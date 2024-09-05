September 05, 2024 07:51

Hatsun Agro Product: Board meeting on Sept 12 to consider proposal of investment into Huoban Energy 11

Reliance Industries: India Govt - Co announced successful bidder for 10 GWH Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage || India Govt - Reliance wins bid for govt incentives for 10GWH of battery production

NBCC: Co says memorandum of understanding signed between Co and RITES || MoU to explore combined business interest in projects across India, overseas

Best AgroLife: Co has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Govt of India for an invention entitled “Synergistic pesticidal composition comprising plant growth regulator with neonicotinoid insecticide” for the term of 20 years

#JustIn | #ExideIndustries: Arun Mittal resigns as MD & CEO of the EESL w.e.f. October 31, 2024 and Mandar V Deo elevated & appointed MD & CEO of EESL w.e.f. November 1, 2024.

Alert: Mandar V Deo was the joint Managing Director of EESL at the time of elevation

Kalpataru Projects: Co board approved conversion of loan granted to Brazil unit into equity shares || Equity shares will be subscribed at price of BRL 2.10 per share

Linde India: Co has entered into the plant sale agreement with Tata Steel for acquiring their industrial gas supply assets - 2X1800 TPD Air Separation Units (ASUs) at their Kalinganagar Phase 2 Expansion Project

Suzlon Energy: Co executed conveyance deed with OE Business Park for sale of one EAH property || Consideration received from sale at 4.4B Rupees

#USEconomicData | U.S. July exports at $266.6 bn vs $265.9 bn (MoM) vs est of $266 bn

👉 U.S. July imports at $345.4 bn vs $339 bn (MoM) vs est of $344.5 bn

👉 U.S. July trade deficit at $78.8 bn vs $73 bn (MoM) vs est of $78.5 bn

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Co says floor price for qualified institutions placement at 699.01 Rupees/shr