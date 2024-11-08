Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 8, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 15:40
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers on the NSE
M&M (2.40%), Titan (1.99%), Tech Mahindra (1.57%), Nestle India (1.46%), Infosys (1.27%)
Top losers:
Trent (-3.50%), Coal India (-2.72%), Asian Paints (-2.67%), Tata Steel (-2.42%), SBI (-2.15%)
- November 08, 2024 15:39
Stock market live today: Sensex closed at 79,486.32, down by 55.47 pts or 0.07%, and Nifty 50 declined 51.15 pts or 0.21% to 24,148.20.
- November 08, 2024 15:19
Stock market live today: Swiggy IPO subscribed 3.43 times
Swiggy IPO: Subscribed 3.43 times as of 3.06 pm
QIB: 5.78 times
NII: 0.35 times
Retail portion: 1.06 times
Employee portion: 1.56 times
Total: 3.43 times
- November 08, 2024 15:15
Stock market live today: Imagicaa launches indoor trampoline park in theme park expansion
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited today unveiled a 10,000-square-foot indoor neon trampoline park at its theme park complex in Khopoli, marking the company’s latest expansion in its entertainment offerings. The new facility, named Imagicaa Arena, will open to the public on November 10, 2024.
The shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited were trading at ₹74.77 down by ₹3.30 or 4.23 per cent on the NSE today at 2.20 pm.
- November 08, 2024 15:12
Stock market live news: Vedanta board approves ₹17,025 crore expansion plans across aluminium and power units
Vedanta Limited’s board today approved major capital expenditure plans totalling ₹17,025 crores across its aluminium and power businesses. In a filing to stock exchanges, the company detailed expansion plans for its subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) and the Athena Chhattisgarh Power Plant Project.
The shares of Vedanta Limited were trading at ₹460.40 up by ₹2.60 or 0.57 per cent on the BSE today at 2.50 pm.
- November 08, 2024 15:11
Market news: Xpro Dielectric Films FZ-LLC is commencing its construction activities of the manufacturing plant at Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
- November 08, 2024 15:11
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
M&M (3.21%), Titan (2.05%), Tech Mahindra (1.94%), Infosys (1.57%), Nestle India (1.46%)
Top losers:
Trent (-3.06%), Coal India (-2.76%), Asian Paints (-2.65%), SBI (-2%), Shriram Finance (-1.9%)
- November 08, 2024 15:04
Stock market live today: 1,421 stocks advance, while 2,515 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 8, 2024, were 1,421 against 2,515 stocks that declined, and 100 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,036. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 217, and those that hit a 52-week low was 25. A total of 340 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 238 in the lower circuit.
- November 08, 2024 14:56
Share market news updates: BEL secures additional orders of more than ₹500 crore. Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹298.40.
- November 08, 2024 14:53
Stock market live news: India Cements loss widens to Rs 339 cr in Q2. Stock declined 1.07% on the NSE to ₹356.40.
- November 08, 2024 14:52
Stock market live today: Flair Writing Industries reports ₹31.96 crore profit for Q2; stock falls 2.03%
Flair Writing Industries recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹31.96 crore as against ₹33.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade at ₹277.95 on the NSE, lower by 2.03%.
- November 08, 2024 14:50
Q2 Results: MRF net profit dips 19% to ₹470.70 crore
Tyre-maker MRF on Friday reported a 19 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹470.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹586.60 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.
- November 08, 2024 14:40
Share market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 0.85 times
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.85 times as at 2.27 pm on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.98 times, NII 0.37 times, and retail 1.20 times. The issue closes on November 11, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 14:39
Stock market live today: ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 1.85 times
ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 1.85 times as of 2.24 PM on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 2.09 times, NII 0.78 times, and retail 2.75 times. Employee reserved 1.36 times. The issue closes today.
- November 08, 2024 14:38
Stock market live today: Vedanta Q2 profit surges to ₹5,603 crore; shares steady at ₹458.10
Vedanta Ltd recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended ₹5,603 crore in September 2024 as against the net loss of ₹915 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹458.10.
- November 08, 2024 14:37
Best Agrolife’s subsidiary Seedlings India granted licence for pesticide manufacturing
Seedlings lndia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife, has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Haloxyfop-R-m ethyl -12.8% and Imazethapyr 10% ME u/s 9(3J by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹611.
- November 08, 2024 14:34
Q2 Results: SBI net profit jumps 23% to ₹19,782 crore
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 23 per cent on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹19,782 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last year stood at ₹16,099 crore.
- November 08, 2024 14:32
Markets news: BSE Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of Pramod Agrawal as Chairman of the company w.e.f. November 08, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 14:30
Stock market live news: NCL Industries reports sharp drop in Q2 profit to ₹2.64 crore; shares slip 0.93%
NCL Industries recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹2.64 crore as against ₹13.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares slip 0.93% to ₹209 on the NSE.
- November 08, 2024 14:27
Stock market live today: Swiggy IPO subscribed 2.45 times
Swiggy IPO subscribed 2.45 times as at 2.06 pm
QIB: 4.03 times
NII: 0.27 times
Retail: 1.02 times
Employee reserved: 1.46 times
Total 2.45 times
- November 08, 2024 14:26
Share market live today: Stocks to watch out for today
1. Pritika Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 41% YoY from INR 22.8 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 32.0 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 78% from INR 0.9 Cr to INR 1.6 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 40% and Net Profit up 74%.
2. Insolation Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.2x YoY from INR 278 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 612 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 4.1x from INR 15 Cr to INR 61 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 33% and Net Profit up 53%.
3. Shakti Pumps: ORDER
Company has received a work order worth INR 116 Cr under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for 3,174 pumps. This includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems within a 120-day period from the date of issuance of the work order.
4. Oriana Power: ORDER
Company has received new Award of Contract worth INR 83.6 Cr for the development of solar power plant of 19.26 MW under the segment of Engineering Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) from NTPC and scheduled to be completed within 8 months.
5. Aurionpro: ORDER
Company has secured a major contract from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro, covering Corridors 3 and 5. The project includes design, supply, installation, and long-term maintenance of the AFC systems, enhancing ticketing and fare management. Positioned in Chennai’s IT corridor, this initiative aims to boost operational efficiency and commuter convenience through advanced technology.
- November 08, 2024 14:25
Stock market live news: Macrotech Developers acquires Bain Capital’s stake in logistics parks for ₹307 crore
Macrotech Developers acquired Bain Capital’s stake in three industrial and logistics park entities for ₹307 crore as part of a strategy to enhance annual rental income.
Macrotech Developers stock trades at ₹1,183.70 on the NSE, down by 2.76%.
- November 08, 2024 13:50
Share market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 0.84 times
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.84 times as of 1.39 pm on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.98 times, NII 0.37 times, and retail 1.15 times. The issue closes on November 11, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 13:49
Stock market live today: SBI Q2 net profit rises to ₹18,331 crore; shares flat at ₹851.25
SBI recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹18,331.44 crore in September 2024 as against ₹14,330.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Central Board has accorded approvalfor raising Long Term Bonds up to an amount of t 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY 25
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹851.25
- November 08, 2024 13:44
Stock market live today: ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 1.67 times
ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times as of 1.39 PM on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 1.83 times, NII 0.72 times, and retail 2.62 times. Employee reserved 1.31 times. The issue closes today.
- November 08, 2024 13:36
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO: Subscribed 2.13 times as at 1.30 pm
QIB: 3.46 times
NII: 0.25 times
Retail investors: 0.99 times
Employee reserved: 1.42 times
Total 2.13 times
- November 08, 2024 13:36
Stock market live updates today: Latent View Analytics posts consolidated net profit at ₹40.7 crore in quarter ended Sept 2024, as against ₹34.02 crore in same previous quarter; shares surge on NSE
Latent View Analytics posts consolidated net profit at ₹40.7 crore in quarter ended Sept 2024, as against ₹34.02 crore in same previous quarter; shares jumped 6.24% on NSE to ₹496.50.
- November 08, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates today: Info Edge (India) standalone net profit at ₹85.8 crore in September quarter, to pay ₹12 interim; shares down
Info Edge (India) recorded a standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹85.8 crore as against ₹208.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The board has declared Interim Dividend of ₹12 per share (on face value of ₹10/- per share) for the financial year 2024-25.
Shares fell 3.78% to ₹7,604.05.
- November 08, 2024 13:29
Stock market live updates today: Imagicaaworld Entertainment has launched Imagicaa Arena – an Indoor Neon Trampoline Park. Shares trade at ₹75.45 on the NSE, lower by 3.36%
- November 08, 2024 13:28
Stock market live updates today: SAMHI Hotels signs lease for 175-room luxury hotel in Hyderabad’s tech hub
SAMHI Hotels Limited announced today the signing of a long-term variable lease agreement for an Upper Upscale hotel in Hyderabad’s Hitec City. The 170-175 room hotel will be developed through the conversion of an existing office building with approximately 270,000 square feet of built-up area.
- November 08, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: Ashok Leyland posts standalone net profit of ₹770.10 crore in quarter ended September 2024 as against ₹561.01 crore in same previous period, shares flat on NSE
Ashok Leyland recorded a standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹770.10 crore as against ₹561.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹216.20
- November 08, 2024 13:19
Stock market live updates today: MMTC Ltd posts standalone net profit of ₹38.16 crore in quarter ended September 2024 as against ₹10.67 crore in same previous period; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹80.2
- November 08, 2024 13:17
Stock market live updates today: Computer Age Management inks joint venture agreement with KFin Technologies for owning and operating investment management platform ‘MF Central’; shares gain on NSE
Computer Age Management Services Ltd has entered into a joint venture agreement with KFin Technologies Ltd to set up a joint venture company for owning, developing, maintaining and operating a jointly developed investment management platform and ecosystem named ‘MF Central’. As part of the transaction, the company will also undertake a primary equity capital infusion (in one or more tranches) in the joint venture company up to an aggregate amount equivalent to ₹13.50 crore
Shares rise 1.31% on the NSE to ₹4.698/25
- November 08, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates today: Markets turn red after flat opening, IT stocks buck trend
Equity benchmarks slipped into negative territory during Thursday afternoon trading, despite a flat opening following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut. The BSE Sensex fell 184.52 points or 0.23 per cent to 79,357.27, while the Nifty50 declined 75.30 points or 0.31 per cent to 24,124.05 as of 12.30 pm.
The market breadth remained negative, with 2,418 stocks declining, compared to 1,394 advances on the BSE. While 205 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 21 touched their 52-week lows. The broader market witnessed deeper cuts, with the Nifty Next 50 falling 0.91 per cent, and the Nifty Midcap Select dropping 0.62 per cent.
Information technology stocks emerged as the bright spot, with all major IT companies posting gains. Infosys led the gainers, rising 1.77 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra at 1.75 per cent and Wipro at 1.70 per cent. Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 1.57 per cent, while metal producer Hindalco gained 1.33 per cent.
- November 08, 2024 13:07
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 1.01 times as at 12.45 pm
QIB portion: 1.34 times
NIIs: 0.38 times
Retail investors: 0.97 times
Employee reserved: 1.37 times
Total 1.01 times
- November 08, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.73 times as of 12.30 pm on November 8, 2024
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.73 times as of 12.30 pm on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.80 times, NII 0.36 times, and retail 1.08 times. The issue closes on November 11, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 1.10 times as of 12.27 PM on November 8, 2024
ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 1.10 times as of 12.27 PM on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.85 times, NII 0.68 times, and retail 2.49 times. Employee reserved 1.24 times. The issue closes today.
- November 08, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates today: MRF standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 drops to ₹455.43 crore; shares trade 1.86% lower on NSE at ₹1,18,775.5
MRF Ltd’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 dropped to ₹455.43 crore as against ₹571.93 crore in the same previous quarter; shares trade 1.86% lower on NSE at ₹1,18,775.5. The company has declared Interim Dividend of ₹3 per equity share.
- November 08, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: India Cements, recently acquired by UltraTech Cement, reports significant rise in net loss to Rs 240 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024
India Cements, recently acquired by UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cement producer, reported a significant rise in net loss to Rs. 240 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. when compared with a net loss of Rs. 81 crore in the same period last year, amid a decline in revenue. The company’s loss before exceptional items and tax also widened, reaching Rs. 281 crore compared to Rs. 99 crore in the previous year. Its revenue stood at Rs.1017 crore as against Rs.1222 crore.
- November 08, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates today: United Breweries launches premium beer brand Amstel Grande
Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN company, has announced the launch of its premium beer brand, Amstel Grande in India, starting with the Maharashtra market.
- November 08, 2024 12:25
Stock market live updates today: Ajay Vora, Head- Equities, Nuvama Asset Management on the US elections
We view this change of leadership as pro USA but not that positive for rest of world. Based on policies that Donald Trump has communicated like corporate and individual tax cuts, import restriction and action against illegal immigrants, if implemented, will definitely be pro growth and employment for US. For India, IT and other export oriented sectors like textiles, auto ancillary etc will tend to benefit.
However sanctions and tafiffs on imports from rest of the world may hurt global growth and eventually lead to higher inflation on back of shortage of good and services. Also to combat the same China may announce large stimulus further fuelling inflation restricting FED from cutting rates.
So broadly, we believe policies are self-offsetting to some extent and needs to be seen what gets implemented.
- November 08, 2024 12:24
Stock market live updates today: Tarmat Ltd receives letter of intent for ₹33.52 crore contract from Mumbai International Airport. Shares trade at the upper circuit on the BSE at ₹85.03
- November 08, 2024 12:24
Stock market live updates today: ITI-led consortium wins ₹3,022-crore BharatNet Network project; shares up on NSE
The shares of ITI Ltd were trading at ₹301.61, up by ₹35.12 or 13.18 per cent on the NSE today at noon.
ITI Limited, along with its consortium partner, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for two packages worth ₹3,022 crore in the BharatNet Phase-3 Project. The state-owned telecom equipment manufacturer won the contracts for Package 8 covering Himachal Pradesh, and Package 9 covering West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Read more
- November 08, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: ACME Solar IPO sees mixed response, retail portion subscribed 2.4x
ACME Solar Holdings Limited’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) received mixed responses across investor categories on its final day, with an overall subscription of 0.79 times as of 11.42 AM on November 8, 2024. Read more
- November 08, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO sees tepid response on day 2
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a muted response on its second day, with an overall subscription of 0.71 times as of November 8, 2024, 11.36 AM. Read more
- November 08, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.85 times as at 12.06 pm
QIB portion: 1.14 times
NIIs: 0.19 times
Retail investors: 0.96 times
Employee reserved: 1.34 times
- November 08, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Industries loses $50 billion on earnings dismay
Reliance Industries Ltd has erased almost $50 billion in market capitalisation since its peak in July as the most valuable Indian firm struggles with weakening earnings and an economic slowdown. Read more
- November 08, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12.06 pm
Top gainers: Infosys (2.02%), Wipro (1.96%), Tech Mahindra (1.92%), Hindalco (1.17%), M&M (1.05%)
Top losers: Coal India (-2.85%), Trent (-2.55%), Asian Paints (-2.43%), BPCL (-2.37%), Eicher Motors (-2.27%)
- November 08, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
Of 3,911 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on November 8, 2024, a total of 1,410 advanced against 2,370 stocks that declined, and 131 remained unchanged. While 199 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 19 hit a 52-week low. A total of 291 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 191 in the lower circuit.
- November 08, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: Emami shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹665
- November 08, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: Ashok Leyland stock trades at ₹210.61 on the NSE, lower by 2.45% ahead of Q2 results.
- November 08, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra Lifespace Developers subsidiary to jointly develop 36.87 acres with GKW Ltd at Bhandup West, Mumbai. Mahindra Lifespace stock up on NSE
Mahindra Lifespace Developers’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Anthurium Developers, has approved execution of a Joint Development Agreement with GKW Ltd, for jointly developing land admeasuring approximately 36.87 acres (1,49,239.70 sq. meters) at Kanjur, Bhandup West, Mumbai. Mahindra Lifespace stock trades at ₹524 on the NSE, up 1..63%.
- November 08, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates today: Page Industries stock surges 5.85% on NSE to ₹47,698.35 following Q2 results. Stock hits 52-week high on NSE at ₹48,111.00
- November 08, 2024 12:03
Stock market live updates today: SAIL shares decline 3.05% on NSE to ₹119.60. Standalone net profit in September 2024 quarter was ₹833.52 crore, as against ₹1,240.66 crore in the same previous quarter
- November 08, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.72 times as at 11.33 am
QIB portion: 0.92 times
NIIs: 0.18 times
Retail investors: 0.94 times
Employee reserved: 1.32 times
Track the Swiggy IPO live here
- November 08, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Insolation Energy revenue up 118% at ₹612.69 crore in half-year ended September 2024; shares gain on BSE
Insolation Energy Ltd (INA Solar), a solar panel manufacturing company, has posted a revenue of ₹612.69 crore in the half-year ended September 2024, a substantial 118% increase YOY.
Shares gained 5.34% on the BSE to ₹4,510.
- November 08, 2024 11:57
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy confident of growth amid competition, emphasises strength in consumer insight
Swiggy remained optimistic of growth in quick commerce amid growing competition from deep pocket players and said it has grown amid intense competition over the past decade, an official said on Thursday.
In an interview to PTI, CEO Food of Swiggy, Rohit Kapoor, acknowledged the possibility of the entry of Jio into the hyperlocal delivery market as a competitor, but underscored that building a successful business in this sector requires more than just capital.
Speaking on the competitive dynamics, Kapoor said that while funding is important, it is not the sole determinant of long-term success, referencing examples of well-capitalised players in India who failed to establish a lasting presence.
“Just having a lot of capital has not resulted in great businesses in India,” the official said, adding that success hinges on several other elements,” he said.
“You need a strong ability to hire top technical talent, and that’s something traditional companies often struggle with. Beyond talent, a deep understanding of the Indian consumer – something we’ve developed over a decade of experience in kitchens across the country – is essential,” Kapoor said.
Reflecting on Swiggy’s experience in the evolving food delivery landscape, the company noted that agility and rapid decision-making are crucial to staying competitive.
“Our orientation towards speed allows us to launch a new category quickly, while others might take months to finalize their plans,” the official explained, highlighting the company’s proactive approach in an industry where consumer expectations are high and competition is intense.
The official highlighted the changing nature of the sector, noting that 10 years ago, the Indian food delivery market was crowded with players like Foodpanda, TinyOwl, and even global major Amazon. Many of these companies have since exited, unable to maintain traction, reflecting the challenges within the sector.
“Our focus remains on understanding consumer needs and rapidly adapting to trends, which we believe provides us an edge, irrespective of who enters the market,” Kapoor stated.
Quick Commerce remains a major growth potential with the industry growing at 60-80 per cent.
Swiggy has hit the Rs 11,327 crore IPO comprising fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.
The shares will be available for subscription in the price range of Rs 371 to Rs 390 apiece.
The company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
Swiggy, founded in 2014, posted a loss of Rs 611 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, narrowing from Rs 564 crore in the same period last year.
- November 08, 2024 11:56
Stock market live updates today: Transcorp International board approves rights issue to acquire equity shares in its wholly-owned subsidiaries; shares trade at ₹37.20 on the BSE
Transcorp International board has approved a rights issue to make investment by way of acquiring equity shares of wholly-owned subsidiaries aggregating to ₹6 lakh in Transcorp Payments Ltd and ₹6 lakh in Transwire Forex Ltd. Shares trade at ₹37.20 on the BSE
- November 08, 2024 11:50
Stock market live updates today: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals launches a new product LED Battens Laser Ray Smile 22W in the B2C Lighting category; shares inch up 0.79% to ₹393.05 on NSE
- November 08, 2024 11:49
Stock market live updates today: Samhi Hotels has announced addition of a new hotel to its portfolio by signing a long-term variable lease in Hyderabad. Shares up 3.44% to ₹193.54 on the NSE
- November 08, 2024 11:48
Stock market live updates today: Granules India receives USFDA inspection report for its facility in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh; Granules India stock up on NSE
Granules India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Unit V facility located at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Anakapalli district, Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. This follows an inspection conducted by the US FDA from April 8 to April 12, 2024.
Granules India stock up 1.12% on the NSE to ₹578.50
- November 08, 2024 11:15
Stock market live updates today: RVNL posts standalone net profit of ₹302.51 crore in quarter ended September 2024 as against ₹370.09 crore in same previous quarter. Shares fall 4.66% on NSE to ₹455.6
- November 08, 2024 11:12
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power shares drop 5%; hit lower circuit limit
Shares of Reliance Power Ltd fell by 5 per cent on Friday as the company and Reliance NU BESS Ltd have been debarred from participating in Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) tenders for three years for allegedly submitting “fake documents”.
The stock tanked 4.99 per cent to Rs 41.47 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.
On the NSE, shares of the firm dropped 5 per cent to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 41.58. - PTI
- November 08, 2024 11:11
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.47 times as at 10.54 am
QIB portion: 0.46 times
NIIs: 0.17 times
Retail investors: 0.92 times
Employee reserved: 1.29 times
- November 08, 2024 11:11
Stock market live updates today: ITI Ltd shares jump 7.71% on the BSE to ₹287.20 on securing ₹3022-crore BharatNet Project for Middle Mile Network
- November 08, 2024 11:10
Stock market live updates today: Jet Airways stock declines 5% on the BSE to ₹34.04, following SC liquidation order
- November 08, 2024 11:10
Stock market live updates today: ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 0.76 times as of 10.51 am on November 8, 2024.
ACME Solar Holdings IPO has been subscribed 0.76 times as of 10.51 am on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.31 times, NII 0.62 times, and retail 2.31 times. The issue closes today.
- November 08, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 0.70 times as of 10.48 am on November 8, 2024
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO has been subscribed 0.70 times as of 10.48 am on November 8, 2024. QIB portion has been subscribed 0.79 times, NII 0.35 times, and retail 0.96 times. The issue closes on November 11, 2024.
- November 08, 2024 10:51
Stock market live updates today: NCLT Mumbai approves resolution plan by Sadhana Nitro Chem to acquire 100% of Calchem Industries (India) Ltd Sadhana Nitro shares rise 1.23% to ₹51.04 on NSE
- November 08, 2024 10:50
Stock market live updates today: R Systems International consolidated net profit dips to ₹39.81 crore in September quarter; to pay second interim dividend; shares flat on NSE
R Systems International has recorded a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹39.81 crore, as against ₹43.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company has declared a second interim dividend of 6.5 ₹per equity share.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹497.30.
- November 08, 2024 10:45
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 8, 2024: Trading within a range
Bank Nifty opened today’s session at 51,869 versus yesterday’s close of 51,917. The banking index is now at 51,850, down 0.15 per cent. Read more
- November 08, 2024 10:43
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – Nov 8, 2024: Intraday outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 is trading stable. The index is trading at 24,169, marginally down by 0.1 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 27:23. This keeps the bias mixed and the index can go either way from here. Nifty (24,169) has a cluster of resistance in the 24,300-24,400 region. A strong rise above 24400 is needed to get some breather. Only then the sentiment will turn positive, and the Nifty can go up to 24,550-24,600. Read more
- November 08, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.39 times as at 10.18
QIB portion: 0.34 times
NIIs: 0.16 times
Retail investors: 0.89 times
Employee reserved: 1.22 times
- November 08, 2024 10:31
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures fall as Hurricane Rafael disrupts production
Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning as Hurricane Rafael forced operators to stop oil and gas production in the US Gulf of Mexico.
At 9.56 am on Friday, January Brent oil futures were at $75.16, down by 0.62 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.82, down by 0.75 per cent.
November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6064 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6129, down by 1.06 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹6052 against the previous close of ₹6106, down by 0.88 per cent. Read more
- November 08, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: Sterlite Technologies Ltd emerges as Lowest Bidder (L1 bidder) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. Sterlite stock jumped 4.72% on the NSE to ₹127.90.
- November 08, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: Q2 Results Preview: Tata Motors
Impacted by weakness in passenger and commercial vehicle demand, Indian automaker Tata Motors’ revenue is expected to decline in Q2. Read more
- November 08, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Perspective by Mr. Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on ‘Gold prices post US Fed Rate Cut Announcement’
Gold price rally to continue as we advance into a low-rate era
“Gold prices in the international market rallied over 1% to trade over the $2710 level. The move is primarily due to the 25 bps rate cut announced by the US Fed last night. The rate cut led to a cooloff in DXY and subsequently a rally in gold. The yellow has recovered much of the fall witnessed earlier this week. Gold prices normally tend to rise in a low-interest regime.
We are currently in a low-interest regime, post two straight cuts announced by the US Fed, and the RBI is expected to cut rates next month. Thereby fuelling the rally in gold further. As we are expected to be in a lower for longer interest rate regime, gold prices are expected to stay elevated. The geopolitical tensions are expected to support the yellow metal further. We reiterate our view on the gold price trajectory. In the long term, gold prices will touch $3000 globally, and Rs 86,000 in the domestic markets.”
- November 08, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO subscribed 35% on day two
Track live updates here
- November 08, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: Markets open flat as Fed rate cut, Trump victory stir global sentiment
Sensex opened at 79,611.90, up from its previous close of 79,541.79, and is currently at 79,577.86, reflecting a slight increase of 36.07 points or 0.05 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty opened at 24,207.70, above its previous close of 24,199.35, and is trading at 24,214.70, up by 15.35 points or 0.06 per cent as of 9.45 am.
The Federal Reserve on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5 per cent-4.75 per cent, marking its second reduction, following September’s half-point cut. The Bank of England also reduced rates by a quarter point, only its second cut since 2020. Read more
- November 08, 2024 09:50
Stock market live updates today: SBI shares trade flat at ₹860 ahead of Q2 results.
- November 08, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Infosys (1.60%), Apollo Hospitals (1.60%), Hindalco (1.47%), Wipro (1.31%), Tech Mahindra (1.03%)
Top losers: BPCL (-1.40%), Coal India (-1.27%), Reliance (-1.26%), Trent (-0.93%), Tata Motors (-0.88%)
- November 08, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning as Hurricane Rafael forced operators to stop oil and gas production in the US Gulf of Mexico. At 9.24 am on Friday, January Brent oil futures were at $75.13, down by 0.66 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.79, down by 0.79 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6060 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6129, down by 1.13 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹6045 against the previous close of ₹6106, down by 1.00 per cent.
- November 08, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL
Gold prices edged higher, rebounding after the previous session’s steep losses amidst rate cut expectations from the Fed and reassessed the potential for geopolitical tensions during Donald Trump presidency. Bullions had notched up a series of record highs in the run-up to the elections, but tumbled more than 3% after Trump’s victory, on the back of dollar rally to four-month highs. Quick conclusion to a hotly contested presidential election also cleared a key point of uncertainty for global financial markets, triggering a risk-on rally across the board, while pressuring safe-haven assets such as gold. Trump ran a campaign vowing to increase trade tariffs on China, which could trigger a renewed trade war between the world’s biggest economies. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point as its chair Jay Powell hailed the strength of the US economy and said he would not resign if incoming president Donald Trump asked him to. Focus now shifts to Michigan consumer sentiment and updates regarding China legislative congress meet.
- November 08, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: Sensex declined by 174.97 points or 0.22% to 79,366.82 as at 9.15 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 63.15 points or 0.26% to 24,136.20.
- November 08, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Flat opening seen for Nifty, Sensex post Fed rate cut
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note despite the US Fed rate cut. The US Federal Reserve has reduced the interest rate by another 25 bps to 4.50-4.75 per cent, triggering a sharp rally in the already surcharged S&P 500 and Nasdaq that lifted them to new all-time highs.
- November 08, 2024 08:25
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: November 8, 2024
Tata Power will invest ₹550 crore to develop solar and wind power capacities and related infrastructure to supply clean energy to Noida International Airport (NIA), a statement said. Tata Power has signed two power purchase agreements with the upcoming Noida International Airport project in Uttar Pradesh.
MOIL recorded production of 1.47 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in October, which is its best ever October month production since inception, higher by 32% YoY. During the first seven months of FY’25, the company has recorded production of 10.17 lakh tonnes, up 10 per cent YoY. Read more
- November 08, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: China’s Restocking Efforts and Economic Stimulus Boost Commodity Markets
Key Highlights
Iron Ore Prices Climb on China Demand: Iron ore futures surged, driven by optimism over China’s restocking and potential economic stimulus.
Steel Wire Rod Demand Rebounds: China’s Steel Wire Rod prices rose, bolstered by stable supply and strong government support initiatives.
Manufacturing Sector Recovery: October marked a turnaround as China’s manufacturing PMI expanded, ending five months of contraction.
Strategic Commodity Restocking: China’s proactive approach to restocking key commodities, like iron ore, aims to stabilize industrial output.
Supportive Fiscal Policies: Government-backed subsidies for sectors such as home appliances and clean energy have spurred domestic demand.
Infrastructure and Industry Boost: Demand from shipbuilding, construction, and automotive sectors is pushing commodity prices upward.
Asia’s Glimmer of Hope Amid Global Strain: Positive signals from China’s market recovery may influence broader Asia-Pacific trade dynamics.
Long-Term Growth Outlook: China’s restocking strategy aligns with ongoing fiscal stimulus, promoting resilient demand for base metals.
Impact on International Supply Chains: China’s robust demand could recalibrate global supply chains and commodity flows, impacting other economies.
- November 08, 2024 08:20
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 11 Nov 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\
DCM Shriram Ltd\
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1255\
TD Power Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 432
- November 08, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: 25 BPS CUT, POWELL SAYS HE IS NOT LEAVING !
1. FOMC cut its target rate by 25 bps, as expected, to 4.5-4.75%
2. The decision to cut rates was unanimous
3. The post-meeting statement had no real meaningful changes.
4. FOMC statement continues to note that the risks to inflation & employment are roughly in balance, and most importantly continues to provide the same noncommittal guidance that “in considering additional adjustments” to the funds rate the FOMC will be data dependent
5. Chair Powell’s comments at today’s FOMC meeting were on balance dovish: he expressed confidence that inflation & inflationary drivers were well-behaved, saw further cooling in the labor market as unwelcome, and endorsed a plan to gradually ease back toward neutral
6. Chair Powell said a pick-up in inflation could cause the Fed to slow rate cuts as policy rates approach neutral. But that is not the scenario that Powell sees as likely. Instead, he rhetorically asked “Where is the inflation coming from?” and stated ‘the economy is not tight’
7. Chair Powell was asked multiple times about his interpretation of the rise in treasury yields & whether it might affect Fed policy. He responded that the move has not been sustained long enough for officials to react to
8. When questioned if he would resign if asked by Trump, he said ‘No’
9. When asked if he’d be legally required to leave, he had another simple one-word answer ‘No’
10. In addition to being asked whether he would leave, Powell fielded several questions about the election and potential policies of the incoming administration, all of which he avoided giving direct answers
- November 08, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: Shyam Metalics and Energy results
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL), a leading multi-metal conglomerate with footprints in carbon steel, stainless steel, speciality alloys and aluminium foil along with a captive power plant announced its Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024.
Key Financial Highlights: Q2 FY25
Revenue from Operations : Rs. 3,634 crores
Operating EBITDA: Rs. 407 crores
EBITDA: Rs. 481 crores
Profit After Tax: Rs. 216 crores
- November 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: SNOWMAN, TRITURBINE, TVSSCS, UPL, WAAREE, ZYDUSWELL
BAJAJCON
* Revenue expected at Rs 234 crore versus Rs 234 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 36 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.96% versus 15.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 37 crore
BALRAMCHIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 1287 crore versus Rs 1539 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 164 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.48% versus 10.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 166 crore
BRITANNIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 4738 crore versus Rs 4432 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 866 crore versus Rs 872 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.28% versus 19.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 616 crore versus Rs 587 crore
DEVYANI
* Revenue expected at Rs 1220 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 154 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.48% versus 18.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 47 crore
HINDALCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 56307 crore versus Rs 54169 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 7408 crore versus Rs 5612 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.16% versus 10.36%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3525 crore versus Rs 2196 crore
JUBLFOOD
* Revenue expected at Rs 1555 crore versus Rs 1368 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 298 crore versus Rs 277 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.17% versus 20.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 53 crore versus Rs 97 crore
ONGC
* Revenue expected at Rs 172995 crore versus Rs 146873 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 25210 crore versus Rs 28255 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.58% versus 19.24%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 11460 crore versus Rs 13637 crore
RAMCOCEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 2051 crore versus Rs 2329 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 398 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.34% versus 17.08 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 101 crore
UPL
* Revenue expected at Rs 10519 crore versus Rs 10170 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1614 crore versus Rs 1325 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.34% versus 13.03%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 47 crore versus Rs -102 crore
- November 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.11.2024
AARTIIND, ACE, ALEMBICLTD,ASHOKLEY, BAJAJHIND, BBL, BECTORFOOD, CHOLAHLDNG, DREAMFOLKS, EQUITASBNK, ESABINDIA, ETHOSLTD, FINEORG, FLAIR, FORTIS, GOCLCORP, GVTD, IKIO, INDIACEM, INOXINDIA, JLHL, JWL, KCP, KOVAI, LATENTVIEW, LICI, MAPMYINDIA, MAYURUNIQ, METROPOLIS,MRF, MSUMI, MUKANDLTD, NAUKRI, ORIENTCEM, PICCADIL, PIXTRANS, PREMIERENE, PURVA, RELAXO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAMHI, SBIN, SCI, SIGNATURE, SMSPHARMA, STARCEMENT, TATAMOTORS, TIL, VPRPL, WELCORP, WHIRLPOOL, ZFCVINDIA
AARTIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1645 crore versus Rs 1454 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 233 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.50% versus 16.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 91 crore
ASHOKLEY
* Revenue expected at Rs 8810 crore versus Rs 9591 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 1104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.95% versus 11.51%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 538 crore
LICI
* APE expected at Rs 14553 crore versus Rs 13095 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8621 crore versus Rs 7682 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 7.30% versus 3.80%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 8435 crore versus Rs 8030 crore
MRF
* Revenue expected at Rs 6650 crore versus Rs 6217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1156 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.68% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 586 crore
MSUMI
* Revenue expected at Rs 2454 crore versus Rs 2104 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 248 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.18% versus 11.79%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 155 crore
NAUKRI
* Revenue expected at Rs 649 crore versus Rs 625 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 204 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 42.37% versus 32.64%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 159 crore
SBIN
* NII expected at Rs 41798 crore versus Rs 39500 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 25214 crore versus Rs 19301 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 47.14% versus 48.86%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16135 crore versus Rs 14330 crore
TATAMOTORS
* Revenue expected at Rs 99465 crore versus Rs 105128 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 13902 crore versus Rs 13766 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.97% versus 13.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4474 crore versus Rs 3887 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.11.2024
ADVENZYMES, ASIANPAINT, ATULAUTO, AUROPHARMA, AWHCL, DATAPATTNS, DIVISLAB, DOMS, EPIGRAL, HBLPOWER, HCG, IFGLEXPOR, KIMS, MSTCLTD, RUPA, TINNARUBR
ASIANPAINT
* Revenue expected at Rs 8577 crore versus Rs 8478 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1578 crore versus Rs 1716 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.39% versus 20.24%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1073 crore versus Rs 1205 crore
AUROPHARMA
* Revenue expected at Rs 7760 crore versus Rs 7219 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1660 crore versus Rs 1373 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.40% versus 19.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 757 crore
DIVISLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 2218 crore versus Rs 1909 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 700 crore versus Rs 479 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 31.60% versus 25.09%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 348 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.11.2024
AHL, AWFIS, AZAD, BAJAJCON, BALRAMCHIN, BANKINDIA, BANSALWIRE, BEML, BFUTILITIE, BLS, BLUEDART, BORORENEW, BRITANNIA, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, DEVYANI, DOLLAR, ECOSMOBLTY, EIHAHOTELS, ELGIEQUIP, EMIL, EPL, GALAXYSURF, GATEWAY, GNFC, GODFRYPHLP, GOODLUCK, GRAPHITE, HARSHA, HINDALCO, HINDCOPPER, JUBLFOOD, MUNJALSHOW, NFL, ONGC, PGEL, PRECWIRE, RAMCOCEM, RAMCOIND, RATEGAIN, SALZERELEC, SHREECEM, SMLISUZU,
- November 08, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
07 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs).
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 101311.19 + 6474.57 Total: 107785.76
F&O Volume: 414578.31 + 1610546.94 Total: 2025125.25
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4888.77
(11736.07 - 16624.84)
DII: NET BUY: +1786.7
(11374.43 - 9587.73)
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Monarch PEARLS: Polyplex Corp Ltd: At an inflection point: Initiating Coverage
Mkt Cap: Rs 39.2bn; CMP: Rs 1,181; TP: Rs 2,464; Upside: 109%; Rating: BUY
We bring to you yet another report under our flagship series, “MONARCH PEARLS.” In this series, we spotlight high-conviction, under-researched, and less known ideas (invariably small-cap stocks), that we believe hold the potential to yield 2x returns over the next 2-3 years. These stocks have been meticulously filtered through our proprietary “AQCG” model, ensuring a rigorous analysis.
Investment thesis:
~ We initiate coverage on Polyplex Corporation (PPC) with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 2,464 (valued at 12.0x FY27E EPS). We believe that this less known and under-owned business has all the right ingredients for re-rating and is poised for accelerated growth on the back of:
i) increasing share of margin accretive value-added/D-PAC sales,
ii) Rising commodity spreads,
iii) Strategic acquisition by Al Ghurair group bringing in synergy gains.
~ PPC is the only global packaging company having resin plants at all manufacturing locations. This integration optimizes the supply chain, reduces costs, and accelerates time to market new products. The company focuses on creating an innovative, highly customized, and differentiated products, forming a portfolio of value-added offerings, and differentiated products, applications, and customers (D-PAC) that preserves profitability.
~ The demand-supply mismatch has started to narrow given the robust demand in domestic and global markets. This coupled with limited capacity addition, we believe will aid in spreads bottoming out. We expect the BOPET commodity spread to normalize at Rs 40-45 per kg over H2FY25-26E.
~ With Al Ghurair group capacity of over 500k metric tons per annum (MTPA) mirroring PPC’s capacity, the combined entity is set to set to become one of the largest players in the entire packaging space (BOPP and BOPET combined), offering immense growth potential.
~ Comfortable balance sheet positioning, robust CUF, synergies via a strategic promoter, we see revenue / earnings be on an upward trajectory. We value the business at 12.0x its FY27E estimates, to arrive at a TP of Rs 2,464 and initiate with a BUY . Our BULL/BEAR case scenario suggests a TP of Rs 3,288/1,020.
Detailed Report: https://bit.ly/MNCL-Polyplex-IC-Nov-2024
Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/39derdz
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: ESCORTS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 3.3B RUPEES VS 2.35B (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: PAGE INDUSTRIES: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 1.95B RUPEES VS 1.5B (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 258M RUPEES VS 185M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER ON YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: PRINCE PIPES AND FITTINGS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 147M RUPEES VS 706M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN WEAK YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.11.2024
Orix Corp Ads (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
TELUS Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
NRG Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Baxter International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
RB Global, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Paramount Global (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
CNH Industrial N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Fluor Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
- November 08, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Changing trend. Post mixed Q2, India Inc may face tailwinds in second half of FY25
India Inc reported revenue growth of 8 per cent YoY and PAT decline of 2.8 per cent YoY in Q2FY25 (1129 companies as of Nov-5). But adjusted for BFSI and Power & Energy companies, which are the best and worst performing sectors respectively, revenue/PAT grew 9.4/10.8 per cent YoY for the remaining 917 companies. Read more
- November 08, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 8, 2024: Deepak Nitrite
- November 08, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Revisiting SEBI Chairperson selection: M Damodaran advocates for enhanced autonomy
M Damodaran, Chairperson of Excellence Enablers and Former Chairman of SEBI, has made a case for revisiting the selection and appointment process for persons in regulatory positions.
- November 08, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Fed cuts rates as Powell declares he won’t resign if Trump asks
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he would not resign from his role if asked to do so by a re-elected Donald Trump, following the Fed’s decision Thursday to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point.
- November 08, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Deepak Nitrite (₹2,815.65)
Deepak Nitrite’s stock, after witnessing a sell-off in the third week of October, found support at ₹2,640, which arrested the decline. Over the past couple of weeks, it fluctuated within the price band of ₹2,640-2,760. On Wednesday, the stock saw a high-volume breakout, hinting at a potential reversal in the trend.
