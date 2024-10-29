Stock Market today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 29, 2024.

ALL UPDATES

  • October 29, 2024 16:21

    Stock Market Live Today: Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues

    Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

    The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45% to settle at 80,369.03. Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35. The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52% to 24,466.85.

    From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

    In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.6% higher at $71.89 a barrel.

    The BSE benchmark jumped 602.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 80,005.04 on Monday. The Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65% to 24,339.15. (PTI)

  • October 29, 2024 16:18

    Stock Market Live Today: Gillette India stockup sharplyafter robust Q2 results

    Gillette India shares surged by 11% in afternoon trade on Tuesday, October 29, following a 43.5 per cent y-o-y growth in profit after tax, to ₹133.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

    Revenue from operations rose 17.11 per cent to ₹781.82 crore during the July-September quarter, compared to ₹667.55 crore in the same period last year. Gillette India’s total expenses increased by 11 per cent y-o-y, to reach ₹611.62 crore.

    Total income from operations increased by 21.1 per cent to ₹781.82 crore. Revenue from the grooming segment grew by 23.02 per cent to ₹648.9 crore, while oral care declined by 5.11 per cent to ₹132.92 crore in the September quarter.

    Read more here.

  • October 29, 2024 16:16

    Currency Markets Live Today: Rupee settles flat at 84.07 against US dollar

    The rupee settled flat at 84.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from positive domestic markets and a softening crude oil prices was negated by persistent foreign fund outflows.

    Forex traders said the rupee is hovering around record low levels as the strong dollar weighed on the local unit, while positive domestic equities, weak crude oil prices and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported the local currency at lower levels.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.08 against the greenback. It traded in a tight range and ended the day at 84.07 (provisional), unchanged from its previous close.

    Read more here.

  • October 29, 2024 15:57

    Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises Q2 PAT up over 7 times at ₹1,741.75 crore

    Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,741.75 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up over 7.6 times, aided by higher revenues, other income and profit from jointly controlled entities and associates.

    Consolidated revenue rose nearly 16 per cent to ₹22,608 crore in the quarter, driven by mining services, commercial mining, new energy ecosystem, airports, roads and others.

    Read more here.

  • October 29, 2024 15:38

    Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE today

    Top gainers: 

    SBI (5.05%), BEL (4.89%), Eicher Motors (3.38%), HDFC Life (3.32%), SBI Life (3.18%), 

    Top losers: 

    Maruti (-4.16%), Tata Motors (-3.92%), Hero Motocorp (-2.88%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.52%), Sun Pharma (-2.04%)

  • October 29, 2024 15:36

    Stock Market Live Today: Sensex closed at 80,369.03, higher by 363.99 pts or 0.45% and Nifty 50 ended at 24,466.85, up 127.70 pts or 0.52%

  • October 29, 2024 15:29

    Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises has withdrawn its agreement with Adani Wilmar to transfer shareholding to the promoters, in order to comply with the minimum public stakeholding norms

  • October 29, 2024 15:29

    Stock Market Live Today: SBI Cards and Payment Services Q2 results

    SBI Cards and Payment Services recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹404.42 crore as against ₹602.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares were up 2.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹683.

  • October 29, 2024 15:28

    Stock Market Live Today: Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited has appointed Subhash Anand as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. December 01, 2024.

  • October 29, 2024 15:27

    Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprises Q2 results

    Adani Enterprises recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹627.99 crore as against ₹761.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares rose 1.91% on the NSE to ₹2,852.

  • October 29, 2024 15:04

    Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm

    Top gainers on the NSE 

    BEL (4.89%), SBI (4.84%), HDFC Life (3.58%), SBI Life (3.52%), Eicher Motors (3.47%)

    Top losers: 

    Tata Motors (-4.17%), Maruti (-3.05%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.99%), Hero Motocorp (-2.85%), Sun Pharma (-1.82%)

  • October 29, 2024 15:03

    Stock Market Live Today: On BSE at 3 pm, 2,117 stocks rose, 1,722 fell; 126 hit 52-week highs, 76 lows

    Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 29, 2024, were 2,117 against 1,722 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,966. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 126, and those that hit a 52-week low was 76. A total of 263 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 236 in the lower circuit.

  • October 29, 2024 14:52

    Stock Market Live Today: V-Mart reduces quarterly loss; shares up 1.14% to ₹4,439.45

    V-Mart Retail recorded its net loss for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹56.51 crore as against ₹64.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares rise 1.14% on the NSE to ₹4,439.45.

  • October 29, 2024 14:51

    Stock Market Live Today: Ami Organics swings to profit; shares soar 14.73% to ₹1,849

    Ami Organics stock jumped 14.73% on the NSE to ₹1,849.

    Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹37.67 crore as against the loss of ₹20.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

  • October 29, 2024 14:50

    Stock Market Live Today: Transformers and Rectifiers secures ₹270.21 crore orders; stock up 4.74% to ₹879

    Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has secured orders of ₹270.21 Crore from Siemens, Adani, AMNS & Jindal Group.

    Stock surged 4.74% on the BSE to ₹879.

  • October 29, 2024 14:49

    Stock Market Live Today: Bigbloc completes plant expansion; shares surge 7.57% to ₹131.98

    Bigbloc Construction announced the completion of phase 2 expansion of AAC Blocks manufacturing plant located at Village Kanchad, Taluka Wada, District Palghar, Maharashtra. 

    Shares rally 7.57% on the NSE to ₹131.98.

  • October 29, 2024 14:48

    Stock Market Live Today: Adani Ports Q2 profit surges; stock flat at ₹1,361

    Adani Ports stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,361.

    Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹572.14 crore as against ₹195.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

  • October 29, 2024 14:44

    Stock Market Live Today: Cipla Q2 profit rises; shares down 1.44% to ₹1,481.55

    Cipla recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹1,718.16 crore as against ₹1,029.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares slip 1.44% on the NSE to ₹1,481.55.

  • October 29, 2024 14:22

    Stock Market Live Today: V-Guard Q2 profit steady; shares up 1.67% to ₹420.65

    APL Apollo Tubes recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹5.92 crore as against ₹132.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares fell 3.69% on the NSE to ₹1,395.65.

  • October 29, 2024 14:21

    Stock Market Live Today: V-Guard Q2 profit steady; shares up 1.67% to ₹420.65

    V-Guard shares rose 1.67% on the NSE to ₹420.65. Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹52.19 crore as against ₹51.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

  • October 29, 2024 14:21

    Stock Market Live Today: Atul Ltd expands epoxy resin capacity; shares down 2.07%

    Atul Ltd has completed increase in capacity of Liquid Epoxy Resin. 

    Shares declined 2.07% on the NSE to ₹7,481.90.

  • October 29, 2024 13:43

    Stock Market Live Today: Sky Gold adds major clients, raises ₹270 crore; shares fall 2.75%

    Sky Gold announced the following developments:

    a) Onboards CaratLane & P. N. Gadgil Jewellers as Valued Clients, marking a major expansion and strengthening of its customer base, b) Fundraising of Rs. 270 Crores through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

    Sky Gold shares declined 2.75% on the NSE to ₹3,84.75.

  • October 29, 2024 13:42

    Stock Market Live Today: Steel Strips Wheels Q2 profit dips slightly; shares flat at ₹190.63

    Steel Strips Wheels recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹50.20 crore as against ₹52.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹190.63.

  • October 29, 2024 13:42

    Stock Market Live Today: PNC Infratech wins Ganga bridge bid; shares rise 0.82%

    PNC Infratech Limited has been declared as the First Lowest (Ll) Bidder’by National Highways Authority of lndia for the project namely “Construction of additional 3-Lane Bridge over River Ganga for connection betlveen Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in the State of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (IIAM)“ for a quoted price of Rs. 380.0 crore.

    Shares inched up 0.82% to ₹320.80 on the NSE.

  • October 29, 2024 13:41

    Stock Market Live Today: Symphony approves property sale; stock falls 5.48% to ₹1,542

    Symphony board has approved sale of freehold, clear and marketable titled land admeasuring 1254 sq. mtrs. (approx. 1500 sq. yards.) located at Bodakdev, Off S.G. Highway and Sidhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad. The carrying cost of the property is Rs.5.7 crores and having a market value of approx. Rs. 30 crores as per the valuation report issued by M/s. Jones Land LaSalle Property Consultants (India) Private Limited (JLL) dated October 25, 2024; and a residential flat admeasuring 141 sq. yards located at Sandesh Press Road, Ahmedabad. The carrying cost of the property is Rs.0.02 crores and having market value of approx.. Rs.0.60 crores

    Stock tumbled 5.48% on the NSE to ₹1,542.

  • October 29, 2024 13:15

    Stock market live today: Vascon Engineers reports ₹785 crore net profit for Q2

    Vascon Engineers recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹785 crore as against ₹1,967 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Shares rise 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹53.55.

  • October 29, 2024 13:02

    Share market live today: Markets trade lower as Sensex drops below 80,000; banks buck trend

    Indian equity benchmarks traded in the red during Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Sensex falling below the psychological 80,000 mark after opening flat, while banking stocks showed strength amid mixed market breadth.

    The BSE Sensex declined 411.67 points or 0.51 per cent to 79,593.37 at 12:30 PM, after opening at 80,037.20. The broader NSE Nifty fell 60.85 points or 0.25 per cent to 24,278.30, compared to its opening level of 24,328.85.

  • October 29, 2024 12:55

    Market today: Maruti Suzuki India board has approved amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary with the company. Shares declined 1.58% on the NSE to ₹11.302.10.

  • October 29, 2024 12:54

    Market news: Modern Engineering And Projects has secured order worth ₹81.02 crore from Tata Steel for boundary wall work at Meramandal, Odisha. Shares plunge 4.99% on the BSE trading at ₹48.38.

  • October 29, 2024 12:39

    Stock market live news: HDFC Bank shares remain flat amid Citigroup’s stake sale

    HDFC Bank shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,737.90. Citigroup on Monday offloaded 15.8 lakh shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank’s shares worth ₹275 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of ₹1,742.6.

  • October 29, 2024 12:38

    Stock in focus: JSW Infrastructure

    JSW Infrastructure stock jumped 8.06% on the NSE to ₹310.50. 

    Company reported a 46 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter of FY25 and revenue rose by over a fifth, driven by an increase in cargo volume and a change in the realisation mix.

  • October 29, 2024 12:28

    Market news: Bajaj Steel Industries board has fixed the date of Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024 as the “Record Date” for the issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio 3:1. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹2,950.

  • October 29, 2024 12:27

    IPO Watch: Afcons Infrastructure

    Afcons Infrastructure IPO has been subscribed 0.92 times as of 12.15 pm on October 29, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.68 times, NII 2.22 times, retail 0.50 times, and those reserved for employees 1.32 times. The issue closes today.

  • October 29, 2024 12:19

    Share market live today: Ucal Ltd board has approved NCDs upto 15 crore on a private placement basis. Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹158.

  • October 29, 2024 12:17

    Stock market live today: NBCC (India) stock declined 1.03% on the NSE to ₹92.35. Company will undertake major development and redevelopment works in Goa worth ₹10,000 crore.

  • October 29, 2024 12:05

    Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 12 noon

    Top gainers:

    ICICI Bank (1.95%), BEL (1.93%), SBI (1.82%), SBI Life (1.78%), HDFC Life (1.29%)

    Top losers:

    Tata Motors (-4.05%), Bajaj Auto (-3.26%), Hero Motocorp (-3.20%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-3.01%), Cipla (-2.69%)

  • October 29, 2024 12:04

    Stock market live today: 1,672 stocks advance, while 1,978 decline on BSE

    Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 29, 2024, were 1,672 against 1,978 stocks that declined, and 157 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,807. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 110, and those that hit a 52-week low was 65. A total of 217 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 227 in the lower circuit.

  • October 29, 2024 12:00

    Share market live news: Aayush Wellness board has approved rights issue not exceeding ₹49.90 crore. Stock rises 2% on the BSE to ₹102.24.

  • October 29, 2024 11:59

    Stock market live today: Intellect Design’s eMACH.ai WealthForce named ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’

    Intellect Design Arena announced that its flagship eMACH.ai WealthForce platform has been awarded the title ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’ at the Global Private Banker MEA Awards 2024. Shares dip 1.27% on the NSE trading at ₹735.90.

  • October 29, 2024 11:58

    Share market live news: Rama Steel Tubes has incorporated associate company - Oram Green Energy Ltd. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹12.07.

  • October 29, 2024 11:58

    Stock market live today: Marico expected to post high-single-digit growth in Q2 revenue

    Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)-maker Marico Ltd is expected to report high-single-digit growth in its revenue in Q2

    According to analysts, the demand is expected to remain stable with rural outperforming urban on a year-on-year basis. 

  • October 29, 2024 11:56

    Stock market live news: Veranda Learning Solutions targets ₹600-crore revenue in FY25

    Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through bonds or debentures to fund its expansion and achieve a revenue of ₹600 crore by the end of this fiscal.

    Veranda HigherEd, the company’s learning enterprise, recently launched two cutting-edge short courses in partnership with the University of Technology Sydney based in Australia for working professionals in India.

  • October 29, 2024 11:39

    Share market live news: Baazar Style Retail announced opening of new retail store of the Company’. Shares trade at ₹335.45 on the NSE, down by 1.24%.

  • October 29, 2024 11:39

    Share market today: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited partners with IndusInd Bank to empower MSEs with Solar Energy Financing solutions. Tata Power stock declined 2.30% on the NSE to ₹415.90.

  • October 29, 2024 11:36

    Stock market live news: Jio Financial’s subsidiary gets RBI clearance to function as online payment aggregator

    Jio Payment Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, informed that the Reserve Bank of India has granted certificate of authorisation to JPSL to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ under Section 7 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, with effect from October 28, 2024. 

    Jio Financial Services trades flat on the NSE at ₹316.50.

  • October 29, 2024 11:34

    Stock market news: Swiggy likely to price $1.35 billion IPO at ₹371-390 per share, sources say

    Swiggy will likely price its $1.35 billion domestic initial public offering, which opens next week, at 371-390 rupees per share ($4.41-$4.64), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

    The IPO will open for subscription from November 6 to November 8, the company’s red herring prospectus dated Monday showed. Anchor investors will bid for shares on November 5.

  • October 29, 2024 11:33

    Stock market live today: Airtel shares dip despite 168% Q2 profit surge

    The telecom giant Bharti Airtel Limited’s shares fell 2.13 per cent to ₹1,627.85 at 10.40 am today in the NSE.

    Bharti Airtel reported a 168 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹3,593 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. However, the post-tax profit declined 13.6 per cent.

  • October 29, 2024 11:32

    Share market today: Top losers of Nifty Auto stocks: Tata Motors (-4.06%), Bajaj Auto (-2.99%), Hero Motocorp (-2.43%), Maruti (-2.25%), M&M (-2.21%)

  • October 29, 2024 11:30

    Share market live today: Nibe Munition raises ₹106.3 crore through compulsory convertible debentures

    Nibe Munition Limited, a subsidiary of Nibe Ordnance and Maritime, has raised an amount of ₹106.3 crore by issuance of 0.01% Compulsory Convertible Debentures.

    Nibe Ordnance Maritime stock trades at ₹1.44 on the BSE.

  • October 29, 2024 11:29

    Stock market live today: Jio BlackRock establishes joint venture companies to enter mutual fund market

    Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited” and “Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Limited” have been incorporated on October 28, 2024, to carry on, inter alia, the primary business of mutual fund, subject to regulatory approvals.

    The above companies will be the joint venture companies incorporated pursuant to the in-principle approval received by the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc. to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund. 

    Jio Financial Services stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹315.50.

  • October 29, 2024 11:23

    Bank Nifty prediction today – October 29, 2024: Index faces a barrier

    Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 51,404 versus yesterday’s close of 51,259. The index is now hovering around 51,520, up 0.5 per cent.

    Federal Bank, up 7.8 per cent, is the top gainer whereas IndusInd Bank, down 2.3 per cent, is the top loser. The advance/decline ratio is equally split at 6/6.

  • October 29, 2024 11:22

    Nifty prediction today – October 29, 2024: Downtrend resumes. Go short now and on a rise

    Nifty 50 has turned down after a short-lived corrective rise. The resistance at 24,500 mentioned yesterday has held very well. The index has come down from a high of 24,492. It is currently trading at 24,210, down 0.53 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:39. This indicates that the broader sentiment is negative. That can keep the door open for the Nifty to fall more during the day.

  • October 29, 2024 11:05

    Share market live news: TCS secures major contract with Ireland’s Department of Social Protection

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a 15-year contract with Ireland’s Department of Social Protection (DSP) to implement and support the country’s new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, known as the “My Future Fund.” 

    Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹4,072.60

  • October 29, 2024 11:03

    Stock in focus: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company

    Star Health and Allied Insurance stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹540.05.

    The company clarified that it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by its chief information security officer in a data leak incident. The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer was fabricated by the hacker.

  • October 29, 2024 11:02

    Stock to watch: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries

    Sun Pharma​ stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,886.90.

    Sun Pharma’s investment in research and development stood at ₹792 crore, for the three months ended September 30th 2024., or 6 per cent of sales. It’s research spending was ₹773 crore in the same period last year.

  • October 29, 2024 11:01

    Stock market live today: Jio Financial launches ‘SmartGold’ for easy digital gold investments

    During the Dhanteras festivities, Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched ‘SmartGold,’ a digital gold investment platform accessible through the JioFinance app.

    The shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) were trading flat at ₹317.75 on the NSE today at 10 am.

  • October 29, 2024 10:44

    Stock market live today: Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock plunged 16.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹383.55, post Q2 results.

  • October 29, 2024 10:34

    Stock market today: Ashoka Buildcon subsidiary receives provisional certificate for NHAI project completion

    Ashoka Baswantpur Signodi Road Private Limited (SPV), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, has received a Provisional Certificate for NHAI Project - completion of 39.07 KMs, out of total Project stretch of 40.600 KMs. 

    Ashoka Buildcon shares trades flat on the NSE to ₹228.68.

  • October 29, 2024 10:30

    Commodities market today: Crude oil posts marginal gains following US SPR refill plans

    Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support.

    At 9.54 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.06, up by 0.08 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.43, up by 0.07 per cent.

  • October 29, 2024 10:23

    Stock to watch: Suzlon Energy

    Suzlon Energy shares slip 0.88% on the NSE to ₹70.22.

    Suzlon Group announced impressive results for the second quarter of FY25, posting a 96 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT), which rose to ₹201 crore.

  • October 29, 2024 10:10

    Stock market live today: JSW Group partners with POSCO for integrated steel plant project in India

    JSW Group & Korea’s POSCO Group sign landmark MoU to develop an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum 

    JSW Energy shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹639.25.

  • October 29, 2024 10:09

    Stock market live today: Ramco Cements informed that the company has monetised non-core assets worth ₹376 crore. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹861.05.

  • October 29, 2024 09:52

    Share market live today: Indian Oil Corporation stock dipped 3.80% on the NSE to ₹141.43 following its Q2 performance.

  • October 29, 2024 09:51

    Stock market live updates: Sensex trades 426.39 pts or 0.53% lower at 79,578.65 as at 9.48 am.

  • October 29, 2024 09:41

    Market news: EFC Ltd announced the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the lease of a prime property spread over 78,084 sq ft in Hyderabad; shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹540.60.

  • October 29, 2024 09:40

    Stock market today: Deepak Phenolics gains approval for long-term supply agreement with Petronet LNG

    Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite, has secured approval for execution of a binding Term Sheet between DPL and Petronet LNG Limited (‘PLL’) for offtake of 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat for a period of 15 years from the date of first supply of Propylene and Hydrogen by PLL to DPL. 

    Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,697.40.

  • October 29, 2024 09:39

    Share market live today: Aurionpro Solutions secures major orders in the data centre sector

    Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced the acquisition of multiple significant orders in the data centre (DC) sector, including consultancy and end-to-end design-and-build services for Tier-3 data centres. 

    Shares up 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,535.05.

  • October 29, 2024 09:37

    Stock market news: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. announced the launch of its newest brand, Kalaanj, through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited. Shares trade flat at ₹63.79 on the NSE.

  • October 29, 2024 09:37

    Share market today: Jio Financial Services announced customers can purchase digital gold by investing in SmartGold through the JioFinance app. Shares trade flat at ₹319.10 on the NSE.

  • October 29, 2024 09:37

    Stock market live news: JSW Energy submits resolution plan for KSK Mahanadi Power Company

    JSW Energy informed that it has submitted resolution plan under the corporate insolvency resolution process of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (“KMPCL”). Pursuant to the Challenge Process undertaken by the Resolution Professional (RP), the Company’s financial proposal has been declared as the highest financial proposal received by the RP in the Challenge Process. 

    Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹647.50.

  • October 29, 2024 09:35

    Stock market today: L&T Technology Services Limited has won the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award 2024 from Caterpillar Inc. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹5,160.70.

  • October 29, 2024 09:35

    Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 9:30 am

    Top gainers:

    • NTPC (2.20%)
    • BEL (1.78%)
    • Eicher Motors (1.46%)
    • L&T (0.67%)
    • ICICI Bank (0.65%)

    Top losers:

    • Bharti Airtel (-2.60%)
    • M&M (-2.57%)
    • Sun Pharma (-1.40%)
    • Britannia (-0.99%)
    • Axis Bank (-0.97%)
  • October 29, 2024 09:24

    Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise slightly after Monday’s decline

    Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support. At 9.19 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.09, up by 0.13 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.48, up by 0.15 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5693 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5710, down by 0.30 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5682 against the previous close of ₹5699, down by 0.30 per cent.

  • October 29, 2024 09:22

    Stock market live today: Sensex declined 124.45 pts or 0.16% to trade at 79,880.59 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 67.00 pts or 0.28% to 24,272.15.

  • October 29, 2024 09:05

    Stock market updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO closes today

    The initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure, flagship infrastructure, engineering, and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, closes today for public subscription.

    The IPO, so far, has received only a lukewarm response from investors. 

  • October 29, 2024 08:50

    Bullion market today: Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL, on gold

    “Gold prices pared earlier losses to hover around record highs as along with Geo-political tensions, US Presidential uncertainty continues to boost the safe haven appeal for bullion. The dollar retreated from session highs hovering around 104 level, supporting commodities in lower levels. Concerns over a bigger conflict in the Middle East eased after Israel did not attack Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities in a strike over the weekend. While Tehran did threaten retaliation for the attack, Iranian leaders also downplayed the impact of the Israeli strike. Increased uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election is also expected to spur safe haven demand, especially with recent polls showing a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Focus this week will be on Manufacturing PMI from major economies, US GDP, Inflation, Consumer confidence, and jobs market data.”

  • October 29, 2024 08:46

    Stock market today: Brokerages on major stocks

    CITI on Bharti Airtel

    Buy, TP Rs 1950

    10%/13% qoq growth in India mobile revenue/EBITDA was 3%/5% ahead of estimates, with limited subscriber churn despite tariff hike.

    Consol. revenue/EBITDA at Rs415/220bn were correspondingly 2%/4% ahead.

    CITI on Ambuja Cements

    Neutral, TP cut to Rs 610

    At Rs11.1bn consol EBITDA fell15% yoy on lower realizations (-7% yoy), partly offset by higher vol & lower costs

    Consolidated EBITDA/t: Rs785 vs.Rs810 in 1Q & Rs955 last year.

    Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 14%/23%/16% 

    GS on Ambuja Cements

    Neutral, TP Rs 640

    Consol vol up 8% YoY (& ex of Penna, My Home, growth was closer to 5% yoy), & EBITDA/T came in at Rs783 (above Ultratech/Dalmia at Rs744/Rs648)

    Realizations up 1% qoq, better than Ultratech & Dalmia

    UBS on Ambuja Cements

    Sell, TP Rs 475

    Though Q2 consol EBITDA missed consensus by 5%, performance was good considering subdued demand/ weak pricing & sharp miss reported by peers 

    Volume growth of 9% better than industry & market leader Ultratech

    UBS on Federal BK

    Buy, TP Rs 250

    Q2: PAT beat driven by lower credit costs; Asset quality stable

    Healthy loan growth; CASA deposits up 4% QoQ

    BK maintain previous FY25E guidance

    Clarity on strategy for improving NIMs could be a near term catalyst

    Trading at c1.1x FY26E P/BV)

    CITI on Federal BK

    Buy, TP Rs 231

    RoAs of 1.28% beat CitiE supported by 30bps credit cost, steady NIMs, & fee traction

    Key +ves

    [1] Secured lending dominance helped curtail slippages/credit cost at <80bps/30bps;

    [2] LCR, despite 1% qoq deposit growth, improved to 115% (vs 112%)

    [3] core NIMs (adj for penal charges rose 2bps qoq) with rising share of high yielding advances;

    [4] Loan processing/para-banking fees gained traction

    CITI on PNB

    Sell, TP Rs 96

    PNB breached 1% RoA with PAT of Rs43bn (CitiE: Rs36bn) aided by treasury gains (Rs16bn) & recovery from 2 (Rs14bn)

    Another +ve surprise was modest credit cost 

    Mgmt. revised GNPA guidance to 3.5-3.75% (4% earlier) & credit cost to 0.25-0.3% for FY25

    MOSL on PNB

    Neutral, TP Rs 120

    Strong quarter; asset quality improves sharply

    Credit cost guidance reduces further to 30bp

    C/D ratio comfortable at 70%, PCR improves further to 90%

    Raise EPS est. by 8.9%/4.9% for FY25/FY26

    CLSA on IOC

    U-P, TP Rs 120

    2Q PAT a big disappointment vs estimate, as a miss in marketing margins & larger-than-expected inventory losses pulled core PBT into negative territory but a one-time provision writeback helped reported PAT

    Cut FY25-27CL PAT by 6%-20%

    CITI on IOC

    Buy, TP Cut to Rs 190

    2Q EBITDA at Rs38bn (-56% qoq) well below Rs99bn estimate, didn’t come as much of a surprise & mirrored challenges experienced by its peers, i.e., weak refining performance, large inventory losses, & sustained LPG under-recoveries

    CLSA on LIC Hsg

    Upgrade to O-P, TP cut to Rs 700

    2Q NII & PPOP missed est. by 6%-7%, though PAT beat by 7% due to a lower credit cost

    PPOP weakness on a/c of a reduction in spreads coupled with higher-than-expected operating expenses.

    Silver lining was asset quality performance

    Jefferies on Sun Pharma

    Buy, TP raised to Rs 2150

    2Q sales in line while EBITDA & PAT ahead of est. on lower R&D costs

    US growth driven by higher gRevlimid & specialty segment (USD286m, +8% QoQ) while India grew 11% led by vol

    R&D guidance for FY25 revised down

    Nomura on Macrotech

    Buy, TP Rs 1600

    While 2QFY25 was solid, expect co to deliver stronger 2HFY25F (both y-y and h-h) on three key aspects namely:

    1) pre-sales growth,

    2) OCF generation,

    3) revenue recognition

    Nomura on FirstSource

    Buy, TP Rs 400

    2Q: Revenue beat, margins in line

    Expect USD1bn revenue run-rate by 4QFY25F

    FY25 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20.5% from 11.5-13.5%

    Margin expansion to remain slow initially with front-loading of investments

  • October 29, 2024 08:04

    Stock market today: Stock split dates

    Master Trust Ltd

    Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 838

    Ex-Split 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Split Today

  • October 29, 2024 08:02

    Share market updates: Dividend dates

    Ex-Dividend 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today

    Crisil Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 15

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5125.5

    Gabriel India Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.75

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.65

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 23.19

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4012.45

    Supreme Industries Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 10

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4329.6

  • October 29, 2024 08:01

    Stock market updates: Q2FY25 important result calendar

    Tuesday, 29 October, 2024 (Today)

    Derivative Segment

    • Cipla Ltd

    • Marico Ltd

    • Container Corp of Ind Ltd

    • Canara Bank

    • Maruti Suzuki Ind Ltd

    • Adani Entrprses Ltd

    • Adani Ports Ltd

    • SBI Cards and Payment Ltd

    • Voltas Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Honeywell Auto Ind Ltd.

    • Engineers Ind Ltd.

    • Star Health and Allied Ltd.

    • Apar Indus Ltd.

    • Capri Global Cap Ltd.

    • Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.

    • Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

    • Hitachi Energy Ind Ltd.

    • V-Guard Indus Ltd.

    • APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

    • Asahi Ind Glass Ltd.

    • Deepak Fertilisers Ltd.

    • Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd.

    • Gujarat FluoroChem Ltd.

    • Housing & Urban Dev Ltd.

    • Kaynes Tech Ind Ltd.

    • Laxmi Organic Indus Ltd.

    • Vedant Fashions Ltd.

    • PCBL Ltd.

    • Prestige Estates Ltd.

    • Redington Ltd.

    • Sheela Foam Ltd.

    • Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.

    Wednesday, 30 October, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Biocon Ltd

    • Dabur Ind Ltd

    • Tata Power Comp Ltd

    • Aditya Birla Cap Ltd

    • Larsen & Toubro Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.

    • TTK Prestige Ltd.

    • Carborundum Univ Ltd.

    • Grindwell Norton Ltd.

    • The New Ind Assurance Ltd.

    • AIA Engineering Ltd.

    • DCM Shriram Ltd.

    • KIOCL Ltd.

    • Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

    • IRB Infra Developers Ltd.

    Thursday, 31 October, 2024

    Cash Segment

    • Tata Inv Corp Ltd.

    • Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

    Monday, 4 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • ABB Ind Ltd

    • Exide Indus Ltd

    • IRCTC

    • Bata Ind Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Amara Raja Energy Ltd.

    • P&G Health Ltd.

    • Gland Pharma Ltd.

    • Indn Railway Fin Corp Ltd.

    • Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

    • Sun Pharma Adv Ltd.

    • Tube Invs of Ind Ltd.

    Tuesday, 5 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Berger Paints (I) Ltd

    • Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd

    • Manappuram Fin Ltd

    • Titan Comp Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Alkyl Amines Chem Ltd.

    • Aptus Value Ltd.

    • PB Fintech Ltd.

    • Timken Ind Ltd.

    • Oil Ind Ltd.

    • POWERGRID Infra Inv.

    • K.P.R. Mill Ltd.

    • Mankind Pharma Ltd.

    • Mazagon Dock Ship Ltd.

    • Triveni Engineering & Indus Ltd.

    Wednesday, 6 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Gujarat Gas Ltd

    • Apollo Hospitals Ltd

    • Granules Ind Ltd

    • Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Blue Star Ltd.

    • Endurance Tech Ltd.

    • Kansai Nerolac Ltd.

    • Rites Ltd.

    • Trident Ltd.

    • Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

    • JB Chem & Pharma Ltd.

    • JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

    Thursday, 7 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Cummins Ind Ltd

    • Escorts Kubota Ltd

    • Page Indus Ltd

    • Trent Ltd

    • Lupin Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Indigo Paints Ltd.

    • Akzo Nobel Ind Ltd.

    • NHPC Ltd.

    • RHI Magnesita Ind Ltd.

    • Alembic Pharma Ltd.

    • Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.

    • Emami Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Petro Ltd.

    • Aavas Financiers Ltd.

    • SJVN Ltd.

    • The Great Eastern Ship Ltd.

    • GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

    Friday, 8 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Tata Motors Ltd

    • State Bank of Ind

    • Info Edge (Ind) Ltd

    • MRF Ltd

    • Ashok Leyland Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Esab Ind Ltd.

    • Latent View Ltd.

    • Chola Fin Hold Ltd.

    • Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.

    • HBL Power Systems Ltd.

    • Equitas Small Fin Ltd.

    • Action Construction Ltd.

    • Life Insurance Corp

    • Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

    • ZF Commercial Vehicle Ltd.

    Saturday, 9 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Asian Paints Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Krishna Institute Ltd

    Monday, 11 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Hindalco Indus Ltd

    • Shree Cement Ltd

    • Gujarat Narmada Ltd

    • Britannia Indus Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Vaibhav Global Ltd.

    • Bank Of Ind

    • Devyani Int Ltd.

    • Elgi Equipments Ltd.

    Tuesday, 12 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Bosch Ltd

    • Samvardhana Motherson Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • BASF Ind Ltd.

    • Suven Pharma Ltd.

    • Medplus Health Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Fert Ltd.

    Wednesday, 13 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Deepak Nitrite Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • HEG Ltd.

    • Kalyan Jewel Ind Ltd.

    • Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.

    • KSB Ltd.

    • Thermax Ltd.

    • Astrazeneca Pharma Ltd.

    Thursday, 14 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Grasim Indus Ltd

    • Hindustan Aero Ltd

    • IPCA Laboratories Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Honasa Consumer Ltd.

  • October 29, 2024 08:00

    Stock market news: Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC) - Open offer starts today

    Type of Offer: Acquisition

    Acquirer: Coforge Limited 

    Issue of Public Announcement: 02-May-2024

    Offer price Rs: 1415

    CMP: Rs 1469.50

    (%Prem.)/Disc.: -3.8%

    Offer Size : Rs 1013.45 Cr

    Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 0.72 cr

    Proposed Acq. : 26%

    Schedule of Activity:

    Start Date: 29 Oct 2024 (Today)

    End Date: 12 Nov 2024

    Obligation Date: 26 Nov 2024

    Settlement Date: 27 Nov 2024

  • October 29, 2024 07:45

    Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on October 29, 2024

    * DIXON

    * ESCORTS

    * IDFCFIRSTB

    * INDIAMART

    * LTF

    * MANAPPURAM

    * PNB

    * RBLBANK

  • October 29, 2024 07:44

    Stock in focus: Adani Power

    Adani Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at ₹3,302 crore vs ₹6,592 crore (y-o-y).

    Revenue at ₹13,321 crore vs ₹12,992 crore (y-o-y).

    EBITDA at ₹5,276 crore vs ₹7,110 crore (y-o-y).

    Margin at 39.55% vs 39.81%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:42

    Stock to watch: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

    IOC: Q2 standalone net profit ₹1.8 billion vs ₹26.4 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹32.78 billion.

    Q2 EBITDA ₹37.73 billion vs ₹86.34 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹111.2 billion. Q2 EBITDA margin 1.93% vs 4.00% (q-o-q); estimate 6%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:40

    Markets updates: Deep Industries Q2 results

    Deep Industries: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹384 million vs ₹294 million (y-o-y).

    Q2 revenue ₹1.3 billion vs ₹1 billion (y-o-y).

    Q2 EBITDA ₹575 million vs ₹386 million (year-on-year). Q2 EBITDA margin 44.01% vs 38.07% (y-o-y).

  • October 29, 2024 07:37

    Market news updates: Sun Pharma reports Q2 results

    Net profit up 27.5% at ₹3,040 crore vs ₹2,375.5 crore (year-on-year).

    Revenue up 9% at ₹13,291 crore vs ₹12,192 crore (year-on-year).

  • October 29, 2024 07:36

    Stock in focus: JBM Auto

    JBM Auto: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹495 million vs ₹442 million (year-on-year).

    Company approves stock split.

  • October 29, 2024 07:35

    Stock to watch: Gujarat Ambuja

    Gujarat Ambuja Q2: Net profit at ₹70 crore vs ₹83 crore year-on-year.

    Revenue at ₹1,120 crore vs ₹1,120 crore.

    EBITDA at ₹109 crore vs ₹103 crore year-on-year.

    Margins at 9.7% vs 9.3%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:33

    Stock market today: Researchbytes Analyst App updates

    Researchbytes Analyst App 

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 07:14 AM Tuesday 29 October 2024

    Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com 

    9:00 AM Indegene Limite

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1162 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/42wcz3jc

    9:00 AM Kalpataru Power

    Dial: +91 22 62801384,

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ycvw2pr

    10:00 AM Restaurants

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1149

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mvczxs42

    10:00 AM KFin Technologi

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ancjaa2

    10:00 AM PTC India Fin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1268

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hyeyc9r

    10:00 AM Unicommerce Eso

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5kctrrmb

    10:00 AM Greenply

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1317 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3e8ya9m5

    10:30 AM Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5fenmhjj

    10:30 AM Sudarshan Chem

    (Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2sp6vwxn

    10:30 AM SBI Cards&payment service

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1506

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yzta4963

    11:00 AM Mangalore Chem

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4tw3ejnt

    11:00 AM Greenpanel Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yn5mb765

    11:00 AM Quess Corp

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58p65c53

    11:00 AM SanjivParant

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1268 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mpns29bx

    11:00 AM S.J.S. Enterprises

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1326

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/32hmskah

    11:00 AM IRB InvIT

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/tn4j7hhu

    11:00 AM CAMS

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2h7krb

    11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4p7cejjz

    11:30 AM Akme Fintrade

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/44h7dun4

    11:30 AM LIC Housing Fin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1145

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3334mfk4

    11:30 AM NOCIL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yh28uzj5

    12:00 PM Motilal Oswal

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1118

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5xm6dr48

    12:00 PM Skipper

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mbsuk2y3

    12:00 PM Credo Brand Mar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sa5mc36p

    2:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4xzducyc

    2:00 PM SIS

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1457 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3un977vz

    2:30 PM Bharti Airtel

    (Press Release )

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh

    2:30 PM Arvind Fashions

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1452

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5h8u8twu

    2:30 PM Punjab Chemical

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yz7r5zw5

    3:00 PM Hindustan Media

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626

    3:00 PM HT Media

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626

    3:00 PM Allied Digital

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4ykh4z

    3:00 PM Edelweiss Fin Serv

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1284

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4h7674hd

    3:00 PM Siyaram

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/6em5yzfz

    3:00 PM IGL

    Dial: 9122 6280 1143

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdrh2jua

    3:30 PM BHARTI HEXACOM

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh

    3:30 PM Guj Flourochem

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc8ndwz8

    3:30 PM Interarch Build

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2aa24d3f

    3:30 PM Symphony

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1224

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4w4rjzdc

    3:30 PM SUMITOMO

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6v8bae

    3:30 PM Sportking India

    (Results, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5pxzwmtf

    3:30 PM Ami Organics

    Dial: +91226280 1366 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4rbb4e9h

    4:00 PM Lakshmi Machine

    No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    4:00 PM Canara Bank

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y9bb6b5v

    4:00 PM Poly Medicure

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2p6w87

    4:00 PM Mah Seamless

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1143 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3h7bxhf9

    4:00 PM Five Star Business F

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5mjm5z33

    4:00 PM Deep Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1260

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bp7zsj6y

    4:00 PM Greenlam Ind

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mm4wfe2h

    4:00 PM Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Mgmt

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1527

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/f695km86

    4:00 PM Stove kraft

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5eshjpbp

    4:00 PM Titagarh Wagons

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/269kpv75

    4:00 PM Titagarh Rail

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2b27c4az

    4:00 PM Cipla

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1562

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ys7pbes

    4:00 PM J. K. Cement

    Dial: +91226280 1143

    4:30 PM Shaily Engg

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3euhwc8e

    5:00 PM Maruti Suzuki

    (Press Release )

    (Press Release ) No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    5:00 PM ASK Automotive

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3wc7r6

    5:00 PM Hitachi Energy

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1226 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3nn597sb

    5:00 PM SMC GLOBAL SECU

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4cuxjfdz

    ( Hosted by X-B4 )

    5:00 PM Rashi Peripherals

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n8ur7ax

    ( Hosted by Adfactors )

    5:00 PM Paradeep Phosph

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yy2mjyur

    5:00 PM Somany Ceramics

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1480

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4deenzsb

    5:30 PM Hind Constr

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/46sk4f8z

    6:00 PM APL Apollo

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1315

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ph4teaj

    6:00 PM Marico

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1558

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/56ntrueh

    North Arc Ca : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312573

    JSW Infrastructure Ltd : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312572

    Kamat Hotels : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312555

    Aarti Pharmalab : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312558

    Kaya : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312578

    PNB : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312575

    Jain Irrigation : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312576

    Sapphire Foods : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312577

    Arvind : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312535

    Ajmera Realty : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312539

    Results today …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Recent interviews …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • October 29, 2024 07:32

    Share market updates: Fund flow activity: 28 October 2024 (Rs. in Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 104980.09 + 7444.48 Total: 112424.57

    F&O Volume: 747040.41 + 16716923.24 Total: 17463963.65

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3228.08 

    (13393.3 - 16621.38) 

    DII: NET BUY: 1400.85 

    (12258.32 - 10857.47)

  • October 29, 2024 07:30

    Stock markets news: Olectra Greentech conference call updates

    Update 1: Margin Guidance

    - Olectra Greentech expects long-term margins to stabilize between 10-12%

    - Guidance for margins is around 12%

    - Gross margins for the company as a whole are expected to be between 25-28%

    Update 2: Sales Guidance and Performance

    - Olectra Greentech achieved 315 units, exceeding guidance of 300 units for the quarter

    - The company is on track with its guidance for H1 and expects H2 to be the biggest quarter of the year

    Update 3: Future Plans and Product Development

    - Olectra Greentech is targeting sales milestones of 5,000 and 10,000 units

    - The company will increase capacities if market demand and expectations are met

    - Olectra Greentech is working on various products in the truck segment, including tippers (dumpers)

  • October 29, 2024 07:29

    Stock market news updates: JSW Steel conference call updates

    Update 1: Steel Demand and Mining

    - JSW Steel expects steel demand to grow by 10-11% in FY25

    - The company anticipates mining around 10 million tons from its existing captive mines in FY25

    Update 2: Volume Guidance

    - JSW Steel retains its volume guidance for FY25:

    - Production: 28.4 million tons

    - Sales: 27 million tons

    - The company maintains its full-year guidance, implying higher volumes in the second half of the year

    Update 3: Margin Expansion and Capacity Increase

    - JSW Steel expects margin expansion in the second half of the year driven by:

    - Healthy domestic demand

    - Positive pricing momentum

    - The company aims to increase the capacity of its CRGO facility in the next one or two phases

  • October 29, 2024 07:28

    Stock market today: Here are web links for 2QFY25 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation

    Federal Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, ASBL AMC, Anant Raj, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Kalpataru Projects, Pfizer, Northern Arc Capital, LIC Housing, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Sozlon Energy, Arvind Fashions, CAMS, Firstsource Solutions, Heidelbergcement India, Indian Oil Corporation, Jsw Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Paras Defence, Punjab Chemicals, Skipper and Tata Technologies

    Federal Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d29fef9a-646f-4e17-9b8c-fa1161c0d33c.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/272a7d0a-305b-49be-9335-e7d16d24a866.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c5a70f74-ae51-4a99-87e9-8b1dd1b98e02.pdf

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/32870348-70a5-489d-88c0-c0a657d4193f.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/184d6067-96c3-4d6a-8483-fc03db905970.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.tmb.in/doc/938c3f66-e8f0-46e1-bc16-fe5c194cfd45.pdf

    Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/12006a20-c730-45c9-a57e-af0684045efc.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/22c33fc8-5c5a-46e4-8c58-922b6d72e9ee.pdf

    Anant Raj 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ec4205f4-b990-42d8-b3ca-3b594a8b6cf4.pdf

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/24c04a98-2b45-4395-b365-1b168c86834a.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9577f886-f3b3-4183-bdad-62a9e1148513.pdf

    Kalpataru Projects International 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/90a1d5f1-c1c3-4d9b-8e00-e5f31d219c87.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9e9cb189-b4ba-45e1-a04e-7ce1a3033a21.pdf

    Pfizer 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1355a58f-89c5-48df-8a9b-43dc61f971c1.pdf

    Northern Arc Capital 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b22eaf89-04eb-49b6-853b-c3dc98b8e6b2.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a1d421dc-57dd-418d-870f-6f1bf976aae1.pdf

    LIC Housing Finance 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd6c1853-d925-4037-bd2f-8e4338dd804f.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.lichousing.com/static-assets/pdf/fy_2024_25/Investor_Update_Q2_FY2025.pdf?crafterSite=lichfl-corporate-website-cms&embedded=true

    Punjab National Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b86d204c-2a4c-4750-9470-4469c7d41a3e.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=bzRXp5wXg/v6PZs8Or3jUg==

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=Mr+P2s6wDyC6GYFk9U+epQ==

    Indian Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e0fa4765-68c4-4442-90a1-820f1070d755.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a386b8b0-6f2c-43ad-8960-c6e7b1c66994.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f6d58f7f-c1d7-4317-a693-68139e95a1c3.pdf

    Ambuja Cements 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3c8c4e63-d721-42fb-b38b-0c812420481c.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f1b3d25e-24bd-4ada-ba07-f4fa4b9b384a.pdf

    Bharti Airtel 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2422f51a-7a99-49e2-943f-889095712a4c.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/11219945-c9b4-41a6-a075-a943dac80022.pdf

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/89bd56cb-e924-44cb-8e38-401eb373d3ca.pdf

    Bharat Heavy Electricals 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d3180099-5e8b-4977-9ee1-1e3a5c0a7aa5.pdf

    Adani Power 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Press Release 

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1baca318-30c0-446c-8e1f-b473301d4f5d.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/253229d5-b7c6-499e-90f5-19ff7113d995.pdf

    Ajanta Pharma 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bf9aa7db-5f4d-4190-af0d-0cf157f0d3aa.pdf

    Sozlon Energy 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0103f210-836b-466f-9254-b15407c929c8.pdf

    Arvind Fashions 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f9b0739d-c79d-4b65-a29c-2922a6d81b35.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34f937d0-1f2b-4aae-a2f2-f18931a33109.pdf

    Computer Age Management Services 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff7ba80e-4334-43dc-902d-27e227ba6921.pdf

    Press Release 

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b3c52405-2992-41c5-961f-957859f5cc55.pdf

    Firstsource Solutions 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/78fd3ed8-27c9-438d-b8bf-8b01cbdcdc3a.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e3c9f649-e3ef-49fa-9cca-1a13d4b04f8a.pdf

    Heidelbergcement India 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7ba055d4-94fb-4668-a2c3-164caf337506.pdf

    Indian Oil Corporation 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/920cc0e0-01ba-4f54-91ee-755668846d4c.pdf

    Jsw Infrastructure 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9d0a9f5e-f4b1-4cfd-b191-38ff4c7e6da0.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/026e0377-d503-4497-a9a6-ede21f5a6bd5.pdf

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bcd832c1-e5a8-4fd8-8cef-fea32aa59e3c.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1c2c30cf-87ee-4a04-ad67-9555668d3314.pdf

    Paras Defence And Space Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6501206c-5a5e-4248-af45-7e4dfdb217c9.pdf

    Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fe2b06a-1774-4726-a73f-fa2c752dc257.pdf

    Skipper 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8e285b45-727f-48e5-a203-0debbe27c695.pdf

    Tata Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/76fe42c8-b84b-4429-99f6-cef7b407104d.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fdcbd8f4-ff83-43f8-8348-766da1656573.pdf 

  • October 29, 2024 07:26

    Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.10.2024

    Alphabet Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Hotels)

    HSBC Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)

    Pfizer, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Phillips 66 (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)

    Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Masco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    ITT Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Power)

    FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Power)

    EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    First Solar, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    American Homes 4 Rent (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    DaVita Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Reddit, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Expand Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    POSCO Holdings Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Metals)

  • October 29, 2024 07:25

    Stock market today: Economic calendar – 29.10.2024

    19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 99.2 versus Previous: 98.7)

    19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.92M versus Previous: 8.04M)

  • October 29, 2024 06:48

    Share market today: Broker’s call: RR Kabel (Buy)

    RR Kabel reported moderate revenue growth of 12.5 per cent y-o-y due to soft W&C revenue growth of 11.1 per cent due to weak demand and channel destocking with fluctuation in RM prices. The company reported about 3.8 per cent volume growth in Q2-FY25 and expects healthy growth (15 per cent+) in H2FY25, driven by both W&C businesses with focused approach to capture demand from infrastructure and emerging sectors.

  • October 29, 2024 06:46

    Stock market today: Broker’s call: ICICI Bank (Buy)

    ICICI Bank has reported six glorious years of performance since Sandeep Bakhshi took charge as MD & CEO on October 15, 2018. The bank has consistently beaten street estimates on one or the other metric, even as the macro environment changed considerably over the years.

  • October 29, 2024 06:42

    Stock to buy today: Rainbow Children’s Medicare (₹1,498.10): BUY

    The short-term outlook is bullish for Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The stock has begun the week by surging over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above the ₹1,450-₹1,470 resistance zone. Indeed, the stock has been moving up well since the middle of last week itself when the broader markets were falling. The region around ₹1,470 will now act as a very good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.

Related Topics