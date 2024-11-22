Share Market Highlights 22nd November 2024-Sensex closes higher by 1961.32 pts at 79,117.11, Nifty at 23,874.40; Top Gainers: SBI, Bajaj Finance

November 22, 2024 07:39

Tata Power: Company partners with Asian Development Bank for $ 4.25 Billion Clean Energy Projects. (Positive)

AVP Infracon Ltd: Company secured a Rs 33.19 Cr sub-contract from CDR & Co Constructions for an NHAI project in Tamil Nadu. (Positive)

Innovators Systems: Receipt of LOI for Work Order for Facade Design, Fabrication and Installation, Order Size Rs 110 Crores (Positive)

Jyoti Limited: Receipt of Purchase Order Total orders amounting to Rs.12.8 cr from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, Hyderabad. (Positive)

Crompton Greaves Consumer: Company launched the Regera 6L water heater (Positive)

Kotyark Industries: Company has been allocated tender for supply of 48,381 kl biodiesel to omcs worth Rs 5.64 billion. (Positive)

Royal Sense: Company launched 6 new pharmaceutical products on Nov 21, 2024 (Positive)

Popular Vehicles: Company opened a new Bharat Benz 3S facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. (Positive)

Afcons Infrastructure: Company has received Letter of acceptance from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation Ltd for Civil Works worth of Rs 1274 crore (Positive)

SJVN: Company signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt’s Energy Department for development of renewable energy in the state. (Positive)

Medicamen Organics: Company secures 6.28 cr order for Povidone Iodine Solution. (Positive)

Raymond: The stock exchanges BSE and NSE have given the green light to the proposed demerger of Raymond Limited and Raymond Realty Limited. (Positive)

Insurance stocks: GST Council meeting in December likely to discuss rate cut on insurance premiums, ET sources. (Positive)

Ashok Leyland: Company sets up a light commercial vehicle dealership in West Bengal. (Positive)

LTI Mindtree: LIC increased its shareholding from 5.033% to 7.034% (Neutral)

Bank of India: Smt. Jamuna Ravi elected as Bank of India director. (Neutral)

DP Abhushani: Company opened a new showroom in Neemuch, MP, expanding its presence in Central India. (Neutral)

Hyundai Motor: Company will invest INR 38 Cr in two renewable energy plants, 75 MW solar, 43 MW wind in Tamil Nadu, aiming for RE100 certification by 2025. (Neutral)

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Companies together lose over 10 million mobile subscribers in September (Neutral)

HDFC Bank: Plans to issue car loans worth Rs 12,372 crore to mutual funds before the first week of December. (Neutral)

Indusind: Government gives go-ahead to IndusInd International Holdings for the acquisition of Reliance Capital. (Neutral)

Wipro: Record date for the purpose of Bonus is 03-Dec-2024. (Neutral)

Protean eGov Technologies: NSE investments to sell up to 20.31% stake in Protean eGov Technologies via OFS, it includes base issue of 10.16% equity & has a green shoe option of 10.16% equity. (Negative)

Adani Energy: Kenya cancels the $700 mn deal signed with a unit of the Adani Group to construct power transmission lines. (Negative)