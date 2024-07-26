July 26, 2024 15:51

The Indian IT results so far have been mixed on revenue growth but on the positive side, most companies indicated green shoots in the spends on discretionary projects as well as some large verticals such as BFSI. The BFSI sector is the largest contributor to revenue for the large IT companies and has seen tepid growth in the last few quarters. The outlook for the BFSI vertical, which the companies have provided, indicates it has returned to growth. If one corroborates this with the commentary of large global banks, it increases our confidence in this vertical’s growth outlook. Though the quarterly data from US banks on tech spending doesn’t show any meaningful change in trends yet.

On the profitability side we have seen mixed numbers so far, wherein certain large companies have tightened costs very well, leading to margin expansion. While some of the companies, especially in the mid-cap IT space, have seen weak margins. Growth is usually a strong margin lever for the companies and if discretionary spends were to comeback in the industry, it could negate the margin pressure.

On valuations, the IT sector has inched up to ~24x FY26E EPS and is trading higher versus its long-term average of ~18x. The increase in valuation has been due partly to anticipation of interest rate cuts in the US markets, and partly due to under ownership of the sector by FIIs and DIIs.