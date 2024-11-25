November 25, 2024 07:49

Kaynes Technology: Rating Upgraded to ICRA A- (Positive) from ICRA BBB+ (Stable). (Positive)

Bharti Airtel: S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Bharti Airtel’s BBB- rating and revised its outlook to positive from stable (Positive)

Central Bank of India: RBI approved Central Bank of India’s entry into the insurance business via a joint venture with Generali. (Positive)

Prakash Industries: Company gets mining lease of Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine from Chhattisgarh Govt. (Positive)

RITES: Company secures revised order for Railway Electrification work from Northeast Frontier Railway worth Rs 531.77 Cr (Positive)

Mahindra Lifespace: Company’s subsidiary and Sumitomo Corp. agreed to invest Rs 225 crore to expand an industrial park in Tamil Nadu. (Positive)

Paras Defence: Company inaugurates advanced optical systems testing facility in Navi Mumbai (Positive)

Cochin Shipyard: Company signed an MOU with Seatrium Letourneau USA for jack-up rig designs for the Indian market, leveraging CSL’s shipbuilding expertise and SLET’s design capabilities. (Positive)

Oberoi Real/Godrej Prop/ Macrotech: Mumbai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in luxury home rates during September quarter. (Positive)

VST Industries: Company sold a 2.7-acre property in Hyderabad for Rs 101.7 Cr. (Positive)

PVR INOX: Company expects to surpass 150 million footfalls in 2024. (Positive)

RVNL: Company gets LoA for a project worth Rs 837 cr from Eastern Railway. (Positive)

Urban Enviro: Company secured two new work orders from Borsad Municipality, Gujarat totaling Rs 168 million. (Positive)

Zaggle Prepaid: Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Jasraj Music Platforms Pvt. Ltd. (Positive)

Escorts: Arm Escorts Kubota Finance intends to commence its non-banking financial institution business activities (Positive)

Zomato: BSE to drop JSW Steel from Sensex, adds Zomato from Dec 23 (Positive)

Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary, signed a collaboration & license agreement with a global pharma major for respiratory products. USD 25 mn upfront payment received (Positive)

Waaree Tech: Received purchase order for 530 solar kits. (Positive)

HG Infra: Received letter of award for 500 MW battery storage project. (Positive)

IGL: Company hikes CNG price by Rs 1.5-4/kg in areas other than Delhi (Positive)

Hero MotoCorp: Company and US partner in advanced stage of developing mid-sized electric bike. (Positive)

LTIMindtree: Company incorporates JV entity ‘LTIM Aramco Digital Solutions for Information Technology’ in Saudi Arabia (Positive)

CESC: Eminent to acquire 100% stake in Chandigarh power distributor for ₹871 crore. (Neutral)

Afcons: Lower other expenses and tax reversals increase PAT (Neutral)

Thirumalai Chemicals: Company secured Rs 200 Cr term loan from Federal Bank to further invest in TCL Specialties LLC. (Neutral)

Ipca Laboratories: Company announces a revised record date of November 27, 2024, for interim dividend entitlement for FY24-25. (Neutral)

Jyoti Structures: Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via rights issue. (Neutral)

MTNL: Company could not fund ESCROW account with adequate amount due to insufficient funds. (Neutral)

BSE: Company introduction of futures & options contracts on 43 individual securities (Neutral)

Karnika Industries: Company to setup new plant at Gurgaon for production of denims. (Neutral)

LG Balakrishnan: Investing Rs. 50 Crores for capacity expansion in Chennai. (Neutral)

Protean Egov: NSE investments to exercise oversubscription option in protean Egov technologies OFS (Neutral)

UPL: Long-term bank facility rating downgraded from CARE AA+ to AA; outlook revised from Negative to Stable. (Neutral)

GPIL: Company acquired 21.46% equity stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd for Rs 69.54 Cr and subscribed Rs 175 Cr in CCPS, aiming for 51% stake post conversion. (Neutral)

ICICI Lombard: Company acquired a 0.19% stake in HDFC Life Insurance (Neutral)

Vedanta: NCLT approves meetings of shareholders and creditors (Neutral)

Alembic Pharma: US FDA has issued form 483 with 5 observations for Jarod facility (Neutral)

Adani Group stocks: Petitioner in Hindenburg Case files fresh plea in SC, urges that ‘malpractices are of serious nature’, ‘should be investigated’ by Indian Agencies. US International Development Finance Corp. is conducting due diligence on a $500M loan for an Adani-backed Sri Lanka port (Neutral)

Retro Green: MD, Mr. Arunkumar Prajapati, resigned effective Dec 1, 2024. (Negative)

ABFRL: Company received Rs 246.49 Cr GST demand order from Chandigarh authorities. (Negative)