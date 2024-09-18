September 18, 2024 16:39

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, after hitting fresh record high levels during morning trade, dragged by IT stocks as investors preferred to book profits ahead of the keenly-awaited US Fed’s decision on interest rates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 131.43 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 82,948.23. During the day, it climbed 246.72 points or 0.29 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 83,326.38.

The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 25,377.55. During the day, it advanced 63.65 points or 0.25 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day lifetime high of 25,482.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies dropped over 3 per cent each. Infosys , Tech Mahindra , Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were the other major laggards.