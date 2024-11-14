Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 November, 2024
- November 14, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: GRSE shares climb 1.97% to ₹1,411.50 on strong Q2 profit and revenue growth
GRSE shares gained 1.97% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,411.50 following 21.09% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹97.77 crore for the second quarter this fiscal and a 28% y-o-y surge in revenue.
- November 14, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: Vodafone shares rise 1.90% to ₹7.50 after Q2 loss narrows to ₹7,175.9 crore
Vodafone shares trade at ₹7.50 on the NSE, up 1.90%. The stock hit 52-week low on the NSE yesterday at ₹7.32 after net loss narrowed by 17% to ₹7,175.9 crore in the second quarter of FY25, as against a loss of ₹8,737.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, loss widened by 11%.
- November 14, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Swiggy shares traded at ₹461.45 on the NSE, up 1.20% after opening at ₹473.15 today.
- November 14, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories faces ₹27 lakh penalty in Mexico for regulatory deviations
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed the exchanges that the drug regulatory body of Mexico (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has imposed a penalty of MXN 651, 420 (₹27 Lakh) on the Company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of our APIs. Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also name of the reference standard Vs import license.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,239.75.
- November 14, 2024 09:34
Nifty today: Top gainers, loses at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Eicher Motors (7.08%), HCL Tech (1.35%), Hindalco (1.02%), HDFC Bank (0.76%), Axis Bank (0.66%)
Top losers:
Ultratech Cement (-1.77%), Shriram Finance (-1.38%), M&M (-1.31%), HUL (-1.28%), Britannia (-1.01%)
- November 14, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates: NSE adds 45 new stocks to F&O segment; Jio Financial, Zomato among notable entrants
NSE has introduced 45 stocks in the futures and options segment, with notable entrants being Zomato, DMart and Jio Financial. These scrips will be included in the F&O segment starting November 29.
Some of the other stocks include Adani Energy, Adani Green Energy, Angel One, Adani Total Gas, Bank of India, BSE Ltd, CDSL, Cyient, Delhivery, Hudco, Nykaa, LIC, KPIT Technologies, Oil India, YES Bank, Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments, Paytm, PB Fintech, JSW Energy, Jindal Stainless, among others.
- November 14, 2024 09:23
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
GS on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3960/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Entero Health: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1680/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Sunteck: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 700/Sh (Positive)
Antique on Allied Blenders: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 405/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Sunteck: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 674/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 810/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5100/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 10/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on BHEL: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 205/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 605/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 555/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Alkem: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 6097/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Alkem: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 4640/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Alkem: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 4950/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Alkem: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5540/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 5350/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5400/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5500/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Eicher Motors: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4391/Sh (Negative)
MS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 3655/Sh (Negative)
Citi on GSPL: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 360/Sh (Negative)
Citi on Gujarat Gas: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Negative)
- November 14, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 18 Nov 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
CFF Fluid Control Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 588.75
Emami Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 648.65
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 157.8
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1198.9
- November 14, 2024 09:21
Stock market live today: Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares to list on NSE, BSE today
- November 14, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: Bajaj Broking Research. on Swiggy stock listing
Swiggy’s listing on the Indian stock market has stirred up notable excitement, but early trading volatility reveals investor caution. While there’s optimism about Swiggy’s potential to capture further market share in India’s Android evolving food delivery and quick commerce segments, the road to profitability may be bumpy. Swiggy has shown impressive growth potential, yet persistent losses over recent fiscal years signal challenges ahead. Investors may need to brace for a dynamic journey as the company seeks to balance expansion with sustainable financial performance.
- November 14, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates: Economy watch: India’s Capex Story Gives a Mixed Picture - CareEdge
Central government and aggregate state government capex (20 major states) contracted by 15.4% and 10.5% (YoY) respectively in H1 FY25 impacted by the election-related restrictions in Q1.
In H1 FY25, Centre and states have achieved only 37% and 28% of the full-year budgeted capex target.
On the corporate capex front, the aggregate capex of 1,074 non-financial listed companies was seen at Rs 9.4 trillion in FY24, marginally lower than the previous year.
Top 5 sectors of private capex in FY24: oil & petrochemicals (21% share), power (12.8%), telecom (12.8%), automobile and ancillaries (7.4%) and iron and steel (7.1%).
Order books of a sample of capital goods companies increased by 10.3% in H1 FY25 compared to end FY24, reflective of healthy order book momentum.
Order books of a sample of infrastructure companies (particularly involved in road development) saw substantial new orders with a 20.5% growth in H1 FY25 compared to end of FY24.
Capex in power generation sector (listed & unlisted companies) is projected to grow at 13% CAGR between FY25 to FY28.
Deleveraged corporate balance sheets and optimistic order book scenario (of capital goods & infra sector) bode well for the pick-up in capex going forward.
However, challenges persistent in the form of weak domestic demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and external challenges
- November 14, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: H1FY25 fiscal review: Centre and States on track amid spending challenges
-- Emkay Global Research
H1FY25’s fiscal situation of both Centre and states has not been too concerning vs their budgeted path, with the Centre poised to possibly, even mildly, overachieve vs FY25BE. However, fiscal comfort in H1 has come more from curtailed federal spending with Centre/states only achieving 46%/41% of their revex and 37%/28% of their capex targets. This has impacted 1H GDP growth owing to lower fiscal impulse vs last year, implying much higher govt spending (~21% YoY) in 2H, if they intend to match FY25BE spending. General government capex and revex is likely to see ~43% and ~18% growth vs -12% and 7%, respectively, in 1H. However, populism-led spending in states, and limited levers to mobilize revenues will make a case for mild fiscal slippage, with capex being a casualty, where we see states achieving a mere 75-80% of their budgeted capex vs 90% FY24P. We expect C+S capex to fall to 4.9% vs 5.4% FY25BE and 5.1% FY24P, even as the Centre may largely achieve its budgeted capex (ex-capex loans). Despite the expected federal spending ramp-up in H2, FY25E GDP growth is maintained at 6.5% due to multiple headwinds.
- November 14, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Varun Beverages QIP launch
Indicative Offer Price - Rs 565 - 1.5% discount to CMP
Base Size - Rs 5500 cr
Greenshoe Option - Rs 2000 cr
Equity Dilution - 4.1%
Funding Reason: Varun Beverages acquires PepsiCo’s bottler in Tanzania and Ghana, expanding its footprint in Africa, and also acquires the remaining stake in Lunarmech Technologies.
- November 14, 2024 07:40
Share market updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 14, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Tata Power, India Glycols, Hero MotoCorp, BDL, Firstcry, Mamaearth, MTNL, HAL, Nazara Tech, Sobha, Glenmark Pharma, GVK Power, Medi Assist, Grasim, PNB Housing Fin, Samhi Hotels, Inox Green Energy, Varun Beverages, Piccadilly Agro,
- November 14, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: Key market data as of 13.11.24
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET BUY : +36966
INDEX FUT. : -1886
INDEX OPT. : +37331
STOCK FUT. : +2455
STOCK OPT. : -934
BSE SENSEX : -984 (77,691)🔽
NSE NIFTY : -324 (23,559)🔽
BSE MIDCAP. : -1160 (44,108)🔽
BSE SMLCAP. : -1651 (51,953)🔽
*B. CRUDE : $ 70.98 🔽
GOLD:$ 2,600=INR 76,510 (10gr)↔️
SILVER : RS. 89,000 (kg)🔽
*FOREX : RS. $ 84.38 🔼
*6.79% NEW ‘34: 6.8031%(99.8975)🔼
*7.10% GOI ‘34: 6.8374% (101.79)🔼
*7.23% GOI ‘39: 6.8823% (103.14)🔼
- November 14, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 18.11.2024
GODAVARIB, VALECHAENG, WAAREEENER
- November 14, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 16.11.2024
DBEIL
- November 14, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 15.11.2024
HDIL
- November 14, 2024 07:12
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 14.11.2024
AHLUCONT, BAJEL, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BDL, BBTC, BHARATFORG, BLUECLOUDS, CAPACITE, CROMPTON, DBREALTY, DELHIVERY, EASEMYTRIP, EIDPARRY, EKC, FIRSTCRY, FMGOETZE, GARFIBRES, GLENMARK, GRASIM, GREENPOWER, GRWRHITECH, GUFICBIO, HAL, HEROMOTOCO, HGS, HINDOILEXP, HMT, HONASA, HONDAPOWER, HUBTOWN, IGARASHI, IOLCP, IPCALAB, ITI, JAMNAAUTO, JINDALPOLY, JTEKTINDIA, JYOTICNC, KESAR, KIRLOSIND, LEMONTREE, LSIND, MANGLMCEM, MEDANTA, MEDIASSIST, MTNL, MUTHOOTFIN, NAVA, NSIL, OMAXE, PFOCUS, PRAKASH, PTCIL, RAJESHEXPO, RAMASTEEL, RATNAMANI, RELINFRA, RIR, SANGHVIMOV, SANSTAR, SARDAEN, SCHNEIDER, SDBL, SEIL, SHK, SINDHUTRAD, SOBHA, SURAJEST, SURYAROSNI, SWANENERGY, TASTYBITE, TECHNOE, TECHNVISN, TEGA, VADILALIND
BDL
* Revenue expected at Rs 704 crore versus Rs 615 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 134 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.44% versus 21.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 147 crore
BHARATFORG
* Revenue expected at Rs 4070 crore versus Rs 3774 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 736 crore versus Rs 621 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.08% versus 16.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 229 crore
GLENMARK
* Revenue expected at Rs 3426 crore versus Rs 3207 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 635 crore versus Rs 462 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.53% versus 14.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 124 crore
GRASIM
* Revenue expected at Rs 7493 crore versus Rs 6442 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 593 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 5.75% versus 9.21%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 888 crore versus Rs 794 crore
HAL
* Revenue expected at Rs 6300 crore versus Rs 5635 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1674 crore versus Rs 1847 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.57% versus 32.78%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1405 crore versus Rs 1236 crore
HEROMOTOCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 10232 crore versus Rs 9445 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1490 crore versus Rs 1328 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.56% versus 14.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1142 crore versus Rs 1053 crore
IPCALAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 2340 crore versus Rs 2034 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 321 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.51% versus 15.78%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 145 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 276 crore versus Rs 227 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 44.93% versus 46.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 22 crore
MUTHOOTFIN
* NII expected at Rs 2440 crore versus Rs 3015 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1807 crore versus Rs 1328 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 73.63% versus 71.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1268 crore versus Rs 991 crore
SOBHA
* Revenue expected at Rs 929 crore versus Rs 741 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 75 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.94% versus 10.18%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 14 crore
- November 14, 2024 07:12
Nifty sectoral insights: Nifty sectoral indices with the worst fall from 52-week highs
* Nifty Media: -25%
* Nifty Oil & Gas: -20%
* Nifty Realty: -18%
* Nifty Psu Bank: -18%
* Nifty Auto: -18%
* Nifty Fmcg: -15%
* Nifty Metal: -14%
* Nifty Consumer Durables: -13%
* Nifty Private Bank: -9%
- November 14, 2024 07:11
Stocks insights: Top 47 Sector Leader Stocks Which are Down From ATH Price!
1- Energy : Reliance Industries (-21%)
2- Retail : Avenue Supermarts(-35)
3- Cement : UltraTech(-11%)
4- Restaurant : Jubilant Food(-32)
5- Footwear : Metro Brands(-19)
6- Textiles : K.P.R. Mill(-15%)
7- Paints : Asian Paints(-31%)
8- Alcohol : United Spirits(-13%)
9- Credit Card : SBI Cards(-17%)
10- Beverage : Tata Consumer(-24%)
11- Hospitals : Apollo Hospitals(-9%)
12- Housing Finance : Bajaj Housing (-31%)
13- Telecom : Bharti Airtel(-13%)
14- NBFC : Bajaj Finance(-20%)
15- Diagnostic : Dr. Lal PathLabs (-19%)
16- IT Services : TCS (-10%)
17- Bank : HDFC Bank (-5%)
18- FMCG : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (-19%)
19- Job search : Info Edge (-10%)
20- Hotels : Indian Hotels (-4%)
21- PSU : SBI (-11%)
22- Electric Vehicle : Tata Motors (-33%)
23- Gold Loan : Muthoot (-14%)
24- Infra : LT (-9%)
25- Luggage : V.I.P. Industries (-40%)
26- Paper : JK Paper (-36%)
27- Mutual Funds : HDFC AMC (-12%)
28- Industrial Chemical : Gujarat Fluorochem (-18%)
29- Plastic Products : Supreme (-30%)
30- Beauty : FSN E-Com (Nykaa) (-24%)
31- Wedding wear : Vedant Fashions (-12%)
32- Steel : JSW Steel (-12%)
33- Power Producer : NTPC (-14%)
33- Renewable : Adani Green (-28%)
35- Industrial Product : Siemens (-18%)
36- Auto Ancillary : Bosch (-15%)
37- Chemicals : SRF (-23%)
38- Internet biz : Zomato (-13%)
39- 4 Wheeler : Maruti Suzuki (-19%)
40- Pharma : Sun Pharma(-9%)
41- Luxury Goods : Titan (-18%)
42- Aerospace & Defense : HAL (-28%)
43- Motorcycle : Eicher Motors (-11%)
44- API & Life Sciences : Divi’s Labs (-8%)
45- Airlines : InterGlobe (-23%)
46- Agro Chemicals : UPL (18%)
47- Logistics : Delhivery (-32%)
- November 14, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: Institutional Investors EQUITY Cash Trades Provisional. - 13/11/2024
Rs. CRS. :
FIIS : SELL -2,502 (15,178-17,680)
DIIS : BUY +6,145 (14,095-7,950)
- November 14, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Indian Equities Update
Nifty Spot: 23514, Down 369 points
Bank Nifty Spot: 49944, Down 1213 points
- November 14, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Q2 results update
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (I): Q2 EBITDA 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.4B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 9.41% VS 14.47% (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN LOWER THAN ESTIMATES)
UNICHEM LAB: Q2 EBITDA 580M RUPEES VS 87M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 12.55% VS 2.11% (YOY) (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
DCW: Q2 SL NET LOSS 12M RUPEES VS PROFIT 27M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN TRAILED YOY)
KAVERI SEED CO: Q2 CONS NET LOSS 7M RUPEES VS PROFIT 137M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN TRAILED YOY)
- November 14, 2024 07:08
Stocks IN F&O ban for 14.11.2024
1. AARTIIND
2. ABFRL
3. GNFC
4. GRANULES
5. HINDCOPPER
- November 14, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.11.2024
Walt Disney Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Brookfield Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
JD. com, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
NetEase, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
NICE Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Talen Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Applied Materials, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.11.2024
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
- November 14, 2024 06:51
Technicals: Trading Guide for November 14, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 14, 2024 06:49
Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 14, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Marico. The trend has been bearish since early October. The stock has been declining this week and the chart indicates that the downtrend can extend further.Go short at ₹600. Place initial stop-loss at ₹610. Stop-loss revision is given at the end.Exit the trade at ₹575.
Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 14, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 15.11.2024
India Market @ Holiday
07.30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.5% versus Previous: 5.4%)
07.30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 3.8% versus Previous: 3.2%)
12.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19.00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.4%)
19.45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.3%)
- November 14, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 14.11.2024
12.00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 2.20% versus Previous: 1.84%)
15.30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -1.3% versus Previous: 1.8%)
15.30 EURO Flash GDP q/q (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.4%)
17.30 U.S. FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
19.00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 224k versus Previous: 221k)
19.30 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
01.30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
