September 22, 2023 08:40

Glenmark Pharma (GNP) has proposed to divest its API business, Glenmark Lifescience (GLS) with the aim of reducing debt and increasing its emphasis on branded/innovative products.

This is the third transaction by GNP with a cumulative cash generation of INR62.5b over the past 12-15M.

After the stake sale, GNP is set to transition from a net debt position of INR29.5b to a cash surplus INR21b.

The net reduction in overall EBITDA due to the sale of API business (INR5.5b) would be partially offset by a reduction in interest (INR4.2b).

Expecting significant deleveraging and superior execution in both the domestic formulation (DF) and EU/ROW markets, we anticipate an improved outlook for GNP over the next 2-3 years, which should positively impact return ratios to some extent. We value GNP at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR780. We maintain our Neutral rating, given that the current valuation adequately captures potential earnings upside/better return ratios.