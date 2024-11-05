November 05, 2024 07:37

ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, BALMLAWRIE, BERGEPAINT, CCL, CEIGALL, CHEMPLASTS, DATAMATICS, DRREDDY, ECLERX, EVERESTIND, GAIL, JKTYRE, KPRMILL, MANAPPURAM, MANKIND, MAXHEALTH,MAZDOCK, MUTHOOTMF, OIL, POLICYBZR, RAYMONDLSL, SJVN, SUNDRMFAST, TIMKEN, TITAN, TRIVENI, WAAREERTL, WONDERLA, XPROINDIA

BERGEPAINT

* Revenue expected at Rs 2832 crore versus Rs 2767 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 473 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.14% versus 17.12%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 291 crore

DRREDDY

* Revenue expected at Rs 7658 crore versus Rs 6902 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2145 crore versus Rs 2013 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.00% versus 29.17%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1418 crore versus Rs 1482 crore

GAIL

* Revenue expected at Rs 33848 crore versus Rs 33673 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4256 crore versus Rs 4528 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.57% versus 13.45%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2600 crore versus Rs 2424 crore

MNAPPURAM

* NII expected at Rs 1502 crore versus 2043 Rs crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 849 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 66.85% versus 62.70%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 558 crore

MANKIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 3071 crore versus Rs 2708 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 686 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.85% versus 25.34%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 501 crore

MAXHEALTH

* Revenue expected at Rs 2056 crore versus Rs 1363 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 387 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.75% versus 28.39%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 276 crore

POLICYBZR

* Revenue expected at Rs 1080 crore versus Rs 811 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 18 crore versus Rs -89 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 1.67% versus -10.98%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs -20 crore

TITAN

* Revenue expected at Rs 13259 crore versus Rs 12529 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1493 crore versus Rs 1411 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.26% versus 11.26%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 916 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.11.2024

AADHARHFC, APOLLOHOSP, AVALON, BLUESTARCO, CHAMBLFERT, DELTACORP, DHANUKA, ENDURANCE, FDC, GANDHAR, GEPIL, GPPL, *GRANULES, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HITECH, IPL, JBCHEPHARM, JINDALSTEL, JKLAKSHMI, JYOTISTRUC, KANSAINER, KIRLFER, KPEL, KPGEL, KPIGREEN, MMWL, NEULANDLAB, POWERGRID, PRICOLLTD, RAIN, RITES, RPSGVENT, SBCL, SONATSOFTW, TARC, TATASTEEL, TEAMLEASE, THANGAMAYL, TRIDENT, USHAMART

APOLLOHOSP

* Revenue expected at Rs 5513 crore versus Rs 4846 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 772 crore versus Rs 627 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.00% versus 12.95%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 232 crore

CHAMBLFERT

* Revenue expected at Rs 4935 crore versus Rs 5385 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 705 crore versus Rs 615 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.28% versus 11.42%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 446 crore versus Rs 381 crore

GRANULES

* Revenue expected at Rs 1015 crore versus Rs 1189 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 209 crore versus Rs 213 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.59% versus 17.90%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 93 crore versus Rs 102 crore

GUJGASLTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 3806 crore versus Rs 3845 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 496 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.50% versus 12.91%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 296 crore