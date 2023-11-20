Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open cautiously amid valuations in spotlight

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 November 2023.
- November 20, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Sudarshan Chemical unveils innovative products
Sudarshan Chemical Introduces Sudatherm Cobalt Blue 6421K and Sudatherm Cobalt Green 6451K Globally
- November 20, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Live Updates: 20-11-2023 U.S. Earnings
Trip. com Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Legend Biotech Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Agilent Technologies, Inc (Post market) (Secotor- Technology)
Keysight Technologies Inc (Post market) (Secotor- Technology)
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (Post market) (Secotor- Technology)
- November 20, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 20-Nov-2023
CHAMBAL
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 20, 2023 07:45
Market Updates: Recent Interview... As of 19:02 p.m. Friday 17 November 2023
Birla Corp: Aditya Saraogi, CFO
Q4 Will Be A Strong Year For The Company, Costs Are Coming Down Now: Birla Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-l4VboDO6E
Blue Star: B Thiagarajan, MD
Consumer Finance-Led Sales Is Close To 50%, Says Blue Star Amid RBI’s Clamp Down On Unsecured Credit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFd9oqY0ihg
APL Apollo: Deepak Goyal, CFO
APL Apollo: Expansion Plans On Cards? | Deepak Goyal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-fQoscLbPs
City Union Bank: N Kamakodi, MD & CEO
We Will Expand Digital Lending Process To All Branches By End Of This Year: City Union Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMmI9foyr5M
EMS ENERGY LTD: Ashish Tomar, Founder
Started New Projects In Rajasthan & Uttarakhand: EMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rrzf7hFN8E
Glenmark: VS Mani, ED and Global CFO
Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results Review; Can Company Achieve Margin Guidance? | VS Mani
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Va9Bc_fUh8w
HEG: Manish Gulati, CMO & COO
Q2 Capacity Utilisation Was Close To 95%: HEG Limited
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rl8CxzBesQ
KRBL: Ashish Jain, CFO
Distribution Continues To Remain A Challenge For The Branded Segment: KRBL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHRBEuwLAi8
Metro Brand: Nissan Joseph, CEO
Demand Remains Strong In The Midst Of Diwali & Marriage Season: Metro Brands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwuqKFAAOvA
M&M Fin: Vivek Karve, CFO
Mahindra Finance: NBFCs, Rate Cuts And Rural Growth Insights | Vivek Karve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnJ48WPTfNU
- November 20, 2023 07:43
IPO Recommendations: IREDA IPO: Should you subscribe?
The initial public offering of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency), the renewables-based NBFC, is open for subscription during November 21-23. Currently fully owned by the government, post issue government holding in the company will reduce to 75 per cent.
At the upper end of the price band, the total offer is around ₹2,150 crore, which comprises fresh issue of ₹1,290 crore and offer for sale of ₹860 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue shall be utilised towards augmenting the company’s capital base to meet future capital requirements and onward lending.
- November 20, 2023 07:33
Stock Recommendations: Stock that will see action today: November 20
Buzzing stocks: Cipla, L&T, BoB, Opteiemus Infracom, Omaxe, Exide Industries, Advik Capital, Birla Corporation, ZenTechnologies, Taylormade Renewables, Oberoi Realty, Electrosteel Castings, NBCC, Praveg, Integrated Essential, Lupin, MEP Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma, and RITES
- November 20, 2023 07:23
IPO Recommendations: Tata Technologies IPO: How it stacks up versus Tata Elxsi, KPIT Tech, L&T Technology Services and key things to know before you subscribe
Good long-term business prospects and reasonable valuation make Tata Tech’s offer worth considering
- November 20, 2023 07:21
Technical Call: Motilal Oswal Financial Services - BUY
Long-term investors can buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services now
- November 20, 2023 07:20
MF Watch: Investor resilience. SIP contributions surge 18% to ₹8,686 crore despite market dip
With the sharp fall in markets and moderation in valuations over the last two months, investors have lifted the ‘pause’ on their monthly SIP contribution to let their investments flow.
The value of SIP accounts discontinued last month fell five per cent to ₹8,242 crore against ₹8,678 crore logged in September. The same in August was ₹8,743 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
- November 20, 2023 07:17
MF Watch: Mutual funds’ NFO collection surges 4 times to ₹22,000 cr in Sep quarter
Mutual funds’ collection through new fund offerings (NFOs) surged nearly four times to ₹22,000 crore in the July-September period this fiscal compared to the preceding quarter as 48 new schemes hit the market.
Going forward, more NFOs can be expected in the coming quarters as several AMCs become operational and offer similar and differentiated products to the equity and debt investors, Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President of Research at FYERS, said.
- November 20, 2023 07:15
Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Can oscillate in wide range
Nifty 50 and Sensex have risen well for the third consecutive week. The benchmark indices has breached their key resistances and have closed on a strong note. We had expected the resistances to hold and the indices to see a fresh fall. That bearish view has gone wrong.
- November 20, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Updates: Global trends to dictate movement in markets this week amid lack of domestic triggers
Stock markets will be largely driven by global trends in the absence of any major domestic triggers this week, say analysts.
The trading activity of foreign investors, global crude oil prices and rupee-dollar movement will also influence market movement, they said.
“Anticipating a period of consolidation in the absence of clear global cues, the market’s trajectory will likely hinge on the movement of the US bond yields, the dollar index, and crude oil prices, as well as institutional flows.
“The market’s stability may be influenced until the conclusion of state elections, at which point a discernible trend might materialise,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
- November 20, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Updates: FPIs turn buyers; invest ₹1,433 cr in equities in Nov so far
After sustained selling in the last two and a half months, FPIs bought Indian equities worth ₹1,433 crore thus far in November, mainly due to the decline in US treasury bond yields and crude oil prices.
Foreign Portfolios Investors (FPIs) were net sellers till November 15. However, they reversed the selling trend by infusing money during November 16-17, data with the depositories showed.
- November 20, 2023 07:12
IPO Watch: Flurry of IPOs; Five companies gear up to raise ₹7,300 crore next week
The initial public offering (IPO) lane will be busy in November with five companies, including Tata Technologies and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, tapping the primary market next week to raise over ₹7,300 crore collectively.
The other three companies whose maiden public issues ready to open are Fedbank Financial Services, Flair Writing Industries, and Gandhar Oil Refinery India.
- November 20, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Updates: Majority of PMS schemes outperform Nifty in October
The majority of the portfolio management services (PMS) schemes outperformed the Nifty50 in October.
Nearly 63 per cent, or 205 of the 326 PMS schemes, were able to beat the returns generated by the benchmark, data from PMS Bazaar shows. The 326 schemes collectively delivered average returns of -2 per cent, higher than the -2.7 per cent given by the benchmark.
- November 20, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open cautiously amid valuations in spotlight
Asian markets began the week slowly amid a shortened trading period, with valuations appearing stretched due to already factored-in aggressive global policy easing for the upcoming year. The Black Friday sales will gauge the vitality of the consumer-led U.S. economy, coinciding with thin markets during the Thanksgiving holiday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw a modest increase of 0.52%, following a 2.8% climb last week that led to a two-month high.
Japanese stocks opened positively on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 0.57% or 190.16 points to reach 33,775.36. In contrast, the broader Topix index inched-up by 0.32% or 7.62 points, trading at 2,398.90.
South Korea’s KOSPI index traded with strength, marking a 0.59% increase or 15.09 points at 2,484.94, while Australia’s S&P ASX200 demonstrated a 0.20% rise, gaining 14.20 points to reach 7,063.60.
