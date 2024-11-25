Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 25, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- November 25, 2024 16:39
Stock market updates today: Sensex scales 80,000 level; Nifty jumps over 1% after BJP alliance’s win in Maharashtra
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, helped by a rally in blue-chip stocks and the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.
Extending its previous day’s sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85. During the day, it soared 1,355.97 points or 1.71 per cent to 80,473.08.
The NSE Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90.
From the 30-share Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.
On the other hand, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were the laggards.
Online food delivery giant Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.
This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. Read more
- November 25, 2024 16:29
Stock market updates today: Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on ‘Gold Price Movement and Outlook’
”Gold prices witnessed some softness in today’s trade after hitting a 3-week high in the international market. A higher inflation print in the US has dampened further hopes of rate cuts, negatively affecting gold prices.
As far as the domestic market is concerned, the ripple effect of this was clearly witnessed, where the price of yellow metal is hovering near INR 78,000 level, which is 5% below its all-time high mark.
Gold, the safe haven asset, witnessed a spike in its prices in a low interest rate regime. Going ahead, gold prices are likely to scale new highs which will be fuelled by the current geo-political tensions in the Middle East and further intensification of war between Russia and Ukraine.”
- November 25, 2024 16:17
Stock market live today: Rupee moves up 10 paise to close at 84.31 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 84.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities amid improved investor risk appetite.
Forex traders said investor sentiment got a boost after the Israeli ambassador to Washington said the Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come “within days”.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 and touched an intra-day high of 84.25 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 84.31 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 9 paise to close at 84.41 against the US dollar.
“US bonds are rallying on Trump appointing Scott Bessent as his Treasury Secretary. It is to be known that Bessent is a deficit hawk, so the possibility of a reduction in borrowing is weighing on the yields, in turn supporting the INR. Read more
- November 25, 2024 15:55
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: ONGC (5.48%), BEL (4.33%), L&T (4.26%), BPCL (4.01%), Shriram Finance (3.78%)
Top losers: JSW Steel (-2.32%), Tech Mahindra (-0.71%), Infosys (-0.59%), Maruti (-0.55%), Bajaj Auto (-0.39%)
- November 25, 2024 15:36
Stock market live today: Sensex closes higher at 80,109.85, positive by 992.74 points or 1.25%, and Nifty 50 ended the day’s trade at 24,221.90, up 314.65 points or 1.32%.
- November 25, 2024 15:32
Stock market live today: KEC International secures ₹1,114-crore order. Shares trade at ₹1,046 on the NSE, higher by 4.68%
- November 25, 2024 15:29
Stock market live today: Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd (RSBL) on rebound in gold prices
The global flight to safety amid ongoing geopolitical tensions stemming from the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war has caused gold prices to rebound and cross the $2700 (~Rs 77400) level this week. In addition, expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump’s expansionary policies could reignite inflationary pressures further enhance the commodity’s appeal as a hedge against inflation. In contrast, higher inflation could limit the Fed’s ability to cut interest rates further. These concerns and a potential increase in the US fiscal deficit brought on by Trump’s expansionary plans continue to support elevated US Treasury bond yields and lift the US Dollar Index to its highest level since October 2023. Gold will likely continue its uptrend in the medium term for the target of $3000 (~Rs 85000).
- November 25, 2024 15:07
Stock Market live today: TotalEnergies sttatement on Adani Group
TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by the US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). This indictment does not target AGEL itself, nor any AGEL related companies.
In accordance with its code of conduct, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form.
TotalEnergies, which is not targeted nor involved in the facts described by such indictment, will take all relevant actions to protect its interests as minority (19.75%) shareholder of AGEL and as a joint-venture partner (50%) in project companies with AGEL.
Until such time when the accusations against the Adani group individuals and their consequences have been clarified, TotalEnergies will not make any new financial contribution as part of its investments in the Adani group of companies.
TotalEnergies recalls that its investments in Adani’s entities were undertaken in full compliance with applicable laws, and with TotalEnergies’ own internal governance processes pursuant to due diligence and representations made by the sellers. In particular, TotalEnergies was not made aware of the existence of an investigation into the alleged corruption scheme.
- November 25, 2024 15:07
Stock Market live today: Top gainers and Top losers today on the NSE as at 3 pm
Top gainers:
ONGC (5.07%), L&T (4.15%), BEL (4.09%), BPCL (3.66%), SBI (3.49%)
Top losers:
JSW Steel (-2.62%), Tech Mahindra (-1.03%), Asian Paints (-0.84%), HDFC Life (-0.84%), Infosys (-0.83%)
- November 25, 2024 15:04
Stock Market live today: Market overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 25, 2024, were 2,770 against 1,248 stocks that declined, and 174 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,192. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 202, and those that hit a 52-week low was 51. A total of 433 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 271 in the lower circuit.
- November 25, 2024 15:03
Stock Market live today: MTNL and BSNL have entered into a “SERVICES AGREEMENT”
MTNL and BSNL have entered into a “SERVICES AGREEMENT” as vetted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) between the companies for a period of 10 years or unless it is revoked earlier by giving a notice of Six (06) months or extended by mutual consent between the Parties.
MTNL shares hit upper circuit on the NSE at ₹47.25, higher by 9.99%.
- November 25, 2024 15:01
Stock Market live today: According to MOPW, silver has exhibited volatility similar to Indian equities
According to Alpha Strategist Report from Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW), standard deviation on monthly returns and maximum drawdowns for the period between 1990 to 31st October 2024, silver has exhibited volatility similar to Indian equities.
The standard deviation for Silver is 26.6% which is similar to Indian equities at 26.8%. The maximum drawdown of silver is at -54% which is close the maximum drawdown of -55.1% in Indian equities.
Silver has provided returns of the CAGR of 7.6% from 1990 to 31st October 2024, Indian Equities have recorded CAGR of 14.0% during the same period.
Compared to Silver, Gold has provided a meaningful CAGR of 10.6% and scores better on account of recorded standard deviation of 14.7% and maximum drawdown of -25.1%.
Hence, Gold can have a strategic allocation in portfolios, while Silver should be consider only for tactical allocation.
- November 25, 2024 14:54
Stock Market live today: VST Industries shares up 2.48% on the NSE to ₹322.60. Company sold an immovable property located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, to ViNS Bioproducts Ltd and others
- November 25, 2024 14:51
Stock Market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Q2 profit after tax
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company recorded its profit after tax for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹13.02 crore as against the loss of 7.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares were up 1.22% on the NSE to ₹74.60
- November 25, 2024 14:43
Stock Market live today: Muthoot Microfin initiates loan disbursals under its co-lending partnership
Muthoot Microfin has initiated loan disbursals under its co-lending partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender. Under this collaboration, SBI has sanctioned Asset creation cap of ₹500 crore, to be disbursed in tranches of ₹100 crore.
Muthoot stock surged 5.20% on the NSE to ₹191.43 and SBI stock rose 3.82% tp ₹847.20
- November 25, 2024 14:34
Stock Market live today: Srivari Spices & Foods: PRODUCT LAUNCH
Company has launched a diverse range of new products, including Egg Masala, Chola Masala, Chat Masala, Fish Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala, Shahi Biryani Masala, Peri Peri Masala, Kalimirchi Powder, Kasuri Methi, Sabzi Masala, Jeera Powder, and Special Marwadi Mirchi.
- November 25, 2024 14:33
Stock Market live today: Eco Recycling: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 81% YoY from ₹7.1 Cr in Sep-23 to ₹12.87 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 34% from ₹6.12 Cr to ₹8.2 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit up 1%.
- November 25, 2024 14:32
Stock Market live today: GP Eco Solutions: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 84% YoY from ₹43 Cr in Sep-23 to ₹79 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales down 15% and Net Profit remained flat.
- November 25, 2024 14:31
Stock Market live today: Tinna Rubber: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 48% YoY from ₹80 Cr in Sep-23 to ₹118 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 50% from ₹8 Cr to ₹12 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Comparison is not valid.
- November 25, 2024 14:30
Stock Market live today: One point One Solutions; GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 57% YoY from ₹39.88 Cr in Sep-23 to ₹62.48 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 41% from ₹5.93 Cr to ₹8.38 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 2% and Net Profit up 10%.
- November 25, 2024 14:26
Stock Market live today: Property Share Investment Trust, India’s first registered SME REIT, has filed the offer document for PropShare Platina
Property Share Investment Trust, India’s first registered SME REIT, has filed the offer document for PropShare Platina, the first scheme under PSIT and India’s first SM REIT aggregating to up to Rs 353 crore. The price band for the Issue is ₹ 10 lac to ₹10.5 lac per unit and it will open for subscription on December 2, 2024. The minimum bid size is 1 unit.
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of Platina units with no offer-for-sale component. The Offer Proceeds are proposed to be utilized primarily for acquisition of the Prestige Tech Platina asset by the Platina SPVs with the remaining utilized for other general corporate purposes.
PropShare Platina comprises 246,935 square feet of office space in Prestige Tech Platina, a LEED Gold office building located on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bangalore, developed by the Prestige group and proposed to be fully leased to a US-based tech company through a fresh 9-year lease with a 4.6 year weighted average lock-in and escalation in rents every 3 years. The scheme offers investors a projected distribution yield of 9.0% for the financial year 2026, 8.7% for the financial year 2027 and 8.6% for the financial year 2028.
- November 25, 2024 13:49
Stock market live today: Cement demand growth to slow slightly to 5-6% in FY25, reports CareEdge Ratings
Cement demand growth to moderate marginally to 5-6% in FY25: CareEdge Ratings
Expects a GDP growth rate between 6.5 to 7% for Cement Industry in FY25
Projects 6.8 to 7.2 % CAGR for cement demand between FY25 to FY30 period
- November 25, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: JSW Steel shares down 2.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹950.35.
- November 25, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: ARCs to see recovery rates for stressed road projects rise to 65% in FY25: CRISIL
Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) will see their cumulative recovery rate from security receipts (SRs) of stressed road projects rise 700-1,000 basis points (bps) this fiscal to 60-65 per cent after doubling to 50-55% last fiscal, according to CRISIL Ratings.
The cumulative recovery rate (cumulative gross recoveries / cumulative SRs) issued for the CRISIL Ratings SR portfolio of stressed road assets rose to 50-55 per cent in FY24 from 21 per cent in FY23.
- November 25, 2024 13:25
Stock in focus: Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares rise 3.59% to ₹1,079.30 despite USFDA Form 483 observations
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares up 3.59% on the NSE to ₹1,079.30.
Company received form 483 with five observations from the US drug regulator for its Gujarat-based manufacturing plant.
- November 25, 2024 13:20
Stock market live today: Cochin Shipyard stock hits upper circuit at ₹1,364.25 after MoU with SLET for jack-up rigs
Cochin Shipyard stock trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹1,364.25, higher by 5%, following MoU with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.
- November 25, 2024 13:19
Mutual Fund NFO: Tata Asset Management launches first index fund based on BSE Select Business Groups Index
- November 25, 2024 13:03
Stock market live today: Cement demand growth to moderate marginally to 5-6% in FY25: CareEdge Ratings
- November 25, 2024 13:03
Stock market live today: Titan Intech secures orders for 65” LCD screens in CBSE schools; shares rise 1% to ₹41.24
Titan Intech Limited has received Work Orders to install 65” IFPD (Interface Flat Panel Display) LCD Screens in CBSE Schools spread various parts of the country.
Shares up 1% on the BSE to ₹41.24
- November 25, 2024 13:02
Sensex now: Sensex trades below 80,000 level
- November 25, 2024 13:01
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks
Central Bank of India (7.13%), Indian Bank (6.45%), UCO Bank (5.66%), PSB (4.87%), Bank of Baroda (4.64%)
- November 25, 2024 12:50
Stock market updates: NSE and BSE established an “Investor Service Centre” at Siliguri
- November 25, 2024 12:46
Stock market live today: Mid-day updates: Sensex surges past 80,000 as mid-cap stocks shine
Equity markets maintained strong momentum in Monday afternoon trading, with the benchmark BSE Sensex holding firmly above the psychologically crucial 80,000 mark. The 30-share index traded at 80,254.58, up 1,137.47 points or 1.44% from its previous close, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 373.30 points or 1.56% to 24,280.55 at 12:30 PM.
The market breadth remained decisively positive, with 2,904 stocks advancing against 1,010 declining on the BSE. Notably, 191 stocks reached their 52-week highs, while 35 touched their yearly lows. The rally saw 391 stocks hitting upper circuits compared to 253 at lower circuits.
- November 25, 2024 12:46
Stock market updates: Zydus launches AI-powered recipe platform to tap digital food market
Zydus Wellness today announced the launch of Nutralite Chef, an AI-powered food technology platform that provides personalized recipe suggestions and meal planning through WhatsApp and web interfaces. The platform aims to address meal planning challenges faced by urban consumers.
- November 25, 2024 12:39
Stock in focus: RITES shares rally 7.05% on the NSE to ₹294.65 on securing Railway Electrification work for project -Lumding- Badarpur
- November 25, 2024 12:38
Stock in focus: Central Bank of India shares surge 7.44% to ₹56.21 after RBI approves insurance venture
Central Bank of India shares rally 7.44% on the NSE to ₹56.21 following RBI’s approval to foray in the insurance business
- November 25, 2024 12:26
Stock market live today: Rajesh Power Services Limited IPO opens today; Anchor Book fully subscribed
Prominent investors, including Moneywise Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund, YR Investment Opportunities Fund, TGISME Fund, India Equity Fund 1, IMAP India Capital Investment Trust-Catalyst New Fund, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund, VBCube Ventures Fund, VIJIT Growth Fund, Vikasa India EIF Fund – Incube Global Opportunities, Paradise Moon Investment Fund 1, Visionary Value Fund, Next Orbit Ventures Fund, Matterhorn India Fund, CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund – 1 and Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC participated in the anchor book subscription
· The company raises Rs. 44.76 crore from the sale of 13.36 Lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- priced at Rs. 335/- per share
· RPSL intends to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards capital expenditure to purchase cable identification, testing and fault location equipment, to set up a DC Solar power plant having a capacity of 1300 KW, for Inhouse development of technical expertise in the production of Green Hydrogen and associated equipment such as electrolysers. The remaining funds will be used for additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes
· Issue opens today, November 25, 2024, and closes on Wednesday, November 27, 2024
· ISK Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the offer
- November 25, 2024 12:15
Markets updates at noon: Sensex traded at 80,322.27 as at 12.12 pm, hgiher by 1205.16 pts or 1.52%, after hitting the day’s high at 80,473.08.
- November 25, 2024 12:12
Stocks in focus: Adani Energy stocks dip
- November 25, 2024 12:11
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
BEL (5.75%), ONGC (5.19%), Shriram Finance (4.85%), L&T (4.10%), BPCL (3.97%)
Top losers:
JSW Steel (-2.14%), Infosys (-0.35%), HCL Tech (-0.04%)
- November 25, 2024 12:02
Sensex today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 25, 2024, were 2,921 against 961 stocks that declined, and 183 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,065. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 185, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 369 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 249 in the lower circuit.
- November 25, 2024 11:59
Stock market live updates: Seamec stock rises 4.62% to ₹1,154.25 following SEAMEC DIAMOND repairs completion
Vessel SEAMEC DIAMOND has completed its repairs and back on hire with ONGC with effect from November 22, 2024.
Seamec stock surged 4.62% on the NSE to ₹1,154.25
- November 25, 2024 11:59
Stock in focus: Reliance Industries stock up 2.54% at ₹1,297.55; Citi upgrades to Buy with ₹1,530 target
Reliance Industries stock rises 2.54% on the NSE to ₹1,297.55. Citi has upgraded the stock from neutral to buy at an increased target price of ₹1,530.
- November 25, 2024 11:58
Stock market live today: Dev Information Technology approves stock split, trading at ₹164.79 amid 2.44% rise
Dev Information Technology board has approved sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the Company, such that each equity share having face value of ₹5 each fully paid-up, be subdivided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of ₹2.
Shares trade at ₹164.79 on the NSE, up 2.44%.
- November 25, 2024 11:40
IPO Watch: ENVIRO Infra Engineers IPO subscribed 5.29 times ahead of closing tomorrow
ENVIRO INFRA ENGINEERS IPO has been subscribed 5.29 times as at 11.36 am on November 25, 2024. The QIB portion has been booked 2.05 times, NIIs 12.09 times, retail 4.21 times, and employee portion 7.64 times.
The issue closes tomorrow, Nov 26.
- November 25, 2024 11:39
Dhanuka Agritech enhances global reach with Bayer acquisition of Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol rights
Dhanuka Agritech Limited announces strategic acquisition Agreement with Bayer AG for acquiring international rights to the active ingredients Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol to expand its global footprint
- November 25, 2024 11:38
Stock market live today: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II deploys 90% of corpus, benefiting 1.7 million lives
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II has committed over 90% of its ~ USD 130 Mn fund, records 1.7Mn direct health beneficiaries through ~ 300 healthcare facilities
Mumbai, 25 November: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II) has deployed ~ 90% of its Fund II corpus across the healthcare and life sciences value chain spanning pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery and health-tech. TCHF has raised over USD 200 Mn across the two fund vintages.
In FY24, TCHF II investments have delivered the following impact
- 1.7 Mn direct health beneficiaries (18% growth y-o-y)
- 41 new jobs created for every US$1Mn invested
- ~ 6,350 employees (14% growth y-o-y) across 9 Fund II portfolio companies
- 30% y-o-y increase in women employees; women employed account for 27% of TCHF portfolio workforce
- November 25, 2024 11:26
Stock market live today: Paytm rolls out auto top-up feature for UPI LITE transactions
India’s digital payments provider Paytm announced today the launch of an automatic top-up feature for its UPI LITE service, enabling PIN-less transactions for payments under ₹500. The new feature, currently available for select Yes Bank and Axis Bank users, automatically recharges the UPI LITE balance when it falls below a predetermined limit.
- November 25, 2024 11:13
Stock in focus: Wardwizard Innovations partners with Ampvolts to enhance EV charging infrastructure; stock up 2.84% to ₹44.12
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Partners with Ampvolts Limited to Develop Advanced EV Charging Infrastructure in India and Abroad
Wardwizard Innovations stock rose 2.84% on the BSE to ₹44.12
- November 25, 2024 11:12
MF Updates: Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund
- November 25, 2024 11:12
Stock in focus: RVNL shares surge 6.54% to ₹447.70 after ₹837.67 crore LoA from Eastern Railway
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares rally 6.54% on the NSE to ₹447.70. Its joint venture - RVNL-SCPL - received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 837.67 crore from Eastern Railway.
- November 25, 2024 11:09
stock market live updates: UPL partners with CH4 Global to combat cattle methane emissions
Agricultural solutions provider UPL Limited has signed a strategic partnership agreement with CH4 Global to distribute a methane-reducing feed supplement for cattle across major livestock markets. The multi-year collaboration, announced on November 25, 2024, will target India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, which collectively account for over 40 per cent of the global cattle population.
- November 25, 2024 10:57
Stock Market live today: Adani Power does not have any connection with any airport or transmission line in Kenya
Adani Power Limited nor any of its subsidiaries have entered into any contract in connection with any airport or transmission line in Kenya.
Adani Power stock traded at ₹466.85 on the NSE, up 1.39%
- November 25, 2024 10:31
Nifty prediction today: Wait for dips to go long
Nifty 50 has began the week on a strong note with a wide gap-up open. After closing at 23,907 on Friday, the index opened at 24,253 today. It is currently trading at 24,277, up 1.55 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 47:3. If this trend sustains, then there are good chances for the Nifty to rise further during the day.
Read more here.
- November 25, 2024 10:28
Bank Nifty Prediction today: Index shows good positive momentum, buy on dips
Bank Nifty index opened today’s session with a gap-up at 52,046 versus last week’s close of 51,135. It extended the upswing and is currently hovering around 52,140, up about 2 per cent.
Notably, all 12 stocks in the index have advanced so far today, showing strong positive signal. Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, up 4.7 per cent each, are the top performers.
Read more here.
- November 25, 2024 10:24
Stocks in focus: Adani stocks rebound
Adani Enterprises (+2.61%)
ACC (+2.27)
Ambuja Cement (+1.97%)
Adani Total Gas (+1.92%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (+1.30%)
Adani Power (+1.29%)
Adani Green Energy (+1.15%)
Adani Energy Solutions (+1.23%)
Adani Wilmar (+1.23%)
NDTV (-1.25%)
- November 25, 2024 10:09
Stock in focus: TIPS Music forms strategic partnership with TikTok to promote music library; stock rises 1.96% to ₹865.65
TIPS Music Ltd announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok.
Stock gains 1.96% on the BSE to ₹865.65
- November 25, 2024 10:08
Stock market live today: UPL Partners with CH4 Global to launch methane-reducing feed supplement for cattle; stock jumps 1.37% to ₹574.15
UPL and CH4 Global sign partnership agreement that aims to bring methane reducing feed supplement to millions of cattle
UPL stock rose 1.37% on the NSE to ₹574.15
- November 25, 2024 10:00
Stock in focus: Zomato shares gain 6% on BSE Sensex inclusion and QIP approval
- November 25, 2024 09:58
Stock market live today: Adani bonds hit one-year low amid bribery allegations
Adani dollar bond prices fell to almost one-year lows on Monday as investors cut their exposure to the Indian conglomerate in the wake of bribery and fraud allegations from U.S. authorities.
The group’s billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, and seven other people were last week charged with agreeing to pay around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials.
- November 25, 2024 09:45
Stock market live today: MS Research - Sunday Start | What’s Next in Global Macro: ‘Merica by Michael J Wilson
Along with many of my colleagues, I spent the last week at our Asia Pacific Summit in Singapore, one of our largest and most global client conferences of the year. It coincided with the release of our 2025 outlooks for economics and strategy, providing a good forum for us to engage with a wide range of clients on these newly published views. While there was plenty of debate about how to position for 2025, I heard overarching agreement that America remains the best place for equity investors to be.
Despite the S&P 500’s near-record-high valuations, the consensus view remains that they are justified by the also-high ROE and better growth profile – the definition of high quality. To be clear, high-quality stocks are expensive outside the US too, and America doesn’t have a monopoly on these names. However, the US has more of them, which explains why the quality metrics for the S&P 500 are much stronger than for non-US indices. As one client told me, “Ten years ago, for every five high-quality US companies, I could find one outside the US; now that ratio is 10 or 15 to 1.”
- November 25, 2024 09:45
Stock market live today: Equity technical report by Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One
The equity markets experienced a dynamic shortened week, with initial selling pressure giving way to a robust rebound, highlighting resilience and potential for recovery. The benchmark index demonstrated a notable resurgence this week, recovering from a challenging period that saw it reach a low not seen in five months. As trading concluded on Friday, the index settled a tad above the 23900 zone, marking a commendable gain of 1.60 percent over the week.
The attempt to reverse the trend requires follow-up buying to demonstrate sustainability and reliability to thrive in the market once again. From a technical perspective, the 14-period RSI has shown a positive crossover from the oversold territory, aligning with the significant historical support of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which supports a bullish outlook. However, the presence of lower highs remains a concern and until we see a decisive and sustainable breakthrough above 24000, it’s advisable to keep positions light. For the upcoming week, 23600-23500 is likely to cushion any shortcomings, while a further breach would once again dampen the sentiments and could lead to the lower zone of 23350-23300 on an immediate basis. On the flip side, the 24000-24050 mark, coinciding with the 20 DEMA, withholds a pivotal resistance, and a sustained buying could only lead to an extended bullish rally in the comparable period.
- November 25, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities on market outlook
With the Nifty holding the key 23,200 level last week, there is a potential for the bounce to extend toward 24,500 since the Thursday low turned into a classic bear trap with lack of downside follow through. We are most likely to break the falling 20-day average that lies at 24,030, which will be the first time that’d happen since the record high of 27th September. Seasonality trends between now and the end of the year have been historically positive, with the Nifty rising 80% of the time during this period with an average return of over 4%.
- November 25, 2024 09:42
Shakti Pumps declares 5:1 bonus issue; ex-bonus date set for November 25; shares hit upper circuit
Bonus Adjustment - Shakti Pumps has declared a 5:1 bonus (5 share for every 1 shares held) with the ex-bonus date being November 25, 2024. Shakti Pumps stock trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹826.75
- November 25, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Mishtann Foods signs Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador; stock trading at ₹14.18
Mishtann Foods Limited announced signing of an agreement with the Famous Pan India Actress Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador.
Stock trades at ₹14.18 on the BSE
- November 25, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: One 97 Communications launches automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite; stock rises 1.36%
One 97 Communications has introduced automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite. Payments of up to ₹500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of ₹2000.
Stock gained 1.36% on the NSE to ₹913.20
- November 25, 2024 09:39
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE:
Shriram Finance (5.22%), BEL (5.15%), BPCL (4.53%), L&T (3.84%), ONGC (3.73%)
Top losers:
JSW Steel (-1.88%), Infosys (-0.66%), Dr Reddy’s (-0.04%)
- November 25, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: Zomato shares surge 5.82% following inclusion in BSE Sensex, set to replace JSW Steel on December 23
Zomato stock gained 5.82% on the NSE to ₹279.58. The stock will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.
- November 25, 2024 09:37
Currency market updates: Bitcoin rally stalls just shy of historic $100,000 milestone
Bitcoin steadied after a rally towards $100,000 fizzled just shy of the historic level, as traders assess whether optimism stemming from President-elect Donald Trump’s support for crypto is becoming stretched.
The digital asset fell as low as $95,776 on Sunday after coming within $300 of the six-figure milestone on Friday. It rebounded to change hands at $97,550 as of 10:37 a.m. Monday in Singapore, as Trump’s pick of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary helped sentiment in global markets.
- November 25, 2024 09:30
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures dip as peace talks between Israel and Hezbollah raise hopes for stability
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning following media reports that Israel and Hezbollah are exploring a peace deal to end hostilities in the region. At 9.28 am on Monday, February Brent oil futures were at $74.40, down by 0.31 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.01, down by 0.32 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹6007 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹6028, down by 0.35 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5984 against the previous close of ₹6008, down by 0.40 per cent.
- November 25, 2024 09:28
Stock market live today: Sterlite Technologies’ elevates Rahul Puri as the CEO of Optical Networking
- November 25, 2024 09:28
Opening bell: Markets soar on Maharashtra poll results; Sensex tops 80,000
Equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Monday, with the BSE Sensex crossing the 80,000 mark, driven by the BJP’s victory in Maharashtra elections and positive global cues.
The Sensex opened strongly at 80,193.47 from its previous close of 79,117.11 and has climbed further, trading at 80,263.36 as of 10.00 am, up by 1,146.25 points or 1.45 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty opened higher at 24,253.55 against its previous close of 23,907.25 and is currently at 24,265.70, rising by 358.45 points or 1.50 per cent.
- November 25, 2024 09:26
Stock market live today: Pre-market comment by Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking
On November 25, 2024, Indian benchmark indices, including the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open on a strong positive note, with the GIFT Nifty indicating a 450-point increase, reflecting bullish market sentiment. However, caution remains warranted.
On November 22, after a robust rebound in the previous session, Indian indices recorded their biggest single-day gains in over five months, driven by broad-based buying across sectors and a recovery in Adani Group stocks. The Nifty surpassed the 23,900 mark intraday, while the Sensex exhibited significant volatility, swinging 1,961.32 points to the upside during the session. The Nifty successfully sustained support above the 23,800 level and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, signaling potential for further upside momentum in the near term.
From a technical perspective, the Nifty faces immediate resistance in the 24,400 to 24,800 Levels. The index is currently trading above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with support identified in the 23,500 to 23,350 zone, which could attract buying interest from opportunistic traders. Similarly, the Bank Nifty closed above the 51,100 level, with further upside potential anticipated only after a decisive breakout above the 52,500 mark. Key support levels are located between 50,600 and 50,200, while resistance is projected in the 52,000 to 52,200 range.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the Nifty stands at 44.41 and is trending upward, suggesting an increase in buying momentum. On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹1,278.37 crore. Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) supported the market with net purchases of ₹1,722.15 crore, highlighting robust domestic buying interest despite weak global sentiment.
- November 25, 2024 09:26
Stock market live today: Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“The ability of the market to surprise was evident in the 557 point spurt in the Nifty on Friday. This sharp upswing will continue today assisted by the super NDA performance in Maharashtra. The political message from this election is huge and highly positive from the market perspective.
A significant feature of the Friday rally was the sharp spurts in many largecaps with some stocks shooting up by more than 4%. This clearly indicates short covering, which will keep the market resilient today.
Whether the rally will continue beyond a couple of days remains to be seen since the earnings headwinds will continue to constrain the bulls.
Banking and IT are on a strong wicket assisted by fair valuations and reasonable growth prospects. Watch out for capital goods, telecom and pharma stocks.”
- November 25, 2024 09:16
Stock in focus: Adani Group reports ₹44,212 crore EBITDA in H1, ensures one-year debt coverage
The core infrastructure segment contributed significantly to the EBITDA, making up 87% of the total, while the group emphasised its strong cash reserves and liquidity to meet debt obligations for the next year
- November 25, 2024 09:08
Stock market live today: Adani Group reports 25.5% EBITDA growth amid indictment, confirms strong liquidity position
The Adani group, whose chairman and founder Gautam Adani and some others have been indicted for bribery in the US, said it has recorded a combined EBITDA of Rs 44212 crore in first half of FY25, up 25.5 per cent on year and has enough cash on its books to cover debt obligations for the next 12 months.The core infrastructure business of the group, consisting of utilities, transport and ports accounted for nearly 87 per cent of the total EBITDA, the group said. Companies that form part of the core infrastructure business are Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Power and Adai Total Gas.
On an annualized basis its EBITDA was at Rs 88,912 crore it added.
Its asset base at the end of September was Rs 5.53 lakh crore and its cash balance at the portfolio level was Rs 53,024 crore, just over a fifth of its gross debt. Portfolio companies in the group had invested Rs 75,277 crore.
The group said it had sufficient liquidity to cover all debt servicing requirements at least next 12 months.
- November 25, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: BSE In Focus
SEBI has proposed ownership diversification of clearing corporations through pro-rata distribution of shares to existing shareholders of parent exchange
Clearing Corp’s (CC) can be profit making & dividend paying public utilities, they will remain prohibited from listing
SEBI wants CCs to evolve a fee structure to be self-sufficient for SGF funding & capex
Indian Clearing Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE
ICCL’s net profit was 19% of BSE’s H1FY25 consolidated net profit
BSE’s FY26/27 consol EPS can reduce by 12-15% and exchanges product level margins can be at risk, as per Jefferies
- November 25, 2024 08:57
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 26 Nov 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Dev Information Technology Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 160.6
Dolat Algotech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 123.95
Elpro International Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 108.1
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2237.55
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 822.1
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1848.4
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1175.35
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 741.15
- November 25, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (PROTEAN)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 22- November-24 to 25- November -24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 22- November-24
For Retail open & close date – 25- November -24 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “1550.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 1849.75
Current Market Price: 1738.60
Base Issue size: 0.41 Crs Shares – 10.16% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.41 Crs Shares – 10.16% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 0.82 Crs equity shares (INR 1276.00 Cr) – 20.31% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 22- November-24
Total Issue Size: 0.74 Crs shares (INR 1148.73 Cr)
Non- Retail Clearing Price: Rs 1675.10.
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 25- November -24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.08 Crs equity shares (INR 127.64 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note : Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs 1675.10
- November 25, 2024 08:54
Stock market live today: UPL Limited_Right Issue_Record Date Tomorrow
Issue Open - 05-Dec-24
Issue Close - 17-Dec-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 3378 Crs (9.38 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 566.10/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 360/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 90/- (Rs 90 to be paid on application)
First call: Rs. 270/-
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Share for every 8 shares held (Effectively 0.125 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 25 Nov 2024 (Today)
Ex-Right Trading date: 26 Nov 2024
Record Date: 26 Nov 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 05th Dec to 11th Dec
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Not Yet Announced
Date of Allotment (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Date of listing (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 22.90
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- November 25, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Tractor Industry
Strong reservoir level, La Niña settling in & low base mean strong tractor vol growth is likely over FY25-27
Regional reservoir level trends are more aligned with M&M’s strong state-holds, which is +ve
M&M– Buy, TP Rs 3390
Escorts– Reduce, TP Rs 3180
- November 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Oberoi
EW, TP Rs 2060
Management is seeing strong demand momentum on favorable macro and upgrade demand.
ASP escalation should add to pre-sales growth.
Oberoi projects have seen 30-40% ASP growth over 3-4 yrs
Luxury remainstarget segment, helping strong margins (2Q at 58%)
- November 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Oberoi
EW, TP Rs 2060
Management is seeing strong demand momentum on favorable macro and upgrade demand.
ASP escalation should add to pre-sales growth.
Oberoi projects have seen 30-40% ASP growth over 3-4 yrs
Luxury remains target segment, helping strong margins (2Q at 58%)
- November 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: MS on SBI Cards
EW. TP Rs 650
SBIC’s October spending market share was largely stable MoM, at 15.8%.
On a YoY basis, spending fell 10% (+11% in Sept), lower than +13% for industry, reflecting continued impact (beginning Feb ) of RBI’s notification on corporate card spending
- November 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Bernstein on NTPC
O-P, TP Rs 440
core thesis driven by
i) Accelerating power demand
ii) Evening shortages
iii) Cost of debt advantage
iv) Receivable advantage
There might not be many levers for upside beyond this, also don’t see a reason for significant downside
- November 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: CITI on RIL
Upgrade to Buy, TP raised to Rs 1530
After a period of significant underperformance (20% vs. broader Indian market over last 6M), believe risk/reward has turned favourable
Expect an improvement in refining margins given China’s reduced export competitiveness
Jio remains well positioned to benefit not just from future tariff hikes but also from any moves to improve data pricing &/or better monetise 5G.
Retail softness may continue for another couple of qtrs & pare ests
- November 25, 2024 08:34
Stock market live today: Individual investors take a step back from IPOs on lower grey market premiums
The frenzy in the IPO market among individual investors seems to be ebbing amid a volatile secondary market, lofty valuations and lower grey market premiums.
The last eight offerings were, on average, subscribed 1.98 times against 49.5x for the previous 65 IPOs that came in this year. Several issues saw a muted response from wealthy and retail investors. The recently-concluded NTPC Green Energy IPO got subscribed 2.55 times overall, with the category for non-institutional investors (NII) seeing bids for less than the shares on offer.
- November 25, 2024 08:26
Stock market live today: Market buzz: MSCI changes today
India is expected to witness a net inflow of appx $2.5 billion in FII passive flows
Stocks added to Standard index - Alkem Laboratories, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas
- November 25, 2024 08:19
Stock market live today: Pranay Aggarwal, CEO, Stoxkart on Maharashtra and Jharkhand election outcome
Comment by Pranay Aggarwal, CEO, Stoxkart – a discount broker on Maharashtra and Jharkhand election outcome
With India setting its sight to be a USD 5 trillion economy in the next few years, Maharashtra as an engine of this growth story aims to be USD 1 trillion economy. Hence the political stability in the western state is crucial for Indian markets given its economic clout and significance. Contributing 15 percent to India’s GDP and 20 percent of industrial output, the state accounts for 3.6 crore or 18 percent of the demat accounts out of the total of 20 crore demat accounts registered to NSE.
As a key industrial hub, the political stability in Maharashtra will signal broader national trends, shaping market dynamics and policy predictability with ease for FDI and Make in India initiatives that will influence investor confidence and drive market sentiment and industrial growth together.
Such cooperative and competitive federalism led by developed states like Maharashtra will also encourage resourceful state in mining like Jharkhand to emulate their industrial policy in sync with India’s coveted objective of becoming an economic powerhouse.
- November 25, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Reliance Ind: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1530/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3700/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3390/Sh (Positive)
MS on Oberoi Real: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 2060/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on NTPC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 440/Sh (Positive)
Antique on India Strategy: Believes recent market correction good opportunity to accumulate stocks. (Positive)
Emkay on India Strategy: Cuts Nifty target by 4% to 25,000 from 26,000. (Neutral)
Jefferies on Maruti: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 10900/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Astral: Maintain Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2170/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Escorts: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3180/Sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI Cards: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 650/Sh (Neutral)
- November 25, 2024 08:16
Technicals: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about shares of Global Health, Lemon Tree Hotels and NCC
- November 25, 2024 08:12
Technicals: Index Outlook: Resistance can cap the upside in Sensex, Nifty 50
After trading weak for almost all through the week, the Indian benchmark indices witnessed a strong bounce on Friday. Sensex and Nifty 50 surged about 2.5 per cent each while the Nifty Bank index rose about 1.5 per cent on Friday recovering all the loss made during the week.
- November 25, 2024 08:11
Currency market updates: Currency Outlook: Dollar on a strong footing
The dollar index continued to rise for the third consecutive week. The index rose 0.8 per cent last week and closed well above the key level of 107 last week. That keeps the greenback on a strong footing.
- November 25, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates: Mastering Derivatives: Taking relative value bets with futures
Directional bets do not always mean taking a long or a short position. Sometimes, you could take relative bets. You could simultaneously take a long position and a short position in two different securities that are related to each other. This week, we discuss the characteristics of this relative value trade using futures contracts.
- November 25, 2024 08:06
Technicals: F&O Query: Should you hold call options on Infosys and Voltas?
Infosys (₹1,755): The stock has seen a sharp drop in price recently. It fell off the resistance at ₹1,975 and is currently hovering around ₹1,750.
- November 25, 2024 08:04
Technicals: F&O Query: Should you hold Coforge futures short?
Coforge (₹8,327.50): The stock has been in a strong uptrend since May. The latest leg of the rally began a month ago on the back of the support at ₹6,750. Last week, it comfortably closed above ₹8,000-mark. Also, the price action indicates that the upward momentum is strong and there are no signs of a reversal.
- November 25, 2024 08:03
Technicals: F&O Strategy: SRF: Bull call spread
Shares of SRF (₹2,163.25) are ruling at a crucial level. The stock finds a key support at ₹2,105. As long as it stays above that level, the long-term outlook will remain positive. Important resistance levels are at ₹2,260 and ₹2,480. We expect the stock to move in a narrow band with a positive bias.
- November 25, 2024 08:02
Technicals: Bullion Cues: Bulls bounce back
Even as the dollar rallied, precious metals bounced back after some moderation in price in the first half of this month.
In dollar terms, gold ($2,712/ounce) and silver ($31.3/ounce) rose 5.9 and 3.6 per cent respectively. Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures (₹77,616/10 gm) was up 5 per cent and silver futures (₹90,768/kg) gained 2.7 per cent.
- November 25, 2024 08:01
Technicals: Crude Check: Continuing tug of war
The dollar rally did not weigh on crude oil prices. In fact, the Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) ($75.2/barrel) appreciated 5.9 per cent. The crude oil futures on the MCX (₹6,028/barrel) was up 6.1 per cent.
- November 25, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: F&O Tracker: Bears still in the game
Nifty 50 (23,907) produced its best weekly performance since the week ended October 4 by appreciating 1.6 per cent. Bank Nifty (51,135), after posting loss for two consecutive weeks, managed to stay positive last week by going north by 1.9 per cent.
- November 25, 2024 07:58
IPO Recommendations: Enviro Infra Engineers: Should you subscribe to the IPO?
Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro), a water infrastructure player focused on water and sewage treatment plants, has hit the Street with its IPO. The offer is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) to the tune of ₹572.4 crore and ₹78 crore respectively, adding up to ₹650.4 crore.
- November 25, 2024 07:49
Stock market live today: Stocks in news today
Kaynes Technology: Rating Upgraded to ICRA A- (Positive) from ICRA BBB+ (Stable). (Positive)
Bharti Airtel: S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Bharti Airtel’s BBB- rating and revised its outlook to positive from stable (Positive)
Central Bank of India: RBI approved Central Bank of India’s entry into the insurance business via a joint venture with Generali. (Positive)
Prakash Industries: Company gets mining lease of Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine from Chhattisgarh Govt. (Positive)
RITES: Company secures revised order for Railway Electrification work from Northeast Frontier Railway worth Rs 531.77 Cr (Positive)
Mahindra Lifespace: Company’s subsidiary and Sumitomo Corp. agreed to invest Rs 225 crore to expand an industrial park in Tamil Nadu. (Positive)
Paras Defence: Company inaugurates advanced optical systems testing facility in Navi Mumbai (Positive)
Cochin Shipyard: Company signed an MOU with Seatrium Letourneau USA for jack-up rig designs for the Indian market, leveraging CSL’s shipbuilding expertise and SLET’s design capabilities. (Positive)
Oberoi Real/Godrej Prop/ Macrotech: Mumbai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in luxury home rates during September quarter. (Positive)
VST Industries: Company sold a 2.7-acre property in Hyderabad for Rs 101.7 Cr. (Positive)
PVR INOX: Company expects to surpass 150 million footfalls in 2024. (Positive)
RVNL: Company gets LoA for a project worth Rs 837 cr from Eastern Railway. (Positive)
Urban Enviro: Company secured two new work orders from Borsad Municipality, Gujarat totaling Rs 168 million. (Positive)
Zaggle Prepaid: Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Jasraj Music Platforms Pvt. Ltd. (Positive)
Escorts: Arm Escorts Kubota Finance intends to commence its non-banking financial institution business activities (Positive)
Zomato: BSE to drop JSW Steel from Sensex, adds Zomato from Dec 23 (Positive)
Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary, signed a collaboration & license agreement with a global pharma major for respiratory products. USD 25 mn upfront payment received (Positive)
Waaree Tech: Received purchase order for 530 solar kits. (Positive)
HG Infra: Received letter of award for 500 MW battery storage project. (Positive)
IGL: Company hikes CNG price by Rs 1.5-4/kg in areas other than Delhi (Positive)
Hero MotoCorp: Company and US partner in advanced stage of developing mid-sized electric bike. (Positive)
LTIMindtree: Company incorporates JV entity ‘LTIM Aramco Digital Solutions for Information Technology’ in Saudi Arabia (Positive)
CESC: Eminent to acquire 100% stake in Chandigarh power distributor for ₹871 crore. (Neutral)
Afcons: Lower other expenses and tax reversals increase PAT (Neutral)
Thirumalai Chemicals: Company secured Rs 200 Cr term loan from Federal Bank to further invest in TCL Specialties LLC. (Neutral)
Ipca Laboratories: Company announces a revised record date of November 27, 2024, for interim dividend entitlement for FY24-25. (Neutral)
Jyoti Structures: Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via rights issue. (Neutral)
MTNL: Company could not fund ESCROW account with adequate amount due to insufficient funds. (Neutral)
BSE: Company introduction of futures & options contracts on 43 individual securities (Neutral)
Karnika Industries: Company to setup new plant at Gurgaon for production of denims. (Neutral)
LG Balakrishnan: Investing Rs. 50 Crores for capacity expansion in Chennai. (Neutral)
Protean Egov: NSE investments to exercise oversubscription option in protean Egov technologies OFS (Neutral)
UPL: Long-term bank facility rating downgraded from CARE AA+ to AA; outlook revised from Negative to Stable. (Neutral)
GPIL: Company acquired 21.46% equity stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd for Rs 69.54 Cr and subscribed Rs 175 Cr in CCPS, aiming for 51% stake post conversion. (Neutral)
ICICI Lombard: Company acquired a 0.19% stake in HDFC Life Insurance (Neutral)
Vedanta: NCLT approves meetings of shareholders and creditors (Neutral)
Alembic Pharma: US FDA has issued form 483 with 5 observations for Jarod facility (Neutral)
Adani Group stocks: Petitioner in Hindenburg Case files fresh plea in SC, urges that ‘malpractices are of serious nature’, ‘should be investigated’ by Indian Agencies. US International Development Finance Corp. is conducting due diligence on a $500M loan for an Adani-backed Sri Lanka port (Neutral)
Retro Green: MD, Mr. Arunkumar Prajapati, resigned effective Dec 1, 2024. (Negative)
ABFRL: Company received Rs 246.49 Cr GST demand order from Chandigarh authorities. (Negative)
- November 25, 2024 07:44
Stock market live today: Emkay flags consumption slowdown, downgrades December 2025 Nifty target to 25,000
Domestic broking house Emkay Global Research has revised down its December 2025 Nifty target by 4 per cent to 25,000 from 26,000 amid valuation concerns and weak consumption demand. “We cut our Nifty target by 4% to 25,000 from 26,000, despite a 3M rollover to Dec-25. This is a reaction to a poor earnings season marked by weak consumption demand and worsening cash flows,” it said in a recent note.
- November 25, 2024 07:37
IPO Watch: C2C Advanced Systems SME-IPO: Retail investors go gaga
Bengaluru-based C2C Advanced Systems’ initial public offering (IPO) enters day 2 on the NSE-Emerge platform with overly enthusiastic responses from retail investors. The IPO has already attracted over one lakh retail applications and will close on Tuesday, November 26. The SME-IPO has a price band of ₹214-226, and the market lot is 600 shares.
- November 25, 2024 07:33
IPO Watch: Enviro Infra IPO enters day 2 with strong subscription
The IPO of Enviro Infra Engineers enters day 2 on a strong note, as all categories of investors evinced big interest on day 1 of the issue opening. The initial public offering was subscribed twice on Day 1 itself, as the QIB portion was subscribed 2 times, HNIs 3 times, retail investors 1,70 times, and employees 3.17 times.
Enviro Infra Engineers’ initial public offering, which has a price band of ₹140-148, received bids for about 6.39 crore shares against 3.08 crore shares on offer. The IPO closes on Tuesday, and the market lot is 101 shares.
- November 25, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 25, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, JSW Steel, Waaree Tech, Cochin Shipyard, Aurobindo Pharma, Alembic, Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, CESC, National Fertilizers, Zaggle Prepaid, HG Infra, Divine Power Energy, VST Industries, Mahindra Life
- November 25, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: BJP-led Maharashtra win to keep markets buoyant; Nifty eyes 200-point gap-up opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note following the great success of the BJP-led alliance in the Maharashtra state assembly elections. Gift Nifty at 24,280 against Nifty Nov futures close of 23,886 and Nifty Oct futures value of 24,023 indicates a gap-up opening of about 200 points for Nifty.
- November 25, 2024 07:04
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 25.11.2024
14.30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 86.1 versus Previous: 86.5)
- November 25, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.11.2024
Bath & Body Works, Inc.. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Woodward, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Engineering)
BHP Group Limited (Tentative) (Sector- Metal)
- November 25, 2024 07:03
Stock market live today: Q2 results preview
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 25.11.2024
ACMESOLAR
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 26.11.2024
SIEMENS
* Revenue expected at Rs 6454 crore versus Rs 5807 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 700 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.24% versus 12.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 571 crore
- November 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-November-2024
* ADANIENT
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* IGL
* NALCO
- November 25, 2024 07:01
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 25, 2024
The stock that we have today is Brigade Enterprises. Last week, it recovered strongly on the back of a support. The chart shows good buying interest, and the chances for a rally are high. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 25, 2024 07:00
WATCH: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 25 Nov’24 to 29 Nov’24
#Nifty saw a strong rise on Friday recovering all the loss made during the week. However, the broader trend is still down. Key resistances are coming up which will need a close watch. Whether #Nifty50 is going to break the resistances or not will determine the next trend. So, we will have to wait and watch what happens.
- November 25, 2024 06:58
Stock market live today: Research: Weekly equity cash and derivative coverage
Weekly snapshot: Indian equity indices closed in green zone during the week with the help of last trading session’s sharp recovery in technology and construction stocks.
Indices Performance: Nifty 50 has closed with a gain of 1.59 percent while Nifty Bank performed inline and closed with a gain of 1.90 percent.
Weekly Fund-Flow Activities: During the week, FIIs have sold equities worth of Rs 11414.2 cr while DIIs have bought equities of Rs 11036.8 cr in cash segment.
Macro Data: U.S. Core PCE price index and FOMC meeting minutes, Indian GDP growth rate, Chinese macro data and OPEC meeting are among scheduled major macro data for the upcoming week.
Weekly Outlook: Market expected to initially react on the outcome of the state elections. The focus also expected to remain on the macro announcements from major global economies.
- November 25, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI
Current: 48.8
Expected: 48.8
Previous: 48.5
U.S. Flash Services PMI
Current: 57.0
Expected: 55.2
Previous: 55.0
(Data marginal supportive for US Dollar)
- November 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 22 November 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 101525.18 + 7029.97 Total: 108555.15
F&O Volume: 652553.5 + 33737771.89 Total: 34390325.39
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1278.37
(16985.36 – 18263.73)
DII: NET BUY: +1722.15
(12251.72 – 10529.57)
- November 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates: Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas, Adani Total Gas: Is it time for bottom fishing?
Cut in the allocation of natural gas under the APM route has warranted a fresh look at the prospects for these stocks
- November 25, 2024 06:50
Stock market updates: NPS annuity providers: Which insurer offers the highest pension?
It is now over 15 years since the national pension system (NPS) started the all-citizens model to invest in the retirement vehicle. There may now be many who would have started investing from 2009 and possibly at the stage (after turning 60) of withdrawing one part of the accumulated corpus, while annuitising the other portion.
A lot of attention has been given to the various NPS tier-1 fund houses and the returns they have generated over the years. However, the key aspect of income generation at the time of withdrawal is the annuity part and what insurance companies offer as payouts.
- November 25, 2024 06:45
Stock to buy today: Brigade Enterprises (₹1,192.95)
The stock of Brigade Enterprises saw its price drop between early October and mid-November. It began to decline after facing a resistance at ₹1,400. But nearly a couple of weeks back, it found support between ₹1,050 and ₹1,100. Last week, the stock rallied steadily on the back of this price band.
Comments
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.