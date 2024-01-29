January 29, 2024 09:04

FB Ind: Net Profit at Rs 17.5 cr vs loss Rs 1.14 cr, Revenue at Rs 1161 cr vs Rs 999 cr (YoY)

Shakti Pumps: Net Profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 11.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 496 cr vs Rs 314 cr (YoY)

Dodla Dairy: Net Profit at Rs 41.3 cr vs Rs 35.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 747 cr vs Rs 675 cr (YoY)

DB Corp: Net Profit at Rs 124 cr vs Rs 48 cr, Revenue at Rs 644 cr vs Rs 566 cr (YoY)

Adani Power: Net Profit at Rs 2,738 cr vs Rs 8.8 cr, Revenue up 67.3% at Rs 12,991.4 cr vs Rs 7,764.4 cr (YoY)

KFin tech: Net Profit at Rs 66.8 cr vs Rs 53.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 219 cr vs Rs 188 cr (YoY)

RS Software: Net Profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs loss Rs 0.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 19.3 cr vs Rs 8.4 cr (YoY)

Intellect: Net Profit at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 62 cr, Revenue at Rs 634 cr vs Rs 547 cr (YoY)

Forbes: Net Profit at Rs 10.3 cr vs Rs 5.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 71.7 cr vs Rs 60.3 cr (YoY)

Olectra Green: Net Profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs Rs 15.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 342.0 cr vs Rs 256.0 cr (YoY)

Zen Tech: Net Profit at Rs 31.0 cr versus Rs 15.2 cr. Revenue at Rs 99.5 cr versus Rs 66.5 (QoQ)

JSW Steel: Revenue reported at Rs 41490 cr versus poll Rs 42,225 cr, Net profit reported at Rs 2415 cr versus poll Rs 1745 cr

Lodha: Net Profit up 24.4% at ₹503.3 Cr Vs ₹404.6 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 65.2% at ₹2,930.6 Cr Vs ₹1,773.8 Cr (YoY)

Sarda Energy: South Eastern Coalfields issues Letter of Acceptance to consortium for re-opening, rehabilitating and operating Bartunga Hill high grade coal mine

Seamec: Vessel “Seamec Swordfish” has commenced its charter with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia with effect from January 26

Jubilant Pharmova: Company’s wholly owned subsidiary to sell its entire 25.8% stake in Sofie Biosciences Inc., USA for aggregate proceeds of $139.43 m

PVR Inox: Company unveils 4-screen multiplex at Mittal Mall, Ajmer, Rajasthan

IRB Infra: Arbitration tribunal grants award in favor of SPV in a case against NHAI; company says co to receive ₹1681 cr compensation

Maharashtra seamless: Company received 2 contracts worth Rs 116 cr from IOCL for supply of seamless pipes.

DLF: Company acquires 29 acres land in Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension for Rs 825 crore

Piramal Enterprises: Company enters into SPA to sell its entire stake of 20% in Shriram Invst to Shriram Ownership for ₹1,440 cr

Strides Pharma: Arm Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, gets US FDA approval for Pregabalin capsules

Mahindra Logistics: Company announced expansion of its existing multi-client warehousing facility to 5 lk sq ft from 2 lK sq ft.

Adani Power: Company to sell 100% stake in units AIPL, IBPL to AdaniConneX

JSW Holdings: JSW Gecko Motors gets Rs 250 cr defence order from government

Ahluwalia Contracts: Bags Order Worth Rs 180 Cr from Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital

Subex: RBI grants in-principle approval to Subex Account Aggregator Services Private Limited for setting up the business of Account Aggregator

Brand Concepts: Tommy Hilfiger contract renewed for the next 3 years.

Reliagare: State Bank of India removes Religare Finvest Limited’s ‘fraud’ tag.

Ashoka: Company emerged as lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 520 crore in Bihar

LaurusLabs: Company inks pact with Slovenia-based drug maker Krka to set up joint venture firm in Hyderabad.

Praveg: Societe Generale Funds name appears in Praveg Ltd. with 1.03%

Coal India: Company emerged as lowest bidder for 300 megawatt solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Defense Stocks: India and France collaborate on joint defense equipment production, focusing on helicopters and submarines for the Indian armed forces and friendly nations.

3i Infotech: Sriram Venkataramanan, Non-Executive Director, has tendered his resignation.

HDFC Bank: RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% holding

Endurance Technologies: Company will spend Rs 37 crore to expand capacity at Aurangabad units

Shilpa Medicare: AGES, Austria issues 2 observations for Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, conducted a European GMP inspection at the said unit from Jan 22-24

Adani Green Energy: Company raises Rs 2,337.51 crore through issue of warrants to Ardour Investment Holding

Subros: UTI Increased stake in Subros Ltd. to 2.30% from 2.20%

India Bull Housing: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5,000,000 @ Rs. 195.74 of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

SBI cards: Profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 cr vs Rs 509.5 cr, Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 4,621.7 cr vs Rs 3,507.1 cr (YoY)

Shriram Fin: Net Profit up 2.3% at Rs 1,818.3 cr vs Rs 1,777 cr, NII up 17.1% at Rs 4,911 cr vs Rs 4,192.1 cr (YoY)

Tata Tech: Net Profit up 14.7% at Rs 170.2 cr vs Rs 160.4 cr, Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 1,289.5 cr vs Rs 1,269.2 cr (QoQ)

ION Exchange: Net Profit at Rs 47.2 cr vs Rs 47.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 554 cr vs Rs 512 cr (YoY)

Rane Madras: Net Profit at Rs 9.1 cr vs Rs 23.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 521 cr vs Rs 583 cr (YoY)

Yes Bank: Net Profit At Rs 231.5 Cr Vs 51.5 Cr, NII up 2.3% At Rs 2,016.8 Cr Vs Rs 1970.6 Cr (YoY)

Associated Alcohol: Net Profit at Rs 12.6 cr vs Rs 10.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 186 cr (YoY)

APL Apollo: Net Profit down 2.2% at ₹165.5 Cr Vs ₹169.2 Cr (YoY) Revenue down 3.4% at ₹4,177.8 Cr Vs ₹4,327 Cr (YoY)

Sanghi: Net Loss at Rs 201.4 Cr Vs Rs 144 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 41.4% Rs 189.1 cr Vs Rs 133.7 cr (YoY)

Zee Ent: ED confirms searches at three premises of Essel Group

Cyient: Net Profit down 17.4% at Rs 147 crore; revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1821 crore QoQ

Astec Life: Cons net loss of Rs 24.32 cr versus profit Rs 0.8 crore; revenue declines 56.7% to Rs 51.0 crore