ALL UPDATES
- August 07, 2024 16:19
Stock market live updates today: Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 83.96 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 4 paise at 83.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated on a strong US dollar and positive crude oil prices. However, strength in the domestic markets cushioned the downside. Read more
- August 07, 2024 15:51
Stock market live updates today: Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services
“Global markets experienced a notable rebound after the BoJ’s Deputy Governor reassured that the central bank would not raise interest rates during a period of financial instability. The Indian market also witnessed broad-based buying across sectors, with the realty sector seeing a relief rally due to the reinstatement of indexation benefits. The carry trade issue appears to have eased for now and the focus is on the ongoing RBI policy, which is likely to hold rates, and positive economic outlook.”
- August 07, 2024 15:50
Stock market live updates today: In an update on its business operations in Bangladesh, Marico said operating conditions in the market were gradually improving
- August 07, 2024 15:49
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: ONGC (7.45%), Coal India (6.24%), Adani Enterprises (3.70%), Adani Ports (3.35%), Power Grid (3.20%)
Top losers: IndusInd (-2.45%), Tech Mahindra (-0.63%), Britannia (-0.32%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.26%), Titan (-0.15%)
- August 07, 2024 15:48
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex closed 874.94 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 79,468.01, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,297.50, up by 304.95 points or 1.27 per cent
- August 07, 2024 15:47
Stock market live updates today: Alankit Forex in distributorship contract with Prabhu Money Transfer to facilitate Indo-Nepal remittances and money transfers
Alankit Forex India Ltd has entered into a distributorship contract with Prabhu Money Transfer Pvt. Ltd., a private company acting as a business correspondent for RBL Bank, to facilitate Indo-Nepal remittances and money transfers.
- August 07, 2024 15:29
Stock market live today: Stock to watch: Best Agrolife
Best Agrolife Global, Mauritius, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary in China by the name Best Agrolife (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Best Agrolife stock surges 4.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹595.80.
- August 07, 2024 15:28
Stock market live updates: Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund
Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty Bank Index. The index comprises India’s leading banks, with private sector banks comprising 85% of the weight, and public sector banks making up the remainder. The fund presents a convenient opportunity to invest in India’s largest and most liquid banking stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on Thursday, 8 August 2024, and close on Thursday, 22 August 2024. Investments can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors, online platforms, and directly at https://bandhanmutual.com/nfo/bandhan-nifty-bank-index-fund/ .
- August 07, 2024 15:27
Stock market live today: Geojit Financial Services on Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Ltd develops and markets computer software for telecommunications equipment manufacturers, telecom service providers, software vendors and systems integrators.
In Q1FY25, Tech Mahindra reported a revenue decline of 1.2% YoY to Rs.13,006cr, owing to muted performance across certain segments.
EBITDA reached Rs.1,565cr, up by 16.9% YoY, with margins improving by 180bps YoY to 12.0% due to reduced subcontracting costs and other expenses.
The company expects improvements in telecom and manufacturing segments and stable demand in banking vertical.
Strategic initiatives such as adding new clients, new deal wins, AI investments and cost saving programmes such as Project Fortius and Turbocharge, are expected to improve margins and performance.
Therefore, we, upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,645 based on 25x FY25E adjusted earnings per share (EPS).
- August 07, 2024 15:26
Stock market live today: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts net loss of ₹8.97 crore, stock flat
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail recorded its standalone net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹8.97 crore as against the loss of ₹48.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat at ₹321.05 on the NSE.
- August 07, 2024 15:24
Stock market live today: Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder & MD, Shoonya by Finvasia, on market outlook
The recent market volatility has understandably caused concern among investors. While fluctuations are inherent to equity markets, the current scenario appears to be driven more by a reversal in speculative trades, rather than the popping of a bubble or economic disaster.
For investors, it’s crucial to remember that market downturns are temporary. While short-term volatility can be unsettling, a long-term perspective is essential. It is advisable to stay invested, rebalance portfolios regularly, and avoid herd mentality. Panicking and making impulsive decisions often leads to suboptimal outcomes. Investors should use these corrections as opportunities to add quality stocks, after a thorough analysis of sectors and themes. It also reiterates the importance of diversification across asset classes and sectors to mitigate risks.
India’s robust economic fundamentals and its long-term growth story remain intact, being supported by government capital expenditure and a likely revival in consumption, bolstered by good monsoons and an improving rural outlook.
- August 07, 2024 15:20
Stock market live today: Stock in focus: Hindalco
Hindalco stock traded at ₹622.65 on the NSE, up 2.02%. CBI had booked Hindalco of the Aditya Birla Group for alleged corruption in getting environmental clearances for coal mining between 2011 and 2013. (PTI report)
- August 07, 2024 15:17
Stock market live news: Stock to watch: Rishabh Instrument
Lumel S.A., material subsidiary of Rishabh Instrument, has entered into share purchase agreement with Microsys, spol. s r.o. for acquisition of 100% of shares. After this acquisition Microsys, spol. s r.o. shall become step-down subsidiary of Rishabh Instruments Limited.
Rishabh Instrument stock trades at ₹405.10 on the NSE, down by 0.93%.
- August 07, 2024 15:16
Stock market live today: NLC India to enhance investment limit in equity shares of NUPPL
NLC India board has approved to enhance the investment limit in the equity shares of Nevyeli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL) from ₹2,637.38 Crore to ₹3,676.00 Crore in one or more tranches subject to approvals from GoI, Ministry of Coal, DIPAM etc.
The board has also approved to enhance the investment limit in the equity shares of NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) from ₹50 Crore to ₹1500 Crore in one or more tranches subject to approvals from GoI, Ministry of Coal, DIPAM etc.
Stock jumps 6.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹271.95.
- August 07, 2024 15:08
Share market live today: Stock in focus: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Chola MS General Insurance, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited of Japan, has announced a partnership with Mahindra Finance.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock surges 3.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹303.90.
- August 07, 2024 15:06
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
ONGC (7.20%), Coal India (6.26%), Adani Enterprises (3.43%), Power Grid (3.29%), Adani Ports (3.02%)
Top losers:
IndusInd (-2.80%), Britannia (-0.64%), Tech Mahindra (-0.59%), Eicher Motors (-0.44%), Titan (-0.25%)
- August 07, 2024 15:02
Stock market live today: 2,935 stocks advance, while 949 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 7, 2024, were 2,935 against 949 stocks that declined; 109 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,993. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 183, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22.
In addition, 322 stocks traded in upper circuit and 255 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 07, 2024 14:57
Share market live news: DCM Shriram Industries reports ₹31.36 crore profit, stock surges
DCM Shriram Industries recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹31.36 crore as against ₹27.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock surges 3.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹211.91.
- August 07, 2024 14:55
Stock market live today: Sanghvi Movers transfers renewable business, stock plunges over 10%
Sanghvi Movers board approved the transfer of Renewable Business of the company on a slump sale basis as a going concern to a wholly owned subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables Private Limited. The stock plunges 10.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹919.
- August 07, 2024 14:50
Stock market live today: Marine Electricals bags orders from UK Navy
Marine Electricals, engaged in ship, power distribution and panelling, has recently received orders from the UK Navy for power distribution and panels and radar for three ships.
India and China have 20 per cent lower manufacturing costs than Europe. The company expects to bag more orders from European companies as they explore to diversify sourcing from China.
- August 07, 2024 14:25
Stock market live today: Pidilite Industries reports ₹551.57 crore profit, stock up
Pidilite Industries’ standalone net profit was up ₹551.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 from ₹467.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 3.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,155.
- August 07, 2024 14:23
Stock market live today: UNO Minda board approves 49% stake acquisition in Minda Onkyo JV
UNO Minda board has approved to acquire further stake in Minda Onkyo India Private Ltd, a 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Uno Minda Limited and Onkyo Sound Corporation, Japan, by acquisition of 49% stake (Equity Shares) of MOIPL from Onkyo Sound Corporation, Japan, in a phased manner.
It has also approved incorporation of a new Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe, as a Subsidiary of CREAT GmbH, which is a Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary of the Company situated at Europe.
- August 07, 2024 14:18
Share market live today: Welspun Living approves $12.5 million for Ohio pillow plant, stock gains
Welspun Living’s board had approved a capital expenditure of $12.5 million for setting up a fully automated pillow manufacturing unit at Ohio, USA by its subsidiary company Welspun USA Inc. to expand the product category in Home textile segment business in USA.
Welspun Living stock rises 2.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹184.56.
- August 07, 2024 14:17
Share market live news: Jindal Saw board to consider stock split on August 14.
- August 07, 2024 14:16
Share market live news: Ceigall India IPO note - by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Ceigall India received a very decent subscription demand where QIB & NII showed maximum interest while retail investors stayed neutral with 3.8x demand only. Considering the market mood and the subscription figures, we believe Ceigall India would witness a very decent listing gain in the range of 5-10% on the issue price.
We continue to believe and hold our long term positive outlook on Ceigall India business model with high focus on infra theme and it could deliver impressive revenue growth, driven by a strategic focus on specialized structures and road projects, underscores its technical expertise and market demand for its services. With a diverse order book spanning various regions and project types, Ceigall is well-positioned for sustained revenue visibility and profitability.
Despite valuations slightly on the higher side, the company’s Book to bill, offers healthy revenue visibility stands at over 3 years which is at the higher end compared to industry peers. Given its efficient business model, emphasizing careful project selection and cost optimization, has consistently maximized profit margins and operational efficiency. Hence, we recommend investors to “HOLD” the Ceigall India Ltd IPO for a long term perspective. Post listing, we believe the market can give Ceigall India a premium multiple towards its strong focus on project executions which may result in delivering healthy post listing gains on its issue price.”
- August 07, 2024 14:15
Stock market live news: ICICI Prudential crosses ₹3 lakh crore in AUM milestone
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has achieved a significant milestone of crossing Rs 3 lakh crore in Assets under Management (AUM).
The Company’s AUM as of July 31, 2024, stood at Rs 3.14 lakh crore.
The Company has provided life insurance cover to 9.84 crore lives as on June 2024 across all its business segments, this has grown by approx. 59% from 6.19 crore lives in June 2022. The total in-force sum assured stood at Rs. 35.10 lakh crore on June 30, 2024.
The Company has a claim settlement ratio of 99.17% for FY2024 with an average turnaround time of 1.27 days for non-investigated retail death claims.
- August 07, 2024 14:14
Share market live today: Varroc Engineering reports ₹34.06 crore profit, stock rises
Varroc Engineering recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹34.06 crore as against ₹34.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 2.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹615.60
- August 07, 2024 14:13
Stock market live today: Gandhar Oil Refinery posts ₹32.65 crore profit, stock jumps
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹32.65 crore as against ₹54.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹218.76 on the NSE, higher by 7.41%.
- August 07, 2024 14:12
Stock market live news: Equity Outlook by Shreyash Devalkar, Head of Equity at Axis AMC
· Even though there is no change in the capex expenditure compared to the interim budget, it is a 17% growth on YOY terms, which in itself is a healthy figure.
· The fiscal discipline by the government will translate to crowding in for private investments. With the government also emphasizing on private capex, the entire curve of the capex cycle stands to benefit in light of multiple enablers such as deleveraged corporate balance sheets, healthy profitability, rising domestic demand, and increasing capacity utilization
· Accordingly, we are overweight on the infrastructure, manufacturing, utilities and transport.
· We maintain a bias to holdings in sectors that can benefit from government policies such as energy, defense, power
· We have an underweight in the export-oriented segment, attributing this to global economic slowdown
· Overall, we remain positive on the markets and continue with our themes of being overweight consumption, investments and underweight exports. Always remember markets may go through cycles but it is important to stay invested
- August 07, 2024 14:10
Bullion market live updates: Indian gold industry launches self-regulatory body IAGES
The Indian gold industry has today announced the formation of the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) created by the Indian gold industry, for the Indian gold industry and supported by the World Gold Council.
IAGES will aim at increasing consumer confidence and enhancing trust in the Indian gold industry through encouraging adoption of fair, transparent and sustainable practices, regulatory compliance, establishing code of conduct and introducing an audit framework – created by the Indian gold industry, for the Indian gold industry across the entire industry value chain. It will be inspired by the World Gold Council’s Retail Gold Investment Principles IAGES will aim to give gold providers a detailed set of best practices and a road map for implementing them.
- August 07, 2024 14:07
Stock market live today: German company Exyte selects LTIMindtree as global IT service provider
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that Exyte, a Germany-based company delivering ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries has selected the former as a global digital service provider.
- August 07, 2024 14:04
Stock market live today: Fortis Healthcare stock falls 2.09% despite 40% increase in Q1 consolidated profit
Fortis Healthcare stock declines 2.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹486.50. Company’s consolidated profit after tax increased 40% to ₹174 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, aided by strong performance in the hospital business.
- August 07, 2024 14:03
Stock market live today: Altair and L&T Technology Services establish digital twin center of excellence
Altair and L&T Technology Services have announced the creation of a digital twin center of excellence (CoE) to accelerate digital transformation. This CoE will provide digital twin capabilities to customers worldwide in the mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability sectors.
- August 07, 2024 14:02
Stock in Focus: Talbros Automotive Q1 net profit up 26%, stock jumps 3.29%
Talbros Automotive Components recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹17.56 crore as against ₹13.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock surges 3.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹360.
- August 07, 2024 14:02
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty oil & gas stocks
Oil India (7.97%), ONGC (7.55%), Castrol India (6.92%), GAIL (3.28%), Hindustan Petroleum (3.26%), IOC (3.03%)
- August 07, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: Indian Hotels Company stock rises 2.95% on NSE after acquisition of hotel in Gujarat
The Indian Hotels Company stock was up 2.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹614.55 following a deal for 108-key hotel in Nadiad in Gujarat under its ‘SeleQtions’ brand.
- August 07, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: REC stock jumps 3.25% on NSE following announcement of new wholly-owned subsidiary
REC stock surges 3.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹583.85 post announcement that Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission Limited has been incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of RECL).
- August 07, 2024 13:47
Stock market live today: Aurobindo Pharma gains 2.93% on NSE after USFDA approval for estradiol vaginal Inserts
Aurobindo Pharma stock rises 2.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,442.65 on receipt of final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg.
- August 07, 2024 13:30
Stock market live today: Bata India stock declines 2.86% as quarterly revenue from operations drops 1.41% YoY
Bata India stock fell 2.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,471.70. The company’s revenue from operations dropped 1.41% y-o-y at ₹944.63 crore for the first quarter this fiscal compared to ₹958.15 crore for the same period last fiscal.
- August 07, 2024 13:30
Stock market live today: Saurashtra Cement plans kiln stoppage at Sidheegram plant, stock trades at ₹128.75 on NSE, up 1.20%
Saurashtra Cement has planned stoppage of kiln at Sidheegram Plant, Dist:Gir Somnath, for about 10 days from today on account of high clinker inventory. However the cement dispatches will continue from the Sidheegram Plant.
Saurashtra Cement stock trades at ₹128.75 on the NSE, up 1.20%.
- August 07, 2024 13:29
Stock market live today: Uno Minda reports consolidated net profit of ₹210.80 crore for Q1, stock trades flat at ₹975.45 on NSE
Uno Minda recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹210.80 crore as against ₹180.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat ₹975.45 on the NSE.
- August 07, 2024 13:28
Stock market live today: Uno Minda board approves incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary, acquisition of Minda Onkyo India, and other key proposals
Uno Minda’s board has approved following proposals:
* Incorporation of Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe
* Acquisition of equity shares of Minda Onkyo India Private Limited (MOIPL)
* Amendment in Joint Venture Agreement of Denso Ten Uno Minda India Private Limited and Uno Minda D-Ten India Private Limited
* Investment in Sunroof Project
- August 07, 2024 13:27
Stock market live today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final nod for Acitretin capsules, stock rises 1.97% on NSE
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received USFDA final approval for Acitretin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 17.5 mg, and 25 mg.
Stock is up 1.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,210.
- August 07, 2024 13:26
Stock market live today: Servotech Power secures ₹10.20 crore order for solar energy storage and grid-connected systems
Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has secured a total of 1.2 MW order worth approximately ₹10.20 crore for the deployment of Solar Energy Storage and Grid-connected Systems. The order has been secured from the Rural Development Department of Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).
Servotech Power Systems stock was up 2.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹123.90.
- August 07, 2024 13:26
Stock market live today: Caplin Point reappoints Dr. Sridhar Ganesan as MD, reports increase in Q1 net profit, and declares final dividend
Caplin Point Laboratories board has reappointed Dr Sridhar Ganesan as Managing Director for further period of two years w.e.f August 25, 2024.
The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.5 (125%) per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
The company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹124.92 crore as against ₹104.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 2.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,583.75
- August 07, 2024 13:24
Easy Trip Planners bags Global Tourism Award
EaseMyTrip.com bags the Best OTA (National) Award at Global Tourism Awards 2024.
Easy Trip Planners stock was up 1.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹39.73
- August 07, 2024 13:24
Stock market live today: AlA Engineering Ltd-Buyback
\u0009\u0009
Route – Tender\u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 5,000/-
Current Market Price: 4,510/-
Market Cap: Rs 42,450 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 500 Crores (Representing 7.92% and 7.51% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 10,00,000 shares (Representing 1.06% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,50,000 shares
Dividend of Rs. 16
Dividend Record Date: 20 Aug 2024
Last Cum Trading Date: 19 Aug 2024
Ex-Date: 20 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 20 Aug 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 07, 2024 12:30
Stock market live today: Shree Cement stock falls 1.61% as company records 51.31% decline in Q1 net profit
Shree Cement stock trades at ₹25,680 on the NSE, down by 1.61%. The company recorded 51.31% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 278.45 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2024 on account of sluggish demand.
- August 07, 2024 12:26
Stock market live today: Rajratan Global Wire begins commercial production at new Chennai facility for tyre bead wire
Rajratan Global Wire announced that the commercial production at newly established Green Field manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, commenced today, August 7, 2024. This unit has been set up for the production of Tyre Bead Wire with a capacity of up to 60,000 MT per annum.
Rajratan Global Wire stock rose 1.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹583.
- August 07, 2024 12:25
Stock market live today: AIA Engineering board approves share buyback at ₹5,000 per share; stock trade in green
AIA Engineering board has approved the buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each by the Company at a price of ₹5,000 per share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹500 crore.
AIA Engineering stock rises 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,515.
- August 07, 2024 12:22
Stock market live today: Lupin shares jump over 6%; hit 52-week high after strong June qtr earnings
Shares of drug maker Lupin on Wednesday jumped over 6 per cent after the firm reported 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The stock rallied 6.18 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,025 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it soared 6.23 per cent to Rs 2,029.95 -- the 52-week high.
Lupin has reported 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 801 crore for June quarter FY25, aided by robust sales across markets.
The Mumbai-based drug maker had logged a net profit of Rs 452 crore in April-June FY24.
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,600 crore in the first quarter from Rs 4,814 crore a year ago, Lupin said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday evening.
- August 07, 2024 12:17
Stock market live today: FirstCry IPO: Should you place an order?
Brainbees Solutions Limited, popularly known by its brand name ‘Firstcry’, a leading multi-channel retailing platform for childcare products has launched its IPO and is open for subscription till August 8, 2024. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and offer for sale up to ₹2,528 crore, totalling to ₹4,194 crore.
- August 07, 2024 12:08
Stock Market live today: Banswara Syntex has appointed B.C. Kaushik, as Unit Head - Spinning under category of Head Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. August 6, 2024
- August 07, 2024 12:08
Stock Market live today: Shilpa Medicare Limited completes Phase 1 clinical trial for rHA, shares trade up
Shilpa Medicare Limited has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for recombinant human albumin 20% (rHA).
Stock surges 6.36% on the NSE to trade at ₹709.
- August 07, 2024 12:04
Stock Market live today: Top losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
IndusInd (-2.46%), Bharti Airtel (-0.59%), Asian Paints (-0.40%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.19%), Titan (-0.17%)
- August 07, 2024 12:04
Stock Market live today: Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon
ONGC (7.11%), Coal India (5.16%), Adani Enterprises (3.11%), Adani Ports (2.90%), JSW Steel (2.75%)
- August 07, 2024 12:02
Stock Market live today: Mid-morning Market Overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 7, 2024, were 2,808 against 945 stocks that declined; 125 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,878. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 151, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.
In addition, 222 stocks traded in upper circuit and 219 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 07, 2024 12:01
Stock Market live today: Nifty oil & gas rose 2.86% to trade at 12,949, and Nifty metal was up 2.30% to trade at 9,093.35.
- August 07, 2024 12:00
Stock Market live today: Patel Engineering Limited and JV partner secure a significant irrigation project from Maharashtra
Patel Engineering Limited, in partnership with their JV partner, has secured a significant irrigation project from the Government of Maharashtra. Patel Engineering’s share of this project amounts to an impressive 35%, totaling 111.16 crore.
- August 07, 2024 11:59
Stock Market live today: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (ARIIL) issues additional equity shares to its stakeholders
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (ARIIL) issued additional equity shares as a marginal gain to its stakeholders. This is due to the de-merger between ARIIL and its 100% subsidiary – Radha Raman Dev Ventures Pvt Ltd. The de-merger was approved by NCLT on the 4th of July 2024.
As per the scheme of Arrangement, ARIIL has allotted 1 equity share with the face value of ₹10 each against every 50 shares held to its equity shareholders. The record date for finalizing the same was set as the 2nd of August 2024 by the company.
Additional 7,09,698 equity shares have been issued by ARIIL and therefore the expanded capital now at 3,61,94,573 equity shares of ARIIL.
This de-merger is for transfer of an undertaking of 6.5 acres of land at I-land Wadala. The plan is to develop a mix-use project on this 6.5 acre land.
Through this demerger, it is proposed to segregate business pertaining to the development of a mix-use project into a separate company i.e 100% subsidiary – Radha Raman Dev Ventures Pvt Ltd to leverage the growth potential of the project to its optimum.
- August 07, 2024 11:57
Stock Market live today: PL Capital provides a market overview
Vikram Kasat – Head of Advisory at PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher- On markets Tuesday Recovery in US
“Fading Concern There were several new R-words on Wall Street today—Rebound, Recovery, Reversal—after all of yesterday’s Recession talk. Investors bought the dip, sending indexes surging higher.
On a day when almost all 11 S&P 500 sectors were up 1% or more, it seems market participants may be looking to diversify as they buy the market’s dip
The market kept saying, ‘we’re achieving a soft landing,’ but it was priced like there was no landing.
Now we’re having that disconnect corrected. It’s a long-term positive because it gets us to a sustainable level.
Investors aren’t out of the woods yet. August is a historically poor month for the market, and there’s little economic data on the calendar for the next couple weeks to change the narrative. Keep that seatbelt on. It’s not time for Relief and Relaxation yet.”
Nifty 24034.15
Immediate Support level remains same 23890
- August 07, 2024 11:53
Stock Market live today: Welspun Living Limited-Buyback Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
- Buyback Price: ₹220
- Current Market Price: ₹184
- Market Cap: ₹17,857 Crores
- Buyback Size: ₹278.44 Crores (Representing 7.87% and 6.67% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
- Buyback Size: 1,26,55,970 shares (Representing 1.30% of O/s. shares)
- Retail Quota: 18,98,396 Shares
Entitlement
- General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 88 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
- Retail Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 44 Equity Shares held on the Record Dat
Buyback Record Date: 05 Aug 2024
Tender Period
- Start Date - 09 Aug 2024
- Close Date - 16 Aug 2024
- Obligation Date - 22 Aug 2024
- Settlement Date - 23 Aug 2024
- August 07, 2024 11:49
Stock Market live today: Bigbloc Construction approves share issue and allotment of Starbigbloc Building Material Limited
Bigbloc Construction board has approved issue and allotment of shares of Starbigbloc Building Material Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company, by way of preferential allotment.
Starbigbloc Building Material Limited will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and continue as a subsidiary Company.
Bigbloc Construction stock jumps 8.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹259.05.
- August 07, 2024 11:46
Stock Market live today: Suzlon Energy acquires stake in Renom Energy Services, shares trade up
Suzlon Energy shares hit upper circuit at ₹69.58 on the NSE, higher by 4.99%. The company will acquire a 76% stake in Renom Energy Services for ₹660 crore in two tranches from Sanjay Ghodawat Group.
- August 07, 2024 11:44
Stock Market live today: Tata Power Company release their Q1 FY24-25 results
Tata Power Company shares declined 1.67% on the NSE to trade at ₹429.40. The company reported its June quarter net profit flat at ₹970.9 crore, while revenue was 13.7% higher at ₹17,293.6 crore, led by its generation, transmission, and distribution business.
Tata Power Company has also proposed acquisition of 40% equity stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd.
- August 07, 2024 11:41
Stock Market live today: CCI approves purchase of special vehicles from PNC Infratech, shares trade flat
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved the proposal for purchasing 12 special purpose vehicles of PNC Infratech Ltd and PNC Infra Holdings by Highway Infrastructure Trust.
PNC Infratech stock trades flat at ₹471.15 on the NSE.
- August 07, 2024 11:36
Stock Market live today: Shoppers Stop partners with Single.id to launch new rewards app, shares trade up
Shoppers Stop partners with Single.id to launch the new Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club rewards app.
Shoppers Stop stock inches up 0.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹704.75
- August 07, 2024 11:32
Stock market live today: Seamec’s vessel “Seamec Diamond” hired for ONGC contract, stock rises 1.51%
Seamec informed that the vessel “Seamec Diamond” has been put on hire for ONGC Contract through HAL Offshore Ltd.
Seamec stock rises 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,520.95
- August 07, 2024 11:22
Stock in Focus: TVS Motor stock hits 52-week high after reporting 27% rise in Quarterly profit
TVS Motor Company stock trades 3.32% higher on the NSE at ₹2,561.15 after hitting a 52-week high today at ₹2,618.65. The company reported a 27% rise in profit after tax at ₹577 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, 2024, compared to ₹468 crore in the year-ago quarter.
- August 07, 2024 11:19
Stock market live today: Bangladesh crisis boosts Indian textile stocks
The Bangladesh crisis has driven the stock prices of India’s major spinning and textile companies on an upward trajectory on Tuesday. Companies like Vardhman Textiles, KPR Mills, GHCL Textiles and Sportking experienced substantial gains during the day.
V Nagappan, a stock analyst, commenting on the increase in stock prices of various textile and spinning companies says, “Many of them have begun performing well with new and dynamic management unlike in the past where the owners were like Zamindars and their lieutenants running the show. NexGen is doing better. Bangladesh uncertainty adds to FDA issues.”
- August 07, 2024 11:06
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – August 07, 2024: Resistance ahead. Go short on a reversal from it
Bank Nifty index seems to be struggling to get a strong follow-through rise. The index opened higher today but failed to sustain. It has come down from the intraday high of 50,292 giving back some of the gains.
Bank Nifty index is currently trading at 50,115, up 0.7 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 10:2.
- August 07, 2024 11:03
Sensex today: Top gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Top gainers on the BSE as at 11 am:
Edelweiss (8.61%), Oil India (7.74%), CAMS (7.54%), VMART (7.28%), ONGC (7.14%)
Top losers:
Fusion (-20%), Eih (-5.94%), MTNL (-5%), Bata India (-3.68%), Prince Pipe (-2.28%)
- August 07, 2024 11:03
Stock market live today: Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP for Enterprise Risk Management services
- August 07, 2024 11:02
Stock market live today: Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade
Rupee traded in a narrow range in morning trade on Wednesday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.86 but soon pared the gains to trade at 83.92, unchanged from its previous close.
- August 07, 2024 10:59
Stock market live today: Godrej Industries board approves ₹3,000 crore fundraising via NCDs; stock trades flat on NSE
Godrej Industries board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of unsecured NCDs on private placement basis for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore.
Godrej Industries stock trades flat at ₹878.15 on the NSE, up 0.90%.
- August 07, 2024 10:52
Stock market live today: Nifty Prediction Today – August 07, 2024: Go short on a break below the immediate support
Nifty 50 is trading higher. It touched a high of 24,306 and has come down well from there. The index is currently trading at 24,201, up 0.9 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 47:3. This is positive. If this trend sustains, then Nifty can rise further during the day.
- August 07, 2024 10:45
Stock market live today: Fortis Healthcare Q1 PAT rises 40% to Rs 174 crore
Fortis Healthcare has reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 174 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, aided by strong performance in the hospital business.
The healthcare major had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 124 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,859 crore in the year under review from Rs 1,657 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a late-night filing on Tuesday.
- August 07, 2024 10:38
Stock market live today: Welspun Corp’s affiliate EPIC secures multi-million-dollar contracts with EPC contractors
Welspun Corp’s associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of HSAW Pipes announced multi contracts sign off with EPC contractors with value exceeding SAR 235 million (Approx. ₹525 crore) for manufacturing, supply of steel pipes and coating . The duration of the contract is 24 months.
Welspun Corp stock rises 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹645.70
- August 07, 2024 10:34
Stock market live today: Nifty realty stocks top gainers
Lodha (3.23%), Oberoi Realty (3.01%), DLF (2.91%), Godrej Properties (2.17%), Brigade (1.17%)
- August 07, 2024 10:33
Nifty today: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE
Arvind (5.10%), Lupin (4.81%), Natco Pharma (4.44%), Ajanta Pharma (4.05%), TVS Motors (3.84%), Symphony (0.16%)
- August 07, 2024 10:32
Stock market live today: PB Fintech stock rises 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,464.30 post Q1 results
- August 07, 2024 10:13
Stock market live today: Equity technical report by Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One
The Nikkei markets, which experienced significant losses on Monday, saw strong gains in the morning session. This led to a positive opening for our markets. However, after the initial hour, there was no follow-through buying, and as the day progressed, prices gradually declined, erasing all gains and eventually closing below the 24000 mark with a 0.26% loss.
Technically, there hasn’t been a significant change in price levels, but from the morning highs, the momentum is clearly with the bears, who are using any bounces as opportunities to sell. On the daily chart, prices remained within the range of the previous candle, which now serves as a key trading range. The lower end of Monday’s candle aligns with the 50 EMA, while the upper end coincides with the 20 EMA and a bearish gap. Although the momentum favors the bears, the hourly indicators are in the oversold zone, suggesting a possibility of intermittent rebounds cannot be ruled out. Therefore, any such bounces, similar to yesterday, should ideally be viewed as selling opportunities. As for key levels, 24250 appears to be immediate resistance, while the 24350 - 24400 range remains a challenging barrier for the bulls.
Only a close above this range could potentially revive some positive momentum in the market. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 23900 - 23850, below which the Nifty may slip towards the 23600 - 23550 levels. Traders are advised to monitor these levels closely and adjust their trades accordingly, while also keeping an eye on global developments, as our markets are particularly influenced by global momentum.
- August 07, 2024 10:12
Stock market live today: ONGC shares surge 7%,
- August 07, 2024 10:11
Stock market live today: Scripbox launches investment advisory services for direct mutual funds on Its App
Scripbox, India’s leading mutual fund app, today announced the launch of investment advisory services for direct mutual funds. Historically available only to high net worth individuals (HNIs), these advisory services are now accessible to all customers via the Scripbox App for a monthly fee.
“Investors in direct funds lack access to expert guidance, this is a significant gap in the market which we are addressing with our app,” said Sanjiv Singhal, Founder of Scripbox. “Our digital app provides personalized financial planning, risk profiling, asset allocation, fund selection, portfolio review – end to end high quality advisory services – for investors in direct funds. This is what we do best—helping our customers meet their long-term financial goals.”
Scripbox App is the first to bring high-quality advisory services to investors in direct mutual funds. This launch is part of Scripbox’s mission to help a million families achieve financial freedom.
- August 07, 2024 10:10
Stock market live today: SEPC repays ₹85 crore of bank borrowings, stock trades flat at 18.30 on NSE
SEPC Ltd has utilised an amount of ₹8,500 lakh from the Net Proceeds towards full or partial repayment/ pre-payment, of certain secured bank borrowings availed by the Company.
Stock trades flat at 18.30 on the NSE.
- August 07, 2024 10:07
Stock in focus: Shares of LIC jumped over 3 pc to rs 1112..65 on businessline report of govt 5 per cent stake sale
- August 07, 2024 10:07
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: CITI on Gujarat Gas
Sell, TP Rs 500
Soft qtr, with 1Q declining 9% qoq in line
While vol recovered 13% qoq (2% ahead), this came at expense of per unit EBITDA margins that declined 20% qoq (in line)
Performance validates that 4Q represented a near-term peak for Co’s earnings
- August 07, 2024 10:07
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: CITI on Bata India
Sell, TP Rs 1050
EBITDA margin declined by 548bps YoY to 19.6% (-288bps QoQ; -794bps vs 1QFY20).
Margin adversely impacted due to one-time investment in technology (Rs147mn; implying 156bps adverse impact on margin)
- August 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Nomura on Cummins
Neutral, TP Rs 3470
1Q rev at Rs 23bn, up 4% y-y (-4%/vs Nomura est.)
Domestic sales grew 12% y-y, while exports declined 22% y-y
Gross margin at 37.8%, rose 523bp y-y
EBITDA at Rs 4.7bn, up 37% y-y (+6% vs est.)
EBITDA margin at 20.3% vs est 18.5%
- August 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Nomura on Shree Cement
Buy Call, Target Rs 33,400
Q1 Lower-than-expected Blended Realisation Leads To EBITDA Miss
Adjusted For Merchant Power Sales, Cement EBITDA Should Be Around `904/t
Capacity Expansion: On Track To Reach 74 mt By FY26
Stock Is Currently Trading At 17.5x 1-Yr-Fwd EV/EBITDA
- August 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: MS on PB Fin
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,125
Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Beat Estimates
Core Business Profitability Was Strong, Despite Weak Disbursement Growth
Adjusted EBITDA Loss At New Business Initiatives Narrowed
Investor Focus Will Be On The Sustainability Of Premium Momentum & A Pickup In Credit Biz
- August 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: MS on Suzlon
Overweight Call, Target Rs 73.4
Renom Energy Services Acquisition: Strategic Entry Into Multibrand OMS
Renom Is A Market Leader With 2.5GW Of Contracted Capacity
Presence In Seven Windy States & Experience Of Maintaining Turbines Of 14 Different Makes
Implied Valuation Of 4x Price To Sales, Cheaper Than Its Listed Peer
- August 07, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: MS on LIC Hsg Fin
Downgrade To Underweight, Target Rs 550
Expect PpOP To Decline 7% YoY In FY25 & Rise 4% YoY In FY26
There Is Downside Risks From Interest Rate Cuts
Headline P/E Is Less Than 7x
As Structural Pressures & Earnings Volatility Become Increasingly Evident, P/E Could De-rate Further
View NIM & Loan Spread Expansion To Multi-yr High Levels That Co Saw In FY24 Is Unsustainable
- August 07, 2024 10:04
Stock market live today: Brokerages on Gland Pharma
Nomura on Gland Pharma
Downgrade To Reduce, Target Rs 1,819
Q1 Was A Weak Quarter
Break In Momentum Post Recovery In Past 4 Quarters
1Q Sales/EBITDA/PAT Missed Estimates By 12%/32%/32%
Ex-Cenexi, Revenues Missed Est By 18%
Lower Revenues & Milestone Income Led To Contraction In EBITDA Margin
CITI On Gland Pharma
Sell, TP Rs 1310
1Q below (26% EBITDA miss) as base biz injectable sales declined by 14% QoQ
A part of decline was due to lower milestone income, but US biz also felt pinch of increased competitive intensity reflecting in softness in vol as well as prices
- August 07, 2024 10:04
Stock market live today: Brokerages on Lupin
Nomura on Lupin
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,952
Q1 Showed Healthy Growth Across Markets; Expansion Of EBITDA Margin
Q1 Sales/EBITDA/PAT 4%/9%/19% Higher Than Estimates
EBITDA Margin Up 527 bps YoY, 120 bps Higher Than Estimates
Adjusted For Glumetza Settlement Charges, EBITDA Margin Was 24.7% (Vs Reported 23.3%)
Co Now Has Net Cash Of Rs 19 Cr Vs `48 Cr Debt In Q4, & Rs 130 Cr Debt As At End Q1FY24
Macquarie on Lupin
O-P, TP Rs 1785
1Q rev/EBITDA/PAT beat est by 6%/18%/35%
Rev beat driven by higher-than-expected rev across all biz segments
EBITDA beat driven by better-than-expected rev, higher-than expected gross margin, & lower-than-expected R&D expenses
- August 07, 2024 10:03
Stock market live today: Brokerages on TVS Motors
Jefferies on TVS Motors
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 3,000
Q1 EBITDA & Recurring PAT Grew 26-31% YoY To New Highs
Q1 EBITDA & Recurring PAT In-line With Est; EBITDA Margin Rose 10 bps QoQ To 11.5%
Co Should Be A Key Beneficiary Of 2W Demand Revival In Both Domestic And Export Markets
An Improving Franchise Should Also Drive Continued Margin Expansion
Co Has 3 Product Launches In India In H2CY24; Norton Launches Will Start By End-CY25
Expect EPS To More Than Double Over FY24-27
Macquarie on TVS Motors
Outperform Call, Target Rs 2,783
Q1 Gross Margin Surprises Positively
EBITDA Margin Improved To 11.5% — Highest Ever; However, In Line With Estimates
Multiple New Launches For H2FY25
Investment In Subsidiaries Key To Track From A Free-Cash-Flow Standpoint
- August 07, 2024 10:03
Stock market live today: Brokerages on Tata Power
CLSA on Tata Power
Underperform Call, Target Rs 297
Key Message From Q1 Was That Worst Of Mundra IPP Losses May Be On Weak Coal & Govt Advisory
Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers A Key Catalyst That Investors Look For
Continue To See Declines In PAT Due To Drops In Wind Utilisation Rates
Coal Profit Fell 69% YoY On A Decline In Seaborne Coal Prices
RE IPP Business Saw 12% Decline In Ex-treasury PAT On Lower Wind Utilisation Rates
RE EPC Business Did Well Due To Benign Solar Cell Prices
Stock Remains Expensive At A 35x CL25 PE
Jefferies on Tata Power
Underperform Call, Target Rs 325
Q1 PAT 13% Below Est Due To Lower Coal Mine Profitability
Mgmt Guidance Of `2,000 Cr Capex In FY25 Is At Higher End Of Earlier Plans In Renewables, T&D & Storage
Maintain Estimates As Solar Rooftop And EPC Can See Recovery Ahead
Remain Concerned On Execution Delays & Mundra Plant Issues
BoFA Sec on Tata Power
U-P, TP Rs 336
PAT up 32% YoY (beat BofAe by 7.4%) on operational efficiencies, tariff order in discoms & higher PLF at Mundra
Increased capex guidance to Rs200bn for FY25
RE ramp up on track
Val @3.4x 2yr fwd P/B seen expensive
- August 07, 2024 10:02
Stock market live today: Brokerages on PFC
CLSA On PFC
Outperform Call, Target Rs 610
Q1 Net Profit Was Up 24% YoY, & 5% Ahead Of Estimates Primarily Due To Forex Gains
Loan Growth Was Slow At 10% YoY
Mgmt Indicated It Is Undergoing Transformation Projects, Which Should Settle Down Soon
FY25 Growth Guidance Of 12-15% Remains Unchanged
On Asset Quality, Co Has Neither Seen New NPA Formation Nor Any New Resolutions In Q1
One State Utility Has Slipped To Stage 2, Thus Provision Coverage Has Inched Up QoQ
Bernstein on PFC
Outperform Call, Target Rs 620
A Disappointing Quarter With Decline In Loan Book QoQ, But Mgmt Retained Their Guidance
Confident In Loan Book Growth Coming In & See This Quarter As A Temporary Blip
Visibility On Reversal Of Provisions Is Also Improving With A Good Bid Received For KSK Plant
Co’s Strategy To Hedge 100% Of Yen Borrowings As Of End Of Q1 Seems To Have Worked In Its Favour
- August 07, 2024 10:01
Stock market live today: Bonus Issue Dates
RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 519.05
Ex Bonus 08 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- August 07, 2024 09:35
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
ONGC (4.62%), Coal India (3.12%), BPCL (2.91%), M&M (2.36%), Hero Motocorp (2.34%)
Top losers:
Asian Paints (-0.73%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.20%)
- August 07, 2024 09:30
Stock market live today: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on Nifty’s outlook
We had pencilled in yesterday, the prospects of a pause after the first leg of the recovery move ended at 24389. Hence, the turn lower did not come as a surprise, but the extent of the pull back did, which has allowed bears to regroup. This would mean that despite the downsides losing momentum on approach of the 50day SMA again, the dominant trend is still pointing down, and 23860 may not hold off a repeat attack. That said, MACD histogram in short periodicities provides a template for recovery attempts early today with 24067, 24154 and 24262 as objectives. However, with VIX near 19, all these upswings could be dismissed as volatility, until 24389 is reclaimed.
Derivative outlook:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 25000 for Calls and 22300 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 25000 for Calls and 24000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 25000 for Calls and 22300 for Puts in weekly and at 24400 for Calls and 22300 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 6.05%, increased future index shorts by 5.50% and in index options by 24.87% increased in Call longs, 17.13% increased in Call short, 8.43% increased in Put longs and 5.66% decrease in Put shorts.
- August 07, 2024 09:28
Stock market live today: Nifty Realty Index up 1.7% in early trades as Centre proposes amendment for indexation on real estate
The Nifty Realty Index is up 1.7% in early trades with all constituents up in the range 0.1 to 2.7 per cent. Late on Tuesday the Centre moved an amendment for indexation proposal on real estate, with options to taxpayers to opt for a lower rate without indexation and higher rate with indexation.
Indexation adjusts the purchase price of an asset for inflation, thereby reducing the gains and, ultimately, the tax liability.
- August 07, 2024 09:26
Stock market live today: Nifty midcap 100 trades at 56,291.65, increased by 1.40%; nifty smallcap 100 trades at 18,080.15, up 1.17%.
- August 07, 2024 09:26
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures trade higher despite increase in US inventories
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning despite the industry data showing an increase in crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.20 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $76.57, up by 0.12 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.31, up by 0.15 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6164 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6186, down by 0.36 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6098 against the previous close of ₹6126, down by 0.46 per cent.
- August 07, 2024 09:24
Stock market live today: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty climb with Asian peers; realty sector awaiting LTCG tax proposal changes
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Wednesday, aligning with Asian markets as traders reassess U.S. recession fears. Realty stocks are in focus due to anticipated changes in the long-term capital gains (LTCG) indexation proposal. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 945.37 points to 79,538.44, while the NSE Nifty increased by 298.45 points to 24,291.
On Tuesday, both indices climbed about 1.2% but later reversed gains as profit-taking set in, with the Nifty and Sensex each losing about 4% over the last three sessions. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted that while the Nifty’s recent pullback was anticipated, its extent was surprising. The dominant trend remains downward, with 23,860 likely facing another test. Recovery targets are set at 24,067, 24,154, and 24,262, but volatility may limit gains unless 24,389 is reclaimed.
Asian markets also saw gains, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 2.91% and the broader Topix surging 4.12%. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.20%. BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida stated that interest rates would not increase amid financial instability, necessitating continued monetary easing to meet the 2% inflation target.
Overnight, U.S. markets rebounded, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising 1% as investor concerns about a recession eased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 294.39 points, the S&P 500 by 53.7 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 166.77 points.
- August 07, 2024 09:11
Stock market live today: L&T Technology and Altair team up to launch global digital twin centre of excellence
L&T TECHNOLOGY; Altair and Company Establish Digital Twin Center of Excellence to Accelerate Global Innovation
CoE will cater to customers across mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability segments
- August 07, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 Important Result Calendar
07 August 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
* Abbott India Ltd.
* Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
* Apollo Tyres Ltd.
* Coromandel International
* Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
* Godrej Consumer Products
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Balaji Amines Ltd.
* BASF India Ltd.
* BSE Ltd.
* BSE Ltd.
* Caplin Point Laboratories
* CCL Products (India) Ltd.
* Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
* FDC Ltd.
* GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
* Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
* Krishna Institute of Med Sciences
* Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
* NHPC Ltd.
* NLC India Ltd.
* NSE Ltd.
* Radico Khaitan Ltd.
* Varroc Engineering Ltd.
* Welspun Corp Ltd.
08 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Astral Ltd.
* Bharat Forge Ltd.
* Biocon Ltd.
* Container Corp Of India
* Eicher Motors Ltd.
* MRF Ltd.
* Page Industries Ltd.
* Steel Authority Of India
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharma Ltd.
* Astrazeneca Pharma India
* Bayer CropScience Ltd.
* Birla Corporation Ltd.
* Bombay Burmah Trading Corp
* Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
* Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
* Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
* Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
* Global Health Ltd.
* Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
* Ircon International Ltd.
* Jash Engineering Ltd.
* Jash Engineering Ltd.
* JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.
* Life Insurance Corp of India
* Minda Corporation Ltd.
* Oil India Ltd.
* PCBL Ltd.
* Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
* Sobha Ltd.
* The New India Assurance Co
* Timken India Ltd.
09 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aarti Industries Ltd.
* Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
* Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
* Berger Paints India Ltd.
* Grasim Industries Ltd.
* Info Edge (India) Ltd.
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
* Sun TV Network Ltd.
* The India Cements Ltd.
* Trent Ltd.
* Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
* CE Info Systems Ltd.
* CESC Ltd.
* Cholamandalam Fin Holdings
* Engineers India Ltd.
* General Insurance Corp of India
* Inox Wind Energy Ltd.
* Inox Wind Ltd.
* IRB Infrastructure Developers
* Metro Brands Ltd.
* Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
* MMTC Ltd.
* Prism Johnson Ltd.
* Shipping Corporation Of India
* SJVN Ltd.
* Star Cement Ltd.
* Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
* Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Cash Segment
* APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
* Finolex Cables Ltd.
* PNC Infratech Ltd.
* Vinati Organics Ltd.
12 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
* Hindustan Copper Ltd.
* National Aluminium Co Ltd.
* Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Cash Segment
* AIA Engineering Ltd.
* Borosil Renewables Ltd.
* Campus Activewear Ltd.
* Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
* Ester Industries Ltd.
* Happiest Minds Technologies
* HUDCO Ltd.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp
* Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
* Man Industries (India) Ltd.
* Natco Pharma Ltd.
* Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
* Uflex Ltd.
* Usha Martin Ltd.
13 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
* GNFC Ltd.
* Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
* IRCTC Ltd.
* Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
* Manappuram Finance Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Muthoot Finance Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson Int
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies
* Godrej Industries Ltd.
* Gujarat Fluorochemicals
* HEG Ltd.
* Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
* NBCC (India) Ltd.
* Rainbow Children’s Medicare
* Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
* Sammaan Capital Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
* The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
14 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
* Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
* Voltas Ltd.
Cash Segment
* E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
* Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
* RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
21 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* P&G Health Ltd.
28 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care
29 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
- August 07, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Ecoplast Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 525.85
RITES Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 689.5
Sealmatic India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 625.7
- August 07, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: Hindustan Oil Exploration: Co’s FSO de-mooored due to adverse weather; production suspension at Block B-80
- August 07, 2024 09:05
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co-Head targets gains in Korea and India amid Asian stock slump
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Hiren Dasani, co-head of emerging markets equity:
Seeks Gains in Korea and India During Asian Stock Slump
Emphasized the potential in companies manufacturing auto ancillaries,chemicals, and power equipment in India.
Via Bloomberg
- August 07, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: KarurVysyaBank cuts six-month and one-year MCLR by 10 bps to 9.90% & 10.00%, respectively
- August 07, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Bernstein on PFC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 620/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on PFC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 610/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
MS on PB Fintech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1125/Sh (Positive)
UBS on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4800/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on TVS Motors: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 2783/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on JTL Industries: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 303/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Tata Power: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 467/Sh (Positive)
Axis on Tata Power: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Syrma SGS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 540/Sh (Positive)
MS on Suzlon: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 73.4/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Shree Cement: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 33400/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Lupin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1952/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Cummins: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3470/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bata India: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Tata Power: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 325/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1600/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bata India: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Negative)
CLSA on Tata Power: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 297/Sh (Negative)
UBS on Cummins: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2190/Sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Gland Pharma: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2180/Sh (Negative)
MS on LIC Housing: Downgrade to Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 550/Sh (Negative)
- August 07, 2024 07:51
Stock market live today: News flash: BOJ Uchida: Will not raise rates when markets are unstable
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank won’t raise interest rates when financial markets are unstable.
The recent strengthening of the yen would affect the BOJ’s policy decision because it reduces upward pressure on import prices, and therefore overall inflation, Uchida said.
Stock market volatility would also influence the central bank’s decision by affecting corporate activity and consumption, he said.
- August 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 07-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* MANAPPURAM
* LIC HOUSING
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* HINDCOPPER
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.08.2024
AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA,
TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL
ABBOTINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore
ABFRL
* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore
GODFRYPHLP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore
NHPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore
UNOMINDA
* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.08.2024
ABB, AJMERA, APLLTD, ARTEMISMED,* ASTRAL*, ASTRAZEN, AVALON, AWHCL, AZAD, BAYERCROP, BHARATFORG, BHARATGEAR, BIOCON, BIRLACORPN, CARYSIL, COCHINSHIP, CONCOR, COSMOFIRST, DREAMFOLKS, EICHERMOT, EUREKAFORBE, GALAXYSURF, GREAVESCOT, GRSE, GSPL, GUJALKALI, HBLPOWER, HITECHCORP, IFCI, INDIASHLTR, IRCON, JGCHEM, KHADIM, KOPRAN, KPIGREEN, LICI, LUMAXIND, MEDANTA, MINDACORP, MRF, MUNJALAU, NIACL, NOCIL, OIL, PAGEIND, PCBL, RKSWAMY, RVNL, SAIL, SEAMECLTD, SHILPAMED, SNOWMAN, SOBHA, SUTLEJTEX, TALBROSENG, TEGA, TIMKEN, UNICHEMLAB, UNIPARTS, WABAG
- August 07, 2024 07:49
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 07.08.2024
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Walt Disney Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
CVS Health Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Shopify Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Emerson Electric Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Global Payments Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Brookfield Asset Management (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Warner Music Group Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
NiSource, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Bio-Techne Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Dynatrace, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Ralph Lauren Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Devon Energy Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Equinix, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Energy Transfer L.P. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Metals)
Applovin Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nutrien Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Corpay, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marathon Oil Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Western Midstream Partners, LP (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
U-Haul Holding Company (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Definese)
Zillow Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
CACI International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Amdocs Limited (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BeiGene, Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)
- August 07, 2024 07:48
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 07.08.2024
TENT CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 97.6B versus Previous: 99.1B)
TENT U.K. Bank Stress Test Report
- August 07, 2024 07:42
IPO watch: FirstCry’s parent offer enters Day 2
The initial public offering of FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., which opened on Tuesday, witnessed a lukewarm response from investors. At the end of Day 1, the issue was subscribed just 0.11 times or 11 per cent. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 440-465 a share, will close on August 8.
- August 07, 2024 07:39
IPO watch: Retail investors make a beeline for Unicommerce issue
The initial public offering of Softbank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce saw a tremendous response from investors, as the issue subscribed within a few hours of opening.
The IPO, which has a price band of ₹102-108, was subscribed 2.43 times at the end of Day 1, as retail investors bid aggressively.
- August 07, 2024 07:26
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 7, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Real estate stocks, SBI, Suzlon Energy, RECL, JHS Svendgaard, Aurobindo Pharma, Indian Hotels, Metro Brands, PNC Infratech, 360 One, SG Mart, Shradha AI Tech, Vashu Bhagnani, Ramky Infra
- August 07, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: Satin Creditcare board to discuss fundraising proposal on August 9
SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK: Board meet to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, non- convertible debentures on private placement basis: 09 AUGUST
- August 07, 2024 07:19
Stock market live today: FPI’s sector-wise flows during July
* FPIs were net buyers in July worth USD 3.87bn with buying seen in 9 out of 14 sectors.
* Highest buying was seen in IT (~USD 1.4bn) and metals & mining (~USD 874mn; VEDL QIP) while financials (~USD 913mn) and power (~USD 456mn) saw highest selling.
* Cap goods (USD 335mn) has now seen inflows for eighteen straight months. Also telecom saw inflows (~USD 375mn) for the fifth successive month.
* Cement & construction saw outflows (~USD 102mn) for the fourth consecutive month.
* In the last 12 months, cap goods (~USD 5.6bn) has seen highest inflows, while bank & finance (~USD 5.2bn) saw highest outflows.
- August 07, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 06 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 124789.1 + 8818.39 Total: 133607.5
F&O Volume: 480972.4 + 220440.8 Total: 701413.2
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3531.24
(14389.37 - 17920.61)
DII: NET BUY: +3357.45
(14422.78 - 11065.33)
- August 07, 2024 07:17
Stock market live today: Gujarat Toolroom’s Dubai arm bags AED 50 million impex order
GUJARAT TOOLROOM ; Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.’s Dubai subsidiary, GTL Gems DMCC, has secured a substantial impex order valued at AED 50 million, approximately INR 1.14 billion.
Co. Says This order, with an anticipated profit margin ranging from 5% to 7.5%, underscores our subsidiary’s strong position in the international market and its growing operational capacity.
- August 07, 2024 07:17
Stock market live today: Inox Wind secures for 201 MW order from Integrum Energy
INOX WIND: CO RECEIVES ORDER FROM INTEGRUM ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. FOR 201 MW EQUIPMENT SUPPLY || PROJECT TO BE EXECUTED ACROSS FOUR STATES
- August 07, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 7, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is IDFC First Bank. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since September last year. This downtrend is intact and there is more room to fall from here.
- August 07, 2024 07:13
Stock market live today: Stock to sell today: IDFC First Bank (₹71.70): SELL
The outlook for IDFC First Bank is bearish. This stock has been in a strong downtrend since September last year. This downtrend is strong and intact. The price action this week indicates that the stock has been getting strong resistance around ₹73.45.
- August 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: FMCG industry betting on volume-led growth recovery in FY25
FMCG companies are betting big on a volume-led growth revival in the coming months and said they have begun witnessing green shoots visible in terms of revival of rural consumption. This comes on the back of moderate inflationary pressures and expectations of better monsoons among other factors.
- August 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: SEBI to ban use of derivatives for P-note issuers
SEBI has proposed to discontinue the existing exceptions related to use of derivatives by issuers of offshore derivative instruments (ODI). The regulator has also proposed to mandate issuance of ODIs through a separate dedicated FPI registration where no proprietary investments will be permitted.
- August 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Archean Chemical (Add)
ICICI Securities
Target: ₹800
CMP: ₹707.20
Archean Chemical Industries (ACI) has reported weak Q1-FY25 print with revenue decline across segments, due to lower volumes and realisations in salt and bromine segments. However, it remains confident of delivering good volumes in FY25 – elemental bromine sales (including captive) of 22-25kte (vs 17.5kte in FY24); industrial salt volumes at 4.5 mnte (vs 4.3 mnte in FY24) and ramp-up in second-grade SOP.
- August 07, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: LIC Housing Fin (Hold)
PL Capital
Target: ₹660
CMP: ₹652.50
LIC Housing Finance saw a mixed quarter as NII missed PL expectation (PLe) by 12 per cent, which was offset by lower provisions at 20bps (PLe 61bps). NIM declined by 37 bps q-o-q due to lower interest on recoveries on account of softer collection efficiency led by seasonality and repricing pressure, especially on higher priced loans, due to competitive intensity.
- August 07, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: F&O curbs may compel brokers to rejig business models: ICRA
The host of measures proposed to curb retail frenzy in derivatives trading, the increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on F&O and making it mandatory for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) to implement ‘true to label’ charges to ensure fairness in fee structures may lead to a meaningful decline in F&O volumes, said a report by ICRA.
- August 07, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: SEBI proposes easing norms for investment advisers and research analysts
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to ease norms for registered investment advisers and research analysts.
IAs and RAs will be required to obtain the base NISM certifications only at the time of registration, without requiring a renewal every three years. After this, they will need to obtain a certification based only on the incremental changes or developments during the previous three years or a period as specified.
- August 07, 2024 06:39
Stock market live today: Asian markets show mixed results on Wednesday
Asian stocks traded mixed after a surge in dip buying sparked a global rebound on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.48%, or 514.67 points, to 34,160.79 in early trading. The broader Topix index was nearly flat, with a slight increase of 0.18%, or 4.48 points, to 2,438.69. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.20%, or 30.16 points, to 2,552.31.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both climbed 1% as investors returned to the market following a sharp sell-off. Federal Reserve officials’ recent comments eased U.S. recession concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.39 points, or 0.76%, to 38,997.66, the S&P 500 added 53.7 points, or 1.04%, to 5,240.03, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 166.77 points, or 1.03%, to 16,366.86.
