificate of Foreign Drug Manufacturer from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, for its Jeedimetla API facility, Hyderabad.
- August 25, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Astra Microwave Products
Astra Microwave Products: The company got orders worth Rs 158 crore from ISRO, DRDO, and DPSU for the supply of satellite sub-systems, airborne radar, sub-systems of radar, and EW projects.
- August 25, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp: launches New Glamour in two variants drum & disc at ₹82,348 & ₹86,348 respectively
- August 25, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: ADF Foods
ADF Foods: The company set Sept. 11 as the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 5:1
- August 25, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Monte Carlo Fashions
Monte Carlo Fashions: The company increased its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Monte Carlo Home Textiles by Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.7 crore.
- August 25, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: eMudhra
eMudhra: The board has approved raising Rs 250 crore via any instrument
- August 25, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS Technology
Syrma SGS Technology: The company has appointed Satendra Singh as CEO with immediate effect.
- August 25, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has reported contingent liabilities of Rs 350 crore on account of ongoing litigation
- August 25, 2023 08:32
Stocks to Watch: Kaynes Technology
Kaynes Technology: The company entered into an MoU with the Government of Karnataka for Rs 3,750 crore to setup a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a printed circuit board manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.
- August 25, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: Coforge
Coforge: Promoter HULST B.V. sold its entire stake, i.e., 26.63%, on Thursday.
- August 25, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: SKF India
SKF India: The company has acquired a 26% stake in Cleanmax Taiyo.
- August 25, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Prakash Industries stock rises by 1.5% on getting eco clearance
Prakash Industries: Prakash Industries stock rises by 1.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹118.80. The company informed that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India had granted in-principle stage-I approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.
- August 25, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has ceased to be the material subsidiary of the company after dilution of its stake to less than 50%
- August 25, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: KPI Green Energy
KPI Green Energy: The company received commissioning certificates from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at the Samoj site in Jambusar, Gujarat.
- August 25, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: PL Industries
PL Industries: Bromine leakage from a bromine storage tank at the Jambusar site in Gujarat was quickly contained, and all employees are safe. It reported an insignificant loss on account of the minor leakage.
- August 25, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Mankind Medicare, with an authorised capital of Rs 5 crore. The subsidiary will manufacture and produce various types of pharmaceutical dosage forms and consumer healthcare products.
- August 25, 2023 08:26
Stocks To Watch: Garden Reach
Garden Reach: The company signed an MoU with DEMPO Group, Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in their shipyards in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
- August 25, 2023 08:25
Stocks To Watch: DB Realty
DB Realty: The company sold its entire stake in unit Royal Netra Constructions for Rs 2.55 crore to Man Infraconstruction and Platinumcorp Constructions
- August 25, 2023 08:24
Stocks To Watch: Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop: The company’s MD and CEO, Venu Nair, has resigned effective Aug. 31 due to personal reasons. Homestop chief Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as executive director and CEO for a period of three years, effective Sept. 1.
- August 25, 2023 08:23
Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea: The company lost 12.9 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrank to 22.9 crore, according to TRAI data.
- August 25, 2023 08:22
Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant gained 14.1 lakh mobile users during June and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 37.4 crore, according to TRAI data
- August 25, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: New head at Syrma
The Board and management of Syrma SGS Technology Limited has announced Satendra Singh as CEO of the Company. He will report directly to Managing Director, Jasbir Singh Gujral, as he joins the management team at Syrma SGS to contribute and further enhance the growth journey.
- August 25, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Electronics - Defence play
The Defence Acquisition Council has granted Acceptance of Necessity for procurement and installation of electronic warfare (EW) suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters under buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of helicopters. The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics (BEL).
- August 25, 2023 08:18
Stocks to Watch: More room for Reliance
Reliance Industries has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.
Reliance Retail, an arm of RIL, has launched new retail format Yousta
- August 25, 2023 08:17
Stocks to Watch: BSE in focus
International Conveyors Limited has acquired 1,08,023 equity shares of BSE Limited for a consideration of Rs.10 Crore.
Elpro International has also acquired 1,07,664 Equity Shares of BSE Limited for investment purpose.
- August 25, 2023 08:16
Stocks to Watch: Antfin plans block deal to sell stake in Paytm: Report
Block deals continue to galore at the exchanges. If media reports are to believed, Antfin is likely to sell another 3.6 per cent stake or 2.3 crore shares of fintech company Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications, via block deal today The floor price for the deal is likely to be at a discount of Rs 880.10 per share.
- August 25, 2023 08:02
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 August 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2801.3
Precision Wires India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.36
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.78
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 44.58
- August 25, 2023 07:57
Opening Bid: Weak global cues set tone for Sensex, Nifty with expected gap-down opening
Domestic markets are likely to see a strong gap-down opening on Friday amid weak global cues. The US Stocks overnight slumped sharply on healthy job data. Major US indices crashed led by Nasdaq that slumped nearly 2 per cent. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over one per cent.
Gift Nifty at 19.300 signals, a gap down opening of over 100 points for Nifty, as focus now shifts to Fed meet. Most equities across Asia-Pacific region are also in deep red.
- August 25, 2023 07:47
Muthoot Fincorp One platform to contribute 10% of group revenue in 3 years
Financial services platform Muthoot Fincorp One is expected to contribute roughly 10 per cent to Muthoot Pappachan Group’s revenue in the next three years, according to platform CEO Chandan Khaitan.
- August 25, 2023 07:44
REGULATORY DIRECTIVES: SEBI issues disclosure norms for FPIs holding high Indian equity AUM
SEBI on Thursday laid down timelines for providing additional disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that meet certain criteria.
FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity AUM in a single Indian corporate group have 10 trading days within which they can bring down their holdings. After this, they need to make additional disclosures regarding persons having any ownership, economic interest, or control.
- August 25, 2023 07:42
Economy Watch: Power demand has surged 21% in August
India’s electricity demand grew by 21 per cent y-o-y in August 2023 as the world’s third largest energy guzzler’s power consumption rose during the month aided by rising heat and humidity levels, which led to an increase in the number of cooling hours.
- August 25, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Oberoi Hotels to jointly manage hotels
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will jointly manage three hotel properties in India and the UK, RIL said in a statement.
RIL holds 18.53 per cent stake in EIH Limited that operates the Oberoi brand of hotels and resorts.
- August 25, 2023 07:40
Stocks that will see action today: August 25, 2023
BUZZING STOCKS: Paytm, Reliance Industries, BSE, International Conveyors, Elpro International, Syrma SGS, Granules, Vedanta, KPI Green Energy, TT, PNB, Bharat Electronics, Prakash Industries, Garden Reach, Astra Microwave, Nila, GI Engineering, Shoppers Stop
- August 25, 2023 07:31
TECHNICALS: Day trading guide for August 25, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 25, 2023 07:29
TECHNICALS: Stock to buy today: JK Paper (₹380.05)
The share price of JK Paper has been in a strong uptrend since July this year. The stock rose about 4.3 per cent on Thursday breaking above the 200-Day Moving Average (MA) resistance level at ₹374. Read more
- August 25, 2023 07:21
Investor caution prevails in Asia following Wall Street’s slide
Following a sell-off in Wall Street on Thursday, Asian stocks began the day with weaker performance. The decline was primarily driven by a drop in the Nasdaq, which saw a decrease after experiencing significant gains earlier in the week. Investor apprehension was also evident due to the anticipation of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. The S&P 500 experienced a decline of 1.35%, reaching 4,376 points, while the Nasdaq exhibited a more pronounced drop of 1.87%, settling at 13,463 points.
The prevailing sentiment in the Asian market is one of caution. The recent sharp sell-off in Wall Street, coupled with the considerable strengthening of the dollar—experiencing its most significant monthly increase in a span of ten weeks—has left investors wary. There is a reluctance to adopt an overly optimistic approach in light of the impending remarks by Powell.
Notably, equity markets in Japan and Australia, along with Hong Kong stock futures, have all experienced declines.- Agencies
