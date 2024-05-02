Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 02 May 2024.
- May 02, 2024 09:42
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.40 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.40 am include - Power Grid corporation of India (2.53%), Bharat petroleum corporation (1.87%), Mahindra and Mahindra (1.79%), Asian paints (1.53%), Grasim industries (1.34%)
Major losers include- Kotak Mahindra Bank (-3.97%), Hindalco industries (-2.09%), Maruti Suzuki (-1.88%), HDFC life insurance company (-1.40%), Tata Consumer products(-1.02%)
- May 02, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Today: Cognizant reports 6% drop in Q1 net profit, revenue declines to $4.8 billion
Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a 6 per cent drop in net profit to $546 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $580 million for the same period last year. Revenue of $4.8 billion declined 1.1 per cent year-over-year.
Bookings in the first quarter declined 6 per cent year-over-year. On a trailing twelve-month basis, bookings grew 1 per cent year-over-year to $25.9 billion, representing a book-to-bill of approximately 1.3X.
- May 02, 2024 09:38
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures rise on speculation of US strategic reserves replenishment
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning following the market speculation over possible replenishment of strategic petroleum reserves in the US. At 9.30 am on Thursday, July Brent oil futures were at $83.92, up by 0.58 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.47, up by 0.59 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6642 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6622, up by 0.30 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6620 against the previous close of ₹6596, up by 0.36 per cent.
- May 02, 2024 09:37
Sensex Today: BSE sees 2,986 active stocks, 135 hit 52-week highs
A total of 2,986 stocks were actively traded, 1,810 advanced, while 1,051 declined and 125 stocks remained unchanged where 135 stocks hit a 52 week high and 8 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE.
- May 02, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live Today: NSE Nifty was up by 0.2% or 44.45 points to 22,650, while the BSE Sensex was at 74,596 up by 0.15% or 113 points.
- May 02, 2024 09:33
Commodities Market Live Today: Copper prices fall as funds cash in, Chinese producers plan record export
Copper prices dropped as funds took profits near the $10,000 per tonne mark after a sharp rally. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.8 per cent to $9,916 a tonne. Chinese copper producers are planning to export up to 100,000 tonne of metal, the largest volume in 12 years, in an attempt to cool the rally and alleviate pressure on their order books.
However, shipping 100,000 tonne of copper out of China in a few weeks would be logistically difficult.
Copper inventory in Shanghai warehouses are close to four-year highs, indicating sluggish demand.
The arbitrage between LME and ShFE (Shanghai Futures Exchange) prices is making it lucrative to export copper.
Chinese copper smelters plan to export 20,000 tonne a month if LME prices remain high.
- May 02, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Live Today: Silver increase to $26.68
Silver prices rose as the Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as predicted, and signalled that it is still leaning towards further rate reduction. The Fed maintained interest rates constant, but raised concerns about recent lacklustre inflation readings, which might delay rate decreases. Chair Jerome Powell said that although his projection for inflation to decline during the year is unchanged, “my confidence in that is lower than it was.” According to a Labour Department data, job vacancies in the United States reached a three-year low in March, while the number of individuals departing their positions decreased.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final Manufacturing PMI from Euro Zone and Unemployment Claims, Factory Orders m/m, Trade Balance from US Zone.
- May 02, 2024 09:32
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold up at $2,322
Gold climbed beyond $2,315 as traders weighed the latest Federal Reserve policy decision. The Fed maintained its funds rate unchanged for the sixth meeting in a row, citing a lack of progress in combating inflation and a tight labour market. The central bank has also maintained that it does not want to reduce borrowing prices until it is more sure that inflation is slowly approaching its objective. Traders have reduced their expectations on Fed rate reduction this year owing to robust US economic statistics and sustained inflation. Meanwhile, the World Gold Council announced that global gold demand rose 3% to 1,238 metric tonnes in the first quarter, the best start to a year since 2016.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Final Manufacturing PMI from Euro Zone and Unemployment Claims, Factory Orders m/m, Trade Balance from US Zone.
- May 02, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nuvama on Kotak Bank
Downgrade to REDUCE from BUY
TP cut to Rs1530 from Rs2095
Target P/BV at 1.7x FY26E from earlier 2.2x
Downgrade on back-to-back negatives
KVS Manian resigned after 20 years of service
He was recently promoted to Jt MD
Many senior exits bynched up over 6 months, higher-than-industry attrition rate & RBI’s digital ban
Recent changes shall hurt growth & profit for at least next 12-18 months
- May 02, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak BK
Jefferies on Kotak BK
Hold, TP Rs 1970
Bank’s Jt. MD Mr Manian has resigned to pursue opportunities in financial sector
Watch out for more senior & mid-mgt exits that can add to drag from RBI’s restrictions on credit cards & digital.
Can affect growth & vals
- May 02, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: DAM Capital on M&M
Upgrade To Buy, Target Rs 2,550
Stellar SUV Performance & Tractor Recovery Warrant Valuation Expansion
SUV 3XO – Major Game Changer For The Co
Expect >8,000 Monthly Stable Vol, Driving Its SUV Growth To 20% In FY25
Expect Vol CAGR Of 10% Over FY24-FY26, As Against Industry Growth Of 6-7%
Operating Scale, Better Mix Would Drive EBITDA Margin Expansion Of 100 bps
EBITDA Margin Expansion Of 100 bps From Current Level To 13.8% In FY26
Tractor Rebound, & Better Pricing Would Also Drive EBITDA Margin Expansion
- May 02, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on IOC
Buy Call, Target Rs 195
Q4 Sharply Below Estimates On Surprising Inventory Loss & Weaker Refining Margins
Refining Outlook Remains Healthy For CY24 Underpinned By Favorable Demand-Supply
Global Inventories Remain Well Below Five-year Average Levels
- May 02, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on IndiGo
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 4,445
Co’s Strategic Decision To Place An Order For 30 A350-900s Looks Sensible
Co’s Strategic Decision To Place An Order With Option For Additional 70 Aircraft Looks Sensible
It Is Too Early To Predict The Outcome
Most Of Drivers Are Favourable; Product Quality And Execution Will Be Key
Despite Strong Competition, Think Well-Supported Strategy Is Sound
- May 02, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Godrej Prop
Sell Call, Target `2,100/Sh
G&B To Own Vikhroli Land, Co To Be Development Manager
Restructure Lends Clarity On Vikhroli Land; Rules Out Any Option Value
Maintain Sell On Rich Valuation
- May 02, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Tata Chem
Reduce Call, Target Cut To Rs 810
Q4 Results Missed Est Due To Weaker Realisations-led Margin Pressure In US & India
Soda Ash Fundamentals Have Weakened & Expect A Difficult Period Of Re-balancing
Salt And Bicarb Remain Robust
- May 02, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Sona BLW
Buy Call, Target Rs 775
Strong Performance In A Tough Quarter
Q4 Beats Consensus Led By Higher Revenues
Lower FY25/26 Revenue Estimates By 10%/4%
Lower FY25/26 Margin By 130/40 bps To 28.5%/29.6%, Leading To A 17%/5% EPS Cut
Stock Currently Trades At 37x FY26 EPS Which Is Attractive
FY26 EPS Looks Attractive Given A 37% EPS CAGR Over FY24-26
- May 02, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indus Towers
CLSA on Indus Towers
Buy Call, Target Rs 450
Q4 Revenue Of Rs 7,200 Cr, Up 7% YoY/Flat QoQ In-line
Core Revenue Of Rs 4,580 Cr Was Up 8% YoY/2% QoQ
Core Revenue Is Ahead With Indus Tenancy Up 2% QoQ At 3.68 Lk & Tenancy Ratio At 1.69x
EBITDA At Rs 4,100 Cr & PAT Up 32% YoY/20% QoQ Were Both Above Estimate
Co Added More Than Expected Towers
CEO Said Network Expansion/5G Rollout Will Provide A Fillip To Growth
CEO Said Supplemented By Voda Idea’s Recent Fundraise, Will Provide A Fillip To Growth
UBS on Indus Tower
Neutral. TP Rs 220
Q4: In line rev but higher EBITDA
Indus added a record-high 7961 towers highest in past 3 yrs
Management mentioned discussions with VI started but no final decision on pace of network expansion &/or receivable clearance has been made
- May 02, 2024 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Havells
UBS on Havells
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2040 from Rs 1800
Q4 - Profitability is back, sustainability key
Believe stocks underperformance for past 12 mths vs peers should reverse led by favourable real estate demand & upcoming capacities
CLSA on Havells
Downgrade to Sell from U-P, TP Rs 1560
4Q ahead of est. on better margins, while top line was lower.
Lloyd reported a sharp improvement in margins while growth was soft (+6% YoY), indicating market share loss
HSBC on Havells
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1800
Q4 FY24 profit beat consensus expectations due to a sharp improvement in Lloyd profitability
Management commentary on growth outlook was upbeat
Think Havells is now firmly on a strong profit growth path
MOSL on Havells
Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs 1780
Strong revenue growth in ECD/cables; Lloyd turns EBIT positive
Promising start of summer season driving revenue growth
Raise EPS est. for FY25/FY26 by 4%/5% to a/c for better margins in cables & switchgear businesses
- May 02, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Chola Fin
Jefferies on Chola Fin
Buy, TP Rs 1400
CIFC’s PAT was Rs10.6bn (+24% YoY), 15% beat vs. est. due to higher fee income & lower provision.
AUM grew 37% YoY ahead of our 34% est. (auto 26% YoY).
NIM was steady QoQ.
GNPA fell 33bps QoQ to 2.5%
Nomura on Chola Fin
Reduce, TP Rs 1000
Strong quarter driven by lower credit costs
Improvement in asset quality & lower ECL/EAD drive credit cost moderation
Margins expand driven by rise in yields & stable CoF
Rich val leave no margin of safety
CLSA on Chola Fin
U-P, TP Rs 1300
4Q PPOP broadly in line while PAT beat est.
While AUM growth is strong at 37% YoY, there is deceleration in disbursements growth across segments, especially vehicle finance
Expect AUM Cagr to moderate to 22% in FY25/26
- May 02, 2024 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note amidst mixed global cues
The beginning of May month saw a slightly positive trend for India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, as they opened amidst mixed global and domestic cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 143.33 points to 74,626.11 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty increased by 47.15 points to 22,652.
The US Fed’s decision to hold the rates and confused signals keep market watchers perplexed.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that after starting 2024 with three months of faster-than-expected price increases, it “will take longer than previously expected” for policymakers to become comfortable that inflation will resume the decline towards 2 per cent that had cheered them through much of last year.
Meanwhile, in India, the GDP collection for April month hit an all-time high of ₹2.10-lakh crore even as core group output grew 5.2 per cent in March 2024, slower than 7.1 per cent growth in February 2024.
Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head – Research, Acuité Ratings & Research, said: Mar’24 data for the eight core industries (ECI) further confirms our view that the core sector has been a key driver of the Indian economy in FY24 and is likely to remain one in FY25 as well.”
“With the consistent focus on ramping up public infrastructure spend, most of the core industries except the oil and gas segment have got an impetus which is beyond the usual cyclicality in the sector. The key industries which has boosted the output of the core sector in FY24 are – steel, coal, cement and power. The weighted growth in these four core industries amounted to 9.90% during the year and if it were not for the weak output in crude oil and refined petroleum production, the reported core sector growth would have been closer to double digits,” it added.
Gunjan Prabhakaran, Partner & Leader, Indirect Tax, BDO India, said the all-time high GST collection on April 24 has come on the back of strong growth in GST collections from northern states like UP, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc.
“The GST collection in April month has traditionally been higher (the previous highest GST collection was also achieved in April, 23), given that it reflects the economic activity in the month of March, which is the last month of the fiscal year,” he added.
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said: the long-short ratio jumped to 43 per cent on April 29 from 35 per cent on April 26 as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) built long positions and liquidated short positions in Index futures.
“Significant call writing was observed at the 22,800 Strike in the index. The put writers cut their exposure at the 22,700 Strike towards the last hour of the day which led the down move in Nifty. The option activity at the 22,800 Strike will provide cues about Nifty’s direction ahead of the weekly expiry on Thursday, May 2,” he added.
Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: “We view the intermediate profit-taking in the index as a healthy correction and anticipate Nifty to maintain support around the 22,300-22,400 zone. Most key sectors, except IT, are participating in the movement, so participants should adjust their positions accordingly.”
- May 02, 2024 09:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MNCL Research: Vesuvius India Ltd. (VIL): Firing on all cylinders
Company Update
Mcap: Rs88bn; CMP: Rs4354; TP: Rs5000; Upside: 15%; Rating: BUY
~ We raise TP to Rs5000 (previously Rs4250) and continue BUY rating on Vesuvius India Ltd (VIL). Rise in TP is due to increase in revenue growth, margins in CY24E/CY25E and valuation rollover.
~ 1QCY24 was a beat to our estimates on both revenue growth and margins due to i. sectorial tailwinds (crude steel production grew +15% yoy), ii. strong volume growth in flow control refractories which helped in outperformance, iii. benefits of low RM cost and iv. efficiencies of scale.
~ Despite looming concerns over price corrections, we expect margins to stay buoyant at ~18% levels in CY25/26. We expect momentum on sales volume growth to continue due to VIL’s leadership in flow control, product additions and continuous capex commitment. Remain positive on VIL.
- May 02, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: REC Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 498 | M Cap Rs. 131135 Cr | 52 W H/L 524/120
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations led by strong recoveries and writeback of credit costs
NII came at Rs. 4487.5 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3497.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4290.7 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 4360.1 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3492.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4161.7 Cr
Provision came at Rs. -711.9 Cr vs YoY Rs. -319.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 55.9 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 4016.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3468.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 3000.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3269.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 15.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 8.9x FY25E EPS & 1.9x trailing P/BV
- May 02, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Exide Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 468 | M Cap Rs. 39738 Cr | 52 W H/L 467.5/171
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 4009.4 Cr (4.4% QoQ, 13.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 3840.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 3543 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 516.2 Cr (17.3% QoQ, 40.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 439.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 367.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.9% vs QoQ 11.5%, YoY 10.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 283.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 240.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 207.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.7x FY25E EPS
- May 02, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. | CMP Rs. 16269 | M Cap Rs. 52811 Cr | 52 W H/L 19086/13391
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ahead of expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1002.2 Cr (-11.6% QoQ, 13.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 937.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1133.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 883.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 257.3 Cr (-16.9% QoQ, 72.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 215.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 309.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 149.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 25.7% vs expectation of 23%, QoQ 27.3%, YoY 16.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 154.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 154.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 228.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 165 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 47.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 52x FY26E EPS
- May 02, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Havells India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1661 | M Cap Rs. 104092 Cr | 52 W H/L 1688/1211
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 5434.3 Cr (23.5% QoQ, 12.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 5480.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4400.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 4849.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 636.8 Cr (47.2% QoQ, 20% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 562.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 432.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 530.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.7% vs expectation of 10.3%, QoQ 9.8%, YoY 10.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 448.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 393.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 287.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 361.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 63.8x FY25E EPS
- May 02, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 1194 | M Cap Rs. 100295 Cr | 52 W H/L 1310/819
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations due to lower credit cost
NII came at Rs. 2355 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1765 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2171 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 1628 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1627 Cr, YoY Rs. 1273 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1516 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 191 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 377 Cr, YoY Rs. 114 Cr, QoQ Rs. 359 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 1058 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 940 Cr, YoY Rs. 853 Cr, QoQ Rs. 876 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 145572 Cr (+9% QoQ, +37% YoY)
Disbursement came at Rs. 24784 Cr vs (+11% QoQ, +18% YoY)
Gross NPA (%) came at 3.54% vs QoQ 3.92%
Net NPA (%) came at 2.32% vs QoQ 2.56%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.5x FY25E EPS & 5.1x trailing P/BV
- May 02, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. - S | CMP Rs. 758 | M Cap Rs. 22168 Cr | 52 W H/L 877/510
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
NII came at Rs. 462 Cr vs YoY Rs. 346 Cr, QoQ Rs. 421 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 333 Cr vs YoY Rs. 232 Cr, QoQ Rs. 300 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 19.4 Cr vs YoY Rs. 7.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10.2 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 233 Cr vs YoY Rs. 169 Cr, QoQ Rs. 215 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 9641 Cr (+8% QoQ, +39% YoY)
Disbursements came at Rs. 1336 Cr (+11% QoQ, +20% YoY)
Gross NPA (%) came at 1.38% vs QoQ 1.4%
Net NPA (%) came at 0.63% vs QoQ 0.65%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8
Stock is trading at 6.4x trailing P/BV
- May 02, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 03 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Abb India Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.23.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6542.35
Crisil Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4361.6
Mafia Trends Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 17.54
Sanofi India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.117
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8324.1
- May 02, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Maruti: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 15100/sh (Positive)
Citi on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5500/sh (Positive)
Citi on Sona BLW: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 725/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Sona BLW: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 775/sh (Positive)
DAM on M&M: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2550/sh (Positive)
Citi on IOCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 205/sh (Positive)
Nomura on IOCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 195/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4445/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Chola Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1400/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Havells: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2040/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Havells: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1800/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Indus Towers: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 450/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Exide: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 540/Sh (Positive)
MS on Exide: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 504/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on REC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 595/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on IOCL: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 180/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Birlasoft: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 860/Sh (Positive)
Citi on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1450/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Havells: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1814/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Havells: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1600/sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Havells: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1780/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Godrej Prop: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Chola Fin: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Tata Chem: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 810/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Kotak Bank: Maintain Hold on Bank, target price at Rs 1970/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1860/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 2040/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Kotak Bank: Downgrade to Reduce on Bank, cut target price at Rs 1530/sh (Negative)
CLSA on Havells: Downgrade to Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1560/sh (Negative)
- May 02, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Retail, wealthy traders turn to riskier options writing
Retail and wealthy individuals are gravitating towards writing options contracts — the more riskier side of the options market which was once the preserve of large institutions or expert traders.
The shift to options writing comes amid regulatory concerns on increasing retail participation in the derivatives segment. F&O trading results in losses for 90 per cent of individual traders, a SEBI study estimates.
- May 02, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Passenger vehicle sales edge up in April despite high-base year
Passenger vehicle (PV) market leaders, including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Tata Motors, on Wednesday, reported flat or marginal growth in sales in April compared with the corresponding month last year because of a high-base effect and ongoing elections possibly dampening demand.
All in all, the wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of PVs reached 3,38,341 units in April (3,32,468 units), a year-on-year growth of 1.77 per cent.
- May 02, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today: May 2, 2024
Godrej group stocks, Airtel, Automobile cos, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Coal India, Jindal Stailness, Granules India, KPI Green Energy, Kings Infra, Orient Cement, PB Fintech, Megellanic Cloud
- May 02, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Key markets data as of 30/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 74482.78 (-188.50)
Nifty 50: 22604.85 (-38.55)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 50868.20 (+33.75)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 17011.80 (-6.05)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.91 / 3.63
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.00 / 3.96
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 34.53 / 4.46
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.09 / 4.07
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 1071.93 crs / (35691.99 Crs)
DII Activity: 1429.11 crs / 44186.28 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 12.87
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $87.50
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2306.86 = INR 70712
Silver: INR 79516
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.44
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 106.04
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.19% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.67%
- May 02, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: BSE raised transaction charges on Bankex and Sensex options From May 13, 2024
TRANSACTION CHARGES Per Crore
- Up to 3 Crores NO Change at Rs. 500
- More than Rs 3 Crores upto Rs 100 Crores: Rs. 4950 Vs Rs. 3750
- More than Rs 100 Crores upto Rs 750 Crores: Rs. 4700 Vs Rs. 3500
- More than Rs 750 Crores upto Rs 1500 Crores: Rs. 4200 Vs Rs. 3000
- More than Rs 1500 Crores upto Rs 2000 Crores: Rs. 3700 Vs Rs. 2500
- Above Rs 2000 Crores : Rs. 2950 Vs Rs. 2000
- May 02, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Auto sales update as of March 2024
TVS Motor
Motorcycle sales at 1.88 lk units, [GU] 24% YoY EV sales at 17,403 units
Exports at 80,508 units, up 12% YoY
Three-wheeler sales at 9,023 units
April total two-wheeler sales at 3.75 lakh, up 27% YoY
Eicher Motors
April domestic sales at 4,898 units, up 20.3% YoY
April VECV sales at 5,377 units, up 18.1% YoY
April exports at 356 units, up 38.5% YoY
Maruti Suzuki
April total sales at 1.68 lk units, up 4.7% YoY
April exports at 22,160 units, up 31% YoY
April local sales at 1.46 lk units, up 1.7% YoY
Tata Motors
Total sales of Tata Motors Ltd. rose 11.38% over the previous year to 77,521 units, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Total India sales rose 12% YoY to 76,399 units
India CV sales rose 33% YoY to 28,516 units
India car sales rose 2% YoY to 47,883 units India
EV sales fell 2% YoY to 6,364 units
The automaker sold a total of 29,538 units in April, clocking a 31% growth year-on-year. Total car sales rose 2% year-on-year to 47,983 units.
Escorts Kubota
In April 2024, Domestic tractor sales fell 1.2% YoY to 7,168 units.
Tractor exports rose 10.9% YoY to 347 units.
Total tractor sales fell 0.7% YoY to 7,515 units.
“Despite the festive season shifting to April this year, the demand for tractors was impacted due to ongoing elections, low reservoir levels, decreased haulage, and moderate rabi output,” the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
“However, we expect sentiments to improve post elections, especially with forecasts predicting near- to above-normal monsoon this year.”
- May 02, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 02.05.2024
China @ Market Holiday
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 59.1 versus Previous: 59.1)
13:25 EURO German Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 42.2 versus Previous: 42.2)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 212k versus Previous: 207k)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: 1.6% versus Previous: 1.4%)
- May 02, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.05.2024
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
ConocoPhillips (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
The Cigna Group (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Southern Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Zoetis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Moody’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Ares Management Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Moderna, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
AMTEK, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Quanta Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Exelon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Vulcan Materials Company (Pre market) (Sector - Realty)
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector - Realty)
Eversource Energy (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
ArcelorMittal (Pre market) (Sector - Metals)
Apple Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Amgen Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Booking Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Hotels)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Coinbase Global, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
Fortinet, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Block, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Realty)
Consolidated Edison Inc (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Cloudflare, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Coterra Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Ameren Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Illumina, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Shell PLC (Tentative) (Sector - Energy)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (Tentative) (Sector - Energy)
Ambev S.A. (Tentative) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
- May 02, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Powell: Fed’s policy positioned for risks, rate cut unlikely until inflation confidence rises
U.S. Federal Reserve Key Policy Rates
Current: 5.5 percent
Expected: 5.5 percent
Previous: 5.5 percent
(Policy rates are unchanged, focus would be on policy stance)
Policy is well positioned to deal with risks and uncertainties we face.
Reducing policy too soon or too much or too late or too little both have risks.
Slowing the pace of QT does not mean our balance sheet will shrink less than it would otherwise.
So far this year inflation readings have not given us that greater confidence.
We do not expect it will be appropriate to cut rates until we have greater confidence inflation is going back to 2%.
We believe it will be, over time, sufficiently restrictive.
To hike rates, we’d have to see evidence that policy isn’t sufficient to bring inflation back down to our goal.
We are focused on how long to keep policy restrictive.
The Fed does not expect it will be appropriate to cut rates until it has gained greater confidence inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.
Economic activity continues to expand at solid pace, job gains have remained strong, unemployment rate has remained low.
Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated.
(US short-term interest-rate futures contracts rise after the Fed releases May 1st FOMC statement as traders forecast Fed rate cut most likely in November from the September)
Risks to achieving the dual goals have moved into better balance over the past year.
Inflation is still too high and further progress is not assured.
Restrictive stance has put downward pressure on inflation and the economy.
We are highly attentive to inflation risks. Inflation data received this year have been higher than expected.
Longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored though.
(In line with policy decisions, Fed Chair’s speech mostly focused on inflation as of now)
- May 02, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 2nd May 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: In the last two months, it saw some sideways price correction. But the rally on Tuesday has brought back the bullish momentum, which we think can take the share price higher.
- May 02, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Power Finance Corporation (₹441.4)
Power Finance Corporation’s stock, after hitting a record high of ₹477.8 in early February, lost momentum and has been consolidating for the over two months. But there has been an uptick in price recently after it found support at ₹360. Notably, on Tuesday, the stock rallied sharply and broke out of the resistance at ₹430.
- May 02, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 02, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- May 02, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Confused signals from US Fed chief to impact Nifty, Sensex opening
The beginning of the new month will be negative amid mixed global and domestic cues. The US Fed’s decision to hold the rates and confused signals keep market watchers perplexed.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that after starting 2024 with three months of faster-than-expected price increases, it “will take longer than previously expected” for policymakers to become comfortable that inflation will resume the decline towards 2 per cent that had cheered them through much of last year.
Related Topics
