- November 01, 2023 08:26
IPO Watch: Last day to subscribe to Cello World’s ₹1,900-crore IPO
Today is the last day to subscribe into the public issue of Cello World.
The ₹1,900-crore IPO of Cello World that opened on Monday was subscribed 1.44 tamest the end of Day 2. The IPO comes at a price band of ₹617-648. Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter.
- November 01, 2023 08:24
Stock Analysis: Star Health Insurance: Higher claims & expense ratios lead to a higher combined ratio
As compared to the earlier guidance of 63-65% loss ratio, management now expects to exceed the same given the rising incidences of fever and respiratory diseases. We have cut our EPS estimates 13%/4% for FY24/25 to factor in higher claims ratio and expense ratio as reported in 1HFY24. Considering the long term growth potential for the industry along with investments by the company in profitable channels and products we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 730 (based on 33x FY25E EPS). - MOFSL
- November 01, 2023 08:23
Stock Market Live Updates: ABWCI registers on Social Stock Exchange
In its commitment to demonstrate social and economic impact for women, the Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry (ABWCI) is now registered on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE). This aligns with the Government of India’s mandate to empower organizations dedicated to serving underserved communities.
The SSE is a platform designed to facilitate access to a broader capital base for social enterprises and voluntary organizations operating within the social sector, further strengthening their capacity to drive positive change.
Parul Soni, Founder Secretary General of ABWCI, said, “We are proud to be part of the Social Stock Exchange, where we can showcase our commitment to sustainable innovation and engage with investors who share our values of creating a robust community of women entrepreneurs; providing them with opportunities to access investment capital, trade networks & entrepreneurial education; and advocating for policies resulting in women - centric entrepreneurial ecosystems worldwide. Our journey towards a more sustainable and equitable world has just taken a significant leap forward..
- November 01, 2023 08:23
IPO Listing: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO lists today, expected to debut with 5-6% premium
Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹346, at the upper end of the price band ₹329-346.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said:. The company’s gray market premium is currently at ₹20, which indicates a decent listing. Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹346, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare shares is ₹366, which is a premium of around 5 to 6 per cent.
The initial public offering of Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 7.95 times, as it received decent interests from all category investors.
- November 01, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Nifty faces resistance at higher levels, broader trend remains negative
Domestic markets are expected to open flat on Wednesday as analysts remain cautious despite positive global cues. Asian stocks are ruling higher in the region of 0.3 per cent to 1.6 per cent as the US Federal Reserve maintained the rate steady as expected. However, Gift Nifty is ruling marginally at 19,130 against the Nifty futures close of 19,158, as analysts are analysing El Niño effect and Q2 results. The continuous selling by FPIs keeps participants on the edge, said analysts.
According to them, Q2 results so far have been mixed
- November 01, 2023 08:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Hero Motocorp Q2FY24 Preview: Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, StoxBox.
We expect Hero Motocorp to post a high single-digit growth in revenue sequentially led by 5% QoQ growth in volumes and a price hike of 1.5% by the company in July 2023. The weakness in entry-level motorcycles will mostly be offset by the increase in ASPs. The company’s EBITDA margin could witness a healthy expansion compared to the similar quarter last year and a marginal expansion sequentially. The main factors supporting the margin expansion includes higher realizations, better operational leverage, reduced (seasonal) marketing expenditures, and a decline in the price of precious metals. The moderation in raw material costs and other expenses would also lead to strong growth in net profit both sequentially and annually. The management commentary on the demand in its EV segment and the expected revival in the entry-level bike segment will be crucial going forward.
- November 01, 2023 07:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks in News post Market closure
AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD : Company has received ‘Three Star Export House’ Status Holder Certificate from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India
Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has opened 16 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of October 2023.Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 498
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd : Company has entered into a cobrand agreement with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. And also entered into an agreement with Toshiba Software (India) Private Limited. for Customer Services worth of INR 56.8 lac
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd : Company has opened Branch office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and has secured the Trade Licence for carrying out its operations.
Repco Home Finance Limited : Board meeting to be held on 06 Nov 2023 Proposal for raising of funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Commercial Paper CPs) upto an amount of Rs.250 crore and Rs.200 crore respectively on private placement in one or more tranches
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd : Company launches Aster Whitefield Hospital, a 506-bed MultiSpecialty Hospital at Whitefield.Aster Whitefield Hospital will offer Aster’s Centres of Excellence in Oncology, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology, Women & Child care and more bringing international.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd : Company have come together to launch the co-branded ‘Reliance SBI Card
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd : Company as received and accepted a Domestic Purchase Order for the Supply, Implementation & Maintenance of Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance Solution for 5 years . The aggregate value of the aforesaid purchase order is Rs.18,00,00,000/-
Mankind Pharma Ltd : Board approved that scheme of Amalgamation (“Scheme”) between Shree Jee Laboratory Private Limited, JPR Labs Private Limited and Jaspack Industries Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, with the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors subject to requisite approvals/consents
GMM Pfaudler Ltd : Company had disclosed entering into an agreement to acquire Professional Mixing Equipment Inc. (“MixPro”). The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition of MixPro was October 2023.due to certain operational delays, the aforesaid acquisition is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023.
HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED : Company on 30.10.2023 has paid off all its secured loans. Now the assets of the company are released from all charges of secured lenders.
Paisalo Digital Limited : Board meeting to be held on 02 Nov 2023 to consider and issue Listed/Unlisted Non-Convertible Debt Securities/Commercial Papers through Private Placement Basis.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited : Company have accorded its approval for Equity Investment in Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL), a Joint venture company, from original approval of Investment Rs1,184.20 crore to revised requirement of Rs 2,169.67crore (±10%) subject to grant of Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) Approval.
ALAN SCOT ENTERPRISES LTD : Board approved Acquiring minority stake of 24% at Rs.48 lakhs in M/s Zubi Infotech Pvt. Ltd. also in Satwik Himalayan Products Pvt. Ltd. and in M/s Metastar Media Private Limited.
Artson Engineering Limited : Company has received purchase order for Rs. 11.74 Crores from Andritz Technologies Private Limited for Manufacture & Supply of BED Heat Exchangers - 24 Nos ( MOC - SS 316 L ) with in 40 Weeks
Inox wind Energy Limited : Company by its promoter Inox Wind Energy Limited, raising ~ Rs. 800 crores. The transaction was executed via block deals on the stock exchanges and witnessed participation by several marquee long-only domestic and foreign institutional investors.
CSB Bank Ltd : Bank entered into an agreement with Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (“OFSS”) for procurement of the new Core Banking Solution (CBS) for the Bank.
NBCC (India) Limited : Company received work order worth ₹ 100.79 crores for Providing and fixing LED Flood Light in Dampa Tiger Reserve Forest
PVP Ventures Limited : Company has completed the sale of its subsidiaries, PVP Global Ventures Private Limited, and PVP Media Ventures Private Limited, upon obtaining approval from its shareholders vide postal ballot concluded on 30 Sep 2023
Arihant Superstructures Limited : Board meeting to be held on 07 Nov 2023 to Consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of share warrants or any other securities through private placement/preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination
Khazanchi Jewellers Limited : Board informed that they are launching luxurious addition to exquisite range of Jewelry offerings - Lab-Grown Diamonds, also known as CVD diamonds. And also They have been authorized as sole distributor in Tamilnadu for sale of 22K Gold Jewelry, with freshwater pearls and Swarovski Zirconia manufactured by Gunjan Jewels Private Limited.
ITC Limited : Company has today acquired 2,286 Equity Shares of ` 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (‘Delectable’) with this acquisition, the Company’s shareholding in Delectable aggregates 39.32% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.
G R Infraprojects Limited : Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement dated 31st October 2023 with Aadharshila Infratech Private Limited for transfer of 21% Equity shares being held by G R Infraprojects Limited in its wholly owned subsidiary namely Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Private Limited (“NMHPL”) for Consideration of Rs.111,658,323 /‐
Capital Trade Links Limited : Board meeting to be held on 07 Nov 2023 to consider to raise the funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities by such method as may deem suitable to the board of the company
DCWLimited : Company has commissioned its project of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) expansion by 10,000 MT at Sahupuram Plant, Tamilnadu. The Company expects to ramp up the production and commercialise the incremental volumes in a phased manner. With this expansion, the total production capacity of CPVC Division of the Company has increased to 20,000 MT.
FAZE THREE Autofab Limited : Company is in receipt of the Delisting Order dated October 31, 2023, approving the delisting of equity shares of the Company from the stock exchange where Equity Shares are presently listed i.e., BSE Limited (“BSE”). Accordingly, the trading in the equity shares of the Company will be discontinued from BSE Limited w.e.f. , November 7, 2023. i. e. w.e.f. the closing hours of trading on November 6, 2023.
LUPIN LIMITED : The company received an EIR from the U.S. FDA for the Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility. The inspection closed with the facility receiving the classification ‘No Action Indicated’
Elpro International Limited : Company has acquired equity shares of PI Industries Limited and Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Bondada Engineering Ltd : Company has received a work order from M/s. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for Setting up of 2MW Solar PV Projects ‘on Build Own Operate and Transfer basis, amounting to Rs. 24,27,36,621/-
360 ONE WAM LIMITED : Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of ‘360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited’.this new company carry out alternates asset management business, which is not outside the main line of business of the Company and its other subsidiaries
United Spirits Limited : Company has closed its factory operations at the manufacturing unit located at Rosa, Village Rousarkothi, Post Rousarkothi, Dist. Shahjanpur, UP – 242406 (“Unit”).Unit is a 200 plus year old factory which has very old infrastructure and depleted machinery with age old technology.
Tata Consumers: The company will merge three subsidiaries—NourishCo Beverages, Tata SmartFoodz, and Tata Consumer Soulfull Private—with itself. L. Krishnakumar, the Executive Director and Group CFO, resigned effective the close of business hours on Oct. 31, 2023. Navaneel Kar, President and Head of India Sales, submits his resignation w.e.f. Nov. 17. Current Senior CP of Strategy and M&A Punit Gupta to assume the role of head of sales India
Mahanagar Gas: M. V. Iyer has ceased to be the Director and Chairman of the Company, w.e.f. Oct. 31. The board appoints Sandeep Kumar Gupta as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, designated as Chairman of the Company, with immediate effect
JSW Energy: Prashant Jain to step down from the position of Joint Managing Director and CEO and Key Managerial Person of the company. Jain will serve his current position till Jan. 31, 2024
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company made further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 6.86% in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, a subsidiary company, bringing the company’s total shareholding to 69.30%. Shares were acquired at Rs 221.99 apiece at a total acquisition cost of Rs 26.63 crore
Tejas Networks: The company received government approval to appoint Anand S. Athreya as Executive Director (Managing Director and CEO Designate) from April 21, 2023 to June 20, 2023 and as Managing Director and CEO from June 21, 2023 to April 20, 2028
Ethos: The company approved the floor price for its preliminary placement at Rs. 1,627.49 per equity share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, as calculated for the issue
Adani Ports and SEZ: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Logistics, subscribed to a 50% stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private, which was incorporated on Oct. 31, 2023. VSCPL was incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from ICDs powered by a digital transport management system. The cost of acquisition stood at Rs 5 lakhs
Power Mech: The company received an award worth Rs 355 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals. Order related to erection, commissioning and trial at the BHEU client’s stores or storage yard, transportation to the site and handing over of the boiler and its auxiliaries, power cycle piping, and steam turbine generators of units 1 and 2 at 2x660 MW NTPC, Talcher, Odisha
Oberoi Realty: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sight Realty, executed a SPA and divested its entire 33% stake in JV Metropark Infratech and Realty Developments for a consideration of Rs 55.19 lakh. The buyer, Dipak Sharma, is an existing shareholder of the JV.
- November 01, 2023 07:51
- November 01, 2023 07:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 01-Nov-2023:
GNFC
- November 01, 2023 07:49
- November 01, 2023 07:48
- November 01, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 31 October 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 60771.15 + 5049.59 Total : 65820.74
F&O Volume: 216999.31 + 123546.97 Total : 340546.28
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -696.02
(10940.2 - 11636.22)
DII: NET BUY: +340.25
(6479.49 - 6139.24)
- November 01, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: RCF’s enhanced investment in Talcher Fertilizers
The Board of Directors of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers has approved for Equity Investment in Talcher Fertilizers Limited, a Joint venture company, from original approval of Investment Rs1,184.20 crore to revised requirement of Rs 2,169.67crore, subject to grant of Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) Approval.
- November 01, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: Lupin gets USFDA nod for Mandideep unit
Lupin Limited has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility. The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023. The inspection closed with the facility receiving an inspection classification of “No Action Indicated”.
- November 01, 2023 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Zaggle in tie up with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Toshiba Software
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has entered into a co-brand agreement with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. Through this strategic collaboration, corporates will have access to a unified offering comprising a suite of financial products, including Kotak’s payroll banking services, such as salary accounts and co-branded prepaid cards, seamlessly integrated with Zaggle’s market-leading SaaS solutions, specifically designed for employee flexi-benefits (Zaggle SAVE) and travel and expense management (Zaggle EMS). This integration will enable working professionals to boost their incomes by up to 7 per cent through flexible benefits designed to facilitate tax savings, giving complete visibility and greater control over their pay, flexi-benefits, advances, reimbursements, and spending, accessible through a single mobile app. Zaggle has also entered into an agreement with Toshiba Software (India) Private Limited. While the contract duration is 36 months , it will receive Per Active user Per month Subscription fee of Rs 149 (1200 users)
- November 01, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Results Calendar
Aban Offshore, Ajmera Realty, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Arvind Smartspaces, Bajaj Finance, Birla Cable, Bliss GVS, Britannia Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, Divgi Torqtransfers, Emami Paper, Elpro International, Fino Payments Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Gandhi Special Tubes, GMDC, Gravity, Green Panel, Hero MotoCorp, Indraprastha Gas, IFL, India Cements, JK Tyre & Industries, Jindal Drill, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEC International, LIC Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Maharashtra Seamless, Nilkamal, Plaza Wires, REC, Relax Footwears, Reliance Home Finance, Satin Creditcare, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Syrma, Tata Steel, Thomas Cook, Triveni Turbine,TV Today, Unichem Laboratories, Yash Chem and Zim Lab.
- November 01, 2023 07:43
Economy Watch: Core industries’ output slips to 4-month low of 8.1 per cent in September 2023
The eight core industries’ output growth eased in September 2023 to 8.1 per cent, lower than August’s 14-month high of 12.1 per cent. The Government has now revised upwards the August 2023 print to 12.5 per cent.
The latest reading is also lower than the 8.3 per cent growth recorded in September last year.
Except for crude oil, which contracted 0.4 per cent, the other seven industries recorded positive growth in September 2023. Coal output continued to shine, with 16.1 per cent growth in September 2023, higher than the 12.1 per cent growth seen in September last year. It was slightly lower than the robust 17.9 per cent growth seen in August this year.
- November 01, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 1, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Ambuja Cements, Britannia, Adani Wilmer, Bajaj Finance, L&T, SBI Cards, Reliance, SBI, automobile stocks JSW Energy, KEC Intel, Sun Pharma, Motilal Oswal, India Cements, Zaggle Prepaid, RCF, Lupin
- November 01, 2023 07:35
Stock Recommendations: TVS Motor (Add)
TVS Motor (TVSL)’s Q2-FY24 EBITDAM, at 11 per cent (up 50bps QoQ), was in line with consensus/our estimates. Gross Margin improved 60 bps QoQ despite a 200 bps increase in EV volume mix – benefit of which, we believe, got offset by higher S&M expenses driven by new launches. EBITDA/vehicle increased 5 per cent QoQ to ₹8,400/unit with ASP/unit remaining flat QoQ, which comes on the back of lower Apache mix, in our view. TVSL ramped up iQube’s production to 25k units/ month and plans to launch a series of products in the 5–25kW range by FY25-end. Read more
- November 01, 2023 07:34
Stock Recommendations: Piramal Pharma (Outerperformer)
Piramal Pharma reported healthy performance in Q2-FY24 which was above our estimate. Revenue stood at ₹1,911.40 crore (+11.1 per cent YoY/9.3 per cent QoQ) due to mid-teen growth in CDMO business (+13.6 per cent YoY/18.9 per cent QoQ) with continued order inflows, steady growth in CHG business (4.8 per cent YoY) - primarily on account of healthy volume growth in Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) products, and new launches led to strong momentum in ICH (+12.8 per cent YoY/7.1 per cent QoQ). Read more
- November 01, 2023 07:33
Economy Watch: Fiscal deficit in H1 hits 39% of BE; Railways, Roads, Fertilizer Ministries lead spending
Railways, fertiliser, and road ministries led the government expenditure during the first six months of the current fiscal, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday showed. However, ministries, including Petroleum & Natural Gas and Co-operation, need to accelerate spending in the next six months to meet the budget target. Data showed that the fiscal deficit, the difference between expenditure and income, for FY 24 reached over 39 per cent of the budget estimate during the April–September period, higher than 37 per cent for the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
- November 01, 2023 07:32
Stocks to Watch: NLC India executing over 11 GW of thermal-cum-renewable projects
Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) says it is in the process of implementing power projects, which include thermal and solar, for a total capacity of more than 11 GW. The company’s lignite-to-methanol project is expected to be completed by March 2027.
The company will be adding about 5.6 GW of solar capacity through 7 projects across the country. These projects will be commissioned from March 2024 to FY28, the company management said during its Q2FY24 earnings call.
- November 01, 2023 07:30
Stocks to Watch: GAIL net profit rises 87% y-o-y in Q2
State-run Gas Authority of India (GAIL) on Tuesday reported a 87 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,442 crore for the July-September quarter in FY24, aided by better performance of its gas transmission business. The country’s largest gas utility’s net profit in Q2 FY24 rose 36 per cent sequentially.
GAIL’s consolidated total income in the September quarter stood at ₹33,255 crore as against ₹38,970 in Q2 FY23 and ₹33,001 crore in Q1 FY24.
GAIL CMD, S K Gupta, said that the company has performed on the strength in the gas transmission segment which will continue to perform better.
- November 01, 2023 07:29
Stocks to Watch: Airtel Q2 net plunges 37.5% y-o-y to ₹1,341 crore
Telecom major Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,341 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30, a year-on-year (y-o-y) decline of 37.5 per cent compared to ₹2,145 crore in the corresponding period last year.
However, consolidated revenue of the company rose 7.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹37,044 crore during the quarter in review, compared with ₹34,527 crore in the July-September quarter last year, backed by strong and consistent performance in India operations, Airtel said.
India revenues for Q2’24 grew 11 per cent at at ₹26,995 crore (₹24,333 crore). Mobile revenues grew 11 per cent on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G/5G customer additions during the year.
- November 01, 2023 07:28
Commodities Market Live Updates: ISMA estimates 337 lt sugar production in 2023-24
The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) released its preliminary projections for the 2023-24 sugar season (SS), forecasting sugar production at approximately 337 lakh tonnes (lt), a decline of around 8 per cent from the estimated 366 lt for 2022-23. This gross sugar production for 2023-24 SS without considering diversion towards ethanol shall be sufficient for domestic consumption, ISMA stated.
- November 01, 2023 07:27
Stocks to Watch: IOC posts net profit of ₹13,713 crore in Q2 FY24
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,713 crore in the July-September quarter in FY24 as against a net loss of ₹910 crore a year-ago.
However, the country’s largest oil marketing company’s (OMC) net profit in Q2 FY24 was down 7 per cent sequentially on account of lower sales.
The Maharatna company reported a lower consolidated total income of ₹2.06-lakh crore in Q2 FY24 compared with ₹2.34 lakh crore in Q2 FY23 and ₹2.26-lakh crore in Q1 FY24, it said in a results filing on the BSE.
- November 01, 2023 07:26
Stocks to Watch: Rane Engine Valves posts net profit of ₹1.5 crore in Q2
Auto parts firm Rane Engine Valves Ltd (REVL) reported a net profit of ₹1.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 as against a net loss of ₹4 lakh in the year-ago period.
Its EBITDA stood at ₹9.2 crore compared with ₹8.3 crore in the September 2022 quarter, an increase of 11.5 per cent. But, EBITDA margin was lower at 6.4 per cent (6.7 per cent in Q2FY23).
Total revenue grew by 16.5 per cent to ₹143.7 crore for Q2 FY24 when compared with ₹123.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.
- November 01, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: L&T Q2 PAT rises 45% y-o-y; expects to exceed FY24 guidance on robust order pipeline
Larsen & Toubro posted a 45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit and 19 per cent rise in revenue in the second quarter of FY24, aided by project executions and profit from sale of commercial property in Hyderabad Metro.
At a consolidated level, the company reported a net profit of ₹3,223 crore on revenue of ₹51,024 crore. This includes the results of its IT, software services and financial services subsidiaries. The numbers were far in excess of street estimates.
- November 01, 2023 07:23
IPO Recommendations: Cello World IPO: Play on demographic dividend, branded shift
Cello World is a consumerware maker in India which is also manufacturing writing instruments and moulded furniture. Its IPO is completely an offer for sale of up to ₹1,900 crore and open till November 1, 2023. The offering values the company at 48 times FY23 earnings. Though not cheap, the valuation is in line with the peer group. We recommend that investors can subscribe to the offer.
- November 01, 2023 07:22
Stocks to Watch: L&T to invest ₹830 crore to set up chip design unit
Larsen & Toubro has approved an investment of ₹830 crore to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary that will be engaged in the business of fabless semiconductor chip design and product ownership.
Talking about it during the media interaction to discuss the company’s Q2 results, CFO R Shankar Raman said it would be focusing only on chip design and not on manufacturing. “We do believe in the talent pool of chip designing in India,” he said, adding, “we have decided to stay at the design-end of it.”
- November 01, 2023 07:20
Stocks to Watch: Inox Wind Energy raises ₹800 crore via equity share sale
Diversified conglomerate INOXGFL Group on Tuesday announced the conclusion of the equity share sale of Inox Wind (IWL) by its promoter, Inox Wind Energy (IWEL), raising around ₹800 crore.
The transaction was executed via block deals on the stock exchanges and witnessed participation by several marquee long-only domestic and foreign institutional investors, the company said.
- November 01, 2023 07:18
Stocks to Watch: RITES PAT down 11 per cent in Q2
RITES Ltd saw a 11 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹117 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The PAT in the year-ago-period was ₹131 crore.
The operating revenue for the period under review was ₹549 crore, down 13 per cent from ₹632 crore in the year-ago-period. The decrease in revenue on a y-o-y basis is mainly attributable “to a significant dip in the export stream of revenue and revenue from quality assurance.”
- November 01, 2023 07:16
Policy Updates: Direct listing abroad: Centre enforces key company law provision
Legal deck now cleared for government to issue the class of public companies and classes of securities that would be permitted for direct listing in foreign bourses
- November 01, 2023 07:14
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Datamatics Global Services (₹676.3)
The stock of Datamatics Global Services hit a record high of ₹699 on Tuesday before closing the session at ₹676.3. The scrip has been in a steady uptrend since May when it started to rally on the back of the support at ₹300. The price rising by over two times is an indication of a strong bull trend.
- November 01, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading guide for November 01, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 01, 2023 07:04
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persists
Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key global central bank meetings this week including the U.S. Federal Reserve, as the market also closely watches the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Brent January crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.38 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after falling $1.33 on Tuesday. Brent December futures settled 4 cents lower at $87.41 a barrel at the contract’s expiry on Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.30 a barrel after losing $1.29 in the previous session. - Reuters
- November 01, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets soar at open, fuelled by Wall Street gains and weaker Yen
Japanese stocks surged at the opening on Wednesday, propelled by gains on Wall Street and a weakening yen.
In early trading, the Nikkei benchmark index skyrocketed by 1.76%, or 543.46 points, reaching 31,402.31, while the broader Topix index also saw a significant increase of 1.97%, or 44.32 points, landing at 2,298.04.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI is currently trading 1.08% higher at 2,302.48, and Australia’s S&P ASX200 is up 0.38% at 6,806.60 points.
In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 0.38% gain, rising by 123.91 points to close at 33,052.87. Similarly, the S&P 500 climbed by 0.65%, adding 26.98 points to finish at 4,193.8. The Nasdaq Composite also ended positively, with an increase of 0.48%, or 61.76 points, closing at 12,851.24.
- November 01, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends with gain ahead of Fed’s policy update and mixed earnings
On Tuesday, Wall Street’s primary indices closed with positive results as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy announcement while also processing a mixture of earnings reports.
The Federal Reserve commenced a two-day monetary policy meeting, and it is widely anticipated that the central bank will maintain interest rates at their current levels on Wednesday. Investors will closely observe the Fed’s statement and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for insights into their future plans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 123.91 points, equivalent to a 0.38% rise, closing at 33,052.87, while the S&P 500 registered a gain of 26.98 points, representing a 0.65% increase, finishing at 4,193.8. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw an uptick of 61.76 points, or 0.48%, concluding at 12,851.24.
