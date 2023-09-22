Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22 September 2023.
- September 22, 2023 08:40
Share Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal on Glenmark divesting stake in GLS: Stake sale to drive considerable de-leverage; earnings neutral event
Glenmark Pharma (GNP) has proposed to divest its API business, Glenmark Lifescience (GLS) with the aim of reducing debt and increasing its emphasis on branded/innovative products.
This is the third transaction by GNP with a cumulative cash generation of INR62.5b over the past 12-15M.
After the stake sale, GNP is set to transition from a net debt position of INR29.5b to a cash surplus INR21b.
The net reduction in overall EBITDA due to the sale of API business (INR5.5b) would be partially offset by a reduction in interest (INR4.2b).
Expecting significant deleveraging and superior execution in both the domestic formulation (DF) and EU/ROW markets, we anticipate an improved outlook for GNP over the next 2-3 years, which should positively impact return ratios to some extent. We value GNP at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR780. We maintain our Neutral rating, given that the current valuation adequately captures potential earnings upside/better return ratios.
- September 22, 2023 08:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Deepak Shenoy, Founder & CEO, CapitalMind on India’s inclusion in Bond index
Deepak Shenoy, Founder & CEO, CapitalMind on India’s inclusion in Bond index on his microblog site X
Huge! This means by 2025 we should see holdings of 20 billion by international index funds, which is 160,000 cr. That would roughly be 10% of the total issuance of the 21 bonds (if all are added equally)
Of course still tiny for India and less than 3% of our central govt debt. But note that this debt is in rupees: the USD INR risk is on the buyer not the govt
Good first move. It will take years to materialize. We should of course recognise that geopolitics may influence economic changes, as we’ve seen in the Russian oil scene in the past when they put this kind of carrot in front of us. Expect this not to eventually happen and if it does, it’s a nice bonus.
- September 22, 2023 08:35
Financial Markets Live Updates: Bank of Japan maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%:
- September 22, 2023 08:29
Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 3217
UBS on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 1800
MS on Maruti: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 11963
Citi on Maruti: Maintain Buy; target price at Rs 13600
GS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 2042
Macquarie on United Spirits: Maintain Underperform; target price at Rs 760
- September 22, 2023 08:29
Share Market Live Updates: Omkarm Capital saunches Rs 300 crore AIF targeting infrastructure logistics
Omkarm Capital has launched Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) targeting INR 300cr including green shoe option. The Fund will focus on infrastructure logistics space and has received significant interest from investors across family offices, ultra-high-net investors and institutional investors.
The Fund is a Category II AIF under SEBI AIF Regulations. Omkarm sees Indian infrastructure logistics as one of the areas that will drive the country forward as well as deliver high quality returns, thereby aligning with the investment manager’s core value of delivering Purpose backed Returns.
- September 22, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Muted domestic demand, strong exports in the Tile industry
HDFC Securities on Tiles: Muted domestic demand; strong exports
We met the management of Orient Bell (OBL). The management highlighted that domestic demand remains muted in Q2 (similar to Q1); however, it expects things to firm up, going ahead, led by robust real estate demand. Exports from Morbi continue to firm up. As many plants have already shut down last year and as exports continue to firm up in Q2FY24, Morbi has not resorted to any shutdown (as it had in the previous years). Tile prices fell MoM in July but have remained stable thereafter. LNG prices bottomed out in June/July and have rebounded a bit in August (still down YoY and QoQ). OBL has an ambitious plan to become one of the top three tile manufacturers in India. It plans to double its marketing spending even at the expense of lower EBITDA margins in the medium term. Its clear focus is on gaining market share and maintaining a healthy balance sheet (net debt will peak at INR 0.5bn). It is adding 3.3MSM GVT capacity in Dora, Gujarat (expected by September-23 end). This plant will increase its GVT mix (higher margin business).
We expect domestic demand to improve from H2FY24 onwards. We also expect the tile export momentum to sustain, which will further help the industry to pass on the cost inflation, leading to margin expansion YoY in FY24E. We maintain our BUY rating on Somany Ceramics (TP of INR 780/sh: 12x FY25E EV/EBITDA, implying 23x FY25PE) and ADD rating on Kajaria Ceramics (TP of INR 1,310/sh: 21x FY25E EV/EBITDA implying 33x FY25 PE).
- September 22, 2023 08:26
Stock Market Live Updates: SEBI approves relaxation for large corporates’ debt securities, aims to boost fundraising
Makarand M Joshi, Founder MMJC & Associates - A corporate compliance firm on SEBI approving relaxation in the framework for large corporates for meeting incremental finance needs through issuance of debt securities
Quote
“SEBI is spearheading GOI drive of giving push for fund raise via listed debt. It is a subject of national priority.
Though details are yet not released, it seems SEBI has done its bit to listen to corporates and relax some requirements. Now it is a turn of Finmin to come out with more initiatives to incentivise debt securities listing for these large corporates.
One major concern of corporates was to incentives them for doing corporate debt listing as there is cost arbitrage between normal banking channel borrowing and debt listing. Real incentivisation can happen only through FINMIN and GOI.”
- September 22, 2023 08:24
Stock Market Live Updates: BSE to discontinue Stop Loss orders with market condition (SL-M)
The BSE in a circular said that is discontinuing Stop Loss orders with market condition for Prevention of Erroneous Orders.
As a measure to prevent erroneous order placement, Stop Loss orders with Market condition (SL-M) in Equity segment, Equity Derivatives segment, Currency Derivatives segment and Commodity Derivatives segment shall be discontinued by the Exchange with effect from October 9, 2023.
- September 22, 2023 08:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Fortnightly Macro Tracker - India Economy updates
According to Nirmal Bang Instituitional Equities, mobility indicators are slow but could be a blip than a trend.
Ø Economic indicators moderated from the previous fortnight, led by traffic indicators. This may be attributed to a pick-up in monsoon rains in early Sept’23 and G-20 related mobility restrictions in Delhi – NCR.
Ø UPI payments and use of credit cards for E-commerce transactions picked up from the previous fortnight.
Ø All-India cumulative rainfall was 7% below normal as of 21st Sept, 2023, with East & North East India facing a deficit of 21% and South India 11%. As of 15th Sept, 2023, Kharif sowing was up by 0.3% YoY, with Rice sowing up by 2.7% YoY.
Ø E-commerce players and their supply-chain partners are bracing for 18-20% YoY growth this festive season while hiring trends seem strong.
- September 22, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: National Peroxide gets nod for demerger
As per Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, inter alia, between, National Peroxide Ltd, (Demerged Company) and NPL Chemicals Ltd (Resulting Company) and Their Respective Shareholders and Creditors One Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Rs.10 each of NPL Chemicals Limited shall be issued and alloted for each held in National Peroxide Ltd.”
- September 22, 2023 08:23
IPO Watch: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO listing today
Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will be listed at the exchanges today. The company has fixed the price at Rs 164, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 156-164.
The SaaS-based fintech platform raised Rs 563.38 crore through the public issue.
- September 22, 2023 08:22
IPO Watch: Goldaman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels listing today
Company fixes price at ₹126
Shares of Samhi Hotels will be listed at the bourses today. The company, which raised ₹1,370.10 crore through the IPO, has fixed the price at ₹126, at the upper end of IPO price band ₹119-126.
- September 22, 2023 08:22
IPO Watch: Sai Silks (Kalamandir) issue closes today
The ₹1,201-crore initial public offering of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) will close today for public subscription. The issue so far was subscribed just 33 per cent. The IPO received bids for 1.27 crore shares against about 3.85 crore shares on offer. The price range for the offer is ₹210-222 a share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares.
- September 22, 2023 08:21
IPO Watch: Signatureglobal issue closes today
Issue comes at a price band of ₹366-385
Today is the last day to subscribe the public offer of Signatureglobal. The ₹730-crore initial public offering of realty firm was subscribed 1.61 times at the end of second day of bidding on Thursday. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹366-385. The minimum lot size for an application is 38 Shares.
- September 22, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: Surveillance Copter order for ideaForge
ideaForge Technology has received order worth about ₹58 crore (exclusive of GST) to supply 400 Surveillance Copter with accessories to Strategic Marketing
- September 22, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: Sunteck Realty, International Finance Corporation in tie-up for affordable housing
In a significant move to address the acute affordable and mid-income housing shortage in India, IFC and Sunteck Realty are partnering to create a joint platform with a total investment of up to ₹750 crore (US$90 million) to promote the development of nearly 12,000 high-quality housing units across four to six green housing projects within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). IFC’s proposed investment is for up to ₹330 crore ($40 million), with the remainder to be brought in by Sunteck Realty.
- September 22, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: TMB’s wrong credits
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited has clarified in reference to the information / news published in mainstream media regarding wrong credit to beneficiary accounts in NACH transaction. The NACH credit file received from NPCI had some invalid account numbers, in some cases, the account numbers were of 16 digits, instead of correct 15 digits. When the file was processed in NACH application, the amount field got prefixed with one digit (9) and the file was uploaded in CBS. The mistake was noticed immediately and the entries were reversed. We have now introduced additional checks for authorizing the NACH credit transactions.
- September 22, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: LIC’s stake sale in Gujarat Gas, Oil India
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in Gujarat Gas has increased from 4.981 per cent to 5.012 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said Company. GGL caters to its customers by providing CNG and PNG connections in domestic, Industrial, Commercial and Non commercial segments in the areas of South & Central Gujarat and Saurashtra. In a separate notice, LIC said it has reduced its stake in Oil India Ltd from 11.727 per cent to 9.689 per cnet of the paid-up capital of the said Company.
- September 22, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: Indigo in codeshare agreement with British Airways
Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) and British Airways have signed a codeshare agreement to further boost connections between India and the UK. Through this partnership - which sees British Airways add its code onto a couple of destinations across IndiGo’s network - customers can enjoy improved connectivity between India and the United Kingdom for travel from October 12.
- September 22, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: India Cements to sell land parcel to UltraTech Cement
India Cements Ltd has entered into an agreement with UltraTech Cement Limited for the sale of land admeasuring 73.75 acres (which includes land admeasuring 14.53 acres to be procured) located at villages Kantakapalle and Chinnipalem, Mandal Kothavalasa, District Vizianagram, Andhra Pradesh, for a consideration of ₹70 crore, exclusive of taxes, stamp duty and registration charges. This is part of the Company’s plan to monetize some of its non-core assets for improving its liquidity and to meet few of its capital expenditure plans.
- September 22, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: JP Morgan to include India bonds in Global EM Bond Index from June 2024
In a long awaited move, JP Morgan has announced the inclusion of India bonds into its Global Diversified EM Bond Index. This is expected to open up a large new market for India govt bonds and is bullish for G-secs and the Rupee. This will take effect from June 2024
- September 22, 2023 08:15
Stocks to Watch: SJVN offer-for-sale closes today for retail investors
Institutional investors on Thursday oversubscribed the SJVN offer-for-sale (OFS), putting in bids worth over Rs 1,450 crore. The government’s 4.92 per cent share-sale offer in state-owned power producer SJVN was oversubscribed on Thursday with institutional investors bidding for over 20.91 crore shares against 8.70 crore shares reserved for them. As per stock exchange data, non-institutional investors subscribed the SJVN issue by over two times. At the indicative price of Rs 69.64 per share, the bids are cumulatively worth over Rs 1,450 crore. Retail investors can subscribe today.
- September 22, 2023 08:15
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Split Dates
IEL Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 149.10
Ex - Stock Split 25 September 2023 (Monday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- September 22, 2023 08:14
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Bharat Parenterals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 542
Ex-Dividend 25 September 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- September 22, 2023 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of England maintains policy rate at 5.25%
Bank of England keeps its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%, resisting market expectations for a 25 bps hike during the September policy meeting
- September 22, 2023 08:03
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: September 22, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Glenmark Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, India Cements, Indigo, Gujarat Gas, Oil India, NBCC India, Sunteck Realty, TMB, ideaForge, SPEL Semiconductor, Seamec, DLF, Adani Enterprises, SJVN
- September 22, 2023 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Nifty to see a 100-point gap down opening, as global markets wobble
Bears are likely to tighten their grip further, as global markets continue to reel under pressure post Fed’s hawkish stand. Analysts expect the downward pressure is likely to continue and will extend to mid -and small-cap space too, which until now is relatively resilient. Gift Nifty at 19660 indicates a gap down opening of about 100 point for Nifty, as Nifty futures closed at 19,779 on the NSE.
- September 22, 2023 07:46
Commodities Market Live Today: Cottonseed oilcake futures: Book profits when it reaches ₹2,450
Cottonseed oilcake (COCUDAKL) futures have been displaying a wide trading range between ₹2,280 and ₹2,830 since May of the previous year. Although there was a brief surge above ₹2,830 in early 2023, this upward movement was short-lived, with the contract soon retreating below this level. Read more
- September 22, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: Muthoot Finance Ltd to raise ₹700 crore through NCD issue
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE. The allotment will be on first come a first-come, first-served basis.
- September 22, 2023 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal resigns, Aparna Iyer to take over
IT major Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal has resigned from his post, according to an exchange filing. The company is appointing Aparna C Iyer as CFO, effective immediately.
- September 22, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: Power sector coal imports up 8.5% in August as deficit monsoon drives up electricity demand
India’s power plants imported more thermal coal on a monthly basis in August 2023 in anticipation of the shortage in supply of the critical commodity from domestic sources, particularly as the supply deficit is expected to stand at around 7 million tonnes (mt) in H2 FY24.
- September 22, 2023 07:41
Commodities Market Live Updates: India close to finalising acquisition of five lithium blocks in Argentina
India is close to finalising five lithium blocks in Argentina and is likely to sign an agreement “over the next few days”. Agreements are to be signed through KABIL, the State-owned joint venture formed to scout for minerals overseas.
An official in the Mines Ministry, with direct knowledge of the matter, told businessline that groundwork has been carried out and things are in the final stages now.
- September 22, 2023 07:29
Share Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Godfrey Phillips (Buy)
We recently met the management of Godfrey Phillips (GP). Management opined, given lower rural demand cigarette consumption in recent months saw some pressure driving way for rising competitive intensity (trade discounting). GP’s focus on RSFT segment coupled with solid growth in Marlboro franchise helped the company to maintain momentum. Further seizures from regulatory authorities, curtail the impact of illicit and counterfeits.
- September 22, 2023 07:28
Share Market Live Today: Broker’s call: IIFL Fin (Buy)
IIFL Finance is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with assets under management (AUM) of $8.3 billion as of Q1-FY24.
The company has a wide branch network across most states. After experiencing high levels of disruption from a series of industry and national crises in recent years – demonetisation (2016), the bankruptcy of IL&FS in 2018 which rattled the financial system and squeezed liquidity, and Covid-19 (2020-21) – IIFL has strengthened its business by making four strategic pivots - Improved liability management; Stronger risk management; Aggressive investments in distribution, technology, and partnerships to drive growth; and co-lending model, which sells down a proportion of loans to banks
- September 22, 2023 07:26
Stocks to Watch: India Cements ropes in BCG to improve efficiency
India Cements is accelerating its efforts to reduce production costs via the modernisation of its factories and improve liquidity through the sale of some portion of its lands.
- September 22, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Economy Watch: Storage in South India reservoirs a cause for concern
The water storage level in key reservoirs in South India continue to be a cause for concern even as the levels in major 150 ones across the country are below the average level of the last 10 years.
- September 22, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Watch: Logistics sector to add 10 million jobs by 2027
This industry is presently growing at a 12% CAGR and seen to play a major role in India’s economic growth
- September 22, 2023 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Watch: Ad volumes likely to surge on OTT platforms, but rates may go down
Come festive season and the ad rush begins on most media. Digital streaming platforms too are witnessing a festive spike as brands have started booking ad slots but this year rates are reportedly lower.
- September 22, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Glenmark Pharma to sell 75% in GLS to Nirma Ltd for ₹5,651 crore
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has agreed to divest 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS) to Nirma Limited for a consideration of ₹5,651 crore (at ₹615 per share).
The transaction will help strengthen Glenmark Pharma’s balance sheet, as it extinguishes the debt, said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The gross debt is about ₹4,500 crore.
- September 22, 2023 07:15
Financial Markets Live Today: RBI introduces Basel-III capital framework for All India Financial Institutions
The RBI has introduced norms on the Basel III capital framework, fund raising, exposure guidelines, and norms on classification and valuation of investment portfolios for All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), which will come into effect from April 2024.
India has five AIFIs regulated by the central bank, namely the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), the National Housing Bank (NHB), and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
- September 22, 2023 07:10
Stocks to Watch: Infosys Finacle selected for Guaranty Trust Bank’s digital transformation project
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys and Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, announced that Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation program.
- September 22, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Regulatory Move: SEBI eases norms for large corporates tapping debt market
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has provided for a number of relaxations to large corporates (LCs) for meeting their financing needs from the debt market.
The regulator had mandated LCs to meet 25 per cent of their financing needs from the debt market, with an aim of deepening the corporate bond market in India. The move would also aid investors such as insurers, pension and provident funds which are required to invest a particular percentage of their incremental receipts in corporate bonds and could be hurt by lack of supply of issuances.
- September 22, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Technicals: Day trading guide for September 22, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels.
- September 22, 2023 07:05
Stock to buy today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹263.55): BUY
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) stock is getting ready for a fresh rally in the coming days. The stock has been consolidating and forming a strong base above ₹250 since the beginning of this month. The 200-Day Moving Average (MA) at ₹252 has been strong support all through this consolidation phase. Read more
- September 22, 2023 06:59
Financial Markets Live Updates: JPMorgan to include India in emerging market debt index, opening doors for billions in investments
JPMorgan on Friday said it will include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world’s fifth-largest economy.
India’s local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and the index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds according to JPMorgan.... Read more
- September 22, 2023 06:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities drop on Federal Reserve’s rate hike signal
In the opening trade, Asian equity benchmarks saw a decline. Japanese stocks, in particular, started Friday on a lower note, influenced by the recent drops on Wall Street and with investors eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting. On Thursday, stocks across Asia experienced declines, while the U.S. dollar strengthened, following the Federal Reserve’s indication of prolonged higher interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index experienced a 0.98% decline, equivalent to 319.82 points, settling at 32,249.21 during early trading. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index dropped 0.81%, or 19.37 points, reaching 2,364.59. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) displayed weakness, falling by 0.82% or 20.33 points to 2,494.23. Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 also recorded a decline of 1.13%, equivalent to 67.2 points, bringing it to 5,868.8.
- September 22, 2023 06:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street plunges amid Fed’s caution on monetary policy and inflation concerns
On Thursday, Wall Street experienced a significant decline in a widespread sell-off due to concerns that the Federal Reserve might maintain its stringent monetary policies for an extended period.
All three major U.S. stock indices plummeted by over 1%, and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a 16-year high. This came after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned that inflation still has a considerable distance to cover before reaching the central bank’s 2% target.
Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 370.46 points (1.08%) to 34,070.42, the S&P 500 shed 72.2 points (1.64%) to 4,330, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 245.14 points (1.82%) to 13,223.99.
