October 29, 2024 16:21

Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45% to settle at 80,369.03. Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35. The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52% to 24,466.85.

From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.6% higher at $71.89 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 602.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 80,005.04 on Monday. The Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65% to 24,339.15. (PTI)