- September 20, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week low today at ₹9.79
Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week low today at ₹9.79. Currently trades at ₹10.33 on the NSE, down by 0.48%.
- September 20, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch Palivizumab (Synagis) in October 2024, shares trade flat at ₹6,746
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited will launch Palivizumab (Synagis) in October 2024 in India.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹6,746
- September 20, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: IndoStar Capital Finance to sell subsidiary to BPEA affiliate for ₹1,750 crore, shares surge 4.64% to ₹315.65
IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (IndoStar) announced that its Board has approved the sale of its subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL) to WITKOPEEND B.V., an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (“EQT”), a global private equity investor, for ₹1,750 crore on a fully diluted basis.
Shares surged 4.64% on the NSE to trade at ₹315.65
- September 20, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: SEBI issues interim order against Axis Capital, Axis Bank stock slips 0.62% to ₹1,235
SEBI has issued an Interim Order against Asix Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Axis Capital Limited (ACL) restraining ACL, as an interim measure and pending inspection of ACL by SEBI, from taking up any new assignments in the capacity of a merchant banker, arranger or underwriter for any issue / offer for sale of securities limited to the debt segment.
Axis Bank stock slipped 0.62% on the NSE to ₹1,235
- September 20, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: Synergy Green gets trading nod for rights entitlements, stock trades flat at ₹434.05
Synergy Green Industries has received the trading approval of Rights Entitlements w.r.t., the rights issue to be opened by Synergy Green Industries Limited, from the respective Stock Exchanges.
SGIL stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹434.05.
- September 20, 2024 09:33
Stock in focus: L&T acquires 12.25% stake in IFQM, shares rise 1.04%
L&T has been allotted 1,25,00,000 equity shares of Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) representing 12.25% stake in IFQM.
Shares rose 1.04% to trade at ₹3,721.90 on the NSE
- September 20, 2024 09:33
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
JSW Steel (3.15%), Coal India (1.89%), Tata Steel (1.82%), Hindalco (1.80%), HDFC Life (1.71%)
Top losers:
Axis Bank (-0.58%), Titan (-0.55%), Cipla (-0.54%), Asian Paints (-0.48%), Tata Motors (-0.43%)
- September 20, 2024 09:31
Stock market live today: Crude oil futures trade lower as China keeps Loan Prime Rate unchanged
Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning as China decided to keep its loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged despite less encouraging economic activities in that country. At 9.27 am on Friday, November Brent oil futures were at $74.75, down by 0.17 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.04, down by 0.17 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹5953 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹5963, down by 0.17 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹5916 against the previous close of ₹5928, down by 0.20 per cent.
- September 20, 2024 09:30
Stock market live today: BEL to collaborate with Canada’s ReliaSat to foray into space products
- September 20, 2024 09:29
Stock market live today: Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty in green on global cues
Sensex gained 141.31 pts or 0.17% to trade at 83,326.11 as at 9.20 am, and Nifty 50 was marginally up 55.10 pts or 0.22% to trade at 25,470.90.
- September 20, 2024 09:00
Commodities market today: Silver up at $30.85
Silver rose to roughly $30.85 as the dollar eased from recent highs, relieving downward pressure on commodity prices. These actions came as the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a whopping 50 basis points on Wednesday, its first in four years. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell stated in the post-meeting news conference that there is no rush to loosen policy and that half-point reduction are not the “new pace.” This week, investors awaited significant policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. Markets are also waiting for policy indications from China, as an aggressive US rate cut allows Chinese policymakers to loosen policy even more to assist the economy.
- September 20, 2024 09:00
Commodities market today: Gold gains to $2,590.25
Gold surged beyond $2,590 after falling from record highs, as markets assessed the Federal Reserve’s decision. On Wednesday, the Fed reduced interest rates for the first time since early 2020, with a larger-than-expected 50 basis point reduction to address slowing inflation and a likely labour market slowdown. Fed officials also expect the benchmark rate to fall by another half percentage point by the end of the year. This decision is expected to stimulate the demand for gold by lowering the opportunity cost of storing non-yielding assets. However, during a press conference, Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed is not in a hurry to loosen monetary policy and that the dot plot projections for the federal funds rate should not be interpreted as a policy plan.
- September 20, 2024 08:59
Stock market live today: ICICI Securities on markets today
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open gap up as trend in GIFT Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader index. Asian markets were trading higher. US markets surged to a record high on Thursday, after the US central bank cut interest rate by 50 basis points and indicate more rate cuts going forward. At close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, closed higher by 1.26% at 42025, the Nasdaq Composite, gained 2.51%, to end at 18,013.98, the S&P 500 climed 1.7% to end at 5713.64 points. Indian equity indices ended higher on September 19. At close, the Sensex was up 236.57 points or 0.29 percent at 83,184.80, and the Nifty was up 38.25 points or 0.15 percent at 25,415.80. Indian equity indices ended higher on September 19. At close, the Sensex was up 236.57 points or 0.29 percent at 83,184.80, and the Nifty was up 38.25 points or 0.15 percent at 25,415.80.
- September 20, 2024 08:59
Stock market live today: Deepak Jasani predicts flat to slightly higher opening for Indian markets today
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities on markets open today: Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Sept 19
- September 20, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: Macro and market update this morning
Divergent Fed & BoJ - A Rare Phenomenon .. After Fed’s cuts, attention turns towards BoJ - expected to remain hawkish (no hikes) and the market moves will be dependent upon the communication of the Governor. Hawkish BoJ can drive another leg of rally in USDJPY towards 137-138 levels which can bring in risks of another carry trade unwinding fears. BoJ data as on Jul-24 indicate, globally USD 5.5bn (6m rolling sum) equity investments were withdrawn by Japanese investors as on July 2024 while in India, the equity investments from Japanese rose between Apr-23 to July 2024. *(chart attached).
Despite Fed’s bumper 50bps hike, the BOE yesterday held rates steady at 0.5% . In its policy statement, the BoE announced that it will reduce the stock of gilts by 100 billion GBP in the year of October 2024-September 2025. The pound hit its highest since March 2022 versus the dollar after the BoE decision. Sterling was up 0.51% against the USD at $1.32 after reaching as high as $1.33.
In a similar move, People’s Bank of China too kept its benchmark loan prime rate unchanged, but is expected to eventually trim the rate further amid steadily deteriorating economy.
In a separate data Japan’s headline CPI inflation rose to 3% in August from 2.8% in the prior month, hitting a 10-month high. The data is in line with BOJ forecast and will allow BOJ room for future hikes
In the US, Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Sept. The continuing claims have declined from more than 2-1/2-year highs touched in July. However the housing market took a slight hit, existing home sales in the US fell by 2.5% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.86 million in August of 2024, edging down from the upwardly revised 3.96 million sales, to mark the fourth decline of the year.
In an ongoing war, Israel’s defence minister has declared the start of a new phase of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
Meanwhile in India, the government took action to address food inflation. In a strategic move, it decided to partially restore wheat allocations for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) . This marks a shift after over two years, during which wheat rations were cut due to a lower yield, with rice stepping in to fill the gap.
Continuing with the recent slew of announcements by the govt, the Home Minister launched White Revolution 2.0’, a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering women farmers and creating job opportunities.
In a sing that labour woes remain aplenty in India; Samsung sued Indian labour union over strike that disrupted production, for demanding higher wages and recognition of union that contributes a third of Samsung’s annual India revenue of $12 bn
In order to push exports, Indian The government has decided that the state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will start operating a large container ship and purchase five additional second-hand container vessels apart from reducing loading and handling cost of logistics.
Asian market
Asia market opened higher today followed by the US market after the Fed rate cut.
Brent: 74.59, USD10Y: 3.7%, DXY: 100.63 Gift Nifty: +0.15%
- September 20, 2024 08:57
Stock market live today: INVESTEC ON INDIGO
Downgrade to Sell from Hold; target price at Rs 4050
Out-of-sync valuation ignores margin risk
Unexciting growth, yet premium valuation
Margin volatility is inescapable; unfavourable risk-reward
Large aircraft orderbook offers growth
Visibility, it does not guarantee earnings growth because of its higher sensitivity to margins
Earnings growth over the next three years is unexciting
- September 20, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: MOSL on LTMindtree
Buy, TP Rs 7400
Believe US BFS recovery will remain a key monitorable, (BFSI a/cs for 35% of rev)
This, coupled with resumption of ERP modernization projects, could catapult revenues higher for LTIM.
However, margin expansion & churn top-level key concerns
- September 20, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: Macquarie on Metals
Upgrade JSW Steel to O-P; TP raised to Rs 1077
JSPL top pick; TP raised to Rs 1170
Hindalco– OP, TP raised to Rs 760
Tata Steel–O-P, TP Raised 171
Coal India–TP raised to Rs 541
Commodities price outlook factors in upside risks over next 6-12mths
- September 20, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: BoFA Sec on Pharma
Mirabegron uncertainty weigh on ZYDUSLIF/LPC in near-term
While do not expect cos to stop supplies (unless there is restriction by court), uncertainty does create a near-term overhang
Zydus Life – N, TP cut to 1145
Lupin – UP , TP cut to Rs 1560
- September 20, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Brokerages call on Telecom sector
GS on Telecom
Sell Call On Vodafone Idea, Target Rs 2.5
Sell Call On Indus Towers, Target Rs 350
Buy Call On Reliance Ind, Target Rs 3,430
Buy Call On Bharti Airtel, Target Rs 1,700
SC Rejects Curative Petition On AGR
In Base Case Were Not Building Any Reduction In AGR Liability.
SC’s Move On AGR Raises Probability Of Larger & More Frequent Tariff Hikes For Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea May See Tariff Hikes To Be Able To Bridge The FCF Gap
SC’s Move May Also Result Into Larger & Frequent Or Mkt Share Gains In Favour Of Bharti & Jio
It Remains To Be Seen Whether Govt Could Provide Any Relief Measures
In Absence Govt Relief, Would Expect FCF For Voda Idea To Be Negative At Least Until FY31
UBS on Telecom
Maintain Buy Call On Voda Idea
We Earlier Highlighted That Voda Idea’s Fair Value/Sh Can Range Between Rs 12 With No Relief On AGR
SC’s Dismissal Of Petition Now Reduces The Probability Of An Outright Waiver By Govt
Do Not Rule Out An Equity Conversion Or Deferral (As Was Done Before)
Need To Be See Whether These Measures Will Be NPV Positive For Equity Holders Of Voda Idea
CLSA on Telecom
For Voda Idea, Factor AGR Risk At Rs 7/Sh (40% Of Stock Fair Value) & Retain Underperform
For Bharti Airtel, AGR Risk Is Lower At Rs 62/Sh (3% Of Fair Value) & Retain Outperform
In Past, Voda Idea Had Self-Assessed AGR Dues At Rs 21,500 Cr Vs DoT Est Of Rs 58,300 Cr
In Q1, Voda Idea Debt Included Rs 70,300 Cr For AGR, Besides Rs 1.39 Lk Cr Cr For Spectrum
AGR Relief Is Crucial For Voda Idea & We Await Industry’s Next Steps
In Absence Of AGR Relief, Voda Idea Could Face Financial Crisis In H2FY26/FY27CL
H2FY26/FY27CL In When Annual Spectrum & AGR Payments To Govt Of $4-5 Bn/annum Become Due
Macquarie on Telecom
Order Of Preference Is Bharti Hexacom, Give Outperform Call
Outperform Call On Bharti Airtel, Neutral On Reliance Ind,
Underperform Call On Indus Towers & Vodafone Idea
With SC Rejects Curative Petition On AGR, Voda Idea FCF Math Challenged
Without AGR Relief, It Would Take At Least 25-30 Years For Voda Idea To Organically Pay Back Dues
Further Repayment Timeline Extensions Are Required For Dues To Be Paid
In Base Case, Continue To See Market-Share Erosion And Meaningful Equity Dilution Risk
For Indus Towers, Where VI Is A Tenant, Core Earnings Could Have Already Peaked
MS on Telcom
Lack Of Potential AGR Relief Is Negative
Existing Strong Players Could See Their Competitive Position Improve Further
Think Bharti Airtel Is In A Sweet Spot (Continued Market Share Gains)
Market Expectations Of Potential Relief Coming Through Will Now Be Dismissed
Nomura on Voda Idea
Upgrade to buy, TP Rs 15
Worst is now behind us
AGR overhang concludes; recent sharp correction with strong industry outlook provides an opportunity to buy
Government support can materially ease VIL’s funding gap
Maintain estimates which factor in a 12% ARPU hike & slowing subscriber loss trends for VIL over FY25-26F and a modest recovery in FY27F, which opine can have upside risks.
Hence, expect its EBITDA to record a 15% CAGR over FY24-FY27F
BOFA Sec on Indus Tower
Buy, TP cut to Rs 450
AGR decision: Not direct but derivative impact
1: No impact on expected on tenancy growth
2: Multiple de-rating likely
3: Low possibility of lump-sum payment & any special dividend now
Val @6.9X our FY26E EV/EBITDA inexpensive
- September 20, 2024 08:52
Financial market updates: Bank of Japan maintains 0.25% interest rate in September 2024 policy statement
BANK OF JAPAN RELEASES STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY FOR SEPTEMBER 20, 2024. LEAVES RATES UNCHANGED AT 0.25%
- September 20, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: AstraZeneca Pharma to launch Palivizumab (Synagis) in India for RSV prevention
ASTRAZENECA PHARMA: CO TO LAUNCH PALIVIZUMAB (SYNAGIS) IN OCT IN INDIA FOR PREVENTION OF RSV-RELATED SERIOUS LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT DISEASE IN HIGH-RISK CHILDREN
- September 20, 2024 08:28
Stock market live today: EQT’s BPEA mid-market growth partnership to acquire 100% stake in Indostar Home Finance for Rs 1,750 crore
EQT’s BPEA Mid-Market Growth Partnership or the MMG fund has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Indostar Home Finance , a wholly owned subsidiary of Indostar Capital Finance, for Rs 1750 crore ($210 million), an exchange filing said.
The MMG fund will invest Rs 500 crore of primary capital in Indostar Home Finance to support its next phase of growth. EQT aims to expand the company’s geographic footprint and accelerate its digital transformation journey by leveraging EQT’s in-house digitalization expertise, network of seasoned industry advisors, and expertise in go-to-market strategies.
- September 20, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: India’s ready-made garment exports surge 11.9% to $1.26 billion in August 2024
Ready-made garments exports from India increased 11.9 per cent (year-on-year) to $1.26 billion in August 2024 despite the persisting Red Sea crisis and global headwinds pulling down overall goods exports.
Exporters are hopeful that the growth momentum will continue, as long-term policy support schemes focussed on garment exports and certain engagements with old FTA partner countries, like Japan and Korea, are starting to yield positive results.
- September 20, 2024 08:11
Stock market live today: Global Surfaces to launch new product series ‘Quartzites’ through its Dubai-based unit
GLOBAL SURFACES: CO TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF NEW PRODUCT SERIES “QUARTZITES” THROUGH ITS UNIT GLOBAL SURFACES FZE IN DUBAI, UAE
- September 20, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Macquarie on JSW Steel: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 1077/Sh from Rs 884/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Hindalco: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 760/Sh from Rs 597/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Coal India: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 541/Sh from Rs 465/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on JSPL: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 1170/Sh from Rs 1070/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Tata Steel: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 171/Sh from Rs 162/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3430/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Mankind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3300/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 17.0/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Vodafone Idea: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 15.0/Sh (Positive)
InCred on IIFL Finance: RBI has lifted the embargo on IIFL Finance for gold lending (Positive)
UBS on Vodafone Idea: Company’s fair value per share can range between Rs12 (no relief on AGR) to Rs24 (full relief / waiver of AGR) (Neutral)
Nuvama on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 11.5/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Steel: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 135/Sh (Neutral)
MS on JSPL: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 970/Sh (Neutral)
MS on JSW Steel: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 895/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 450/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Indus Tower: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 350/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Zydus Life: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 1145/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Lupin: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 1560/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Telecom Sector: For Voda Idea, factor AGR risk at ₹7/sh (40% of stock fair value) & retain underperform. AGR risk is lower for Bharti Airtel, at ₹62/sh (3% of fair value) & retain outperform (Neutral)
MS on Telecom Sector: Lack of potential AGR relief is negative. Think Bharti Airtel Is In A Sweet Spot (Neutral)
MS on SAIL: Maintain Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 105/Sh (Negative)
GS on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2.5/Sh (Negative)
Investec on Indigo: Downgrade to Sell on Company, target price at Rs 4050/Sh (Negative)
- September 20, 2024 07:53
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Indian equities to open flat with negative bias on valuation concerns
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note with a negative bias. Analysts expect large-cap stocks to remain in consolidation mode, while mid-and small-cap stocks will remain under pressure due to valuation concerns.
The US Federal Reserve rate cut to revive rural theme expect analysts. Emkay Global Research, in a strategy report, said: “We expect the RBI to follow the FED’s suit in either Oct-24 or Dec-24, with rate cuts and a shift toward an accommodative stance on liquidity. The deep 50 bps cut by the Fed, extended by another 50bps by end-CY24, could force its hand to exert excessive upward pressure on the INR.”
- September 20, 2024 07:42
Stock recommendations: Nomura upgrades Vodafone Idea to Buy as AGR overhang concludes
Nomura
Vodafone Idea – The worst is now behind us; upgrade to Buy; AGR overhang concludes; recent sharp correction with strong industry outlook provides an opportunity to Buy from Neutral, with an unchanged TP of INR15.
- September 20, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Phoenix Mills: Company has emerged as the highest bidder for two strategically located plots in Mohali, Punjab. (Positive)
Suzlon Energy: Company excluded from Stage 1 Additional Surveillance Measure framework (Positive)
HUDCO: Company has potential for extending Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore loan assistance under PM Awas Yojana. (Positive)
IIFL Finance: RBI lifts restrictions imposed on gold loan business of the company. (Positive)
Infosys: Company and POSTI extend strategic collaboration. (Positive)
AU Small Finance: Partners with Niva Bupa Health Insurance to priorities customer health (Positive)
IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank has secured approval from the RBI for the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. (Positive)
EMS: Company gets order worth Rs 6.81 billion (Positive)
Cosmic CRF: Company unit gets order worth Rs 1.27 billion (Positive)
MSTC: Company unit ferro scrap nigam to be sold to listed Japanese cos konoike transport co. Ltd for Rs 320 crore (Positive)
CESC: Company announces the incorporation of three wholly-owned subsidiary to focus on the renewable power sector. (Positive)
Whirlpool: Board approves acquisition of further 9.56% in arm Elica PB for Rs 167 crore post acquisition. (Positive)
Sandur Manganese: Company received consent from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to increase Manganese Ore production from 0.43 MTPA to 0.55 MTPA. (Positive)
Thomas Cook: Company opened a new franchise outlet in Chromepet, Chennai, expanding its network to 9 locations in the city and 15 across Tamil Nadu (Positive)
Indian Overseas Bank: Public sector bank said it has received an order from the Income Tax Department under Section 250 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, confirming a refund of ₹123.87 crore (Positive)
Axis Bank: SEBI bars Axis Capital from merchant banking in debt segment (Neutral)
Jyothy Labs: Company signed purchase agreement with smartwash solutions for acquiring its brand QUICLO, entity being acquired is in laundry service sector (Neutral)
Pix Transmissions: Company announced the completion of Independent Director Mr. Nigel Savio Lobo’s second and final term of 5 years, effective September 19, 2024 (Neutral)
Tata Communications: Company has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 250 crores (Neutral)
D&H India: Company announced the resignation of Independent Director, Balraj Kishor Namdeo, and effective September 19, 2024. (Neutral)
Shriram Finance: Company in its meeting held on 19th Sep 2024, approved and allotted subordinated, unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable ncd’s, issue size of Rs 150 cr (Neutral)
Shraddha Prime: Company announces the launch of its new redevelopment project, SHRADDHA PRATHAM, in Borivali East, Mumbai. (Neutral)
Kirloskar Brothers: Company along with Kolhapur steel entered into shareholders agreement for acquisition of 26% of share capital of sunsure solarpark nineteen, deal for Rs 50 Million. (Neutral)
Balkrishna Industries: Company has completed the CAPEX for 30,000 MTPA of high value of advanced carbon material and commissioned the plant (Neutral)
GE T&D India: Company to exercise the oversubscription option in offer for sale, offer size will be up to 40 million shares of equity shares (Neutral)
NTPC: Board has granted investment approval for two major thermal power projects with a combined investment of ₹20,921.85 crore (Neutral)
Tata Power: Company discloses litigation with Adaro International in arbitration over coal supply agreement (Neutral)
Unitech Limited: Company acquires additional equity in wholly-owned subsidiary Unitech Holdings for Rs 15 Crore (Neutral)
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Company announced the resignation of Vaidheesh Annaswamy as Executive Chairman and Director, effective September 19, 2024. (Negative)
- September 20, 2024 07:40
- September 20, 2024 07:39
Financial market updates: PBOC interest rate 5 year
ACTUAL 3.85% (FORECAST 3.85%, PREVIOUS 3.85%)
- September 20, 2024 07:39
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 20.09.2024
06.30 CHINA 5-y Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.85% versus Previous: 3.85%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Monetary Policy (Expected: 0.25% versus Previous: 0.25%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Press Conference
11.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.5%)
20.30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
23.30 U.S. FOMC Member Harker Speaks
23/09/2024 Japan @ Market Holiday
- September 20, 2024 07:38
Stock market live today: Global market insights
-It was a record breaking day for global equity markets, most of the US indices closed at new highs
-S&P500 closed at an all-time high
-Dow +522,
S&P500 +96,
Nasdaq +441,
Russell2K +46
-Big Tech shares led the market higher, with Apple, Nvidia and Meta all up 4%
-Nasdaq still 3.5% below July highs
-World stocks index Euronext gained 1.66%, to 840
-Gold marked a record close at $2584 (spot) while December future ar $2600
-Brent crude ol rises to $75 after Fed cuts rates & Israel-Hezbollah tensions escalate
-Dr Copper also finished at highest level since mid-July at $4.36
-US 10Y bond yield hit its highest level in about two weeks at 3.768%
-Bank of England holds rates, Norway central bank holds rates at 4.5%
- September 20, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Infosys to invest up to Rs 17 cr in spacetech startup Galaxeye
Infosys: Co agreed to invest in spacetch staup, Galaxeye up to 170m rupees || Industry of the investee entity belongs to spacetch and deeptech
- September 20, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Japanese company Konoike Transpo to acquire MSTC’s Ferro Scrap Nigam for Rs 320 crore
MSTC’s unit Ferro Scrap Nigam to be sold to listed Japanese cos Konoike Transpo Co. Ltd for Rs 320 crore || Govt panel approves the strategic divestment two and half years after inviting preliminary bids - CNBC TV18
- September 20, 2024 07:32
Stock market updates: Fund Flow Activity: 19 September 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 133899.52 + 10791.91 Total: 144691.43
F&O Volume: 1019411.31 + 2055909.4 Total: 3075320.71
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2547.53
(17,852.32 - 20,399.85)
DII: NET BUY: +2012.86
(16,234.69 - 14,221.83)
- September 20, 2024 07:30
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 20, 2024
Buzzing stocks: NTPC, Reliance Infra, Religare, Prestige Estate, Phoenix Mills, IIFL Finance, Tata Power, Geojit Financial, IOB, Infosys, Sandur Manganese
- September 20, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: Rinfra to raise ₹3,000 crore through preferential issue
This will be done by preferential issue of up to 12.56 crore equity shares and /or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company for cash, at a price of ₹240 per share/warrant
- September 20, 2024 07:02
Stock market live today: Dow Jones surge to a new high, closes above 42,000 for the first time
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (42,025.19) surged to a new high of 42,160.91 on Thursday. The index has closed the day at 42,025.19, up 1.26 per cent.
- September 20, 2024 06:54
Commodities market updates: Gold hovers near record high as traders navigate Fed’s giant rate cut
Gold prices steadied near record highs on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, as markets adjusted to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent super-sized interest rate reduction and signs that further cuts were on the horizon.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,586.98 per ounce, and has climbed about 0.4% for the week so far. - Reuters
- September 20, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Big Fed move fails to ignite India’s equities, bonds but rupee, gold rise
Indian capital and equity markets were largely unaffected on Thursday following a half-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, the first in over four years. Equities, gold and bond prices rose only marginally as investors had already priced in the rate cut. This is in contrast to the global financial markets which saw stocks and gold hitting new highs.
MSCI’s 47-country world stocks index closed to a record high while Europe’s main bourses were all more than 1 per cent stronger. In Asia overnight, the bulls drove Japan’s Nikkei up 2.1 per cent and stock markets in Australia and Indonesia to record highs.
- September 20, 2024 06:49
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 20, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is CCL Products. It has bounced off a support this week and looks to rally further. Supporting this, the broader trend is positive, and the price action is bullish.
- September 20, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Trading Guide For September 20, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 20, 2024 06:45
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: CCL Products (India) (₹757)
The stock of CCL Products (India) saw a price decline over the past couple of weeks. After touching a record high of ₹854 in early September, the scrip started to drop. However, the overall uptrend remains valid, and the stock has appreciated so far this week. The chart shows that it has rebounded from support and that further gains are likely from here. We anticipate the stock to rise to ₹830 in the short term.
