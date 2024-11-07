Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 7, 2024.
- November 07, 2024 16:13
Currency market today: Rupee falls 6 paise to fresh all-time low of 84.37 against US dollar
The rupee declined 6 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 84.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as weak domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows dented market sentiment.
Forex traders said investors were also cautious ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome. Moreover, overnight gains in crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit.
However, a correction in the dollar index against major currencies helped the rupee and restrained the slide, they added.
- November 07, 2024 15:48
Share market today: Aurionpro wins landmark contract for Chennai Metro Phase II fare collection
Aurionpro Solutions, a leading technology provider, has secured a significant contract from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver automated fare collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro.
The shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited were trading at ₹1,665 down by ₹30 or 1.77 per cent during the closing bell.
- November 07, 2024 15:45
Stock market today: Swiggy IPO subscribed 0.34 times
Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 0.34 times as of 3.36 pm on November 7, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.28 times, NII 0.12 times, retail 0.81 times, and those reserved for employees 1.11 times. The issue closes on November 8, 2024.
- November 07, 2024 15:37
Stock market today: Sensex tumbled 836.34 pts or 1.04% to 79,541.79, and Nifty 50 declined 284.70 pts or 1.16% to 24,199.35. Sensex hit the day’s low at 79,419.34.
- November 07, 2024 15:32
Stock market today: G R Infraprojects wins bid for Bijapur transmission scheme in Karnataka
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing “Transmission Scheme for integration of Bijapur REZ” in the State of Karnataka, through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis
Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹1,630.90.
- November 07, 2024 15:16
Stock in focus: Suraj Ltd
Suraj Ltd has implemented the 1st phase of Flanges product plant. Company is in implementing phase of carbon steel plant and it will be completed by April 2025.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹440.90
- November 07, 2024 15:14
IPO watch: Swiggy
Swiggy IPO subscribed 0.31 times. Track live updates.
- November 07, 2024 15:13
Stock market live today: Subros Ltd has received approval for setting up new greenfield manufacturing plant in Tehsil Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana. Shares up 2.10% on the NSE to ₹685.
- November 07, 2024 15:10
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Apollo Hospitals (6.67%), SBI (0.50%), HDFC Life (0.37%), TCS (0.19%), L&T (0.19%)
Top losers:
Hindalco (-8.42%), Trent (-6.91%), Grasim (-3.34%), Shriram Finance (-3.03%), Tech Mahindra (-2.67%)
- November 07, 2024 15:08
Stock market live today: 1,834 stocks advance, while 2,079 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 7, 2024, were 1,834 against 2,079 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,034. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 240, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13. A total of 350 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 198 in the lower circuit.
- November 07, 2024 14:52
Stock market today: Top losers of Nifty metal stocks: Hindalco (-8.46%), Vedanta (-3.58%), Adani Enterprises (-2.49%), National Aluminium (-2.29%), Hindustan Copper (-2.18%).
- November 07, 2024 14:42
Share market today: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, on the daily Nifty trends and the market’s short-term outlook
The Nifty opened within the range of the previous day, and has slid since after an attempt to build on yesterday’s advance. For the day, support near 24,400 will be key. This is because any close under this level will create a “bearish dark cloud cover”. If the decline worsens, then participants will be watching yesterday’s open 24,309 closely - if the market ends below this marker it will create the more powerful “bearish engulfing”. For the last few days, 24,500 has served as resistance and will continue to be the critical upside hurdle going forward. On the downside, 24,309 and 24,204 will be key levels to watch.
- November 07, 2024 14:41
IPO watch: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 0.54 times
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.54 times as of 2.27 pm on November 7, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.78 times, NII 0.03 times, and retail 0.56 times. The issue closes on November 11, 2024.
- November 07, 2024 14:31
Stock market live today: Gaurav Garg, Research analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, on Swiggy IPO
Almost 50% valuation compared to Zomato gives some comfort although it should not be considered as an arbitrage in valuation. If Swiggy’s EBITDA catches up to 3-4% in the food delivery business, which is currently at 1% and Average Order Value (AOV) improves to Rs. 550-600 levels in quick commerce with higher non-grocery share, we can see bridging in the valuation gap. Although, this should not be expected in near term.
- November 07, 2024 14:30
IPO watch: Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.32 times
Sagility India IPO has been subscribed 2.32 times as of 2.18 pm on November 7, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 2.65 times, NII 0.93 times, retail 3.42 times, and those reserved for employees 3.26 times. The issue closes today.
- November 07, 2024 14:21
Stock market today: Shakti Pumps stock hit upper circuit on the NSE at ₹4,822.55, on securing ₹116.36 crore work order from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA).
- November 07, 2024 14:15
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Motilal Oswal recommends only high-risk investors to subscribe for long-term
Brokerage Motilal Oswal recognised that Swiggy pioneered the hyperlocal commerce industry in India, launching food delivery in 2014 and quick commerce in 2020, and is well-recognised as a leader in innovation.
Swiggy operates in an oligopoly market which is at a nascent stage, thus providing enough opportunities for players to create their niche.
Motilal analysts remarked that the food delivery platform’s innovation DNA is key to success and it could again be at the forefront through its new 10-minute food delivery offering.
- November 07, 2024 13:41
Stock market live updates today: Apollo Hospitals stock surges 6.49% on NSE to ₹7,420.60, following 63% growth in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended September 2024 to ₹379 crore
- November 07, 2024 13:40
Stock market live updates today: United Breweries said ‘Amstel Grande’ in the Premium Strong category, will be available in Maharashtra from November 7; stock trades at ₹1,937.65 on NSE, down 1.9%
- November 07, 2024 13:38
Stock market live updates today: Tata Power and Noida International Airport partner for Solar and Wind Power; Tata Power stock trades at ₹444.35, down 1.10% on the NSE
- November 07, 2024 13:31
Stock market live updates today: Market rout deepens: Sensex tanks 783 points, metal stocks under pressure
Indian equity benchmarks extended their losses in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex plunging 782.84 points to 79,595.29 and the NSE Nifty dropping 262.10 points to 24,221.95, marking a decline of 0.97 per cent and 1.07 per cent respectively.
- November 07, 2024 13:02
Stock market live updates today: Trent shares plunged 6.69% on the NSE to ₹6,490.10 despite strong Q2 results.
- November 07, 2024 13:02
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
1. K.P. Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.8x YoY from INR 70 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 199 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 3.1x from INR 8 Cr to INR 25 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 57% and Net Profit up 39%.
2. KPI Green Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 67% YoY from INR 215 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 360 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2x from INR 35 Cr to INR 70 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 3% and Net Profit up 6%.
3. KP Green Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.5x YoY from INR 104 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 262 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 11 Cr to INR 27.5 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 7% and Net Profit up 15%.
4. S J Logistics: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.2x YoY from INR 103 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 225 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 9.3 Cr to INR 23.4 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 34% and Net Profit up 76%.
5. Nibe: AGREEMENT & JOINT VENTURES
Company has entered into a Licensing Agreements with (i) Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar, (ii) High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMEL), Pune, and (iii) Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Transfer of Technology to manufacture and sell (i) Full Trailer of 70th Tank Transporter for MBT Arjun MK -1A (ii) OPX-Revilator and (iii) Laser Photoacoustic Spectroscopy (LPAS) respectively in India to Indian Armed Forces/Other Govt. Agencies (Central and State).
Company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with HBE, South Korea to set-up a joint venture for forging facilities in India to manufacture defence and aerospace products. In proposed JV Nibe and HBE will hold in the ratio of 51:49.
Company to set-up a joint venture in India with Sig Sauer, USA, (a world renowned firearms and weapons manufacture of premier global military, law enforcement and commercial users) to manufacture weapons and defence products for the Indian military, paramilitary, security and Police Services. In proposed JV Nibe and Sig Sauer will hold in the ratio of 51:49.
- November 07, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates today: Natural gas futures: Uncertainty prevails
Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have been on a downtrend since early October. The November expiry contract, currently trading at ₹232 per mmBtu, started declining after facing a resistance at ₹285. Read more
- November 07, 2024 12:54
Jubilant FoodWorks approvedsinvestments up to ₹40 crore in Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary; Jubilant FoodWorks stock trades at ₹593.50 on NSE, down by 1.16%.
- November 07, 2024 12:53
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Subscribed 24% as at 12.21 pm
QIB: 0.14 times
NIIs: 0.10 times
Retail investors: 0.73 times
Employee reserved: 1.00 times
Total 0.24 times
- November 07, 2024 12:53
Stock market live updates today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies receives ₹61.43 crore Defence Ministry order; stock trades flat on NSE
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an order from Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately ₹61.43 crore (incl taxes) for Upgrade of Optronic Periscope Sight with Accessories, including ESM Warner, for Indian Naval Submarine Application.
Paras Defence stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,067.75
- November 07, 2024 12:51
Stock market live updates today: Rushil Decor incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. Rushil Decor Pte. Ltd. in Singapore; shares trade at ₹36.67 on NSE, down by 1.27%
- November 07, 2024 12:50
Stock market live updates today: Aurionpro Solutions bags Chennai Metro Rail orporation contract for Automated Fare Collection systems; shares trade down on NSE
Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a contract by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro. The project encompasses Corridor 3, spanning from Sholinganallur to Sipcot, and Corridor 5, extending from Koyambedu to Elcot Park.
Shares trade at ₹1,675.90 on the NSE, down by 1.13%.
- November 07, 2024 12:48
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit for quarter ended September 2024 at ₹3,361.06 crore; shares trade lower on NSE
Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹3,361.06 crore, as against ₹2,483.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade 1.11% lower on the NSE at ₹2,902.10
- November 07, 2024 12:46
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at noon
Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals (6.52%), HDFC Life (0.34%), Tata Steel (0.20%)
Top losers: Hindalco (-8.50%), Grasim (-3.13%), Adani Enterprises (-2.93%), Shriram Finance (-2.61%), Tech Mahindra (-2.47%)
- November 07, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,935 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on November 7, 2024, 1,895 advanced against 1,883 stocks that declined, and 157 remained unchanged. While 221 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 11 hit a 52-week low. A total of 305 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 182 in the lower circuit.
- November 07, 2024 12:43
Stock market live updates today: Given dispersion of stock returns, stock picking may have played a role in fund performance in H1 2024: Benedek Voros, Director of Index Investment Strategy, S&P DJI
Amid record inflows into equity mutual funds, about 77 per cent of actively managed equity large-cap funds trailed the S&P India LargeMidCap’s total return of 17 per cent, posting an asset weighted average return of 14 per cent.
Equity Linked Savings Scheme and Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap funds had relatively better results with 58 per cent of Indian ELSS managers underperformed the S&P India BMI and a 52 per cent of the mid and small-cap funds underperformed the S&P India SmallCap’s total return of 22 per cent .
Benedek Voros, Director of Index Investment Strategy, S&P DJI said given the significant dispersion of individual stock returns, stock picking may have played a significant role in active fund performance in H1 2024.
The top 20 stocks (out of 237) combined accounted for over one-half of the S&P India LargeMidCap’s 17.4 per cent total return in the first six months of this year, he said.
- November 07, 2024 12:38
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: SAMCO Securities alerts investors on profitability concerns
Swiggy’s ₹11,327.43 crore IPO raises significant concerns as the food delivery platform has reported continuous losses since its 2014 inception, according to SAMCO Securities’ analysis. Read more
- November 07, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates today: Geojit assigns subscribe rating to Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO
Geojit assigns subscribe rating to Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO
“Considering its strong parentage, improving market share, and profitability, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for long-term investment,” it said.
- November 07, 2024 11:54
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Choice Equity Broking assigns ‘subscribe for long term’ despite profitability concerns
Choice Equity Broking has issued a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for Swiggy’s IPO, balancing the company’s strong market presence against ongoing profitability challenges. The food delivery platform’s public offeringaims to raise ₹11,327 crore at a price band of ₹440-₹463 per share.
- November 07, 2024 11:50
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Choice Equity Broking assigns ‘subscribe for long term’ despite profitability concerns
Choice Equity Broking has issued a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for Swiggy’s IPO, balancing the company’s strong market presence against ongoing profitability challenges. The food delivery platform’s public offeringaims to raise ₹11,327 crore at a price band of ₹440-₹463 per share.
- November 07, 2024 11:48
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Mehta Equities recommends ‘subscribe’
Leading food delivery platform Swiggyhas received a ‘Subscribe’ rating from Mehta Equities Ltd for its IPO, with the brokerage citing improved financials and market expansion as key factors. Read more
- November 07, 2024 11:45
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Geojit assigns ‘subscribe’ rating; IPO gets lukewarm response
Domestic brokerage Geojit Financial has issued ‘Subscribe’ rating on Swiggy IPO, citing the food delivery platform’s strong brand presence and growth potential. The brokerage has assigned the rating for the issue on a long term investment basis, considering its strong brand recall, diversified offerings, integrated app, rapid scaling, consistent innovation, expansion of dark stores, and promising industry outlook.
- November 07, 2024 11:43
Stock market live updates today: HCLTech selected by Tasman District Council in New Zealand to provide digital user experiences to employees and residents of Tasman district; stock trades flat on NSE
- November 07, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: TCS signs multi-year deal with Air France-KLM to accelerate data-driven aviation. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹4,117.70
- November 07, 2024 11:38
Stock market live updates today: Sandip Raichura, CEO - Retail Broking and Distribution, Director - PL Broking and Distribution
“Gold prices in India held steady even as the dollar price of gold plunged by more than a $125 in the last 24 hours to trade at around 2670, very close to its 50 DMA of around 2653 USD. The decisive win by Trump of the US mandate, stronger than expected, the probability of easing of tensions in the middle east is now a high possibility. At the same time, his statements over the next few weeks could put some cats amongst the pigeons as he makes noises on China, Russia, Oil and of course, renewables. With the USD gaining strength, Gold – being inversely related, is bound to fall and therefore the Fed meeting today holds great importance as to the future direction of bonds and the dollar. On the one hand the pre election rhetoric points to yields hardening in the US, growth and incremental data is unlikely to change the trajectory that the central banks wish to take and will act as a counter. Hence a bit of bumpiness is expected in the next 2-3 weeks and maybe right upto the President elect assuming office in January. Gold as of now remains on an uptrend but like we have been saying, tight stops are necessary especially if the pivots around USD 2600 are challenged as that would mark a significant break. Till then, its anticipated that the initial kneejerk reaction on the USD may reverse esp if President Trump talks around higher deficits that could put pressure on the USD. “
- November 07, 2024 11:35
Stock market live updates today: Q2 preview: Tractor and automobile sales to drive revenue growth for Mahindra & Mahindra in Q2
Driven by tractor and automobile sales, Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to report strong revenue growth in Q2.
According to analysts, the company saw a double-digit growth in its revenue from the automobile and farm segments. Profit after tax during the quarter is expected to be in single digits at ₹3,383 crore. Read more
- November 07, 2024 11:11
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil gains as market analyses Trump’s victory in US Presidential election
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as the market continued to analyse the impact of Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election.
At 9.55 am on Thursday, January Brent oil futures were at $75.44, up by 0.69 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $72.14, up by 0.63 per cent.
November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6096 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹6075, up by 0.35 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹6070 against the previous close of ₹6051, up by 0.31 per cent. Read more
- November 07, 2024 11:01
Stock market live updates today: FMCG industry posts volume growth of 4.1 per cent in the September quarter over year ago period with price growth being flat: NielsenIQ
India’s FMCG industry posted a volume growth of 4.1 per cent in the September quarter over the year-ago period with price growth being flat, the industry’s value growth stood at 5.7 per cent, as per the latest estimates released by NielsenIQ. It said this reflected the industry’s “resilience”. The rural region reported 2x faster growth ( 6 per cent) than urban regions (2.8 per cent), and surpassed urban areas for the third consecutive quarter.
- November 07, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times as of 10.30 am on November 7, 2024
Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times as of 10.30 am on November 7, 2024 NII portion has been subscribed 0.09 times, retail 0.66 times, and those reserved for employees 0.90 times. The issue closes on November 8, 2024. Track live updates
- November 07, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel shares rise on NSE to ₹155.95; company reports net profit of ₹759 crore in September quarter against loss of ₹6,511 crore in same period last year
Tata Steel shares rise 1.52% on NSE to ₹155.95; company reports net profit of ₹759 crore in September quarter against a loss of ₹6,511 crore logged in the same period last year, despite lower realisations and weak demand.
- November 07, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates today: All IT stocks decline. Nifty IT index down 1.23% to 41,522.85.
- November 07, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates today: Bharat Global Developers bags ₹120-crore infrastructure engineering order from Reliance Industries; Bharat Global stock trades in upper circuit on BSE at ₹903.40.
- November 07, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates today: Indian markets open lower after Trump victory rally; IT stocks mixed
Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, taking a breather after the previous day’s sharp rally, as investors assessed the implications of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
As of 9.45 am, both the Sensex and Nifty indexes are experiencing slight declines. The Sensex opened at 80,563.42, up from its previous close of 80,378.13, but has since dropped to 80,003.35, marking a decrease of 374.78 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 24,489.60, slightly above its previous close of 24,484.05, but is now trading at 24,361.95, down by 122.10 points or 0.5 per cent.
- November 07, 2024 10:15
Stock market live updates today: Sensex tanks 827.38 points or 1.03% to 79,550.75 as at 10.10 am. Nifty 50 dropped 258.90 pts or 1.06% to 24,225.15.
- November 07, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates today: Hindalco shares dip 6.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹659.65, following Novelis’ Q2 results
- November 07, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates today: Cyient, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyient Ltd, has converted from a California to a Delaware corporation; Cyient stock trades flat on NSE at ₹1,907
- November 07, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Bharti Telecom buys around 1.2% shares of the company from Bharti family investment firm Indian Continent Investment Ltd; stock trades flat on the NSE
Bharti Airtel’s promoter Bharti Telecom has purchased around 1.2 per cent shares of the company from the Bharti family’s investment firm Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.
Bharti Airtel stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,592.95
- November 07, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Solar Energy Corp of India bars Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and its subsidiaries from bidding in future tenders for 3 years
- November 07, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Macrotech Developers inks securities purchase pacts with India Opportunities Fund SSA Scheme 1 and DSS Opportunities Investment 1; shares rise on NSE
Macrotech Developers has executed Securities Purchase Agreements with India Opportunities Fund SSA Scheme 1 and DSS Opportunities Investment 1 (“Bain Capital”) for acquisition of their interest in the Digital Infrastructure Platform entities (viz. Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management Private Ltd, Palava Induslogic 4 Private Ltd and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 Private Ltd), in entirety at a consideration of ₹307 crore.
Shares rose 2.09% on the NSE to ₹1,244
- November 07, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals (6.36%), Tata Steel (6.36%), HCL Tech (0.66%), Coal India (0.61%), TCS (0.46%)
Top losers: Hindalco (-6.93%), Adani Enterprises (-2.87%), Ultratech Cement (-1.56%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.53%), Power Grid (-1.40%)
- November 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates today: ACME Solar Holdings IPO enters Day 2 with 0.52 subscription
The ₹2,900-crore initial public offering of ACME Solar Holdings enters its second day with overall subscription of 0.39 times. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹275-289 a share and will close on Friday. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹2,395 crore, and an offer-for-sale of ₹505 crore by the promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions. The minimum application lot size is 51 shares.
- November 07, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as the market continued to analyse the impact of Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election. At 9.22 am on Thursday, January Brent oil futures were at $75.58, up by 0.88 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $72.15, up by 0.64 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6099 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹6075, up by 0.40 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹6077 against the previous close of ₹6051, up by 0.43 per cent
- November 07, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: Sensex traded marginally lower by 133.98 points or 0.17% at 80,244.15, and Nifty 50 was down 42.90 points or 0.18% to 24,441.15 as at 9.16 am
- November 07, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 Nov 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.10.5
Dividend Per Share Rs.14.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4668.25
Dabur India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 539.55
Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5263.55\u0009
\u0009
Petronet LNG Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.7\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 344.6\u0009
\u0009
REC Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 532.5\u0009
\u0009
TCI Express Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 985.6\u0009
\u0009
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 123.35
- November 07, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Ex - Stock Split 08 Nov 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
Cropster Agro Ltd\u0009
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 750\u0009
\u0009
Motisons Jewellers Ltd\u0009
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 293.35\u0009
\u0009
Roto Pumps Ltd.\u0009
Stock Split From Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 553.8
- November 07, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa Health IPO opens today at ₹70-74 price band
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has fixed the price band of ₹70-74 a share for its forthcoming IPO that will open on November 7 and close on November 11.
- November 07, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today: Sagility India IPO closes today
The initial public offering of Sagility India closes for public subscription today. The IPO of the Bengaluru-based healthcare-focused services provider has been subscribed 52 per cent or 0.52 times so far. The ₹2,106.60-crore issue comes at a price band of ₹28-30 a share.
The entire issue is an offer-for-sale of 70.22 crore shares by its Netherland-based promoter, Sagility BV.
- November 07, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: Trump-induced rally unlikely to sustain
After a Trump-induced stellar rally, domestic markets are likely to return to normalcy. Gift Nifty at 24,450 signals a gap-down opening of about 130 points as Nifty futures on Wednesday closed at 24,587. Analysts say domestic macro events and the Fed meet will remain in focus. With foreign portfolio investors continuing to remain in sell mode, the rally may peter out, they added. Q2 results of India Inc are not supportive of valuation, they further said.
- November 07, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: WOCKHARDT LIMITED - QIP
Exchange Rate Used: US$ 1 = INR 84.2366 (Source: RBI, as of November 06, 2024)
Indicative Total Issue Size: Up to INR 10,000 Mn (approx. US$ 119 Mn)
Indicative Issue Size (Base): Up to INR 8,000 Mn (approx. US$ 95 Mn)
Indicative Issue Size (Green Shoe Option): Up to INR 2,000 Mn (approx. US$ 24 Mn)
Indicative Issue Price: INR 1,105 per Equity Share (4.93% discount to SEBI Floor Price)
Last Closing Price: INR 1,269.85 per Equity Share on NSE as on November 06, 2024
Implied Discount of indicative issue price from closing price: 12.98% discount to the close price on NSE on November 06, 2024
Dilution: ~5.57% of post-issue paid-up equity share capital (At indicative issue price)
SEBI Floor Price: INR 1,162.25 per Equity Share
Indicative Timelines:
Issue Open – Wednesday, 6th November 2024 (post market hours)
Issue Close (option to extend further) – Tuesday, November 7th, 2024
Receipt of Application Money and forms (Pay-in) - On or before Monday, 11th November, 2024
Demat Credit of shares – Wednesday, 13th November, 2024
Trading of shares – Thursday, 14th November, 2024
Sole Banker: DAM Capital Advisors Limited
- November 07, 2024 07:48
- November 07, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
RVNL: Company’s consortium emerges as lowest bidder for order worth Rs 19.17 Billion (Positive)
Wipro: Company announces strategic partnership with Relex solutions, (Positive)
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Company expands to Kerala with a plan of establishing 3000 beds over the next 5 year (Positive)
Shakti Pumps: Company received work order for 3,174 pumps worth Rs. 116.36 Crores. (Positive)
Reliance Power: Company unit Rosa power, prepays another Rs. 485 crore debt to varde partners, becoming zero-debt Company, total prepayment of debt is Rs. 1,318 crore. (Positive)
Waaree Energies: Received order for supply of 180 Mwp solar modules. (Positive)
Polycab: Emerges L-1 bidder from BSNL’s Bharat Net Project for Rs 1550 cr (Positive)
Pricol: Net profit at Rs 45.07 cr vs Rs 33.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 668 cr vs Rs 578 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ester: Net profit at Rs 6.7 cr vs loss Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 331 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Aadhar Housing Fin: Net profit at Rs 227.51 cr vs Rs 197.2 cr, NII at Rs 387 cr vs Rs 322 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Beta Drugs: Net profit at Rs 32.7 cr vs Rs 26.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 142 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Endurance: Net profit at Rs 203 cr vs Rs 154.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 2913 cr vs Rs 2545 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Appolo Hospitals: Net profit at Rs 380 cr vs Rs 233 cr, Revenue at Rs 5590 cr vs Rs 4850 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Chambal Fert: Net profit at Rs 536.37 cr vs Rs 448.36 cr, Revenue at Rs 4346 cr vs Rs 4933 cr (QoQ) (Positive)
Blue Star: Net profit at Rs 96 cr vs Rs 71 cr, Revenue at Rs 2276 cr vs Rs 1890 cr (YoY) (Positive)
FDC: Net profit at Rs 72.0 cr vs Rs 69.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 490 cr (YoY) (Positive)
JB Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 175.0 cr vs Rs 151 cr, Revenue at Rs 1001 cr vs Rs 882 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Tata Steel: Net Profit at Rs 833 crore versus poll Rs 139 crore, Revenues at Rs 53,905 crore versus poll Rs 53,734 crore (Positive)
Sonata Software: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 124 cr, Revenue at Rs 2170 cr vs Rs 1913 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Usha Martin: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 110 cr, Revenue at Rs 890 cr vs Rs 780 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Power Grid: Net profit at Rs 3793 cr vs Rs 3781 cr, Revenue at Rs 11277 cr vs Rs 11267 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Gujarat Gas: Net profit at Rs 306.9 cr vs Rs 329.78 cr, Revenue at Rs 3781 cr Rs 4450 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)
Gulf Oil: Net profit at Rs 84.44 cr vs Rs 88.02 cr, Revenue at Rs 849 cr vs Rs 885 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)
Kansai Nerolac: Net profit at Rs 122.79 cr vs Rs 177.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 1951 cr Rs 1957 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Hindustan Zinc: India government to exercise oversubscription option in offer for sale, to sell additional 0.51% stake in Hindustan zinc via oversubscription option (Neutral)
Ultratech Cement: Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. for white cement and construction materials PSC, Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. to 65.94% (Neutral)
SpiceJet: AGM to be held on or before December 31, 2024 (Neutral)
Hindalco: Novelis Q2 net sales at $4.30 bn, up 5% YoY. (Negative)
Jindal Steel & Power: Net profit at Rs 860 cr vs Rs 1390 cr, Revenue at Rs 11200 cr vs Rs 12250 cr (YoY) (Negative)
JK Lakshmi Cement: Net loss at Rs 13.9 cr vs Net Profit Rs 92.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1230 cr vs Rs 71570 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Delta Corp: Net profit at Rs 26.9 cr vs Rs 69.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 188 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Negative)
- November 07, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: MSCI November Rejig
5 stocks added to Standard Index, none removed
13 stocks added to Small cap Index, while 7 removed
Stocks added to Standard index - Alkem Laboratories, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas
Stocks added to Smallcap index – Aadhar Housing, Anup Engineering, Balu Forge, Bondada Engineering, DCM Shriram, Entero Healthcare, Eureka Forbes, Ganesha Ecosphere, Indegene, JSW Holdings, PC Jeweller, Refex Industries, Signatureglobal
HDFC Bank weightage in MSCI index increases further owing to increased foreign investment headroom
Adani Energy Solutions was expected to be added to the standard index, however, failed to make the cut
This is because of the show cause notice by SEBI for potential wrongful categorization of shareholding of certain entities
MSCI continues to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including related to free float, and will issue further communication if appropriate
- November 07, 2024 07:30
- November 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS
Q2 SL NET PROFIT 1.3 RUPEES VS 1.8B (YOY); 2.4B (QOQ)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS: Q2 REVENUE 18.6B RUPEES VS 18.45B (YOY)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS: Q2 EBITDA 2.15B RUPEES VS 2.7B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 11.54% VS 14.62% (YOY)
- November 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: JK LAKSHMI CEMENT
Q2 CONS NET LOSS 139M RUPEES VS PROFIT 927M (YOY); PROFIT 703M (QOQ)
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT: Q2 REVENUE 12.3B RUPEES VS 15.7B (YOY)
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT: Q2 EBITDA 976M RUPEES VS 2.3B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 7.91% VS 14.69% (YOY)
- November 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: Blue Star reports #Q2Results
👉Net Profit Up 35.6% At ₹96 Cr Vs ₹70.8 Cr (YoY)
👉Revenue Up 20.4% At ₹2,276 Cr Vs ₹1,890.4 Cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA Up 21.8% At ₹149.4 Cr Vs ₹122.7 Cr (YoY)
👉Margin At 6.6% Vs 6.5% (YoY)
- November 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
6 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 115422.19 + 8797.39 Total: 124219.58
F&O Volume: 454685.93 + 651629.18 Total: 1106315.11
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4445.59
(11911.9 - 16357.49)
DII: NET BUY: +4889.33
(16061.64 - 11172.31)
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MSCI INDIA GLOBAL INDEX: Additions
- ALKEM LABORATORIES
- BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE
- KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
- OBEROI REALTY
- VOLTAS
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MSCI INDIA DOMESTIC INDEX: Additions
- ALKEM LABORATORIES
- BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE
- JINDAL STAINLESS
- JSW ENERGY
- KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
- OBEROI REALTY
- ORACLE FINL SVCS SOFTW
- PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECT
- VOLTAS
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 07.11.2024
TENT CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 560B versus Previous: 583B)
17.30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.75% versus Previous: 5.00%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 220K versus Previous: 216K)
00.30 U.S. Federal Reserve Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.75 % versus Previous: 5.00%)
01.00 U.S. Federal Reserve Press Conference
- November 07, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Qualcomm Q4 24 Earnings
- Adj EPS $2.69 (est $2.56)
- Adj Rev $10.24B (est $9.91B)
- Sees Q1 FY25 Rev $10.5B To $11.3B (est $10.54B)
- Board Approve Buy Back Of $15B
(Stock jumped by more than 5 percent post closing hours
- November 07, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting: RBI Guv Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which met from October 7-9, had decided unanimously to change the stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. However, it kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.
- November 07, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Market slump in October trims NPS equity gains, dampens annual returns
A sharp 1600 points fall in benchmark Nifty50 in October has weighed in on the annual return generated by pension funds on NPS (National Pension System) monies parked in equity scheme.
- November 07, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Promoters and PE investors ramp up sell-downs in Indian stocks, doubling deal value to $67 billion in 2024
The relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors in Indian equities has not deterred promoters, private equity investors and other investors from monetising their stakes in companies and sell-downs through bulk and block deals have doubled in 2024 year to date at over $67 billion.
- November 07, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: PNB Housing Finance (₹999.2)
The stock of PNB Housing Finance can be considered for short-term investments. The scrip, which saw a decline since mid-September, has shed the bearish bias after finding support at ₹870. The price action over the past couple of weeks indicates good buying interest. Read more
- November 07, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 7, 2024: PNB Housing Finance
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.