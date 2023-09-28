September 28, 2023 15:18

Calendar year 2023 has seen a sharp increase in sell-downs by promoters (majority shareholders) and PE/VC investors compared to the previous years.

Promoters have offloaded almost Rs 870 billion (~$10 bn) of equities this year, the highest in the past six years, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities observed. Adani Group promoters sold Rs 370 billion, accounting for almost 40 per cent of overall promoter selling this year.

Automobiles and components, capital goods, electric utilities, IT services and transportation sectors have seen the bulk of the promoter selling so far this year, while insurance and IT services accounted for a large portion of promoter selling over 2018-23.

“We would attribute only a small portion of promoter sales to bullish equity

market conditions. A large portion of the sales by promoters pertains to holding

companies of promoters raising cash to manage ‘high’ purported debt in

promoter holding companies (Adani Group companies, Vedanta). Another

meaningful portion is due to the exit of one of the promoters from a company

(HDFC Life, CIE India) for strategic reasons (portfolio rationalization),” the report said.

As a result of these sell-downs, promoter holding in the BSE-200 Index has declined to 48.8 per cent in the Jun-23 quarter (latest available data) from 50.3 per cent in the Dec-22 quarter, while the combined holding of domestic investors has increased by 90 bps to 23.5 per cent at the end of the Jun-23 quarter.

The holding of FPIs has increased by a modest 26 bps to 21.7 per cent over the same period, while the holding of others (such as AIFs and PMS) has increased 31 bps to 6 per cent.

The sell-down is quite concentrated in the case of promoter sales but broad-based across sectors in the case of PE investors. The selling by promoters largely reflects strategic compulsions (debt management), while by the PE reflects tactical (price) considerations.