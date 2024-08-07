August 07, 2024 07:50

AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA,

TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL

ABBOTINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore

ABFRL

* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore

APOLLOTYRE

* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore

COROMANDEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore

GODREJCP

* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore

GODFRYPHLP

* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore

LEMONTREE

* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore

NHPC

* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore

PIDILITIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore

RADICO

* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore

UNOMINDA

* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore

Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.08.2024

ABB, AJMERA, APLLTD, ARTEMISMED,* ASTRAL*, ASTRAZEN, AVALON, AWHCL, AZAD, BAYERCROP, BHARATFORG, BHARATGEAR, BIOCON, BIRLACORPN, CARYSIL, COCHINSHIP, CONCOR, COSMOFIRST, DREAMFOLKS, EICHERMOT, EUREKAFORBE, GALAXYSURF, GREAVESCOT, GRSE, GSPL, GUJALKALI, HBLPOWER, HITECHCORP, IFCI, INDIASHLTR, IRCON, JGCHEM, KHADIM, KOPRAN, KPIGREEN, LICI, LUMAXIND, MEDANTA, MINDACORP, MRF, MUNJALAU, NIACL, NOCIL, OIL, PAGEIND, PCBL, RKSWAMY, RVNL, SAIL, SEAMECLTD, SHILPAMED, SNOWMAN, SOBHA, SUTLEJTEX, TALBROSENG, TEGA, TIMKEN, UNICHEMLAB, UNIPARTS, WABAG