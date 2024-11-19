November 19, 2024 07:37

H2FY25 Revenue will be 8-10% greater than H1

FY25 will be flat. And FY26 will good because more thing will stabilize

Expect in Q4FY25 revenue share from export will be 20%.and FY26 export will be 30% of revenue

In Q4FY25, will some defence revenue

Jan 2025 the company will present next gen products at the global mobility show at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Dwarka, Delhi.

EBITDA improvement due to renegotiation with OEM due to lower volume and cost control measure.

Recently Sign a MOU with one of largest global transmission manufacture to conduct feasibility study to produce 200,000 automated transmission in India. The study is underway and it will completed by Dec 2024

Secure export business from china

Submitted 3-1 electric drive unit for one of global MNC OEM India.

Focus on dedicated hybrid transmission, this is highly engineering product and dedicated for particular OEM application.

Focus on nice segment.

Revenue was Impacted due to subdued TATA EV sales and lack of growth Mahindra 4w drive business

Transfer case: main client launch 2w drive which impact transfer case revenue which impact on revenue. Going forward Mahindra 4w drive booking is strong especially Thar Roxx. This is 4w. Expect strong demand from April 2025

Working to tap transmission business in USA and south East Asia.

Working on new product for 3wheeler for domestic and oversea market. In oversea market this product is used in ATV (all train vehicle)

FY27: India will launch new emission norms, which will put pressure on OEM to shift towards EV

_EV transmission: currently long range transmission in imported from china. The Company prototype is successfully completed_This will used in Tata 5 EV model. Working with overseas OEM also. See traction from FY26.

Started supply product for Thar Roxx. All the transfer case is going for 5 door. Monthly rate is still very low.

*Export business:*Quoted RSQ for transfer case and component system.

System level business we see good growth in FY26. Targeting export revenue for FY26 will be 30% due to rise in system level business. (Without system level business export will be 23%).

Not Impact on the company due to current EV policy in USA