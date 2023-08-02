Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 2 August, 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- August 02, 2023 09:45
Sula Vineyards receives excise duty notice of Rs 115.9 crore
Sula Vineyards has received excise duty notice of Rs 115.9 crore from the Maharashtra State Excise Department. The order does not affect the existing business or the activities of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- August 02, 2023 09:44
Sagar Cements focuses on improving overall efficiency, utilisation levels
Sagar Cements to focus on improving overall efficiency, utilisation levels. Higher utilisation amidst steady demand and lower input prices help improve overall profitability of industry in coming quarters, according to its JMD Sreekanth Reddy.
- August 02, 2023 09:41
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Major gainers: Coal India (0.69%); Adani Enterprises (0.56%); Adani Ports (0.56%); Maruti (0.46%); Power Grid (0.38%)
Major losers: Tata Steel (-2.23%); Hindalco (-1.59%); Tata Consumers (-1.38%); Divi’s Laboratories (-1.38%); Hero Motocorp (-1.27%)
- August 02, 2023 09:36
Som Distilleries announces supply of IMFL brands by Rajasthan
Som Distilleries and Breweries has announced the approval of supply of our Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands by Rajasthan. The previous approval of only selling beer would now have an additional stream of IMFL sales which will complement and support each other.
- August 02, 2023 09:35
IDBI bank to challenge an NCLT’s order
IDBI bank has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.
- August 02, 2023 09:27
Freshworks reports reduced net loss in June quarter
Freshworks Inc, the Chennai/US-based software company reported a reduced net loss of $35 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against $70 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was $145.1 million, a 19 per cent increase over second quarter of 2022.
For the third quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $151.5 million. For the year, it expects revenue to be between $587 million and $595 million. This is marginally higher than the $580 million to $592.5 million range that the company reported at the end of the March quarter.
- August 02, 2023 09:26
Day trading guide for Aug 02, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
- August 02, 2023 09:21
Amber Enterprises acquires 27 per cent stake in the AmberPR
Amber Enterprises India has entered into the definitive agreements with AmberPR Technoplast India Private Limited (formerly Pasio India Private Limited). It has acquired the balance 27 per cent stake in the equity share capital of AmberPR, which is engage in the business of cross flow fans and its plastic parts, fans and fan guard for outdoor units of room air conditioners, plastic parts for water dispenser and refrigeration applications (other than automobile industry) and plastic parts for seats of trucks, tractors and buses.
- August 02, 2023 09:20
Syrma SGS aquires 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare
Syrma SGS has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited an end to end design-led manufacturer of electro-medical devices, for a consideration of ₹ 229.50 crore.
Additional consideration of up to ₹ 28 crore is to be paid on achieving certain pre-determined milestones. The acquisition will enable Syrma SGS to enter the lucrative medical devices segment, a fragmented and fastgrowing market with high demand for quality and innovation.
- August 02, 2023 09:17
Results calendar
- AB Capital, ABAN Offshore
- Ador Multitech
- Ador Weldings
- AIA Engineering
- Amrutanjan
- Arvind Smartspaces
- Adani Wilmar
- Axel Polymers
- Bigbloc
- Carborundum Universal
- CL Educate
- Cochin Minerals
- Dhanuka Agritech
- Engineers India
- Fortis Malar Hospitals
- Firstsource Solutions
- Fusion Microfinance
- Gateway Distriparks
- Godrej Properties
- Goodyear
- GPT Infra
- Gujarat Gas
- Hindustan Motors
- HPCL
- Indigo (Interglobe Aviation)
- Indostar
- IOB
- Jagsonpal Pharma Kamdhenu Ventures
- Kaycee Industries
- Kirloskar Ferrous
- Kewal Kiran
- KSB Pumps
- Lyka Lbs
- Mafatlal Industries
- Mankind Pharma
- Metropolis
- Madison
- Nelcast
- Narayana Hrudalaya
- NIBL
- Orient Electric
- Paradeep
- Prataap Snacks
- Pricol
- Prism Johnson
- PVP
- Quess Corp
- Ravindra Energy
- Sapphire
- Sheela Foam
- SKF India
- SKM Egg Products
- Strides Pharma
- Starlit Tools
- Titan Company
- VIP Industries
- Vardhman Special Steels
- August 02, 2023 09:10
Buzzing stocks. Stocks to watch today--August 2, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Titan Company, HPCL, Indigo, IOB, Syrma SGS, Sealmatic, Amber Enterprises, SAT Industries, Som Distilleries, Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, Power Grid Corp, Man Industries, GE Power India, Berger Paints, Safari Industries, NBCC, Amrutanjan, Arvind smartspaces, Adani Wilmar, Engineers India, Pricol, Metropolis, Mankind Pharma, Strides Pharma, South Indian Bank.
- August 02, 2023 09:07
UGRO Capital reports 244% jump in Q1 net profit to ₹25.2 crore
UGRO Capital reported a 244 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net profit at ₹25.2 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of FY24 against ₹7.3 crore in the year ago period on the back of strong growth in disbursements.
- August 02, 2023 09:05
Bonus Issue Dates
NINtec Systems Ltd
Bonus issue 4:5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 657.90
Ex Bonus 03 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- August 02, 2023 09:04
Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 03 August 2023 (Tomorrow), Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
ADF Foods Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs. 5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1093.85
Aegis Logistics Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 379.45
Albert David Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 778.9
Alembic Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 82.64
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 30.46
Avanti Feeds Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.6.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 409.75
Bata India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.13.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1761.25
Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 409.15
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 966.3
Clean Science And Technology Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1301.2
Coforge Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4841.65
DISA India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11888.1
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 80.16
Esab India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4852.05
Granules India Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 326.2
Greaves Cotton Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 138.1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.95
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 43106.75
Honda India Power Products Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.16.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2179.5
IVP Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 169
Keltech Energies Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1581.6
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.90
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 9715.25
Matrimony. Com Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 662.35
Oriental Aromatics Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 451.5
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 43.78
The Ramco Cements Limited Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 882.95
Ramco Industries Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 186.8
S H Kelkar And Company Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 118.05
Shreyans Industries Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs. 2.5000
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 205.35
Star Housing Finance Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 59.26
United Breweries Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.7.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1591.35
UPL Limited Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 625.85
Usha Martin Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 336.7
Xpro India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 903
- August 02, 2023 08:53
Stocks in F&O Ban
IBULHSGFIN
PEL
HINDCOPPER
- August 02, 2023 08:51
Pre-open report . Market likely to open with downward bias
The domestic markets are expected open on a flat to negative note on Wednesday. According to experts, lack of a trigger and profit-booking will keep the market under pressure. As FPIs have slowed down their investments, the market could come under pressure in the short-term.
As most of the prominent companies have already reported Q1 results for FY24, the focus is on the RBI rate policy. The central bank is also expected to maintain the status-quo.
- August 02, 2023 08:45
Today’s Corporate Action
- ABMKNO Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
ADORWELD Final Dividend - Rs. - 17.5000
BAJAJCON Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
BDH Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
CENTUM Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
MENNPIS Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
LXMIATO Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
LT Special Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
LT Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000
HAWKINCOOK Dividend - Rs. - 100.0000
EIHOTEL Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.1000
DYNAMIC Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
DATAPATTNS Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
CRISIL Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
SAHYADRI Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
TDPOWERSYS Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
STYRENIX Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000
SHAREINDIA Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
SHAREINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
- August 02, 2023 08:40
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating to AA+; White House responds with disagreement
Fitch Ratings cut the United States’ long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA.
Fitch also highlighted the rising general government deficit, which it anticipates will rise to 6.3% of gross domestic product in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.