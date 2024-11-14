November 14, 2024 08:01

Central government and aggregate state government capex (20 major states) contracted by 15.4% and 10.5% (YoY) respectively in H1 FY25 impacted by the election-related restrictions in Q1.

In H1 FY25, Centre and states have achieved only 37% and 28% of the full-year budgeted capex target.

On the corporate capex front, the aggregate capex of 1,074 non-financial listed companies was seen at Rs 9.4 trillion in FY24, marginally lower than the previous year.

Top 5 sectors of private capex in FY24: oil & petrochemicals (21% share), power (12.8%), telecom (12.8%), automobile and ancillaries (7.4%) and iron and steel (7.1%).

Order books of a sample of capital goods companies increased by 10.3% in H1 FY25 compared to end FY24, reflective of healthy order book momentum.

Order books of a sample of infrastructure companies (particularly involved in road development) saw substantial new orders with a 20.5% growth in H1 FY25 compared to end of FY24.

Capex in power generation sector (listed & unlisted companies) is projected to grow at 13% CAGR between FY25 to FY28.

Deleveraged corporate balance sheets and optimistic order book scenario (of capital goods & infra sector) bode well for the pick-up in capex going forward.

However, challenges persistent in the form of weak domestic demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and external challenges