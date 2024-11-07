November 07, 2024 07:29

AAVAS, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, APLLTD, ASTRAL, BAJAJELEC, CAPLIPOINT, CARYSIL, CLEAN, COCHINSHIP, CUMMINSIND, EMAMILTD, EMCURE,ESCORTS, GESHIP, GMMPFAUDLR, GOLDIAM, GRINFRA, GSPL, GUJALKALI, HAPPYFORGE, HAWKINCOOK, HIL, ICIL, IMAGICAA, IMFA, INDHOTEL, INDIAGLYCO, INDIGOPNTS, INNOVACAP, IRCON, ITDCEM, KENNAMET, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, M&M, MMTC, MOLDTKPAC, NAVNETEDUL, NCC, NHPC, NITINSPIN, NRBBEARING, PAGEIND, PRINCEPIPE, RHIM, ROLEXRINGS, RPGLIFE, RVNL, SAIL, SANOFI, SHYAMMETL, STYLEBAAZA, SUBROS, TARSONS, TRENT, UNIPARTS, VIJAYA, VSSL, WABAG, YATHARTH

ABBOTINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 1628 crore versus Rs 1494 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 407 crore versus Rs 380 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.00% versus 25.43%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 312 crore

CUMMINSIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 2228 crore versus Rs 1899 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 338 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.90% versus 17.82%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 393 crore versus Rs 328 crore

COCHINSHIP

* Revenue expected at Rs 1001 crore versus Rs 1011 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 191 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.97% versus 18.90%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 181 crore

EMAMILTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 909 crore versus Rs 864 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 233 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.62% versus 27.02%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 178 crore

ESCORTS

* Revenue expected at Rs 2355 crore versus Rs 2059 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 295 crore versus Rs 260 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.52% versus 12.66%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 223 crore

INDHOTEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 1724 crore versus Rs 1433 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 354 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.68% versus 24.75%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 166 crore

LUPIN

* Revenue expected at Rs 5518 crore versus Rs 5038 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1187 crore versus Rs 917 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.51% versus 18.21%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 720 crore versus Rs 489 crore

M&M

* Revenue expected at Rs 27012 crore versus Rs 24309 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3817 crore versus Rs 4396 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.13% versus 18.09%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3469 crore versus Rs 3451 crore

NHPC

* Revenue expected at Rs 2980 crore versus Rs 2931 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1778 crore versus Rs 1757 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.66% versus 59.95%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1197 crore versus Rs 1545 crore

SAIL

* Revenue expected at Rs 24885 crore versus Rs 29712 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1713 crore versus Rs 3875 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.88% versus 13.04%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs -74 crore versus Rs 1720 crore

TRENT

* Revenue expected at Rs 4335 crore versus Rs 2982 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 657 crore versus Rs 456 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.16% versus 15.31%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 234 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.11.2024

AARTIIND, ACE, ALEMBICLTD,ASHOKLEY, BAJAJHIND, BBL, BECTORFOOD, CHOLAHLDNG, DREAMFOLKS, EQUITASBNK, ESABINDIA, ETHOSLTD, FINEORG, FLAIR, FORTIS, GOCLCORP, GVTD, IKIO, INDIACEM, INOXINDIA, JLHL, JWL, KCP, KOVAI, LATENTVIEW, LICI, MAPMYINDIA, MAYURUNIQ, METROPOLIS,MRF, MSUMI, MUKANDLTD, NAUKRI, ORIENTCEM, PICCADIL, PIXTRANS, PREMIERENE, PURVA, RELAXO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAMHI, SBIN, SCI, SIGNATURE, SMSPHARMA, STARCEMENT, TATAMOTORS, TIL, VPRPL, WELCORP, WHIRLPOOL, ZFCVINDIA