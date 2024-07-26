Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 26, 2024.
- July 26, 2024 16:45
Stock market live updates today: Rupee recovers from record low, lifted by firm domestic markets, expectations of fresh foreign inflows
The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 6 paise to 83.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on strength in the domestic markets and expectations of fresh foreign inflows.
Forex traders said the rupee traded within a narrow range, taking cues from the dollar index, which remained flat.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.72 and touched an intra-day high of 83.69 and a low of 83.73 against the dollar during the session. Read more
- July 26, 2024 16:24
Stock market live updates today: Sensex rebounds 1,293 points, Nifty ends at record high on value buying after 5 days of losses
The benchmark Sensex rebounded by 1,293 points, while the broader Nifty shot up nearly 2 per cent to a record high on Friday, cutting short its five-day losing streak on heavy value buying value-buying at lower levels and a rally in blue-chips like Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62 per cent to settle at 81,332.72. During the day, it soared 1,387.38 points or 1.73 per cent to 81,427.18.
The NSE Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,834.85. Read more
- July 26, 2024 16:15
Stock market live updates today: ITC agritech platform enhances net farmer returns up to 30% in short span of time
ITCMAARS – a crop-agnostic full stack AgriTech platform -- has enhanced net farmer returns up to 30 per cent in a short span of time, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, said on Friday.
ITCMAARS (Metamarket for Advanced Agriculture and Rural Services) is a ‘phygital’ ecosystem that provides on-ground interventions, while bringing the power of digital to farmers through a super app. Read more
- July 26, 2024 15:51
Stock market live updates today: Meeta Shetty, Fund Manager at Tata Asset Management
The Indian IT results so far have been mixed on revenue growth but on the positive side, most companies indicated green shoots in the spends on discretionary projects as well as some large verticals such as BFSI. The BFSI sector is the largest contributor to revenue for the large IT companies and has seen tepid growth in the last few quarters. The outlook for the BFSI vertical, which the companies have provided, indicates it has returned to growth. If one corroborates this with the commentary of large global banks, it increases our confidence in this vertical’s growth outlook. Though the quarterly data from US banks on tech spending doesn’t show any meaningful change in trends yet.
On the profitability side we have seen mixed numbers so far, wherein certain large companies have tightened costs very well, leading to margin expansion. While some of the companies, especially in the mid-cap IT space, have seen weak margins. Growth is usually a strong margin lever for the companies and if discretionary spends were to comeback in the industry, it could negate the margin pressure.
On valuations, the IT sector has inched up to ~24x FY26E EPS and is trading higher versus its long-term average of ~18x. The increase in valuation has been due partly to anticipation of interest rate cuts in the US markets, and partly due to under ownership of the sector by FIIs and DIIs.
- July 26, 2024 15:40
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex closed at 81,332.72, higher by 1292.92 points or 1.62%, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,834.85, up by 428.75 points or 1.76%
- July 26, 2024 15:39
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: Shriram Finance (9.52%), Cipla (5.76%), Divi’s Lab (5.39%), Bharti Airtel (4.32%), Apollo Hospitals (4.14%)
Top losers: ONGC (-1.04%), Nestle India (-0.11%) , HDFC Bank (-0.02%)
- July 26, 2024 15:25
Share market today: Central Bank of India enters co-lending partnership with Tyger Capital
Central Bank of India has entered into a co-lending partnership with Tyger Capital Private Limited (Formerly Adani Capital Private Limited) to offer MSME Loans.
Central Bank of India stock rose 1.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹64.05
- July 26, 2024 15:24
Stock market today: Cipla stock jumps after reporting a rise in consolidated net profit
Cipla stock rises 5.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,582.10.
Consolidated net profit was at ₹1,175.46 crore as against ₹998.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- July 26, 2024 15:14
Stock market live: Sensex surges 1,213 pts; Nifty above 24,800
BSE Sensex surged 1,213.17 pts or 1.52% to 81,252.97 and NSE Nifty jumped 415.70 pts or 1.7% to 24,821.80.
- July 26, 2024 15:10
NSE today: Top gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3.01 pm:
Shriram Finance (9.21%), Divi’s Lab (5.05%), Bharti Airtel (4.50%), Apollo Hospitals (4.39%), Adani Ports (3.95%)
Top losers in Nifty 50 pack:
ONGC (-1.47%), Nestle India (-0.03%)
- July 26, 2024 15:03
Stock market live news: 2,656 stocks advance, 1,251 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 26, 2024, were 2,656 against 1,251 stocks that declined; 102 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,009. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 306, and those that hit a 52-week low was 16.
In addition, 426 stocks traded in upper circuit and 167 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- July 26, 2024 15:02
Share market today: Vedanta has declared interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share. Stock rises 3.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹444.
- July 26, 2024 15:01
Stock market live updates: Cholamandalam’s board approves to issue NCDs; stock rises
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company’s board has approved the issuance of NCDs aggregating to ₹48,000 crore in one or more tranches.
Clocked its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹947.15 crore as against ₹709.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock was up 3.39% on the NSE trading at ₹1,409.85.
- July 26, 2024 14:50
Share market live updates: Shriram Finance stock jumps 10% on Q1 results
Shriram Finance stock jumps 10.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,951. The company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹1,980.59 crore as against ₹1,675.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- July 26, 2024 14:40
Stock market live updates: Nifty metal rose 3.04% to trade at 9,426.20 as at 2.37 pm.
- July 26, 2024 14:26
Stock market live: Sensex, Nifty surge
BSE Sensex jumped 1,113.76 pts or 1.39% to 81,153.56 and NSE Nifty gained 378.40 pts or 1.55% to 24,784.50.
- July 26, 2024 14:17
Stock market live today: Tech Mahindra designate Nitesh Aggarwal as Senior Management Personnel
Tech Mahindra announced that Nitesh Aggarwal, Chief Strategy Officer has been designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from July 26, 2024.
- July 26, 2024 14:06
Stock market live news: Aro Granite Industries Limited has appointed C Srinivisan as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. August 01, 2024.
- July 26, 2024 14:01
Stock market today: Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s appeal gets dismissed
Barbeque Nation Hospitality has received an order from the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals)-3, Bengaluru, dismissing the appeal filed by the Company, with respect to order received from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bangalore, Karnataka, levying penalty on the Company under section 73(9) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Section 20 of the Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017.
The aforesaid Order has the demand of tax, interest and penalty amounting to ₹1,25,49,464.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality stock trades at ₹538.65 on the NSE, up 0.18%.
- July 26, 2024 13:42
Stock market live news: Alembic Pharma stock rises 1.54%
Alembic Pharma informed that the USFDA inspection for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located at Panelav closed with Zero (Form) 483 observations.
Stock rises 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,219.45.
- July 26, 2024 13:20
Stock market today: BSE Sensex rocketed over 1000 pts. Traded at 81,125.40, up 1085.6 pts or 1.36 %
- July 26, 2024 13:19
Share market live updates: Semac Consultants board to raise funds
Semac Consultants board to consider proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/or any other mode at its meeting on August 6, 2024.
- July 26, 2024 13:17
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock is up 2.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹591. Its Q1 profit jumped 52% to ₹1,021 crore.
- July 26, 2024 13:17
Stock market live today: UTI AMC stock rises 2.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,050.35 on 17% increase in its June quarter net profit.
- July 26, 2024 12:56
Share market live today: Esconet Technologies has appointed Keshav Pareek as the Chief Financial Officer.
- July 26, 2024 12:56
Stock market live today: HDFC Bank registers on India International Bullion Exchange
HDFC Bank has received a certificate issued by International Financial Services Centres Authority (“IFSCA”) for successful registration on India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Limited in GIFT-IFSC, as a Bullion Trading cum Clearing Member.
Stock trades at ₹1,610.95 on the NSE, down by 0.35%.
- July 26, 2024 12:46
Stock market live news: Indices rise over 1%. BSE Sensex climbed 888.37 pts or 1.11% to 80,928.17, as at 12.44 am, and Nifty 50 rose 307.80 pts or 1.26% to 24,713.90.
- July 26, 2024 12:42
Stock market live news: Piramal Pharma narrows Q1 loss to ₹88.64 crore, stock up
Piramal Pharma recorded its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹88.64 crore, down from ₹98.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Piramal stock rose 2.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹170.10.
- July 26, 2024 12:41
Stock market news today: Indowind Energy clears ₹47.73 crore IREDA loan
Indowind Energy has cleared the term loan of ₹38 crore and top up loan of ₹9.73 crore availed from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) against the 9 mw wind farm project. The free cash flow from this project will now be utilised by company to reduce other liabilities (or) repowering / expansion projects.
Indowind Energy stock is down by 1.26% trading at ₹28.89 on the NSE.
- July 26, 2024 12:37
Stock market live today: InterGlobe Aviation to see double-digit profit decline in Q1 FY25, say brokerages
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, is expected to report a double-digit decline on a year-on-year basis in net profit for first quarter of FY2025 due to higher operating costs and slower revenue growth.
In Q1 FY2024, the company had registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue (₹17,160 crore) and net profit (₹3,090 crore. Growth in the first quarter of last fiscal was supported by a low base of pandemic-impacted FY23 and the grounding of Go First airline in May.
- July 26, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates: IndiGo stock trades at ₹4,500.05 on the NSE, up 1.53%.
- July 26, 2024 12:21
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty IT stocks: Mphasis (7.65%), LTIMindtree (3.02%), Wipro (2.89%), Infosys (2.42%), HCL Tech (2.27%).
- July 26, 2024 12:05
Stock market live today: Major gainers and losers on NSE as of 12 noon
Major gainers:
SBI Life (4.29%), Divi’s Lab (3.90%), HDFC Life (3.84%), Apollo Hospitals (3.39%), Shriram Finance (3.12%)
Major losers:
ONGC (-1.04%), Nestle India (-0.88%), Axis Bank (-0.85%), HDFC Bank(-0.59%), BPCL(-0.58%)
- July 26, 2024 12:04
Stock market live today: 2,708 stocks advance, 1,062 decline on BSE as of 12 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 26, 2024, were 2,708 against 1,062 stocks that declined; 121 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,891. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 275, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13.
In addition, 349 stocks traded in upper circuit and 150 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- July 26, 2024 12:03
Stock market live news: India Budget shows capex growth, lower deficit: Christopher Wood of Jefferies
Christopher Wood, Global Equity Strategist, Jefferies
The India budget was announced on Tuesday, and it remains devoid of populism. The growth of capex is maintained at 17% and such investment will account for 23% of total government spending and 3.4% of GDP. The projected central government fiscal deficit for this fiscal year is 4.9% of GDP, compared with market expectations of 5.3% before the February budget.
The above is positive for both the bond market and the Indian currency. The key news for the stock market was the increase in the capital gains tax. For now GREED & fear is astonished again, as was also the case after the election, about the lack of any meaningful correction in response to the news.
In meetings in Delhi at the end of last week, GREED & fear found a general consensus that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to keep his coalition government intact for the full five-year term with the general view being that the opposition has very little to offer the two small parties in the current NDA government.
- July 26, 2024 11:46
Stock market today: Stocks at 52-week high
Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today:
Ashok Leyland (6.33%), Suven (5%), ICICI Prudential (3.61%), WABAG (3.58%), SBI Life (3.34%), TVS Motors (2.48%), Infosys (2.06%)
- July 26, 2024 11:45
Share market today: Aaron Industries informed that 50% of the construction work for Unit-3 in Gujarat has been completed. Stock trades at ₹262.95 on the NSE, up 0.27%.
- July 26, 2024 11:21
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty metal stocks: Tata Steel (3.31%), Vedanta (3.18%), Jindal Steel(3.18%), NMDC (3.01%), SAIL (2.91%).
- July 26, 2024 11:21
Stock market live today: BSE Sensex climbs 664.03 pts or 0.83% to trade at 80,703.83 as at 11.16 am.
- July 26, 2024 11:13
Stock market live today: Tata Power Solar partners with Bank of India to boost rooftop solar and EV charging installations
Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), announced partnership with Bank of India (BOI) to facilitate easy financing for rooftop solar installations and establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Stock surges 4.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹440.75.
- July 26, 2024 11:10
Currency market live today: Rupee slips to all-time low, traders expect gradual depreciation to persist
Rupee declined to its weakest level on record on Friday, pressured by dollar demand from local oil companies, custodial banks and tepid risk sentiment.
The rupee was at 83.7175 against the US dollar as of 10:35 am, having slipped to a record low of 83.7250 in early trade. The currency had closed at 83.6975 in the previous session.
- July 26, 2024 11:09
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on BSE as of 11.05 am
Top gainers:
Ion Exchange (11.22%), Infibeam (10.91%), Network 18 (8.42%), SJVN (8.37%), Subex (7.02%)
Top losers:
MMTC (-10.85%), Cyient (-8.14%), JTL (-3.76%), Federal Bank(-3.64%), BASF (-3.29%)
- July 26, 2024 10:48
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – July 26, 2024: Go short on a break below the support
Bank Nifty index is trading down but has recovered sharply from its intraday low. The index opened with a wide gap-down at 50,456. And has risen back sharply from there. It is currently trading at 50,776, down 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 8:4. This trend has to continue for the index to sustain the bounce for the rest of the day.
- July 26, 2024 10:44
Stock market live updates: Here are top gainers of Nifty auto stocks
Top gainers of Nifty auto stocks:
Ashok Leyland (5.70%), Bharat Forge (4.84%), TVS Motor (2.81%), Balkrishna Industries (2.39%)
- July 26, 2024 10:38
Stock market live today: Swaraj Engines appoints Devjit Sarkar as CEO
Swaraj Engines has appointed Devjit Sarkar as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 1, 2024. This follows the resignation of Giju Kurian as WTD and CEO w.e.f August 31, 2024.
- July 26, 2024 10:36
Share market live news: Stock to watch: Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma stock declines 2.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,087.05 The company secured the deal to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity firm Advent International for Rs 13,630 crore
- July 26, 2024 10:35
Stock market news updates: Stock in focus: Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra reported a 23 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹851 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25, as against ₹692 crore reported in the same previous period.
Stock declines 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,510.30.
- July 26, 2024 10:33
Stock market live today: BSE Sensex jumped 568.25 pts or 0.71% to 80,608.05 as at 10.20 am, and Nifty 50 rose 192.60 pts or 0.79% to 24,598.70.
- July 26, 2024 10:28
Share market live today: Nifty Prediction Today – July 26, 2024: Gaining momentum. Go long
Nifty 50 is getting a strong follow-through rise after the bounce from the low of 24,210.80 made on Thursday. The index is trading at 24,576, up 0.7 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 39:11. This is positive. If this trend continues, then the Nifty can move further up during the day.
- July 26, 2024 10:21
Stock market live today: SJVN share price rally on Friday on securing its first project in Mizoram
SJVN stock jumped over 8% in early trade on Friday after the company received a letter of intent for allotment of Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project from the Government of Mizoram. The estimated cost of the project on completion is ₹13,947.50 crore.
- July 26, 2024 10:19
Commodity market live today: Crude oil futures up on US GDP numbers
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning following the better-than-expected economic data from the US.
At 9.57 am on Friday, September Brent oil futures were at $82.53, up by 0.19 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.44, up by 0.20 per cent.
- July 26, 2024 10:07
Share market today: DLF stock rises 3.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹842.25. Company recorded a 23% increase in consolidated net profit, y-o-y, for Q1FY25 at ₹645 crore.
- July 26, 2024 10:06
Stock market today: Ashok Leyland stock rises 3.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹240.77 as at 9.52 am. In this June quarter, the company’s revenue grew by 5% to ₹8,189 crore.
- July 26, 2024 09:52
Stock market live today: Nifty realty rises 2.08% to 1,087.50, Nifty metal, media, healthcare and IT indices rise over 1%.
- July 26, 2024 09:52
Share market live news: Indoco Remedies faces GST appeal rejection, stock up 0.66%
Indoco Remedies has received order against appeal filed under Section 107 from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Authority.
Appeal rejected against demand raised by the Central tax officer of Interest of ₹32.39 Lakh and Penalty of ₹42.97 Lakh. Total ₹75.26 Lakh.
Indoco Remedies stock is up 0.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹326.30.
- July 26, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates: Sterling and Wilson wins 1,000 MWhr order, stock rises
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) has received an order for the engineering, design, procurement, erection, testing & commissioning of 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) - Standalone BESS plant in Rajasthan, India.
Stock rises 2.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹673.15.
- July 26, 2024 09:47
Stock market live today: Chalet Hotels board approves Goa land purchase transaction
Chalet Hotels board has approved a transaction for purchase of a land parcel in the state of Goa.
Chalet Hotels stock declines 1.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹815.05.
- July 26, 2024 09:46
Stock market live news: Mphasis launches NeoCruxTM, boosting software engineer productivity
Mphasis has announced the launch of Mphasis NeoCruxTM, an industry-first tool designed to improve software engineer’s productivity by streamlining the Software Development Lifecycle with the help of Generative AI (Gen AI) powered Agent Orchestrator.
The company also launched NeoZetaTM that offers full transparency into the re-learning process so organisations can modernise mission-critical systems with confidence.
Mphasis stock surges 4.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,969.65.
- July 26, 2024 09:44
Share market live updates: Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for LEQSELVI
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from the USFDA for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib), an Oral JAK Inhibitor.
Sun Pharmaceutical stock trades flat at ₹1,666.10 on the NSE.
- July 26, 2024 09:43
Share market live today: Exicom TeleSystems subsidiary launches new unit in Netherlands, stock up
Exicom Power Solutions B.V, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exicom TeleSystems Limited, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary company namely ‘Tritium NexGen Solutions B.V.” in the Netherlands.
Exicom stock rose 2.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹443.90.
- July 26, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Adani Enterprises files for ₹600 crore debenture issuance, stock up
Adani Enterprises has filed draft prospectus to undertake a public issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each amounting up to ₹300 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹300 crore, aggregating up to ₹600 crore.
Stock rises 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,003.80.
- July 26, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: Hero Motocorp disposes-off ₹2,336.71 crore tax demand
Hero Motocorp has received an order from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Bench (“ITAT”), in favour of the company pursuant to which it has disposed-off an income tax demand of ₹2,336.71 crore which was earlier raised by the Income Tax Department.
Stock trades flat at ₹5,424.20 on the NSE.
- July 26, 2024 09:37
Bullion market live updates: Silver gains $27.93
Silver prices rose slightly but remained on course for a weekly loss, as traders anticipated U.S. inflation statistics for more clues on the path of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. Data showed that the US economy grew faster than predicted in the second quarter, but inflation pressures eased, maintaining expectations of a Fed interest rate cut in September. Demand concerns in top consumer China also kept silver prices under pressure, despite a lack of meaningful and robust official efforts to bolster the economy and resuscitate the real estate industry. Meanwhile, China’s central bank unexpectedly dropped its one-year medium-term loan facility rate amid attempts by policymakers to boost the economy with monetary stimulus.
Key economic data slated for release include Spanish Unemployment Rate from Euro Zone and Core PCE Price Index m/m, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Revised UoM Inflation Expectations from US Zone.
- July 26, 2024 09:37
Bullion market live today: Gold up at $2,375
Gold gained to approximately $2,375, recovering from a more than 1% drop the previous session as investors digested better-than-expected US economic data and anticipated the PCE inflation report later today. Data showed that US GDP increased at an annualised pace of 2.8% in the second quarter, beating market expectations of 2% and accelerating from 1.4% growth in the previous period. Nonetheless, expectations for rate cuts remained unchanged, with markets fully pricing a decrease at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting and forecasting two more cuts by the end of the year. Bullion is expected to decrease this week, marking the second straight weekly loss.
Key economic data slated for release include Spanish Unemployment Rate from Euro Zone and Core PCE Price Index m/m, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Revised UoM Inflation Expectations from US Zone.
- July 26, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Antique on Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro: BUY | TP 4204 | In-line operational performance; core business delivers strong
performance
Axis Bank: BUY | TP 1375 | Core performance in-line; one-off rise in credit cost impacts PAT
SBI Life Insurance Company: BUY | TP 1910 | New product launches to improve product mix/ margins
Jindal Steel & Power: BUY | TP 1108 | Higher volume, lower coal costs drive EBITDA beat; capex
projects significantly delayed
United Spirits: BUY | TP 1584 | Strong P&A performance to sustain
Federal Bank: BUY | TP 220 | Earnings supported by higher non-recurring income
Greenlam Industries: BUY | TP 820 | Ramp up of capacities remain the monitorable
DCB Bank: BUY | TP 165 | One-offs impact core performance
- July 26, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox, on markets
The US indices showcased a mixed performance in their previous trading session as both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended their day on a negative note, whereas DJIA remained positive. The market had seen some early upward momentum before sliding down during the latter part of the day as the participants were cautious amidst concerns about large-cap earnings. US GDP data was also released yesterday, which showed that the GDP grew by 2.8%, beating the market expectations of 2%. The Asian markets were trading positively, with NIKKEI and Hang Seng trading in the green.
- July 26, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 9.30 am
Top gainers:
Shriram Finance (2.46%), LTIMindtree (2.24%), Bharti Airtel (2.06%), Infosys (1.84%), Coal India (1.74%)
Top losers:
Tech Mahindra (-2.23%), Nestle India (-1.03%), HDFC Bank (-1.01%), Maruti (-0.73%), ONGC (-0.64%)
- July 26, 2024 09:33
Share market live updates: Nifty index gains 1.5% in July amid sectoral shifts
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Rollovers - SSF: 93%; Mkt Wide: 89%; Nifty: 70%
Market-wide OI is at historic highs | Bullish momentum should continue with sectoral rotation
Client (HNI/Retail) covers all Index shorts, adds meaningful SSF longs; FII adds SSF longs and lighten Index longs
In the July series, the Nifty index showcased a modest yet intriguing performance, trading within a tight range of 1,000 points and
ultimately closing with a 1.5% gain at 24,400 levels. The overall index volatility appeared limited, primarily due to significant sectoral
rotations. IT, FMCG, and Pharma sectors drove the gains with impressive increases of 11%, 10%, and 8% respectively.
Conversely, the
banking sector exerted downward pressure, with Nifty Bank ending 3.5% lower, and Metals seeing a 6.5% decline. The series painted a balanced picture at the index level, underscored by budget day volatility and dynamic sectoral shifts throughout
the period.
FIIs were net buyers to the tune of USD 3.3 bn, while DIIs continued to support the market with a deployment of USD 0.73 bn. While the participation of HNIs and Retail investors is not officially reported, their influence on the market must have undoubtedly been significant.
Nifty Index gained 1.5%, settling at 24,406 and Nifty Bank was down 3.6%, settling at 50,889. The Mid-cap and Small-cap Index
were outliers with the gains of 2.4% and 2.8% respectively.
In July series, the sectoral indices which gained the most were IT Index (up 10.9%), FMCG Index (up 9.7%), Pharma Index (up 8.2%), Energy Index (up 3.5%), Media Index (up 2.3%) and Auto Index (up 1.7%) while the sectors which settled in red are Metals Index (down 6.3%), Private Bank Index (down 3.9%), Realty Index (down 3.1%), Financial Services Index (down 2.4%) and PSU Bank Index (down 2.1%).
- July 26, 2024 09:30
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise after strong US economic data
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning following the better-than-expected economic data from the US. At 9.20 am on Friday, September Brent oil futures were at $82.55, up by 0.22 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.46, up by 0.23 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6582 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6572, up by 0.15 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6509 against the previous close of ₹6492, up by 0.26 per cent.
- July 26, 2024 09:28
Share market live today: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities shares his views on Indian stock market
The Dow posted modest gains, but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 booked a third straight day of losses, as investors remained cautious ahead of Friday’s inflation update. US equities rallied earlier Thursday after data showed the pace of US growth picked up from the previous quarter — while moderating from last year. Alphabet Inc Class A fell more than 3%, pressuring the rebound in tech amid worries that its search business is set for fierce competition from OpenAI’s Search GPT.
Gold fell more than 2% on Thursday, after a better-than-expected reading on U.S. gross domestic product led to expectations for higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates, which contributed to a drop in the price of the precious metal to the lowest level in more than two weeks.
US economic growth accelerated by more than forecast in the second quarter, illustrating demand is holding up under the weight of higher borrowing costs. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized rate after rising 1.4% in the previous quarter and 2% forecast. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure for the Fed, rose 2.6% for the quarter, down from the 3.4% move in Q1. Core PCE prices were up 2.9%, down from 3.7%. A separate report showed durable goods orders fell 6.6% in June, compared with expectations for a 0.3% rise.
Asian equities showed signs of recovery on Friday as traders balanced resilience in the US economy with firming expectations of Federal Reserve cuts in coming months.
Nifty ended almost flat on July 25 after a low opening. At close, Nifty was down 0.03% or 7.4 points at 24406.1. Nifty formed a mildly bullish counterattack type candle. The recent weakness may have got arrested and we may see consolidation/upward bounce in the Nifty soon. Nifty could rise towards 24592 in the near term while 24141 could provide support.
- July 26, 2024 09:26
Stock market live news: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services on market outlook
“The unique feature of the ongoing bull market in India is its ability to climb all walls of worry. The market dismissed all concerns relating to elections, the Budget and the correction in the mother market US. The buy on dips strategy which has played out well in this rally continues to hold good. However, the valuation discrepancy - largecaps fairly valued and mid and small caps highly valued - continues. Long-term investors should exploit this discrepancy by buying quality largecaps on declines. FPIs have again turned sellers and this might put further pressure on largecaps even though the FPI selling is being matched by DII buying.
The US Q2 GDP numbers coming better than expected at 2.8% further reinforces the soft landing hope for the US economy.”
- July 26, 2024 09:24
Share market live news: BSE Sensex trades at 80,086.38, up 46.58 pts or 0.06%; and Nifty 50 trades at 24,465.80, up 59.70 pts or 0.24% as at 9.15 am.
- July 26, 2024 09:24
Stock market live today: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, on market outlook
For the day traders now, 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 24300/ 79700 would be the sacrosanct support level. Above the same, the market could move up to 24500-24650/80500-80750. However, below 24300/79700 the sentiment could change below the same, we could see one quick correction up to 24150-24100/79300-79000.
- July 26, 2024 09:24
Stock market live today: MOFSL on Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma: Unlocking new vertical through BSV acquisition
- Mankind Pharma (MANKIND) would acquire Bharat Serum Vaccines (BSV) for EV of INR136b, implying EV/EBITDA of 28x/22-23x on FY24/FY25 basis.
- This acquisition not only expands Mankind’s niche portfolio, but also provides specialty R&D tech platform, in-house complex manufacturing capabilities and strong institutional reach.
- Considering access to high entry barrier business, healthy mix of domestic-international segment and potential for sustainable EBITDA growth (27% EBITDA YoY growth in FY25), we believe the valuation is fair to acquire BSV.
- We await clarity on deal structure in terms of debt/equity fund raise to consume the deal from the concall scheduled on today at 5pm. Having said this, considering current cash of INR42b from internal accruals, we assume debt/equity of INR60b/INR32b to complete the transaction. Free cash generated from base business would subsequently lower debt levels for Mankind. Maintain BUY.
- July 26, 2024 08:57
Stock market live today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open marginally higher; Tech Mahindra in focus
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, after logging losses in the previous five sessions, with analysts expecting earnings-led stock-specific reactions to guide the intraday trajectory.
The GIFT Nifty was at 24,486 points, as of 8:16 a.m. IST, suggesting that the Nifty 50 index will open slightly above its Thursday’s close of 24,406.1.
- July 26, 2024 07:24
Stock market news today: No relief in Budget leaves Bharat Bond ETF investors dejected
The Budget has not given any relief to Bharat Bond ETFs, which primarily invest in debt securities of public sector enterprises, despite expectations to the contrary.
Bharat bonds were introduced in 2019 to help PSUs raise money at lower cost. The assets under management of these ETFs crossed ₹50,000 crore in a span of two-and-a-half years, with total six tranches hitting the market till now. The indexation benefit and the predictability of returns was what made these products popular, said experts.
- July 26, 2024 06:58
Stock market updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: July 26, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). The upmove in the stock is gaining momentum. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Thursday breaking above a key resistance and has closed on a strong note. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- July 26, 2024 06:52
Share market news updates: Broker’s call: L&T (Buy)
Larsen & Toubro’s Q1-FY25 results were 3 per cent ahead of our estimates on both revenue and PAT. The company reported 15/15/12 per cent y-o-y growth in revenue/EBITDA/PAT on a consolidated basis. In a seasonally weak quarter, core E&C revenues and EBITDA also grew by 18/21 per cent y-o-y, with Core E&C margins improving by 10 bps to 7.6 per cent. Both Core E&C revenue and margin beat our estimates.
- July 26, 2024 06:51
Stock market news updates: Broker’s call: Suzlon (Buy)
Suzlon Energy is a vertically integrated wind turbine manufacturer and O&M service provider with over 20.7GW of installed capacity across the globe.
- July 26, 2024 06:49
Share market live news: FPIs sell shares over ₹10,000 crore post Budget
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth ₹10,710 crore in the cash market from the day the Budget was announced. This after purchasing shares for six straight sessions totalling over ₹18,000 crore.
- July 26, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹374.40): BUY
The outlook for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is bullish. The stock surged 5.8 per cent on Thursday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the share price well above the key intermediate resistance at ₹366. This level of ₹366 will now act as a strong support.
