Stock Market Today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 24 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 24, 2024 16:23
Closing Bell: Markets settle flat after Sensex conquers Mount 85K; Nifty breaches 26,000-level
In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled the 85,000 level for the first time, while the NSE Nifty hit the historic 26,000 mark during the fag-end.
After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 14.57 points or 0.02% to settle at 84,914.04. During the day, it jumped 234.62 points or 0.27% to scale a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 85,163.23.
The Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40. During the day, it climbed 72.5 points or 0.27% to hit a new record intra-day high of 26,011.55.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹404.42 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday retained India’s growth forecast at 6.8% for the current fiscal and said it expects the RBI to start cutting interest rates in its October monetary policy review.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.35% to $75.64 a barrel.
Rallying for the third day running on Monday, the BSE benchmark jumped 384.30 points or 0.45% to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. The NSE Nifty climbed 148.10 points or 0.57% to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. (PTI)
- September 24, 2024 16:17
Currency Markets live today: Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 83.65 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 83.65 (provisional) against the American currency, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices.
The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday as domestic equities touched fresh record highs. However, the rupee lost early gains and closed in the red and domestic equity markets also followed suit and closed in the negative territory.
Forex traders said a surge in crude oil prices weighed on the rupee, while the US Dollar weakened as China announced fresh stimulus to boost its economy.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.54 against the American currency and finally settled at 83.65 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 11 paise from its previous close. (PTI)
- September 24, 2024 15:41
Stock Market live today: Top losers on the NSE today
SBI Life (-2.78%), Hindustan Unilever (-2.51%), Grasim (-1.61%), Ultratech Cement (-1.51%), Shriram Finance (-1.39%)
- September 24, 2024 15:39
Stock Market live today: Top gainers are the NSE today
Tata Steel (4.32%), Hindalco (4.12%), Power Grid (2.77%), Tech Mahindra (1.97%), Adani Enterprises (1.86%)
- September 24, 2024 15:36
Stock Market live today: Indices close flat, BSE Sensex at 84,914.04 and Nifty 50 at 25,940.40
- September 24, 2024 15:35
Stock Market live today: Ceigall India receives Letter of Acceptance for Ayodhya Bypass, shares trade flat
Ceigall India Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance for construction of 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass from km. 5.000 to km. 37.172 (starting near km. 112.540, ending at km. 153.281 of NH27) of total length of 32.172 km. on HAM basis under NHDP Ph-VII in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
(bid cost ₹1299 crore.)
Shares closed flat at ₹388.50 on the NSE.
- September 24, 2024 15:31
Stock Market live today: Hindustan Foods approves the Scheme of Arrangement, shares trade down
Hindustan Foods Limited board has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Avalon Cosmetics Private Limited and Vanity Case India Private Limited and Hindustan Foods Limited involving the following:-
i. Demerger of the Contract Manufacturing (Nashik) Business of Avalon Cosmetics Private Limited into Hindustan Foods Limited
ii. Amalgamation of Vanity Case India Private Limited with Hindustan Foods Limited
iii. Various other matters consequential or otherwise integrally connected herewith.
Hindustan Foods stock declines 2.20% to trade at ₹648.05 on the NSE.
- September 24, 2024 15:30
Stock Market live today: Goa Carbon resumes operations at the company’s Paradeep Unit, shares trade flat
Goa Carbon informed that the operations at the company’s Paradeep Unit located at Vill. Udayabata, Paradeepgarh, Dist. Jagatsinghpur, Odisha has resumed.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹807.25
- September 24, 2024 15:28
Stock Market live today: Nifty 50 slips to 25,937.15 after hitting 26,000 level
- September 24, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers & losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Tata Steel (4.16%), Hindalco (3.89%), Power Grid (2.59%), Tech Mahindra (1.92%), Adani Enterprises (1.54%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-2.88%), Hindustan Unilever (-2.48%), Grasim (-1.97%), Ultratech Cement (-1.68%), Shriram Finance (-1.64%)
- September 24, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: 1,937 BSE stocks advanced, 2,013 declined; 296 hit highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 24, 2024, were 1,937 against 2,013 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,053. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 296, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29.
A total of 365 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 233 in the lower circuit.
- September 24, 2024 15:02
Stock Market Live Today: Ugro Capital board approves ₹20,000 lakh NCD issuance; stock flat at ₹265
Urgo Capital board has approved the public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, nonconvertible debentures for an amount of ₹10,000 lakh with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹10,000 lakh, cumulatively aggregating up to ₹20,000 lakh.
Ugro Capital stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹265.
- September 24, 2024 15:02
Stock Market Live Today: TVS launches new RONIN model; shares rise 0.60% on NSE
TVS Motor Company has unveiled new addition to its TVS RONIN series
Shares trade at ₹2,862.40 on the NSE, up 0.60%
- September 24, 2024 14:36
Share market live today: Minda Corporation Limited has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of ₹50 crore. The stock rose 1.10% to trade at ₹594.40 on the NSE.
- September 24, 2024 14:24
Share market live today: Paytm shares up 3.48% to ₹674.25 on the NSE.
- September 24, 2024 14:13
Share market live news: Julien Agro Infratech Limited has bagged order of Unbranded Rice worth ₹75 million. The stock surged 6.77% on the BSE, trading at ₹33.89.
- September 24, 2024 14:09
Share market live today: Stock to watch: KIOCL
KIOCL has informed that Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd. has downgraded the ratings for Bank Loan Facilities aggregating to ₹1,608.00 Crore for Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities.
KIOCL stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹392.70.
- September 24, 2024 14:01
Stock market live news: Spectrum Foods Limited has launched a new website, namely: www:spectrumfoodslimited.com. The stock declined 2.54% on the BSE, trading at ₹26.48.
- September 24, 2024 13:58
Share market live today: Spicejet stock slumps 4.67% on the BSE to trade at ₹67.
- September 24, 2024 13:56
Stock market live news: R Systems appoints Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer – Cloud, Cyber Security Services to Accelerate Innovation and Growth.
- September 24, 2024 13:56
Stock market live today: Vaishali Pharma eyes global expansion with strategic mergers & acquisitions
Vaishali Pharma Limited plans strategic merger and acquisition to deepen roots, expand product portfolio, and strengthen position in global pharmaceutical market.
Vaishali Pharma stock climbed 4.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹202.59
- September 24, 2024 13:55
Share market live today: Top gainers of Nifty metal stocks: National Aluminium (6.05%), NMDC (4.46%), Tata Steel (4.42%), Vedanta (3.96%), SAIL (3.56%)
- September 24, 2024 13:33
Stock market live updates today: K Padmakumar has resigned from the position of Associate Vice President of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills.
- September 24, 2024 13:07
Stock market live updates today: IEX crashes 10 per cent
- September 24, 2024 13:05
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty Bank stocks: PNB (-2.30%), Bandhan Bank (-2.04%), Kotak Bank (-1.04%)
- September 24, 2024 12:58
Stock market live updates today: Metal stocks rally by Parthiv Jhonsa, Lead Analyst (Metal & Mining), Anand Rathi Institutional Equities
The metal and mining sector has surged today following China’s announcement of measures to boost the property market. The Chinese government is expected to lower the outstanding mortgage rate and reduce the down payment required for second home purchases. Additionally, there may be opportunities to renegotiate or refinance existing mortgages among banks, and the government plans to enhance its re-lending program for state-owned firms to help absorb unsold property inventories.
Historically, while a rebound in metal prices is anticipated in the short term, it has often fallen short of expectations.
We believe that the Chinese housing market has been struggling for the past four years, and unless there is stabilization in prices and a reduction in unsold inventory, any government initiatives will likely be inadequate.
- September 24, 2024 12:57
Stock market live updates today: Post-listing quote on Western Carriers from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd
Western Carriers (India) Ltd made a subdued debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 171 per share, exactly matching its issue price. Western Carriers (India) Limited is a Multi-modal, rail-focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company. The company has exhibited slow but consistent financial growth with a positive trajectory. The company faces a long payment cycle and is exposed to several operational risks.
Despite a good subscription of 31 times, the listing’s lack of premium indicates a cautious approach from investors. Investors who participated in the IPO may consider holding their shares while closely monitoring the company’s performance and market conditions. Short-term traders may hold with the stop loss of 155-160 and others may hold for the long term.
- September 24, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates today: Nifty FMCG declined 0.62% on the NSE to 65,892.9
- September 24, 2024 12:41
Stock market live updates today: Granules India Ltd has unveiled its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals; stock inches up 0.79% on NSE, trading at ₹564.6
- September 24, 2024 12:40
Stock market live updates today: Aluminium futures: Resistance holds, retain short trade
Aluminium futures (September series) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been charting a sideways trend over the past few sessions
- September 24, 2024 12:31
Stock market live updates today: Balu Forge Industries acquires CNC Machines capable of 7 Axis machining; shares gain on NSE
Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) has announced the recent acquisition of CNC Machines capable of 7 Axis machining, which is suitable for more critical offerings in a spectrum of industries with specific focus areas of Aerospace, Defence & Railways.
Shares climb 5.34% to trade at ₹843 on the NSE.
- September 24, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: PTC India Financial Services said Sovan Singh has tendered his resignation as from Head Internal Audit for personal reasons; his last working day is November 30, 2024
- September 24, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Puravankara plans ‘Purva NRI Home Fest’ in Dubai on September 28-29; stock trades at ₹430 on the NSE, down by 2.22%
Puravankara Ltd has announced the ‘Purva NRI Home Fest,’ a special event designed to showcase its projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place at the Shangri-La Dubai, September 28-29.
Stock trades at ₹430 on the NSE, down by 2.22%
- September 24, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: Viceroy Hotels board approves issue of fully paid-up equity shares on rights basis for an amount not exceeding ₹50 crore; stock declines 1.87% on NSE, trading at ₹134
- September 24, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Tata Steel (3.31%), Power Grid (2.37%), Hindalco (1.29%), BPCL (0.98%), L&T (0.85%)
Top losers: Hindustan Unilever (-1.83%), Nestle India (-1.67%), SBI Life (-1.36%), Ultratech (-1.29%), LTIMindtree (-1.27%)
- September 24, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
Of a total of 3,951 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on September 24, 2024, 1,884 advanced, against 1,936 stocks that declined, and 131 remained unchanged. While 275 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 26 hit a 52-week low.
A total of 321 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 194 in the lower circuit.
- September 24, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates today: Northern Arc Capital stock currently trades at ₹312.45 on the NSE as at 11.50 am. The shares were listed at ₹350 against the issue price of ₹263
- September 24, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates today: BSE TECk improved in Year 2023, continued momentum in Year 2024 with 25.3% returns: Motilal Oswal AMC Study
A study by Motilal Oswal AMC, BSE TECk index has shown resurgence in recent times, giving a 25.3% return during the first 8 months of CY 2024. In the last one year, the BSE TECk has given returns of 42.12% from 30th August 2023 to 30th August 2024. During the same period, the Nifty 50, Nifty 500, and Nifty IT provided returns of 31.07%, 40.24%, and 37.29%, respectively.
The BSE TECk Index has been offering consistent returns over the past five years. The index only underperformed in CY 2022, when the global-economical recovery post COVID, drop in GDP numbers of US in first quarter, Tech sector shares underperformance, impacted the index. In 2023, the index has given 18.8% return. While in 2020 it offered 43.8% return and 49.7% return in 2021.
The study also reveals that from March 2024 to August 2024, the BSE TECk delivered a return of 23.91%, followed by the Nifty IT at 22.61%. The Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 had returns of 13.03% and 17.18%, respectively.
In the three months from June to August 2024, the BSE TECk recorded returns of 27.37%. In comparison, the Nifty 50, Nifty 500, and Nifty IT provided returns of 12.01%, 12.47%, and 32.12%, respectively.
In the last 1 month (August 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024), the BSE TECk showed growth of 4.58%. The Nifty IT achieved growth of 4.74% during the same period. The Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 recorded returns of 1.14% and 0.87%, respectively, in August 2024.
- September 24, 2024 11:45
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power shares continue to trade at upper circuit on the NSE at ₹40.05.
- September 24, 2024 11:45
Stock market live updates today: Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on ‘Gold hitting new high’
Gold prices may scale $3000/oz globally in the medium to long term
“Gold prices have scaled a fresh high of USD 2,660 in early trade today. The key drivers behind this rally can be attributed to the positive global cues followed by strong anticipation for further rate cuts by the US Fed in the upcoming meetings. The geopolitical tensions between Israel and Lebanon are also pushing gold prices up.
\u0009
Back in domestic market, the sentiment is upbeat as the festive season has already begun. However, presently due to Shradh period, the demand may witness some softness but is expected to gain momentum at the onset of Navratri till Dhanteras. Gold prices have managed to cross the critical resistance level of $2630 comfortably. This indicates a strong support towards $3000 levels in the medium to long-term. The prices in the domestic market is expected to cross INR 78,000 domestically.”
- September 24, 2024 11:30
Stock market live news: Advik Capital enters supply chain financing sector
Advik Capital enters Supply Chain Financing with MOU signed with Leading Agri‐Product FMCG Company, aiming to expand into diverse Industries ahead
Advik Capital shares trade at ₹3 on the BSE.
- September 24, 2024 11:29
Share market live today: HDFC Bank stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,765.25.
- September 24, 2024 11:29
Stock market live news: Stocks to hit 52-week high
Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today:
AstraZeneca (11.49%), Sapphire (9.69%), Balu Forge (5.91%), TVS Holdings (5.58%), Reliance Power (4.98%), Senco Gold (4.71%)
- September 24, 2024 11:28
Stock market today: Stock in focus: Coal India
Coal India stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹503.55. Company entered into a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) to undertake renewable energy business in Rajasthan.
- September 24, 2024 11:27
Share market live today: Ceinsys Tech to raise ₹235 crore; stock trade flat
Ceinsys Tech Ltd. has allotted equity shares on a preferential allotment basis and share warrants to raise ₹235 crore (US $ 28 mn).
Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹735.
- September 24, 2024 11:25
Stock market live news: L&T bags orders worth ₹10,000-15,000 crore, stock trade flat
L&T has secured mega orders worth ₹10,000-15,000 crore in the Middle East for expanding and strengthening the electricity grids at high voltage levels.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹3,823.85.
- September 24, 2024 10:43
Stock market live updates today: GRM Overseas Ltd unveils new packaging for the 10X brand range, featuring Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan; shares trade at ₹267.10 on the NSE, down by 1%
- September 24, 2024 10:43
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty metal stocks: National Aluminium (4.61%), NMDC (4.26%), Vedanta (4.15%), SAIL (3.98%), Tata Steel (3.26%)
- September 24, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Nifty metal rose 2.48% to trade at 9,689.35.
- September 24, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex climbed 85,041.75, higher by 113.14 points or 0.13% as at 10.26 am
- September 24, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: SpiceJet resolves dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation; stock trades lower on NSE
SpiceJet has resolved its dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), which had previously claimed $16.7 million. It has agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount, which is lower than the initial claim.
Spicejet stock trades at₹69.37 on the NSE, lower by 1.29%.
- September 24, 2024 10:39
Stock market live updates today: Sealmatic bags order for engineered mechanical seals through BHEL; stock surges on the BSE
Sealmatic has bagged an order for engineered mechanical seals for a super critical power plant through BHEL for the DVC Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase - II 660 MW X 2 = 1320 MW
Sealmatic stock surged 5.06% to trade at ₹634.15 on the BSE.
- September 24, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Wellness Sikkim, wholly-owned arm of Zydus Wellness, receives ₹30.9 lakh tax demand order; Zydus Wellness stock slips on NSE
Zydus Wellness Sikkim, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, has received an Assessment Order from the Excise and Taxation Officer cum notified authority, U.T, Chandigarh, under Section 29(2) of The Punjab VAT Act, 2005 and The CST Act, 1956 alleging demand of ₹0.31 million towards VAT (including penalty of ₹ 0.16 million) and ₹ 2.78 million towards CST, aggregating to ₹3.09 million for FY 2014-15.
Zydus Wellness stock slipped 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,049.35
- September 24, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: Sensex trades above 85,000 level
- September 24, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates today: Bharat Heavy Electricals has received an order from Customs imposing a fiscal penalty of ₹6 lakh on it; stock trades at ₹277.10 on NSE, up by 1.06%
- September 24, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – September 24, 2024: Bullish. But wait for dips to go long.
The Nifty 50 is managing to hold higher. The index is trading marginally up by 0.05 per cent today. It is currently at 25,952. The advances/ declines ratio is at 25:25. This gives a mixed picture. It also indicates that the index can go either way during the day. Read more
- September 24, 2024 10:16
Stock market live updates today: Rupee sees range-bound trade in morning session
The rupee witnessed range-bound trade in the morning session on Tuesday and depreciated 3 paise to 83.57 against the US dollar, amid a muted trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices. Read more
- September 24, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates today: Arkade Developers stock debuts at a 37% premium
Track the Arkade Developers stock price movements live here
- September 24, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: MAINBOARD IPO OPEN
NORTHARC
NSE: ₹350
BSE: ₹351
ISSUE PRICE: ₹263
LOT: 57 SHARES
NET CHANGE: ₹87
%CHANGE: 33.08%
PROFIT (57): ₹4959
PROFIT ( 798 SHNI): ₹69426
ARKADE
NSE: ₹175
BSE: ₹175.90
ISSUE PRICE: ₹128
LOT: 110 SHARES
NET CHANGE: ₹47
%CHANGE: 36.72%
PROFIT (110): ₹5170
PROFIT ( 1650 SHNI): ₹77550
WCIL
NSE: ₹171
BSE: ₹170
ISSUE PRICE: ₹172
LOT: 87 SHARES
NET CHANGE: ₹-1
%CHANGE: -0.58%
LOSS (87): ₹87
LOSS ( 1218 SHNI): ₹1218
- September 24, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
CLSA on Fusion Fin
Downgrade To Underperform From Outperform, Target Cut To 260 From 550
Recently Disclosed Higher Credit Costs For Q2 Indicates That Collection Efficiency Has Not Improved
Collection Efficiency Had Dipped At End Of Q1 & Indicates It Has Not Improved In Past 2 Months
Co Undergoing Multiple Process & Leadership Changes
Citi on Voda Idea
Buy Call, Target 17 From 22
Network Equipment Deal Of Rs 30,000 Cr Underscores That Investment Plans Remain Unaffected
Co Highlighted That It Is Now Engaging Directly With Gov’t To Find Resolution To AGR Issue
VI Also Expects To Complete Its Pending Bank Debt Raise In The Next 7-8 Weeks
Co Is Hopeful Of Another Tariff Hike In 15 Months
Macquarie on Voda Idea
U-P, TP Rs 10
Further, VI management’s comments of similar ARPU hike (10-25% across different plans in Jul-24) in 15 months is at least 3 months behind consensus view
Equity dilution is part of VI’s biz plan per management comments, confirming concerns
MOSL on Voda Idea
Neutral Call, Target Rs 12
Co Expects Subscriber Churn To Reduce From Q4 Onwards
Subscriber Churn To Reduce Since Capex Rollout Is Expected To Commence From Q3
Debt Fundraising Of Rs 35,000 Cr To Conclude In 7-8 Weeks
Another Tariff Hike Of 20% Is Expected Next Year
Co Expects Equity Conversion To Commence Once Moratorium Ends
HSBC on IIFL Fin
Upgrade To Hold, Target Raised To Rs 540 From 350
RBI Lifted Gold Loan Business Restrictions, Normalisation Of Biz Is A Strong Tailwind
Upgrade FY25-27 EPS Estimates By 6-16%
Stock Is Up 65-70% From March 2024 Lows
Current Valuations Price In Most Positives
HSBC on Kalyan Jewellers
Buy Call, Target Rs 810
Think Kalyan Is Midway Into Its Value-Creation Journey Driven By Aggressive Network Rollout
Continued Exponential Growth Will Act As A Key Catalyst In Our View
Emkay on GMR Power
Initiate Buy, Target Rs 180
Numerous Optionality Prop Up Bull Case Target To Rs 205
Core Thermal Assets (1,650 MW) Are Nearing Optimal Performance On Coal Tie-Ups
PPAS Of 90% Capacity, Improving Debt Metrics
Incremental Smart Meter Contracts, Monetisation, & Disputes Settlement Provide Optional Value
Kotak Inst Eqt on CONCOR
Sell, TP Rs 710
Industry data for rail transportation rates from Oct 1 suggests static pricing (for long) for key rail container routes
Same suggests weak demand trends continuing in contrast to Co’s expectation of sharp vol recovery from 2Q
Declining crude may be an add-on negative for rail operators versus road operators
Read less into recent handling & storage charges, assuming same to impact a small proportion of volumes & potentially being a temporary one
MOSL on Utilities
Initiate with BUY on Power Grid, JSW Energy, Tata Power
Initiate Neutral on NTPC & IEX
See colossal multi-decade investment opportunity of Rs 40t & more
Power demand growth accelerating at 7% CAGR (vs. 5% earlier)
Power Grid- Buy, TP TRs 425
JSW Energy - Buy, TP Rs 917
Tata Power - Buy, TP Rs 530
NTPC - Neutral, TP Rs 450
IEX - Neutral, TP Rs 226
Nomura on IPCA Labs
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1750
Growth ahead of broader market in India, & scope for EBITDA margin expansion to drive val
+ve view based on
1) consistent outperformance in domestic formulation market &believe it will contribute 50% of FY26/27F EBITDA
2) scope for improvement in other biz segmentsparticularly in generics & API
3) cost & rev synergies at sub (Unichem)
Est 30% earnings CAGR over FY25-27F & growth momentum may remain strong post-FY27F as well
- September 24, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Steeling Tools has incorporated Sterling Overseas PTE. Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹614.
- September 24, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Biocon Biologics Global to offer senior secured notes; Biocon stock trades flat on NSE
Biocon Biologics Global plc (the “Issuer”), incorporated under the laws of the UK and being a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics UK Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics Ltd (“Biocon Biologics”) and a step-down subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (the “Company”), is proposing to offer senior secured notes (the “Notes”). A preliminary offering memorandum dated September 23, 2024 (the “Offering Memorandum”) has been prepared which shall be made available to the prospective investors and shall be submitted with the Singapore Exchange Limited (“SGX”). The notes shall not be offered or sold in India.
Biocon stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹371.75
- September 24, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Revolt Motors newly launched RV1 Electric Motorcycle receives 16,000 bookings in first week. RattanIndia Enterprises stock inched up 0.81% to ₹81.67
- September 24, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has received two domestic orders from private IPPs valued at ₹512 crore. Stock declined 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹677.2
- September 24, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Tata Steel (1.82%), Hindalco (1.74%), JSW Steel (1.62%), Nestle India (1.30%), Tata Motors (1.20%)
Top losers: Bajaj Finance (-1.09%), Infosys (-0.95%), HDFC Life (-0.92%), SBI Life (-0.84%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.70%)
- September 24, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: All eyes on Northern Arc’s listing today after issue received overwhelming subscriptions
Shares of Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital Ltd will be listed at the bourses today. The company, formerly known as IFMR Capital, Finance has fixed the IPO price at ₹263, at the upper ed of the price band ₹249-263. Read more
- September 24, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Arkade Developers to be listed at the bourses today
Shares of Arkade Developers will be listed at the bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 106.40 times, attracting all categories of investors. The company has fixed the issue price as ₹128, at the upper end of the price band of ₹121-128. Read more
- September 24, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates today: In opening trade Sensex was at 84,818.45, down 110.16 points or 0.13% lower. Nifty was at 25,925.85, down 13.20 points or 0.05% lower
- September 24, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: SPOT INDEX LEVELS for Date 24-SEP -2024
NIFTY 50: SPOT SUPPORT AT 25800 BELOW THIS 25700, RESISTANCE AT 26000 ABOVE THIS 26100
BANKNIFTY: SPOT SUPPORT AT 53800 BELOW THIS 53500, RESISTANCE AT 54300 ABOVE THIS 54500
NIFTY FIN SERVICE: SPOT SUPPORT AT 24800 BELOW THIS 24700, RESISTANCE AT 25000 ABOVE THIS 25100\
BSE SENSEX: SPOT SUPPORT AT 84600 BELOW THIS 84300, RESISTANCE AT 85000 ABOVE THIS 85300
Securities in Ban For Trade Date 24-SEP-2024:\
1 AARTIIND
2 ABFRL
3 BIOCON
4 CHAMBLFERT
5 GNFC
6 GRANULES
7 IDEA
8 LICHSGFIN
9 NATIONALUM
10 OFSS
11 PNB
12 SAIL
- September 24, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
G R Infraprojects: Company emerged as lowest bidder for project with bid value Rs 9.04 billion (Positive)
Power Grid: Company has been announced as the successful bidder for project, which involves providing dynamic reactive compensation at khavda pooling station 1 and khavda pooling station 3. (Positive)
Navkar Corporation: Company has received no objection from the Ministry of Railways for the change of control of its promoters to JSW Port Logistics Private Limited. (Positive)
PCBL: Company Plans To Acquire 100% Of Enersil’s Shareholding for an Amount Equivalent to AUD 2,000,100, Acquisition Aims to Enhance PCBL’S Product Offerings in a Growing Market, Particularly for Electric Vehicles. (Positive)
Fermenta Biotech: Company receives EU GMP certification for its Dahej manufacturing facility, Gujarat. (Positive)
Sam Industries: Company has entered into a nine-year lease agreement with N. M. Fashion Designs Private Limited for a portion of its premises in Indore (Positive)
Bank of Baroda: Company launches co-branded travel debit card with Ease My Trip. (Positive)
NTPC: NTPC Green Energy IPO likely in early November. (Positive)
Reliance Power: Board of Directors has approved issuance of equity shares and/or warrants of the Company at an Issue Price of Rs. 33/- per share aggregating Rs. 1524.60 crore (Positive)
Coal India: Company signs joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for renewable energy business in Rajasthan (Positive)
Astra Zeneca: Company has received permission to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Positive)
Firstsource: Company’s UK arm acquires Ascensos for £42 million (Positive)
Bharti Airtel: Company has expanded its network in Gujarat, deploying 8 new cellular towers daily for the past 7 months, reaching over 1,700 new towers. (Positive)
Vipul Limited: Company announced that Mr. Kapil Dutta, an Independent Director, has completed his second five-year term and ceased to be a Director effective September 23, 2024. (Neutral)
Ujaas Energy: Company received an arbitration award of INR 8.31 crore with 9% interest from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for a 15 MW solar power project. (Neutral)
Mawana Sugars: Company’s shareholders have approved the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gangwar as a Director and Managing Director of the company. (Neutral)
Linde India: Company has appointed Subba Rao Amarthaluru and Gobichettipalayam Sreenivasan Krishnan as Non-Executive Independent Directors for a 5-year term, effective September 23, 2024. (Neutral)
Pondy Oxides: Company announced plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement. (Neutral)
Thangamayil Jewellery: Company has announced a board meeting on September 26th to consider raising funds through equity shares, convertible bonds, or debentures. (Neutral)
RateGain: Company has announced the resignation of Nitin Kumar, Executive Vice President. (Neutral)
Patanjali Foods: Company has invested Rs 250 million by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its unit contemporary agro Pvt Ltd, on right basis (Neutral)
United Breweries: Board Meeting On Oct 24 to Consider Q2 Results (Neutral)
Punjab National Bank: Company approves floor price of QIP at 109.16 rupees/share (Neutral)
Spandana: Company has approved the sale of a stressed loan portfolio, including written-off loans with an outstanding value of ₹304.41 crore (Neutral)
Biocon: Fitch assigns first time ‘BB-’ IDR to Biocon Biologics; rates proposed senior secured notes ‘BB’. (Neutral)
Adani Power: Bangladesh’s interim government pays about $150 million out of $800 million in dues for power supplied by Adani Power’s coal-fired plant in Godda. (Neutral)
BGR Energy: Company said it has received a notice of contract termination from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board for project for a 45 MLD capacity tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant in Kodungaiyur. (Negative)
Shriram Prop: FIR filed against former Tamil Nadu Minister mentions former JV of Shriram Properties. (Negative)
- September 24, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Positive opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Domestic markets are expected to remain buoyant on Tuesday as well, though analysts advise caution ahead of F&O monthly expiry. Gift Nifty at 25,970 signals a flat to positive opening for Nifty. Individual stocks may see heightened volatility due to rollover of open interest positions, they said. Read more
- September 24, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today September 24, 2024
SEBI conducted an examination in the matter of Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL) for the alleged violation of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules. It initiated proceedings against BGL in the matter and issued show-cause notice on May 31, 2024. Read more
- September 24, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: NORTHARC
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544260
ISIN: INE850M01015
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 263/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Western Carriers (India) Limited on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: WCIL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544258
ISIN: INE0CJF01024
Face Value: Rs 5/-
Issued Price: Rs 172/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Arkade Developers Ltd on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: ARKADE
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544261
ISIN: INE0QRL01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 128/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
MS on ONGC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 430/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on IPCA Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on GMR Power: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 180/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 425/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 917/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Tata Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 530/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 17/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on PayTM: Upgrade to Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on IIFL FIn: Upgrade to Hold on Company, target price at Rs 540.0/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1730/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Life Insurance: Private life insurers have delivered 20%+ returns over the last 3 months (Positive)
IIFL on Cement Stocks: All-India average cement price up by Rs 8/bag or 2.6% in sept (MoM) (Positive)
Jefferies on IT Sector: Management of HCLTech, TechM and LTIMindtree highlighted that there has been no material change in the demand environment recently (Neutral)
MOSL on NTPC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on IEX: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 226/Sh (Neutral)
Equirus on Astec Life: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 970/Sh (Negative)
- September 24, 2024 08:31
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 24-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* IDEA
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* OFSS
* PNB
* SAIL
- September 24, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: 23 September 2024
G-Sec Closing lvl
7.38 Jun 2027 101.6875 6.6893
7.06 Apr 2028 101.1350 6.6935
7.04 Jun 2029 101.4100 6.6815
7.32 Nov 2030 102.9075 6.7313
7.02 Jun 2031 101.5200 6.7328
7.18 Aug 2033 102.5600 6.7812
7.10 Apr 2034 102.3000 6.7682
7.18 July 2037 103.9825 6.8258
7.23 Apr 2039 103.6900 6.8254
7.30 Jun 2053 104.7200 6.9183
7.09 Aug 2054 101.8625 6.9404
7.34 Apr 2064 105.1200 6.9577
7.46 Nov 2073 106.9600 6.9575
NDS OM : 50700.00 crs
SDL Lvl
10 yr 7.11-7.10
15 yr 7.12-7.10
20 yr 7.11-7.10
Tbill Lvl
091 DTB 6.52-6.50
182 DTB 6.57-6.55
364 DTB 6.57-6.55
OIS
1Y 6.39/6.38
3Y 6.02/6.01
5Y 6.01/6.00
1Year fwds 198.50/199.50
Spot 83.55
US 10Y 3.75
Brent 74.68
- September 24, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: 93% of F&O traders made losses in last three fiscals: SEBI study
Individuals continue to lose money in derivatives trading, a fresh study by market watchdog SEBI has shown. Aggregate losses of individual traders exceeded ₹1.8-lakh crore between FY22 and FY24. Ninety three per cent of over 1 crore individual F&O traders incurred average losses of around ₹2 lakh per trader, inclusive of transaction costs. Top 3.5 per cent of loss-makers, about 4 lakh traders, lost ₹28 lakh per person, on average. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Bullish FPIs increase long bets on index futures as markets rise
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their net long positions on index futures in the past week.
As of Friday, these investors were 76 per cent long in index futures. On Monday, this figure moved up further to nearly 80 per cent. The number of long contracts formed by FPIs stood at 5.25 lakh as on Friday, a record, beating the previous high of 5.13 lakh contracts as on July 18 this year. In value terms, the investors have added net longs to the tune of $1,366 million in the five days to Friday, data from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research showed. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
23 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 112766.26 + 8286 Total: 121052.26
F&O Volume: 826736.76 + 18673537.92 Total: 19500274.68
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +404.42
(12094.89 - 11690.47)
DII: NET BUY: +1022.64
(11666.36 - 10643.72)
- September 24, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: China cutting reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 bps
BREAKING: China is cutting its reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points.
As China’s economy slows, their central bank is attempting to stimulate demand.
- September 24, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.09.2024
AutoZone, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Thor Industries, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
KB Home (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
- September 24, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 24.09.2024
13.30 Euro German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 86.1 versus Previous: 86.6)
19.30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 103.5 versus Previous: 103.3)
- September 24, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 24, 2024: Mankind Pharma
- September 24, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Aster DM launches hospital project in Hyderabad, invests ₹220 crore
Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of a hospital for women and children in Hyderabad, at an outlay of ₹220 crore, to address the growing healthcare needs of an expanding middle class with a greater disposable income. Phase 1 of the project is expected to go live by mid-FY26, according to the company. Read moreComments
SHARE
Published on September 23, 2024
- September 24, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: Signet Industries secures major micro-irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh, stocks surge
Signet Industries Limited announced today has been allocated 20,000 hectares of land for installing micro-irrigation systems on farmers’ fields by the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP). Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: Arvind Fashions betting big on scaling up US Polo Assn
Arvind Fashions Ltd is looking to aggressively expand casual lifestyle wear brand US Polo Assn. in the country with a strong focus on store expansion and marketing-led investment. India is the fastest growing market for the brand globally. The company believes the brand has potential to scale up to ₹5,000 crore in terms of sales over the next few years. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Mahadhan Agri comes up with crop-specific solutions to take care of farmers’ ‘pain points’
Mahadhan Agritech, a fully owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, has come up with two crop-specific solutions to take care of all “pain points” of farmers, its Chief Operating Office (COO) Naresh Deshmukh said. “At Mahadhan Agritech Limited, we have strategised ourselves to move from commodity to crop-specific solution,” he told businessline in an online interaction. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 Team celebrate partnership with Chennai visit by two-time champion Fernando Alonso
Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 Team celebrate partnership with Chennai visit by two-time champion Fernando Alonso Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team celebrated the success of their three-year partnership on Monday at a special event held at Cognizant’s MEPZ campus in Chennai. Aston Martin Aramco driver and two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso attended the event alongside Cognizant’s leadership team and hundreds of associates. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Vi expects fresh bank loans in 7 to 8 weeks
Vodafone Idea is expected to complete its debt raising exercise in the next 7-8 weeks, Vi management informed investors in a call on Monday. Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition filed by Vodafone Idea along with Bharti Airtel concerning their dues related to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Waaree Energies, Mobikwik Systems get SEBI nod for IPO
Capital market regulator SEBI has cleared the initial public offering plans of One Mobikwik Systems and Waaree Energies, the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: India Cements’ management addresses UltraTech merger speculation & cost-reduction measures
Rupa Gurunath, Whole-Time Director of India Cements, chaired the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, addressing shareholder queries about a potential merger with UltraTech Cement Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Himadri Speciality Chemical aims to increase carbon black market share to 18% by FY26-end
Himadri Speciality Chemical, India’s largest speciality carbon black maker, is aiming to increase its market share to around 18 per cent in the country’s carbon black industry by the end of FY26 from the current 13 per cent in terms of volume. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Retail credit growth moderated in Q1 as lenders tightened personal loans supply: TransUnion CIBIL
Retail credit growth moderated in the first quarter as lenders tightened personal loan supply even as the share of loan originations for new-to-credit (NTC) consumers hit a record low, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power board approves ₹1,525 cr preferential issue
The board of Reliance Power Ltd on Monday approved raising ₹1,525 crore through a preferential issue where promoters will pour ₹600 crore into the company to advance its business. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:41
Stock to buy today: Mankind Pharma (₹2,651.30): BUY
The outlook for Mankind Pharma is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by making a bullish breakout above the resistance level of ₹2,575. That marks the end of the consolidation that was in place since the last week of August this year. It also indicates that a new leg of the upmove has begun. Read more
