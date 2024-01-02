January 02, 2024 07:33

Its sales volume dropped marginally to 6,03,659 tonnes compared to 6,05,049 tonnes in Q2. However, It reported a 19% YoY growth in sales volume for the first nine months of CFY, totalling 19,39,921 tonnes.

The Q3FY24 sales volume declined QoQ due to channel de-stocking in anticipation of steel price correction. In the first two months of Q3FY24, global steel prices had fallen 12% from the peak levels.

APL Apollo emphasised its strategic focus on de-commoditisation, with the value-added segment contributing 59% to sales in Q3FY24. The ramp-up of the new Raipur plant aligns with expectations, achieving utilisation levels of 41% for Q3 of FY24 and reaching 53% by December 2023.

It is optimistic about the increasing demand for heavy structural steel tubes, reflecting a growing trend in tubular construction. Additionally, the Dubai plant commenced production in December 2023, garnering positive responses from global steel tube distributors.

Despite the current dip, APL Apollo anticipates an improvement in overall sales volume in the upcoming quarters, citing visible signs of re-stocking following a recent reduction in domestic steel prices.