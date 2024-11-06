November 06, 2024 09:04

MS on Titan

EW, TP Rs 3532

F2Q top-line growth was strong but big -ve surprise on margins

Buyer growth (12% YoY) strong owing to duty cut & per management, F2H demand is expected to be strong

F2025 consol jewellery EBIT margin guidance lowered to 11-11.5%

CLSA on Titan

O-P, TP raised to Rs 4,221 (on Roll fwd)

2Q standalone sales growth of 13% YoY, above est

Jewellery growth of 13% also beat forecast of 12%, with domestic sales growing 25% YoY (ex-bullion sales).

Watches & wearables grew 19% YoY

Eye care & emerging biz grew 7%& 14%

Jefferies on Titan

Hold, TP Cut to Rs 3400

Impact of custom duty cut while benefited jewellery growth, weighed -vely on reported margins, with adjusted also weak due to inferior product mix (lower studded).

Mgmt commentary on demand reasonably +ve

Cut EPS by 3-7%

GS on Titan

Buy, TP cut to Rs 3650

2Q EBIT declined 15.9% YoY.

Adjusted for one-off loss of Rs2.9bn caused by inventory losses in jewellery biz due to 9% drop in customs duty on gold, EBIT grew 6.9% YoY, below est.

Strong growth in jewellery in 2Q, festive season in 3Q also good

Jefferies on DR Reddys

U-P, TP Rs 1130

2Q a small miss to est on weaker product mix & higher R&D spend

US growth subdued QoQ but base biz growth in India recovered to 9%

Acquisition of Nicotineel OTC brands completed

No near-term catalysts

GS on DR Reddys

Neutral, TP Rs 1325

Q25 revenue/adj. EBITDA grew 17%/6% yoy each, broadly inline

Adj. EBITDA margins declined to 28.7% (above GSe) on a/c of moderation in GMs & higher SG&A spends Tweak FY25-27E EPS est by 3-8% to factor in Q2 nos

UBS on DR Reddys

Sell, TP Rs 1140

Upside case depends on size of GLP-1 opportunity

DRL eyeing day 1 launch of GLP-1 in all key Ems

Consensus still over-estimating core EBITDA by >US$150-200mn

Nomura on ABB (Post Call)

Neutral, TP cut to Rs 7570

Cautious in short term, but bullish over long term

EPS cut for CY24F/CY25F/CY26F by 4%/7%/7% on slower than estimated execution rate

Witnessing an uptick in large cycle contracts

HSBC on ABB

Hold, TP cut to Rs 8000 from Rs 9000

Q3 revenue & PAT grew by 5% and 22% respectively; PAT missed Bloomberg consensus expectation by 5%

Increased order backlog shift towards large orders, & slow growth in base orders, drive cut in revenue & earnings

MS on Manappuram Fin

EW, TP Rs 170

Trim F2026-27e EPS by 1-2% mainly on lower loan growth

F2025e EPS increase 7% owing to F2Q25 beat

Valuation remains cheap; however, given RBI ban on MFI subsidiary, think investor interest could take a while to return

CLSA on Manappuram Fin

O-P, TP Rs 200

2QFY25 NII, PPOP and PAT beat estimates by 5%-8%, driven by better spreads & opex

Gold loan business grew 3% QoQ, better than usual but lower than growth delivered in past 2 qtrs.

MFI biz remains sombre, like peers

MS on GAIL

OW. TP Rs 258

Reported 19% integrated ROE for its gas pipes, with volume growth continuing to see benefits from new pipeline network expansion.

At 1.2x F26e P/B with rising domestic gas penetration, see multiple triggers for stock to re-rate

Jefferies on GAIL

Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs 240

Ebitda rose 7% y/y & marginally below JEFe

New pipelines driving market share gains, see this continuing

Trading profitability should continue on muted Henry Hub price, given elevated US gas inventories

Risk reward favourable

UBS on GAIL

Buy, TP Rs 240

H1 FY25 performance suggests co is on track to meet/ beat management guidance for FY25

Gas transmission vol averaged 131mmscmd in H1

& gas trading earnings were at Rs33.6bn for H1

Earnings growth prospects not fully priced in

Nomura on Berger Paints

Reduce, TP Rs 500

Weak quarter; embarking on new initiatives to improve share

2Q: Below estimates; volume / sales growth of 3.6% / 0.3% y-y vs forecast of 10% / 3%

OPM (15.6%) below forecast (17%); OPM guidance maintained at 15-17%

MS on Berger Paints

UW, TP Rs 466

2Q missed estimates on top line and margins.

EBITDA margin was at the lower end of management guidance.

Management expects top-line growth to improve in 2H

No major impact from competition, so far

Macquarie on Berger Paints

U-P, TP Rs 455

Weaker than expected volume growth in 2Q along with higher investments in urban sales teams drove a 7% Ebitda miss

BRGR confident of 7-8% vol growth in 3Q & 10%+ growth in 4Q

Further, it reiterated FY25 Ebitda margin band of 15-17%