September 19, 2024 16:49

The Indian stock market closed higher on Thursday, September 19, 2024, with the BSE Sensex ending above the 83,000 level. The benchmark index hit an all-time high, gained 236.57 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 83,184.80, while the Nifty rose 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent to finish at 25,415.80.

The market’s positive performance came in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, signalling the start of a new easing cycle. However, the gains were tempered by profit-booking at higher levels, particularly in the broader market.