Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 28, 2023 16:16
Sensex, Nifty close at four-week low amid global risk-off sentiment
Indian shares closed at nearly a four-week low on Thursday, pressured by losses in information technology and consumer stocks as the global markets extended weakness on worries over higher interest rates and crude prices.
The Nifty 50 closed down 0.98 per cent at 19,523.55 points, lowest close since Sept. 1, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.92 per cent to 65,508.32 points. The benchmarks opened 0.2 per cent higher. Read more.
- September 28, 2023 16:07
Rupee ends slightly higher as likely RBI help counters oil, US yield pressure
The Indian rupee rose marginally on Thursday, unscathed by the jump in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields, as the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to aid the local unit.
The rupee closed at 83.1850 against the US dollar compared with a close of 83.22 in the previous session.
Most Asian currencies fell, with the Malaysian ringgit leading losses.
The rupee faced headwinds like higher oil prices and the dollar index rising to the highest since November 2022, but the RBI’s likely intervention prevented a fall towards record lows, traders said. Read more.
- September 28, 2023 15:54
Pidilite Ventures Pvt Ltd has agreed to make an investment of approximately ₹20 crore in Imagimake Play Solutions Private Limited.
- September 28, 2023 15:52
Infosys tops in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud IT Transformation Services
Infosys has been positioned as a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.
- September 28, 2023 15:43
KIOCL temporarily suspends Mangalore Pellet Plant
KIOCL Ltd informed the exchange that the operation of Pellet Plant Unit at Mangalore has been temporarily suspended with effect from today due to non-availability of iron-ore fines and for carrying out maintenance activities.
- September 28, 2023 15:36
IPO Watch: Valiant Laboratories IPO subscribed 0.61 times as of 3:24 pm
Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.61 times as of 3:24 pm on September 28, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.22 times, and retail 1.13 times. The issue closes on October 3.
- September 28, 2023 15:18
Promoters sell $10 bn of equities in CY23, Adani Group promoters account 40%
Calendar year 2023 has seen a sharp increase in sell-downs by promoters (majority shareholders) and PE/VC investors compared to the previous years.
Promoters have offloaded almost Rs 870 billion (~$10 bn) of equities this year, the highest in the past six years, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities observed. Adani Group promoters sold Rs 370 billion, accounting for almost 40 per cent of overall promoter selling this year.
Automobiles and components, capital goods, electric utilities, IT services and transportation sectors have seen the bulk of the promoter selling so far this year, while insurance and IT services accounted for a large portion of promoter selling over 2018-23.
“We would attribute only a small portion of promoter sales to bullish equity
market conditions. A large portion of the sales by promoters pertains to holding
companies of promoters raising cash to manage ‘high’ purported debt in
promoter holding companies (Adani Group companies, Vedanta). Another
meaningful portion is due to the exit of one of the promoters from a company
(HDFC Life, CIE India) for strategic reasons (portfolio rationalization),” the report said.
As a result of these sell-downs, promoter holding in the BSE-200 Index has declined to 48.8 per cent in the Jun-23 quarter (latest available data) from 50.3 per cent in the Dec-22 quarter, while the combined holding of domestic investors has increased by 90 bps to 23.5 per cent at the end of the Jun-23 quarter.
The holding of FPIs has increased by a modest 26 bps to 21.7 per cent over the same period, while the holding of others (such as AIFs and PMS) has increased 31 bps to 6 per cent.
The sell-down is quite concentrated in the case of promoter sales but broad-based across sectors in the case of PE investors. The selling by promoters largely reflects strategic compulsions (debt management), while by the PE reflects tactical (price) considerations.
- September 28, 2023 15:16
Radico Khaitan: Co unveils Rampur Jugalbandi two new products at the Whisky Show, London
- September 28, 2023 15:12
Stock Market Live Updates: CE Info Systems stock surges by 7.10% on the BSE, trading at ₹2,033
- September 28, 2023 15:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Berger Paints stock falls by 5.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹570
- September 28, 2023 15:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: LT (1.60%); Axis Bank (0.41%); Power Grid (0.28%); ONGC (0.21%); Bharti Airtel (0.20%)
Major losers: Tech Mahindra (-5.01%); Asian Paints (-4.38%); LTI Mindtree (-3.34%); Divi’s Lab (-2.82%); Britannia (-2.57%)
- September 28, 2023 15:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 28 were 1,555 against 2,068 stocks that declined; 140 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,763. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 196, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21.
- September 28, 2023 15:10
Stock Market Live Updates: NSE registered investor base surpasses 8 crores unique investors
NSE registered investor base surpasses 8 crores unique investors (unique PAN) with 14.9 crores UCC (unique client code) accounts. The journey from 7 crores registered investors to 8 crore registered investors took about 8 months.
- September 28, 2023 15:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Dalmia Cement stock slides down by 0.42%
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has received order under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for disallowance of transitional input tax credit availed through TRAN-1. In the said order, the authority has demanded inadmissible input tax credit of ₹16.20 lakh along with interest and penalty. The company said “a strong case to defend the matter before the Appellate Authorities and shall file an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner (Appeals) within prescribed timelines.”
The stock slides down by 0.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,360.30.
- September 28, 2023 15:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Aviva Life Insurance announces the appointment of Gyanendra Singh as the Chief Technology Office
Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, today announced the appointment of Gyanendra Singh as the Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Singh will play a pivotal role in shaping Aviva’s digital transformation, Product Development, innovation, R&D, Information Security and innovation initiatives.
- September 28, 2023 14:59
Stock Market Live Updates: SBI Life signs a bancassurance pact with the SBS
SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, signed a bancassurance pact with the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) at the bank’s headquarters in Gangtok, Sikkim. The landmark agreement highlights SBI Life’s commitment to make insurance solutions accessible to the residents of Sikkim, through its trusted bancassurance partner.
- September 28, 2023 14:57
Bharat Forge: Co and Tata advance system will supply 300 ATGS to Indian army. This project estimated cost is 3000 Cr rupees
- September 28, 2023 14:54
Stock Market Live Update: Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock declines by 0.60%
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has appointed Tanmoy Roy as Chief People Officer with effect from October 16, 2023. The stock declines by 0.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹528.35.
- September 28, 2023 14:51
Stock Market Live Updates: COFORGE: Co gets an Tax demand of rupees 83 Cr for the year 2019-20
- September 28, 2023 14:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Paints’ Ashwin Dani passes away
Asian Paints informed the exchange about the demise of Ashwin Dani, non-executive director and member of the promoter group.
Asian Paints stock falls by 4.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,163.25
- September 28, 2023 14:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Dr. Reddy’s stock declines by 1.15%
The board of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The stock declines by 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,433.50.
- September 28, 2023 14:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Daawat stock is down by 0.31%
LT Foods has strengthened its Super Food portfolio by launching ‘Daawat Quick Cooking Red Rice’ for the health enthusiasts.
Daawat stock is down by 0.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹162.60.
- September 28, 2023 14:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Apar Industries stock declines by 3.92%
The board of Apar Industries has approved raising ₹1,000 crore via equity shares of ₹10 each and other instruments. The stock declines by 3.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,520.10.
- September 28, 2023 14:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Happiest Minds: Rs 132.3 Cr NSE Block Trade; For ~1493186 Shares, at Rs 886
- September 28, 2023 14:26
Current account deficit narrows to 1.1% of GDP in Q1FY24 from 2.1% a year ago
India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $9.2 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1 (April-June) 2023-24, from $17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1 2022-23, according to RBI.
- September 28, 2023 14:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.57 times
Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.57 times as of 2:21 pm on September 28, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.19 times, and retail 1.06 times. The issue closes on October 3.
- September 28, 2023 14:19
Gensol EV bags order worth ₹75 crore, shares up
Gensol Engineering Limited’s shares were up by 3 per cent after its subsidiary, Gensol EV Lease Pvt. Ltd., announced winning an order for over 500 Tata Ace Cargo EVs. The order, valued at ₹75 Crore, comes from an all-electric logistics company. An initial batch of more than 20 EVs has already been leased, and the remaining vehicles will be deployed across 5 states in India - Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana over the next 6 months.
- September 28, 2023 14:19
Stock Market Live Updates: KP Energy Ltd stock is up by 3.48%
KP Energy Ltd has received a contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for the development of a 464.10 MW Balance of System Package for an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Connected Wind Energy Project to be developed in the state of Gujarat. KP Energy stock is up by 3.48% on the BSE, trading at ₹530.
- September 28, 2023 14:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major losers of Nifty Infrastructure stocks at this hour
Ashok Leyland (-2.76%); Hindustan Petroleum (-2.54%); Godrej Properties (-2.43%); Shree Cement (-1.83%); Indian Hotels (-1.77%)
- September 28, 2023 14:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 2 pm
Major gainers: Hindustan Oil (9.98%); MCX (7.48%); MAPMYINDIA (7.14%); Tata Investment (6.35%); Syrma Sgs (5.93%)
Major losers: EKI (-4.99%); Voltamp (-4.10%); Tech Mahindra (-4.05%); JSW Energy (-4.02%); Apar Industries (-4%)
- September 28, 2023 14:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian Overseas Bank stock is up by 4.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹47.05
- September 28, 2023 14:08
Stock Market Live Updates: LICI stock is down by 0.08%
Life Insurance Corporation Of India informed the exchange that its shareholding in Hindustan Copper has diluted from 10.249% to 8.171% of the paid-up capital of the said Company.
LICI stock is down by 0.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹644.45. Hindustan Copper stock falls by 2.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹156.05.
- September 28, 2023 14:08
Stock Market Live Updates: KSB Ltd stock rises by 3.68%
KSB Ltd has received order worth ₹55 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd for supply of vertical safety class pumps for GHAVP 1&2 Project. The stock rises by 3.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,028.70.
- September 28, 2023 13:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Mindteck India stock jumps 15.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹164.35
- September 28, 2023 13:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Ahluwalia Contracts stock is down by 1.47%
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) informed about the receipt of two orders worth ₹832.40 crores. The stock is down by 1.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹717.50.
- September 28, 2023 13:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Power promoter group bought 8.5 Cr shares via open market (From 5TH TO 25TH SEP)
- September 28, 2023 13:20
Stock Market Live Updates: AVANTEL: Co to consider bonus issue on October 9
- September 28, 2023 13:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Yatra Online is trading at ₹136.20
Yatra Online is trading at ₹136.20, and at a 4 per cent dicount to its IPO price of ₹142. It is now trading at EV/revenue (trailing) of 4.25 times. Peer Easy Trip Planners trades at around 15 times, while market leader and Nasdaq listed MakeMyTrip trades at around 7 times
- September 28, 2023 13:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE at this hour
Bedmutha Industries (16.32%)
Mazda (15.99%)
Pilani Investment (9.04%)
Finolex Cables (7.42%)
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (7.09%)
- September 28, 2023 12:59
India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $9.2 billion (-1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY2024 from $1.3 billion in Q4 FY 2023: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd.
“India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $9.2 billion (-1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY2024 from $1.3 billion in Q4 FY 2023 (-0.2% of GDP), but trailed our forecast led by a healthier than anticipated merchandise trade balance, even as the services trade surplus and balance of secondary income were smaller than anticipated.
With the average merchandise trade deficit trending higher in Jul-Aug 2023 relative to Q1 FY2024 levels, and the recent rise in crude oil prices, ICRA estimates the CAD to widen sequentially to $19-21 billion (-2.3% of GDP) in Q2 FY2024.
Overall, ICRA projects the CAD to widen to $73-75 billion (-2.1% of GDP) in FY2024 from $67.0 billion (-2.0% of GDP) in FY2023, building in an average crude oil price of $90/bbl in H2 FY2024.”
- September 28, 2023 12:57
Stock Markets Live Updates: Ajooni Biotech receives ZED Gold certification
Ajooni Biotech Limited has been awarded ZED Gold certification( Zero Effect Zero Defect) by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India.
- September 28, 2023 12:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Navkar Corporation stock is down by 0.83%
Navkar Corporation has announced the appointment of Prasoon Singh as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The stock is down by 0.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹59.95.
- September 28, 2023 12:55
Stock Market Live Updates: EaseMyTrip stock trades at ₹41.85, down by 0.71%
EaseMyTrip has announced the opening of its latest franchise store in Jalandhar, Punjab. The stock trades at ₹41.85, down by 0.71% on the NSE.
- September 28, 2023 12:45
Commodity Call: Zinc: Bearish. Hold the short positions
Zinc prices have been struggling to rise. The Zinc futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continues to face strong resistance in the ₹225-226 per kg region. The contract made a high of ₹226.60 per kg on Tuesday. It is currently trading at ₹221 per kg.
- September 28, 2023 12:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.51 times
Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.51 times as of 12:30 pm on September 28, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.17 times, and retail 0.94 times. The issue closes on October 3.
- September 28, 2023 12:22
Housing sales rise 36% YoY in Q3 of 2023
Housing sales in the third quarter of calendar 2023 have risen 36 per cent on year to 1.2 lakh units across the top seven cities, ANAROCK Research said.
Though there are still two more days to go before the quarter ends, data so far shows that residential demand has continued to grow even during the monsoon quarter, which usually sees subdued sales.
- September 28, 2023 12:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Rane Ltd stock rises by 2.99%
Rane (Madras) Ltd has approved setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mexico - Rane Automotive Components Mexico S de R.L. de C.V. (RACM).
The stock rises by 2.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹886.55.
- September 28, 2023 12:21
Stock Market Live Updates: AXISCADES Technologies stock inches up by 0.35%
AXISCADES Technologies informed the exchange about the resignation of David Bradley as Chairman. The stock inches up by 0.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹498.50.
- September 28, 2023 12:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Rajnish Wellness stock trades at ₹12.54, down by 0.56%
Dava Discount, a brand of Rajnish Wellness Limited, has started new franchisees at 2 various locations in Maharashtra - Ghatkopar and Mulund. Rajnish Wellness stock trades at ₹12.54, down by 0.56% on the BSE.
- September 28, 2023 12:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: LT (1.94%); Adani Ports (0.78%); Power Grid (0.63%); Coal India (0.58%); Axis Bank (0.53%)
Major losers: Tech Mahindra (-3.67%); Asian Paints (-2.72%); Kotak Bank (-1.76%); M&M (-1.59%); Titan (-1.45%)
- September 28, 2023 12:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 28 were 1,910 against 1,535 stocks that declined; 162 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,607. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 176, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
- September 28, 2023 12:02
Adani Group promoter entities have raised their stake in Adani Power by 2.21% through market purchases in September
- September 28, 2023 11:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Khadim India stock jumps 13.70%
Khadim India stock jumps 13.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹310. The company’s board will meet tomorrow to consider and approve the scheme of arrangement between the company and KSR Footwear Limited.
- September 28, 2023 11:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Vaibhav Global stock slips by 0.77%
Shop LC (Germany), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Limited, announced that its proprietary teleshopping channel – ‘Shop LC’ will be airing on Vodafone’s high-definition channels in approx. 13 million households.
Vaibhav Global stock slips by 0.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹435.70; while Vodafone Idea stock slides down by 2.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹11.65.
- September 28, 2023 11:47
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s current account deficit narrowed to US$ 9.2 billion
India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to US$ 9.2 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1 (April-June):2023-24 from US$ 17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 but it was higher than US$ 1.3 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter, according to RBI.
The widening of CAD on a quarter-on-quarter basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit coupled with a lower surplus in net services and decline in private transfer receipts.
- September 28, 2023 11:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Rallis India stock slides down by 0.93%
Rallis India informed the launch of Benzilla under the insecticides product category. However, the stock slides down by 0.93% on the BSE, trading at ₹207.80.
- September 28, 2023 11:45
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s Mineral Production Increases by 10.7% in July, 2023- PIB
- September 28, 2023 11:43
DCM Shriram secures ₹200-crore loan from HSBC India
DCM Shriram Ltd’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company reported securing a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of ₹200 crore from HSBC India. This financial move is intended to support the company’s ongoing capital expenditure program in Bharuch, Gujarat.
- September 28, 2023 11:36
Bank Nifty prediction today – September 28, 2023: Intraday outlook unclear
The Nifty Bank index has come down from its intra-day high and is now trading marginally lower The index is now at 44,580, down 0.01 per cent. The advances/ declines ratio at 8:4 is positive. Bandhan Bank, up 1.2 per cent, is outperforming the index.
- September 28, 2023 11:35
JioAirFiber could unlock a $7-10 billion revenue opportunity for Jio: Jefferies
JioAirFiber could unlock a US$7-10bn revenue opportunity as it could spur broadband adoption among 85 million Pay-TV homes that don’t have internet access today, according to a report by brokerage firm Jefferies.
- September 28, 2023 11:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Nazara stock rises by 1.64%
Nazara stock rises by 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹841.10. The Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai, sent a tax demand for about ₹2.84 crore.
- September 28, 2023 11:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Apollo Tyres stock declines by 1.20%
Apollo Tyres informed the exchange that SAT, its order dated September 27, 2023, has quashed the order dated November 22, 2018 passed by SEBI in its entirety and directed SEBI to refund the penalty amount (of ₹65 lakh pertaining to Buy Back regulations) to the Company within 4 weeks from the date of its order.
The stock declines by 1.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹372.
- September 28, 2023 11:33
Stock Market Live Updates: SJVN stock inches up by 0.43%
SJVN stock inches up by 0.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.20, after commencing the Mechanical Spinning of Unit-I of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project at Mori, Uttarakhand.
- September 28, 2023 11:32
Stock Market Live Updates: NCL Industries stock rises by 2.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹230.80
- September 28, 2023 11:14
Three SMEs also listed Today
Cellecor at 92 v/s Issue Price of 92,
Macro Cables at 38.7 v/s 36
Higreen at 77 v/s 75.
- September 28, 2023 11:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Mazda stock jumps 17.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,161.0
- September 28, 2023 11:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Marco Cables & Conductors Limited listed on NSE Emerge today at NSE
- September 28, 2023 11:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.45 times
Valiant Laboratories IPO has been subscribed 0.45 times as of 11:06 am on September 28, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.14 times, and retail 0.85 times. The issue closes on October 3.
- September 28, 2023 11:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers: Hindustan Oil (9.28%); Finolex Cables (8.09%); MCX (7.53%); MAPMYINDIA (7.08%); Kirloskar Oil (5.49%)
Major losers: Apar Industries (-5.08%); Tech Mahindra (-3.15%); EKI (-3.11%); Vodafone Idea (-3%); JSW Energy (-2.64%)
- September 28, 2023 11:05
Nifty Prediction Today–September 28, 2023: Wait for dips to take fresh longs
Nifty 50 and Sensex are witnessing a strong bounce. Both indices are managing to sustain that bounce today. Af After rising from their intraday lows, the benchmarks gained 0.1 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 66,185, while is at 19,736.
The expected fall to 19,500 did not take place. In fact, Nifty has risen back sharply from the low of 19,554. It is now important for the Nifty to get a strong follow-through rise from here and move above 19,800. If the upmove takes place, then the index will witness the previous bullishness, with a possible revisit to the 20,000 levels in the coming days. As such the price action in the next few sessions is going to be very important for the Nifty.
- September 28, 2023 11:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani group appoints new auditor for UK subsidiaries
- September 28, 2023 11:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Endurance Technologies stock falls by 1.06%
Endurance Technologies stock falls by 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,583.30 after approving capacity expansion for manufacturing aluminium Alloy Wheels for two wheeler applications.
- September 28, 2023 10:55
Travel agents ask government to defer implementation of 20 per cent TCS on overseas tours
The Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI) has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to defer implementation of the revised tax rate of 20 per cent on tour packages of over Rs 7 lakh.
TAAI has petitioned the government to put on hold the implementation of the revised tax rate, which is to become effective from October 1.
- September 28, 2023 10:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Gensol EV Lease Pvt. Ltd. stock surges by 4.66%
Gensol EV Lease Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Limited has announced won order for over 500 Tata Ace Cargo EVs, valued at ₹75 crore from an all-electric logistics company.
The stock surges by 4.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,079.
- September 28, 2023 10:52
Oil prices have been on the rise on the back of the sharp decline in US crude inventories.
Oil prices have been on the rise on the back of the sharp decline in US crude inventories. The drawdown of 2.2 million barrels exceeded market expectations and contributed to concerns on tight global supplies.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub have fallen to their lowest levels since July last year. This is a critical hub for US crude oil storage and distribution, and dwindling inventories there can impact oil prices.
This apart, the OPEC+ members, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia, have extended supply cuts through the end of the year. This decision has heightened concerns about a potential supply shortage in the oil market.
The Russian government’s consideration of restricting grey fuel exports and raising fuel export duties for resellers has added to supply concerns. Russia is a major oil producer, and any restrictions on its exports can impact global oil markets.
Overall, market sentiment has been influenced by expectations of tightening global supply conditions. This has led to increased buying interest in oil futures.
- September 28, 2023 10:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock declines by 2.65%
Vodafone Idea stock declines by 2.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹11.65 after TRAI data revealed that it continued to lose customers by around 13.22 lakh in July.
- September 28, 2023 10:38
Share India explores acquisition of Silverleaf Capital Services
Share India Securities Limited is considering the 100 per cent acquisition of M/s Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited, based in Mumbai. This acquisition may be executed through methods such as merger, share purchase, or other permissible modes.
- September 28, 2023 10:37
Stock Market Live Updates: HOEC: Rs 38.88cr NSE/BSE Block Trade; for ~2496221 shares, at Rs 155.75
- September 28, 2023 10:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing ceremony of Cellecor Gadgets
The NSE Bell has rung in the celebration of the listing ceremony of Cellecor Gadgets Limited on NSE Emerge today in Delhi.
- September 28, 2023 10:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Global pharma stock trades at ₹1,132.15
Global pharma major Lupin Limited announced that it’s digital asthma educator platform, Joint Airways Initiative (JAI), has onboarded over 10,000 patients since its launch.
The stock trades at ₹1,132.15, down by 0.02% on the NSE.
- September 28, 2023 10:34
Stock Market Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock rises by 1.23%
KPIT Technologies stock rises by 1.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,142.20 after it announced additional investment of €5 million in KPIT Technologies GmbH, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Germany.
- September 28, 2023 10:33
Rupee trades flat against US dollar amid gains in equities
The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.21 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Thursday amid gains in domestic equities.
The Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies, forex dealers said.
The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning deals. It was trading at 83.21 to US dollar at 9.35 am, up by 1 paisa over the previous close.
- September 28, 2023 10:31
Sensex, Nifty trade lower after early gains
The domestic stock markets climbed in early trade on Thursday but later gave up all the early gains to trade lower amid muted global trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.
The monthly derivatives expiry also added to the volatile trends in the markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 287.32 points to 66,406.01 in early deals. The Nifty advanced 50.2 points to 19,766.65.
However, both the benchmark indices failed to carry forward the winning momentum and traded in the negative territory later. The 30-share BSE benchmark traded 64.71 points lower at 66,053.98 and the Nifty quoted 14.20 points down at 19,702.25.
- September 28, 2023 10:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Orient Bell stock rises by 2.89%
Orient Bell announced the completion and commissioning of New Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT) Line at the Plant at Dora, near Vadodara, Gujarat well ahead of schedule and within the expected budget. Post this expansion, the total GVT capacity at Dora has increased from 2.2 MSM p.a. to 5.5 MSM p.a. - an increment of 3.3 MSM p.a.
The stock rises by 2.89% on the BSE, trading at ₹476.
- September 28, 2023 10:27
Stock Market Live Updates: DCM Shriram Ltd. stock inches up by 0.67%
DCM Shriram Ltd. has secured ₹200 crore Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) from HSBC India. The stock inches up by 0.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,067.05.
- September 28, 2023 10:26
Telecom: Vi continued to cede ground to Bharti & R-Jio in July 2023 by Kotak Institutional Equities
Vi continued to cede ground to Bharti & R-Jio in July 2023
TRAI’s July 2023 subscriber data indicates a modest recovery in subs trends, with 2.7 mn wireless net adds (highest since May 2022). Vi ((-)16 bps) lost market share in all 22 circles—continued to cede ground to Bharti (up 6 bps) and R-Jio (up 25 bps). VLR net adds remained robust; Bharti emerged as the biggest gainer in July 2023. The quality of the subs mix continued to improve, with ~6.1 mn MBB net adds (~73% MBB penetration), as Bharti continued to gain a fair share of MBB net adds. However, Mobile Number Portability (MNP) requests stayed elevated at 11.8 mn, indicating intense competition to gain subs, with tariff hikes unlikely until after the 2024 general elections, in our view.
Highest monthly wireless net adds since May 2022; Vi continues to lose ground
Wireless subs rose 2.7 mn mom for the highest monthly net adds since May 2022. R-Jio (up by 3.9 mn) and Bharti (by 1.5 mn) continued to gain market share, whereas Vi ((-)1.3 mn) and PSUs ((-)1.4 mn) continued to lose ground. Vi lost ~16 bps mom in wireless subs market share, with losses in all 22 circles.
Market share gains to accelerate for Bharti and R-Jio; reiterate ADD on Bharti
R-Jio and Bharti continued to gain wireless subs market share at Vi’s expense in July 2023. In our base case (status quo on Vi and moderate tariff hikes), we expect accelerated market share gains for Bharti (5%) and R-Jio (8%) at Vi’s expense, especially among premium subscribers, driven by 1) pan-India 5G rollouts and 2) Vi’s cash constraints, long-delayed fund raise and uncertainty on its 5G launch.
- September 28, 2023 10:26
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has announces change of its name
Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) has announced change of its name to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) as part of the commitment to its new role as a comprehensive solutions provider in the Energy & Mobility sector.
- September 28, 2023 10:24
Post-listing view on Yatra Online IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Yatra Online Limited (YOL) made its debut on the stock markets today at Rs 127.5 per share, a discount of more than 10% from its IPO price of Rs 142.The YOL’s shares witnessed a negative listing. This is likely due to the company’s high P/E valuation, its reliance on the airline ticketing business, and the competitive nature of the travel industry. Overall, YOL is a risky investment, and investors who receive an allotment of this IPO should consider exiting their position.
- September 28, 2023 10:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Dixon Technologies (India) stock inches up by 0.64%
Dixon Technologies (India) stock inches up by 0.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,318.95, after its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into an MoU with Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited for manufacturing of smart phones and other related products for Xiaomi.
- September 28, 2023 10:08
Stock Market Live Updates: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock falls by 1.69%
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company had received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit under Section 73(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, alleging a tax demand of ₹1,728 crore.
The stock falls by 1.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,281.55.
- September 28, 2023 10:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Rajapalayam Mills stock is up by 1.14%
Rajapalayam Mills stock is up by 1.14% on the BSE, trading at ₹813.65. The company had provided Corporate Guarantee to Karur Vysya Bank on behalf of Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited for ₹40 crore.
- September 28, 2023 10:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Financial markets open on Sept 28 and 29: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the Government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, to ensure the smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions, especially in view of the quarter / half-year end.
- September 28, 2023 09:53
Automotive tyres: Margins to begin wearing out; re-rating traction limited, says ICICI Securities
India’s automotive tyre space gross profit/kg improved from the Q1FY23 lows of ~INR 73 (in line with 10-year mean levels) to reach highs of ~INR 95 in the past couple of quarters (above mean + 1-standard deviation at INR 84).
Going by historical trends, the industry has hardly sustained such profitability beyond three consecutive quarters and seen a
mean reversion back to below mean + 1-SD levels.
Thus, with Brent crude price appreciating ~20% over the past few months and natural rubber prices gaining ~5-7% over recent lows in July, we see mean reversion of GP/kg poised to play out from H2FY24.
With replacement demand growth across key segments yet to find some grip, along with immense competitive pressure, ICICI Securities believes it would be tough for players in this space to sustain their elevated gross margin levels beyond Q2FY24.
Shares of Apollo Tyres are down 0.4% while CEAT are up 0.8% in early trade on BSE today.
- September 28, 2023 09:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Investment Corporation Ltd stock surges by 6.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,492.75
- September 28, 2023 09:47
Near-term positive impact of India’s bond inclusion to be marginal: Fitch
The direct positive impact of the inclusion of certain Indian sovereign bonds in key emerging-market bond indexes managed by JP Morgan will be marginal in the near-term as the effect on fiscal credit metrics is unlikely to be significant, according to Fitch Ratings.
- September 28, 2023 09:46
Stock Market Live Updates: At 9.36 am on Thursday, December Brent oil futures were at $94.92
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning following a decline in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.36 am on Thursday, December Brent oil futures were at $94.92, up by 0.59 per cent; and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $94.57, up by 0.95 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7870 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹7792, up by 1 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7687 as against the previous close of ₹7632, up by 0.72 per cent.
- September 28, 2023 09:45
Stock Market Live Updates: KSB Ltd stock rises by 2.59%
KSB Ltd stock rises by 2.59% on the NSE trading at ₹2,997 after bagging an award under PM-Kusum III Scheme under Component B of ₹27.78 crore for 800 solar water pumping systems from Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh.
- September 28, 2023 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock is up by 0.23%
Bharti Airtel stock is up by 0.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹922.40, after it bagged an order from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India levying a financial disincentive of ₹2.81 crore under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018.
- September 28, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30am
Major gainers: LT (1.27%); Bajaj Auto (1.17%); JSW Steel (0.81%); Axis Bank (0.79%); Tata Steel (0.70%)
Major losers: Tech Mahindra (-1.90%); Asian Paints (-1.84%); Bajaj Finance (-0.78%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.57%); Eicher Motors (-0.46%)
- September 28, 2023 09:21
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty in positive territory; L&T gains over 1 per cent
The Indian stock market showed a strong opening with the Sensex and Nifty trading in positive territory. At 9:15 am, the BSE Sensex gained 180.43 points, reaching 66,299.12, while the NSE Nifty increased by 39.40 points, reaching 19,755.85. Notable gainers among Sensex stocks included L&T, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, and Axis Bank, while Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, BPCL, Britannia, and Eicher Motors lagged.
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, suggested that 19,550 is a strong support level for Nifty, and a continuation of buying from the current levels could lead to an uptrend.
In the case of Bank Nifty, it rebounded from the 78.6 percent retracement level of 44,186, closing at 44,588, down 36 points. Strong additions by put writers were observed at the 44,200 and 44,300 strike prices. The underlying trend in Bank Nifty remains weak, but a decisive close above 44,800 could stimulate buying interest, with downside support at 44,500.
With a significant surge in crude oil prices, market attention has turned back to inflation. Brent Crude, currently at $96.50 per barrel, has risen over 5 percent in the past few days, from a low near $91.85. The market now eyes the psychological $100 per barrel mark, with strong support around $90.
In other news, Jefferies has raised the target price for RIL to Rs 2,975, maintaining a BUY rating. According to the US-based investment bank, JioAirFiber holds the potential to unlock a revenue opportunity of $7-10 billion by driving broadband adoption among the 85 million pay-TV households currently lacking internet access.
- September 28, 2023 09:15
Share Market Live Updates: Amara Raja Batteries renamed as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
- September 28, 2023 09:12
Mutual Fund Recommendations: Nippon India Large Cap: A steady investment for the long term
At a time when mid and small-cap frenzy is high, it may be a good time for investors to take stock of opportunities outside these overheated spaces. As Mid and small-cap indices turn more expensive than large-cap valuations, and portfolios become too skewed, it may be time for investors with a moderate risk appetite to consider large-cap funds for investments. Read more
- September 28, 2023 09:11
Mutual Fund Updates: HDFC Pharma & Healthcare NFO closes today: Should you invest?
As a theme, pharma, and a bit more broadly healthcare, is no longer a narrow segment with very few companies. Over the past five-seven years, the healthcare sector has come to include pharma companies (domestic focused and export-oriented), diagnostic firms, hospitals, medical analytics providers and retail pharmacies, among a few others.
- September 28, 2023 09:07
Financial Markets Live Updates: RBI keeps financial markets operational on September 29 despite public holiday
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the Government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions especially in view of the quarter / half year end.
The central bank noted that the Government of Maharashtra has declared September 29, 2023 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 28, 2023 declared earlier has been cancelled.
RBI said financial markets will be operational on September 29, 2023 in addition to being operational on September 28, 2023.
Settlement of the auction of Government of India treasury bills conducted on September 27, 2023 will take place on September 29, 2023.
The auction of Government of India Dated Securities scheduled on September 29, 2023 will now be conducted on September 28, 2023, with settlement on September 29, 2023. The underwriting auction for sale of Government Securities will also be conducted on September 28, 2023.
The settlement of secondary market transactions in Government securities, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market which were due on September 29, 2023 will continue to be on the same day -- September 29, 2023.
The tenor for transactions of Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) for September 27th and 28th will be one day and that for Septembetlr 29th will be four days.
- September 28, 2023 09:04
Share Market Live Today: Jefferies raises RIL target price to Rs 2,975 on JioAirFiber potential
Jefferies has raised the target price of RIL to Rs 2,975 with a BUY rating. According to the US-based investment bank, JioAirFiber could unlock a $7-10 billion revenue opportunity as it could spur broadband adoption among 85 million pay-TV homes that dont have internet access now.
- September 28, 2023 08:52
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 29 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.110
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 7313.05
Hindprakash Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 125
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.110
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 7672.25
- September 28, 2023 08:43
Share Market Live Updates: Deven R Choksey on Vedanta Ltd demerging some of its business
Vedanta Resources ( VRL ) has already pledged their entire share holding in Vedanta ( VDL ) Ltd and their share of 64% in HZL.
They have limited ability to demerge other units given the charge of creditors on cash generating assets, particularly of HZL.
Since VRL is in catch 22 situation with mismatch on repayment of debt (total $ 5.6 bn in following 2 years), in my view they should be bringing in equity investor in the group as against debt swapping being done all this while.
It will also help them win over the confidence of market on VDL. When debt swapping is done by bringing equity investor, it would also mean that the group will build it huge for future opportunities in commodities business.
Having said, it would be a mistake to not tap equity investor at this stage also since there is significantly large appetite for india investment by global investors.
- September 28, 2023 08:32
Share Market Live Updates: Suzlon shareholders approve conversion of loans into equity
- September 28, 2023 08:30
Commodities Market Live Updates: MCX set to launch new web-based trading platform on October 3
MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has plans to switch to a new web-based trading platform developed by Tata Consultancy Services on October 3.
The exchange has been using the platform developed by 63 Moons (erstwhile Financial Technologies) and recently renewed the service contract with the company till December.
The exchange will go live with the new Commodity Derivatives Platform with effect from Tuesday October 3 and plans to conduct mock trading on October 2 in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session, it said.
Simultaneously, MCX Clearing Corporation will also conduct mock test to ascertain the stability and functioning of the software, it said.
- September 28, 2023 08:28
Commodities Market Live Updates: Technicals: Natural gas futures: Buy on a break of ₹244
The continuous futures of Natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has largely been moving in a broad sideways trend since July. But within this range, the contract witnessed a fall of late.
Particularly, the October contract, after facing resistance at ₹285, has now fallen to ₹242 after marking a low of ₹234 on Tuesday. Read more
- September 28, 2023 08:22
Commodities Market Live Updates: Bullish forecast for robusta coffee on tight supplies, blending uses
The outlook for Robusta variety of coffee looks good in the next couple of years on tight supplies amidst the increasing use of the stronger coffee bean for blending in various other drinks.
- September 28, 2023 08:15
Share Market Live Updates: L&T on buyback
Settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges will take place on September 28, instead of Sep 29
- September 28, 2023 08:14
Share Market Live Updates: Yatra Online listing today
Shares of Yatra Online will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the price at Rs 142, as the upper end of the price band ₹142.
The tour operator had launched ₹775-crore IPO, which consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore.
The overall response was to the IPO was rather muted. While the retail and QIB portion could manage to sail through, the HNI / NII portion got undersubscribed getting just 42 per cent response. Due to this, the overall subscription stood at just 1.61 times.
- September 28, 2023 08:12
Share Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Valiant Lab’s Issue subscribed 33% on day 1
Paracetamol maker fixes price band at Rs 133-140
The Rs 152 crore IPO of Valiant Laboratories, which opened on Wednesday, was subscribed 33 per cent at the end of Day 1. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 133-140 and market lot is 105 shares. Valiant IPO is completely a fresh issue of 1.089 crore shares.
- September 28, 2023 08:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty brace for settlement day amid volatility
Domestic markets are expected to remain resilient on Thursday despite mixed global cues. Analysts said, today being the settlement day for September contracts on the derivative segment on the NSE, markets remain volatile. However, aggressive put writers on Nifty and long Nifty futures rollers signal that benchmark index is likely to sustain the momentum, they added.
- September 28, 2023 07:54
Currency Market Live Updates: Strong dollar and oil prices pressure Indian rupee
Strong dollar and the rise in oil price can keep the Indian rupee under pressure. The rupee (USDINR: 83.23) can remain vulnerable to break its support at 83.30 and fall to 83.50-83.70 in the short-term.
- September 28, 2023 07:53
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude surges 5%, nears $100 mark
Brent Crude ($96.50 per barrel) has surged over 5 per cent in the last couple of days from a low around $91.85. Strong support is now around $90. Good chances for Brent Crude to test the psychological $100 per barrel mark in the coming weeks.
- September 28, 2023 07:52
Currency Markets Live Updates: Dollar index breaks key level, eyes 108
Dollar Index (106.60) has risen above the key level of 106 and is sustaining well above it. This is bullish. The index can rise to 108.
- September 28, 2023 07:51
Currency Markets Live Today: India Forex market is open today and tomorrow
- September 28, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta plans demerger to create newly listed pure-play entities
Vedanta plans to split its units into newly listed entities, a Bloomberg report said, citing sources. The demerger will be announced in the coming days. Businesses including aluminium, oil and gas, iron, and steel will be listed as separate, pure-play entities as part of the move
- September 28, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: July telecom user data highlights
BHARTI AIRTEL: JULY DATA - CO GAINED 15.17 LAKH USERS VS 14.1 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: JULY DATA - JIO GAINED 39.07 LAKH USERS VS 22.7 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
VODAFONE IDEA: JULY DATA - CO LOST 13.2 LAKH USERS VS NET LOST 12.9 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
- September 28, 2023 07:48
Stocks to Watch: Tax demand for Nazara Tech
Nazara Technologies has informed the exchanges that Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai, sent a tax demand for about Rs 2.84 crore. The Company would be filing its response to the said SCN within the prescribed timelines.
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: GST notice for ICICI Lombard GIC
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has received a Show Cause Cum Demand Notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, under Section 73(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, alleging a tax demand of ₹1,729 crore. The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertains to non-payment of GST on the Co-insurance premium accepted as follower in case of co- insurance transactions and non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and Foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022.
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: TRAI’s disincentive for Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel said that it has received an order from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India levying a financial disincentive of Rs 2.81 crore under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018. The Company is reviewing the Order and evaluating the next steps
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: Rajapalayam MIlls’ corporate guarantee to its arm
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd has provided Corporate Guarantee to Karur Vysya Bank on behalf of Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited for Rs 40 crore. The guarantee is provided for the corporate term loan facility of Rs 40 crore sanctioned by the bank. Providing of Corporate Guarantee will strengthen the Credit worthiness of M/s. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited which will enable M/s. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited to borrow at competitive rate of interest / better terms & conditions
- September 28, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: NBCC (India) to Rs 5,716 crore land bank
NBCC (India) has announced sale of Commercial Built-up space in World Trade Centre, New Delhi at Nauroji Nagar through e-auction worth Rs 5,716.43 crore,
- September 28, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Info Edge arm’s SaaS investment
The board of Redstart Labs (India) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) Ltd, has agreed to invest about $500,000 in SkyServe Inc. at the applicable exchange rate. Skyserve provides Insights-as-a-Service platform enabling satellite-based edge computed insights for core industries and solution providers to scale faster and affordably. Skyserve feed multispectral imagery to models deployed on the edge and facilitate timely predictions.
- September 28, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Dixon Tech’s Xiaomi call
Dixon Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Private Limited enters into an agreement with Xiaomi to carry out manufacturing of smart phones and other related products for Xiaomi. The manufacturing wil take place at Padget’s Noida facility
- September 28, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 28.09.2023
Accenture plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Jabil Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Electronic Equipment)
CarMax Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Nike, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
- September 28, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 28.09.2023
South Korea @ Market Holiday
India Forex and Currency @ Market Holiday
17:30 EURO German CPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.30%)
18:00 U.S. Final GDP q/q (Expected: 2.2% versus Previous: 2.1%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214k versus Previous: 201k)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales (Expected: -1.1% versus Previous: 0.9%)
01:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- September 28, 2023 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 28-SEP-2023
DELTACORP
INDIACEM
- September 28, 2023 07:34
Share Market Live Updates: Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr via long term infra bonds
Canara Bank in its maiden issuance of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds has raised Rs. 5,000 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.54% per annum. The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than Rs. 14,180 crore against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 crore, according to a press release.
The bank’s Long Term Infrastructure Bonds are rated as “AAA/Stable” by CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings & Research Ltd.
- September 28, 2023 07:29
Share Market Live Updates: Recommendations: How to benefit from reverse merger of Ujjivan Financial Services
Axis Securities has recommended that investors buy Ujjivan Financial Services to capture 15 per cent arbitrage opportunity for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
Ujjivan Financial Services had announced a reverse merger with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will issue 116 equity shares against ten equity shares of Ujjivan Financial Services as per the Scheme of Amalgamation. The company announced the said merger on October 14, 2022.
- September 28, 2023 07:16
Financial Markets Live Updates: Insights - Why flows into Gsecs can underwhelm
India not finding a place in any major global bond index was a thorny issue so far and JP Morgan becoming the first index provider to include India in its emerging market indices was therefore met with resounding cheer. The effort is worth lauding since various hurdles including capital controls, accessibility of the Indian G-Secs and taxation related issues had to be overcome before the index provider made the inclusion. But the optimism needs to be tempered because the projections being given for potential inflows are overstated.
- September 28, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Day trading guide for September 28, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 28, 2023 07:14
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Equitas Small Finance Bank (₹89.50): BUY
Equitas Small Finance Bank share is gearing up for a fresh rally. The price action since August this year indicates a strong base formation in the form of a double bottom pattern. The neckline resistance of this pattern is at ₹91.50. Read more
- September 28, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Regulatory move: SEBI may set up panel to clear the ‘promoter’ tag muddle
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may set up a committee under AIBI, an industry body representing investment bankers, to delve into the issue of promoter classification of founders and investors of companies headed for initial public offerings, said two people familiar with the matter.
- September 28, 2023 07:11
Commodities Market Live Updates: Record inter-state trade on e-NAM amid onion traders strike in Maharashtra
Amid the protest by onion traders in Nashik, the cooperative major NCCF continues to sell the bulb through the electronic National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) platform to other States from Maharashtra and with the rising demand the single day turnover had a record ₹2.21 crore transaction on September 26 on this portal.
- September 28, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Land deals rise over 50% in 2023 as developers rush to launch new projects
The boom in residential real estate, as well as the demand for warehousing space, is leading to more demand for land, and this has resulted in land transactions rising over 50 per cent annually this year with the volume of transactions crossing 2,300 acres.
- September 28, 2023 07:06
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: September 28, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Nazara Technologies, ICICI Lombard GIC, Bharti Airtel, KFIn Tech, Tata Power, NBCC (India) KSB Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills, Lloyds Engineering, KPIT Technologies, KP Energy, InfoEdge (India), Endurance Tech, Dixon Tech, SJVN, WardWizard
- September 28, 2023 06:58
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude hits $96.71 as US stocks decline
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after surging to the highest settlement in 2023 in the previous session as a steep drop in U.S. crude stocks added to worries of tight global supplies.
Brent crude futures climbed 16 cents to $96.71 a barrel by 0001 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 20 cents to $93.88. - Reuters
- September 28, 2023 06:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets tread cautiously as crude oil hits one-year high
Investors in Asia are contending with the anticipation of increased interest rates and rising oil prices, spurred by crude oil’s recent one-year high.
On Thursday, Tokyo’s stock market opened on a lower note, with investors expressing caution about potential additional US interest rate hikes. Additionally, they are closely monitoring the possibility of Japan intervening in the market to bolster the yen’s value.
During early trading, the Nikkei 225 index, a key benchmark, experienced a 0.75 per cent decline, while the broader Topix index saw a 0.80 per cent decrease.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI index remained relatively stable, and Australia’s S&P ASX 100 index showed a modest 0.31 per cent increase, essentially trading flat.
On the previous day, Wall Street closed with little change, unable to prevent a ninth consecutive decline for a widely-watched global equities indicator. US futures exhibited moderate gains in the early Asian trading session.
Investors are also anxious about depleting crude oil reserves and mounting consumer pressures, particularly as the 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 4.6 percent on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since 2007.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.