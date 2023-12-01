Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 01 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 01, 2023 07:54
Share Market Live Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics approved for combat helicopter, aircraft procurement
Hindustan Aeronautics has received a nod from the DAC for the procurement of light combat helicopters for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army and light combat aircraft Mk 1A for the Indian Air Force.
- December 01, 2023 07:52
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Panchsheel Organics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 193.6
Ex-Dividend 04 December 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 01, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 1, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Automobile stocks, Whirlpool Corporation, CSB Bank, SPIC, Biocon, UltraTech Cement, Kesoram, Himadri Speciality Chem, Dixon Tech, IIFL Finance, Sonata Software, PowerGrid, LTIMindtree, ITD Cementation, SIS
- December 01, 2023 07:27
Stock Recommendations: Aster DM Health (Buy)
Aster DM Healthcare board has approved the much awaited GCC stake sale at reasonable valuations, that will unlock value for shareholders. Proper capital allocation strategy will be a key to scale-up India operations.
Conversely, Aster DM India’s EBITDA increased sharply over last 3 years (30 per cent CAGR over FY20-23). We estimate 23 per cent EBITDA CAGR from India biz over FY23-26E aided by scale up in margins, healthy ARPOB and bed additions. Our FY24E/25E India business EBITDA stand increased by 1-3 per cent.
- December 01, 2023 07:26
Stock Recommendations: HDFC Life (Buy)
We recently met Vibha Padalkar (MD and CEO) and Niraj Shah (CFO) of HDFC Life Insurance, for an update on key developments in the company and the overall life insurance sector.
Key views: The company will continue to strengthen its market position, with technology, customer experience, brand strength, and claims servicing being its key differentiators, as product innovation and differentiation will have limited shelf life; Management remains optimistic given the changes likely to be brought in by the Insurance Amendment Bill which will allow it to address the health insurance needs of customers and grant it flexibility to play a larger role in the overall insurance ecosystem; Below ₹5 lakh policies are growing in the 15-17 per cent range; however, the decline in high ticket-size savings policies is likely to result in 12-13 per cent overall APE growth in FY24, on an adjusted base; and With about 60 per cent share in the HDFC Bank channel, promoter-subsidiary synergies are progressing well and have started proffering positive results.
- December 01, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: For the first time in last three years, entry bike sales sparkle in this festival period
This festival season proves to be a bumper for most of the vehicle categories. But the major highlight is the surge in enquiries and demand in the entry bike segment, on the back of improved rural demand. The momentum is likely to be sustained, supported by replacement demand, point out industry analysts.
The recently-concluded festival season brought cheer to the automotive industry, with retails across various segments staying strong and representing moderate-to-healthy growth on a year-on-year basis. Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments reported double-digit growth, while the passenger vehicle segment witnessed a high single-digit increase in volumes.
- December 01, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Trends: Banks’ non-food credit growth moderated to 15.3% in Oct
Non-food bank credit growth moderated to 15.3 per cent year-on-year in October 2023 as compared with 18.3 per cent a year ago due to a sharp decline in credit to industry and deceleration in credit to the services and personal loans sectors, as per RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit.
- December 01, 2023 07:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Agriculture trends: Storage improves in 7 States but level still below 10-year average
The water storage level in the major 150 reservoirs in India declined this week too, though seven States witnessed some recovery with rains lashing across many parts of the country, particularly peninsular South.
According to the Weekly Bulletin on Live Storage issued by the Central Water Commission, 40 of these reservoirs had storage of 50 per cent of their capacity or below with 16 of them having 50 per cent below normal levels.
- December 01, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Brands to exclusively distribute SMCP’s brands in India
Paris-based SMCP, parent company of brands such as Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, said it has entered into a marketing partnership with Reliance Brands, which will exclusively distribute Sandro and Maje brands in India.
Sandro and Maje will open their first stores in the country in 2024, it said.
“This new partnership illustrates the pursuit of SMCP expansion, currently in 47 countries, in key markets with high potential of growth,” the French company said in a release.
- December 01, 2023 07:20
Commodities Market Live Updates: India allows 9 lakh tonnes of broken rice export to 5 countries
The Centre has allowed export of nearly 9 lakh tonnes (lt) of broken rice to five counties and more than 34,000 tonnes of wheat and wheat products to neighbouring Bhutan through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).
The Ministry of Commerce has also withdrawn the guidelines and procedures laid down in June-July for allocation of quota for export of broken rice, wheat and wheat products on humanitarian and food security grounds, based on requests received from other countries on government-to-government basis.
- December 01, 2023 07:19
Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement to acquire cement business of Kesoram Industries in all stock deal
UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, on Thursday said its board of directors has approved a scheme of arrangement to acquire the cement business of Kesoram Industries in an all-stock deal, which will enhance its production capacity and provide it the opportunity to extend its footprints in fast growing western and southern markets in the country.
According to the deal, BK Birla Group flagship company Kesoram Industries has decided to demerge its cement business, consisting of two integrated cement units in Karnataka and Telangana with a total installed capacity of 10.75 million tonnes per annum. The business will be merged into UltraTech Cement, the cement flagship company of the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group.
- December 01, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy grows 7.6% in Q2 on strong show by manufacturing sector
India consolidated its position as the fastest-growing major economy globally as the Government’s Statistics office on Thursday released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for second quarter spanning July to September months of the financial year 2023-24.
The data showed that Indian economy has grown by 7.6 per cent during Q2 FY24 mainly on account of strong performance by industries. It is much higher than the projection of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last month. Economic growth rate based on changes in GDP was 7.8 per cent in April-June quarter (Q1 of FY24) and 6.3 per cent of July period of FY23.
- December 01, 2023 07:15
Stocks to Watch: JSW Group picks up 35% stake in SAIC Motors’ India venture
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has entered into a joint venture agreement with SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company, to buy out 35 per cent stake in the latter’s India venture for an undisclosed amount.
The deal will pave the way for long-standing ambition of JSW Group to enter the highly-competitive automobile business.
- December 01, 2023 07:13
Stock to buy today: Chemplast Sanmar (₹470.05): BUY
Chemplast Sanmar share price can target ₹515-₹520
- December 01, 2023 07:12
Day trading guide for December 01, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 01, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Result Calendar – 01.12.2023
ASKAUTOLTD
- December 01, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 01.12.2023
TENT Indian November Auto Sales
07:15 CHINA Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.6 versus Previous: 49.5)
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 56.0 versus Previous: 55.5)
14:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 43.8 versus Previous: 43.8)
15:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.7 versus Previous: 46.7)
17:00 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:15 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.4 versus Previous: 49.4)
20:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.9 versus Previous: 46.7)
21:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
00:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- December 01, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: U.S. core PCE price index meets expectations at 0.2%; unemployment claims remain steady
U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m
Expected: 0.2%
Expected: 0.2%
Previous: 0.3%
(Data seen inline with estimates)
U.S. Unemployment Claims
Expected: 218k
Expected: 219k
Previous: 209k
(Data seen inline with estimates)
- December 01, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 30 November 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 167934.29 + 8187.32 Total : 176121.61
F&O Volume: 362694.85 + 615149.66 Total : 977844.51
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +8147.85
(66830.53 - 58682.68)
DII: NET SELL: -780.32
(13944.96 - 14725.28)
- December 01, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow hits new high; Asian markets struggle with mixed performances
Most Asian shares traded flat with a downward tilt on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dipped by 0.13% or 42.37 points to trade at 33,444.52, while the broader Topix experienced a slight uptick of 0.26% or 6.24 points, reaching 2,381.17. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a decline of 1.02% or 25.82 points, standing at 2,509.47. In Australia, the S&P ASX200 index slid by 0.52% or 36.50 points, hovering at 7,050.80.
The previous day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved its highest close since January 2022. Investors celebrated a successful month for stocks, interpreting subdued inflation figures as a potential signal for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its monetary policy.
The Dow notably outperformed, fuelled partly by Salesforce’s strong earnings report, propelling it to surpass expectations. The S&P 500 ended the day with a slight gain, but both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq secured their most substantial monthly percentage increases since July 2022. November marked the Dow’s most impressive month for percentage gains since October 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 520.47 points or 1.47%, reaching 35,950.89, while the S&P 500 rose by 17.22 points or 0.38% to 4,567.8. Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 32.27 points or 0.23% to 14,226.22.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.