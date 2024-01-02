Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 02 January 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- January 02, 2024 08:37
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold up marginally at $2064
Gold prices rose slightly as investors anticipate interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024. However, physical gold demand in India remained weak due to high local prices. The Fed’s December policy meeting indicated a dovish stance and predicted a 75 basis point reduction in rates for 2024.
This week, investors will closely monitor the release of minutes from the last Fed meeting for further insight into potential rate cuts. Additionally, data on U.S. job openings and December non-farm payrolls will be important indicators to watch.
- January 02, 2024 08:36
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil jumps 1% in New Year after U.S. forces repel Houthis in Red Sea
Oil prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, starting the New Year higher as a Red Sea naval clash focused attention on potential Middle East supply disruptions and expectations of Chinese economic stimulus boosted the demand outlook in the world’s top crude importer.
Brent crude rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $78.07 a barrel by 0225 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.53 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 1.2%. - Reuters
- January 02, 2024 08:24
Stock Recommendations: NCC: Should you buy this key infrastructure player?
As infrastructure and its many sub-segments took off sharply over the past couple of years and continue to thrive with heavy government investments and initiatives, many companies have benefitted from smart execution of such projects.
In this regard, NCC is a company that has been a key beneficiary of the focus on improvement in infrastructure across the country.
- January 02, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: HUL receives Rs 447.5 crore GST demands and penalties
Leading FMCG maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Monday said it has received Goods and Services Tax demands and penalties totalling Rs 447.5 crore from the authorities.
In a regulatory filing, HUL -- which owns brands such as Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Pond’s and Dove -- said these “orders are currently appealable” and it will make an assessment.
The company received a total of five orders passed from different zones of GST officials over issues such as disallowance of GST credit, salaries including allowances paid to expats etc on Friday and Saturday last week.
“The Orders were received by the company on 30th December, 2023 and 31st December, 2023, respectively and the intimation is being submitted today i.e. 1st January, 2024, being the first working day after receipt of the Orders,” said HUL. - PTI
- January 02, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Seven Adani group stocks have depreciated in 2023
Majority of the stocks of the Adani group of companies have ended 2023 with losses ranging from 8-73 per cent, indicating that the key companies in the group have not been able to recapture the former highs seen in 2022, prior to Hindenburg Research’s damaging allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation.
The losses have come despite the selective foreign portfolio investors and strategic investors picking up significant stakes in group companies during the year and injecting much-needed funds at opportune moments.
- January 02, 2024 07:51
Stock Recommendations: HDFC Securities: Bharat Electronics (Buy)
Bharat Electronics Ltd, a defence public sector undertaking, is engaged in the business of Defence Electronics, especially a dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. Besides, the government ownership leads to a sizeable inflow of orders on a nominated basis, providing a steady earnings stream to the company.
The company’s unexecuted order book stood at ₹68,728 crore as of Sept 30, 2023, which grew 50 per cent y-o-y. The order book stands at 3.8 times of the operating income on TTM basis, which provides adequate revenue visibility over the medium term. Order inflow stood at ₹26,613 crore for FY24 so far vs. order inflows in FY23 of ₹20,690 crore.
- January 02, 2024 07:51
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal - Dalmia Bharat (Buy)
Dalmia Bharat has underperformed the BSE Sensex and most cement stocks under our coverage in the last six months (Exhibit 3) mainly due to a delay in the acquisition of JPA’s cement assets (announced in Dec’22) and a slowdown in cement demand in the eastern region, in our view.
However, we are optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook, given: its plan to increase capacity to 110-130mtpa at a 14-17 per cent CAGR by 2031; focus on sustainable growth through various initiatives such as higher blended cement, green energy mix; and strong balance sheet with the target to maintain a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x.
- January 02, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 2, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: LIC, Asian Paints, Kernex Microsystems, SJVN, VeerHealth Care, aviation/OMC stocks,
- January 02, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Bharat Heavy Electricals: No confirmation on Rs 19,400 Cr NLC order
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has clarified that it still has not bagged the order worth Rs 19,400 crore from NLC India Ltd. The company had submitted a price bid for the mentioned NLC order, which is an “activity in the normal course of business”, the company said in its exchange filing. “Submission of bid does not result into automatic bagging of an order,” it said.
- January 02, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: SRF unit successfully commissions rupees Rs 536 cr aluminum foil manufacturing facility
- January 02, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: APL Apollo Tubes Ltd : Q3CFY - business update
Its sales volume dropped marginally to 6,03,659 tonnes compared to 6,05,049 tonnes in Q2. However, It reported a 19% YoY growth in sales volume for the first nine months of CFY, totalling 19,39,921 tonnes.
The Q3FY24 sales volume declined QoQ due to channel de-stocking in anticipation of steel price correction. In the first two months of Q3FY24, global steel prices had fallen 12% from the peak levels.
The dip in Q3 sales volume is attributed to channel de-stocking as a precautionary measure amid expectations of a correction in steel prices. Global steel prices had seen a 12% decline from peak levels in the initial two months of Q3 of FY24.
APL Apollo emphasised its strategic focus on de-commoditisation, with the value-added segment contributing 59% to sales in Q3FY24. The ramp-up of the new Raipur plant aligns with expectations, achieving utilisation levels of 41% for Q3 of FY24 and reaching 53% by December 2023.
It is optimistic about the increasing demand for heavy structural steel tubes, reflecting a growing trend in tubular construction. Additionally, the Dubai plant commenced production in December 2023, garnering positive responses from global steel tube distributors.
Despite the current dip, APL Apollo anticipates an improvement in overall sales volume in the upcoming quarters, citing visible signs of re-stocking following a recent reduction in domestic steel prices.
- January 02, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 01 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 77272.13 + 6978.26 Total: 84250.39
F&O Volume: 296779.48 + 4556813.73 Total: 4853593.21
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -855.8
(1311.29 - 2167.09)
DII: NET BUY: +410.46
(7004.39 - 6593.93)
- January 02, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Macro Update: GST collections touch ₹1.65-lakh crore in December
Rs 1,64,882 cr gross GST revenue collection for December, 2023
April-December 2023 gross GST collection at Rs 14.97 lk cr, a growth rate of 12% YoY
- January 02, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: China Manufacturing PMI Edges Up to 4-Month High
The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI inched up to 50.8 in December 2023 from 50.7 in November, exceeding market forecasts of 50.4 and pointing to the highest reading since August. Output grew the most in seven months while new orders rose at the fastest pace since February, with new export orders falling at the softest pace in six months.
- January 02, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 02-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• HINDCOPPER
- January 02, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 02.01.2024
07.15 CHINA Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.4 versus Previous: 50.7)
14.30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 44.2 versus Previous: 44.2)
15.00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.4 versus Previous: 47.2)
20.30 U.S. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.4 versus Previous: 48.2)
- January 02, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Karur Vysya Bank : Q3CFY business update
This Tamil Nadu-headquartered Karur Vysya Bank has regrouped its Q3CFY numbers - the numbers are different, compared to its figures in Q3FY23. The re-grouping means that YoY growth rates have seen changes as follows:
- Total business at ₹1,58,357 crore, up 14.74%
- Deposits at 12.82% vs without re-grouping at 11.67%
- Advances at 17.09% vs without re-grouping at 12.69%
- CASA at ₹27,012 crore, up 4.7%
It had reported a 51% YoY surge in its net profit at ₹378 cr in Q2CFY. Its operating profit for Q2 increased 12% YoY to ₹638 cr. During the period, its NII rose 11.45% YoY to ₹915 cr in Q2. NIMs stood at 4.07% in Q2CFY.
- January 02, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: UPI ends 2023 with record transactions worth ₹18-lakh crore, up 42% y-o-y
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ended 2023 at a high, recording over 1,200 crore transactions worth more than ₹18-lakh crore in December, a peak for both the transaction count and value.
Over 11,765 UPI transactions worth ₹182.2-lakh crore were processed in 2023, up 59 per cent in terms of volume and 45 per cent in terms of value compared with 2022, as per data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
- January 02, 2024 07:23
Commodities Market Live Updates: India’s rice procurement continues to trail, may miss target
Rice procurement by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the Centre’s buffer stocks in the first three months since the season began on October 1 dropped 14 per cent to 299.33 lakh tonnes (lt) from 347.87 lt in the year-ago period. During October-December in 2022, rice procurement was 11 per cent higher from the 2021-22 level, experts see the current year’s purchase missing the target by a big margin.
- January 02, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: More than ₹1,42,000 cr worth AoN accorded for induction of DRDO-developed defence products
More than ₹1,42,000 crore worth Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded this year by the Ministry of Defence for induction of several Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed systems, its chairman Dr Samir V Kamat said on Monday.
- January 02, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Auto sales in December 2023 a mixed bag
The passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheeler wholesales (dispatches to dealers) continued their growth momentum in December and ended the year in a positive note, 2023 being the unique year for PVs where sales grew every month.
However, India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), recorded a dip in its sales figures in December 2023 compared with the same month in 2022. According to the data, sale for PVs was 1,04,778, which was less than last year’s 1,12,010 units. The dip was witnessed across PV segments except utility vehicles.
- January 02, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Leading FMCG companies look to ramp up direct rural reach
Leading FMCG companies are stepping up focus on direct distribution in rural markets at a time when rural consumption trends continues to lag behind urban consumption. The renewed focus on deepening rural reach also comes at a time when competition from small and regional players has intensified.
- January 02, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: GDP growth to ‘comfortably’ exceed 6.5% in 2023-24: FinMin
Risks to growth and stability outlook mainly emanate from outside the country, says Half Yearly Economic Review
- January 02, 2024 07:18
Stocks to Watch: LIC gets GST demand notice for ₹806 crore
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand notice of ₹806.3 crore from the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai.
The life insurer intends to file an appeal against this order before the Commissioner (appeals), Mumbai, a regulatory filing by LIC with the stock exchanges on Monday showed.
The total amount in the notice comprises GST worth ₹365.02 crore, a penalty of ₹404.7 crore, and interest of ₹36.5 crore.
- January 02, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: With a launch a month, ISRO has a packed calendar for 2024
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has a load full of launches/missions planned for 2024. While it is targeting one launch/mission every month, there is a possibility that it could exceed more than 12 during the year.
“In 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions. That’s our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath told newspersons after the successful launch of XPoSat mission to study black holes.
- January 02, 2024 07:16
Commodities Market Live Today: Govt increases windfall tax on crude oil, slashes levies on diesel and ATF
India has hiked the windfall tax on crude oil while reducing the tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government notification.
The government hiked the windfall tax on petroleum crude oil to ₹2,300 ($27.63) a tonne from ₹1,300, it said. - Reuters
- January 02, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for January 02, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 02, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: United Breweries (₹1,791.9)
United Breweries Limited’s (UBL) stock has been appreciating since May after finding support at ₹1,400. A couple of weeks ago, it resumed the rally from ₹1,680 after witnessing a minor correction in price. Last week, it saw a fresh breakout, opening the door for further upside.
- January 02, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Mixed fortunes in Asian markets: KOSPI dips, Hang Seng rises
Asian markets opened cautiously on Tuesday following a slight retreat in US stocks from recent highs, interrupting a record-setting streak dating back to 2004. Australia’s benchmark edged up by 0.39% to 7,620.60, but Japan, recovering from a tragic New Year’s earthquake, remained closed for holidays. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI declined by 0.49% to 2,642.31, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index showed a 0.51% increase to 17,135.12 points.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices advanced following Iran’s deployment of a warship to the Red Sea in retaliation for the US Navy’s destruction of three Houthi boats. West Texas Intermediate hovered around $72 a barrel, marking a recovery after a 5.2% drop in the preceding three sessions.
