Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 01 July 2024
ALL UPDATES
- July 01, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: Sayaji Hotels Ltd has been recognized with the “Great Place to Work” award, securing the 46th position
- July 01, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: Craftsman Automation has acquired 24% stake in DR Axion India Pvt Ltd, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary
Craftsman Automation has acquired 24% stake in DR Axion India Pvt Ltd, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The move aims to boost its presence in the auto components industry and venture into the e-mobility solutions market. The cash consideration for the acquisition is ₹250 crore
- July 01, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates: PTC Industries expands its aerospace castings capability with new modern facility
PTC Industries Ltd, which has pioneered advanced casting technology for aerospace and industrial gas turbine applications in India, is expanding its aerospace castings capability with a new modern manufacturing facility.
- July 01, 2024 08:04
Stock market live updates: Navin Fluorine International has approved fund raising of up to ₹750 crore through equity shares, GDRs, ADRs, FCCBs, and other convertible securities.
- July 01, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates: BCPL Railway Infrastructure bags ₹34.947-crore project under K-Ride, expected to be executed over 15 months
- July 01, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates: Cantabil Retail opened 4 new showrooms/ shops in June 2024, taking the total to 545 retail outlets
- July 01, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Jubilant Food has said the acquisition of remaining securities in O2 Renewable Energy Xvi is now likely to be completed on or before July 31, 2024
- July 01, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Gulshan Polyols has been allocated 2,713 kilolitres of Ethanol having an estimated order value of ₹19 crore
- July 01, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates: HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech, including its Group Entities and Aditya Poly Industries
HIL has completed the acquisition of Crestia Polytech Pvt Ltd, including its group entities and Aditya Poly Industries Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Aditya Industries, on June 28, 2024, as per the share subscription and purchase agreement.
- July 01, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 01-July-2024
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
- July 01, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates: Indian IT firms likely to face short term headwinds, see decline in BFSI and telecom sectors
IT services and consulting major Accenture, whose performance is seen as a bellwether, recently declared its quarterly numbers and, if it is any indication, Indian IT services companies may see near term headwinds specially in BFSI and telecom sectors, say analysts. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 01.07.2024
Hong Kong @ Market Holiday
07:15 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.5 versus Previous: 51.7)
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.5 versus Previous: 57.5)
TENT German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.1%)
13:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.6 versus Previous: 45.6)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.4 versus Previous: 51.4)
19:15 U.S. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.7 versus Previous: 51.7)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.2 versus Previous: 48.7)
- July 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: India’s T20 World Cup win sparks celebrations among CEOs and brands
With India emerging as the champions of the ICC T20 World Cup in a nail-biting final match, celebrations broke out across the nation. Among those who flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages were CEOs and brands, while Disney+ Hotstar hit the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership in the final match, the highest in the tournament. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: ‘Indo-US defence companies betting big on each other for next 20-30 years’
Following the Modi-led NDA coming to power for the third time, albeit with lesser strength, the continuity of US India relationship and the pro-business environment seems strong if not stronger, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. Garcetti, who recently led a 250-strong Indian delegation to an investment summit in Washington, is excited that investments are flowing both ways and is no more a one-way street. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: Domestic institutions ramp up buying in first half
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – comprising mutual funds, banks, insurers and financial institutions – bought shares worth ₹2.36-lakh crore in the cash market in the first half of the year. This is 1.7x of the purchases made last year and a record for the first half of any year. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: Indian firms flouting Russian sanctions will face consequences: US Ambassador
Any Indian company that violates global sanctions against Russia will have to be aware of the “consequences” they face when they are trying to do business with countries in Europe, America and their global allies around the world, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty’s H1 performance in election year not the best but ranks high on multiple counts
As we close out the first half of 2024, the dramatic unfolding of the general elections has left a lasting mark on the Indian markets. The benchmark indices experienced a rollercoaster ride during the election season, with the volatility index, Nifty VIX, oscillating from a calm 10 in April to a turbulent 27 on June 4. Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Navigating record highs in markets and the art of selling stocks
A new week, and another new all-time high for the markets. As the market keeps razing past records, a lot of views are still out on the next target for the indices and which stocks to buy next. The wind is so much in favour of the markets, but is it favourable to you, ie — are you clear on your investment objectives and is the recent market performance taking you in that direction? Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 01 Jul’24 to 05 Jul’24 by BL GURU
- July 01, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹211.05): BUY
- July 01, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹211.05): BUY
The outlook for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is bullish. The stock has risen well above the psychological ₹200-mark last week and has been sustaining well above it. The region between ₹200 and ₹195 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside if an intermediate dip happens. Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Bullion Cues: Flat movement expected
Gold saw a decline, whereas silver stayed flat last week. The former depreciated 0.5 per cent to end the week at $2,321.5 an ounce, whereas the latter barely changed on a weekly basis and closed at $29.6 per ounce.
Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to close at ₹71,584 (per 10 gram), whereas silver futures was flat as it ended at ₹89,139 (per kg). Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50 seem to lose steam
Sensex and Nifty 50 were stuck in a sideways range last week. But the Nifty Bank index surged to a new high and outperformed the Sensex and Nifty. On the charts, the near-term outlook for the Nifty and Sensex is slightly mixed. Supports are there for the indices which will still keep alive the chances of witnessing new highs from here. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.