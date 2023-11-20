Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open cautiously amid valuations in spotlight

November 20, 2023 07:45

*Researchbytes Analyst App *

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

Birla Corp: Aditya Saraogi, CFO

Q4 Will Be A Strong Year For The Company, Costs Are Coming Down Now: Birla Corporation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-l4VboDO6E

Blue Star: B Thiagarajan, MD

Consumer Finance-Led Sales Is Close To 50%, Says Blue Star Amid RBI’s Clamp Down On Unsecured Credit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFd9oqY0ihg

APL Apollo: Deepak Goyal, CFO

APL Apollo: Expansion Plans On Cards? | Deepak Goyal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-fQoscLbPs

City Union Bank: N Kamakodi, MD & CEO

We Will Expand Digital Lending Process To All Branches By End Of This Year: City Union Bank

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMmI9foyr5M

EMS ENERGY LTD: Ashish Tomar, Founder

Started New Projects In Rajasthan & Uttarakhand: EMS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rrzf7hFN8E

Glenmark: VS Mani, ED and Global CFO

Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results Review; Can Company Achieve Margin Guidance? | VS Mani

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Va9Bc_fUh8w

HEG: Manish Gulati, CMO & COO

Q2 Capacity Utilisation Was Close To 95%: HEG Limited

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rl8CxzBesQ

KRBL: Ashish Jain, CFO

Distribution Continues To Remain A Challenge For The Branded Segment: KRBL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHRBEuwLAi8

Metro Brand: Nissan Joseph, CEO

Demand Remains Strong In The Midst Of Diwali & Marriage Season: Metro Brands

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwuqKFAAOvA

M&M Fin: Vivek Karve, CFO

Mahindra Finance: NBFCs, Rate Cuts And Rural Growth Insights | Vivek Karve

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnJ48WPTfNU

Events today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

Results today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

Replays available at www.researchbytes.com