September 30, 2024 10:19

Market Performance So Far:

The USD/JPY pair has been under scrutiny since Shigeru Ishiba’s election as Japan’s new prime minister, with a drop of over 400 pips reflecting the market’s anticipation of potential policy shifts. Currently, the pair appears to be in a period of consolidation after the sharp decline, with traders focusing on the 144.30 level for signs of bearish price action. The market is still digesting Ishiba’s election and its broader implications, and traders may hesitate to make moves until more concrete policy direction is provided by the new government. Meanwhile, the broader USDX is showing mixed signals, having made a new weekly low on Friday, with traders eyeing this as a potential buying opportunity. The 99.00 level is seen as a critical support zone, and if the dollar index dips to this point, it could trigger a bullish reversal, especially if market sentiment turns in favor of the USD amid perceived risks stemming from Japan’s new foreign policy initiatives.

In terms of the EUR/USD, there is a strong chance the pair could drop further from its current area, with a possibility of making one final push higher before retreating. Traders looking at bullish price action around the 1.1100 or 1.1040 zones may find opportunities, but the overall sentiment appears to lean towards a decline in the near term. GBP/USD is showing a similar pattern, with the potential for the pair to either come down from its current area or make one more push higher before reversing. If it does rise, the 1.3500 level becomes a key resistance point, and bearish price action around this zone will likely set the tone for the following week. However, if the pair declines sooner, the 1.3300 level could provide a solid area for a bullish reaction, offering some short-term opportunities for traders seeking to capitalize on volatility. Lastly, gold has continued its downward movement after testing resistance at 2670, with a potential consolidation expected, and bullish price action around the 2590 area could set the stage for a rebound.

What’s Happening This Week:

As we head into the first week of October, several key economic data points are expected to drive market movements. On Monday, Germany’s Preliminary CPI data is forecasted to come in at 0.1%, following a previous reading of -0.1%, which could influence the EUR/USD pair. On Tuesday, the focus shifts to high-impact U.S. reports, including the ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected at 47.6, and the JOLTS Jobs Opening report, with 7.64 million jobs forecasted. A weaker-than-expected JOLTS report could fuel speculation that the U.S. job market is softening, adding pressure to the dollar. On Wednesday, the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change takes center stage, with a forecast of 124K jobs added, and traders will be watching closely to see whether the actual data meets expectations. A stronger-than-expected ADP figure could reinforce the view that the U.S. labor market remains resilient, while a weaker figure could lead to dollar weakness.

On Thursday, the ISM Services PMI is forecasted at 51.6, and any data supporting a strong U.S. services sector will likely reinforce dollar strength. The end of the week brings the most closely watched reports: Friday’s Non-Farm Employment Change and the Unemployment Rate. The Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data is forecasted at 144K, and the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%. A stronger-than-expected NFP report, combined with a stable unemployment rate, could drive the dollar higher, while a weaker NFP could lead to dollar softness. Markets will likely respond with heightened volatility around Friday’s release, making it an important day for traders in dollar-denominated assets.