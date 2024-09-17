September 17, 2024 09:14

Firstsource: Company partners with Microsoft Azure OpenAI for digital transformation offerings

Globus Spirits: Company launches its first Single Malt Whisky under the brand DŌAAB India Craft Whisky

Strides Pharma Science: Company receives approval from U.S. FDA for generic antidepressant drug Fluoxetine.

Tarmat: Company received Order worth Rs 139.5 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for highway work.

Indo Count: Company unit acquired majority stake in fluvitex USA, entity being acquired belongs to manufacturing of all kinds of textile products like pillows, comforters, and similar filled products

Thomas Cook: Company capitalizes on Kolkata’s high-potential market with the launch of its store in New Town, Increases consumer access to 8 locations in the city.

HPL Electric: Company has successfully obtained an order valued at Rs 144 crore for supply of smart meters.

Artemis Medicare: Company has informed about the capacity addition in the company’s flagship hospital located at Gurugram

Shapoorji Pallonji Group: Flagship infrastructure firm, Afcons Infrastructure, gets SEBI nod for its ₹7,000 crore IPO

TVS Motor: Company launches Apache RR310 at starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh, ex-showroom

Adani Wilmar: Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International are expected to start sale of a minority stake in their consumer joint venture Adani Wilmar.

Krishival Foods: Company approved to make strategic investment in melt ‘n ‘ mellow foods; deal for Rs 90 million

JK Tyre: Company board approved scheme of amalgamation of Cavendish industries with Company

HEG: CFO of the Company, Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja resigns

Akme: Exicutive Director of the Company, Ramesh Kumare Jain resigns

SAMIL: Launches QIP to Raise Up ₹6,398.6 Cr, Issue Price ₹186.3-193.79/sh.

Sandur Manganese: Board of directors approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via QIP

Spicejet: Launches QIP to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr at an Indicative Issue price of Rs 61.60/share.

Reliance Infrastructure: Company to consider fundraising plans on September 19.

Vedanta: Company says no disruption to alumina refinery operations after water storage breach

Godrej Agrovet: Temasek sells 1.4% Godrej Agrovet stake.

Allcargo Terminals: August volumes see marginal declineof 1%, both month-on-month & year-on-year.