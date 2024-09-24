September 24, 2024 16:23

In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled the 85,000 level for the first time, while the NSE Nifty hit the historic 26,000 mark during the fag-end.

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 14.57 points or 0.02% to settle at 84,914.04. During the day, it jumped 234.62 points or 0.27% to scale a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 85,163.23.

The Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40. During the day, it climbed 72.5 points or 0.27% to hit a new record intra-day high of 26,011.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹404.42 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday retained India’s growth forecast at 6.8% for the current fiscal and said it expects the RBI to start cutting interest rates in its October monetary policy review.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.35% to $75.64 a barrel.

Rallying for the third day running on Monday, the BSE benchmark jumped 384.30 points or 0.45% to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. The NSE Nifty climbed 148.10 points or 0.57% to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. (PTI)