- August 23, 2024 16:33
Stock market live news: Stock markets edge up ahead of US Fed chief’s speech
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged up in volatile trade on Friday following buying in blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid mixed global trends ahead of the US Fed chair’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21.
In early trade, the benchmark declined 169.93 points or 0.20 per cent to a low of 80,883.26. Later, it bounced back 178.3 points or 0.21 per cent to hit a high of 81,231.49, but gave up gains towards the end.
The NSE Nifty edged up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 24,823.15, registering gains for the seventh session in a row. Read more
- August 23, 2024 16:16
Stock market live news: YES Bank shareholders approve all 9 resolutions at AGM
YES Bank shareholders have approved with an overwhelming majority all the nine resolutions at the bank’s 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Friday, August 23.
The shareholders approved the following:
Ordinary Business
1. Adopted:
a. the audited standalone financial statements of the bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and the reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon; and
b. the audited consolidated financial statements of the bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the report of the Auditors thereon.
2. Appointed a director in place of Shweta Jalan, who retired by rotation and, being eligible, offered herself for re-appointment
3. Appointed CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors
Special Business:
4. Approved material related party transactions with State Bank of India and material modification(s) thereto (Ordinary Resolution)
5. Approved the revised remuneration of Prashant Kumar (DIN: 07562475), Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Ordinary Resolution)
6. Approved the revised remuneration of Rajan Pental (DIN : 08432870) as an Executive Director of the Bank (Ordinary Resolution)
7. Approved revision in ceiling of fixed remuneration to Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) of the Bank (Ordinary Resolution)
8. Authorised capital raising through an issuance of debt instruments (Special Resolution)
9. Approved the ‘YBL Restricted Stock Units Plan 2024’ (Special Resolution)
- August 23, 2024 16:12
Stock market live news: Bikaji Foods acquires 55 per cent equity stake in Ariba Foods
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a 55 per cent equity stake in Ariba Foods Pvt Ltd, a leading Ujjain-based company specialising in snacks and frozen foods, including samosas, naans, parathas, and sweets. This strategic investment, totalling ₹60.49 crore, will enable Bikaji to enhance its frozen food production capabilities and expand its market presence.
- August 23, 2024 16:06
Stock market live news: Rupee settles higher as focus turns to Powell’s remarks
The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday, tracking gains in most Asian currencies, as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, expected to shape market expectations for rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.
The rupee closed at 83.89 against the US dollar, higher than its close at 83.9525 in the previous session. The currency strengthened marginally week-on-week. Read more
- August 23, 2024 15:44
Stock market live news: Nifty Realty stock declined 2.43% on Friday to close at 1,018.10
- August 23, 2024 15:40
Stock market live news: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: Bajaj Auto (4.74%), Coal India (1.70%), Bharti Airtel (1.59%), Tata Motors (1.58%), Sun Pharma (1.39%)
Top losers: LTIMindtree (-1.27%), Wipro (-1.16%), ONGC (-1.01%), Asian Paints (-0.99%), Titan (-0.93%)
- August 23, 2024 15:39
Stock market live news: BSE Sensex closed at 81,086.21, up 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,823.15, up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent
- August 23, 2024 15:31
Stock market live news: USFDA completes inspection at FDC’s facility in Baddi
FDC Ltd informed that USFDA completed inspection at Company’s manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, with zero 483 obervations.
Stock traded at ₹531.70 on the BSE.
- August 23, 2024 15:22
Stock market live news: Sunita Tools secures ₹3.48 crore contract for mould base plates
Sunita Tools Limited announced that it has received a contract worth approximately ₹3.48 crores for various types of mould base plates.
The shares of Sunita Tools Limited were trading at ₹776.15, up by ₹21.20 or 2.81 per cent at 2:15 pm today at the BSE.
- August 23, 2024 15:22
Share market live news: Kamdhenu stock trades flat on NSE
Kamdhenu informed that Directorate General of Goods & Service Tax Intelligence, Lucknow Zonal Unit, conducted search Proceedings conducted at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 2nd Floor, Building No. 9, Tower-A, DLF Cyber City, Phase – III, Gurugram, Haryana – 122002, to verify the third party transanctions. (GST ₹61 lakh)
Stock trades flat on the NSE, trading at ₹481.
- August 23, 2024 15:19
Stock market today: Bikaji Foods acquires 55% stake in Ariba Foods for ₹60.49 crore
Bikaji Foods International Limited announced its acquisition of a 55 per cent stake in Ariba Foods Private Limited for ₹60.49 crore. The Board of Directors approved this investment, which will result in Ariba Foods becoming a subsidiary of Bikaji.
- August 23, 2024 15:08
Share market today: Exhicon unveils 5-year growth strategy, targets 50% CAGR
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited announced today its 5-year strategic vision, aiming for a 50 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. The company plans to expand its presence in Tier 2 cities across India, with a focus on establishing over 15 multi-event venues.
- August 23, 2024 15:07
Share market live today: Dr Reddy’s Labs stock falls 0.14%
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received order from Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, seeking demand including interest and penalty (₹33,736) under section 73 of the OGST Act/CGST Act, 2017.
Stock trades at ₹6,959.20 on the NSE, down by 0.14%.
- August 23, 2024 15:06
Stock market today: APL Apollo Tubes receives GST demand worth ₹1.64 crore
APL Apollo Tubes has received an order from Joint Commissioner Jurisdiction: Corporate Circle, Ghaziabad II, for GST demand of ₹1,64,95,383 comprising Tax and penalty.
Stock traded at ₹1,422.05 on the NSE, up 0.35%.
- August 23, 2024 15:04
Stock market live updates: Top NSE gainers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Bajaj Auto (4.75%), Coal India (1.91%), Sun Pharma (1.40%), Tata Motors (1.39%), Hero Motocorp (1.17%)
Top losers:
Wipro (-1.28%), Infosys (-1.06%), Divi’s Lab (-1.04%), Nestle India (-1.02%), LTIMindtree (-1.01%)
- August 23, 2024 15:03
Share market live updates: 2,064 stocks advance, 1,854 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 23, 2024, were 2,064 against 1,854 stocks that declined; 107 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,025. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 328, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
In addition, 402 stocks traded in upper circuit and 194 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 23, 2024 15:03
Stock market live updates: Girish Yajnik resigns from DCM Shriram
DCM Shriram Industries announced the resignation of Girish Yajnik, Chief Operating Officer w.e.f August 23, 2024
- August 23, 2024 15:02
Share market today: DroneAcharya stock surges 3.69% on BSE
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has been awarded service order from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar. This order entails training 150 individuals in drone technology as part of the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM).
DroneAcharya stock surges 3.69% on the BSE, trading at ₹135.
- August 23, 2024 15:01
Share market live: Top Nifty IT losers
Top losers of Nifty IT:
Mphasis (-2.36%), Wipro (-1.35%), Persistent Systems (-1.26%), Coforge (-1.04%), HCL Technologies (-1.03%)
- August 23, 2024 14:43
Share market today: AAVAS Financiers Limited open offer Indicative Schedule announced
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Aquilo House Pte. Ltd, CVC Capital Partners Asia VI (A) L.P, and others
Issue of Public Announcement: 10-Aug-24
Offer price Rs: 1,766.69
CMP: Rs 1,691.00
(%Prem.)/Disc.: 4.45%
Offer Size : Rs 3,664.06 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 2.07 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26.00%
Indicative Schedule of Activity:
Start Date: 04 Oct 2024
End Date: 17 Oct 2024
Obligation Date: 30 Oct 2024
Settlement Date: 31 Oct 2024
- August 23, 2024 14:41
Stock market today: Reliance Infrastructure stock plunged 11.45% on the BSE, trading at ₹208.45
- August 23, 2024 14:32
Stock market live: GPT Infraprojects stock falls 1.84%
GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPT) announced that PCMM/ Eastern Railway, Kolkata, has enhanced the value of the existing contracts with the Company totaling to ₹13 Crore.
GPT Infraprojects stock trades at ₹186 on the NSE, lower by 1.84%.
- August 23, 2024 14:31
Share market live updates: Indian Hotels Company stock falls after receiving penalty worth ₹42,858
The Indian Hotels Company received an order passed by Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Bangalore, levying a penalty of ₹42,858 in terms of Section 73(9) of CGST Act, 2017 read with Karnataka GST Act, 2017 and Section 20 of IGST Act 2017.
The Indian Hotels Company stock trades at ₹642.15 on the NSE, down by 0.38%.
- August 23, 2024 14:15
Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in range-bound session
Indian stock markets showed mixed trends in afternoon trading on Friday, August 23, 2024, with the Sensex and Nifty hovering near their opening levels. As of 1:20 pm, the Sensex was trading at 81,086.45, up 33.26 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The Nifty stood at 24,830.55, gaining 19.05 points or 0.08 per cent.
- August 23, 2024 14:13
Stock market live today: Sun Pharma stock rises 1.62% after launching Tedizolid Phosphate tablets
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India under the brand name STARIZO.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock trades at ₹1,779 on the NSE, up 1.62%.
- August 23, 2024 14:09
Stock market live: TPSSL to collaborate with ICICI Bank
Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a leading solar company in India and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), announced collaboration with ICICI Bank, a leading private sector bank in India, to provide loans to finance the purchase of solar panels/ units for residential and Corporate customers.
- August 23, 2024 14:05
Share market live updates: Jindal Saw stock rises 2.47%
Jindal Saw board has approved the proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of ₹2 each, fully paid up into face value of ₹1 each, fully paid up.
Stock rises 2.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹705
- August 23, 2024 14:03
Stock market today: Bikaji Foods International approves investment of ₹60.49 cr in Ariba Foods Private
Bikaji Foods International board has approved investment of ₹60.49 crore in Ariba Foods Private Limited for acquisition of 55% of total issued and paid-up equity share capital.
Stock trades flat at ₹855.90 on the BSE.
- August 23, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates: Deep Industries awarded ₹63 crore contract from ONGC for gas separation system
Deep Industries has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for hiring of services for a skid mounted modular type gas separation system and gas compression units including operation and maintenance at Rokhia GCS Tripura Asset for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of this award is approximately ₹63 crore.
Deep Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹350.80.
ONGC shares trade flat at ₹320.20.
- August 23, 2024 13:30
Stock market live today: Sunita Tools wins ₹3.48 crore contract for mould base plate
Sunita Tools Limited has received the contract for difference kind of Mould Base plates totaling to approx ₹3.48 Crore
Sunita Tools shares were up 2.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹775.05.
- August 23, 2024 13:28
Anil Ambani-led group stocks plummet after Sebi bans him, others from securities market
Shares of companies led by Anil Ambani on Friday fell sharply after Sebi barred him and 24 other entities, including former key officials of RHFL, from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.
The stock of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) fell 5.12 per cent to Rs 4.45 on the NSE, and 4.90 per cent to Rs 4.46 on the BSE.
Reliance Infrastructure shares tumbled 10.83 per cent to trade at Rs 209.90 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it plunged 8.89 per cent to Rs 214.76.
Further, Reliance Power stock declined 5 per cent each to Rs 34.45 and Rs 34.48 on BSE and NSE, also its lower price band. - PTI
- August 23, 2024 13:28
Nifty today: Top losers of Nifty realty stocks
Lodha (-4.39%), Phoenix Mills (-3.18%), Prestige (-2.30%), Oberoi Realty (-2.03%)
- August 23, 2024 13:27
Stock market live today: Karnataka Cabinet approves sale of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari amid legal compulsions
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the execution of an absolute sale deed for the proposed sale of 3,667.31 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district. The execution was completed under legal compulsions, stated H.K. Patil, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, to the media.
- August 23, 2024 12:57
Stock market live today: L&T Finance faces penalty for GST violation; stock price at ₹167.91 on NSE, down by 0.60%
L&T Finance has received an order whereby the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Sector 1, Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248 001 has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 35,345 under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017. The Company is contesting the Order in higher appellate forums.
Stock trades at ₹167.91 on the NSE, down by 0.60%.
- August 23, 2024 12:53
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty Auto stocks
Bajaj Auto (4.16%), TVS Motors (3.29%), Tata Motors DVR (2.47%), Tata Motors (1.90%), Hero Motocorp (1.48%)
- August 23, 2024 12:53
Stock market live today: ‘Expectations of gems and jewellery industry from the upcoming festive season’
“The gems & jewellery sector domestically has been performing well as compared to the global market scenario. The resilience in the Indian economy is reflected in the empowered purchasing ability of consumers and we look forward to seeing this trend further strengthen with the onset of festive season. The price correction in gold after the custom-duty cut will be passed down to the buyers, ultimately driving up sales.
Buyers are eventually but steadily shifting from the traditional hobby of investing in bullion and gold-forward jewellery. Instead, the demand for lightweight or contemporary jewellery is gaining significant traction, influenced by the buying habits of young demographics. Due to this, we look forward to an uptick in demand by 10-15% during this phase as compared to the rest of the year. The gems & jewellery sector has witnessed a dull period in exports for the longest time and the sales during this festive season will bring in some respite. Overall, we look forward to a robust performance of the sector during this period.”
- August 23, 2024 12:27
Stock market live today: Pidilite Industries faces penalty from Gujarat Tax Authority, stock declines 1.12% at ₹3,092.20
Pidilite Industries has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner, Ghatak 55 (Bharuch), Range-14, Division-6, Gujarat imposing penalty of Rs.74,041/- in relation to the assessment conducted for the year 2019-2020 under applicable provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017.
Pidilite Industries stock declined 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,092.20.
- August 23, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates: Megasoft promoter sells 5,00,000 equity shares, stock trades higher at ₹60.29
Megasoft informed the receipt of intimation from Ramanagaram Enterprises Private Limited, promoter of the Company, intimating sale of 5,00,000 equity shares of the Company, in the open market.
Megasoft stock trades at ₹60.29 on the NSE, higher by 2.24%.
- August 23, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip.com has roped in Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador
- August 23, 2024 12:14
Stock market live today: Residential Real Estate Sector from Pankaj Kumar, VP – Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities
.All-India residential sales remained healthy in Q1FY25 at 25.9 cr sqft (+12% yoy, -12% qoq), despite the first quarter being a seasonally weak period and some election-related impact on new launches. Healthy sales momentum led to continuous inventory liquidation which stood at ~15 months of sales. Listed players delivered strong performance, aided by new launches.
Godrej, Signature, DLF and Oberoi saw strong growth. Multiple premium launches in NCR market from large developers led to sharp price uptick. Developers continue to guide for double-digit growth, aided by industry growth and market share gains. We believe that speculated slowdown in certain market (like NCR) is not reflected in sales momentum and expect the trend to remain buoyant in H2FY25E.
Valuations for most residential real estate stocks are at the higher end of their past trading range (stand at 8-12x FY26E adjusted EV/EBITDA), reflecting strong underlying business performance and changing investor interest.
We remain constructive, owing to the players’ strong operational performance and prefer DLF (ADD, FV Rs960), Brigade (ADD, FV Rs1320) and Signature Global (ADD, FV Rs1555).
- August 23, 2024 12:10
Stock in focus: IndusInd Bank partners with Paralympic Committee of India, shares trade flat at ₹1,382.95
IndusInd Bank has announced partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner.
IndusInd shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,382.95
- August 23, 2024 12:10
Stock market live today: Starbigbloc Building allots 27 lakhs shares at board meeting, to become subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction; Bigbloc stock trades flat at ₹250.40
Starbigbloc Building Material board has approved the allotment of 27 Lakhs shares for ₹33.75 crore to proposed allottees at its Board Meeting held on today Friday, August 23, 2024.
Starbigbloc Building Material Limited will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and continue as a subsidiary Company of Bigbloc Construction.
Bigbloc Construction stock trades flat on the BSE at ₹250.40
- August 23, 2024 12:09
Stock in focus: Cholamandalam Investment issues clarification on perp bond news, Shares Down 0.46%
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has issued a clarification in respect to a news item captioned Cholamandalam to raise Rs 1,000 cr by selling largest private perp bond.
It said that “the Company is not in possession of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges which could have resulted in decrease in price movement today.”
Shares trade at ₹1,359.35 on the NSE, down by 0.46%.
- August 23, 2024 12:07
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE at 12 noon
Bajaj Auto (3.30%), Coal India (2.07%), Tata Motors (1.91%), Hero Motocorp(1.78%), BPCL (1.60%)
Top losers:
LTIMindtree (-1.13%), Divi’s Lab (-1.02%), Tech Mahindra (-0.94%), Infosys (-0.78%), TCS (-0.75%)
- August 23, 2024 12:07
Sensex today: Advance, decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 23, 2024, were 2,107 against 1,658 stocks that declined; 142 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,907. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 280, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13.
In addition, 344 stocks traded in upper circuit and 155 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 23, 2024 12:06
Stock market live today: Phoenix Mills subsidiary receives GST show cause notice for ₹2,15,367 tax liability
Phoenix Mills’ subsidiary Offbeat Developers Private Limited has received a show cause notice from the GST authorities for payment of tax liability along with the applicable interest and penalty for the tax period April 2019 to March 2020 for ₹2,15,367.
Shares declined 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,644.45
- August 23, 2024 11:51
Stock market live today: Cello World establishes wholly-owned subsidiary, shares down 0.41% on NSE
Cello World incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company named as “Cello Consumer Products Private Limited.
Shares trade at ₹910.05 on the NSE, down by 0.41%.
- August 23, 2024 11:49
Stock market live updates: YES BANK’s Long-Term Ratings Upgraded by CRISIL
CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating on the Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and infrastructure bonds of YES BANK to ‘CRISIL A+/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL A/Positive’. CRISIL Ratings has also reaffirmed its short-term rating on the certificates of deposit (CD) of the bank at ‘CRISIL A1+’.
- August 23, 2024 11:36
Share market live today: Nifty auto rose 1.31% to trade at 25,897.05, and Nifty realty declined 1.10% to 1,031.95.
- August 23, 2024 11:36
Stock market live news: Lancor Holdings inks MoU for residential project, stock jumps
Lancor Holdings has concluded by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with many of the owners of a re-development project named as “Lancor Ananya” having total built-up area of 85337 sq.ft in prime residential area in the city. The works on this project will commence after receipt of RERA and approved plans.
Lancor Holdings stock surged 5.11% to trade at ₹47.28 on the NSE.
- August 23, 2024 11:34
Stock market live news: ICICI Securities gets GST order worth ₹12,51,315
ICICI Securities has received order under section 73 of the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 from the State Goods and Service Tax Department, West Bengal, demanding total of ₹12,51,315.
Shares were up 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹807.50.
- August 23, 2024 11:32
Stock market live today: SEBI bans Anil Ambani, 24 other entities from securities market for 5 years
SEBI has barred industrialist Anil Ambani, 24 other entities, including former key officials of Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.
Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market including as a director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in any listed company, or any intermediary registered with the market regulator, for a period of 5 years. - PTI
- August 23, 2024 11:28
Share market today: Zomato shares were up 4.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹268.96 as at 11.24 am. The company’s CEO announced the shutting down of Zomato’s inter-city food-delivery service.
- August 23, 2024 11:23
Stock market live today: Shakti Pumps (India) bags order from Jharkhand, stock rises
Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received its first order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given Letter of Award for 400 Nos. of Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 9.40 Crore.
Shakti Pumps stock rose 1.69% to trade at ₹4,525 on the NSE
- August 23, 2024 11:21
Stock market updates: Kaynes Technology India has inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Stock rises 1.61% to trade at ₹5,105.30 on the NSE.
Kaynes Technology India Limited inaugurated a new electronics manufacturing facility in Hyderabad today. The “state-of-the-art” plant, operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Private Limited, is located at Industrial Park, Kongara Kalan, Rangareddy.
- August 23, 2024 10:55
Adani Group Share Price Today Live Updates: Ambuja Cements shares rise amid reports of Adani Group selling 2.84% stake
An Adani Group-owned company is selling shares worth $500 million in Ambuja Cements, according to a term sheet. The holding company, Holderind Investments, is selling a 2.84% stake in the cement company on Friday, with the floor price of the sale set at ₹600 per share. The sale is at a 5% discount to Thursday’s closing price of ₹631.8. Catch the live action here.
- August 23, 2024 10:47
Stock market live today: SEPC gets final acceptance certificate from HGML for ₹232 crore contract, shares surge 2.17% on NSE
SEPC had received the final acceptance certificate from The Hutti Gold Mines Limited (HGML) for the Contract Agreement received in the year 2013 (for a Total Value of ₹232 crore) for construction of New Circular Shaft with complete Winding Installations on turnkey basis at Hutti, Raichur District, Karnataka, India.
Shares rose 2.17% on the NSE to trade at ₹22.09
- August 23, 2024 10:45
Stock market live today: JSW Energy subsidiary signs 300 MW solar PPA in Karnataka
JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for a 300 MW solar project in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka. This will ensure power supply until FY 2044 at a tariff of ₹2.89/KWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 18 months.
- August 23, 2024 10:45
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Aug 23, 2024: Index caught in a narrow range
Bank Nifty began today’s session higher at 51,040 versus yesterday’s close of 50,986. But then, the index could not get a follow-through rally and moderated. It is now at 50,950, almost flat for the day so far.
There is a bearish indication shown by the advance/decline ratio of Bank Nifty, which currently stands at 1/11. ICICI Bank, up 0.4 per cent, is the only gainer. Bank of Baroda, down nearly 0.5 per cent, is the top loser.
- August 23, 2024 10:42
Stock market live today: HDFC Bank penalised ₹0.002 crore for tax issue, shares slip 0.19% on NSE
HDFC Bank announced that a penalty of ₹0.002 crore has been imposed on the Bank by Superintendent of Central GST, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, for excess availment of input tax.
Shares slip 0.19% to trade at ₹1,628.20 on the NSE
- August 23, 2024 10:39
Stock market live today: Orient Technologies IPO oversubscribed 23.65 times as of 10:33 a.m.
Orient Technologies IPO has been subscribed 23.65 times as of 10.33 am on August 23, 2024. The IOB has been subscribed 0.18 times, NII 37.52 times and retail 30.64 times. The issue closes today.
- August 23, 2024 10:31
Stock in Focus: RailTel Corp stock surges 6.91% after receiving ₹52.66 crore work order from Uttar Pradesh Police
RailTel Corp shares jump 6.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹504.34 on receipt of work order valued at ₹52.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
- August 23, 2024 10:30
Stock in Focus: Nykaa shares surge 5.81% on NSE; pre-IPO investor plans stake sale
Nykaa shares gained 5.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹222.64. Market buzz has it that Harindarpal Singh Banga, a pre-IPO investor in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), is planning to sell up to a 1.4 per cent stake through secondary market.
- August 23, 2024 10:23
Stock market live today: Ambuja Cements shares rise in early trade
- August 23, 2024 10:07
Currency market today: Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.88 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee traded in a narrow range and appreciated 5 paise to 83.88 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said significant correction in oil prices, which is hovering around $77 per barrel, is a major positive for the rupee, given India’s substantial oil imports.
- August 23, 2024 09:50
Stock market live today: Adani Group stocks outlook as at 9.40 am
Ambuja Cements (1.69%)
Adani Green Energy (1.30%)
Adani Power (1.21%)
Adani Wilmar (0.21%)
Adani Total Gas (0.09%)
Adani Enterprises (0.06%)
Adani Ports and SEZ (0.05%)
NDTV (0.52%)
ACC (-0.37%)
Adani Energy Solutions (-0.59%)
- August 23, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Ambuja Cements stock rises 2.09% on NSE as Adani Group promoters consider selling 3% of shares
Ambuja Cements stock rose 2.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹645 as at 9.45am. Adani group promoters may sell up to 3 per cent of their shares in Ambuja Cements as part of a regular adjustment of holdings they carry to keep stake across the ports-to-energy conglomerate at desired levels
- August 23, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Eicher Motors gets GST demand order, stock up 0.27% on NSE
Eicher Motors has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dehradun - Sector 3, Uttarakhand.
Demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs. 0.15 crore (which includes tax demand of Rs. 0.14 crore and penalty of Rs. 0.01 crore)
Stock traded at ₹4,947.10 on the NSE, up 0.27%.
- August 23, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Mamaearth launches Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range, Honasa Consumer stock slips 0.33%
Mamaearth has announced the launch of its latest innovation – the Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range.
Honasa Consumer stock slipped 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹471
- August 23, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Meghna Infracon Infrastructure enters redevelopment agreement for prime land in Mumbai, shares up 1.94%
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has entered into a Re- Development Agreement of land located at premium location of Model Town, Lokhandwala, Andheri (West),Mumbai.
Shares were up 1.94% to trade at ₹513.80 on the BSE
- August 23, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: JSW Energy arm signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, shares rise 1.15%
JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited for solar power project of 300 MW.
JSW Energy shares rose 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹718.90
- August 23, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: Wanbury’s shares surge 4.59% on USFDA’s ‘no action required’ report for Maharashtra facility
Wanbury has received USFDA’s Establishment Inspection Report (“EIR”) with ‘no action required’ classification for the Company’s manufacturing facility located at MIDC Industrial Area, Patalganga, Maharashtra.
Shares surged 4.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹218.79
- August 23, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Bajaj Auto (2.17%), Hero Motocorp (1.23%), Apollo Hospitals (0.79%), Tata Motors (0.60%), Reliance (0.59%)
Top losers:
LTIMindtree (-1.09%), Titan (-0.87%), Infosys (-0.85%), Wipro (-0.67%), Tech Mahindra (-0.64%)
- August 23, 2024 09:35
Commodities market updates: Crude Oil futures rise ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair’s speech
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the market awaited a speech by the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, later in the day for further guidance. At 9.25 am on Friday, October Brent oil futures were at $77.29, up by 0.09 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.06, up by 0.07 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6148 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6158, down by 0.16 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹6114 against the previous close of ₹6123, down by 0.15 per cent.
- August 23, 2024 09:25
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Markets open flat as Investors await Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note today, amid cautious sentiment driven by global market uncertainties and investor focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Sensex opened at 81,165.65, slightly higher than the previous close of 81,053.19, while the Nifty began the day at 24,845.40, up from the previous close of 24,811.50.
- August 23, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: AlA Engineering Ltd-Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 5,000/- Current Market Price: 4,406/-
Market Cap: Rs 41,553 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 500 Crores (Representing 7.92% and 7.51% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves) Buyback Size: 10,00,000 shares (Representing 1.06% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,50,000 shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 111 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 4 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 20 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 26 Aug 2024
Close Date - 30 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 05 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 06 Sep 2024
- August 23, 2024 09:08
Stock market live today: Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 300/-
Current Market Price: 240/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,240 Crore Buyback Size: Rs 60.24 Crores (Representing 9.50% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 20,07,930 shares (Representing 3.88% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 3,01,190 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 24 Equity Share for every 677 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 21 Equity Shares for every 251 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 19 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 23 Aug 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 29 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 04 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 05 Sep 2024
- August 23, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: VLS Finance Limited-Buyback_Record Date on Monday
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 380/-
Current Market Price: 364/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,427 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 125.40 Crores (Representing less than 10% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 33,00,000 shares (Representing 9.48% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 4,95,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 23 Aug 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 26 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 26 Aug 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 23, 2024 09:05
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 26 Aug 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 141.25
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 216.6
Welcast Steels Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1436.7
- August 23, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: ETHOS; TODAY’S LARGE TRADE NSE
(PROMOTER) MAHEN DISTRIBUTION LIMITED SOLD 🔴 1.31 LKH SHARES ( 0.30% STAKE) @ ₹ 3,155.55
- August 23, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: ALKEM LAB ; LARGE TRADE NSE
SAMPRADA&NANHAMATI SINGH FAMILY TRUST ( PROMOTER ) SOLD 🔴 8.50 LKH SHARES (0.71 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 5,732.15
BUYERS 🟢
ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 1.97 LKH SHARES ( 0.16 % STAKE )
TATA MUTUAL FUND BUYS 87 K SHARES ( 0.07 % STAKE )
SOCIETE GENERALE BUYS 46 K SHARES ( 0.03 % STAKE)
MORGAN STANLEY BUYS 1.33 LKH SHARES ( 0.11 % STAKE )
RELIANCE NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BUYS 61 K SHARES ( 0.05 % STAKE )
KOTAK MAHINDRA MUTUAL FUND BUYS 61 K SHARES ( 0.05 % STAKE )
JM FINANCIAL MUTUAL FUND BUYS 17.5 K SHARES
ITI MUTUAL FUND BUYS 51 K SHARES ( 0.04 % STAKE )
GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I LIMITED BUYS 35 K SHARES
CITIGROUP BUYS 1.1 LKH SHARES ( 0.09 % STAKE)
BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE -NON ODI - 35 K SHARES
- August 23, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: JEFFERIES ON INDIA AUTOS
* TVS I-Qube now available in 5 variants, looking to launch another scooter in next 6 months
* Hero plans to launch affordable electric scooters in FY25
* Expect E2W market share to rise to 13% by FY27 vs 5.4% now
* Within autos, TVS Motors and M&M remain top picks
* Ola’s market share slipped from 49% in June quarter to 33%
* While it still remains #1 player, TVS and Bajaj gained 4-7% market share
* Current market share for TVS at 19% vs 15% in Q125, while Bajaj now has 18% share vs 12%
* Electric bike launch positive, currently motorcycles form 63% of volumes
- August 23, 2024 09:02
Stock market live today: KALYAN JEWELLERS ; LARGE TRADE NSE
HIGHDELL INVESTMENT LTD ( WARBURG PINCUS) SOLD 🔴 6.64 CR (6.45 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 539.10
KALYAN JEWELLERS BUYERS
NOMURA FUND - 1.98 CR SHARES (1.92 % STAKE )
TCSBL AS TRUSTE FOR GLOBAL NEW GENERATION STOCK FUND- 74.19 LKH SHARES ( 0.71 % STAKE)
UNIVERSAL-INVESTMENT-GESELLSCHAFT MBH FOR UI-BA-FONDS - 7.14 LKH SHARES (0.06 % STAKE)
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED - 10.2 LKH SHARES ( 0.09 % STAKE)
FIDELITY FUNDS - 29.3 LKH SHARES (0.28 % STAKE )
GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE - 72.51 LKH SHARES ( 0.70 % STAKE )
HSBC MUTUAL FUND - 20.4 LKH SHARES ( 0.19 % STAKE)
INVESCO MUTUAL FUND A/C INVESCO TAX PLAN - 18.63 LKH SHARES ( 0.18 % STAKE )
MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE - 12 LKH SHARES ( 0.11 % STAKE)
MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND - 92.74 LKH SHARES ( 0.89 % STAKE )
SUNDARAM MUTUAL FUND - 12.98 LKH SHARES ( 0.12 % STAKE )
TNTBC AS THE TRUSTEE OF NOMURA INDIA STOCK MOTHER FUND - 8.29 LKH SHARES
TINIESA - 13 K SHARES
THE MASTER TR BK OF JPN LIMITED AS TRSTEE OF FIDELITY ASIA EQTY MOTHER FD - 62 K SHARES
AEMV - 81 K SHARES
AVS-MF - 26.8 K SHARES
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY PENSION FUND - 7.2 K SHARES
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND - 12.4 LKH SHARES
CHALLENGE FUNDS CHALLENGE PACIFIC EQUITY FUND - 67 K SHARES
- August 23, 2024 09:02
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: BERNSTEIN ON AMCs
Like long-term growth prospects & business models for Indian asset management industry
Think industry benefits from penetration-led growth & shifting household savings behavior
O-P, HDFC AMC – TP Rs 4950
Market Perform - Nippon AMC, TP Rs 680
- August 23, 2024 09:01
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Nuvama on Pharma
Q1FY25 Review
* Pharma index is up 11% since May
* Pharma index at 44% premium to Nifty, avg us 31% premium
* Strong Q1FY25 performance
* Strong commentary by Lupin and Zydus on the back of launches
* Forecasts raised for Lupin, Natco Pharma, Zydus, Glenmark Pharma; Biocon earning cut
- August 23, 2024 09:01
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: CLSA ON RELIANCE
O-P, TP Rs 3300
Retail AR Analysis
FCF turned +ve driven by lower capex & WC savings
Cost savings drive up Ebitda margin & decline in WC pushes up OPCF
Bigger stores added in FY24; highest Ebitda/sq feet
Depth of retail operations key priority
- August 23, 2024 09:00
Stock market live today: HSBC India Strategy
Indian equities are hot
13 out of 15 years of gains
Stay overweight
But identify 10 risks; on their own, none pose an immediate threat, but in aggregate they could derail the rally
10 Risks
Stress for banks is increasing
Banks are struggling to grow deposits
Private sector capex is sluggish
Weak and concentrated foreign investment
Unequal consumer growth
Risks to earnings
ESG
Sudden changes in regulations
Market concentration
Macro risks
- August 23, 2024 08:59
Commodities market updates: Silver up at $29.02
Silver prices recovered from a setback to trade above 29 dollars as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the global day. Powell is widely expected to hint that the Fed will begin easing policy restrictions in September, with few details on the frequency and amount of the reductions. The most recent FOMC minutes, issued earlier this week, revealed that “the vast majority” of members believed it would be appropriate to loosen policy at the September meeting if data continued to reflect the forecast. Markets are pricing in approximately 100 basis points of total reductions this year. The dollar fell across the board, with the strongest selling observed against the yen as investors responded to Japanese inflation data and BOJ Governor Ueda’s testimony.
- August 23, 2024 08:58
Commodities market updates: Gold gains to $2488.35
Gold prices edged higher as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for more clues on the magnitude of a potential September rate cut. The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased last week, yet the amount still indicated that the job market is gradually cooling. Traders have fully priced in Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25 basis point decrease, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Fed officials expressed support for commencing rate decreases next month as inflation has dropped and the labour market is cooling, though one indicated that he is not in a rush to loosen policy. SPDR Gold Trust stated its holdings increased by 0.13% on Thursday.
- August 23, 2024 08:52
Stock market live today: Wealthtech platform InvestorAi secures ₹80 crore in Series A funding round led by Ashish Kacholia
AI-powered equity investment platform InvestorAi has raised ₹80 crore in a Series A round from Ashish Kacholia, Founder of Lucky Investment Managers, and his associates.
The funds raised will be used to develop new AI products and scale up sales and operations in response to the huge market opportunity in India.
- August 23, 2024 07:55
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-August-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BSOFT
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IEX
* INDIACEM
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* RBLBANK
* SUNTV
- August 23, 2024 07:54
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Analyst App: Recent Interview as of 18:32 PM Thursday 22 August 2024
Anand Milk Unio: Jayan Mehta, MD
Don’t See A Price Hike In Milk & Other Products This Festive Season: Amul
cholamandalam investment & finance company : D Arul Selvan, CFO
Expect FY25 Credit Cost To Be 1.2-1.3%; Same As FY24: Cholamandalam Invst & Fin
CAMS: Ram Charan Sesharaman, CFO
Seeing A Narrative Of Continuous Growth In SIP On A Gross Basis: CAMS
Mah Seamless: Kaushal Bengani, DGM
Maharashtra Seamless: ‘Oil Is The Most Profitable Sector...’, What’s The FY25 Business Outlook?
Route Mobile: Gautam Badalia, Director
Organic Rev Growth In Q1FY25 Was The Best Amongst CPaaS Players Globally: Route Mobile
REC: Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD
Maintain Market Share Of 20% In Thermal & Renewable Energy: REC
Shriram Properties: Gopalakrishnan J, Exec Director & Group CFO
Shriram Properties: Aiming At 2x Project Inventory In 18-24 Months, Co Sets Pushy Targets For Future
Star Health and Allied Insurance: Nilesh Kambli, CFO
Expect To Be Largest Health Insurance Book In Entire Industry In 3-4 Yrs: Star Health Insurance
Titan Company: CK Venkataraman, MD
Titan Betting Big On The Luxury Space, Why Is Luxury Jewellery Segment Dazzling?
Updater Service: Raghu Tangirala, Chairman & Managing Director
May Entail Investment Of ?30-40 Cr To Increase Stake In Athena To 100%: Updater Services
- August 23, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 23.08.2024
19.30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
19.30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 628K versus Previous: 617k)
20.30 U.K. BOE Gov. Bailey Speaks
26/08/2024: U.K.. Market Holiday
- August 23, 2024 07:50
Fund Flow Activity: 22 August 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 118638.86 + 9347.08 Total: 127985.94
F&O Volume: 606532.39 + 1203684.57 Total: 1810216.96
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 1371.79
(18462.95 - 17091.16)
DII: NET BUY: 2971.8
(12239.7 - 9267.9)
BSE:+147(81053)
NSE:+41(24811)
BNF:+300(50985)
MID:+325(48643)
SML:+261(55598)
FII|FPI:+1371.79Cr
DII:+2971.80Cr
B.Crude: 76
Gold$:2497=INR: 71633
Silver: 85043
$/Rs: 83.95
7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.84 (6.85 prv)
NSE PE: 23.05
VIX: 13.00 −0.33 (2.49%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: (-32530.28Cr)
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +44184.36Cr
- August 23, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: PB Fintech emerges as top global fintech performer with 110% surge in 2024
A surge in PB Fintech Ltd. has made the Indian stock the world’s best performer this year among major financial technology firms, as green shoots emerge in unsecured lending after a central bank crackdown.
The shares have risen about 110% in 2024, the most among companies with a minimum market value of $1 billion in the 52-member Solactive FinTech Index. The gauge, whose largest constituents are Intuit Inc. and Fiserv Inc., is up 15%.
- August 23, 2024 07:17
IPO screener: Orient Tech issue closes today
The initial public offering of Orient Technologies’ IPO will close for public subscription. The IPO has been a grand success so far, as HNI and retail investors have shown an overwhelming response. The IPO was subscribed 16.96 times at the end of Day 2 on Thursday
Mumbai-based IT solutions provider Orient Technologies’ initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46 lakh shares by the promoter-selling shareholders. The price band has been determined at ₹195–206 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size would be ₹214.76 crore.
- August 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Markets to open with negative bias amidst mixed global cues
Domestic markets are expected to open with a negative bias on Friday amid mixed global cues. With all eyes on the US Federal Chief’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday (around 1130 pm IST), exerts believe another lacklustre day at Dalal Street.
Though the US stocks slipped overnight ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region are up marginally.
- August 23, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: Axis MF launches NFO on consumption theme
Axis Mutual Fund expects the robust growth in the consumption across sectors to continue for the next 10 years amid growing aspiration in both rural and urban regions.
The growth in consumption sector will be driven by factors such as rising incomes, urbanisation and changing consumer preferences.
Wide range of industries such as consumer goods, retail, automobiles and services will be benefited aided by advancement in technology and e-commerce services.
- August 23, 2024 06:52
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: AB Capital (Buy)
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) is a diversified financial services group that operates in various businesses including non-banking finance, housing finance, life insurance, standalone health insurance, asset management, stock and securities broking, wealth services and asset reconstruction.
Post management change in July’22 with Vishakha Mulye at the helm as MD & CEO, ABCL has reimagined its business offering and initiated a tech transformation journey to leverage its about 35 million customer base and around 200k channel partners at the group level.
- August 23, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: GAIL India (Add)
The government’s ambitious plan to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix from 5.7 per cent to 15 per cent by FY31F highlights the immense growth potential in the gas transmission business. The implementation of the National Gas Grid and the Unified Tariff Regime will further enhance gas accessibility, ensuring uniform transportation costs across regions.
Additionally, GAIL India is set to benefit from an expected tariff hike of ₹8-10/scm due to discrepancy in compression gas costs, enabling the company to charge a higher tariff.
- August 23, 2024 06:49
Stock market live today: At $51 billion, sell-downs rise over 88 per cent YTD in 2024
Block and bulk deals have gained momentum and sell-downs through such transactions in 2024 have risen over 88 per cent year to date to $51.4 billion, driven by soaring stock market valuations.
In the same period a year ago, sell-offs worth a little over $27 billion took place, according to data provided to businessline by Prime Database.
- August 23, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Trading guide for August 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Buzzing stocks: Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 23, 2024 06:42
Today’s Stock Recommendations: August 23, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is EID Parry. The long-term trend is up. But the stock has been charting a sideways trend over the last two months. Now that it has rallied past a resistance within the range, the price is likely to go up further.
