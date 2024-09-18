Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 18, 2024
- September 18, 2024 16:39
Stock market live updates: Markets close lower, weighed down by IT stocks ahead of US Fed decision
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, after hitting fresh record high levels during morning trade, dragged by IT stocks as investors preferred to book profits ahead of the keenly-awaited US Fed’s decision on interest rates.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 131.43 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 82,948.23. During the day, it climbed 246.72 points or 0.29 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 83,326.38.
The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 25,377.55. During the day, it advanced 63.65 points or 0.25 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day lifetime high of 25,482.20.
From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies dropped over 3 per cent each. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were the other major laggards.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers. Read more
- September 18, 2024 15:53
Stock market live updates: Aurobindo Pharma inks pact to acquire remaining shares of GLS Pharma; Aurobindo Pharma shares edge lower on NSE
Aurobindo Pharma has entered into a binding agreement with GLS Pharma Ltd for acquisition of balance 5,90,361 equity shares of ₹10 each (49% of GLS) for a purchase consideration of ₹22.5 crore. The shares are being acquired at a price of ₹381.12 per share. GLS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company post the acquisition.
Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 1.06% lower on the NSE at ₹1,536.
- September 18, 2024 15:37
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: Shriram Finance (4.22%), Bajaj Finance (3.36%), Bajaj Finserv (1.76%), Nestle India (1.72%), HDFC Bank (1.45%)
Top losers: TCS (-3.50%), Infosys (-3.08%), HCL Tech (-3.07%), Tech Mahindra (-2.83%), Wipro (-2.57%)
- September 18, 2024 15:37
Stock market live today: BSE Sensex ends 131.43 points or 0.16% lower at 82,948.23, and Nifty 50 slips 41.00 points or 0.16% to 25,377.55.
- September 18, 2024 15:18
Stock Market live today: Suzlon Energy stock declined 1.44% to ₹80.82 on the NSE
- September 18, 2024 15:04
Stock Market lie today: Top losers on the NSE at 3pm
TCS (-3.67%), HCL Tech (-3.38%), Infosys (-3.16%), Tech Mahindra (-2.85%), Wipro (-2.59%)
- September 18, 2024 15:04
Stock Market live today: Top gainers on the NSE at 3pm
Shriram Finance (4.46%), Bajaj Finance (3.59%), Bajaj Finserv (2.14%), Nestle India (1.73%), ICICI Bank (1.65%)
- September 18, 2024 15:03
Stock Market live today: Market overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 18, 2024, were 1,413 against 2,530 stocks that declined, and 105 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,048. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 269, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
A total of 315 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 242 in the lower circuit.
- September 18, 2024 14:56
Stock Market live today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
BSE (16.39%), Torrent Power (9.19%), Bikaji (6.09%), ICRA (5.97%), Shriram Finance (4.53%), MCX (2.79%), IEX (2.47%)
- September 18, 2024 14:49
Stock Market live today: Torrent Power receives at LOI Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd, shares trade up
Torrent Power stock jumped 10.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,964.
The stock has hit a new high today at ₹1,969.90, following the receipt of Letter of Intent (LOI) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd for procurement of 1,500 MW Energy Storage Capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Project.
Read more here.
- September 18, 2024 14:38
Stock Market lie today: SBI raises ₹7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.33% through Tier 2 bond issuance, shares trade up
State Bank of India (SBI) has raised ₹7,500 crore today at a coupon rate of 7.33% through its second Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year. The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter and are rated AAA with stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings Limited and CARE Ratings Limited.
SBI stock rose 1.14% to trade at ₹791.80 on the NSE.
- September 18, 2024 14:22
Commodities Market live today: Commodities analysis by JM Financial Services Ltd
Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.
“Gold is seen consolidating in a range but is trading close to its all-time high hit a couple of sessions back, as focus remains on the U.S. Fed’s meeting outcome later in the day. Although a rate cut is confirmed, but market remains divided between the quantum i.e. 25bps or 50bps cut.
On chart... momentum looks sideways with support at 72900 and next at 72200, while on the upside resistance is seen at 73800.
For crude oil... momentum remains positive till prices are key supports at 5880/ 5830, while on the upside prices may test 6020/ 6080 levels.”
- September 18, 2024 14:17
Stock Market live today: Jupiter Wagons declares Interim Dividend of ₹10 per equity share
Jupiter Wagons has declared Interim Dividend of ₹10 per equity share. Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 07-Oct-2024.
JWL stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹534.40
- September 18, 2024 14:08
Stock Market live today: Airtel completes deployment of the additional spectrums, shares trade down
Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5MHz on the 1800 band will give a boost to Airtel’s 5G/4G network capacities.
Stock slips 0.61% on the NSE to ₹1,651.55
- September 18, 2024 14:07
Stock Market live today: Heritage Foods to set up a new manufacturing plant Telangana, shares trade flat
Heritage Foods board has approved the proposal for setting up a new ice cream manufacturing facility at Shamirpet, Telangana.
Heritage Foods stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹575.85
- September 18, 2024 13:39
Stock Market live today: Top losers of Nifty IT stocks
Mphasis (-5.41%), LTTS (-3.95%), Persistent Systems (-3.74%), TCS (-3.58%), HCL Tech (-3.31%)
- September 18, 2024 13:39
Stock Market live today: Nifty IT falls 3.19% to 42,031.20
- September 18, 2024 13:39
Stock Market live today: Indian Hume Pipe Company proposes increase in production, shares trade down
Indian Hume Pipe Company informed that the production capacity of the Company’s factories at Walwa and Dhule, Maharashtra is proposed to be increased.
Stock declined 1.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹524.80.
- September 18, 2024 13:28
Stock market live today: TCS secures two-year contract with McDonald’s franchise holder in the Philippines
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a two-year contract with Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines. The deal, announced today, aims to upgrade and digitize IT operations for over 760 McDonald’s restaurants across the country.
The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at ₹4,344.65 down by ₹161 or 3.57 per cent on the NSE today at 1.15 pm.
- September 18, 2024 13:07
Stock in focus: Lupin signs licensing agreement with Takeda to launch Vonoprazan in India; stock declines 1.58%
Lupin has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan, a Novel Gastrointestinal Drug in India.
Stock declined 1.58% to trade at ₹2,234.50 on the NSE.
- September 18, 2024 13:02
IPO watch: Western Carriers India IPO oversubscribed 11.65 times; NII and retail categories show strong demand
Western Carriers India IPO has been subscribed 11.65 times as of 12.45 pm on September 18, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.12 times, NII portion 16.69 times, and retail 15.99 times. The issue closes tomorrow.
- September 18, 2024 12:43
Stock market live today: Starlineps Enterprises to invest ₹2.4 million in Fusion Klassroom Edutech
Starlineps Enterprises has decided to make an investment of ₹2.4 million in Fusion Klassroom Edutech Private Limited.
- September 18, 2024 12:39
Stock market live today: ICICI Bank stock rose 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,290.20
ICICI Bank stock rose 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,290.20. Its market cap stood at ₹9,08,906.06 crore.
- September 18, 2024 12:38
Stock market updates: Tata Power Renewable Energy secures 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra; stock trades flat
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), has successfully secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a wholly owned entity under the Maharashtra Government, for the development of a 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project in Maharashtra.
Tata Power Company stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹445.45
- September 18, 2024 12:26
Commodities Marker live today: Lead, go short on futures
Lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) found support at ₹180 last week and moved up. However, it was unable to surpass the resistance at ₹186.
On the back of the barrier at ₹186, lead futures started to decline. On Tuesday, it closed at ₹182.95.
Since the contract fell off the resistance at ₹186, the chart shows that the contract has formed a lower high. Also, the price is below both 20- and 50-day moving averages, which coincide at ₹185.
Read more here.
- September 18, 2024 12:16
Stock Market live today: Shelter Pharma Limited secures order from Al-Saqr Agro, shares trade up
Shelter Pharma Limited has secured order from Al-Saqr Agro For Agricultural And Veterinary Entries of Super Vltamas ( Feed Supplements), Total Order worth $17,700.
Shelter Pharma stock jumped 10.71% to trade at ₹48.70 on the BSE.
- September 18, 2024 12:14
Stock Market live today: Zee Entertainment informs that Star India has filed a Statement of Case, shares trade down
Zee Entertainment Enterprises informed the stock exchanges that Star India Private Limited has filed its Statement of Case before the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal, in which it has, inter alia, sought to declare that the Alliance Agreement between Star and the Company has been validly terminated by Star and damages to be determined as of the date of the Tribunal’s award (with such damages quantified, as at 31 August 2024 as proxy date of the award, at $940 million) along with costs, expenses and applicable interest until full payment.
The Company categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star including its claims for damages. The arbitration is at its initial stage and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal is yet to determine if the Company is liable in any manner. The Company will, on merits, strongly contest all unfounded claims by Star and reserves all its rights.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock slid 0.55% on the NSE to trade at ₹132.25
- September 18, 2024 12:11
Stock Market live today: TCS signs two-year partnership with Golden Arches Development Corporation, shares trade down
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines.
TCS stock trades at ₹4,358.45 on the NSE, lower by 3.27%.
- September 18, 2024 12:09
Stock Market live today: Top losers at 12 noon
TCS (-3.29%), Tech Mahindra (-3.12%), Infosys (-2.84%), Wipro (-2.73%), HCL tech (-2.22%)
- September 18, 2024 12:09
Stock Market live today: Top gainers at 12 noon
Shriram Finance (3.12%), Bajaj Finance (2.98%), M&M (2.06%), Hero Motocorp (1.86%), HDFC Bank (1.59%)
- September 18, 2024 12:08
Stock Market live today: Mid-day market updates
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 18, 2024, were 1,776 against 2,020 stocks that declined, and 150 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,946. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 245, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21.
A total of 282 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 186 in the lower circuit.
- September 18, 2024 12:07
Stock Market live today: Suven Life Sciences announces positive results from Phase 2a testing of new drug, shares trade up
Suven Life Sciences announced positive topline results from its Phase-2a proof-of-concept signal detection open label fixed-dose study assessing the safety and efficacy of Ropanicant (SUVN-911) for the treatment of moderate to severe Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).
Suven Life Sciences stock rose 3.75% to trade at ₹163 on the NSE
- September 18, 2024 12:05
Stock Market live today: Sunshine Capital board has approved the venture into the Mutual Fund distribution business
- September 18, 2024 12:05
Stock Market live today: Awfis launches new centre, shares trade down
Awfis announced the launch of its new centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.
Awfis Space Solutions stock declined 1.37% on the NSE to trade at ₹715.10
- September 18, 2024 11:45
Stock market live today: SJS Enterprises workers protest, stock trades up 1.12% on NSE
S.J.S. Enterprises clarified that a small group of the workers of the Company are currently involved in a protest outside the premises.
The management has taken disciplinary action against some of the workers for their serious acts of misconduct under the certified Standing Orders of the Company. The management has terminated 4 workers after following due process of law and suspended 8 workers pending enquiry, and issued show cause notice cum charge sheet to 5 workers. Presently, the disciplinary proceedings are under progress. We would like to inform you that a small group of 174 workers started boycotting food in the fully subsidised canteen of the Company during lunch/dinner breaks since April’2024, to protest against the termination/suspensions of these workers. The management has repeatedly counselled these workers that boycott of food is detrimental to their health and dangerous for safety at the work place,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
“Our operations are running smoothly to full capacity without any disruption. There is no material impact of the captioned media news,” it added.
Stock trades at ₹1,022.75 on the NSE, up 1.12%.
- September 18, 2024 11:43
Stock in focus: Bhageria Industries incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Rahuri Cleantech; stock trades over 4% lower
Bhageria Industries has incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company - Rahuri Cleantech Pvt Ltd.
Stock trades at ₹257.20 on the NSE, lower by 4.45%.
- September 18, 2024 11:42
Stock market live today: Alok Industries appoints Biji Chacko as Chief Operating Officer
Alok Industries has appointed Biji Chacko as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
- September 18, 2024 11:26
Stock market live today: Traders shy away from Modi-linked stocks in shift to defensives
Investors in India are shunning stocks that were expected to benefit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election, and instead piling into defensive sectors.
An index of the so-called Modi stocks, a term coined by CLSA, has climbed only 2 per cent as the prime minister completed his first 100 days in office after winning a third term in early June. In contrast, consumer and software stocks have rallied 20 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.
- September 18, 2024 11:20
Stock market live today: G R Infraprojects stock slips after ₹98.6 cr subsidiary sale to Bharat Highways
The shares of G R Infraprojects were trading at ₹1,639.85, down by ₹4.75 or 0.29 per cent on the NSE today at 10.50 am, a day after G R Infraprojects Limited completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway Private Limited (GAKHPL), to Bharat Highways InvIT.
- September 18, 2024 11:13
Stock market live today: IntellectAI launches wealth platform WealthForce.AI for Middle East market
IntellectAI, the AI-focused business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of its wealth platform, WealthForce.AI, for the Middle East market.
Intellect Design Arena stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹986.95.
- September 18, 2024 11:08
Stock market live today: APL Apollo Tubes appoints Pankaj Sharma as the Chief Human Resource Officer
APL Apollo Tubes has appointed Pankaj Sharma as the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), w.e.f today
- September 18, 2024 11:07
Stock market live today: Aurobindo Pharma’s arm receives establishment inspection report from USFDA
Aurobindo Pharma informed that USFDA had conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles Private Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited and a stepdown subsidiary of the Company), situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, from March 28, 2024 to April 05, 2024. The Unit has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and the inspection is closed.
Aurobindo Pharma stock slid 0.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,538.20.
- September 18, 2024 10:42
Stock market live today: MOIL eyes domestic JVs for manganese ore mining
MOIL is looking at joint ventures with the states of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to mine manganese ore, Chairman Ajit Kumar Saxena said at an event on Wednesday.
The miner is also eyeing critical minerals domestically and overseas, Saxena said.
- September 18, 2024 10:38
Stock in focus: Radico Khaitan stock surges 3.56% to trade at ₹2,252.75 on the NSE.
- September 18, 2024 10:38
Sensex today: Sensex gained 34.09 pts or 0.04% to trade at 83,113.75 as at 10.32 am.
- September 18, 2024 10:38
Stock market live today: Vishnu Chemicals has resumed full operations at its Visakhapatnam Plant.
- September 18, 2024 10:20
Nifty today: Top gainers of Nifty Financial Services stock
Bajaj Finance (2.66%), PFC (2.61%), REC (1.74%), Shriram Finance (1.53%)
- September 18, 2024 10:19
Stock market live today: REC inks MoUs with renewable energy companies for projects worth ₹1.12 lakh crore
REC Limited, one of India’s infrastructure financing companies, signed non-binding Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with renewable energy developers for projects worth approximately ₹1.12 lakh crore.
The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gujarat. The company stated that these projects, slated for implementation over the next five years, cover a broad range of renewable energy initiatives, including solar and wind hybrid systems, Round the Clock (RTC) power, floating solar plants, ultra-mega renewable energy parks, hydroelectric power, and advanced energy storage solutions like Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped storage.”
- September 18, 2024 10:18
Stock market live today: Nifty Prediction today – Sep 18, 2024: Index set to shoot up
Nifty 50 began today’s session at 25,402 versus yesterday’s close of 25,419. The index is now hovering around 25,430.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 33/17, giving the index a bullish bias. Hero MotoCorp, up 2.6 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Tech Mahindra, down 3.1 per cent, is the top loser.
Mid- and small-cap indices appear mixed. Nifty Financial Services, up 0.8 per cent, is the top performing sectoral index whereas Nifty IT, down 0.6 per cent, has lost the most.
- September 18, 2024 10:14
Stock market live today: Finance Ministry kicks off Budget exercise for FY 2025-26
The Finance Ministry issued a budget circular to kick off the budget exercise for fiscal year 2025-26. The budget is likely to be presented on February 1 next year.
This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s eighth successive budget, and she has already surpassed Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s record of presenting six successive budgets. Overall, Desai presented 10 budgets, and Sitharaman is expected to surpass that record, too, during the third term of the Modi Government.
- September 18, 2024 10:13
Stock market live today: GRSE upgraded to ‘Schedule A’ CPSE by Government of India
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has been upgraded from ‘Schedule S’ to ‘Schedule A’ CPSE by the Government of India.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,729.75
- September 18, 2024 10:10
Stock market live today: PN Gadgil Jewellers stock declined 2.03% to trade at ₹777.20 on the NSE
- September 18, 2024 10:10
Stock market live today: Zydus Wellness faces tax notice following merger with Heinz India; stock slips
Heinz India Private Limited (“HIPL”) merged with Zydus Wellness Products Limited (“ZWPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary company, has received an Order in Form DRC-07 from the Office of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Jurisdiction - Patna Special, Bihar under section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (“the Act”) alleging short payment of tax for FY 2019-20 amounting to ₹ 10.51 million (including penalty of ₹ 0.55 million), on account of alleged availment of excess input tax credit.
Zydus Wellness stock slips 0.85% to trade at ₹2,151.60 on the NSE
- September 18, 2024 10:09
Stock market live today: Adani Energy Solutions settles disputes with Reliance Infrastructure
Adani Energy Solutions informed regarding claims filed by Reliance Infrastructure that the parties have mutually agreed to settle all disputes and withdraw all claims filed in connection with the share purchase agreement dated 21st December 2017.
Adani Energy Solutions stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹989.85
- September 18, 2024 10:08
Stock market live today: Inox Green’s IGREL Renewables raises Rs 300 crore equity capital
Inox Green Energy Services announced that its privately held renewable power generation platform, IGREL Renewables Ltd., has raised Rs 300 crore equity capital, eventually resulting into a single digit dilution.
Inox Green Energy Services stock rose 1.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹209.79
- September 18, 2024 10:08
Stock in focus: Bajaj Housing Finance stock falls 3% after hitting fresh high, trades below ₹180 mark
- September 18, 2024 09:51
Stock market live today: Bajaj Housing Finance continues bull run
- September 18, 2024 09:44
Stock market live today: Inox Wind gets LoI for 550 MW wind capacity, shares trade flat on NSE
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from IGREL Renewables Ltd (IGREL) for execution of 550 MW wind capacity on turnkey basis.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹244.98.
- September 18, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Vaibhav Global gets rating upgrade from CARE Ratings, stock inched up 0.16%
Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) announced that CARE Ratings Limited has upgraded its long-term bank facilities rating from “CARE A” to “CARE A+” with stable outlook.
Vaibhav Global stock inched up 0.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹309.90
- September 18, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: G R Infraprojects gets consideration from Bharat Highways InvIT, stock declines 1.86%
G R Infraprojects informed the receipt of consideration from Bharat Highways InvIT, a wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway Private Limited (“GAKHPL”) transferred to Bharat Highways InvIT.
GR Infraprojects stock declined 1.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,614.
- September 18, 2024 09:36
Stock in focus: Reliance Power’s arm VIPL ceases to be subsidiary, stock trades at upper circuit, up by 5%
Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL) ceases to be a subsidiary of Reliance Power and the entire obligations of the Company as a Guarantor on behalf of VIPL stands fully settled resulting in release and discharge of Corporate Guarantee, Undertakings and all obligations and claims thereunder in relation to the outstanding debt of VIPL amounting to Rs 3872.04 Crore.
Reliance Power stock trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹32.97, higher by 5%
- September 18, 2024 09:35
Stock in focus: Reliance Infrastructure settles obligations with Edelweiss, stock surges 4.75%
Reliance Infrastructure has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company, in consideration of an amount of ₹235 crore.
Reliance Infra stock surges 4.75% to trade at ₹246.80 on the NSE.
- September 18, 2024 09:35
Stock in focus: Mamaearth expands presence in Canteen Stores Department, stock slips nearly 1%
Honasa Consumer’s Mamaearth announced its presence in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence, across India.
Honasa Consumer stock slips 0.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹475.
- September 18, 2024 09:34
Nifty today: Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Bajaj Finance (2.13%), Shriram Finance (1.94%), Hero Motocorp (1.76%), Bajaj Finserv (0.96%), ITC (0.67%)
Top losers:
Tech Mahindra (-2.39%), Wipro (-2.26%), Infosys (-2.16%), LTIMindtree (-2.01%), TCS (-1.88%)
- September 18, 2024 09:28
Stock market live today: Hindalco plans to enter solar module manufacturing
India’s Hindalco Industries plans to start solar modules manufacturing and set up a plant in the western state of Gujarat, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company, owned by cement to fashion retail conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, is evaluating a five-year plan in the competitive sector, one of the sources said.
Hindalco has identified land in port town Mundra in Gujarat, the second person said.
India’s No.2 aluminium maker, Hindalco Industries, is yet to get board approval and finalise its capital expenditure plans, both sources said. - Reuters
- September 18, 2024 09:24
Commodities market today: Crude oil futures decline on increased US inventories
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as an industry report showed an increase in inventories in the US. At 9.22 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $73.37, down by 0.45 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.61, down by 0.50 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5941 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5989, down by 0.80 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5856 against the previous close of ₹5902, down by 0.78 per cent.
- September 18, 2024 09:20
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Fed rate cut anticipation drives market volatility; tech stocks slump
The Indian stock market opened on a mixed note Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day. The Sensex opened slightly lower at 83,037.13, while the Nifty50 started the day at 25,402.40, both marginally down from their previous closes.
Global markets showed cautious optimism ahead of the Fed’s announcement, with most Asian stocks rising in early trade. However, U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains that had pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Industrial Average to record highs.
- September 18, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: How the logistics industry is positioned in India
The market size of logistics grew at a CAGR of 11 per cent from FY19 till FY24 and it is projected to reach a market size of ₹35.3 trillion by FY29. While expenditure on logistics as a % of GDP is at a relatively higher 13 per cent, it is expected to drop to high-single-digits on improving connectivity and efficiencies through formalisation of the economy.
- September 18, 2024 09:01
Commodities market update: Silver closes flat at $30.45
Silver was trading at $30.50 as traders braced for a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to decrease interest rates for the first time in four years. Markets remain divided on the extent of the decrease, with odds for a massive 50 basis point cut now at 65%, up from 25% a month ago. Meanwhile, the dollar gained ground as a surprisingly high retail sales reading indicated that consumer spending remains reasonably strong. Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly rose 0.1% in August from the previous month, confounding estimates of a 0.2% fall and following an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in July.
- September 18, 2024 09:00
Commodities market today: Gold prices remain stable as investors brace for Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut
Gold prices remained stable as market investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s expected decision to cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years. Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly increased by 0.1% in August, implying that the economy remained stable throughout the third quarter. The Fed will announce its interest rate decision later in the day, following which Chair Jerome Powell will conduct a press conference. The Fed’s last rate drop occurred in March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets are currently putting in a 64% chance of a 50 basis point relaxation at the end of the two-day meeting, compared to 43% on Friday. The likelihood of a 25 basis point rate drop have shrunk dramatically after reports rekindled the prospect of further aggressive easing.
- September 18, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: Stocks to watch out for today: September 18, 2024
NTPC: Government approves NPCIL-NTPC JV company to take up Nuclear Power Generation
SKF India: Company initiates a separation of its automotive business, separation of automotive business with objective of separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
Mirza International: Company Launches 100% Wholly Owned Unit, Genesis Brands Pvt Ltd, For Expanding Footwear Retail and E-commerce Operations.
Vakrangee: Company partners with star health insurance to offer health insurance products
Infosys: Company partners with Metro Bank to accelerate digital transformation.
Indo Count: Company unit acquired majority stake in fluvitex USA, entity being acquired belongs to manufacturing of all kinds of textile products like pillows, comforters, and similar filled products
Oil upstream stocks: Government scraps windfall tax on petroleum crude as global prices cool.
Hindalco: Evaluating solar module production plans for next 5 years
Tilaknagar Industries: Company gets Rs 103.6 million as partial subsidy from government of Maharashtra
NIBE Ltd: Government of Maharashtra has confer the status of “Mega Project” under package Scheme of Incentives Policy, 2019, its proposed manufacturing facility at MIDC, Shirdi, Ahemdnagar
Doms Industries: Company acquires majority stake in Uniclan Healthcare for Rs 54.88 crore
Avantel: Company received order worth Rs 93.9 million from Newspace india for supply, installation and commissioning of ground segment hub
KCP: High court of judicature at madras has passed an order in favor of Company
Torrent Power: Company receives LoI Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution for “Supply of 1,500 MW Energy Storage Capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Project
Indo Tech: Company received letter of award worth Rs 425.6 million for supply of 4 NOS of 192 MVA transformers
Kernex/Railtel: Kavach system operationalized on 108 km Kota-Sawai Madhopur section; 54 km/month pace.
Rattan India: Company’s unit launches two electric motorcycles— RV1 and its premium variant.
REC: Company has signed non-binding MoUs with RE developers aggregating about ₹ 1.12 lakh crore which will be implemented over a period of 5 years.
Tata Power: Company’s solar cell unit in Tamil Nadu to be fully functional by October: CEO Praveer Sinha
DCM Shriram Industries: Company receives BSE observation letter for composite scheme of arrangement
Tata Motors: TML SecuritiesTrust sells 1.15 crore shares of Tata Motors as part of DVR swap.
Biocon: LIC raises stake in Company to 5.023% from 4.982%.
TVS Holdings: Company unit to acquire additional securities in emerald haven town and country; deal for Rs 25 million, entity being acquired belongs to real estate, construction sector
Hindustan National Glass: Mr. Amal Chandra Saha Appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company
Dhanuka Agritrch: ICRA Limited has withdrawn the rating of AA (stable) and A1+ assigned for the bank facilities of the Company.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: RBI approves variable remuneration to be paid to MD & CEO for fy24 & fixed remuneration for FY25
Mankind Pharma: Board meeting on September 20 to consider and approve raising of funds.
Satin Creditcare: Company to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on September 20
Mphasis: Company appoints Ajay Arya as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.
Zydus Life: Company to acquire Sterling Biotech’s fermentation-based API business for Rs 84 crore.
VST Ind: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani cuts stake in VST Industries.
- September 18, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: US rate cut may not move the needle much for Indian equities
Market pundits do not seem to be too enthused about the impending rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, the first in over four years.
For one, a 25-basis point (bp) rate cut is already baked into the prices and may not move the needle much for the benchmark indices which are trading at or near historically-high valuations. A 50-bp rate cut may jolt the markets into action but the effects are likely to be temporary, as participants digest the reasons for the larger cut and reflect on the health of the global economy. Lastly, rates cuts in India are likely to happen with a lag, most likely in the last quarter of CY24.
- September 18, 2024 08:35
Stock market live today: Gold loans surge post RBI curbs on unsecured personal credit
The Reserve Bank of India’s clampdown on unsecured lending has forced banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to focus on secured lending products such as gold loans. With gold prices surging almost 25 per cent in the last one year, and lenders ramping up digital on-boarding steps, gold loans have surged in the 12 months ending June 2024.
Data from RBI and from quarterly reports of NBFCs shows that outstanding gold loans have grown 20-30 per cent in the last one year. Even as NBFCs dominate this segment, scheduled commercial banks alone have seen a 30 per cent YoY growth in gold loan outstanding as of June 2024 at ₹1,23,776 crore.
- September 18, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: Competition Commission introduces independent monitoring agencies for order compliance
In a significant regulatory overhaul, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued a sweeping notification late last night, announcing comprehensive amendments to its General Regulations. These changes mark a significant step in refining the enforcement of competition law in India, aimed at making the implementation of CCI’s orders more robust, transparent, and accountable.
Among the most noteworthy provisions is the introduction of a formal framework for monitoring the implementation of orders issued by the Commission. This crucial addition underscores CCI’s intent to ensure strict compliance with its directives, especially in matters relating to mergers, commitments and settlements in the context of anti-competitive practices and other significant competition law cases.
- September 18, 2024 07:32
Stock market live today: Wholesale inflation dropped to 4-month low of 1.31% in August
A drop in food and fuel prices saw wholesale inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) drop to a four-month low of 1.31 per cent in August, data released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed. This is in contrast to retail inflation, based on Consumer Price Index, which rose a tad to 3.7 per cent in the month.
- September 18, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: Trade deficit in August widens to 10-month high of $30 billion as gold imports surge
India’s trade deficit widened to nearly $30 billion in August as gold-led merchandise imports surged to over $64 billion while merchandise exports declined to around $35 billion, data released by Commerce & Industry Ministry showed. Ballooning trade deficit has an impact on the rupee which closed at 83.75 against a dollar on Tuesday.
“Exports are facing huge challenges on current global circumstances,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said in a monthly briefing told reporters, in regard to the monthly trade data. Rising shipping costs and a slowdown in China coupled with recessionary trends in Europe and the US were also impacting exports, he said.
- September 18, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 18, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 18, 2024 06:50
Stock Recommendations today: Lloyds Metals & Energy (₹820.35): BUY
The share price of Lloyds Metals and Energy has moved up sharply over the last few days. The outlook is bullish. Strong support is around ₹800. Immediate resistance is at ₹825. If this holds on its first test, a dip to ₹810-₹800 is a possibility in the next few days.
- September 18, 2024 06:49
Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: September 18, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Lloyds Metals & Energy. The stock has moved up very well over the last few days and is looking strong on the charts. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up further in the coming days.
