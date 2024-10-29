Stock Market today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 29, 2024.
- October 29, 2024 16:21
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues
Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.
The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45% to settle at 80,369.03. Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35. The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52% to 24,466.85.
From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.
In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.6% higher at $71.89 a barrel.
The BSE benchmark jumped 602.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 80,005.04 on Monday. The Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65% to 24,339.15. (PTI)
- October 29, 2024 16:18
Stock Market Live Today: Gillette India stockup sharplyafter robust Q2 results
Gillette India shares surged by 11% in afternoon trade on Tuesday, October 29, following a 43.5 per cent y-o-y growth in profit after tax, to ₹133.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.
Revenue from operations rose 17.11 per cent to ₹781.82 crore during the July-September quarter, compared to ₹667.55 crore in the same period last year. Gillette India’s total expenses increased by 11 per cent y-o-y, to reach ₹611.62 crore.
Total income from operations increased by 21.1 per cent to ₹781.82 crore. Revenue from the grooming segment grew by 23.02 per cent to ₹648.9 crore, while oral care declined by 5.11 per cent to ₹132.92 crore in the September quarter.
- October 29, 2024 16:16
Currency Markets Live Today: Rupee settles flat at 84.07 against US dollar
The rupee settled flat at 84.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from positive domestic markets and a softening crude oil prices was negated by persistent foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said the rupee is hovering around record low levels as the strong dollar weighed on the local unit, while positive domestic equities, weak crude oil prices and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported the local currency at lower levels.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.08 against the greenback. It traded in a tight range and ended the day at 84.07 (provisional), unchanged from its previous close.
- October 29, 2024 15:57
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises Q2 PAT up over 7 times at ₹1,741.75 crore
Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,741.75 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up over 7.6 times, aided by higher revenues, other income and profit from jointly controlled entities and associates.
Consolidated revenue rose nearly 16 per cent to ₹22,608 crore in the quarter, driven by mining services, commercial mining, new energy ecosystem, airports, roads and others.
- October 29, 2024 15:38
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE today
Top gainers:
SBI (5.05%), BEL (4.89%), Eicher Motors (3.38%), HDFC Life (3.32%), SBI Life (3.18%),
Top losers:
Maruti (-4.16%), Tata Motors (-3.92%), Hero Motocorp (-2.88%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.52%), Sun Pharma (-2.04%)
- October 29, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex closed at 80,369.03, higher by 363.99 pts or 0.45% and Nifty 50 ended at 24,466.85, up 127.70 pts or 0.52%
- October 29, 2024 15:29
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises has withdrawn its agreement with Adani Wilmar to transfer shareholding to the promoters, in order to comply with the minimum public stakeholding norms
- October 29, 2024 15:29
Stock Market Live Today: SBI Cards and Payment Services Q2 results
SBI Cards and Payment Services recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹404.42 crore as against ₹602.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares were up 2.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹683.
- October 29, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live Today: Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited has appointed Subhash Anand as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. December 01, 2024.
- October 29, 2024 15:27
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises Q2 results
Adani Enterprises recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹627.99 crore as against ₹761.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares rose 1.91% on the NSE to ₹2,852.
- October 29, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers on the NSE
BEL (4.89%), SBI (4.84%), HDFC Life (3.58%), SBI Life (3.52%), Eicher Motors (3.47%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-4.17%), Maruti (-3.05%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.99%), Hero Motocorp (-2.85%), Sun Pharma (-1.82%)
- October 29, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: On BSE at 3 pm, 2,117 stocks rose, 1,722 fell; 126 hit 52-week highs, 76 lows
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 29, 2024, were 2,117 against 1,722 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,966. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 126, and those that hit a 52-week low was 76. A total of 263 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 236 in the lower circuit.
- October 29, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: V-Mart reduces quarterly loss; shares up 1.14% to ₹4,439.45
V-Mart Retail recorded its net loss for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹56.51 crore as against ₹64.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares rise 1.14% on the NSE to ₹4,439.45.
- October 29, 2024 14:51
Stock Market Live Today: Ami Organics swings to profit; shares soar 14.73% to ₹1,849
Ami Organics stock jumped 14.73% on the NSE to ₹1,849.
Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹37.67 crore as against the loss of ₹20.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- October 29, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live Today: Transformers and Rectifiers secures ₹270.21 crore orders; stock up 4.74% to ₹879
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has secured orders of ₹270.21 Crore from Siemens, Adani, AMNS & Jindal Group.
Stock surged 4.74% on the BSE to ₹879.
- October 29, 2024 14:49
Stock Market Live Today: Bigbloc completes plant expansion; shares surge 7.57% to ₹131.98
Bigbloc Construction announced the completion of phase 2 expansion of AAC Blocks manufacturing plant located at Village Kanchad, Taluka Wada, District Palghar, Maharashtra.
Shares rally 7.57% on the NSE to ₹131.98.
- October 29, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Ports Q2 profit surges; stock flat at ₹1,361
Adani Ports stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,361.
Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹572.14 crore as against ₹195.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- October 29, 2024 14:44
Stock Market Live Today: Cipla Q2 profit rises; shares down 1.44% to ₹1,481.55
Cipla recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹1,718.16 crore as against ₹1,029.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares slip 1.44% on the NSE to ₹1,481.55.
- October 29, 2024 14:22
Stock Market Live Today: V-Guard Q2 profit steady; shares up 1.67% to ₹420.65
APL Apollo Tubes recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹5.92 crore as against ₹132.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares fell 3.69% on the NSE to ₹1,395.65.
- October 29, 2024 14:21
Stock Market Live Today: V-Guard Q2 profit steady; shares up 1.67% to ₹420.65
V-Guard shares rose 1.67% on the NSE to ₹420.65. Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹52.19 crore as against ₹51.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- October 29, 2024 14:21
Stock Market Live Today: Atul Ltd expands epoxy resin capacity; shares down 2.07%
Atul Ltd has completed increase in capacity of Liquid Epoxy Resin.
Shares declined 2.07% on the NSE to ₹7,481.90.
- October 29, 2024 13:43
Stock Market Live Today: Sky Gold adds major clients, raises ₹270 crore; shares fall 2.75%
Sky Gold announced the following developments:
a) Onboards CaratLane & P. N. Gadgil Jewellers as Valued Clients, marking a major expansion and strengthening of its customer base, b) Fundraising of Rs. 270 Crores through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)
Sky Gold shares declined 2.75% on the NSE to ₹3,84.75.
- October 29, 2024 13:42
Stock Market Live Today: Steel Strips Wheels Q2 profit dips slightly; shares flat at ₹190.63
Steel Strips Wheels recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹50.20 crore as against ₹52.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹190.63.
- October 29, 2024 13:42
Stock Market Live Today: PNC Infratech wins Ganga bridge bid; shares rise 0.82%
PNC Infratech Limited has been declared as the First Lowest (Ll) Bidder’by National Highways Authority of lndia for the project namely “Construction of additional 3-Lane Bridge over River Ganga for connection betlveen Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in the State of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (IIAM)“ for a quoted price of Rs. 380.0 crore.
Shares inched up 0.82% to ₹320.80 on the NSE.
- October 29, 2024 13:41
Stock Market Live Today: Symphony approves property sale; stock falls 5.48% to ₹1,542
Symphony board has approved sale of freehold, clear and marketable titled land admeasuring 1254 sq. mtrs. (approx. 1500 sq. yards.) located at Bodakdev, Off S.G. Highway and Sidhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad. The carrying cost of the property is Rs.5.7 crores and having a market value of approx. Rs. 30 crores as per the valuation report issued by M/s. Jones Land LaSalle Property Consultants (India) Private Limited (JLL) dated October 25, 2024; and a residential flat admeasuring 141 sq. yards located at Sandesh Press Road, Ahmedabad. The carrying cost of the property is Rs.0.02 crores and having market value of approx.. Rs.0.60 crores
Stock tumbled 5.48% on the NSE to ₹1,542.
- October 29, 2024 13:15
Stock market live today: Vascon Engineers reports ₹785 crore net profit for Q2
Vascon Engineers recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹785 crore as against ₹1,967 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares rise 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹53.55.
- October 29, 2024 13:02
Share market live today: Markets trade lower as Sensex drops below 80,000; banks buck trend
Indian equity benchmarks traded in the red during Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Sensex falling below the psychological 80,000 mark after opening flat, while banking stocks showed strength amid mixed market breadth.
The BSE Sensex declined 411.67 points or 0.51 per cent to 79,593.37 at 12:30 PM, after opening at 80,037.20. The broader NSE Nifty fell 60.85 points or 0.25 per cent to 24,278.30, compared to its opening level of 24,328.85.
- October 29, 2024 12:55
Market today: Maruti Suzuki India board has approved amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary with the company. Shares declined 1.58% on the NSE to ₹11.302.10.
- October 29, 2024 12:54
Market news: Modern Engineering And Projects has secured order worth ₹81.02 crore from Tata Steel for boundary wall work at Meramandal, Odisha. Shares plunge 4.99% on the BSE trading at ₹48.38.
- October 29, 2024 12:39
Stock market live news: HDFC Bank shares remain flat amid Citigroup’s stake sale
HDFC Bank shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,737.90. Citigroup on Monday offloaded 15.8 lakh shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank’s shares worth ₹275 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of ₹1,742.6.
- October 29, 2024 12:38
Stock in focus: JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure stock jumped 8.06% on the NSE to ₹310.50.
Company reported a 46 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter of FY25 and revenue rose by over a fifth, driven by an increase in cargo volume and a change in the realisation mix.
- October 29, 2024 12:28
Market news: Bajaj Steel Industries board has fixed the date of Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024 as the “Record Date” for the issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio 3:1. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹2,950.
- October 29, 2024 12:27
IPO Watch: Afcons Infrastructure
Afcons Infrastructure IPO has been subscribed 0.92 times as of 12.15 pm on October 29, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.68 times, NII 2.22 times, retail 0.50 times, and those reserved for employees 1.32 times. The issue closes today.
- October 29, 2024 12:19
Share market live today: Ucal Ltd board has approved NCDs upto 15 crore on a private placement basis. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹158.
- October 29, 2024 12:17
Stock market live today: NBCC (India) stock declined 1.03% on the NSE to ₹92.35. Company will undertake major development and redevelopment works in Goa worth ₹10,000 crore.
- October 29, 2024 12:05
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 12 noon
Top gainers:
ICICI Bank (1.95%), BEL (1.93%), SBI (1.82%), SBI Life (1.78%), HDFC Life (1.29%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-4.05%), Bajaj Auto (-3.26%), Hero Motocorp (-3.20%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-3.01%), Cipla (-2.69%)
- October 29, 2024 12:04
Stock market live today: 1,672 stocks advance, while 1,978 decline on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 29, 2024, were 1,672 against 1,978 stocks that declined, and 157 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,807. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 110, and those that hit a 52-week low was 65. A total of 217 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 227 in the lower circuit.
- October 29, 2024 12:00
Share market live news: Aayush Wellness board has approved rights issue not exceeding ₹49.90 crore. Stock rises 2% on the BSE to ₹102.24.
- October 29, 2024 11:59
Stock market live today: Intellect Design’s eMACH.ai WealthForce named ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’
Intellect Design Arena announced that its flagship eMACH.ai WealthForce platform has been awarded the title ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’ at the Global Private Banker MEA Awards 2024. Shares dip 1.27% on the NSE trading at ₹735.90.
- October 29, 2024 11:58
Share market live news: Rama Steel Tubes has incorporated associate company - Oram Green Energy Ltd. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹12.07.
- October 29, 2024 11:58
Stock market live today: Marico expected to post high-single-digit growth in Q2 revenue
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)-maker Marico Ltd is expected to report high-single-digit growth in its revenue in Q2.
According to analysts, the demand is expected to remain stable with rural outperforming urban on a year-on-year basis.
- October 29, 2024 11:56
Stock market live news: Veranda Learning Solutions targets ₹600-crore revenue in FY25
Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through bonds or debentures to fund its expansion and achieve a revenue of ₹600 crore by the end of this fiscal.
Veranda HigherEd, the company’s learning enterprise, recently launched two cutting-edge short courses in partnership with the University of Technology Sydney based in Australia for working professionals in India.
- October 29, 2024 11:39
Share market live news: Baazar Style Retail announced opening of new retail store of the Company’. Shares trade at ₹335.45 on the NSE, down by 1.24%.
- October 29, 2024 11:39
Share market today: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited partners with IndusInd Bank to empower MSEs with Solar Energy Financing solutions. Tata Power stock declined 2.30% on the NSE to ₹415.90.
- October 29, 2024 11:36
Stock market live news: Jio Financial’s subsidiary gets RBI clearance to function as online payment aggregator
Jio Payment Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, informed that the Reserve Bank of India has granted certificate of authorisation to JPSL to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ under Section 7 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, with effect from October 28, 2024.
Jio Financial Services trades flat on the NSE at ₹316.50.
- October 29, 2024 11:34
Stock market news: Swiggy likely to price $1.35 billion IPO at ₹371-390 per share, sources say
Swiggy will likely price its $1.35 billion domestic initial public offering, which opens next week, at 371-390 rupees per share ($4.41-$4.64), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The IPO will open for subscription from November 6 to November 8, the company’s red herring prospectus dated Monday showed. Anchor investors will bid for shares on November 5.
- October 29, 2024 11:33
Stock market live today: Airtel shares dip despite 168% Q2 profit surge
The telecom giant Bharti Airtel Limited’s shares fell 2.13 per cent to ₹1,627.85 at 10.40 am today in the NSE.
Bharti Airtel reported a 168 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹3,593 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. However, the post-tax profit declined 13.6 per cent.
- October 29, 2024 11:32
Share market today: Top losers of Nifty Auto stocks: Tata Motors (-4.06%), Bajaj Auto (-2.99%), Hero Motocorp (-2.43%), Maruti (-2.25%), M&M (-2.21%)
- October 29, 2024 11:30
Share market live today: Nibe Munition raises ₹106.3 crore through compulsory convertible debentures
Nibe Munition Limited, a subsidiary of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime, has raised an amount of ₹106.3 crore by issuance of 0.01% Compulsory Convertible Debentures.
Nibe Ordnance Maritime stock trades at ₹1.44 on the BSE.
- October 29, 2024 11:29
Stock market live today: Jio BlackRock establishes joint venture companies to enter mutual fund market
Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited” and “Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Limited” have been incorporated on October 28, 2024, to carry on, inter alia, the primary business of mutual fund, subject to regulatory approvals.
The above companies will be the joint venture companies incorporated pursuant to the in-principle approval received by the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc. to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund.
Jio Financial Services stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹315.50.
- October 29, 2024 11:23
Bank Nifty prediction today – October 29, 2024: Index faces a barrier
Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 51,404 versus yesterday’s close of 51,259. The index is now hovering around 51,520, up 0.5 per cent.
Federal Bank, up 7.8 per cent, is the top gainer whereas IndusInd Bank, down 2.3 per cent, is the top loser. The advance/decline ratio is equally split at 6/6.
- October 29, 2024 11:22
Nifty prediction today – October 29, 2024: Downtrend resumes. Go short now and on a rise
Nifty 50 has turned down after a short-lived corrective rise. The resistance at 24,500 mentioned yesterday has held very well. The index has come down from a high of 24,492. It is currently trading at 24,210, down 0.53 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:39. This indicates that the broader sentiment is negative. That can keep the door open for the Nifty to fall more during the day.
- October 29, 2024 11:05
Share market live news: TCS secures major contract with Ireland’s Department of Social Protection
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a 15-year contract with Ireland’s Department of Social Protection (DSP) to implement and support the country’s new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, known as the “My Future Fund.”
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹4,072.60
- October 29, 2024 11:03
Stock in focus: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
Star Health and Allied Insurance stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹540.05.
The company clarified that it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by its chief information security officer in a data leak incident. The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer was fabricated by the hacker.
- October 29, 2024 11:02
Stock to watch: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries
Sun Pharma stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,886.90.
Sun Pharma’s investment in research and development stood at ₹792 crore, for the three months ended September 30th 2024., or 6 per cent of sales. It’s research spending was ₹773 crore in the same period last year.
- October 29, 2024 11:01
Stock market live today: Jio Financial launches ‘SmartGold’ for easy digital gold investments
During the Dhanteras festivities, Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched ‘SmartGold,’ a digital gold investment platform accessible through the JioFinance app.
The shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) were trading flat at ₹317.75 on the NSE today at 10 am.
- October 29, 2024 10:44
Stock market live today: Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock plunged 16.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹383.55, post Q2 results.
- October 29, 2024 10:34
Stock market today: Ashoka Buildcon subsidiary receives provisional certificate for NHAI project completion
Ashoka Baswantpur Signodi Road Private Limited (SPV), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, has received a Provisional Certificate for NHAI Project - completion of 39.07 KMs, out of total Project stretch of 40.600 KMs.
Ashoka Buildcon shares trades flat on the NSE to ₹228.68.
- October 29, 2024 10:30
Commodities market today: Crude oil posts marginal gains following US SPR refill plans
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support.
At 9.54 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.06, up by 0.08 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.43, up by 0.07 per cent.
- October 29, 2024 10:23
Stock to watch: Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy shares slip 0.88% on the NSE to ₹70.22.
Suzlon Group announced impressive results for the second quarter of FY25, posting a 96 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT), which rose to ₹201 crore.
- October 29, 2024 10:10
Stock market live today: JSW Group partners with POSCO for integrated steel plant project in India
JSW Group & Korea’s POSCO Group sign landmark MoU to develop an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum
JSW Energy shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹639.25.
- October 29, 2024 10:09
Stock market live today: Ramco Cements informed that the company has monetised non-core assets worth ₹376 crore. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹861.05.
- October 29, 2024 09:52
Share market live today: Indian Oil Corporation stock dipped 3.80% on the NSE to ₹141.43 following its Q2 performance.
- October 29, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates: Sensex trades 426.39 pts or 0.53% lower at 79,578.65 as at 9.48 am.
- October 29, 2024 09:41
Market news: EFC Ltd announced the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the lease of a prime property spread over 78,084 sq ft in Hyderabad; shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹540.60.
- October 29, 2024 09:40
Stock market today: Deepak Phenolics gains approval for long-term supply agreement with Petronet LNG
Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite, has secured approval for execution of a binding Term Sheet between DPL and Petronet LNG Limited (‘PLL’) for offtake of 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat for a period of 15 years from the date of first supply of Propylene and Hydrogen by PLL to DPL.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,697.40.
- October 29, 2024 09:39
Share market live today: Aurionpro Solutions secures major orders in the data centre sector
Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced the acquisition of multiple significant orders in the data centre (DC) sector, including consultancy and end-to-end design-and-build services for Tier-3 data centres.
Shares up 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,535.05.
- October 29, 2024 09:37
Stock market news: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. announced the launch of its newest brand, Kalaanj, through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited. Shares trade flat at ₹63.79 on the NSE.
- October 29, 2024 09:37
Share market today: Jio Financial Services announced customers can purchase digital gold by investing in SmartGold through the JioFinance app. Shares trade flat at ₹319.10 on the NSE.
- October 29, 2024 09:37
Stock market live news: JSW Energy submits resolution plan for KSK Mahanadi Power Company
JSW Energy informed that it has submitted resolution plan under the corporate insolvency resolution process of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (“KMPCL”). Pursuant to the Challenge Process undertaken by the Resolution Professional (RP), the Company’s financial proposal has been declared as the highest financial proposal received by the RP in the Challenge Process.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹647.50.
- October 29, 2024 09:35
Stock market today: L&T Technology Services Limited has won the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award 2024 from Caterpillar Inc. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹5,160.70.
- October 29, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 9:30 am
Top gainers:
- NTPC (2.20%)
- BEL (1.78%)
- Eicher Motors (1.46%)
- L&T (0.67%)
- ICICI Bank (0.65%)
Top losers:
- Bharti Airtel (-2.60%)
- M&M (-2.57%)
- Sun Pharma (-1.40%)
- Britannia (-0.99%)
- Axis Bank (-0.97%)
- October 29, 2024 09:24
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise slightly after Monday’s decline
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support. At 9.19 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.09, up by 0.13 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.48, up by 0.15 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5693 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5710, down by 0.30 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5682 against the previous close of ₹5699, down by 0.30 per cent.
- October 29, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Sensex declined 124.45 pts or 0.16% to trade at 79,880.59 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 67.00 pts or 0.28% to 24,272.15.
- October 29, 2024 09:05
Stock market updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO closes today
The initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure, flagship infrastructure, engineering, and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, closes today for public subscription.
The IPO, so far, has received only a lukewarm response from investors.
- October 29, 2024 08:50
Bullion market today: Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL, on gold
“Gold prices pared earlier losses to hover around record highs as along with Geo-political tensions, US Presidential uncertainty continues to boost the safe haven appeal for bullion. The dollar retreated from session highs hovering around 104 level, supporting commodities in lower levels. Concerns over a bigger conflict in the Middle East eased after Israel did not attack Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities in a strike over the weekend. While Tehran did threaten retaliation for the attack, Iranian leaders also downplayed the impact of the Israeli strike. Increased uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election is also expected to spur safe haven demand, especially with recent polls showing a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Focus this week will be on Manufacturing PMI from major economies, US GDP, Inflation, Consumer confidence, and jobs market data.”
- October 29, 2024 08:46
Stock market today: Brokerages on major stocks
CITI on Bharti Airtel
Buy, TP Rs 1950
10%/13% qoq growth in India mobile revenue/EBITDA was 3%/5% ahead of estimates, with limited subscriber churn despite tariff hike.
Consol. revenue/EBITDA at Rs415/220bn were correspondingly 2%/4% ahead.
CITI on Ambuja Cements
Neutral, TP cut to Rs 610
At Rs11.1bn consol EBITDA fell15% yoy on lower realizations (-7% yoy), partly offset by higher vol & lower costs
Consolidated EBITDA/t: Rs785 vs.Rs810 in 1Q & Rs955 last year.
Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 14%/23%/16%
GS on Ambuja Cements
Neutral, TP Rs 640
Consol vol up 8% YoY (& ex of Penna, My Home, growth was closer to 5% yoy), & EBITDA/T came in at Rs783 (above Ultratech/Dalmia at Rs744/Rs648)
Realizations up 1% qoq, better than Ultratech & Dalmia
UBS on Ambuja Cements
Sell, TP Rs 475
Though Q2 consol EBITDA missed consensus by 5%, performance was good considering subdued demand/ weak pricing & sharp miss reported by peers
Volume growth of 9% better than industry & market leader Ultratech
UBS on Federal BK
Buy, TP Rs 250
Q2: PAT beat driven by lower credit costs; Asset quality stable
Healthy loan growth; CASA deposits up 4% QoQ
BK maintain previous FY25E guidance
Clarity on strategy for improving NIMs could be a near term catalyst
Trading at c1.1x FY26E P/BV)
CITI on Federal BK
Buy, TP Rs 231
RoAs of 1.28% beat CitiE supported by 30bps credit cost, steady NIMs, & fee traction
Key +ves
[1] Secured lending dominance helped curtail slippages/credit cost at <80bps/30bps;
[2] LCR, despite 1% qoq deposit growth, improved to 115% (vs 112%)
[3] core NIMs (adj for penal charges rose 2bps qoq) with rising share of high yielding advances;
[4] Loan processing/para-banking fees gained traction
CITI on PNB
Sell, TP Rs 96
PNB breached 1% RoA with PAT of Rs43bn (CitiE: Rs36bn) aided by treasury gains (Rs16bn) & recovery from 2 (Rs14bn)
Another +ve surprise was modest credit cost
Mgmt. revised GNPA guidance to 3.5-3.75% (4% earlier) & credit cost to 0.25-0.3% for FY25
MOSL on PNB
Neutral, TP Rs 120
Strong quarter; asset quality improves sharply
Credit cost guidance reduces further to 30bp
C/D ratio comfortable at 70%, PCR improves further to 90%
Raise EPS est. by 8.9%/4.9% for FY25/FY26
CLSA on IOC
U-P, TP Rs 120
2Q PAT a big disappointment vs estimate, as a miss in marketing margins & larger-than-expected inventory losses pulled core PBT into negative territory but a one-time provision writeback helped reported PAT
Cut FY25-27CL PAT by 6%-20%
CITI on IOC
Buy, TP Cut to Rs 190
2Q EBITDA at Rs38bn (-56% qoq) well below Rs99bn estimate, didn’t come as much of a surprise & mirrored challenges experienced by its peers, i.e., weak refining performance, large inventory losses, & sustained LPG under-recoveries
CLSA on LIC Hsg
Upgrade to O-P, TP cut to Rs 700
2Q NII & PPOP missed est. by 6%-7%, though PAT beat by 7% due to a lower credit cost
PPOP weakness on a/c of a reduction in spreads coupled with higher-than-expected operating expenses.
Silver lining was asset quality performance
Jefferies on Sun Pharma
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2150
2Q sales in line while EBITDA & PAT ahead of est. on lower R&D costs
US growth driven by higher gRevlimid & specialty segment (USD286m, +8% QoQ) while India grew 11% led by vol
R&D guidance for FY25 revised down
Nomura on Macrotech
Buy, TP Rs 1600
While 2QFY25 was solid, expect co to deliver stronger 2HFY25F (both y-y and h-h) on three key aspects namely:
1) pre-sales growth,
2) OCF generation,
3) revenue recognition
Nomura on FirstSource
Buy, TP Rs 400
2Q: Revenue beat, margins in line
Expect USD1bn revenue run-rate by 4QFY25F
FY25 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20.5% from 11.5-13.5%
Margin expansion to remain slow initially with front-loading of investments
- October 29, 2024 08:04
Stock market today: Stock split dates
Master Trust Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 838
Ex-Split 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 29, 2024 08:02
Share market updates: Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Crisil Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5125.5
Gabriel India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.65
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 23.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4012.45
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4329.6
- October 29, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 important result calendar
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Corp of Ind Ltd
• Canara Bank
• Maruti Suzuki Ind Ltd
• Adani Entrprses Ltd
• Adani Ports Ltd
• SBI Cards and Payment Ltd
• Voltas Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Auto Ind Ltd.
• Engineers Ind Ltd.
• Star Health and Allied Ltd.
• Apar Indus Ltd.
• Capri Global Cap Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy Ind Ltd.
• V-Guard Indus Ltd.
• APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
• Asahi Ind Glass Ltd.
• Deepak Fertilisers Ltd.
• Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd.
• Gujarat FluoroChem Ltd.
• Housing & Urban Dev Ltd.
• Kaynes Tech Ind Ltd.
• Laxmi Organic Indus Ltd.
• Vedant Fashions Ltd.
• PCBL Ltd.
• Prestige Estates Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Sheela Foam Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ind Ltd
• Tata Power Comp Ltd
• Aditya Birla Cap Ltd
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Carborundum Univ Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• The New Ind Assurance Ltd.
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• DCM Shriram Ltd.
• KIOCL Ltd.
• Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
• IRB Infra Developers Ltd.
Thursday, 31 October, 2024
Cash Segment
• Tata Inv Corp Ltd.
• Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB Ind Ltd
• Exide Indus Ltd
• IRCTC
• Bata Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Energy Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Indn Railway Fin Corp Ltd.
• Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Adv Ltd.
• Tube Invs of Ind Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd
• Manappuram Fin Ltd
• Titan Comp Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chem Ltd.
• Aptus Value Ltd.
• PB Fintech Ltd.
• Timken Ind Ltd.
• Oil Ind Ltd.
• POWERGRID Infra Inv.
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Mankind Pharma Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Ship Ltd.
• Triveni Engineering & Indus Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
• Apollo Hospitals Ltd
• Granules Ind Ltd
• Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• JB Chem & Pharma Ltd.
• JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ind Ltd
• Escorts Kubota Ltd
• Page Indus Ltd
• Trent Ltd
• Lupin Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ind Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ind Ltd.
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petro Ltd.
• Aavas Financiers Ltd.
• SJVN Ltd.
• The Great Eastern Ship Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
• State Bank of Ind
• Info Edge (Ind) Ltd
• MRF Ltd
• Ashok Leyland Ltd
Cash Segment
• Esab Ind Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
• Equitas Small Fin Ltd.
• Action Construction Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
• ZF Commercial Vehicle Ltd.
Saturday, 9 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd
Cash Segment
• Krishna Institute Ltd
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Indus Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
• Gujarat Narmada Ltd
• Britannia Indus Ltd
Cash Segment
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
• Bank Of Ind
• Devyani Int Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
• Samvardhana Motherson Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF Ind Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert Ltd.
Wednesday, 13 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Cash Segment
• HEG Ltd.
• Kalyan Jewel Ind Ltd.
• Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.
• KSB Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
• Astrazeneca Pharma Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Indus Ltd
• Hindustan Aero Ltd
• IPCA Laboratories Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honasa Consumer Ltd.
- October 29, 2024 08:00
Stock market news: Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC) - Open offer starts today
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Coforge Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 02-May-2024
Offer price Rs: 1415
CMP: Rs 1469.50
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -3.8%
Offer Size : Rs 1013.45 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 0.72 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity:
Start Date: 29 Oct 2024 (Today)
End Date: 12 Nov 2024
Obligation Date: 26 Nov 2024
Settlement Date: 27 Nov 2024
- October 29, 2024 07:45
Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on October 29, 2024
* DIXON
* ESCORTS
* IDFCFIRSTB
* INDIAMART
* LTF
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
- October 29, 2024 07:44
Stock in focus: Adani Power
Adani Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at ₹3,302 crore vs ₹6,592 crore (y-o-y).
Revenue at ₹13,321 crore vs ₹12,992 crore (y-o-y).
EBITDA at ₹5,276 crore vs ₹7,110 crore (y-o-y).
Margin at 39.55% vs 39.81%.
- October 29, 2024 07:42
Stock to watch: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC: Q2 standalone net profit ₹1.8 billion vs ₹26.4 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹32.78 billion.
Q2 EBITDA ₹37.73 billion vs ₹86.34 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹111.2 billion. Q2 EBITDA margin 1.93% vs 4.00% (q-o-q); estimate 6%.
- October 29, 2024 07:40
Markets updates: Deep Industries Q2 results
Deep Industries: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹384 million vs ₹294 million (y-o-y).
Q2 revenue ₹1.3 billion vs ₹1 billion (y-o-y).
Q2 EBITDA ₹575 million vs ₹386 million (year-on-year). Q2 EBITDA margin 44.01% vs 38.07% (y-o-y).
- October 29, 2024 07:37
Market news updates: Sun Pharma reports Q2 results
Net profit up 27.5% at ₹3,040 crore vs ₹2,375.5 crore (year-on-year).
Revenue up 9% at ₹13,291 crore vs ₹12,192 crore (year-on-year).
- October 29, 2024 07:36
Stock in focus: JBM Auto
JBM Auto: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹495 million vs ₹442 million (year-on-year).
Company approves stock split.
- October 29, 2024 07:35
Stock to watch: Gujarat Ambuja
Gujarat Ambuja Q2: Net profit at ₹70 crore vs ₹83 crore year-on-year.
Revenue at ₹1,120 crore vs ₹1,120 crore.
EBITDA at ₹109 crore vs ₹103 crore year-on-year.
Margins at 9.7% vs 9.3%.
- October 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market today: Researchbytes Analyst App updates
Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:14 AM Tuesday 29 October 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:00 AM Indegene Limite
Dial: +91 22 6280 1162
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/42wcz3jc
9:00 AM Kalpataru Power
Dial: +91 22 62801384,
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ycvw2pr
10:00 AM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mvczxs42
10:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ancjaa2
10:00 AM PTC India Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hyeyc9r
10:00 AM Unicommerce Eso
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5kctrrmb
10:00 AM Greenply
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3e8ya9m5
10:30 AM Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5fenmhjj
10:30 AM Sudarshan Chem
(Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2sp6vwxn
10:30 AM SBI Cards&payment service
Dial: +91 22 6280 1506
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yzta4963
11:00 AM Mangalore Chem
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4tw3ejnt
11:00 AM Greenpanel Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yn5mb765
11:00 AM Quess Corp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58p65c53
11:00 AM SanjivParant
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mpns29bx
11:00 AM S.J.S. Enterprises
Dial: +91 22 6280 1326
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/32hmskah
11:00 AM IRB InvIT
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/tn4j7hhu
11:00 AM CAMS
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2h7krb
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4p7cejjz
11:30 AM Akme Fintrade
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/44h7dun4
11:30 AM LIC Housing Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3334mfk4
11:30 AM NOCIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yh28uzj5
12:00 PM Motilal Oswal
Dial: +91 22 6280 1118
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5xm6dr48
12:00 PM Skipper
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mbsuk2y3
12:00 PM Credo Brand Mar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sa5mc36p
2:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4xzducyc
2:00 PM SIS
Dial: +91 22 6280 1457
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3un977vz
2:30 PM Bharti Airtel
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh
2:30 PM Arvind Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1452
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5h8u8twu
2:30 PM Punjab Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yz7r5zw5
3:00 PM Hindustan Media
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626
3:00 PM HT Media
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626
3:00 PM Allied Digital
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4ykh4z
3:00 PM Edelweiss Fin Serv
Dial: +91 22 6280 1284
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4h7674hd
3:00 PM Siyaram
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/6em5yzfz
3:00 PM IGL
Dial: 9122 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdrh2jua
3:30 PM BHARTI HEXACOM
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh
3:30 PM Guj Flourochem
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc8ndwz8
3:30 PM Interarch Build
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2aa24d3f
3:30 PM Symphony
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4w4rjzdc
3:30 PM SUMITOMO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6v8bae
3:30 PM Sportking India
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5pxzwmtf
3:30 PM Ami Organics
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4rbb4e9h
4:00 PM Lakshmi Machine
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:00 PM Canara Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y9bb6b5v
4:00 PM Poly Medicure
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2p6w87
4:00 PM Mah Seamless
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3h7bxhf9
4:00 PM Five Star Business F
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5mjm5z33
4:00 PM Deep Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1260
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bp7zsj6y
4:00 PM Greenlam Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mm4wfe2h
4:00 PM Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Mgmt
Dial: +91 22 6280 1527
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/f695km86
4:00 PM Stove kraft
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5eshjpbp
4:00 PM Titagarh Wagons
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/269kpv75
4:00 PM Titagarh Rail
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2b27c4az
4:00 PM Cipla
Dial: +91 22 6280 1562
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ys7pbes
4:00 PM J. K. Cement
Dial: +91226280 1143
4:30 PM Shaily Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3euhwc8e
5:00 PM Maruti Suzuki
(Press Release )
(Press Release ) No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
5:00 PM ASK Automotive
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3wc7r6
5:00 PM Hitachi Energy
Dial: +91 22 6280 1226
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3nn597sb
5:00 PM SMC GLOBAL SECU
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4cuxjfdz
( Hosted by X-B4 )
5:00 PM Rashi Peripherals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n8ur7ax
( Hosted by Adfactors )
5:00 PM Paradeep Phosph
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yy2mjyur
5:00 PM Somany Ceramics
Dial: +91 22 6280 1480
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4deenzsb
5:30 PM Hind Constr
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/46sk4f8z
6:00 PM APL Apollo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ph4teaj
6:00 PM Marico
Dial: +91 22 6280 1558
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/56ntrueh
North Arc Ca : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312573
JSW Infrastructure Ltd : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312572
Kamat Hotels : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312555
Aarti Pharmalab : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312558
Kaya : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312578
PNB : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312575
Jain Irrigation : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312576
Sapphire Foods : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312577
Arvind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312535
Ajmera Realty : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312539
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 29, 2024 07:32
Share market updates: Fund flow activity: 28 October 2024 (Rs. in Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 104980.09 + 7444.48 Total: 112424.57
F&O Volume: 747040.41 + 16716923.24 Total: 17463963.65
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3228.08
(13393.3 - 16621.38)
DII: NET BUY: 1400.85
(12258.32 - 10857.47)
- October 29, 2024 07:30
Stock markets news: Olectra Greentech conference call updates
Update 1: Margin Guidance
- Olectra Greentech expects long-term margins to stabilize between 10-12%
- Guidance for margins is around 12%
- Gross margins for the company as a whole are expected to be between 25-28%
Update 2: Sales Guidance and Performance
- Olectra Greentech achieved 315 units, exceeding guidance of 300 units for the quarter
- The company is on track with its guidance for H1 and expects H2 to be the biggest quarter of the year
Update 3: Future Plans and Product Development
- Olectra Greentech is targeting sales milestones of 5,000 and 10,000 units
- The company will increase capacities if market demand and expectations are met
- Olectra Greentech is working on various products in the truck segment, including tippers (dumpers)
- October 29, 2024 07:29
Stock market news updates: JSW Steel conference call updates
Update 1: Steel Demand and Mining
- JSW Steel expects steel demand to grow by 10-11% in FY25
- The company anticipates mining around 10 million tons from its existing captive mines in FY25
Update 2: Volume Guidance
- JSW Steel retains its volume guidance for FY25:
- Production: 28.4 million tons
- Sales: 27 million tons
- The company maintains its full-year guidance, implying higher volumes in the second half of the year
Update 3: Margin Expansion and Capacity Increase
- JSW Steel expects margin expansion in the second half of the year driven by:
- Healthy domestic demand
- Positive pricing momentum
- The company aims to increase the capacity of its CRGO facility in the next one or two phases
- October 29, 2024 07:28
Stock market today: Here are web links for 2QFY25 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Federal Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, ASBL AMC, Anant Raj, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Kalpataru Projects, Pfizer, Northern Arc Capital, LIC Housing, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Sozlon Energy, Arvind Fashions, CAMS, Firstsource Solutions, Heidelbergcement India, Indian Oil Corporation, Jsw Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Paras Defence, Punjab Chemicals, Skipper and Tata Technologies
Federal Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d29fef9a-646f-4e17-9b8c-fa1161c0d33c.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/272a7d0a-305b-49be-9335-e7d16d24a866.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c5a70f74-ae51-4a99-87e9-8b1dd1b98e02.pdf
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/32870348-70a5-489d-88c0-c0a657d4193f.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/184d6067-96c3-4d6a-8483-fc03db905970.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.tmb.in/doc/938c3f66-e8f0-46e1-bc16-fe5c194cfd45.pdf
Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/12006a20-c730-45c9-a57e-af0684045efc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/22c33fc8-5c5a-46e4-8c58-922b6d72e9ee.pdf
Anant Raj 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ec4205f4-b990-42d8-b3ca-3b594a8b6cf4.pdf
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/24c04a98-2b45-4395-b365-1b168c86834a.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9577f886-f3b3-4183-bdad-62a9e1148513.pdf
Kalpataru Projects International 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/90a1d5f1-c1c3-4d9b-8e00-e5f31d219c87.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9e9cb189-b4ba-45e1-a04e-7ce1a3033a21.pdf
Pfizer 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1355a58f-89c5-48df-8a9b-43dc61f971c1.pdf
Northern Arc Capital 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b22eaf89-04eb-49b6-853b-c3dc98b8e6b2.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a1d421dc-57dd-418d-870f-6f1bf976aae1.pdf
LIC Housing Finance 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd6c1853-d925-4037-bd2f-8e4338dd804f.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.lichousing.com/static-assets/pdf/fy_2024_25/Investor_Update_Q2_FY2025.pdf?crafterSite=lichfl-corporate-website-cms&embedded=true
Punjab National Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b86d204c-2a4c-4750-9470-4469c7d41a3e.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=bzRXp5wXg/v6PZs8Or3jUg==
Presentation
Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=Mr+P2s6wDyC6GYFk9U+epQ==
Indian Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e0fa4765-68c4-4442-90a1-820f1070d755.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a386b8b0-6f2c-43ad-8960-c6e7b1c66994.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f6d58f7f-c1d7-4317-a693-68139e95a1c3.pdf
Ambuja Cements 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3c8c4e63-d721-42fb-b38b-0c812420481c.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f1b3d25e-24bd-4ada-ba07-f4fa4b9b384a.pdf
Bharti Airtel 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2422f51a-7a99-49e2-943f-889095712a4c.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/11219945-c9b4-41a6-a075-a943dac80022.pdf
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/89bd56cb-e924-44cb-8e38-401eb373d3ca.pdf
Bharat Heavy Electricals 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d3180099-5e8b-4977-9ee1-1e3a5c0a7aa5.pdf
Adani Power 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1baca318-30c0-446c-8e1f-b473301d4f5d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/253229d5-b7c6-499e-90f5-19ff7113d995.pdf
Ajanta Pharma 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bf9aa7db-5f4d-4190-af0d-0cf157f0d3aa.pdf
Sozlon Energy 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0103f210-836b-466f-9254-b15407c929c8.pdf
Arvind Fashions 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f9b0739d-c79d-4b65-a29c-2922a6d81b35.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34f937d0-1f2b-4aae-a2f2-f18931a33109.pdf
Computer Age Management Services 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff7ba80e-4334-43dc-902d-27e227ba6921.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b3c52405-2992-41c5-961f-957859f5cc55.pdf
Firstsource Solutions 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/78fd3ed8-27c9-438d-b8bf-8b01cbdcdc3a.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e3c9f649-e3ef-49fa-9cca-1a13d4b04f8a.pdf
Heidelbergcement India 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7ba055d4-94fb-4668-a2c3-164caf337506.pdf
Indian Oil Corporation 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/920cc0e0-01ba-4f54-91ee-755668846d4c.pdf
Jsw Infrastructure 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9d0a9f5e-f4b1-4cfd-b191-38ff4c7e6da0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/026e0377-d503-4497-a9a6-ede21f5a6bd5.pdf
Motilal Oswal Financial Services 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bcd832c1-e5a8-4fd8-8cef-fea32aa59e3c.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1c2c30cf-87ee-4a04-ad67-9555668d3314.pdf
Paras Defence And Space Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6501206c-5a5e-4248-af45-7e4dfdb217c9.pdf
Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fe2b06a-1774-4726-a73f-fa2c752dc257.pdf
Skipper 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8e285b45-727f-48e5-a203-0debbe27c695.pdf
Tata Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/76fe42c8-b84b-4429-99f6-cef7b407104d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fdcbd8f4-ff83-43f8-8348-766da1656573.pdf
- October 29, 2024 07:26
Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.10.2024
Alphabet Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Hotels)
HSBC Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
Pfizer, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Phillips 66 (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Masco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
ITT Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Power)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Power)
EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
First Solar, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
American Homes 4 Rent (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
DaVita Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Reddit, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Expand Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
POSCO Holdings Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Metals)
- October 29, 2024 07:25
Stock market today: Economic calendar – 29.10.2024
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 99.2 versus Previous: 98.7)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.92M versus Previous: 8.04M)
- October 29, 2024 06:48
Share market today: Broker’s call: RR Kabel (Buy)
RR Kabel reported moderate revenue growth of 12.5 per cent y-o-y due to soft W&C revenue growth of 11.1 per cent due to weak demand and channel destocking with fluctuation in RM prices. The company reported about 3.8 per cent volume growth in Q2-FY25 and expects healthy growth (15 per cent+) in H2FY25, driven by both W&C businesses with focused approach to capture demand from infrastructure and emerging sectors.
- October 29, 2024 06:46
Stock market today: Broker’s call: ICICI Bank (Buy)
ICICI Bank has reported six glorious years of performance since Sandeep Bakhshi took charge as MD & CEO on October 15, 2018. The bank has consistently beaten street estimates on one or the other metric, even as the macro environment changed considerably over the years.
- October 29, 2024 06:42
Stock to buy today: Rainbow Children’s Medicare (₹1,498.10): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The stock has begun the week by surging over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above the ₹1,450-₹1,470 resistance zone. Indeed, the stock has been moving up well since the middle of last week itself when the broader markets were falling. The region around ₹1,470 will now act as a very good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.
