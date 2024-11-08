November 08, 2024 07:26

AARTIIND, ACE, ALEMBICLTD,ASHOKLEY, BAJAJHIND, BBL, BECTORFOOD, CHOLAHLDNG, DREAMFOLKS, EQUITASBNK, ESABINDIA, ETHOSLTD, FINEORG, FLAIR, FORTIS, GOCLCORP, GVTD, IKIO, INDIACEM, INOXINDIA, JLHL, JWL, KCP, KOVAI, LATENTVIEW, LICI, MAPMYINDIA, MAYURUNIQ, METROPOLIS,MRF, MSUMI, MUKANDLTD, NAUKRI, ORIENTCEM, PICCADIL, PIXTRANS, PREMIERENE, PURVA, RELAXO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAMHI, SBIN, SCI, SIGNATURE, SMSPHARMA, STARCEMENT, TATAMOTORS, TIL, VPRPL, WELCORP, WHIRLPOOL, ZFCVINDIA

AARTIIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 1645 crore versus Rs 1454 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 233 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.50% versus 16.02%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 91 crore

ASHOKLEY

* Revenue expected at Rs 8810 crore versus Rs 9591 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 1104 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.95% versus 11.51%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 538 crore

LICI

* APE expected at Rs 14553 crore versus Rs 13095 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8621 crore versus Rs 7682 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 7.30% versus 3.80%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 8435 crore versus Rs 8030 crore

MRF

* Revenue expected at Rs 6650 crore versus Rs 6217 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1156 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.68% versus 18.61%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 586 crore

MSUMI

* Revenue expected at Rs 2454 crore versus Rs 2104 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 248 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.18% versus 11.79%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 155 crore

NAUKRI

* Revenue expected at Rs 649 crore versus Rs 625 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 204 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 42.37% versus 32.64%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 159 crore

SBIN

* NII expected at Rs 41798 crore versus Rs 39500 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 25214 crore versus Rs 19301 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 47.14% versus 48.86%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16135 crore versus Rs 14330 crore

TATAMOTORS

* Revenue expected at Rs 99465 crore versus Rs 105128 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 13902 crore versus Rs 13766 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.97% versus 13.10%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4474 crore versus Rs 3887 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.11.2024

ADVENZYMES, ASIANPAINT, ATULAUTO, AUROPHARMA, AWHCL, DATAPATTNS, DIVISLAB, DOMS, EPIGRAL, HBLPOWER, HCG, IFGLEXPOR, KIMS, MSTCLTD, RUPA, TINNARUBR

ASIANPAINT

* Revenue expected at Rs 8577 crore versus Rs 8478 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1578 crore versus Rs 1716 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.39% versus 20.24%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1073 crore versus Rs 1205 crore

AUROPHARMA

* Revenue expected at Rs 7760 crore versus Rs 7219 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1660 crore versus Rs 1373 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.40% versus 19.02%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 757 crore

DIVISLAB

* Revenue expected at Rs 2218 crore versus Rs 1909 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 700 crore versus Rs 479 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 31.60% versus 25.09%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 348 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.11.2024

AHL, AWFIS, AZAD, BAJAJCON, BALRAMCHIN, BANKINDIA, BANSALWIRE, BEML, BFUTILITIE, BLS, BLUEDART, BORORENEW, BRITANNIA, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, DEVYANI, DOLLAR, ECOSMOBLTY, EIHAHOTELS, ELGIEQUIP, EMIL, EPL, GALAXYSURF, GATEWAY, GNFC, GODFRYPHLP, GOODLUCK, GRAPHITE, HARSHA, HINDALCO, HINDCOPPER, JUBLFOOD, MUNJALSHOW, NFL, ONGC, PGEL, PRECWIRE, RAMCOCEM, RAMCOIND, RATEGAIN, SALZERELEC, SHREECEM, SMLISUZU,