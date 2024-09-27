Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 27, 2024 16:16
Share Market Today: Government securities yield curve set for bull-steepening amid lower borrowing and rate cuts
Lower shorter-tenor borrowing by the Government, impending rate cuts, and higher FPI positioning in the sub-7-year tenor could reinstate the bull-steepening bias of the Government Securities (G-Secs) yield curve in the near term, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (EGFSL).
- September 27, 2024 16:05
Share market today: Kamdhenu Paints unveils first exclusive retail outlet, plans rapid expansion, stocks in lower circuit
Kamdhenu Paints, a subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, launched its first exclusive retail outlet, Kamdhenu eNEXA Shopee, in Gurugram today. The company aims to open 50 such stores across India within a year through a strategic dealer partnership scheme.
- September 27, 2024 16:04
Rupee Today: Rupee falls 4 paise to settle at 83.70 against US dollar
The rupee declined 4 paise to settle at 83.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid subdued domestic equity markets and increased month-end demand for the American currency.
- September 27, 2024 15:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of HyperService for Ola Electric customers
- September 27, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers on the NSE:
BPCL (6.23%), Cipla (3.25%), Sun Pharma (2.45%), Divi’s Lab (2.36%), Reliance (1.71%)
Top losers:
Power Grid (-2.96%), Bharti Airtel(-1.93%), HDFC Bank (-1.71%), ICICI Bank (-1.70%), Hero Motocorp (-1.59%)
- September 27, 2024 15:35
Market Update: BSE Sensex closed lower by 264.27 pts or 0.31% at 85,571.85, and Nifty 50 slipped 37.10 pts or 0.14% to 26,178.95.
- September 27, 2024 15:26
Share market live today: PRITI International lands first CRPF contract for metal bunk beds, stocks slump
Jodhpur-based Priti International Limited has secured its first order from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for 959 metal bunk beds, the company announced today. This marks PRITI’s entry into the government and defense sectors, expanding its market presence beyond residential, hospitality, and educational furniture.
The shares of Priti International Limited were trading at ₹143.42 down by ₹1.43 or 0.99 per cent on the NSE today at 2.35 pm.
- September 27, 2024 15:23
Share market live today: Zee Media to raise ₹200 crore through warrant issue, stock soars
Zee Media Corporation Limited announced today that its board has approved the issuance of up to 13.33 crore warrants on a preferential basis to raise ₹200 crore. The warrants, priced at ₹15 each, will be convertible into an equal number of equity shares within 18 months of allotment.
The shares of Zee Media Corporation Limited were trading at ₹20.75 up by ₹1.88 or 9.96 per cent on the NSE today at 3.05 pm.
- September 27, 2024 15:22
Stock market live news: Kamdhenu Ventures subsidiary launches first eNEXA Shopee in Gurugram; shares hit lower circuit
Kamdhenu Paints, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, opened its first Kamdhenu eNEXA Shopee (The exclusive retail outlet) in Gurugram.
Kamdhenu Ventures share price trade at its lower circuit on the NSE at ₹46.68.
- September 27, 2024 15:19
Share market live news: Lloyds Engineering approves vehicle loan, forms executive committee, stocks rise
Lloyds Engineering Works Limited announced several key decisions made during its board meeting today. The company’s board approved a vehicle loan facility of ₹1.32 crore from HDFC Bank, marking a significant financial move. Additionally, the board formed an Executive Committee, outlining its duties and responsibilities.
The shares of Lloyds Engineering Works Limited were trading at ₹82.91 up by ₹1.54 or 1.89 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm.
- September 27, 2024 15:18
Stock market live today: Foreign investment in India lags behind potential, says Kotak Securities CEO
Foreign investment flows into Indian markets are a fraction of their potential as most have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the markets to correct and valuations to cool down, said Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-head, Institutional Equities, Kotak Securities.
- September 27, 2024 15:10
Stock market live today: Grasim Industries hit with ₹8,90,060 demand order, shares up 1.05%
Grasim Industries informed that Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Enforcement, Division-8, C/4, Multy Story Building, Nanpura, Surat, has issued a demand order, levying penalty of ₹8,90,060.
Grasim Industries stock trades at ₹2,774.55 on the NSE, up 1.05%.
- September 27, 2024 15:06
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
BPCL (6.32%), Cipla (2.82%), Sun Pharma (2.77%), Hindalco (1.82%), Reliance (1.80%)
Top losers:
Power Grid (-3.16%), Bharti Airtel(-2.47%), Kotak (-1.76%), Hero Motocorp (-1.65%), ICICI Bank (-1.63%)
- September 27, 2024 15:06
Share market live news: 1,972 stocks advance, while 1,938 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 27, 2024, were 1,972 against 1,938 stocks that declined, and 126 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,036. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 278, and those that hit a 52-week low was 33.
A total of 323 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 238 in the lower circuit.
- September 27, 2024 14:50
Stock market live today: Fedbank Financial Services has appointed Shyam Srinivasan as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board w.e.f from September 25, 2024, till September 24, 2027.
- September 27, 2024 14:40
Share market live news: Alkem Laboratories denies NSQ claims on Pan-D and Clavam 625 products
Alkem Laboratories Ltd. denies claims that batches of its products Pan-D and Clavam 625 are not-of-standard quality (NSQ), as reported by media publications and channels based on a list issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
“Alkem has already submitted a response to the CSDCO, along with the assessment report which confirmed that samples collected by CDSCO are spurious and not manufactured by Alkem,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹6,169.55.
- September 27, 2024 14:39
Stock market live today: Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, on markets
“Gold prices have pared some gains on profit booking, after better-than-expected U.S. data lifted the dollar yesterday and as traders trimmed some bets on bigger rate cuts at Fed’s next meeting. However, the bullion is likely to remain supported by safe-haven demand, buying among ETF investors, etc. Data focus for the day will be the U.S. PCE inflation numbers and consumer sentiments”.
“On chart... trend remains positive till support at 75850/ 75500 holds, while on the upside resistance is seen at 76550 (for Dec. futures)“
“For crude oil chart trend looks corrective till prices are below resistance at 5750/ 5780, while on the downside support holds at 5570/ 5530”.
- September 27, 2024 14:36
Share market live today: Sequent Scientific shares zoomed 13.78% to trade at ₹217.81 on the NSE, following the merger disclosure with Viyash Life Sciences.
- September 27, 2024 14:26
Stock market live today: TARC Ltd to redeem ₹1,000 crore in NCDs, shares trade lower
TARC Ltd board has approved payment of ₹1000 Crore towards redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or rnore tranches.
Shares (Anant Raj Global) trades at ₹251 on the NSE, lower by 1.05%.
- September 27, 2024 14:24
Share market live news: Zee Media board has approved fund rising up to ₹200 crore, shares hit upper circuit on the NSE at ₹20.75, higher by 9.96%.
- September 27, 2024 14:23
Share market today: Lloyds Engineering Works board has approved arrangements with HDFC Bank for granting the Vehicle loan facility of ₹1.32 crore, shares surge 3.23% to trade at ₹84 on the NSE.
- September 27, 2024 14:16
Bullion market live today: Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, on the ‘Performance of Gold in the past 15 years’
Gold has posted highest returns in the past 14 years (YTD in USD & INR terms)
“The rally in gold prices continue with prices touching near $2700 in the international markets, over Rs 75, 400 in the domestic market. Year till date Gold has already posted over 29% returns in INR terms, over 28% in USD terms. The current year (YTD) gains are the highest in the last 14 years (in Dollar & INR terms). The yellow metal has provided an average 11.7% returns in the past 15 years. Gold has provided positive returns in 12 out 15 past years, posted negative returns in the year 2013, 2015 and 2021. Interestingly, the current year’s (YTD) gold returns have beaten the returns posted by Nifty in INR terms.
The key drivers behind the stellar performance of gold is the beginning of a rate cut cycle in the US, followed by strong anticipation for further rate cuts in the upcoming meetings. The geopolitical tensions between Israel and Lebanon are also pushing gold prices up.
\u0009
The demand for gold is expected to be robust with the onset of festive season. A good monsoon year will push rural demand. Gold prices are currently testing the $2700 levels, expectation is it may touch $3000 levels whereas domestic market prices are expected to cross INR 78,000 in the medium to long-term.”
- September 27, 2024 13:32
Stock market live updates today: Bharti Airtel has received a DoT notice imposing penalty of Rs 16,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms; shares decline 2.36% to ₹1,729.25 on NSE
- September 27, 2024 13:27
Stock market live updates today: SJVN shares climb 4.93% to trade at ₹132.20 on the NSE on entering two MoUs with Maharashtra government
- September 27, 2024 13:25
Stock market live updates today: IIFL Finance board has appointed Preeti Kannan as Chief Human Resources Officer
- September 27, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex falls by 215.33 points or 0.25% to 85,620.79 as at 1.10 pm
- September 27, 2024 13:11
Stock market live updates today: Phoenix Mills stock plunges 5.65% to ₹1,710.70 on the NSE.
- September 27, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Realty declines 2.02% to 1,108.45
- September 27, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals has receives USFDA final approval for Paliperidone extended-release tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg Stock trades flat at ₹1,191 on NSE
- September 27, 2024 12:49
Stock market live updates t0day: High Court allows Jtekt India petition against dismissal of appeal by CGST Commissioner; Jtekt stock trades flat on NSE
The High Court of Punjab & Haryana at Chandigarh has allowed the writ petition filed by Jtekt India Ltd. The writ petition against the dismissal of the appeal by Commissioner Appeal CGST office Gurugram (Haryana) for want of pre-deposit @10% of tax amount is allowed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh.
Jtekt stock trades flat at ₹172.75 on the NSE
- September 27, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: PL Asset Management releases ‘PMS Strategy Updates and Insights’ report
PL Asset Management, the asset management arm of PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher, has released its latest ‘PMS Strategy Updates and Insights’ report.
According to the report, Quality and Low Volatility factors currently outperform Momentum, High Beta, and Value strategies in the market. In August, the Nifty 200 Quality 30 generated returns of 2.40%, while the Nifty Low-Volatility 50 delivered 1.73%, both exceeding the benchmark Nifty 50’s return of 1.14%.
In contrast, the Nifty Alpha 50, which represents the momentum factor, returned just 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Nifty 500 Value 50 saw a decline of 1.19%, and the Nifty High Beta fell by 4.29%.
Analysing these trends, PL Asset Management’s advanced quantitative models indicate a shift in the market regime toward Low Volatility, suggesting that less volatile securities are poised to perform well. This shift highlights that defensive factors and investment styles are currently outpacing more aggressive ones. Performance data from June and July hint at a transition toward Quality and Low Volatility, which has now solidified as the regime shifted in August.
- September 27, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: Bondada Engineering shares climb 4.37% on BSE, trading at ₹623.90 on receipt of work order from KPI Green Energy Ltd; latter trades flat at ₹893.85
- September 27, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric Mobility arm gets compliance certificate for PLI scheme for Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter; Ola Electric Mobility shares down on NSE
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd’s material subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd, has received a Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements in line with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components for its Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter.
Ola Electric Mobility shares traded at ₹101.68 on the NSE, down by 1.75
- September 27, 2024 12:20
Stock market live updates today: PTC Industries receives BAE Systems production order for supply of Titanium Castings for M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer; Stock up 2.94% on NSE, trading at ₹13,385
- September 27, 2024 12:06
Stock market live news: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 12 pm
Major gainers:
BPCL (3.81%), Sun Pharma (2.44%), Hindalco (2.42%), Cipla (2.35%), Titan (2.28%)
Top losers:
Power Grid (-2.61%), Bharti Airtel (-2.27%), L&T (-1.89%), HDFC Bank (-1.12%), Hero Motocorp (-1.06%)
- September 27, 2024 12:06
Share market live news: 2,170 stocks advance, while 1,595 decline on BSE at 12 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 27, 2024, were 2,170 against 1,595 stocks that declined, and 150 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,915. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 247, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
A total of 282 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 199 in the lower circuit.
- September 27, 2024 12:01
Share market live today: Priti International Ltd has secured an order from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the supply of 959 metal bunk beds. The shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹144.03
- September 27, 2024 11:40
Stock market live today: Genesys International has been awarded ₹35 crore worth projects by NEOM and Saudi Geological Survey. The shares up 1.09% on the BSE, trading at ₹791.60.
- September 27, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: PSU Bank stocks trading over 1%: UCO Bank (1.50%), Canara Bank (1.36%), PSB (1.32%), PNB (1.29%), Indian Bank (1%)
- September 27, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: S Chand And Company long-term rating reaffirmedfor enhanced Fund Based-Overdraft Facility; shares trade at ₹219.08 on NSE, up 0.65%
S Chand And Company informed ICRA Limited has reaffirmed the long-term rating i.e [ICRA]A- (Stable) to the enhanced Fund Based-Overdraft Facility of Rs. 110.00 crore by various banks and financial institutions.
S Chand And Company shares trade at ₹219.08 on the NSE, up 0.65%.
- September 27, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates today: SJVN signs two MoUs with Government of Maharashtra Shares rose 1.60% to ₹128 on the NSE
- September 27, 2024 11:15
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – September 27, 2024: Resistance ahead. Wait for a breakout to go long
Bank Nifty index is trading marginally lower. The index is currently trading at 54,270, down 0.2 per cent. The index has rise well above 54,000 but seems to lack a strong follow-through buying. The advances/declines ratio is at 8:4. This keeps the bias positive. Read more
- September 27, 2024 11:14
Stock market live updates today: LTIMindtree board approves setting up a wholly-owned arm in Brazil, LTIMindtree Consulting Brazil Ltda; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹6,169.65
- September 27, 2024 11:12
Stock market live updates today: Biocon shares trade flat on NSE; company has tied up with Tabuk Pharmaceutical to commercialise its Glucagon-like peptide-1 products
Biocon shares trade flat on NSE at ₹373.70. Company has inked a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, a subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group, to commercialise its Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) products in select countries in West Asia.
- September 27, 2024 11:02
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – September 27, 2024: Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumulate on dips
Nifty is retaining its momentum. The index risen well above the key level of 26,200. It is currently trading at 26.274, up 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 33:17. This can keep the bias positive and take the index further higher during the day. Read more
- September 27, 2024 10:46
Stock market live updates today: RITES share trades at ₹358.55 on NSE, lower by 1.89%. A RITES-led consortium was the lowest bidder in a ₹87.58-crore tender floated by Delhi Metro Rail Corp Ltd
- September 27, 2024 10:45
Stock market live updates today: Kitex Garments’ board to acquire Childrenswear business; Kitex Garments stock surges on NSE
Kitex Garments’ board has considered the acquisition of the Kitex Childrenswear Ltd business and would take immediate steps to complete the acquisition subject to applicable regulatory compliances.
Kitex Garments’ stock surged 3.16% to trade at ₹483 on the NSE
- September 27, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Adani Green Energy shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,063. The company has entered into a joint venture with TotalEnergies
- September 27, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates today: GACM Technologies Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Tesync Technology Pvt Ltd, for ₹15 crore.
- September 27, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty metal stocks: National Aluminium (4.23%), SAIL (3.24%), Hindalco (2.87%), Ratnamani (2.17%)
- September 27, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: RailTel Corporation secures ₹155.72 crore orders from aharashtra Rural Development Department, stock rises on NSE
RailTel Corporation of India has secured orders worth ₹155.72 crore (excluding taxes) from the Rural Development Department, Maharashtra, for the operationalisation of the ASSK-GP project in the Konkan, Pune, and Nashik regions.
Stock rose 1.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹469.50.
- September 27, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates: Zydus Lifesciences and CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute Lucknow to develop drug for chronic kidney disease induced osteoporosis; stock drops 1.35% at ₹1,053.6
- September 27, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates today: Indian markets open higher amid positive global cues; IT stocks lead gains
Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and strong performance in the technology sector. The benchmark Sensex opened at 85,893.84, up from its previous close of 85,836.12, while the Nifty 50 index started the day at 26,248.25, building on Thursday’s close of 26,216.05.
- September 27, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates today: Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against US dollar
Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid softening crude oil prices and inflow of foreign funds. The Indian currency was, however, weighed down by a subdued domestic equity market and a stronger greenback against major rivals overseas amid increased month-end dollar demand from importers, forex traders said.
- September 27, 2024 10:00
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power stock continues bull run as subsidiary repays ₹850 crore debt
Track Reliance Power share price movements live here
- September 27, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates today: Pavna Industries to raise funds via preferential issue and issuance of securities, convertible instruments including FCCBs; stock surges 3.07% on NSE
Pavna Industries has approved raising of funds up to ₹32,203.85 lakh via preferential issue, and raising ₹500 crore by issuance of securities, convertible instruments including Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) or other similar security denominated in foreign currency(ies)
Stock surges 3.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹521.45
- September 27, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates today: BEL and Trent shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹291.85 and ₹7,851, respectively.
- September 27, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates today: Authum Investment and Infrastructure inks aggreement with Mahi Madhusudan Kela for purchase of 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks
Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Mahi Madhusudan Kela, for purchase of 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks Ltd (PSL) from Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment II, Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments.
Consideration: 846.60 Crore
AIIL shares rose 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,733.50
- September 27, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Life Insurance Company receives tax order for ₹296.76 crore
HDFC Life Insurance Company said it has received an Income Tax Order aggregating ₹296.76 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 6(2), Mumbai, on September 25, 2024.
The order for Assessment Year 2022-23 (Financial year 2021-22) comprises tax demand of ₹255.93 crore and interest of ₹40.83 crore, per the company’s regulatory filing.
HDFC Life said: “While calculating the above tax demand there are arithmetical inaccuracies involved. The Company is in the process of filing rectification application before the Tax Authority with respect to the above.
“In our view post passing of the rectification Order, the rectified tax demand shall be approximately ₹116 crore and interest shall be recomputed accordingly.”
- September 27, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Infosys (3.79%), LTIMindtree (3.79%), Tech Mahindra (3.10%), Wipro (2.73%), HCL Tech (2.20%)
Top losers: Power Grid (-2.45%), L&T (-2.02%), Bharti Airtel (-1.95%), ONGC (-1.46%), Divi’s Lab (-0.85%)
- September 27, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: BSE and NSE impose fine on Muthoot Finance for non-convening of Annual General Meeting within 5 months from close of financial year
BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on Muthoot Finance Ltd for non-convening of Annual General Meeting within 5 months from the close of financial year. The fine has been imposed for alleged violation of Regulation 44(5) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the gold loan company said in a regulatory filing.
“The Company is of the firm view that it is not in violation of Regulation 44(5) and is exploring legal remedies available against the imposition of fine by Stock Exchanges. There are no material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the Company due to the said fines imposed by the Stock Exchanges. The Company remains committed to ensure optimum compliances of all applicable laws in letter and spirit,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
- September 27, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: Indices trade flat: BSE Sensex traded at 85,893.70 and Nifty at 26,238.55 as at 9.23 am
- September 27, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage view
UBS on Pharma
Initiate Sell Call On Zydus, Target Rs 850 & Dr Reddy’s, Target Rs 5,700
Sell Call As Street Is Over Estimating Core Margin
Initiate Sell Call On Aurobindo, Target Rs 1,333 As Valuations Are High Despite Low Growth
Initiate Sell Call On Lupin, Target Rs 2,250 As It Is Already Pricing One-off Benefits In FY25 & FY26
Street Under-appreciating Growth Slowdown In Both India & US
India & US Account For 70-80% Of Sector Profits And Would Imply Lower Growth
Balancesheets Are Healthy To Invest For New Growth Drivers
Growth Normalisation May Take Time
Prefer Sun Pharma, (Buy Call, Target Rs 2,450)
Expect Sun Pharma’s Patented Molecules To Double In Revenues Over Four Years
Sun Pharma’s Margin Expected To Expand By 650 bps For Overall EPS CAGR Of 19%
Like Cipla (Buy Call, Target Rs 2,060)
Cipla’s US Upside From Injectable & Respiratory Portfolio Is Not Yet Fully Factored In
MS on IT Sector
Accenture’s Results & FY25 Guidance Do Not Point To Any Material Change In The Environment
Results & FY25 Guidance Of Accenture Confirm Expectations Of Organic Growth Improving Over Next 12 Mths
There Is A Sign Of Relief For Sector Especially Post The Run-Up In Last 3-4 Months
View Accenture’s Results As Neutral To Slightly Positive For India IT Sentiment
India IT Neutral To Slightly Positive On Commentary On Broad-based Improvement In Growth
Organic Growth In Q4 Became Positive As Per Accenture Which Is Slightly Positive For Indian IT
Nomura on IT Sector
Buy Call On Infosys, Wipro & Cognizant Tech In Large Caps & eClerx Svcs In Midcaps
Reduce Call On LTIMindtree, Mphasis & LTTS
Accenture’s FY24 Organic Growth Guidance At 0-3% Vs -1% Achieved In FY24
FY25 Revenue Growth Guidance For Accenture At 3-6% Includes Over 300 bps Inorganic Contribution
Order Booking Growth Continues To Be Strong Driven By Large Projects
GenAI Opportunity Continues To Mature
Growth Likely To Bottom Out In FY25
MS on SBI Cards
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 745
Co’s August Spending Market Share Rose Nearly 18 bps MoM, To 15.7%
On A YoY Basis, Spending Fell 3%, Lower Than +13% For The Industry
Fall In Spending Reflects Continued Impact Of RBI’s Notification On Corporate Card Spending
CLSA on Metals
Chinese stimulus: Indian mills well placed for a demand-driven upcycle
Assuming strong demand driven upcycle, would see highest upside for Vedanta(+24%), Tata Steel(+19%) & Hindalco(+16%)
Prefer aly plays but see near-term support for ferrous names as well
Jefferies on Real Estate
Residential Market Activity Has Tapered In 2Q
There Should Be Flattish Pre-Sales For Our Coverage, Following Q1’s 70% Sales Growth
Market Activity To Revive In Near-term As Major New Launches Are Likely In Coming Weeks
Low Inventories And Broad-based Price Appreciation Suggest Fundamentals Remain Strong
The Potential For Rate Cuts Could Help Broaden Market Activity
Overall Residential Markets Remain Healthy & 15-35% Growth Guidance Should Be Met
- September 27, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates today: Bullish momentum to continue for benchmarks Sensex, Nifty
The start of the fresh monthly series at the NSE derivative segment will to begin on a positive note on Friday. According to analysts, global sentiment will continue to keep bulls alive at the bourse on Friday as well.
Asian stocks are up, led by China, as the country is gearing up to increase fiscal support and stabilise the property sector to revive growth. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index is headed for its biggest weekly gain in almost a decade.
- September 27, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 27, 2024
Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd. along with Mahi Madhusudan Kela have signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Indian snacks manufacturer Prataap Snacks Ltd., an exchange filing said in the early hours of Friday, September 27. Authum along with Mahi Madhusudan Kela will acquire 46.85 per cent stake in Prataap Snacks from its private equity promoters, including Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment II and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments. Read more
- September 27, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
ADS DIAGNOSTIC Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11.34
Ex-Dividend 30 Sept 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- September 27, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: ASK Automotive Ltd (ASKAUTOLTD)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 26- September-24 to 27- September-24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 26- September-24
For Retail open & close date – 27- September-24 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “433.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 467.65\u0009
Current Market Price: 468.75
Base Issue size: 1.08 Crs Shares – 5.50% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.11 Crs Shares – 0.55% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size:1.19 Crs equity shares (INR 516.00 Cr) – 6.05% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 26-September -24
Total Issue Size: 1.07 Crs shares (INR 464.80 Cr)
Clearing Price: Rs. 450.00
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 27- September-24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.12 Crs equity shares (INR 51.64 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note : Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs. 450.00.
- September 27, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Silver firm at $ 31.80
Silver surged to its highest level in over 12 years as global central banks slashed interest rates. The industrial sector has been the primary source of silver demand. Silver’s use in photovoltaic devices, such as solar panels, has nearly doubled over the previous year. The Fed delivered a sharper-than-expected 50bps rate decrease in its September meeting, and FOMC members have subsequently noted that the rapid deterioration of the labour market’s resilience and softening inflation are likely to merit further relaxing in future decisions. Meanwhile, silver benefited from recent announcements of significant fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to help the world’s second-largest economy. The surge was consistent with improvements in industrial metals, which improved the outlook for silver-intensive manufacturing processes such as electrification technology and solar panels.
Key economic data slated for release includes Spanish Flash CPI y/y, German Unemployment Change from Euro Zone and Core PCE Price Index m/m, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Goods Trade Balance from US Zone.
- September 27, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Gold holds steady at $2669.77
Gold held steady amid rising predictions of another significant interest rate cut in the United States this year, while market players waited for further guidance from a crucial inflation data. Bullion prices have increased by more than 29% this year, with numerous new highs set on prospects of rate cuts in the United States, safe-haven demand, and strong central bank purchases. Weekly jobless claims in the United States decreased by 4,000 to 218,000, a four-month low. The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates by 50 basis points at its most recent policy meeting, and traders expect another half-point reduction in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. According to data, China’s monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 76% in August, reaching their lowest level in more than two years.
Key economic data slated for release includes Spanish Flash CPI y/y, German Unemployment Change from Euro Zone and Core PCE Price Index m/m, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Goods Trade Balance from US Zone.
- September 27, 2024 08:34
Stock market live updates today: Corporate events
Railtel Corp: Company gets work order Rs 1.56 billion from rural development department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra
RITES: Consortium emerges lowest bidder in a Delhi Metro project worth ₹87.58 cr.
Netweb Technologies: Company received an Intel Partner Award for Outstanding Growth in the Data Center & AI Group.
Biocon: Company partners with Tabuk pharmaceuticals to commercialize its glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP -1) products in the Middle East region.
Anuh Pharma: Company has received approval from EDQM for CEP of Allopurinol API which is used to treat Gout and High Uric Acid Levels.
Infosys: Company announces strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty
Sobha: Credit ratings of the company has upgraded by ICRA Limited.
Jubilant Pharmova: Company announced that the USFDA completed an audit of its Allergy Immunotherapy and Contract manufacturing facilities in Spokane, Washington, with no observations.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: Company Got LOI to Commission Radiology Services.
Yatharth Hospital: Company receives mega target price on expectations of exponential boost in topline.
Zomato: Swiggy files ₹3,750 crore IPO to expand quick commerce, pay off debt
Adani Green: Company and Total Energies finalise $444-million JV for Gujarat solar projects
PEL: Arm Piramal Capital & Housing Finance sells immoveable property comprising of land & building situated at Santacruz East, Mumbai Property for ₹187 crore
Elgi Equipments: Company’s subsidiary, Elgi USA, is divesting its entire stake in its joint venture
Marsons: Company gets LOI worth Rs 6.75 billion from Nacof Oorja to develop a 150 mw (ac) grid-interactive ground-mounted solar PV Power generation plant in Rajasthan
Sun pharma: Company presents new clinical efficacy and safety data in severe dermatological conditions at the 2024 EADV congress, new data demonstrate improved hair satisfaction in more than 95% of patients taking DEURUXOLITINIB
Thangamayil Jewellery: Company announced a proposed rights issue of up to Rs 600 Crores to raise funds.
Lemon Tree: Company announced a new hotel in Sasan Gir, Gujarat, expected to open in FY 2026
PC Jeweller: Bank of India approved to one-time settlement proposal submitted by Company
Akme Fintrade: Company partners with Mas financial services for Co-lending in MSME sector.
RVNL: Company has signed a MoU with Engineers India Limited to explore global business opportunities, share information, and collaborate on infrastructure projects
Max Healthcare: Company executes share purchase agreement with Jaypee Infratech & Lakshadweep Group for Rs 398 crore.
SJVN: Company inks two initial pacts with #Maharashtra government for developing pumped storage and floating solar projects with investment of Rs 48,000 crore.
Shivalik Bimetal: Company targeting 30% market share in North America, Western Europe
Union Bank: Joint Forum of AIUBEF, AIUBSF, UBSA and UBIEU, Delhi, consisting of Customer Service Associates and Office Assistants propose to go on Strike On September 27, 2024.
Nuvama: Edel Finance & Ecap Equities to sell 6.4% equity in Nuvama Wealth Management via block deals, floor price for the deal is at ₹6,455/sh
Pricol Ltd: Company has appointed Mrs. Manoharan Malavika Thothala as an Independent Director for a 5-year term starting October 1, 2024.
Ask Automotive: Company to exercise oversubscription option up to 0.55% for offer for sale by promoter.
Ola Electric: Company launches ‘Network Partner Program’, Onboards over 600 partners to accelerate EV adoption and Endiceage pan India.
KNR Constructions: Company Board Meeting on 26th September 2024 appointed Shri W R Reddy as Chairman, effective 1st October 2024.
Indian Bank: Bank’s Board approved raising an additional Rs.5000 crore in Long Term Infrastructure Bonds, bringing the total to Rs.10,000 crore for FY 2024-25.
Escorts Kubota: Escorts Kubota finance limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company, has received a certificate of registration from the RBI to operate as a non-banking financial institution.
IndiGo: Company appoints Isidro Porqueras as COO, effective November 1, 2024
Torrent Pharma: Company refutes claims of Shelcal 500 allegedly failing CDSCO quality test
LIC: S Sunder Krishnan resigns as Chief Risk Officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India.
Uno Minda: Company acquired 49% stake of Minda Nabtesco automotive from Nabtesco automotive corporation for Rs 13 million
ADF Foods: Company approved acquisition of remaining 30% stake from minority members of vibrant foods, entity being acquired belongs to food sector
HDFC Bank: Sells a housing loan portfolio of about $717 million to reduce credit book.
KEC International: Company raises Rs 870 crore through a qualified institutional placement offer.
PNB: Bank closes QIP, sets floor price at Rs 103.75/share.
Godrej Properties: Company’ board will meet on October 1 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of securities
AB Capital: Company invests Rs 500 crore in AB Finance via rights subscription
Tyre Stocks: CRISIL report: Rising natural rubber prices to hit tyre maker margins, supply deficit may triple.
- September 27, 2024 08:08
Stock market live updates today: SWIGGY FILES FOR IPO
SWIGGY IPO: FRESH SHARE ISSUE WORTH UP TO 37.5B RUPEES
OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 185.3 MLN SHARES
SWIGGY IPO: FY 2024 REV 112.47 BLN RUPEES|
FY 24 LOSS 23.5 BLN RUPEES
KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP, JEFFRIES INDIA AMONG BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS
- September 27, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 27.09.2024
18.00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19.30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 69.4 versus Previous: 69.0)
19.30 U.S. Revised UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.7%)
22.45 U.S. FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
- September 27, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Onward Technologies allots 10,000 equity shares at INR 20 each to employees under its Employee Stock Option Scheme
Onward Technologies Limited has allotted 10,000 equity shares at INR 20/- each to employees exercising options under its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP 2019). The total issued shares after this allotment are 2,26,27,170, with a total issued share capital of INR 22,62,71,700. The shares rank pari-passu with existing shares
- September 27, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: 📊 Post Market Update: 26th September 2024 📈
Nifty 50 26,216 🔼 0.81%
Sensex 85,836 🔼 0.78%
Nifty Midcap 22,367 🔼 0.05%
Nifty Smallcap 18,434 🔻 0.45%
📊 Market Volatility
India VIX 12 🔻 5.81%
Sectoral Highlights
Nifty Auto 🔼 2.26%
Nifty Metal 🔼 2.13%
Nifty Consumer Durables🔻 0.9%
📈 Top Gainers
Easy Trip Planners ₹36.58 🔼 6.59%
Elecon Engineering Company ₹702 🔼 5.83%
📉 Top Losers
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd ₹716.70 🔻 5.47%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd ₹419.25 🔻 5.05%
📰 In the News
Linc has formed a joint venture with Japan’s Mitsubishi Pencil Co. to introduce advanced Japanese technology to Indian markets at affordable prices. The stock surged 5.9% during the day and closed at +3.7%
Krsnaa Diagnostics acquired a stake in Apulki Healthcare to provide diagnostic services and become its exclusive partner for cancer and cardiac hospitals. The stock surged 4.4% following the announcement and closed at +0.22%
PB Fintech Shares Falls by 10% After Clarifying It’s Not Entering Healthcare Space, stock closed at -2.10%
Tata Communications has brought Tata Communications UK under its direct ownership to simplify the group’s structure. The stock rose 1.4% following the announcement. Stock closed at +0.82%
- September 27, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity: 26 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 126554.83 + 11514.99 Total: 138069.82
F&O Volume: 574938.92 + 1817531.49 Total: 2392470.41
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +629.96
(26421.21 - 25791.25)
DII: NET BUY: +2405.12
(15461.3 - 13056.18)
- September 27, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Foreign Portfolio Investors have so far bought whopping Rs 49,459 crore in equity market, highest ever investment in 2024.
FPI in 2024
* Jan : Rs -25,744 crore
* Feb : Rs +1,359 crore
* Mar : Rs +35,098 crore
* Apr : Rs -8,671 crore
* May : Rs -25,586 crore
* June : Rs +26,565 crore
* July : Rs +32,365 crore
* Aug : Rs +7,320 crore
* Sept : Rs +49,459 crore
- September 27, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Hindalco Industries (₹734.50): BUY
The upmove in Hindalco Industries has gained momentum. The stock has made a bullish breakout above the key resistance level of ₹712 this week. On the charts, the momentum is strong. The region around ₹710 will now act as a good support and limit the downside. Fresh buyers are likely to come in to the market around ₹710.
- September 27, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 27, 2024: Hindalco Industries (BUY)
- September 27, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Novartis India clarifies on reports indicating Alkem’s interest in it
Drugmaker Novartis India (NIL) has said it is not a party to and is not involved in any negotiations or discussions between its Swiss parent and Mumbai-based Alkem Labs.
- September 27, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: BoI to launch 400-day term deposit at 7.30%
Bank of India (BoI) said it will launch a 400-day retail term deposit (TD), offering 7.30 per cent on callable deposits and 7.45 per cent on non-callable deposits. Read more
- September 27, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Ahead of merger with Disney, Nita and Akash Ambani join Viacom18 board
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani and Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani have joined the board of Viacom18 ahead of its merger with the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, industry sources said. Viacom18 is the holding company that owns the media and entertainment business of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Bodhi Tree Systems.
- September 27, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Krsnaa Diagnostics makes strategic investment in Apulki Healthcare
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd has announced a strategic investment in Apulki Healthcare Private Limited, that runs cancer and cardiac care hospitals.
- September 27, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Krsnaa Diagnostics makes strategic investment in Apulki Healthcare
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd has announced a strategic investment in Apulki Healthcare Private Limited, that runs cancer and cardiac care hospitals.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.