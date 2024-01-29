Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 January 2024
- January 29, 2024 09:42
Nifty Today: Top gainers in Oil & Gas sector
crude and Oil & Gas
- January 29, 2024 09:41
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.36 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 9:36 am:
Infibeam (15.06%); IRB (12.94%); MSTC (10%); IFCI (10%); RITES (8.23%)
Major losers:
AU Bank (-10%); PGEL (-6.67%); SBI Card (-5.07%); KPI Tech (-4.76%); Max Health (-3.59%)
- January 29, 2024 09:36
Stock Market Live Today: Ami Organics’ arm begins commercial operations for lithium-ion battery cell products
Ami Organics’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Ami Organics Electrolytes Private Limited, has commenced its regular commercial operations for manufacture and supply of products for Lithium-ion battery cell.
- January 29, 2024 09:32
Nifty Today: Top losers at 9.30 a.m.
top losers 9.30 nse
- January 29, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: VA Tech Wabag and Peak Sustainability Ventures sign MoU for 100 bio-CNG plants in India and global locations
VA Tech Wabag Limited (WABAG) has signed an MoU with Peak Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) to establish 100 Bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other mutually agreed-upon locations in the GCC, Africa, and European countries.
- January 29, 2024 09:30
Nifty Today: Top gainers at 9.30 a.m.
top gainers 9.30 a.m. nse
- January 29, 2024 09:22
Commodities Market Live Today: Middle East tensions drive surge in crude oil futures: Brent and WTI Sshow gains
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning following the escalation of tensions in Middle East region. At 9.14 am on Monday, April Brent oil futures were at $83.29, up by 0.41 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.37, up by 0.46 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6507 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6381, up by 1.97 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6511 as against the previous close of ₹6381, up by 2.04 per cent.
- January 29, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: Strong start for domestic market amid positive global cues and Budget anticipation
Following an extended weekend, the domestic market commenced the week on a strong note, influenced by positive global cues. Anticipation surrounding the upcoming interim Budget on February 1 and the ongoing earnings season is expected to shape market movements throughout the week. Early trading saw the 30-share BSE Sensex rising by 417.19 points to reach 71,117.86, while the NSE Nifty experienced a gain of 111.10 points, reaching 21,463.70.
Global cues are positive, with most Asian stocks up over one per cent. Chinese and Hong Kong markets are up following the PBOC’s 0.5% cut in the reserve ratio, which is aimed at stimulating growth and financial liquidity. Investors, however, await additional details on China’s comprehensive stimulus plans.
However, the continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors and mixed corporate results keep the market under pressure.
Analysts expect stock-specific actions during the ongoing earnings season., while macro movement depends on global sentiment, especially cues from the policy rate decisions of major countries.
“This week is poised to be pivotal, marked by a series of significant events, with the Budget taking center stage. However, the finance minister’s indication of a modest, vote-on-account budget suggests a lack of extravagant announcements,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Another critical event to watch is the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for January 31, which could provide insights into the potential timing of interest rate cuts. Concurrently, ongoing Q3 earnings releases are contributing to substantial stock price movements, with numerous companies slated to announce their results in the week, he added.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, “FPIs continued to be sellers in the cash market having sold equity worth ₹27,664 crore through January 25. FPIs were sellers in autos and auto ancillary, media and entertainment and marginally in IT. They bought in oil and gas, power and selectively in financial services,” he said.
- January 29, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Green Energy completes funding for USD 750 million Holdco Notes with Rs 9,350 crore allotment
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said it has completed the funding for
the USD 750 million 4.375 per cent notes due 09 September 2024 (Holdco Notes) following receipt of funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore (USD 1,125 million) to the promoters of AGEL. “The shareholders of AGEL, approved the preferential allotment with overwhelming 99.9% majority on 18 January 2024 and thereafter the promoters funded Rs 2,338 crore (USD 281 million) primary infusion into AGEL last week. AGEL has set aside the funds in the Senior Debt Redemption Account (SDRA) and other reserve accounts of the Holdco Notes, post which the funding of the reserves has been completed,” per AGEL’s regulatory filing.
- January 29, 2024 09:05
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver prices today: Silver gains to $22.84 on West Asia crisis
Silver price gains as escalating tension in the Middle East boosts the safe-haven demand, which lifts the metal. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) came in at 0.2% MoM and 2.6% YoY in December, according to Commerce Department data. The core PCE figure, excluding energy and food, rose 2.9% annually, a slower pace than the 3.2% rate seen in November. The spotlight this week will be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to keep rates at 5.25–5.50%.
Markets widely expect the U.S. Fed to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on Jan. 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell.
- January 29, 2024 09:05
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold prices today: Gold up at $ 2022 an ounce
Gold prices rose as escalations in the Middle East triggered safe-haven buying, while traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the end of its two-day policy meet this week for interest rate outlook. U.S. prices rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below 3% for a third straight month, which could allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year. China’s gold premiums climbed last week as additional stimulus measures aided sentiment, days before Lunar New Year celebrations begin.
Markets widely expect the U.S. Fed to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on Jan. 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell.
- January 29, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks to watch out for on January 29, 2024
FB Ind: Net Profit at Rs 17.5 cr vs loss Rs 1.14 cr, Revenue at Rs 1161 cr vs Rs 999 cr (YoY)
Shakti Pumps: Net Profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 11.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 496 cr vs Rs 314 cr (YoY)
Dodla Dairy: Net Profit at Rs 41.3 cr vs Rs 35.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 747 cr vs Rs 675 cr (YoY)
DB Corp: Net Profit at Rs 124 cr vs Rs 48 cr, Revenue at Rs 644 cr vs Rs 566 cr (YoY)
Adani Power: Net Profit at Rs 2,738 cr vs Rs 8.8 cr, Revenue up 67.3% at Rs 12,991.4 cr vs Rs 7,764.4 cr (YoY)
KFin tech: Net Profit at Rs 66.8 cr vs Rs 53.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 219 cr vs Rs 188 cr (YoY)
RS Software: Net Profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs loss Rs 0.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 19.3 cr vs Rs 8.4 cr (YoY)
Intellect: Net Profit at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 62 cr, Revenue at Rs 634 cr vs Rs 547 cr (YoY)
Forbes: Net Profit at Rs 10.3 cr vs Rs 5.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 71.7 cr vs Rs 60.3 cr (YoY)
Olectra Green: Net Profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs Rs 15.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 342.0 cr vs Rs 256.0 cr (YoY)
Zen Tech: Net Profit at Rs 31.0 cr versus Rs 15.2 cr. Revenue at Rs 99.5 cr versus Rs 66.5 (QoQ)
JSW Steel: Revenue reported at Rs 41490 cr versus poll Rs 42,225 cr, Net profit reported at Rs 2415 cr versus poll Rs 1745 cr
Lodha: Net Profit up 24.4% at ₹503.3 Cr Vs ₹404.6 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 65.2% at ₹2,930.6 Cr Vs ₹1,773.8 Cr (YoY)
Sarda Energy: South Eastern Coalfields issues Letter of Acceptance to consortium for re-opening, rehabilitating and operating Bartunga Hill high grade coal mine
Seamec: Vessel “Seamec Swordfish” has commenced its charter with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia with effect from January 26
Jubilant Pharmova: Company’s wholly owned subsidiary to sell its entire 25.8% stake in Sofie Biosciences Inc., USA for aggregate proceeds of $139.43 m
PVR Inox: Company unveils 4-screen multiplex at Mittal Mall, Ajmer, Rajasthan
IRB Infra: Arbitration tribunal grants award in favor of SPV in a case against NHAI; company says co to receive ₹1681 cr compensation
Maharashtra seamless: Company received 2 contracts worth Rs 116 cr from IOCL for supply of seamless pipes.
DLF: Company acquires 29 acres land in Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension for Rs 825 crore
Piramal Enterprises: Company enters into SPA to sell its entire stake of 20% in Shriram Invst to Shriram Ownership for ₹1,440 cr
Strides Pharma: Arm Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, gets US FDA approval for Pregabalin capsules
Mahindra Logistics: Company announced expansion of its existing multi-client warehousing facility to 5 lk sq ft from 2 lK sq ft.
Adani Power: Company to sell 100% stake in units AIPL, IBPL to AdaniConneX
JSW Holdings: JSW Gecko Motors gets Rs 250 cr defence order from government
Ahluwalia Contracts: Bags Order Worth Rs 180 Cr from Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital
Subex: RBI grants in-principle approval to Subex Account Aggregator Services Private Limited for setting up the business of Account Aggregator
Brand Concepts: Tommy Hilfiger contract renewed for the next 3 years.
Reliagare: State Bank of India removes Religare Finvest Limited’s ‘fraud’ tag.
Ashoka: Company emerged as lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 520 crore in Bihar
LaurusLabs: Company inks pact with Slovenia-based drug maker Krka to set up joint venture firm in Hyderabad.
Praveg: Societe Generale Funds name appears in Praveg Ltd. with 1.03%
Coal India: Company emerged as lowest bidder for 300 megawatt solar project in Khavda, Gujarat
Defense Stocks: India and France collaborate on joint defense equipment production, focusing on helicopters and submarines for the Indian armed forces and friendly nations.
3i Infotech: Sriram Venkataramanan, Non-Executive Director, has tendered his resignation.
HDFC Bank: RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% holding
Endurance Technologies: Company will spend Rs 37 crore to expand capacity at Aurangabad units
Shilpa Medicare: AGES, Austria issues 2 observations for Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, conducted a European GMP inspection at the said unit from Jan 22-24
Adani Green Energy: Company raises Rs 2,337.51 crore through issue of warrants to Ardour Investment Holding
Subros: UTI Increased stake in Subros Ltd. to 2.30% from 2.20%
India Bull Housing: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5,000,000 @ Rs. 195.74 of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
SBI cards: Profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 cr vs Rs 509.5 cr, Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 4,621.7 cr vs Rs 3,507.1 cr (YoY)
Shriram Fin: Net Profit up 2.3% at Rs 1,818.3 cr vs Rs 1,777 cr, NII up 17.1% at Rs 4,911 cr vs Rs 4,192.1 cr (YoY)
Tata Tech: Net Profit up 14.7% at Rs 170.2 cr vs Rs 160.4 cr, Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 1,289.5 cr vs Rs 1,269.2 cr (QoQ)
ION Exchange: Net Profit at Rs 47.2 cr vs Rs 47.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 554 cr vs Rs 512 cr (YoY)
Rane Madras: Net Profit at Rs 9.1 cr vs Rs 23.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 521 cr vs Rs 583 cr (YoY)
Yes Bank: Net Profit At Rs 231.5 Cr Vs 51.5 Cr, NII up 2.3% At Rs 2,016.8 Cr Vs Rs 1970.6 Cr (YoY)
Associated Alcohol: Net Profit at Rs 12.6 cr vs Rs 10.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 186 cr (YoY)
APL Apollo: Net Profit down 2.2% at ₹165.5 Cr Vs ₹169.2 Cr (YoY) Revenue down 3.4% at ₹4,177.8 Cr Vs ₹4,327 Cr (YoY)
Sanghi: Net Loss at Rs 201.4 Cr Vs Rs 144 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 41.4% Rs 189.1 cr Vs Rs 133.7 cr (YoY)
Zee Ent: ED confirms searches at three premises of Essel Group
Cyient: Net Profit down 17.4% at Rs 147 crore; revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1821 crore QoQ
Astec Life: Cons net loss of Rs 24.32 cr versus profit Rs 0.8 crore; revenue declines 56.7% to Rs 51.0 crore
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. | CMP Rs. 137 | M Cap Rs. 12176 Cr | 52 W H/L 173/116
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 115.3 Cr (6.2% QoQ, 15% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 117.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 108.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 100.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 102.3 Cr (11.2% QoQ, 22.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 103.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 92 Cr, YoY Rs. 83.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 88.7% vs expectation of 88.3%, QoQ 84.7%, YoY 83.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 91.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 77.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.8x FY24E EPS
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vedanta Ltd. | CMP Rs. 264 | M Cap Rs. 97967 Cr | 52 W H/L 341/208
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 35541 Cr (-8.7% QoQ, 4.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 33961.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 38945 Cr, YoY Rs. 34102 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 8531 Cr (-25.7% QoQ, 20.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 7349.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 11479 Cr, YoY Rs. 7067 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 24% vs expectation of 21.6%, QoQ 29.5%, YoY 20.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2013 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1656.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. -3006 Cr, YoY Rs. 1561 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 4.6 FY25 EBITDA
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Zen Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 726 | M Cap Rs. 6102 Cr | 52 W H/L 913/188
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 99.5 Cr (49.7% QoQ, 89.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 66.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 52.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 42.5 Cr (124.1% QoQ, 154.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 19 Cr, YoY Rs. 16.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 42.7% vs QoQ 28.5%, YoY 31.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 30.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 15.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 7.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.9x TTM EPS
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sanghi Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 120 | M Cap Rs. 3100 Cr | 52 W H/L 142/53
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 189.1 Cr (4.7% QoQ, 41.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 180.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 133.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -22.8 Cr (-18.2% QoQ, 27.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -27.9 Cr, YoY Rs. -17.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -12% vs QoQ -15.4%, YoY -13.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -142.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -128.9 Cr, YoY Rs. -144 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -5.5
- January 29, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: VA Tech Wabag signs accord with Peak Sustainability Ventures for setting up 100 Bio-CNG plants
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. bought 4.03 crore shares.
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Transformers and Rectifiers (India).
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Dhanlaxmi Bank.
Ex-Date Dividend: 360 One Wam, Accelya Solutions, PCBL.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Allied Digital Services, Dynamatic Technologies, HFCL, Swelect Energy Systems.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Shriram Pistons and Rings.
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AU SMALL FINANCE BANK: High provisions dent earnings; asset quality deteriorates Motilal OSwal Financial
(AUBANK IN, Mkt Cap USD5.7b, CMP INR708, TP INR800, 13% Upside, Buy)
Earnings to gain traction in FY25
- AUBANK reported PAT of INR3.75b in 3QFY24 (down 4% YoY, 10% miss), due to higher provisions (up ~4x YoY, 44% beat). NII grew 15% YoY to INR13.25b (in line), while NIMs contracted 6bp QoQ to 5.5%.
- PPoP grew 18% YoY to INR6.6b even as opex grew 25% YoY (5% higher than our estimate). The cost-income ratio, thus, increased to 63% from 61.3% in 2QFY24.
- January 29, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Indian markets could open higher, in line with positive Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Jan 25/26
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, having received a boost from strong GDP data released earlier, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite extended their winning streaks to a sixth straight session. Global stocks rose on Thursday while the euro fell as Europe’s central bank kept rates unchanged, and U.S. Treasury yields declined after data showed the U.S. economy grew more quickly than expected in the fourth quarter. The U.S. economy grew as strong consumer spending defied recession predictions in 2023, with fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) increasing at a 3.3% annualized rate and full-year growth at 2.5%, according to the Commerce Department. The U.S. economy so far hasn’t buckled under the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening, which is aimed at lowering inflation to the central bank’s 2% target rate. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday that GDP expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the fourth quarter, beating economists’ forecasts.
Core data from the personal-consumption-expenditures price index in the US increased at a 2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, the same pace as in the preceding three months. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record-high 4% and ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was “premature to discuss rate cuts” but noted that risks to economic growth are “tilted to the downside.” Morgan Stanley cut its targets for major China stock indexes, saying the country’s challenges with debt, demographics, and deflation are among hurdles to further equity gains. Investors poured almost $12 billion into Chinese equity funds in the week to Wednesday in the largest inflow since 2015 and the second largest ever, a BofA Global Research report showed on Friday - a positive sign for battered Chinese stocks.
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping six-day winning streaks that had carried the S&P 500 to five-straight record closes. For the week the benchmark index added 1% while the Nasdaq added 0.9% and the Dow industrials advanced 7%, with all three clocking their third weekly gain in a row and their 12th weekly gain out of the last 13 weeks. Markets received a boost earlier in the session from monthly PCE data that showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of core inflation had slowed to its lowest level since the spring of 2021. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2% last month after an unrevised 0.1% drop in November, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. In the 12 months through December, the PCE price index increased 2.6%, matching November’s unrevised gain.
- January 29, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Bandhan Bank: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 188.33 lakh shares (1.16%) at Rs 224.4 apiece.
Canara Bank: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 91.46 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 454.3 apiece.
One 97 Communications: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 40.89 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 753.75 apiece.
- January 29, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Events Update:As of 07: 56 AM Monday 29 January 2024
*Pending Calls today…*Can set alert at for them at www.researchbytes.com
*8:00 AM Yes Bank *
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 7115 8034
9:30 AM Macrotech Developers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
*10:00 AM cholamandalam investment & finance company *
Dial: + 91 22 7195 0000
10:30 AM Welspun Special
Dial: 044 4770 0326
11:00 AM Prudent Corpora
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
11:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1290
11:00 AM skygold
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
12:00 PM APL Apollo
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
12:00 PM SBFC Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
2:00 PM Ion Exchange
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
2:30 PM Kriti Ind
Dial: 044 7126 1529
3:00 PM Macpower CNC
Dial:
3:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
3:30 PM AssocAlcohols
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
4:00 PM Zen Tech
Dial:
4:00 PM Elecon Eng
Dial: +91 22 6280 1105
4:00 PM Dodla Dairy
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Utkarsh Small
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM GAIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Vedant Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
*4:00 PM IndiGrid InvIT *
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
*4:00 PM Craftsman Automation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1568
4:30 PM Share India Sec
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
5:30 PM Latent View Ana
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
5:30 PM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM Burger King Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM CSB Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
6:00 PM Marico
Dial: +91 22 6280 1558
*6:15 PM Bajaj Finance *
Dial: +91226280 1366
Available replays at www.researchbytes.com
Shriram Trans : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293312
SBI Cards&payment service : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293309
Adani Power : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293301
Tata Technologi : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293304
AU Small Financ : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293303
JSW Steel : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293302
Sharda Crop : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293297
Cyient * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293298
Indian Energy Exchange : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293296
Rushil Decor : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293299
- January 29, 2024 08:20
Commodities Market Live Today: Technicals: Crude Check: Positive upturn in trend
Crude oil prices gained considerably last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was up 6.6 per cent as it closed at $83.8 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX gained 4.5 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,381 a barrel.
- January 29, 2024 08:19
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold Technicals: Bullion Cues: Outlook is ambiguous
Precious metals showed a mixed performance last week. While gold depreciated 0.5 per cent to close at $2,018.5 per ounce, silver was up 0.9 per cent as it ended the week at $22.8 an ounce.
On the MCX, gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to close the week at ₹62,106 (per 10 gram); silver futures gained 0.4 per cent to end at ₹71,773 (per kg).
- January 29, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Amber Industries, Rites, and ACC: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ended January 25
While many stocks moved up without being backed by any significant news flows or fundamentals, Amber Enterprises, Rites, and ACC were the top gainers driven by fundamental news within the BSE 500 index last week.
- January 29, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2940/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Dalmia Bharat: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2700/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on ACC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/sh (Positive)
Citi on ACC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/sh (Positive)
Kotak on BlueJet: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 410/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Concor: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1101/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Shriram Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2720/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Shriram Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2700/sh (Positive)
Kotak on Cipla: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 1475/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Cipla: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500/sh (Positive)
CLSA on DB Corp: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 380/sh (Positive)
HSBC on PVR Inox: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2140/sh (Positive)
MS on Hind Petro: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 555/sh (Positive)
CLSA on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1730/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PNB: Maintain Hold on Bank, raise target price at Rs 100/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on CMS Info: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 460/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Syngene: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 690/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 430/sh (Neutral)
MS on IGL: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 413.0/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 434.75/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Reliance Ind: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2910/sh (Neutral)
MS on Chola FIn: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1240.0/sh (Neutral)
Incred on Cipla: Downgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1475/sh (Neutral)
Citi on AU Small Bank: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 780/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Tata Tech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1250/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Hind Petro: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 305/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on IOC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 105/sh (Neutral)
Citi on DLF: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 511/sh (Neutral)
Kotak on Yes bank: Maintain Sell on Bank, target price at Rs 19/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on HDFC bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2075/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on SBI Cards: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 830/sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI Cards: Maintain Equal weight on Company, cut target price at Rs 750/sh (Neutral)
Incred on SBI Cards: Maintain Reduce on company, cut target to Rs 500/Sh from Rs 600/Sh (Negative)
Elara on SBI Cards: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target to Rs 719/Sh (Negative)
CLSA on Sterlite Tech: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target to Rs 127/Sh (Negative)
- January 29, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HPCL: Medium-term prospects bright despite the near-term blip by Motilal Oswal Financial
(HPCL IN, Mkt Cap USD7.3b, CMP INR432, TP INR530, 23% Upside, Upgrade to BUY)
- HPCL missed our EBITDA estimate for 3QFY24 due to a lower-than-expected marketing margin of INR2.7/lit (est. of INR3.4/lit) led by suppressed margins on diesel.
- Refinery throughput was in line at 5.3mmt (up 11% YoY). The company expects to clock a refining throughput of 22mmtpa in FY24 (vs. 19mmtpa in FY23) led by the commissioning of expanded capacity at Vizag refinery. Singapore GRM has also rebounded to USD7.2/bbl in 4QFY24’TD (vs. USD5.5/bbl in 3QFY24), which may lead to an improvement in refining margins in the upcoming quarter.
- January 29, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ACC: Cost synergies reflects with strong EBITDA beat: Emkay Global Research
ACC’s Q3FY24 EBITDA was a robust beat on our/consensus estimates by 27-30% mainly owing to lower-than-expected costs. EBITDA more than doubled YoY to Rs9.1bn (up 65% QoQ) with EBITDA/ton crossing the Rs1,000 mark post nine quarters (Emkay est: Rs825). Total cost/ton declined 17% YoY (6% QoQ) to Rs4,505 (vs. our est. of flat cost QoQ) owing to cost savings across line items. Blended realization improved 1% QoQ to Rs5,522/ton. Volume growth surprised positively with 15% YoY growth to 8.9mt, partly led by increased MSA transaction with Ambuja Cement. We increase our EBITDA estimates upwards by 13-15% in FY25-26E, citing consistent cost-saving measures and the recent acquisition of Asian Concretes & Cements. Given the healthy B/S and attractive valuation, we maintain BUY with a revised Dec-24E TP of Rs2,900 (13x EV/E).
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cyient by Choice International
Cyient Ltd. delivered healthy group revenues for Q3FY24 at $218.8mn, growth of 10.1% YoY in CC. In USD terms, reported revenue was up 1.8% QoQ and 11.1% YoY. Cyient INR revenue for the quarter stood at INR18,214mn, up 3.0% QoQ and 12.6% YoY. PAT for Q3FY24 stood at INR1,472mn, down 17.4% QoQ and 10.7% YoY with EPS at INR13.4.
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rainbow Children’s Medicare by Choice International
In Q3FY24, Rainbow Children’s performance was above our estimate. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9.6% YoY to INR 3,360mn (vs est. of INR 3,263mn) led by decent growth in ARPOB (14.4% YoY / 2.3% QoQ) due to superior mix and lower ALOS, off-set by muted occupancy (impacted to a certain extent due to cyclone Michaung). In mature hospitals, low occupancy was compensated by robust ARPOB growth (20.6% YoY / 4% QoQ). New hospitals are witnessing a pick-up in occupancy (37.8% vs 35.3% in Q2FY24). EBITDA for the quarter grew by 10.6% YoY to INR 1,181mn (vs est. of INR 1,126mn). EBITDA margin expanded by 31bps YoY to 35.1% (vs est. of 34.5%) led by higher employee and operating expenses. PAT for the quarter grew by 7.3% YoY to INR 621mn (vs est. of INR 592mn). PAT was impacted due to the increased depreciation expense to the tune of INR 45mn towards the new units
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bharat Dynamics Ltd - Choice International
BDL reported a lower than estimated performance on revenue front. Revenue for the quarter grew by ~ 30.3% YoY to Rs.6,016mn (vs Est. Rs.8,905mn) Vs Rs.4,616mn in Q3FY23 led by muted demand of defence electronics across different platform. EBIDTA came at Rs.1,187mn (+ 33.6% YoY) (vs Est. Rs.2,059mn), Margin came at 19.74% (+ 47.9 bps YoY) (vs Est. of 23.12%). Margins remain flat on yoy basis due to higher staff cost. APAT came at Rs.1,369mn (+ 60.3% YoY) (vs est. Rs.1,654mn) and led by higher other income.
- January 29, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dalmia Bharat by Choice International
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Q3FY24 consolidated volumes came in at 6.8mnt, up 9.7% QoQ and 7.9% YoY. Management expects higher volume in Q4FY24 as compare to Q3FY24. The consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 stands at INR36,000mn, up 14.3% QoQ and 7.3% YoY, led by improvement in prices in East and South region. For the quarter, EBITDA/t stands at INR1,140/t, up 20.0% QoQ and 11.5% YoY. The improvement in profitability is mainly attributed to robust top-line growth. Adjusted PAT for the quarter stood at INR2,659mn, up 114.6% QoQ and 25.5% YoY. EPS for the quarter is INR14.4. Net Debt /EBITDA stood at 0.16x
- January 29, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Key Expectations for the Union Budget - February 2024: Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head-Research, Acuité Ratings & Research
“We expect the Indian economy to witness a moderation in growth in FY25. Our current forecast for FY25 stands at 6.3% as compared to 6.8% in FY24. Given the priority that is likely to be given for fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget, we don’t expect any significant fiscal stimulus in it. However, the government may continue to earmark a significant quantum for capital expenditure with a growth of 15% in its budgetary allocation; the latter will continue to be a primary driver of the domestic economy over the medium term. The government may also enhance the subsidy allocation for some segments such as farmers, women, informal sector workers and unemployed youth to strengthen domestic private consumption which is estimated to show a weak growth of 4.4% in FY24. Given the need to sustain the public investments and also support certain social segments through subsidies or budgetary relief, the targeted reduction of fiscal deficit from 5.9% to 5.3% (E) will pose a material challenge for the finance ministry, necessitating significant step-up in non-tax revenues like PSU disinvestments.
The macro fundamentals remain strong and resilient and this is borne out by the GDP figures so far in the current year despite headwinds like the global slowdown, higher interest rates and the El Nino phenomenon. However, the policymakers need to take remedial measures to revive the weak rural demand scenario if agricultural growth doesn’t recover quickly.”
- January 29, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CIPLA: Core markets, operating leverage drive earnings growth -Motilal Oswal
(CIPLA IN, Mkt Cap USD13.3b, CMP INR1370, TP INR1600, 17% Upside, Buy)
North America on a robust growth path
- CIPLA beat our earnings estimates in 3QFY24, aided by an outperformance in the domestic formulation (DF)/North America (NA) segments and better operating leverage. These factors were offset to some extent by a muted performance of emerging markets and the API segment. The company is making efforts to minimize the timeline for potential approvals (g-Advair/g-Abraxane) in the NA market
- January 29, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SBI LIFE INSURANCE: VNB above estimates; margins contract 40bp YoY: Motilal Oswal Financial
(SBILIFE IN, Mkt Cap USD16.6b, CMP INR1381, TP INR1700, 23% Upside, Buy)
Guides for 18% growth and 28% VNB margin
- SBILIFE reported decent performance in 3QFY24. APE grew 13% YoY (22% beat), while VNB grew 11% YoY as margins contracted 40bp YoY to 27.4%. PAT grew 6% YoY to INR3.2b (vs. our estimate of INR 4.0b, registering 20% miss).
- In terms of NBP, Group Savings and ULIPs witnessed a healthy YoY growth of 54% and 16%, respectively, while Par savings declined 17% YoY in 3QFY24. The protection business was flat YoY.
- We expect SBILIFE to deliver 18% CAGR in APE over FY23-26E, thus enabling a 16.4% VNB CAGR. RoEV is expected to stay at around ~20%. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,700 (2.3x Sep’26E EV).
- January 29, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TATA STEEL: Earnings beat led by Indian operations; Europe struggles: Motilal Oswal Financials
(TATA IN, Mkt Cap USD19.8b, CMP INR134, TP INR130, 3% Downside, Neutral)
Standalone performance
- Tata Steel (TATA)’s revenue increased 2% YoY to INR347b, which was in line with our estimate of INR343b. Standalone ASP was down by INR2,851/t YoY to INR71,069/t (INR437/t above our estimate of INR70,633/t).
- January 29, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HPCL: Inline numbers despite challenges; expansion near completion: Emkay Global Research HPCL’s Q3FY
HPCL’s Q3FY24 SA EBITDA fell 75% QoQ to Rs21.3bn, due to shutdown at the Vizag Refinery (VR), refining inventory losses, lower spreads, and suppressed marketing margins. EBITDA saw a slight miss, with mktg weakness & higher opex largely offset by better reported GRM of USD8.5/bbl (Emkay: USD4.5/bbl). Core GRM was ~USD11/bbl. Blended mktg margin came in 20% below estimate, with some weakness in seen non-auto-fuels (albeit denied by Mgmt). Gross debt fell 3% QoQ to Rs500bn. Mgmt guided to a healthy earnings outlook, while estimating expanded & upgraded VR to start from Q3FY25. Also, Barmer would commence production by H2CY24. We remain constructive on OMCs, on a steady marketing environment, with general elections closing in. We raise FY24E EPS 17% and FY25/26E EPS 9% each, on better GRMs and below operating-line adjustments; retain BUY; revised Dec-24E TP of Rs500/sh.
- January 29, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Exide Industries: Muted Q3; success of lithium foray remains uncertain: Emkay Global Research
Exide’s Q3 performance was muted, with ~5%/~11% miss on Consensus estimates on EBITDA/PAT due to input cost pressures. We believe the core lead acid battery replacement demand and sustained cost actions would drive ~9%/~14% FY24E-26E revenue/EPS CAGR. However, uncertainty around lithium-ion adoption (e.g., stagnating E-2W penetration levels) and competitive intensity (with large OEMs looking to in-source cells) continue; these, coupled with heavy capex requirements (Rs45bn for phase-1 lithium plant, apart from regular Rs5bn/year for the lead acid business vs. the Rs10-12bn annual FCF from the core business) would weigh on financials. We trim FY24E, FY25E, and FY26E EPS by ~4%, ~3%, and ~2%, respectively, on lowered margins. Maintain SELL with unchanged TP of Rs260 (13x FY26E P/E + insurance business stake.
- January 29, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sagar Cements: Higher cost led to EBITDA miss; vol. guidance revised downward: Emkay Global Research
Sagar Cements’ EBITDA came in 10-15% below our/consensus estimates in Q3FY24. On a favorable base, EBITDA grew 83% YoY/45% QoQ to Rs871mn (Emkay estimate: Rs980mn). On a sequential basis, EBITDA/t improved by Rs160/t to Rs619 mainly driven by a sharp increase in realization (up Rs286/t QoQ) to Rs4,757/t. However, higher-than-expected input costs led to a miss in our estimates. Volume grew 14% YoY (in-line with estimates) to 1.4mt in Q3FY24 mainly led by ramping up of new capacities in Jeerabad and Andhra Cements. Management has revised its volume guidance downwards to 5.6mt for FY24 (earlier 6.2mt), which implies 25% YoY growth in Q4FY24. Factoring in the Q3 miss and lower volumes, we have revised our EBITDA estimates downwards by 6-8% in FY25-26. We maintain our ADD rating with a revised Dec-24E TP of Rs300/share (10x EV/E)
- January 29, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dalmia Bharat - In-line quarter; capacity additions to drive volumes: Emkay Global Research
For Q3FY24, Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) reported in-line EBITDA of Rs7.7bn, which grew 20% YoY/32% QoQ. Volume rose 8% YoY (vs. our estimate: 2% YoY) to 6.8mt (includes 0.4mt volumes under tolling arrangement with JPA). Excluding JPA’s tolling volumes, growth stood at 2% YoY. EBITDA/t increased by Rs183 QoQ to Rs1,138, which was mainly driven by higher realizations (up 4% QoQ to Rs5,286/t). Total cost/t remained flattish QoQ at Rs4,148. Management indicated that the deal with JPA may likely be finalized by Q4FY24-end (delay mainly on account of receiving lender approvals). Company has recapitulated its capacity growth target to 47mt/75mt/110-130mt by FY24/FY27/FY31. Factoring-in the Q3 operational performance and some delay in completion of cement assets of JPA, we revise down our EBITDA estimate 5-6% for FY25-26. We maintain ADD on the stock, and review our TP to Rs2,500/share now (based on 12.5x Dec-25E EV-EBITDA
- January 29, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Chalet Hotels: Q3-FY24 review by Emkay Global Research
Chalet’s Q3 revenue/EBITDA growth was healthy at 29%/46% YoY, above our estimates. The beat was led by RevPAR increasing 18% YoY (at a 2% beat). We see Chalet charting an EBITDA CAGR of 33% over FY23-26E and net debt reducing from FY25, as it initiates a slew of expansion projects, which would engender 10% room-count CAGR over FY23-26E. The company’s strategically located hotels in key cities ensure high occupancy. Leasing of commercial assets provides partial hedge against cyclicality of the hospitality industry. We mark-up FY25E/26E EBITDA by 0.7%/3.9%, on result beat. We raise our EV/EBITDA multiple for hotels to 20.5x from 19.5x, as benefits related to the Airoli and Delhi International Airport projects is expected to come from FY27. We revise our SOTP-based TP of Rs825/sh vs. Rs745 earlier; maintain ADD
- January 29, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: JSW Steel 3QFY24 results: In-line Standalone; beats cons. estimates on stronger subs. performance
Tushar Chaudhari – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
JSW Steel (JSTL IN, CMP Rs 812, MCap Rs 1.99 tn, BUY) 3QFY24 results: In-line Standalone; beats cons. estimates on stronger subs. performance.
☘️ JSTL’s Standalone revenue declined 1% QoQ to Rs 333 bn. Average Realization increased 3% QoQ to Rs 64,058/t (+ 3% YoY; PLe Rs 63,677/t) as steel prices inched up in the first half of the quarter.
View: JSTL’s 9MFY24 performance is robust on lower coking coal and strong volume growth, however as raw material prices are inching up (both iron ore and coking coal) margins are expected to come under pressure in near term. JSTL is well placed to capitalize on strong volume growth in domestic markets over next two years given its ongoing brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar which is expected to drive volumes. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs992.
- January 29, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on DCB Bank Ltd by Keynote Capitals
The enduring narrative remains unaltered
DCB Bank Ltd (DCB) reported a strong loan book growth of 4% on QoQ and 18% on a YoY basis during the quarter, with the mortgage/AIB segment contributing 45%/24% of the loan book, demonstrating substantial growth of 6%/6% on a QoQ and 25%/28% on a YoY basis, respectively. NII grew by 6% on a YoY basis. However, NIM contracted by 21 bps on a QoQ basis due to the increased cost of funds. The Bank’s cost-to-income ratio had remained elevated at ~65% during the quarter due to its expansion of its branch network and increase in employees. During the quarter, slippages were increased due to loans coming out of the moratorium from the restructured portfolio. However, net slippages remained low due to strong recoveries and upgrades. Going forward, management expects strong recovery and upgrades to continue, which will improve the slippage ratio and asset quality for the Bank. Management aims to reduce the cost-to-income ratio to 55% and achieve an ROA of >1% in the next two to three years.
- January 29, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on Laurus Labs Ltd by Keynote Capitals
Looking beyond near term headwinds
In Q3 FY24, Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) experienced a decline in revenue by 22.6% on a YoY basis, led by a steep decline in the CDMO business. Adjusting for the large CDMO PO included in base, underlying revenue growth was at 6.0% on a YoY basis. The Gross margins continue to show improvements post bottoming out in Q4 FY23 at 49.7%, to reach 54.4% in Q3 FY24, but EBITDA margins lag behind due to higher spend on new initiatives and growth projects. The capacity expansion is progressing well as Laurus is focused on expanding capacity in non-ARV and CDMO segments, which will help reduce the product concentration risk and further tap opportunities
- January 29, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on Can Fin Homes Ltd by Keynote Capitals
Strong guidance to grow disbursement
During Q3FY24, Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL) registered a lower growth in its loan book, which grew by 2% on a QoQ and 13% on a YoY basis. The NII grew by 4% sequentially and 31% on a YoY basis. Due to the decline in cost-to-income ratio by 154 bps on a QoQ and 236 bps on a YoY basis, the PAT increased by 27% on a QoQ basis and 32% on a YoY basis. The GNPA and NNPA deteriorated by 15 bps and 6 bps sequentially at 0.91% and 0.49%, respectively. In line with the management guidance, the NIM improved by 30 bps on a QoQ basis to 3.9%. In FY24, the management is expecting NIM to remain stable at 3.7-3.8% and the cost-to-income ratio at ~16%, while this will increase to 18.0-18.5% in FY25 as the Company continues its investment in IT transformation.
- January 29, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Seamec’s ‘SEAMEC SWORDFISH’ starts charter with Zamil Offshore Services, Saudi Arabia
Seamec Ltd’s vessel “SEAMEC SWORDFISH” has commenced its charter with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia with effect from January 26.
- January 29, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Shilpa Medicare unit in Telangana receives Europe GMP inspection, concludes with two minor observations
Shilpa Medicare Limited, Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, India had Europe GMP inspection by AGES, Austria from January 22 to January 26. This inspection has concluded with two minor observations.
The previous EU - GMP inspection for this facility was in January 2020.
This Unit of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacture, testing and distribution of sterile Injections and non-sterile tablets and Capsule finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of the world markets.
The Company intends to respond to the two minor observations within the stipulated time and is committed for the satisfactory resolution of the inspectional observations and sustained cGMP compliance.
- January 29, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: SWELECT Energy to establish wholly-owned subsidiary for solar power generation
The Board of Directors of SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd has approved a proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS)- SWELECT Sustainable Energy Private Ltd, which will engage in Generation of Solar Power by setting up of solar power plant.
Once the proposals received from the industrial consumers have been materialised, the electricity generated by the WOS will be sold to the industrial consumers around Tamil Nadu based on the requirements of the respective consumers.
- January 29, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Earnings call list as on 29 January 2024
*8:00 AM Yes Bank *
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 7115 8034
9:30 AM Macrotech Developers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mem35wbk
*10:00 AM cholamandalam investment & finance company *
Dial: + 91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5cvnmzzk
10:30 AM Welspun Special
Dial: 044 4770 0326
11:00 AM Prudent Corpora
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5b5hyr7w
11:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5y98999r
11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1290
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4ykz43zc
11:00 AM skygold
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yw2wcbfx
12:00 PM APL Apollo
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/hu7bbwc7
12:00 PM SBFC Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5732kadn
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/vvc45n4z
2:00 PM Ion Exchange
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4nkdnm25
(Hosted by Valorem)
2:30 PM Kriti Ind
Dial: 044 7126 1529
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2hac3phd
3:00 PM Macpower CNC
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4ctsae6d
3:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/54k6efs3
3:30 PM AssocAlcohols
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5n966mx5
4:00 PM Zen Tech
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mtacc59j
(Hosted by Investment Lab)
4:00 PM Elecon Eng
Dial: +91 22 6280 1105
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mwmmzhbd
4:00 PM Dodla Dairy
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yc79dfpy
4:00 PM Utkarsh Small
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57f549hu
4:00 PM GAIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Vedant Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yrdvttw2
*4:00 PM IndiGrid InvIT *
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yt9zyejr
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
*4:00 PM Craftsman Automation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1568
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/34zb5nrx
4:30 PM Share India Sec
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55crj296
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2c7khajw
5:30 PM Latent View Ana
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4xea4ja8
5:30 PM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3kehps9w
5:30 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3zx949wj
5:30 PM Burger King Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/2h5j7kxe
5:30 PM CSB Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/z76jzaas
6:00 PM Marico
Dial: +91 22 6280 1558
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mrxssddh
6:15 PM Bajaj Finance
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ycyf5nab
- January 29, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Electronics Mart opens new ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ multi-brand store in Telangana
Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operations of a new 8,400 Square feet Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on January 26 at Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.
- January 29, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: SECL awards consortium led by Sarda Energy & Minerals contract for Bartunga Hill coal mine revival
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. [SECL] has issued Letter of Acceptance [LOA] to a consortium, in which Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd has 67% share, for Re-opening, Salvaging, Rehabilitation, Development and Operation of Bartunga Hill high grade Coal mine on 18% revenue to be shared with SECL. The mine shall be operated through an SPV to be incorporated for the purpose.
The necessary agreements shall be executed in due course as per the terms of the LOA.
- January 29, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Alphageo wins ₹57.15 crore contract from Oil India for seismic data acquisition
Alphageo (India) has received the Award of Contract from Oil India Limited, Rajasthan, for acquiring 3D and 2D seismic data for a Contract Value of ₹57.15 crore (inclusive of taxes).
- January 29, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: Manomay Tex begins commercial production at new spinning unit in Rajasthan
Manomay Tex India Ltd has announced that the commercial production of New Textile Spinning Unit Situated at Undawa Tehsil-Gangrar, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan has started
- January 29, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Maestros Electronics bags ₹6.5 crore order from Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunication System Limited has received purchase order from Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for 497 units of Multipara Monitor with NIBP with Neonates and Pediatric Probe and 2 Year Warranty and free servicing (min. 3/year) during warranty.
The Contract Value is ₹6,51,26,880.
- January 29, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Intellivate Capital Ventures sets February 7 as record date for 2:1 bonus share issuance approval
Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited has fixed Wednesday, February 7 as the record date for the purpose ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 2 (Two) new fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹1, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
- January 29, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Capri Global Capital board approves 1:1 bonus issue and capitalisation of securities premium
The Board of Directors of Capri Global Capital Limited has accorded its approval for capitalisation of Securities Premium Account and Issue of Bonus shares. The board has recommended bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for issue of bonus shares will be announced in due course.
- January 29, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Nifty futures signal positive opening, driven by global cues and policy decisions
After a long weekend break, the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note on Monday, thanks to positive global cues. The upcoming interim Budget on February 1 and the ongoing result season will likely anchor market movement this week. Nifty futures at 21,548 at Gift Nifty against Nifty February futures close of 21,630 indicate a gap opening of 90 points for Nifty.
- January 29, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Nova Agritech IPO turns blockbuster, subscribed 109 times
The initial public offering of Nova Agritech saw overwhelming response from all category investors with the issue being subscribed over 109 times, as non-institutions bid aggressively. The IPO, which came out with a price band of ₹39-41, received bids for 277.94 crore shares against 2.54 crore shares (net off anchor portion) on offer.
The NII category received bids 224 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 77.10 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 79.31 times. The ₹143.81-crore IPO from the soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products company consisted of a fresh issue of ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,58,620 shares (worth ₹31.81 crore) by the selling shareholder, Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.
- January 29, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: BLS E-Services IPO opens on Jan 30; price band set at ₹129-135/share
Technology-backed service provider BLS E-Services Ltd has set a price band of ₹129-135 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), that will open for bidding on January 30.
The issue will open for public subscription on January 30, and close on February 1, 2024, a company release said.
The firm is offering up to 2.3 crore equity shares, excluding pre-IPO placement in the offering
- January 29, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: F&O Strategy: Buy Infosys call
The short-term outlook turned positive for the stock of Infosys (₹1,669.1). The IT major finds immediate support at ₹1,560 and ₹1,427. The nearest resistance is at ₹1,720. A close above that level will trigger a fresh rally.
- January 29, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: What is the outlook for ONGC?
ONGC (₹234): The long-term outlook is very bullish. There is an inverted head and shoulder formed over a span of seven years. This is a bullish reversal pattern. The neckline resistance at ₹187 was broken in November last year.
- January 29, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: What is the outlook for Petronet LNG?
Petronet LNG (₹256.60): The outlook is bullish. Petronet LNG share price has been rising since December last year. This uptrend is intact. Moving Average cross overs on the chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- January 29, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 29, 2023
Buzzing stocks: IRB Infra, LIC, HDFC Bank, BoB, Macrotech, Coal India, Piramal Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, ICICI Lombard, Karnataka Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zen Tech, YES Bank, SpiceJet, ZEEL, REC, Subex, Indsil Hydro, Ahluwalia Contracts, Endurance Tech, Virtuoso Optoelectronics, Maharashtra Seamless, SBI, Religare Enterprises
- January 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: More room to fall
The Indian benchmark indices extended the fall in line with our expectation in the truncated week. The Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices opened the week on a weak note by tumbling on Tuesday.
- January 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: E.I.D-Parry (₹616.65) – BUY
The outlook is bullish for EID–Parry. The stock surged about 10 per cent last week. This rise has taken the stock well above the key resistance levels of ₹593 and ₹606.
- January 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s Pick: Stock To Buy or Sell 29 January 2024
- January 29, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Aeroflex Industries: Q3 & 9M FY24 Conference Call Monday, January 29th, 2024 at 11:00 AM IST
Dial-in numbers: +91 22 6280 1290 / +91 22 7115 8185
Registration Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Call-Registration
Investor Presentation: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Presentation
Result Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Result
Call Invite Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Call-Invite
- January 29, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Cupid: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 0.7 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1862.15 apiece.
Global Surfaces: Shikhar Aggarwal bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 310 apiece.
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.01.2024
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Nucor Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Graco Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Ryanair Holdings plc (TENT) (Sector- Aviation)
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-JAN-2024
NIL
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 29.01.2024
No Major Macro Data Scheduled
- January 29, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Market to take cue from FPI disclosure norms
Markets to remain under pressure as SEBI norm on tightening ultimate beneficial ownership norms for overseas investors coming into effect February 1.
Foreign investors have sold equities worth ₹35,000 crore this month and bellwether Sensex has fallen 1,539 points in January.
A consultation paper issued by the SEBI in May last year had stated that FPI assets under management of about ₹2.6 lakh crore -- around six per cent of the total FPI equity AUM and less than one per cent of India’s total equity market capitalisation may potentially be identified as high-risk FPIs.
- January 29, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: US bond yield concerns drive FPIs’ ₹36,915 crore sell-off in Indian equities
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extended their selling trend in the Indian equity cash market, offloading equities worth ₹12,200 crore ($1.5 billion) in the last three truncated trading sessions. This follows net sales of ₹24,715 crore in the preceding week, making it seven consecutive sessions of FPI net selling totaling ₹36,915 crore since January 17. The current month’s FPI net selling contrasts sharply with the record inflow of ₹66,134 crore in December 2023. The FPIs’ sell-off is attributed to rising US bond yields, reaching 4.18% post the US Fed pivot in December 2023, and lackluster Q3 results in Indian financial services.
- January 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Crucial week ahead: Investors brace for impact of interim budget, Federal policy decision, and corporate earnings
In the upcoming week, stock markets are anticipated to be influenced by the interim budget presentation in India, the US Federal policy decision, and major corporations’ quarterly earnings. Analysts suggest possible market consolidation amid the awaited Federal Open Market Committee meeting and Bank of England monetary policy. The PMI data for the manufacturing sector and earnings reports from prominent companies like Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki are also crucial factors. Despite expectations of no major budget announcements, the market may focus on growth and populist elements. The week is deemed pivotal, with global factors such as geopolitical events and movements in bond yields, the dollar index, and crude oil prices shaping market dynamics.
