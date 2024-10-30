October 30, 2024 13:49

1. Kotyark Industries:

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 55% YoY from INR 127 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 197 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 66% from INR 10.8 Cr to INR 17.9 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 37% and Net Profit up 57%.

2. AVP Infracon

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 63% YoY from INR 67 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 109 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 86% from INR 7 Cr to INR 13 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 16% and Net Profit up 18%.

3. BCL Industries⁠:

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 481 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 721 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 50% from INR 20 Cr to INR 30 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit up 20%.

4. Genus Power

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 88% YoY from INR 259 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 487 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 69% from INR 49 Cr to INR 83 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 18% and Net Profit up 73%.

5. CFF Fluid:

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 34% YoY from INR 59.5 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 80 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 39% from INR 10.1 Cr to INR 14 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 69% and Net Profit up 2x.

6. Websol Energy:

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 480x YoY from INR 0.3 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 144 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up from loss of INR 4 Cr to profit of INR 42 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 29% and Net Profit up 83%.

7. Five Star Business

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 35% YoY from INR 519 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 702 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 35% from INR 199 Cr to INR 268 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 5% and Net Profit up 6%.

8. Cosmic CRF

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 29% YoY from INR 123 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 159 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 81% from INR 6.8 Cr to INR 12.3 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 22% and Net Profit up 2.1x.