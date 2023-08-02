August 02, 2023 09:27

Freshworks Inc, the Chennai/US-based software company reported a reduced net loss of $35 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against $70 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was $145.1 million, a 19 per cent increase over second quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $151.5 million. For the year, it expects revenue to be between $587 million and $595 million. This is marginally higher than the $580 million to $592.5 million range that the company reported at the end of the March quarter.